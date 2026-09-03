Tribbie HSR: Character Overview and Kit 2026

This character guide covers Tribbie’s kit, her Eidolons, her banner status, and whether she’s worth pulling for right now.

Tribbie made her debut on the Indelible Coterie banner, and she’s quickly become one of the most flexible Harmony picks in the game thanks to her All-Type RES PEN buff.

Tribbie at a Glance: Character Profile

Rarity 5★ Element Quantum Path Harmony Role Hybrid Released Version 3.1 (Back to Fons et Origo banner) Reruns Version 3.4 (Back to Fons et Origo banner)



Version 3.7 (Back to Fons et Origo banner)



Version 4.2 (Indelible Coterie banner) Voice actors Hayden Daviau (EN)



Tono Hikaru (JP)



Cai Shujin (CH)



Yeon-ji Bang (KR) Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: EX



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Story and Background: Who is Tribbie in Honkai Star Rail?

Tribbie is a member of the Chrysos Heirs, a group of divine entities bound to the world of Amphoreus. As one of the Tribios, she serves as a sacred Messenger, carrying a fragment of a shared holy calling.

Don’t let her divine status fool you, though. She’s playful and delightfully chaotic. Instead of reciting her scriptural duties with stiff solemnity, Tribbie treats her sacred responsibilities like a game, injecting fun into her holy mandate.

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Tribbie’s Kit Explained

Tribbie’s kit runs on a resource called Numinosity, which she generates through her Skill, Where’d the Gifts Go, and her Technique, If You’re Happy and You Know It. While Numinosity is active, every ally on the team gets a flat boost to All-Type RES PEN, which is a rare buff to find on a single character and one of the main reasons she slots into so many different teams.

Her Ultimate, Guess Who Lives Here, opens a Zone that hits every enemy with Quantum damage, tacks on a DMG-taken debuff for the whole enemy side, and then keeps dealing Quantum Additional DMG to the toughest remaining target whenever an ally attacks. That Zone is what turns a normal team’s damage into something noticeably bigger for a couple of turns.

Her Talent, Busy as Tribbie, triggers a Follow-Up ATK every time another ally uses their Ultimate, so she’s contributing damage even when it isn’t technically her turn.

Her three Bonus Abilities layer on top of that loop – one boosts her own damage after that Follow-Up ATK lands, one grows her Max HP off the team’s combined HP pool while the Zone is up, and one refunds Energy whenever allies land hits, which keeps her own Ultimate coming back around faster.

Tribbie’s Traces and Eidolons Overview

Here’s what each of Tribbie’s Traces actually do, followed by her Eidolons.

Tribbie’s Traces

Her Basic ATK, Hundred Rockets, deals Quantum DMG equal to up to 30% of Tribbie’s Max HP to one target, plus Quantum DMG equal to up to 15% of her Max HP to adjacent enemies. It’s a reasonable single-turn filler, but it isn’t the main reason she’s played.

Her Skill, Where’d the Gifts Go, grants the team Numinosity for 3 turns, which increases every ally’s All-Type RES PEN by up to 24% for as long as it lasts. This is the buff that makes her worth building around, since RES PEN this broad is uncommon outside of a handful of supports.

Her Ultimate, Guess Who Lives Here, costs 120 Energy and opens a Zone lasting 2 turns. It deals Quantum DMG equal to up to 30% of her Max HP to every enemy up front, raises enemy DMG taken by 30% for the Zone’s duration, and fires off Quantum Additional DMG equal to up to 12% of her Max HP at the highest-HP hit target whenever an ally attacks.

Her Talent, Busy as Tribbie, gives her a Follow-Up ATK dealing Quantum DMG equal to up to 18% of her Max HP to all enemies whenever another ally uses their own Ultimate, once per character until she uses her Ultimate again to reset the count.

Tribbie’s Technique If You’re Happy and You Know It After using her Technique and entering battle, Tribbie immediately gains Numinosity for 3 turns, so the team starts the fight with her RES PEN buff already active.

