Rin Tohsaka Best Build, Team and Eidolons HSR 2026

I’ve put together the Light Cones, Relics, Trace priority, stat priority, teams, and Eidolon verdicts for the best Rin Tohsaka build in this guide, covering both her intended Sub-DPS role and her E1-enabled Main DPS alternative.

Rin Tohsaka is a 5-star Quantum unit on the Path of Erudition, added to Honkai Star Rail through the Fate collaboration (Phase 2). She’s built almost entirely around Archer, sharing her own buffs with him and unlocking a shared Joint Follow-Up ATK that neither character can perform alone (hence the “Joint”).

TL;DR – Best Rin Tohsaka Build at a Glance

Best Light Cone Flickering Stars Best F2P Light Cone Alternative Eternal Calculus Best Relic Set Genius of Brilliant Stars (4pc) Best Planar Ornament Set Penacony, Land of the Dreams (2pc) Main Stats Body: CRIT Rate



Boots: SPD



Planar Sphere: Quantum DMG



Link Rope: Energy Regen Rate Substat priority SPD > CRIT Rate > CRIT DMG > ATK% Best team (Overall) Rin Tohsaka (Hybrid)



Archer (DPS)



Sparkle (Support)



Huohuo (Support) Best team (F2P) Rin Tohsaka (Hybrid)



Archer (DPS)



Trailblazer Remembrance (Support)



Dan Heng Permansor Terrae (Support)

How to Play Rin Tohsaka: Rotation and Tips

Rin’s turn order matters more than her button presses. Her Talent, Gem Magecraft, builds “Gem Energy” every time an ally spends or recovers Skill Points, and once she holds 15 or more (or the party has 7 or more Skill Points banked), her Skill upgrades into the AoE Second Magic Experiment.

Her real payoff is the Joint Follow-Up ATK, Freeform Tohsaka Style: acting right after Archer fires his own Skill triggers a free, shared AoE hit and refunds 4 Skill Points to the whole party. Keep Rin’s SPD above Sparkle’s so she can act between Archer’s turns and reset that window every cycle.

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Best Light Cones for Rin Tohsaka

Flickering Stars is Rin’s signature and her best option in both roles. At Superimposition 1 it carries CRIT Rate plus a 72% Skill DMG buff, and once an ally consumes at least four Skill Points, the whole party gains a DEF ignore effect that stacks cleanly with her own Genius of Brilliant Stars set.

Eternal Calculus is Rin’s best free-to-play pick since there’s no strong free Erudition cone otherwise. Its ATK% scales with enemy count, so it performs best in Memory of Chaos and Pure Fiction fights against three or more targets.

Into the Unreachable Veil is a strong second-best 5-star alternative, adding CRIT Rate and a Skill and Ultimate DMG boost, plus one free Skill Point back after Rin’s Ultimate connects.

Life Should Be Cast to Flames trades raw damage for utility: it restores Energy at the start of Rin’s turn and applies a 12% DEF reduction to enemies, which is useful if you also want to slot the Divine-Querying Master Smith relic set for extra team damage.

Best Relic and Planar Ornament Sets

Genius of Brilliant Stars (4pc) is Rin’s best-in-slot relic set across every role. It boosts her Quantum DMG and lets her ignore enemy DEF against Quantum-weak targets, which is the single biggest damage lever in this build.

Scholar Lost in Erudition (4pc) is a solid alternative if you’re stacking Gem Energy for a controlled burst, since its 45% Skill DMG bonus applies to her enhanced hits, though it doesn’t affect her Joint Follow-Up ATK.

Penacony, Land of the Dreams (2pc) is her best Ornament as a Sub-DPS, raising the party’s Quantum DMG while giving Rin extra Energy Regen so her Ultimate comes online faster.

If you’re running Rin as a Main DPS instead, Tengoku Livestream (2pc) is the better pick, granting a long CRIT DMG buff once she consumes more than three Skill Points in a single Enhanced Skill.

Rin Tohsaka’s Stat Priorities

Priority 1: SPD (until your breakpoint)

SPD (until your breakpoint) Priority 2: CRIT Rate = CRIT DMG

CRIT Rate = CRIT DMG Priority 3: ATK%

🎯 Ideal Stat Goals: Aim for 2,500+ ATK outside combat, and target a 140 SPD breakpoint in battle if you’re running Rin as a Sub-DPS (120 SPD is enough for a Main DPS build since Cerydra covers the rest of her turn frequency). Flat substats are fine filler once percentage rolls run dry.

Keep Rin’s SPD higher than Sparkle’s in either role so she can reset her Joint ATK window with Archer before a cycle ends, or squeeze in extra turns as the Main DPS.

Rin Tohsaka’s Trace Priorities

Traces Priority Level Why? Basic ATK: Bajiquan Medium Only raises her weakest source of damage. Upgrade this last. Skill: Jeweled Sword Zelretch Highest Directly increases both her base Skill hit and her enhanced Second Magic Experiment damage. Ultimate: An Gal Ta Ki Gal Šè Highest Scales her hardest-hitting nuke and the party-wide Vulnerability debuff it applies. Talent: Gem Magecraft Highest Increases the CRIT DMG buff she hands out and the damage of her shared Joint Follow-Up ATK with Archer. Bonus Ability: Elegant Conduct Highest Grants a large ATK and Quantum RES PEN boost on entering combat, shared with Archer. Bonus Ability: Ladylike Poise Highest Gives Rin a SPD boost on entering combat or after her Enhanced Skill, helping her stay ahead of Sparkle. Bonus Ability: Inbound Prosperity Highest Refunds Gem Energy every time she uses her Ultimate.

