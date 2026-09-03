Sparkle HSR: Character Overview and Kit 2026

Sparkle is a 5-star Quantum element character on the Harmony Path in Honkai Star Rail, built around handing out Skill Points instead of hoarding them – making her a premier support for top-tier SP-hungry DPS carries.

This character guide covers Sparkle’s kit, her Eidolons, and what her banner and top-up situation looks like right now.

Sparkle at a Glance: Character Profile

Rarity 5★ Element Quantum Path Harmony Role Support Released Version 2.0 Reruns Version 2.4



Version 3.4



Version 4.0 Voice actors Lizzie Freeman (EN)



Reina Ueda (JP)



Zhao Shuang (CH)



Seong Ye-won (KR) Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: EX



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Story and Background: Who is Sparkle in Honkai Star Rail?

Sparkle is a member of the Masked Fools, a faction built entirely around theatrics, deception, and misdirection. She’s inscrutable and unscrupulous, a self-styled “hero with a thousand faces” who wears mask after mask depending on whatever role suits her in the moment.

Wealth, status, and power don’t interest her at all. The only thing that reliably grabs her attention is amusement, and that same restless, performative streak carries straight into how she plays in battle – she’s constantly rewriting the rules of a fight rather than following them. Her introduction arc leans hard into that theme, framing her as a wildcard whose loyalties are never quite pinned down.

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Sparkle’s Kit Explained

Sparkle’s whole kit revolves around one resource – Skill Points. Where most Harmony units buff a stat directly, her main job is to keep her team’s SP flowing so a Skill Point-hungry teammate never stalls out mid-cycle.

Her Basic ATK, Monodrama, is a plain single-target Quantum poke and isn’t meant to be relied on for damage. Her Skill, Dreamdiver, is where the real work happens: it hands a single ally a CRIT DMG buff and an Action Advance, letting that ally act sooner and hit harder on the very turn it matters.

Her Talent, Red Herring, raises the team’s max Skill Points and builds “Figment” stacks every time an ally spends SP, each stack adding a DMG Vulnerability debuff to every enemy. Her Ultimate, The Hero with a Thousand Faces, is the payoff: it refunds a chunk of SP to the whole team, banks any overflow for later, and grants allies “Cipher,” which pushes her Talent’s Vulnerability stacks even higher for a few turns.

Played well, the loop is simple – cast her Skill on the character that needs the buff and the tempo, let allies burn SP into their own kits, then use Ultimate to refill the SP tank and spike the enemy’s Vulnerability right before a big turn.

Sparkle’s Traces and Eidolons Overview

Here’s what each of Sparkle’s Traces actually do, followed by her Eidolons.

Sparkle’s Traces

Her Basic ATK, Monodrama, deals Quantum DMG equal to up to 100% of Sparkle’s ATK to a single enemy at max Trace level. It’s a filler action, not a damage plan.

Her Skill, Dreamdiver, increases a single ally’s CRIT DMG by up to 24% of Sparkle’s own CRIT DMG plus a flat 45% at max Trace level, lasting 2 turns, and simultaneously Advances that ally’s action forward by 50%. Using it on herself skips the Action Advance part entirely.

Her Talent, Red Herring, raises the team’s max Skill Points by 2 while she’s on the field. Each time an ally spends 1 Skill Point, she gains a stack of “Figment” that raises DMG taken by all enemies by up to 4% at max Trace level, stacking up to 3 times for 2 turns.

Her Ultimate, The Hero with a Thousand Faces, instantly recovers 6 Skill Points for her allies, banking any overflow up to 10 points to hand out later. It also grants every ally “Cipher,” which boosts the Vulnerability from her Talent’s Figment stacks by up to 6% per stack at max Trace level, lasting 3 turns.

Sparkle’s Technique Unreliable Narrator Using the Technique grants all allies Misdirect for 20 seconds, hiding them from enemy detection. Entering battle in this state recovers 3 Skill Points for the team and regenerates 20 Energy for Sparkle.

Sparkle’s Bonus Abilities Almanac Using Basic ATK regenerates 10 additional Energy. When an ally holding her Skill’s CRIT DMG buff spends Skill Points, Sparkle regenerates 1 extra Energy. Artificial Flower If an ally spends 3 or more Skill Points in a single turn, Sparkle’s next Skill cast costs no Skill Points. Nocturne Raises every ally’s ATK by 45%. Whichever ally is holding her Skill’s CRIT DMG buff also gains 10% All-Type RES PEN.

