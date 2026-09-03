Best Tribbie Build, Team and Eidolons HSR 2026

This guide covers the Light Cones, Relics, Trace priority, stat priority, teams, and Eidolon verdicts for the best Tribbie build , along with a rotation breakdown and a final verdict on whether she’s worth building.

Tribbie is a five-star Quantum Harmony unit who plays less like a typical buffer and more like a second damage dealer stapled to a support kit. Her Ultimate hits every enemy, opens a Zone that punishes the target with the most HP, and keeps triggering off her allies’ own attacks.

TL;DR – Best Tribbie Build at a Glance

Best Light Cone If Time Were a Flower Best F2P Light Cone Alternative Meshing Cogs Best Relic Set Poet of Mourning Collapse (4pc) Best Planar Ornament Set Bone Collection’s Serene Demesne (2pc) Main Stats Body: CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG



Boots: HP%



Planar Sphere: HP%



Link Rope: Energy Regeneration Rate Substat priority CRIT Rate = CRIT DMG > HP% > SPD Best team (Overall) Tribbie (Support)



Evernight (Hybrid)



Castorice (DPS)



Cyrene (Support) Best team (F2P) Tribbie (Support)



Serval (DPS)



Herta (DPS)



Lynx (Support)

How to Play Tribbie: Rotation and Tips

Tribbie’s Skill, Where’d the Gifts Go, grants her own buff called “Numinosity,” which raises every ally’s All-Type RES PEN for as long as it lasts, so use it before your damage dealers act whenever you can.

Her Ultimate, Guess Who Lives Here, opens a Zone that raises enemy DMG taken and keeps dealing bonus Quantum damage to whichever enemy has the most HP left every time an ally attacks. Her Talent, Busy as Tribbie, launches a Follow-up ATK against every enemy whenever another ally uses their own Ultimate, and that trigger resets once Tribbie fires her own Ultimate again.

To maximize her damage, you should always let your other allies cast their Ultimates first to trigger Tribbie’s Follow-up attacks. Once those charges are used up, fire Tribbie’s Ultimate to immediately reset the trigger count, allowing your team to chain a whole new wave of Follow-up attacks as they regain energy.

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Best Light Cones for Tribbie

Tribbie’s signature, If Time Were a Flower, is her best possible pick. It raises her own CRIT DMG and, after she lands a Follow-up ATK, grants her “Presage,” a buff that pushes every ally’s CRIT DMG up substantially while it lasts. It also refunds Energy on that same trigger, which keeps her Ultimate coming back faster than almost any alternative.

If you don’t have her signature, Meshing Cogs is the easiest F2P-friendly pick. It’s a 3-star cone available through the standard shop, and it regenerates Energy whenever the wearer attacks or gets hit, which suits Tribbie well since she does both constantly during a normal Zone rotation.

Dance! Dance! Dance! is a strong step up from Meshing Cogs if you’ve already pulled it. It grants the whole team turn advance whenever Tribbie uses her Ultimate, which is easy for her to trigger often, though it comes at the cost of no Energy regeneration of its own.

For a more in-depth look at her best Light Cones, visit our Best Tribbie Light Cones Guide.

Best Relic and Planar Ornament Sets

The Poet of Mourning Collapse 4-piece set is Tribbie’s best damage-focused option. It boosts her Quantum DMG at 2 pieces, and its 4-piece effect trades away some of her SPD in exchange for a large CRIT Rate boost once her SPD drops below a set threshold. It’s the strongest pure damage pick, though it does lock her into a slower playstyle.

Pair it with the Bone Collection’s Serene Demesne Planar Ornament. It raises her Max HP outright, and once her Max HP crosses a high enough threshold, it adds a flat CRIT DMG bonus for her and her memosprite on top, which fits directly into an HP-scaling build like hers.

Tribbie’s Stat Priorities

Priority 1: CRIT Rate = CRIT DMG

CRIT Rate = CRIT DMG Priority 2: HP%

HP% Priority 3: SPD%

🎯 Ideal Stat Goals: Aim for 5,000+ Max HP during combat with 80-90% CRIT Rate and 150%+ CRIT DMG, and target a 120 SPD breakpoint in battle if you want faster Ultimate uptime. Sticking to her base SPD is fine if you’re running a slower, CRIT-focused build.

Tribbie’s Trace Priorities

Traces Priority Level Why? Basic ATK: Hundred Rockets Medium Deals the least damage of her four core abilities, so it’s fine to save it for last. Skill: Where’d the Gifts Go Highest Raises the value of the All-Type RES PEN buff it grants to every ally. Ultimate: Guess Who Lives Here Highest Increases the additional damage the enemy with the highest HP takes from the Zone. Talent: Busy as Tribbie High Where most of her personal damage comes from, so it’s worth upgrading right after Skill and Ultimate. Bonus Ability: Lamb Outside the Wall… High Increases Tribbie’s own damage for a few turns after her Talent’s Follow-up ATK lands. Bonus Ability: Glass Ball with Wings! Highest Increases her Max HP based on her allies’ combined HP pool, directly boosting her scaling stat. Bonus Ability: Pebble at Crossroads? Highest Restores Energy after allies attack, getting her back to her Ultimate faster.

