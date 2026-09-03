Best Sparkle Build, Team and Eidolons HSR 2026

This guide covers the Light Cones, Relics, Trace priority, stat priority, teams, and Eidolon verdicts for the best Sparkle build in HSR, so you know exactly how to gear her and who to pair her with regardless of budget.

Sparkle is a 5-star Quantum Harmony support built entirely around Skill Points. She hands out a huge Skill Point cap, refunds a wave of them with her Ultimate, and turns every Skill Point an ally spends into a stacking DMG-taken debuff on the enemy team.

TL;DR – Best Sparkle Build at a Glance

Best Light Cone Earthly Escapade Best F2P Light Cone Alternative Planetary Rendezvous Best Relic Set Sacerdos’ Relived Ordeal (4pc) Best Planar Ornament Set Broken Keel (2pc) Main Stats Body: CRIT DMG



Boots: SPD



Planar Sphere: HP% or DEF%



Link Rope: Energy Regeneration Rate Substat priority SPD > CRIT DMG > Effect RES = HP% Best team (Overall) Sparkle (Support)



Archer (DPS)



Rin Tohsaka (Hybrid)



Dan Heng Permansor Terrae (Support) Best team (F2P) Sparkle (Support)



Qingque (DPS)



Trailblazer Remembrance (Support)



Lynx (Support)

How to Play Sparkle: Rotation and Tips

Sparkle’s loop starts with her Skill, Dreamdiver, which buffs a single ally’s CRIT DMG and Advances Forward their turn by 50%. Save this for your main damage dealer, since it lets them act again almost immediately with even better damage.

Her Ultimate, The Hero with a Thousand Faces, restores 4 Skill Points across the team and grants everyone Cipher. Cipher enhances the DMG-increasing effect of her Talent for all allies. Fire it up whenever it’s available, since the Skill Point refund is what keeps her whole kit.

Her Talent, Red Herring, raises the team’s Skill Point cap by 2 (increasing the max from 5 to 7). Additionally, whenever an ally spends a Skill Point, it boosts the DMG dealt by all allies. This effect stacks up to 3 times, which is what makes her such an excellent teammate for Skill Point-hungry allies.

Her Technique, Unreliable Narrator, grants the team Misdirect before combat starts, allowing you to move around without triggering enemy detection. Upon entering battle using this Technique, it immediately restores 3 Skill Points for the team. This effectively sets your starting Skill Points to full, allowing your team to unload their heaviest, most expensive combos on turn one without any setup.

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Best Light Cones for Sparkle

Earthly Escapade is Sparkle’s signature and the best-in-slot pick for this Sparkle build. It stacks a buff called Radiant Flame from her own kit use, and while that buff is active she frequently gains Mask, which raises an ally’s CRIT stats in a way that lines up directly with the CRIT DMG her Skill already hands out.

But the Battle Isn’t Over is a strong non-signature 5-star alternative. Every couple of uses of Skill or Ultimate on one ally, it refunds a Skill Point, which stretches her Talent’s stack generation even further in Skill Point-heavy teams.

A Grounded Ascent restores Energy for Sparkle and boosts the DMG of whichever ally her Skill targets, while also banking bonus Skill Point restoration after repeated Skill use. It is a genuinely competitive alternative rather than a filler pick.

Planetary Rendezvous is the best free-to-play option, a 4-star Harmony cone available through the standard Warp banner. It boosts the DMG of allies who share Sparkle’s Quantum type, which makes it a strong pick in mono-Quantum teams.

For a more in-depth look at her best Light Cones, visit our Best Sparkle Light Cones Guide.

Best Relic and Planar Ornament Sets

Sacerdos’ Relived Ordeal (4pc) is the best Relic set for this Sparkle build. Its bonus passes a growing CRIT DMG buff onto the ally her Skill targets, which stacks directly on top of the CRIT DMG her kit already provides.

Eagle of Twilight Line (4pc) is the strongest alternative once Sparkle clears roughly 160 SPD. It advances her further in turn order, which matters if her team needs her acting before a specific ally rather than after.

Broken Keel (2pc) is the best Planar Ornament. It grants CRIT DMG to Sparkle and her party once she hits 30% Effect RES, which is an easy threshold to clear on a support who already runs Effect RES substats.

Lushaka, the Sunken Seas (2pc) is a solid alternative when Sparkle’s SPD is high enough to act early. It pushes an ATK buff onto the first ally in the team’s turn order, which usually ends up being her main carry.

Sparkle’s Stat Priorities

Priority 1: SPD

SPD Priority 2: CRIT DMG

CRIT DMG Priority 3: Effect RES

🎯 Ideal Stat Goals: Aim for 200 SPD outside combat to lock in 3 turns within the first Memory of Chaos cycle, and target 30% Effect RES in battle if running Broken Keel. Flat substats are fine filler once percentage rolls run dry.

Running a 4-piece Eagle of Twilight Line lowers that SPD requirement to roughly 184, since its own set bonus advances Sparkle further in turn order. Sparkle’s own first Eidolon adds a further 15% SPD on top of whatever breakpoint you’re chasing, so account for that if you own it.

