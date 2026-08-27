Jump to:

Sponsor
Skip to content
Home » Uncategorized » Rin Tohsaka Best Build, Team and Eidolons HSR 2026

Rin Tohsaka Best Build, Team and Eidolons HSR 2026

June Derick Reyes
June Derick Reyes Contributing Writer | FTP gacha games enjoyer
Fact checked by: Nate Kencana
Updated: August 27, 2026
Rin Tohsaka Best Build, Team and Eidolons HSR 2026
HoYoverse, TYPE-MOON, ufotable, FSNPC

Recent update

This guide is fully updated for Honkai Star Rail Version 4.5. For complete coverage on this character, check out our companion guides:

I’ve put together the Light Cones, Relics, Trace priority, stat priority, teams, and Eidolon verdicts for the best Rin Tohsaka build in this guide, covering both her intended Sub-DPS role and her E1-enabled Main DPS alternative.

Rin Tohsaka is a 5-star Quantum unit on the Path of Erudition, added to Honkai Star Rail through the Fate collaboration (Phase 2). She’s built almost entirely around Archer, sharing her own buffs with him and unlocking a shared Joint Follow-Up ATK that neither character can perform alone (hence the “Joint”).

TL;DR – Best Rin Tohsaka Build at a Glance

Best Light ConeFlickering Stars
Best F2P Light Cone AlternativeEternal Calculus
Best Relic SetGenius of Brilliant Stars (4pc)
Best Planar Ornament SetPenacony, Land of the Dreams (2pc)
Main StatsBody: CRIT Rate

Boots: SPD

Planar Sphere: Quantum DMG

Link Rope: Energy Regen Rate
Substat prioritySPD > CRIT Rate > CRIT DMG > ATK%
Best team (Overall)Rin Tohsaka (Hybrid)

Archer (DPS)

Sparkle (Support)

Huohuo (Support)
Best team (F2P)Rin Tohsaka (Hybrid)

Archer (DPS)

Trailblazer Remembrance (Support)

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae (Support)

How to Play Rin Tohsaka: Rotation and Tips

Rin Tohsaka's character portrait in Honkai Star Rail

Rin’s turn order matters more than her button presses. Her Talent, Gem Magecraft, builds “Gem Energy” every time an ally spends or recovers Skill Points, and once she holds 15 or more (or the party has 7 or more Skill Points banked), her Skill upgrades into the AoE Second Magic Experiment.

Her real payoff is the Joint Follow-Up ATK, Freeform Tohsaka Style: acting right after Archer fires his own Skill triggers a free, shared AoE hit and refunds 4 Skill Points to the whole party. Keep Rin’s SPD above Sparkle’s so she can act between Archer’s turns and reset that window every cycle.

IN STOCK
EXCLUSIVE DEAL

 

ENEBA PRICE
HUB PRICE
Shop on Eneba

Best Light Cones for Rin Tohsaka

Flickering Stars Light Cone artwork

Flickering Stars is Rin’s signature and her best option in both roles. At Superimposition 1 it carries CRIT Rate plus a 72% Skill DMG buff, and once an ally consumes at least four Skill Points, the whole party gains a DEF ignore effect that stacks cleanly with her own Genius of Brilliant Stars set.

Eternal Calculus Light Cone artwork

Eternal Calculus is Rin’s best free-to-play pick since there’s no strong free Erudition cone otherwise. Its ATK% scales with enemy count, so it performs best in Memory of Chaos and Pure Fiction fights against three or more targets.

Into the Unreachable Veil Light Cone artwork

Into the Unreachable Veil is a strong second-best 5-star alternative, adding CRIT Rate and a Skill and Ultimate DMG boost, plus one free Skill Point back after Rin’s Ultimate connects.

Life Should Be Cast to Flames Light Cone artwork

Life Should Be Cast to Flames trades raw damage for utility: it restores Energy at the start of Rin’s turn and applies a 12% DEF reduction to enemies, which is useful if you also want to slot the Divine-Querying Master Smith relic set for extra team damage.

Best Relic and Planar Ornament Sets

Genius of Brilliant Stars relic set artwork

Genius of Brilliant Stars (4pc) is Rin’s best-in-slot relic set across every role. It boosts her Quantum DMG and lets her ignore enemy DEF against Quantum-weak targets, which is the single biggest damage lever in this build.

Scholar Lost in Erudition relic set artwork

Scholar Lost in Erudition (4pc) is a solid alternative if you’re stacking Gem Energy for a controlled burst, since its 45% Skill DMG bonus applies to her enhanced hits, though it doesn’t affect her Joint Follow-Up ATK.

Penacony, Land of the Dreams ornament set artwork

Penacony, Land of the Dreams (2pc) is her best Ornament as a Sub-DPS, raising the party’s Quantum DMG while giving Rin extra Energy Regen so her Ultimate comes online faster.

Tengoku Livestream ornament set artwork

If you’re running Rin as a Main DPS instead, Tengoku Livestream (2pc) is the better pick, granting a long CRIT DMG buff once she consumes more than three Skill Points in a single Enhanced Skill.

