Best Sparkle Light Cones HSR 2026

Before you pick the best Sparkle Light Cone for your build, there’s one important fact to keep in mind – Sparkle walks the Harmony Path. Although she can equip a Light Cone from any Path for its base stats, its unique passive abilities and skill effects will only trigger if she’s equipped with a Harmony Light Cone.

This guide covers the best Sparkle Light Cones worth considering, from her signature pick down to the best budget option, so you know exactly where to spend your Stellar Jades and leveling resources.

Best Sparkle Light Cones Ranked (TL;DR)

Rank Light Cone Why It Ranks Here 1 Earthly Escapade Her signature cone builds Radiant Flame off her own Skill and Ultimate, keeping the team’s CRIT buffs active almost every turn. 2 A Grounded Ascent A cheaper Energy-and-DMG engine that outranks her signature for pure team value. 3 But the Battle Isn’t Over Strong Energy Regeneration plus a rotation-triggered ally DMG buff that pairs well with Sparkle’s own Skill usage. 4 Dance! Dance! Dance! The best F2P option, Advancing Forward every ally’s action the moment she uses her Ultimate.

Earthly Escapade – Best in Slot

Earthly Escapade is Sparkle’s signature Light Cone. It grants 32% CRIT DMG to the wearer, and at the start of battle the wearer gains Mask for 3 turns. While Mask is active, every ally gets a 10% CRIT Rate and 28% CRIT DMG boost, which stacks on top of anything Sparkle’s Skill and Ultimate already provide.

Every time the wearer recovers 1 Skill Point, including recovery past the normal cap, they gain a stack. At 4 stacks, all of them clear and the wearer gains Mask again for 4 turns. Sparkle regenerates Skill Points constantly through her own kit, so she can keep Mask running almost every cycle without any external help.



It’s a “good-to-have”, but not really a must-pull since her alternatives are enough for her to comfortably clear endgame content. Also, this Light Cone’s premium buffs focus on raw stats rather than unlocking a new mechanical rotation, making it a less attractive investment than her early Eidolons or new characters.

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Best Alternatives to Earthly Escapade

A Grounded Ascent is a real contender for the top slot, even outranking the signature . After the wearer uses their Skill or Ultimate on an ally, that ally gets a stack of Hymn (up to 3 stacks), and each stack adds 15% DMG dealt.

The wearer also regenerates Energy on the same trigger, and recovers a Skill Point every 2 casts. It leans harder into raw team DMG output than Earthly Escapade’s CRIT-focused kit, which makes it a strong pick if your carry’s damage formula benefits more from a flat DMG buff than from extra CRIT stats.

But the Battle Isn’t Over covers a different niche. It raises the wearer’s Energy Regeneration Rate by 10% and refunds a Skill Point whenever the wearer’s Ultimate lands on an ally. On top of that, using the wearer’s Skill gives the next ally to act a 30% DMG boost for a turn. It’s a great pick if your team is Energy-hungry, since Sparkle’s own kit already wants her cycling her Ultimate as often as possible.

Best F2P Light Cone for Sparkle

Dance! Dance! Dance! is the best F2P Light Cone for Sparkle. It’s not fully F2P since it’s not grindable, but it’s available on the permanent standard Stellar Warp pool. When the wearer uses their Ultimate, every ally’s action gets Advanced Forward by 16%.

That synergizes directly with Sparkle’s own turn-manipulation kit, letting the whole team act more often right when her buffs are live. It won’t match the CRIT output of the 5-star options above, but it’s a genuinely competitive, long-term pick if you haven’t pulled her signature yet.

Verdict: Which Light Cone Should You Give Sparkle?

Earthly Escapade is the best pick for Sparkle if you want her CRIT buffs running at maximum uptime, since her own kit feeds the cone’s Radiant Flame mechanic without any extra setup.

If you’d rather put your Stellar Jades elsewhere, A Grounded Ascent gets you nearly the same team value through a flat DMG buff instead of CRIT stats, and Dance! Dance! Dance! is a completely free option that still holds up thanks to its Action Advance effect.

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