Automated Side Hustles in 2026

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Receiving income from an automated side hustle is realistic after two to four months of real setup. The fastest route to this is an automated print-on-demand store. Automation takes over the repeated work, like fulfillment, scheduled posts and follow-up emails once you have built automation software yourself.

Software runs the repetitive, ongoing work in every automated income stream below, but you still build the store, the content or the funnel yourself first.

Is an Automated Side Hustle Actually Realistic?

Yes, an automated side hustle is realistic. Most quitters give up during that one- to two-month setup window before any automation from the software-run side hustle ever kicks in.

New Shopify stores average some $44,000 in first-year revenue. Ad spend, app fees and product cost all come out of that number first. Compare this against a faster, non-automated route in our weekly earnings breakdown before you commit to building a system.

6 Ways to Automate a Side Hustle

We rounded up six options, ranked by how much of the ongoing work the software genuinely takes over for the automated online business, starting with the method that needs the least hands-on time once it runs.

A print-on-demand store on Printify says it pays a median seller around $574 a month in gross sales.

Beginners running 25 to 100 designs typically see $50 to $600 a month, while full-time sellers with a real catalog reach $2,000 to $7,000 a month for this automated income stream. A small group at the top earns far more.

Printify‘s automation handles the part that used to cost the most labor. You upload a design once, then the platform routes each order to a print partner for this software-run side hustle. It prints, ships and applies any buyer customization on its own, so you never need to touch any inventory or shipping labels.

Some things to remember when you automate a side hustle like this:

Pick one niche instead of a generic store.

Connect a free Printify account to Etsy or Shopify.

Upload multiple designs priced for at least a 30% margin.

Let orders route to production automatically and check in weekly, not daily.

Free to Start Printify 4.5 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Free to open a store; automated fulfillment on all orders. Get Printify

A dropshipping store built on Shopify and run through AutoDS can produce real income in this automated online business, but the honest number is that 80 to 90% of new stores never become sustainably profitable in their first year. Only 5 to 10% turn into a lasting business long-run, so this method rewards persistence more than the store-building step itself.

Stores that survive past three years average roughly $151,000 a year, which shows how much this compounds for the minority who stick with it past a slow first quarter.

AutoDS tracks supplier price and stock changes, does reorders on its own, and pushes tracking updates to customers. Plans run from about $9.90 a month after a $0.99 three-day trial lets you test it first.

If you want cash today instead of a system that takes months to pay off, our guide to earning $200 fast covers the faster, non-automated route.

To automate a side hustle like this, remember the following steps:

> Validate a niche and supplier before building anything.

> Build the Shopify store and connect AutoDS.

> Import and price 20 to 50 products with real margin room.

> Turn on automated reorder and tracking rules and monitor weekly.

3-Day Trial AutoDS 4.8 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Automates supplier ordering and stock tracking from about $9.90 a month. Try AutoDS

Publishers running a catalog of 50 or more low-content titles on Amazon KDP typically report $500 to $3,000 a month in royalties. A smaller group treating it as a real catalog business reports $5,000 to $15,000 a month in income for this software-run side hustle.

KDP automates the entire fulfillment side. You upload a title once, then Amazon prints, ships and handles customer service for every sale. Publishing itself is free; the real cost is your own time designing interiors.

Some tips to remember for this automated online business:

> Pick a low-content niche, like planners, journals, logbooks, puzzle books.

> Design interiors in batches instead of one at a time.

> Format a cover and set a price with real margin.

> Upload titles steadily and let the platform handle every order.

KDP pays roughly 60 days after the month a sale happens.

Free to Publish Amazon KDP 4.0 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Free to publish; the platform prints, ships and handles support on every copy sold. Start with KDP

A small, newly-automated channel makes $100 to $500 a month. A strong channel in a high-paying niche reaches $2,000 to $15,000 a month once ad revenue, affiliate links, and sponsorships are all counted together.

Revenue per thousand views reaches $15 to $25 in lucrative categories like finance and tech, so the niche matters more than the platform you post to when you’re trying to automate a side hustle like this one.

A scheduling tool like Buffer automates after you batch-produce a month of content once. Once content is uploaded into the queue, the tool publishes it on schedule across platforms.

This automated side hustles requires following these steps:

> Pick a niche with high revenue rates.

> Batch-produce a month of content.

> Load the batch into a scheduler and let it publish automatically.

> Add affiliate links once the channel has a real audience.

Reaching $1,000 a month from an automated income stream like this realistically takes 12 to 18 months of consistent output, not weeks.

Free Tier Available Buffer 3.6 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Free for three accounts. Try Buffer Free

Email marketing returns about $36 to $42 for every $1 spent. That is a real return for this automated online business, but only once a list and a sequence already exist.

A tool like Kit automates by sending a welcome sequence and follow-up affiliate recommendations on its own, so you won’t be writing and sending each email by hand. Kit is free for up to 10,000 subscribers. Automation itself needs the Creator plan, at $33 a month billed annually or $39 monthly.