Rin Tohsaka’s Stat Priorities

  • Priority 1: SPD (until your breakpoint)
  • Priority 2: CRIT Rate = CRIT DMG
  • Priority 3: ATK%

🎯 Ideal Stat Goals: Aim for 2,500+ ATK outside combat, and target a 140 SPD breakpoint in battle if you’re running Rin as a Sub-DPS (120 SPD is enough for a Main DPS build since Cerydra covers the rest of her turn frequency). Flat substats are fine filler once percentage rolls run dry.

Keep Rin’s SPD higher than Sparkle’s in either role so she can reset her Joint ATK window with Archer before a cycle ends, or squeeze in extra turns as the Main DPS.

Rin Tohsaka’s Trace Priorities

TracesPriority LevelWhy?
Basic ATK: BajiquanMediumOnly raises her weakest source of damage. Upgrade this last.
Skill: Jeweled Sword ZelretchHighestDirectly increases both her base Skill hit and her enhanced Second Magic Experiment damage.
Ultimate: An Gal Ta Ki Gal ŠèHighestScales her hardest-hitting nuke and the party-wide Vulnerability debuff it applies.
Talent: Gem MagecraftHighestIncreases the CRIT DMG buff she hands out and the damage of her shared Joint Follow-Up ATK with Archer.
Bonus Ability: Elegant ConductHighestGrants a large ATK and Quantum RES PEN boost on entering combat, shared with Archer.
Bonus Ability: Ladylike PoiseHighestGives Rin a SPD boost on entering combat or after her Enhanced Skill, helping her stay ahead of Sparkle.
Bonus Ability: Inbound ProsperityHighestRefunds Gem Energy every time she uses her Ultimate.

Rin Tohsaka’s Ascension Materials (Max Ascension)

Sneering Harlequin is Rin’s character-specific ascension material and needs the largest total by far, so prioritize farming it early if you’re planning a full level 80 push.

MaterialTotal
Thief’s Instinct15
Usurper’s Scheme15
Conqueror’s Will15
Sneering Harlequin65
Credit308,000

Rin Tohsaka’s Trace Materials (Max Traces)

MaterialTotal
Celestial Globe15
Thief’s Instinct41
Galaxy Framework72
Usurper’s Scheme56
Cosmic Sandpit139
Conqueror’s Will58
Destroyer’s Final Road12
Tracks of Destiny8
Credit3,000,000

Destroyer’s Final Road is calendar-gated (Weekly Bosses can only be farmed thrice a week), so pre-farm ahead if you plan to push her Traces.

IN STOCK
EXCLUSIVE DEAL

 

ENEBA PRICE
HUB PRICE
Shop on Eneba

Best Rin Tohsaka Teams (Overall, F2P, and Alternatives)

Listed below are Rin Tohsaka’s best overall team, F2P team, and alternative teammates to help shape your teambuilding choices based on character availability.

Best Overall Rin Tohsaka Team

Best Rin Tohsaka Team (Overall)Role
Rin TohsakaHybrid
ArcherDPS
SparkleSupport
HuohuoSupport

Sparkle is Rin’s best Support pick since her Ultimate keeps the whole party’s Skill Points flowing and she can turn-advance Archer to open another Joint ATK window sooner. HuoHuo rounds the team out by restoring the party’s Energy and buffing their ATK, which keeps both Rin’s Ultimate and Archer’s Skill loop online without a dedicated shielder.

Best F2P Rin Tohsaka Team

Best Rin Tohsaka Team (F2P)Role
Rin TohsakaHybrid
ArcherDPS
Trailblazer RemembranceSupport
Dan Heng Permansor TerraeSupport

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae is a free-to-play support option who covers this team with shields and an ATK boost, and you don’t lose much by swapping him in for Huohuo if you don’t have her/she isn’t built yet. 

Hopefully you got DHPT for free during his giveaway event, but in case you haven’t, any support with damage-boosting and/or sustain capabilities (like Aventurine, Gallagher, or Fu Xuan) will do.

Best Rin Tohsaka Team Alternatives

Gallagher character icon in Honkai Star Rail

Gallagher is a drop-in replacement for the sustain slot, since he’s SP-positive and heals the party while Rin and Archer keep spending Skill Points on their own loop.

Robin - Summeretto character icon in Honkai Star Rail

Robin Summeretto boosts Rin and Archer’s ATK even further, advances Rin forward for a faster Joint ATK reset, and grants the team DEF ignore on top of what Genius of Brilliant Stars already provides.

Cerydra character icon in Honkai Star Rail

Cerydra is the enabler for Rin’s Main DPS build, since her kit lets Rin duplicate a high Gem Energy Enhanced Skill without spending Skill Points to fuel it.

Tribbie character icon in Honkai Star Rail

Tribbie is a strong pick if Sparkle isn’t avaiable, providing RES PEN and turn advances for the whole team when running her signature Light Cone.

