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Best Anaxa Light Cones HSR 2026

June Derick Reyes
June Derick Reyes Contributing Writer | FTP gacha games enjoyer
Fact checked by: Nate Kencana
Updated: September 3, 2026
Best Anaxa Light Cones HSR 2026
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Recent update

This guide is fully updated for Honkai Star Rail Version 4.5. For complete coverage on this character, check out our companion guides:

This guide covers the best Anaxa Light Cones, from his best-in-slot down to the strongest F2P pick. Anaxa is one of the strongest Erudition damage dealers in Honkai Star Rail, and the Light Cone you give him changes how consistently his Ultimate-spam rotation actually comes online.

Before you pick the best Anaxa Light Cone for your build, there’s one important fact to keep in mind – Anaxa walks the Erudition Path. While he can physically equip a Light Cone from any Path for its base stats, its unique passive abilities and skill effects will only trigger if he’s equipped with an Erudition Light Cone.

Best Anaxa Light Cones Ranked (TL;DR)

RankLight ConeWhy It Ranks Here
1Life Should Be Cast to FlamesAnaxa’s signature cone restores the energy his 2-turn Ultimate loop needs and shreds enemy DEF at the same time.
2Into the Unreachable VeilA surprisingly strong non-signature pick that boosts his CRIT Rate and refunds a Skill Point every Ultimate.
3The Great Cosmic EnterpriseThe best F2P option, scaling its damage bonus off the Weakness Types Anaxa’s own kit applies to enemies.
4Today Is Another Peaceful DayA generic but consistent DMG% stick that’s worth using if you already have it and none of the other options above.

Life Should Be Cast to Flames – Best in Slot

Life Should Be Cast to Flames Light Cone equipped by Anaxa

Life Should Be Cast to Flames is Anaxa’s signature Light Cone, and it’s not a skippable pull if you want to unlock his full potential as a hypercarry. It’s built directly around the two things his kit actually needs – enough Energy to keep chaining Ultimates back-to-back, and a way to punch through enemy defenses without spending extra turns on setup.

The passive gives Anaxa a large personal damage boost and restores Energy, which is what lets his 2-turn Ultimate rotation run smoothly instead of stalling out waiting for Skill Points. On top of that, it applies a 12% DEF Reduction to the enemy he attacks, which scales up every hit of damage his whole team lands on that target.

Now, the alternatives below still let Anaxa function as a strong Erudition damage dealer, just without quite the same ceiling.

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Best Alternatives to Life Should Be Cast to Flames

Into the Unreachable Veil Light Cone

Into the Unreachable Veil is The Herta’s signature cone, and it’s a surprisingly potent choice for Anaxa even though it wasn’t made for him. It grants a solid chunk of CRIT Rate, a large boost to his Skill and Ultimate DMG, and refunds an extra Skill Point every time he uses his Ultimate. 

The catch is that it’s probably already equipped on The Herta herself (one of his best teammates) if you have her on your roster, so it only works as a loaner Cone for Anaxa if you’re willing to bench The Herta and go with a solo hypercarry team.

Today Is Another Peaceful Day Light Cone

Today Is Another Peaceful Day is a reliable pick if you’ve already built it for another character. It provides a permanent DMG% boost with no conditions attached, so there’s nothing to set up and nothing that can fall off mid-fight.

Best F2P Light Cone for Anaxa

The Great Cosmic Enterprise Light Cone

The Great Cosmic Enterprise is the best F2P Light Cone for Anaxa, and it happens to pair naturally with his own kit. Its passive increases his damage based on how many Weakness Types the enemy currently has, and Anaxa’s Ultimate applies all seven Weakness Types to enemies at once, so this Light Cone starts paying off almost immediately in most fights. 

It ramps up a little slower against single, frequently-refreshed targets, but against a full wave of enemies it holds up well against far less accessible options.

Verdict: Which Light Cone Should You Give Anaxa?

Anaxa build verdict Light Cone comparison

Life Should Be Cast to Flames is the best pick for Anaxa if you already own it or plan on pulling it, since nothing else matches its combination of Energy restoration and enemy DEF Reduction. 

If you’re playing free-to-play, The Great Cosmic Enterprise is a genuinely strong stand-in that scales naturally with how Anaxa already plays, and Into the Unreachable Veil is worth borrowing from The Herta if you’re willing to bench her and opt for a solo Anaxa hypercarry team instead.

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FAQs

What is the best F2P Light Cone for Anaxa?

The best F2P Light Cone for Anaxa is The Great Cosmic Enterprise, since its damage bonus scales off Weakness Types and his own Ultimate already applies all seven of them to enemies at once.

Is Life Should Be Cast to Flames worth it for Anaxa?

Yes, Life Should Be Cast to Flames is worth it for Anaxa because it’s the only Light Cone that pairs Energy restoration for his 2-turn Ultimate loop with a 12% enemy DEF Reduction that boosts his whole team’s damage.

Can Anaxa use Before Dawn?

Yes, Anaxa can use Before Dawn, since it shares his Erudition Path and its passive effects will trigger normally. It’s a decent loaner option if you already have it, but falls a bit short of Anaxa’s signature and the alternatives ranked above.

Can Anaxa use Into the Unreachable Veil?

Yes, Anaxa can use Into the Unreachable Veil well, since its CRIT Rate boost and Skill Point refund on Ultimate use fit his rotation closely. It’s a useful loaner cone if you’re benching The Herta and running Anaxa as a solo hypercarry.

Is Anaxa still good without his signature Light Cone?

Yes, Anaxa is a good damage dealer without his signature Light Cone, since his kit’s Weakness-implant Ultimate and Skill Point economy still function on any Erudition cone. He just won’t hit the same damage ceiling as he does with Life Should Be Cast to Flames equipped.

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June Derick Reyes

Contributing Writer | FTP gacha games enjoyer

I'm an average enjoyer of memes, movies, anime, manga, novels, and video games. One fateful day, I tried my hand at crafting a long-form fantasy novel for kicks and discovered my deep-seated love and knack for writing.

Eager to express my other passions, I then delved into entertainment journalism in 2021 and have written hundreds of articles since then for FandomSpot, HardcoreiOS, TheGamer, and TalkAndroid, helping anime fans find new series they’ll enjoy and tryhard gamers git gud in a variety of games.

I also LOVE gambling—er, playing all sorts of gacha games mostly F2P in my free time.

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