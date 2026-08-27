Best Rin Tohsaka Light Cones HSR 2026

If you pick the right Rin Tohsaka Light Cone, it’ll change just how effective this five-star Quantum unit is both as a support and a DPS, especially if you’re pairing her with Archer – both hailing from Honkai Star Rail‘s Fate collaboration event. But before you pick the best Rin Tohsaka Light Cone for your build, there’s one important fact to keep in mind: she walks the Erudition Path.

Though she can physically equip a Light Cone from any Path for its base stats, its unique passive abilities and skill effects will only trigger if she is equipped with an Erudition Light Cone. Below, I’ve ranked Rin Tohsaka’s strongest Light Cone options, from her signature down to the best free pick.

Best Rin Tohsaka Light Cones Ranked (TL;DR)

Here’s a quick breakdown of Rin Tohsaka’s best Light Cones, ranked from her best-in-slot signature down to the strongest free option.

Rank Light Cone Why It Ranks Here 1 Flickering Stars Rin’s signature pairs a massive Skill DMG buff with a party-wide DEF Ignore effect, making it her strongest overall pick. 2 Into the Unreachable Veil A strong CRIT Rate and personal damage option that slots in well if you’d rather save your Stellar Jades for other units. 3 Life Should Be Cast to Flames Offers a DEF Reduction debuff and faster Energy regeneration, useful even without its own signature bonus active. 4 Eternal Calculus The best fully free-to-play pick, scaling her ATK against multiple enemies without spending a single Warp.

Flickering Stars – Best in Slot

Flickering Stars is Rin Tohsaka’s signature Light Cone, and it’s worth the pull if you’re planning to invest heavily in her and, by extension, her Archer-focused team. On top of a high Base ATK stat, it grants roughly 18% CRIT Rate and an enormous 72% Skill DMG buff, which lines up directly with how often Rin’s kit wants her using and enhancing her Skill.

The standout part of Flickering Stars is its team-wide DEF Ignore effect. Once an ally consumes at least four Skill Points in a single turn, the whole party ignores 20% of enemy DEF, and Rin’s own Skill DMG increases on top of that. Since her entire kit revolves around Skill Points being spent and recovered, this condition triggers naturally in most fights rather than needing any special setup.

If you’re running Rin as a Sub-DPS support for Archer, this Light Cone amplifies the exact stats her kit already shares with him, making it the single biggest damage upgrade available for either character.

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Best Alternatives to Flickering Stars

Into the Unreachable Veil is the strongest non-signature option for Rin Tohsaka, and it happens to be The Herta’s signature Light Cone if you pulled it for her instead. It offers solid CRIT Rate alongside a personal damage boost, and it restores a Skill Point whenever Rin uses her Ultimate. That extra Skill Point is a nice bonus, though her Ultimate takes a while to charge up, so don’t expect it to solve her Energy needs on its own.

Life Should Be Cast to Flames is Anaxa’s signature Light Cone, but Rin Tohsaka still gets real value out of it without its full signature effect active. It applies a DEF Reduction debuff to enemies for two turns and restores some Energy at the start of her turn, helping her reach her Ultimate faster.

It also opens the door to running the Divine-Querying Master Smith Relic set for extra team-wide damage, a nice bonus if you already own the pieces.

Best F2P Light Cone for Rin Tohsaka

Eternal Calculus is Rin Tohsaka’s best fully free option, and it can be earned entirely through in-game grinding rather than a banner pull. It boosts her ATK based on how many enemies are on the field, so it performs best against three or more targets, which lines up well with her Enhanced Skill’s ability to hit every enemy repeatedly.

It also grants a small SPD boost against larger enemy counts, which helps keep her Joint Follow-Up ATK with Archer coming online more consistently. It won’t outdamage Flickering Stars or Into the Unreachable Veil, but it’s a genuinely solid stand-in while you save your Stellar Jades for higher-priority pulls.

Verdict: Which Light Cone Should You Give Rin Tohsaka?

Flickering Stars is the best pick for Rin Tohsaka if you’re building her as either a Sub-DPS for Archer or a standalone Main DPS, since its CRIT Rate and Skill DMG buff scale with exactly what her kit wants to do every turn. If you’d rather not chase a limited banner, Into the Unreachable Veil is a strong second choice, especially if you already picked it up for The Herta.

For anyone easing into Rin Tohsaka without spending on either signature Light Cone, Eternal Calculus covers her core damage needs well enough to clear most current content while you save for other pulls.

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