For this automated income stream, remember to complete the steps below.

> Pick two or three affiliate offers that genuinely fit your audience.

> Write a four to six email welcome sequence.

> Build the sequence as an automation in Kit instead of sending manually.

> Drive sign-ups from the content channel above once it has traffic.

A working funnel with an audience large enough to convert takes two to six months to build.

Free to 10K Subscribers Kit 4.6 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Free up to 10,000 subscribers; automation at $33 a month. Start Kit

When it comes to software-run side hustles, a bot like 3Commas runs a preset strategy around the clock across more than 15 exchanges, making it the most automated method on this list, since a configured bot trades without you watching. However, it is also the riskiest. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recorded $8 billion in investment-scam losses across 144,041 consumers in 2025, much of it tied to bot trading.

No legitimate bot can guarantee a return. 3Commas itself carries a 4.4 out of 5 rating on Trustpilot, and it connects to major exchanges and runs preset strategies instead of promising a specific outcome.

If you plan to move forward and automate a side hustle like this, keep these instructions in mind.

Start with a small amount you can afford to lose completely.

Use a simple, well-documented strategy.

Check the bot and adjust settings weekly.

Walk away from any service that promises a guaranteed monthly return.

Runs 24/7 3Commas 4.4 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Subscription-based bot trading; no return is ever guaranteed. 3Commas Plans

How the Methods Compare

Line these six automated online businesses up side by side and the trade-off is clear. The methods that automate the most of your ongoing time carry the least predictable payoff. The software-run side hustles needing more of your own judgment, like print-on-demand, pay more reliably.

Method Startup Cost Time to First Payout Typical Monthly Range How Passive Print-on-Demand Free to $39/mo ~165 days to $1,000 $50 to $7,000+ Mostly passive Dropshipping $9.90 to $79.90/mo Weeks to months $0 to $44,000/yr Partly passive Low-Content Books Free ~60 days after sale $500 to $15,000 Mostly passive Content Scheduling Free to $5/mo 12 to 18 months $100 to $15,000 Partly passive Email/Affiliate Funnel Free to $33/mo 2 to 6 months Varies with audience Mostly passive Trading Bot Subscription-based Unpredictable No guaranteed range Fully automated, high risk

How This List Was Built

Every automated income stream here had to automate a piece of ongoing operation, and each method also needed a real, checkable cost and payout figure instead of a vague promise. That ruled out any proposed software-run side hustle requiring an audience or capital most readers do not already have, and it ruled out every pitch leaning on the word “guaranteed.”

Recruitment-based schemes, guaranteed-return offers and anything billed as fully hands-off from day one were excluded outright. None of them survive contact with how these platforms actually work. If none of these six automated online business fit your timeline, our guide to earning $2,000 quickly covers a faster route.

Reward Apps Worth Adding

A reward app will not replace any automated income stream above, but it stacks a few extra dollars on top with almost no setup. Most reward apps, including the two below, expect you to be over 18 before you can cash out, so check each one’s terms before you sign .

Snakzy and Bigcash both run automatically in the background once installed. They track simple activities and pay out on their own schedule. Both are free to join, so trying either costs nothing beyond a few minutes of setup.

App Minimum Payout Entry Cost Snakzy $35 Free Bigcash $1 Free Freecash $5 Free

Our best game apps that pay real money roundup article covers more options if you want to compare payout speed before picking one.

What Doesn’t Work

Three patterns show up again and again around automated side hustles, and all three cost people real money. Naming them here is more useful than a generic warning, since each one wears a different disguise.

Guaranteed-return trading bots and signal groups: any pitch promising a fixed monthly return is the exact claim financial authorities warn against. The FTC’s $8 billion in 2025 investment-scam losses shows how often that promise turns out false.

any pitch promising a fixed monthly return is the exact claim financial authorities warn against. The FTC’s $8 billion in 2025 investment-scam losses shows how often that promise turns out false. Dropshipping “success blueprint” courses: these sell the idea that an automation app alone guarantees profit, but he 80 to 90% failure rate for new stores says otherwise.

these sell the idea that an automation app alone guarantees profit, but he 80 to 90% failure rate for new stores says otherwise. “AI runs it for you” pitches: every method above still needs a real person doing setup, quality control and customer response. Nothing on this list is genuinely hands-off at the beginning.

Final Verdict on Automated Side Hustle

Whether or not you should automate a side hustle depends on how much upfront effort you can put in now versus later. Print-on-demand and low-content publishing pay back the fastest for the setup they demand. Content scheduling and email funnels take longer but compound once built, and a trading bot should stay a small, separate experiment, not your main plan.

Pick one method, give it the setup months necessary, and resist adding a second automated side hustle until the first one is actually running on its own.

Start Earning Today Snakzy 3.8 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Free to join Join Snakzy Free

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