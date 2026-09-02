Evanescia HSR: Character Overview and Kit 2026

Evanescia is a 5-star HSR damage dealer whose core rotation is centered on a resource called Certified Banger, which turns her CRIT DMG stat into extra Elation damage. This character guide covers Evanescia’s kit, her Eidolons, and what her banner and top-up situation looks like right now.

To that end, I’ve also broken down each of her Traces, her strongest Eidolon breakpoints, and my final verdict on whether she is worth pulling for based on what your roster already has.

Evanescia at a Glance: Character Profile

Rarity 5★ Element Physical Path Elation Role DPS Released Version 4.2 (The Demoiselle in Charge banner) Reruns None Voice actors Nathalie Ferare (EN)



Ayane Sakura (JP)



Suxun (CH)



Moon Yoo-jeong (KR) Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: EX



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Story and Background: Who is Evanescia in Honkai Star Rail?

Evanescia introduces herself as the specially invited observer of the Phantasmoon Games on the planet Planarcadia, an eternally youthful high school student who arbitrates the event on behalf of the Aeon of Elation, Aha.

She’s tied to the Panarch Elwood, an avatar of the Ambrosial Arbor, and first appears to the Trailblazer through a poster, using that connection to pull them out of danger and into the Phantasmoon Secret Court.

From there, Evanescia recognizes the Trailblazer’s identity and grants them a Raccoon Mask, marking them as a Summoned player in the Games she oversees. Her early scenes frame her as playful and cryptic rather than a straightforward ally – a chaotic neutral trickster, of sorts.

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Evanescia’s Kit Explained

As a Physical element character on the Elation Path, Evanescia’s kit runs in two connected phases built around a resource called Certified Banger, which she and her allies build up before spending it on bigger hits.

1. Building Certified Banger before the burst

Her Skill , Discipline: Final Verdict, deals Physical DMG equal to up to 150% of Evanescia’s ATK to one target and up to 75% of Evanescia’s ATK to adjacent enemies.

, Discipline: Final Verdict, deals Physical DMG equal to up to 150% of Evanescia’s ATK to one target and up to 75% of Evanescia’s ATK to adjacent enemies. Her Elation Skill, Scarlet: Elation or Execution, hits all enemies for Elation DMG and adds Certified Banger points on its own.

Her Talent, Youth: Halcyon Evermore, converts a slice of her CRIT DMG stat directly into bonus Elation, so every point of CRIT DMG on her gear does double duty.

2. Spending Energy on Master Fox and the Ultimate

Once she reaches 240 Energy, her Talent triggers a Follow-Up ATK called Master Fox, which deals Physical DMG and refunds a portion of that Energy back, letting her loop into another burst sooner.

Her Ultimate, Swordsong: Absolution Denied, hits every enemy on the field once and then lands five more instances of Physical DMG, and every ability she uses while holding Certified Banger deals extra Elation damage on top of its base hit.

This loop is why Evanescia leans on Energy Regen gear and supports that speed up her Ultimate uptime, since her whole kit is built to reward getting back into that burst phase as often as possible.

Evanescia’s Traces and Eidolons Overview

Here’s what each of Evanescia’s Traces actually do, followed by her Eidolons.

Evanescia’s Traces

Her Basic ATK, Syllabus: Pop Quiz, deals Physical DMG equal to up to 50% of Evanescia’s ATK to one designated enemy. It is her lowest-priority Trace to level, since her Skill and Elation Skill carry most of her early damage.

Her Skill, Discipline: Final Verdict, deals Physical DMG equal to up to 150% of Evanescia’s ATK to a single target and up to 75% of Evanescia’s ATK to adjacent enemies, while also granting Certified Banger. Leveling this Trace directly improves both her single-target and cleave damage at once.

Her Talent, Youth: Halcyon Evermore, is what converts her CRIT DMG into Elation and unlocks the Master Fox Follow-Up ATK once she crosses 240 Energy. It is one of her highest-priority Traces, since it governs how efficiently she converts stats into extra damage.

Her Ultimate, Swordsong: Absolution Denied, deals Physical DMG equal to up to 80% of Evanescia’s ATK to all enemies, followed by five instances of Physical DMG each equal to up to 72% of Evanescia’s ATK. This is her main source of burst AoE damage across every endgame mode.

Evanescia’s Technique Petalfall: Floral Reminiscence Immediately deals Physical DMG equal to up to 100% of Evanescia’s ATK to all enemies within range after entering combat, and grants her Certified Banger before the fight even starts.

