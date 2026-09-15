Automated Side Hustles in 2026
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AUTOMATION SNAPSHOT
The fastest realistic payoff among these methods is an automated print-on-demand store. Start a free print-on-demand store.
Receiving income from an automated side hustle is realistic after two to four months of real setup. The fastest route to this is an automated print-on-demand store. Automation takes over the repeated work, like fulfillment, scheduled posts and follow-up emails once you have built automation software yourself.
Software runs the repetitive, ongoing work in every automated income stream below, but you still build the store, the content or the funnel yourself first.
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Is an Automated Side Hustle Actually Realistic?
Yes, an automated side hustle is realistic. Most quitters give up during that one- to two-month setup window before any automation from the software-run side hustle ever kicks in.
New Shopify stores average some $44,000 in first-year revenue. Ad spend, app fees and product cost all come out of that number first. Compare this against a faster, non-automated route in our weekly earnings breakdown before you commit to building a system.
6 Ways to Automate a Side Hustle
We rounded up six options, ranked by how much of the ongoing work the software genuinely takes over for the automated online business, starting with the method that needs the least hands-on time once it runs.
1. Print-on-Demand
A print-on-demand store on Printify says it pays a median seller around $574 a month in gross sales.
Beginners running 25 to 100 designs typically see $50 to $600 a month, while full-time sellers with a real catalog reach $2,000 to $7,000 a month for this automated income stream. A small group at the top earns far more.
Printify‘s automation handles the part that used to cost the most labor. You upload a design once, then the platform routes each order to a print partner for this software-run side hustle. It prints, ships and applies any buyer customization on its own, so you never need to touch any inventory or shipping labels.
Some things to remember when you automate a side hustle like this:
- Pick one niche instead of a generic store.
- Connect a free Printify account to Etsy or Shopify.
- Upload multiple designs priced for at least a 30% margin.
- Let orders route to production automatically and check in weekly, not daily.
2. Automated Dropshipping
A dropshipping store built on Shopify and run through AutoDS can produce real income in this automated online business, but the honest number is that 80 to 90% of new stores never become sustainably profitable in their first year. Only 5 to 10% turn into a lasting business long-run, so this method rewards persistence more than the store-building step itself.
Stores that survive past three years average roughly $151,000 a year, which shows how much this compounds for the minority who stick with it past a slow first quarter.
AutoDS tracks supplier price and stock changes, does reorders on its own, and pushes tracking updates to customers. Plans run from about $9.90 a month after a $0.99 three-day trial lets you test it first.
If you want cash today instead of a system that takes months to pay off, our guide to earning $200 fast covers the faster, non-automated route.
To automate a side hustle like this, remember the following steps:
> Validate a niche and supplier before building anything.
> Build the Shopify store and connect AutoDS.
> Import and price 20 to 50 products with real margin room.
> Turn on automated reorder and tracking rules and monitor weekly.
3. Book Publishing
Publishers running a catalog of 50 or more low-content titles on Amazon KDP typically report $500 to $3,000 a month in royalties. A smaller group treating it as a real catalog business reports $5,000 to $15,000 a month in income for this software-run side hustle.
KDP automates the entire fulfillment side. You upload a title once, then Amazon prints, ships and handles customer service for every sale. Publishing itself is free; the real cost is your own time designing interiors.
Some tips to remember for this automated online business:
> Pick a low-content niche, like planners, journals, logbooks, puzzle books.
> Design interiors in batches instead of one at a time.
> Format a cover and set a price with real margin.
> Upload titles steadily and let the platform handle every order.
KDP pays roughly 60 days after the month a sale happens.
4. Content Scheduling Channels
A small, newly-automated channel makes $100 to $500 a month. A strong channel in a high-paying niche reaches $2,000 to $15,000 a month once ad revenue, affiliate links, and sponsorships are all counted together.
Revenue per thousand views reaches $15 to $25 in lucrative categories like finance and tech, so the niche matters more than the platform you post to when you’re trying to automate a side hustle like this one.
A scheduling tool like Buffer automates after you batch-produce a month of content once. Once content is uploaded into the queue, the tool publishes it on schedule across platforms.
This automated side hustles requires following these steps:
> Pick a niche with high revenue rates.
> Batch-produce a month of content.
> Load the batch into a scheduler and let it publish automatically.
> Add affiliate links once the channel has a real audience.
Reaching $1,000 a month from an automated income stream like this realistically takes 12 to 18 months of consistent output, not weeks.
5. Automated Email or Affiliate Funnel
Email marketing returns about $36 to $42 for every $1 spent. That is a real return for this automated online business, but only once a list and a sequence already exist.
A tool like Kit automates by sending a welcome sequence and follow-up affiliate recommendations on its own, so you won’t be writing and sending each email by hand. Kit is free for up to 10,000 subscribers. Automation itself needs the Creator plan, at $33 a month billed annually or $39 monthly.
For this automated income stream, remember to complete the steps below.
> Pick two or three affiliate offers that genuinely fit your audience.
> Write a four to six email welcome sequence.
> Build the sequence as an automation in Kit instead of sending manually.
> Drive sign-ups from the content channel above once it has traffic.