Tribbie’s Ascension Materials (Max Ascension)

Material Total Fear-Stomped Flesh 15 Courage-Torn Chest 15 Glory-Aspersed Torso 15 Darkveil Moonlight 65 Credit 308,000

Tribbie’s Trace Materials (Max Traces)

Material Total Firmament Note 15 Fear-Stomped Flesh 41 Celestial Section 72 Courage-Torn Chest 56 Heavenly Melody 139 Glory-Aspersed Torso 58 Lost Echo of the Shared Wish 12 Tracks of Destiny 8 Credit 3,000,000

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Best Tribbie Teams (Overall, F2P, and Alternatives)

Listed below are Tribbie’s best overall team, F2P team, and alternative teammates to help shape your teambuilding choices based on which units are actually available in your current roster.

Best Overall Tribbie Team

Best Tribbie Team (Overall) Role Tribbie Support Evernight Hybrid Castorice DPS Hyacine Support

Tribbie’s universal damage amplification scales perfectly across multiple damage dealers simultaneously. In this comp, she maximizes both Castorice‘s main scaling bursts and Evernight’s sub-DPS Memosprite actions and acts as an efficient battery for the entire team.

Hyacine ties this comp together with her action advance and resource generation. Thanks to her kit, both Tribbie and Evernight can cycle their abilities at breakneck speed and maintain flawless buff uptime. Her powerful energy restoration directly fuels the heavy ultimate costs of the team so Castorice can unleash her devastating bursts without hitting awkward downtime walls.

Best F2P Tribbie Team

Best Tribbie Team (F2P) Role Tribbie Support Serval DPS Herta DPS Lynx Support

This is Tribbie’s best fully free-to-play team. Serval and Herta both hit multiple enemies at once, and Tribbie‘s buffs help both of them land harder against groups, all while Lynx keeps everyone alive.

Best Tribbie Team Alternatives

The Herta is an excellent partner for Tribbie. Tribbie’s AoE follow-up attacks help rapidly build stacks and energy for The Herta. In return, The Herta’s frequent ultimates and wide-reaching attacks repeatedly trigger Tribbie’s own Zone extra damage and energy mechanics.

Anaxa excels alongside Tribbie in dual-Erudition comps. Tribbie’s team-wide buffs unlock Anaxa’s alternative A4 trace passive, shifting him from a selfish hypercarry into a supportive powerhouse that grants a 50% damage boost to all allies.

Aglaea benefits immensely from Tribbie’s universal All-Type RES PEN and Zone-wide damage amplification. Tribbie’s specialized buffs seamlessly amplify Aglaea’s unique multi-hit, lightning-fast offense.

Lingsha is a highly effective, offensive sustain option for this archetype. Her summon and AoE ultimate provide consistent, passive shield-breaking damage that stacks perfectly with Tribbie’s kit.

Himeko Nova also gets immense value from Tribbie’s nearly permanent Zone uptime, which heavily boosts both her wide-reaching Decimation damage and her individual single-target Verdict strikes.

Ashveil benefits heavily from Tribbie’s All-Type RES PEN and DMG Vulnerability, and his own frequent Follow-up ATKs get buffed by Tribbie’s Talent while helping restore Energy for his own Ultimate in return.

Argenti can hit every enemy with his Ultimate, which is an easy way to trigger Tribbie’s Talent Follow-up ATK on the same turn he goes off.

Jade frequently launches her own Follow-up attacks against every enemy, giving Tribbie’s Ultimate Zone extra opportunities to land its bonus damage on the highest-HP target.

Gallagher is an SP-positive sustain option who can help restore Energy for both Tribbie and her DPS partner through his AoE Ultimate, keeping the whole team’s rotation moving.

Whichever teammates you pick, the constant to remember is that Tribbie rewards AoE-focused partners who attack multiple enemies at once, since every one of those hits can trigger her Zone’s bonus damage and keep her own Energy climbing.

Tribbie Eidolons: Which Are Worth It

Eidolons Return on Investment Explanation E1: Rite of Sugar Soup Highest Adds extra True DMG against the enemy already taking bonus damage from her Zone, a strong upgrade for a low investment cost. E2: Guide of Dream Tour Medium Increases the Zone’s Additional DMG and adds a second damage instance, a solid but non-essential upgrade. E3: Trove of Morning Glow Low A flat level increase to her Ultimate, Basic ATK, and memosprite Skill with no new effect. E4: Peace of Empathy Bond Medium Makes the whole team ignore a portion of enemy DEF while her Numinosity buff is active. E5: Clock of Wonder Low A flat level increase to her Skill and Talent with no new effect. E6: Morrow of Star Shine High Turns her Talent’s Follow-up ATK into an automatic trigger after her own Ultimate, with a massive damage increase, though it needs a heavy Eidolon investment to reach.

E1 is the practical stopping point for most players. It’s a meaningful damage upgrade on its own, and everything past it isn’t really all that notable until E6, which delivers the next real power jump.

Verdict: Is Tribbie Worth Building in 2026?

Tribbie’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: EX



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Tribbie is one of the strongest and most flexible Harmony units, effectively hybridizing a support kit with real AoE damage of her own. She rates as a top pick across every major endgame mode, and she’s an especially strong pull if you already run HP-scaling damage dealers.

You need a real HP-scaling investment to get the most from her kit, and her best relic set locks you into a slower playstyle. Even so, her Skill and Ultimate alone make her worth building at E0, as even then, she’s already more or less the “complete”, near-universal support most players want her to be.

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