Silver Wolf character icon in Honkai Star Rail

Silver Wolf implants Quantum Weakness on enemies that don’t already have it and adds extra DEF shred, pushing the team’s DEF ignore close to 100% when combined with Genius of Brilliant Stars.

Cipher character icon in Honkai Star Rail

Cipher keeps the team’s Skill Point pool topped up and returns a portion of the damage the party takes back at enemies, which pairs well with how often this comp is spending and refunding Skill Points.

Whichever alternative you slot in, the one constant is Skill Point economy: Rin and Archer both want a partner who either restores Skill Points, advances Rin’s turn, or adds more DEF shred on top of Genius of Brilliant Stars, since her entire kit is built around how often the party is spending and refunding that resource.

Rin Tohsaka Eidolons: Which Are Worth It

EidolonsReturn on InvestmentExplanation
E1: Zelretch’s ApprenticeHighestLets a big Enhanced Skill hit store leftover Gem Energy as Shadow Gem, effectively granting a second Enhanced Skill for free. The best stopping point for a Main DPS build.
E2: Dimensional TravelerHighestRaises Rin’s own Skill DMG by 30% and boosts every ally’s Skill DMG to 130% of normal while she’s on the field, making it the best stopping point for the Sub-DPS role.
E3: Holy Grail War: Victory MemorialLowRaises Skill and Basic ATK levels, a minor numerical bump with no new effect.
E4: Red Devil: Triple SpeedMediumLets her Talent’s CRIT DMG buff stack up to two times on herself.
E5: Goddess of Venus’s FavorLowRaises Ultimate and Talent levels, another minor numerical bump.
E6: Nailed It This Time!Highest (Whale Territory)Grants a permanent All-Type RES PEN buff and an extra turn plus 24 Gem Energy every time she uses her Ultimate.

E2 is the practical stopping point if you’re building Rin as a Sub-DPS for Archer, while Main DPS builds should stop at E1 unless you’re chasing E6’s extra turn.

Verdict: Is Rin Tohsaka Worth Building in 2026?

Rin Tohsaka’s Tier Ratings
Overall RatingEX
Endgame RatingsMemory of Chaos: EX

Pure Fiction: EX

Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Rin Tohsaka is one of the strongest dedicated support picks for Archer teams right now, and she still puts out a surprising amount of personal damage for a character built primarily to buff someone else. She’s worth building if you already have a well-invested Archer, since the two form a package deal that neither one fully replaces on their own.

If you don’t own Archer, Rin’s value drops sharply. Her Main DPS route works with Eidolon 1 and Cerydra, but it asks for more investment than her intended Sub-DPS role to reach the same payoff.

IN STOCK
EXCLUSIVE DEAL

 

ENEBA PRICE
HUB PRICE
Shop on Eneba

FAQs

What is the best Rin Tohsaka build in HSR?

The best Rin Tohsaka build in HSR runs her signature Flickering Stars Light Cone, a 4-piece Genius of Brilliant Stars set, and the Penacony, Land of the Dreams Ornament, paired with an Archer, Sparkle, and Huohuo team for the highest overall output.

What is the best team for Rin Tohsaka?

The best team for Rin Tohsaka is Archer, Sparkle, and Huohuo, since Sparkle keeps the party’s Skill Points flowing for her Joint ATK and Huohuo restores Energy and buffs ATK. Dan Heng Permansor Terrae is a solid F2P swap for Huohuo if she isn’t built yet.

Is Rin Tohsaka’s Eidolon 2 worth it?

Yes, Rin Tohsaka’s Eidolon 2 is worth pulling for a Sub-DPS build because it raises the whole party’s Skill DMG to 130% of normal while she’s on the field, which meaningfully boosts Archer’s damage on top of her own.

What Light Cone should Rin Tohsaka use?

Rin Tohsaka’s best Light Cone is her signature, Flickering Stars, for the CRIT Rate and party-wide DEF ignore, and her best F2P option is Eternal Calculus for its ATK boost against three or more enemies.

What relics does Rin Tohsaka use?

Rin Tohsaka should run the 4-piece Genius of Brilliant Stars set with a CRIT Rate Body, a Speed Feet, and a Quantum DMG Planar Sphere for the highest sustained damage output.

How useful was this post?

Click on a star to rate it!

Average rating 3.9 / 5. Vote count: 4502

No votes so far! Be the first to rate this post.

June Derick Reyes

Contributing Writer | FTP gacha games enjoyer

I'm an average enjoyer of memes, movies, anime, manga, novels, and video games. One fateful day, I tried my hand at crafting a long-form fantasy novel for kicks and discovered my deep-seated love and knack for writing.

Eager to express my other passions, I then delved into entertainment journalism in 2021 and have written hundreds of articles since then for FandomSpot, HardcoreiOS, TheGamer, and TalkAndroid, helping anime fans find new series they’ll enjoy and tryhard gamers git gud in a variety of games.

I also LOVE gambling—er, playing all sorts of gacha games mostly F2P in my free time.

Read these next:

Most searched