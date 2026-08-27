Rin Tohsaka HSR: Character Overview and Kit 2026

Rin Tohsaka is a 5-star Quantum element character on the Erudition Path, introduced in Honkai Star Rail as part of the Fate collaboration’s Phase 2. She’s built almost entirely around supporting Archer, her canonical partner from the series. This character guide covers her kit, Traces, Eidolons, banner status and whether she’s worth pulling for based on what you already have (or plan to pull for).

I’ve also broken down how her Gem Energy resource loop works, what her Joint Attack with Archer actually does, and where her personal damage ceiling sits if you’d rather build her as a Main DPS instead of a pure support piece.

Rin Tohsaka at a Glance: Character Profile

Rarity 5★ Element Quantum Path Erudition Role Hybrid Released Version 4.4 (The Gem Coursing in Red banner) Reruns Collab Banner Available Indefinitely Voice actor Kana Ueda (JP)



Shuo Xiaotu (CN)



Kim Bo-min (KR) Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: EX



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Story and Background: Who is Rin Tohsaka in Honkai Star Rail?

Rin Tohsaka crosses over from the Fate franchise as the canonical Master of Archer, and Honkai Star Rail leans directly into that relationship by giving her a kit that revolves around him. She arrived as the second wave of the Fate collaboration, alongside Gilgamesh, and her Quantum element and Path of Erudition fit her established role as a magus who fights through precise, repeatable techniques rather than a single overwhelming attack.

Her introduction keeps close to her source material’s identity: a sharp, disciplined magecraft user who channels power through jeweled gemstones, both as a standalone combatant and as the one person who can consistently keep Archer fighting at his best.

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Rin Tohsaka’s Kit Explained

Rin Tohsaka’s entire kit runs on two connected resources: Gem Energy and her allies’ Skill Points. Every time an ally spends or recovers a Skill Point, she banks Gem Energy and hands that ally a temporary CRIT DMG boost. Once she’s stacked enough Gem Energy, or the team’s Skill Points climb high enough, her Skill upgrades into an enhanced multi-hit version that can chain across the whole enemy line.

The real payoff is her Talent, Freeform Tohsaka Style, which links her directly to Archer. After he attacks with his own Skill under the right conditions, the two of them fire off a shared Joint Follow-Up Attack that hits every enemy and refunds Skill Points to the whole team. This is why she’s less like a normal Sub-DPS and more like a dedicated enabler built for one specific partner, even though she can still carry a fight on her own with enough investment.

Her Ultimate closes out a rotation by hitting one target hard while splashing the rest of the enemy line, refunding a Skill Point on cast, and softening every enemy up for the rest of the team for a few turns.

Rin Tohsaka’s Traces and Eidolons Overview

Here’s what each of her Traces actually does, followed by her Eidolons.

Rin Tohsaka’s Traces

Her Basic ATK, Bajiquan, deals Quantum DMG equal to up to 100% of Rin Tohsaka’s ATK to one designated enemy. It’s a simple filler hit that mostly exists to build Skill Points between rotations.

Her Skill, Jeweled Sword Zelretch, deals Quantum DMG equal to up to 180% of Rin Tohsaka’s ATK to one designated enemy.

Once she’s built enough Gem Energy or the party’s Skill Points are high enough, it upgrades into the Enhanced Skill, Second Magic Experiment, which deals Quantum DMG equal to up to 90% of her ATK to all enemies, then repeatedly consumes stacks of Gem Energy to fire additional 90% ATK hits at random targets until it runs out of energy or eligible targets.

Her Talent, Gem Magecraft, grants a CRIT DMG buff of up to 70% for 2 turns to any ally who consumes or recovers Skill Points, while feeding her own Gem Energy pool from those same triggers. Its second component, Freeform Tohsaka Style, is what ties her to Archer directly.

Once Archer attacks with his Skill under the right Skill Point conditions, the two of them launch a shared Joint Follow-Up Attack for up to 300% of Rin Tohsaka’s ATK and up to 300% of Archer’s ATK to every enemy, recovering 4 Skill Points for the team.

Her Ultimate, An Gal Ta Ki Gal Šè, deals Quantum DMG equal to up to 600% of Rin Tohsaka’s ATK to one designated enemy and up to 200% of her ATK to every other enemy. Casting it also recovers a Skill Point for allies and increases the DMG all enemies take by up to 20% for 3 turns.

Her Technique, Conversion Charge, grants her 10 Gem Energy at the start of the next combat after use, giving her a head start on the resource loop before the fight even begins.

Rin Tohsaka’s Technique Conversion Charge Grants 10 Gem Energy at the start of the next combat, once used before entering battle.