Rin Tohsaka’s Ascension Materials (Max Ascension)

Sneering Harlequin is Rin’s character-specific ascension material and needs the largest total by far, so prioritize farming it early if you’re planning a full level 80 push.

Material Total Thief’s Instinct 15 Usurper’s Scheme 15 Conqueror’s Will 15 Sneering Harlequin 65 Credit 308,000

Rin Tohsaka’s Trace Materials (Max Traces)

Material Total Celestial Globe 15 Thief’s Instinct 41 Galaxy Framework 72 Usurper’s Scheme 56 Cosmic Sandpit 139 Conqueror’s Will 58 Destroyer’s Final Road 12 Tracks of Destiny 8 Credit 3,000,000

Destroyer’s Final Road is calendar-gated (Weekly Bosses can only be farmed thrice a week), so pre-farm ahead if you plan to push her Traces.

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Best Rin Tohsaka Teams (Overall, F2P, and Alternatives)

Listed below are Rin Tohsaka’s best overall team, F2P team, and alternative teammates to help shape your teambuilding choices based on character availability.

Best Overall Rin Tohsaka Team

Best Rin Tohsaka Team (Overall) Role Rin Tohsaka Hybrid Archer DPS Sparkle Support Huohuo Support

Sparkle is Rin’s best Support pick since her Ultimate keeps the whole party’s Skill Points flowing and she can turn-advance Archer to open another Joint ATK window sooner. HuoHuo rounds the team out by restoring the party’s Energy and buffing their ATK, which keeps both Rin’s Ultimate and Archer’s Skill loop online without a dedicated shielder.

Best F2P Rin Tohsaka Team

Best Rin Tohsaka Team (F2P) Role Rin Tohsaka Hybrid Archer DPS Trailblazer Remembrance Support Dan Heng Permansor Terrae Support

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae is a free-to-play support option who covers this team with shields and an ATK boost, and you don’t lose much by swapping him in for Huohuo if you don’t have her/she isn’t built yet.

Hopefully you got DHPT for free during his giveaway event, but in case you haven’t, any support with damage-boosting and/or sustain capabilities (like Aventurine, Gallagher, or Fu Xuan) will do.

Best Rin Tohsaka Team Alternatives

Gallagher is a drop-in replacement for the sustain slot, since he’s SP-positive and heals the party while Rin and Archer keep spending Skill Points on their own loop.

Robin Summeretto boosts Rin and Archer’s ATK even further, advances Rin forward for a faster Joint ATK reset, and grants the team DEF ignore on top of what Genius of Brilliant Stars already provides.

Cerydra is the enabler for Rin’s Main DPS build, since her kit lets Rin duplicate a high Gem Energy Enhanced Skill without spending Skill Points to fuel it.

Tribbie is a strong pick if Sparkle isn’t avaiable, providing RES PEN and turn advances for the whole team when running her signature Light Cone.

Silver Wolf implants Quantum Weakness on enemies that don’t already have it and adds extra DEF shred, pushing the team’s DEF ignore close to 100% when combined with Genius of Brilliant Stars.

Cipher keeps the team’s Skill Point pool topped up and returns a portion of the damage the party takes back at enemies, which pairs well with how often this comp is spending and refunding Skill Points.

Whichever alternative you slot in, the one constant is Skill Point economy: Rin and Archer both want a partner who either restores Skill Points, advances Rin’s turn, or adds more DEF shred on top of Genius of Brilliant Stars, since her entire kit is built around how often the party is spending and refunding that resource.

Rin Tohsaka Eidolons: Which Are Worth It

Eidolons Return on Investment Explanation E1: Zelretch’s Apprentice Highest Lets a big Enhanced Skill hit store leftover Gem Energy as Shadow Gem, effectively granting a second Enhanced Skill for free. The best stopping point for a Main DPS build. E2: Dimensional Traveler Highest Raises Rin’s own Skill DMG by 30% and boosts every ally’s Skill DMG to 130% of normal while she’s on the field, making it the best stopping point for the Sub-DPS role. E3: Holy Grail War: Victory Memorial Low Raises Skill and Basic ATK levels, a minor numerical bump with no new effect. E4: Red Devil: Triple Speed Medium Lets her Talent’s CRIT DMG buff stack up to two times on herself. E5: Goddess of Venus’s Favor Low Raises Ultimate and Talent levels, another minor numerical bump. E6: Nailed It This Time! Highest (Whale Territory) Grants a permanent All-Type RES PEN buff and an extra turn plus 24 Gem Energy every time she uses her Ultimate.

E2 is the practical stopping point if you’re building Rin as a Sub-DPS for Archer, while Main DPS builds should stop at E1 unless you’re chasing E6’s extra turn.

Verdict: Is Rin Tohsaka Worth Building in 2026?

Rin Tohsaka’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: EX



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Rin Tohsaka is one of the strongest dedicated support picks for Archer teams right now, and she still puts out a surprising amount of personal damage for a character built primarily to buff someone else. She’s worth building if you already have a well-invested Archer, since the two form a package deal that neither one fully replaces on their own.

If you don’t own Archer, Rin’s value drops sharply. Her Main DPS route works with Eidolon 1 and Cerydra, but it asks for more investment than her intended Sub-DPS role to reach the same payoff.

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