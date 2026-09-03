Best Anaxa Light Cones HSR 2026

This guide covers the best Anaxa Light Cones, from his best-in-slot down to the strongest F2P pick . Anaxa is one of the strongest Erudition damage dealers in Honkai Star Rail, and the Light Cone you give him changes how consistently his Ultimate-spam rotation actually comes online.

Before you pick the best Anaxa Light Cone for your build, there’s one important fact to keep in mind – Anaxa walks the Erudition Path. While he can physically equip a Light Cone from any Path for its base stats, its unique passive abilities and skill effects will only trigger if he’s equipped with an Erudition Light Cone.

Best Anaxa Light Cones Ranked (TL;DR)

Rank Light Cone Why It Ranks Here 1 Life Should Be Cast to Flames Anaxa’s signature cone restores the energy his 2-turn Ultimate loop needs and shreds enemy DEF at the same time. 2 Into the Unreachable Veil A surprisingly strong non-signature pick that boosts his CRIT Rate and refunds a Skill Point every Ultimate. 3 The Great Cosmic Enterprise The best F2P option, scaling its damage bonus off the Weakness Types Anaxa’s own kit applies to enemies. 4 Today Is Another Peaceful Day A generic but consistent DMG% stick that’s worth using if you already have it and none of the other options above.

Life Should Be Cast to Flames – Best in Slot

Life Should Be Cast to Flames is Anaxa’s signature Light Cone, and it’s not a skippable pull if you want to unlock his full potential as a hypercarry. It’s built directly around the two things his kit actually needs – enough Energy to keep chaining Ultimates back-to-back, and a way to punch through enemy defenses without spending extra turns on setup.

The passive gives Anaxa a large personal damage boost and restores Energy, which is what lets his 2-turn Ultimate rotation run smoothly instead of stalling out waiting for Skill Points. On top of that, it applies a 12% DEF Reduction to the enemy he attacks, which scales up every hit of damage his whole team lands on that target.

Now, the alternatives below still let Anaxa function as a strong Erudition damage dealer, just without quite the same ceiling.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Best Alternatives to Life Should Be Cast to Flames

Into the Unreachable Veil is The Herta’s signature cone, and it’s a surprisingly potent choice for Anaxa even though it wasn’t made for him. It grants a solid chunk of CRIT Rate, a large boost to his Skill and Ultimate DMG, and refunds an extra Skill Point every time he uses his Ultimate.

The catch is that it’s probably already equipped on The Herta herself (one of his best teammates) if you have her on your roster, so it only works as a loaner Cone for Anaxa if you’re willing to bench The Herta and go with a solo hypercarry team.

Today Is Another Peaceful Day is a reliable pick if you’ve already built it for another character. It provides a permanent DMG% boost with no conditions attached, so there’s nothing to set up and nothing that can fall off mid-fight.

Best F2P Light Cone for Anaxa

The Great Cosmic Enterprise is the best F2P Light Cone for Anaxa, and it happens to pair naturally with his own kit. Its passive increases his damage based on how many Weakness Types the enemy currently has, and Anaxa’s Ultimate applies all seven Weakness Types to enemies at once, so this Light Cone starts paying off almost immediately in most fights.

It ramps up a little slower against single, frequently-refreshed targets, but against a full wave of enemies it holds up well against far less accessible options.

Verdict: Which Light Cone Should You Give Anaxa?

Life Should Be Cast to Flames is the best pick for Anaxa if you already own it or plan on pulling it, since nothing else matches its combination of Energy restoration and enemy DEF Reduction.

If you’re playing free-to-play, The Great Cosmic Enterprise is a genuinely strong stand-in that scales naturally with how Anaxa already plays, and Into the Unreachable Veil is worth borrowing from The Herta if you’re willing to bench her and opt for a solo Anaxa hypercarry team instead.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

FAQs