Rin Tohsaka’s Bonus Abilities Inbound Prosperity Grants 12 Gem Energy whenever she uses her Ultimate. Ladylike Poise Raises her SPD by 20% for 3 turns on entering combat or after using her Enhanced Skill. Elegant Conduct Raises her Skill Point cap by 2 while she’s on the field. On entering combat, her ATK rises by 150% and her Quantum RES PEN by 15%, and Archer gains the same bonuses if he’s in the team.

Rin Tohsaka’s Stat Bonuses (Total) +37.3% CRIT DMG +18% ATK +8% Quantum DMG

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Rin Tohsaka’s Eidolons

Her E1, Zelretch’s Apprentice, is the best stopping point for a Main DPS build. Once a single Enhanced Skill use consumes 30 or more Gem Energy, she banks that amount as Shadow Gem, and while holding it, her Skill stays enhanced without needing to consume Gem Energy or convert Skill Points on the next cast.

Her E2, Dimensional Traveler, is the strongest stopping point for a Sub-DPS build. It raises her own Skill DMG by 30%, and while she’s on the field, every ally’s Skill DMG is boosted to 130% of its original value, turning her into a flat damage multiplier for Skill-focused teammates like Archer.

Her E3 through E5 are smaller, level-based upgrades rather than new effects: raising her Skill and Basic ATK levels, adding a second CRIT DMG stack to her Talent’s buff, and raising her Ultimate and Talent levels further.

Her E6 is a genuine damage and tempo spike for players who have the resources to invest all the way. It raises her All-Type RES PEN by 20% permanently and grants 24 Gem Energy plus an extra turn whenever she uses her Ultimate.

Rin Tohsaka Honkai Star Rail Meta Evaluation: Is Rin Tohsaka Good?

Rin Tohsaka is a very strong pick specifically for teams built around Archer, since her entire kit exists to buff him and trigger their shared Joint Follow-Up Attack, though she also holds up as a standalone Quantum damage dealer if you’d rather invest in her directly.

Rin Tohsaka’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: EX



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

As a Sub-DPS, she hands Archer a massive ATK boost, a CRIT DMG buff, and Quantum RES PEN just by being in the team, on top of the shared Joint Attack that hits every enemy and refunds Skill Points. That makes the pairing close to mandatory if you already own and invest in Archer.

As a Main DPS, her own Skill DMG scales well once she has her E1, and she can hit hard in both single-target and AoE situations while also chunking enemy Toughness efficiently. Her main limitation is that without Archer in the team or Eidolons invested, she loses a lot of what makes her stand out, so her value swings heavily based on what else is already in your roster.

How to Get Rin Tohsaka in Honkai Star Rail: Banner, Warp Cost and Top-Up

Rin Tohsaka is a collab-limited 5-star character you can pull from her own Character Event Warp, not the permanent Standard Warp. To get her, you’ll need Stellar Jades, which convert 1:1 from Oneiric Shards, and 160 Stellar Jades gets you one Special Warp Pass, which you can then use in her Character Event Warp.

Oneiric Shards are the premium currency you get by topping up directly, and topping up around a new banner is often when first-purchase bonus offers are available, so it’s worth checking the top-up screen before you buy. She debuted on The Gem Coursing in Red banner in Version 4.4 (Fate Collab Phase 2), which, at the time of this writing, runs indefinitely.

Verdict: Should You Pull For Rin Tohsaka in 2026?

Rin Tohsaka is an easy recommendation if you already run Archer, since the two of them function as a package deal, but she’s a much more conditional pull if you don’t own him or don’t plan on investing in that pairing. Her standalone Main DPS ceiling is real, but it leans on her E1 and a supporting cast like Cerydra to reach its full potential, so she rewards players who can commit to one build path rather than splitting investment.

If your roster already has Archer sitting underused, Rin Tohsaka is one of the most efficient pulls you can make to unlock his full damage. If you don’t, she’s still a competent Quantum damage dealer, just one that asks for more Eidolon investment to feel complete.

Pros Cons ✅ Turns Archer into a Joint Attack partner with major shared ATK, CRIT DMG and Quantum RES PEN buffs



✅ Deals surprisingly strong personal damage in both single-target and AoE situations



✅ Feeds and spends Skill Points fluidly, fitting naturally into Skill Point economy teams



✅ Chunks enemy Toughness efficiently alongside her main damage



✅ Offers multiple viable investment paths, from a light E0 support role up to a heavy Main DPS build ❌ Offers limited value outside an Archer team at E0



❌ Her strongest personal damage scaling is locked behind Eidolons



❌ Needs deliberate SPD tuning to consistently line up her Joint Attack window

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