Tribbie’s Bonus Abilities Lamb Outside the Wall After her Talent’s Follow-Up ATK lands, increases the DMG Tribbie deals by up to 72%, stacking up to 3 times for 3 turns each stack. Glass Ball with Wings! While the Zone lasts, Tribbie’s Max HP increases by an amount equal to 9% of the combined Max HP of every ally on the team. Pebble at Crossroads? Regenerates 30 Energy at the start of battle, then regenerates 1.5 Energy for every target hit whenever an ally attacks.

Tribbie’s Stat Bonuses (Total) +10% HP +12% CRIT Rate +37.3% CRIT DMG

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Tribbie’s Eidolons

E1, Rite of Sugar Soup, is her most commonly recommended stopping point. While the Zone lasts, whenever an ally attacks a target that’s already been hit by the Zone’s Additional DMG, Tribbie deals bonus True DMG equal to 24% of that attack’s total damage. It’s a very good damage bump for a single Eidolon and doesn’t need any extra setup to use.

E2, Guide of Dream Tour, raises the Zone’s Additional DMG to 120% of its original value and makes it trigger twice per qualifying attack instead of once. It’s a clean damage upgrade on top of E1’s effect,

E3 through E5 are level-up Eidolons rather than new effects: they raise the level cap on her Ultimate, Basic ATK, Skill, and Talent, which pushes their numbers up gradually without changing how she’s played. None of these three are standout picks, so they’re best treated as a group rather than chased individually.

E6, Morrow of Star Shine, is the other standout copy. After Tribbie uses her own Ultimate, she immediately triggers her Talent’s Follow-Up ATK against every enemy, and that Follow-Up ATK’s damage increases by 729%. It turns her into a good secondary damage dealer on top of her support duties, but it’s a costly role-expanding upgrade considering she’s already a phenomenal support even at E0.

Tribbie Honkai Star Rail Meta Evaluation: Is Tribbie Good?

Tribbie is an EX-tier pick specifically for teams built around HP-scaling or AoE damage dealers.

Tribbie’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: EX



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Her Guess Who Lives Here Ultimate applies a party-wide DMG-taken debuff while spreading Quantum Additional DMG to the toughest enemy on the field, which is exactly the kind of effect that shines in add-heavy modes like Pure Fiction.

The All-Type RES PEN buff from Where’d the Gifts Go is also broad enough that it helps almost any damage dealer, which is a big part of why she rates this highly across every mode.

How to Get Tribbie in Honkai Star Rail: Banner, Warp Cost and Top-Up

Tribbie is a limited 5-star, so she can only be pulled from her own Character Event Warp while it’s live, not from the permanent Standard Warp. A single pull on her banner costs one Star Rail Special Pass, which can be bought with 160 Stellar Jades. For spenders topping-up for extra pulls, Oneiric Shards convert 1:1 with Stellar Jades.

Just remember, if you’re planning on topping-up to get Tribbie, her Eidolons, or her signature Light Cone, it’s always worth checking the store’s Oneiric top-up bonuses, time-limited bundles, Nameless Honor Battle Pass and Express Supply Pass before you buy anything. These will significantly increase the value of your top-ups and give you more pulls-per-spend.

She reran on the Indelible Coterie banner alongside Sunday and Feixiao, and no further rerun has been officially announced for her since then.

Verdict: Should You Pull For Tribbie in 2026?

Tribbie is a very one of the rare supports in the game whose buff works for nearly any team instead of one specific archetype, and her Follow-Up ATK loop means she’s contributing real damage even on turns that aren’t hers.

Her E1 and E6 copies both meaningfully change how much she brings to a fight, but her E0 is already a “complete”, outstanding support that can carry almost any team

Pros Cons ✅ All-Type RES PEN buff that benefits almost any damage dealer, not a narrow list of comps



✅ Consistently triggers her own Follow-Up ATK without extra setup



✅ Contributes real damage on top of her support duties



✅ Reasonably SP efficient to keep running



✅ Slots into a wide range of existing team comps ❌ Needs meaningful investment before her damage output feels significant



❌ Leans on AoE-heavy allies to keep her Ultimate’s Energy flowing



❌ Gets the most value out of teams already built around AoE damage

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