Sparkle’s Trace Priorities

Traces Priority Level Why? Talent: Red Herring Highest Raises the team’s Skill Point cap and builds Figment stacks that debuff every enemy’s DMG taken. This is the core of every Sparkle build, so max it first. Skill: Dreamdiver High Delivers the CRIT DMG buff and turn advance your carry actually uses every rotation. Ultimate: The Hero with a Thousand Faces High Refunds Skill Points for the whole team and grants Cipher, which scales the Talent’s DMG-taken stacks higher. Bonus Ability: Artificial Flower High Refunds the cost of Sparkle’s next Skill whenever an ally spends 3 or more Skill Points in one turn, keeping her own Skill Point-positive. Bonus Ability: Nocturne Medium Raises the whole team’s ATK by 45% and adds All-Type RES PEN once an ally holds her Skill’s CRIT DMG buff. Bonus Ability: Almanac Medium Regenerates extra Energy for Sparkle on Basic ATK and whenever a buffed ally spends Skill Points. Basic ATK: Monodrama Low Deals Quantum DMG equal to 100% of Sparkle’s ATK to one enemy at max level. Rarely used, so invest last.

Sparkle’s Ascension Materials (Max Ascension)

Material Total Tatters of Thought 15 Fragments of Impression 15 Shards of Desires 15 Dream Flamer 65 Credit 308,000

Sparkle’s Trace Materials (Max Traces)

Material Total Firmament Note 15 Tatters of Thought 41 Celestial Section 72 Fragments of Impression 56 Heavenly Melody 139 Shards of Desires 58 Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster 12 Tracks of Destiny 8 Credit 3,000,000

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Best Sparkle Teams (Overall, F2P, and Alternatives)

Listed below are Sparkle’s best overall team, F2P team, and alternative teammates to help shape your teambuilding choices based on which units are actually available in your current roster.

Best Overall Sparkle Team

Best Sparkle Team (Overall) Role Sparkle Support Archer DPS Rin Tohsaka Hybrid Dan Heng Permansor Terrae Support

Sparkle is Archer‘s best support since she raises the team’s Skill Point cap by 2 and can pull him up the turn order without him needing any Speed investment of his own. Rin Tohsaka brings a Joint Follow-up attack that recovers a large chunk of Skill Points every time it triggers, on top of a large ATK and CRIT DMG buff aimed squarely at Archer.

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae rounds the team out with shields and an ATK buff while staying comfortably Skill Point positive.

Best F2P Sparkle Team

Best Sparkle Team (F2P) Role Sparkle Support Qingque DPS Trailblazer Remembrance Support Lynx Support

Qingque is an excellent carry for this F2P Sparkle team, since her kit consumes lots of Skill Points for extra DMG. Trailblazer Remembrance covers the team’s offensive amplification through 100% action advance, team-wide CRIT buffs, and massive True Damage scaling. Lynx rounds out the team with free-to-play healing and debuff removal.

Best Sparkle Team Alternatives

Acheron’s damage benefits heavily from Sparkle’s Advance Forward and DMG-taken buffs. She performs best with at least one Nihility teammate in the same team.

Seele replaces the main carry well against elite-heavy content, and she also benefits from spending Skill Points the same way Qingque does.

Jing Yuan turns Sparkle’s Skill Point refunds into more Lightning-Lord follow-up attacks, so the Ultimate’s Skill Point burst directly increases his damage output.

Bronya stacks her own Advance Forward on top of Sparkle’s, letting a DPS who only needs one Skill Point per turn act far more often in a single cycle.

Ruan Mei adds Break Efficiency, SPD, and All-Type RES PEN on top of Sparkle’s own buffs, which works well in any Sparkle team built around Weakness Break.

Whichever teammate you slot in, the constant that matters most for any Sparkle build is Skill Point consumption. Every good alternative either spends Skill Points fast enough to fuel her Talent or avoids competing with the carry for that same resource.

Sparkle Eidolons: Which Are Worth It

Eidolons Return on Investment Explanation E1: Suspension of Disbelief High Adds a 40% teamwide ATK buff and 15% SPD for Sparkle herself, which can free up a Light Cone or Relic slot she’d otherwise need for SPD. E2: Purely Fictitious Highest Each Figment stack from her Talent now also reduces the enemy target’s DEF by 10%, a straightforward DPS increase for the whole team. E3: Pipe Dream Skip Only raises Skill and Basic ATK levels. Numbers-only, no new effect. E4: Life is a Gamble Low Refunds 1 extra Skill Point from her Ultimate and raises her Skill Point cap by 1 more. A minor convenience, not a real power spike. E5: Parallax Truth Skip Only raises Ultimate and Talent levels. Numbers-only, no new effect. E6: Narrative Polysemy High Makes her Skill’s CRIT DMG buff teamwide instead of single-target, letting Sparkle support multiple damage dealers in the same team.

E2 is the practical stopping point for most players investing in Sparkle. Everything past it costs far more for a smaller return.

Verdict: Is Sparkle Worth Building in 2026?

Sparkle’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: EX



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Sparkle earns our top rating (EX) because she’s one of the strongest amplifiers in the game for any team built around heavy Skill Point spending. Her Skill Point refund and cap increase let a hungry carry act far more often per cycle than they otherwise could, and her CRIT DMG buff stacks cleanly on top of whatever the carry already brings.

She’s worth building for essentially any roster that includes a Skill Point-hungry damage dealer, and there are plenty of them sitting right at the very top of the meta across all endgame modes, hence the demand for her.

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