Evanescia’s Bonus Abilities Watch All Revels Increases Evanescia’s CRIT Rate by 30%, and increases her Ultimate’s bounce count depending on how many enemies remain on the field. Weigh All Truths Master Fox’s attack additionally inflicts Vulnerability on its target, increasing the DMG that enemy takes by 12% for 3 turns. Best All Blooms When a teammate’s Certified Banger effect ends, Evanescia converts 50% of it into Certified Banger of her own.

Evanescia’s Stat Bonuses (Total) +5 SPD +18.7% CRIT Rate +18% Elation DMG

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Evanescia’s Eidolons

E1, Home: A Prayer in Dance, increases Evanescia’s All-Type RES PEN by 20% and makes every Master Fox attack trigger her Elation Skill again, generating extra Certified Banger in the process. This is a strong first copy since it directly feeds her core resource loop.

E2, Voyage: A Wish for Everbloom, adds 36% CRIT DMG and increases the Certified Banger she gains from her Bonus Abilities. Between E1 and E2, this is generally regarded as her biggest personal power spike before E6.

E3 through E6 mostly add Trace levels and quality-of-life effects: E3 and E5 raise her Ultimate, Skill, Talent and Elation Skill levels, E4 adds 15% DEF ignore to her damage, and E6 extends her Certified Banger duration, boosts her Elation DMG based on how much Certified Banger she is holding, and gives her a large Energy refund after her first Ultimate.

E6 is the point where she turns into a much stronger team-wide engine, but her core loop already functions really well at E0.

Evanescia Honkai Star Rail Meta Evaluation: Is Evanescia Good?

Evanescia is an EX-tier, endgame-ready carry when slotted in teams with dedicated Elation supports, like Yao Guang or the Trailblazer Elation.

Evanescia’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: EX



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Her Ultimate’s all-enemy hit plus five follow-up instances gives her genuine AoE presence in Memory of Chaos, and that same burst pattern carries over cleanly into Pure Fiction and Apocalyptic Shadow without needing a different rotation for each mode.

She does ask for plenty of Energy Regen investment to keep looping into her burst phase, and her single-target ceiling sits a step behind Physical or Elation options built specifically around boss damage and not AoE. Paired up with a teammate who can refund her Energy, like Huohuo, she keeps hitting her Ultimate loop reliably rather than stalling out waiting for Energy to refill.

How to Get Evanescia in Honkai Star Rail: Banner, Warp Cost and Top-Up

Evanescia can be pulled from her own Character Event Warp (The Demoiselle in Charge banner), not the permanent Standard Warp, whenever her banner is live. Getting her requires Stellar Jades, which convert 1:1 from Oneiric Shards, the premium currency you can only get when you top-up. Stellar Jades then combine into a Special Warp Pass, at a cost of 160 Stellar Jades per Pass, which is what you actually spend on her Character Event Warp.

Evanescia debuted in Version 4.2 on the “The Demoiselle in Charge” banner, and no rerun has been officially announced yet. If you are topping up specifically to pull for her, it is worth checking the store’s current Oneiric Shards purchase bonuses and time-limited bundles before you buy, since these can significantly change how many pulling currencies you actually end up with for the same spend.

Verdict: Should You Pull For Evanescia in 2026?

Yes, Evanescia is a very strong DPS worth pulling and earns our EX rating through her outrageously strong AoE Ultimate and a kit that turns CRIT DMG investment into extra Elation damage, so she’s fairly easy to build compared to most top-tier DPS units.

But again, the catch is that she needs high Energy Regen commitment to keep her burst loop running. She’s a great pull on her own, but she’ll bring a lot more value to accounts that plan to pull for or already have Elation-focused supports or energy batteries on their roster like Yao Guang, Robin, or Huohuo.

Pros Cons ✅ Elation-scaling kit means CRIT DMG investment doubles as Talent scaling



✅ Certified Banger snowballs further with dedicated Elation supports like Yao Guang



✅ Ultimate hits all enemies then follows up with five more instances for strong AoE clear



✅ Functions at a high level from E0, with Eidolons adding power rather than gating her loop



✅ Certified top-tier meta unit – EX rating across Memory of Chaos, Pure Fiction and Apocalyptic Shadow ❌ Steep Ultimate Energy cost makes her reliant on Energy Regen supports



❌ Single-target ceiling falls behind Physical or Elation options built for boss-focused fights



❌ Signature Light Cone provides a real CRIT DMG and Energy Regen jump, so players who can’t pull it will have to leave a decent chunk of her damage on the table

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