Sparkle’s Stat Bonuses (Total) +28.0% Max HP +10.0% Effect RES +24.0% CRIT DMG

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Sparkle’s Eidolons

E1, Suspension of Disbelief, raises the ATK of every Cipher-affected ally by 40% and gives Sparkle her own 15% SPD boost for 2 turns whenever battle starts or she uses her Skill. It’s a low-cost Eidolon that makes her both faster and a stronger flat ATK buffer.

E2, Purely Fictitious, is the widely recommended stopping point for players who don’t want to fully invest: each stack of her Talent’s Vulnerability effect now also cuts the target’s DEF by 10%. Between the DMG Vulnerability and the DEF shred, it’s a meaningful damage swing for very little Eidolon investment.

E3 through E6 add smaller, more incremental value: E3 and E5 simply raise her Skill, Basic ATK, Ultimate, and Talent levels past the normal caps, E4 gives her Ultimate one more Skill Point and her Talent one more max SP, and E6 lets her Skill’s CRIT DMG buff spread to every Cipher-affected ally and grow by 30% of her own CRIT DMG. None of these four match E2’s value on their own, so they’re best treated as a long-term investment target rather than an early priority.

Sparkle Honkai Star Rail Meta Evaluation: Is Sparkle Good?

Sparkle is an EX-tier support that excels in backing up damage dealers who burn through their Skill Points fast.

Sparkle’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: EX



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Her ceiling and overall utility are incredibly high across Memory of Chaos, Pure Fiction, and Apocalyptic Shadow alike, since SP-hungry DPS units show up in nearly every endgame comp.

The catch is that her value is genuinely tied to running that kind of teammate. Pair her with a low-SP-cost DPS and a lot of her kit goes to waste.

How to Get Sparkle in Honkai Star Rail: Banner, Warp Cost and Top-Up

Sparkle is a limited 5-star, so she can only be pulled from her own Character Event Warp banner while it’s live, not from the permanent Standard Warp. A single pull on her banner costs one Star Rail Special Pass, which can be bought with 160 Stellar Jades. For spenders topping-up, Oneiric Shards convert 1:1 with Stellar Jades.

Just remember, if you’re planning on topping-up to get Sparkle, her Eidolons, or her signature Light Cone, it’s always worth checking the store’s Oneiric top-up bonuses, time-limited bundles, Nameless Honor Battle Pass, and Express Supply Pass before you buy anything. These will significantly increase the value of your top-ups and give you more pulls-per-spend.

Her most recent rerun was her Sparkling Splendor banner during the second half of Honkai Star Rail Version 4.0, running from March 03, 2026 to March 24, 2026. No further rerun has been officially announced as of this writing.

Verdict: Should You Pull For Sparkle in 2026?

Sparkle earns her spot if your roster already has (or is about to get) a damage dealer that burns through Skill Points fast, since that’s exactly the gap her kit fills. If your team doesn’t have that kind of SP-hungry DPS yet, her value drops noticeably, since a lot of her kit is built specifically around that dependency.

Pros Cons ✅ Her Skill’s CRIT DMG buff now lasts a full 2 turns, so it survives long enough to actually land on the DPS’s next hit.



✅ Her Ultimate refunds 6 Skill Points instantly and banks overflow for later, keeping SP-hungry allies fed.



✅ Her Talent’s stacking Vulnerability effect pairs with almost any damage type regardless of element.



✅ She fits both F2P teams (Qingque, Lynx) and premium teams (Archer, Rin Tohsaka), so investment scales with your roster.



✅ Her Bonus Ability Nocturne buffs the whole team’s ATK regardless of element, so she isn’t locked to mono-element comps.



✅ E2 is an affordable, high-value Eidolon stopping point rather than requiring a full E6 investment. ❌ Her Skill’s Action Advance is only 50%, weaker than the 100% Advance some other Harmony units provide.



❌ She isn’t naturally SP-positive, since her own Skill competes with her Ultimate for Energy and SP.



❌ Most of her value depends on running a genuinely high-SP-consumption damage dealer, so low-SP teams get less out of her.

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