A working funnel with an audience large enough to convert takes two to six months to build.
6. Trading Bot
When it comes to software-run side hustles, a bot like 3Commas runs a preset strategy around the clock across more than 15 exchanges, making it the most automated method on this list, since a configured bot trades without you watching. However, it is also the riskiest. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recorded $8 billion in investment-scam losses across 144,041 consumers in 2025, much of it tied to bot trading.
No legitimate bot can guarantee a return. 3Commas itself carries a 4.4 out of 5 rating on Trustpilot, and it connects to major exchanges and runs preset strategies instead of promising a specific outcome.
If you plan to move forward and automate a side hustle like this, keep these instructions in mind.
- Start with a small amount you can afford to lose completely.
- Use a simple, well-documented strategy.
- Check the bot and adjust settings weekly.
- Walk away from any service that promises a guaranteed monthly return.
How the Methods Compare
Line these six automated online businesses up side by side and the trade-off is clear. The methods that automate the most of your ongoing time carry the least predictable payoff. The software-run side hustles needing more of your own judgment, like print-on-demand, pay more reliably.
|Method
|Startup Cost
|Time to First Payout
|Typical Monthly Range
|How Passive
|Print-on-Demand
|Free to $39/mo
|~165 days to $1,000
|$50 to $7,000+
|Mostly passive
|Dropshipping
|$9.90 to $79.90/mo
|Weeks to months
|$0 to $44,000/yr
|Partly passive
|Low-Content Books
|Free
|~60 days after sale
|$500 to $15,000
|Mostly passive
|Content Scheduling
|Free to $5/mo
|12 to 18 months
|$100 to $15,000
|Partly passive
|Email/Affiliate Funnel
|Free to $33/mo
|2 to 6 months
|Varies with audience
|Mostly passive
|Trading Bot
|Subscription-based
|Unpredictable
|No guaranteed range
|Fully automated, high risk
How This List Was Built
Every automated income stream here had to automate a piece of ongoing operation, and each method also needed a real, checkable cost and payout figure instead of a vague promise. That ruled out any proposed software-run side hustle requiring an audience or capital most readers do not already have, and it ruled out every pitch leaning on the word “guaranteed.”
Recruitment-based schemes, guaranteed-return offers and anything billed as fully hands-off from day one were excluded outright. None of them survive contact with how these platforms actually work. If none of these six automated online business fit your timeline, our guide to earning $2,000 quickly covers a faster route.
Reward Apps Worth Adding
A reward app will not replace any automated income stream above, but it stacks a few extra dollars on top with almost no setup. Most reward apps, including the two below, expect you to be over 18 before you can cash out, so check each one’s terms before you sign .
Snakzy and Bigcash both run automatically in the background once installed. They track simple activities and pay out on their own schedule. Both are free to join, so trying either costs nothing beyond a few minutes of setup.
Our best game apps that pay real money roundup article covers more options if you want to compare payout speed before picking one.
What Doesn’t Work
Three patterns show up again and again around automated side hustles, and all three cost people real money. Naming them here is more useful than a generic warning, since each one wears a different disguise.
- Guaranteed-return trading bots and signal groups: any pitch promising a fixed monthly return is the exact claim financial authorities warn against. The FTC’s $8 billion in 2025 investment-scam losses shows how often that promise turns out false.
- Dropshipping “success blueprint” courses: these sell the idea that an automation app alone guarantees profit, but he 80 to 90% failure rate for new stores says otherwise.
- “AI runs it for you” pitches: every method above still needs a real person doing setup, quality control and customer response. Nothing on this list is genuinely hands-off at the beginning.
Final Verdict on Automated Side Hustle
Whether or not you should automate a side hustle depends on how much upfront effort you can put in now versus later. Print-on-demand and low-content publishing pay back the fastest for the setup they demand. Content scheduling and email funnels take longer but compound once built, and a trading bot should stay a small, separate experiment, not your main plan.
Pick one method, give it the setup months necessary, and resist adding a second automated side hustle until the first one is actually running on its own.
FAQs
An automated side hustle hands its repetitive, ongoing steps, like fulfillment, posting, or follow-up emails. You still run the business; the software just stops making you do the same task manually every time.
Starting an automated side hustle costs anywhere from free, to to around $40 a month once you add a paid automation plan like Printify Premium. Most readers can test one method for under $10 a month.
Yes, every method here still needs ongoing quality control. You will keep restocking designs, writing new content or checking a bot even after the repetitive part moves to software.
No, a trading bot carries real risk. No bot can guarantee a return. Financial authorities warn that AI cannot predict sudden market changes, so only risk money you could afford to lose completely.
Most automated side hustles take two to six months of real setup before income becomes consistent. Print-on-demand and low-content books usually pay back faster than a content channel or a funnel.
The automated side hustle that pays the most depends on your niche, but print-on-demand and low-content publishing pay back the most reliably for the setup required. The ceiling on any automated side hustle still depends far more on the audience niche you choose, more than the software you use.
Setting up and building your automated side hustle doesn’t mean you have to go on stretches without any online income. Using apps like Snakzy are a low-effort, low-maintenance way to earn income online,