Best Evanescia Light Cones HSR 2026

I’ve listed the absolute best Evanescia Light Cone options, kicking it off with her best-in-slot option down to her best F2P alternative. Evanescia is one of the strongest Elation damage dealers in Honkai Star Rail, and these Light Cones either speeds up how fast she snowballs into her Ultimate or increases her damage output significantly , with only one that can do both at the same time.

But before you pick the best Evanescia Light Cone for your build, there’s one important fact to keep in mind – Evanescia walks the Elation Path. Though she can physically equip a Light Cone from any Path for its base stats, its unique passive abilities and skill effects will only trigger if she’s equipped with an Elation Light Cone.

Best Evanescia Light Cones Ranked (TL;DR)

Rank Light Cone Why It Ranks Here 1 Until the Flowers Bloom Again Her signature pick, built entirely around faster Ultimates and a bigger enemy DMG-taken debuff after her Elation Skill. 2 A Little Getaway The strong 4-star alternative, adding a flat Elation boost and DEF ignore on her Elation Skill. 3 Today’s Good Luck A Nameless Honor Battle Pass pick that trades some raw power for a smaller version of the same Elation DMG-taken debuff. 4 Mushy Shroomy’s Adventures The best F2P option, giving a smaller but genuinely free Elation boost with no gacha or Battle Pass commitments needed. 5 Tomorrow Together A very good F2P 4-star Light Cone for Elation units in general.

Until the Flowers Bloom Again – Best in Slot

Until the Flowers Bloom Again is Evanescia’s signature Light Cone, and it’s built for exactly how she plays. At Superimposition 1, it grants a flat 60% CRIT DMG, which is a huge chunk of her damage ceiling before you’ve touched a single relic.

It also adds 10% Energy Regeneration Rate, and that number climbs further once her Max Energy passes 120 – every extra 10 points beyond that adds another 0.3%, up to a ceiling of 10.8% bonus ERR. In practice, that means Evanescia reaches close to 20% total ERR from the Light Cone alone, letting her loop into her Ultimate noticeably faster than any 4-star option can match.

The passive doesn’t stop at stat-boosts though. Every time Evanescia uses her Elation Skill while holding this Light Cone, every enemy on the field takes 15% more DMG for two turns. That’s a real team-wide damage amplifier layered on top of a strong personal stat stick, since her Skill triggers constantly through a normal rotation.

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Best Alternatives to Until the Flowers Bloom Again

A Little Getaway adds a flat 20% boost to her Elation stat, and using her Elation Skill lets that Skill ignore 8% of the target’s DEF at Superimposition 1.

That DEF Ignore matters a lot against tankier Memory of Chaos bosses, where raw Elation scaling alone starts losing value. It’s not a full replacement for Until the Flowers Bloom Again, since it skips the team-wide DMG-taken debuff entirely, but it’s one of the strongest 4-star picks if you’re chasing pure single-target damage.

Today’s Good Luck is a strong pick if you’ve already claimed it from the Nameless Honor Battle Pass. At Superimposition 1, it grants 12% Elation and lets her Elation Skill apply an 8% Elation DMG-taken debuff to all enemies for two turns, similar in spirit to her signature’s team debuff, just smaller.

Tomorrow Together is an excellent F2P option for Evanescia, especially if you have it fully Superimposed (S5) during the Cosmic Data Roaming event. At Superimposition 5, it yields a permanent 24% boost to her CRIT DMG, which uniquely scales her baseline power since her kit translates CRIT DMG directly into her core Elation stat.

Additionally, casting her Ultimate grants a 12% Elation buff to all allies for one turn. Because Evanescia possesses dual Ultimate charges, she can easily chain her bursts to maximize this buff’s uptime, making this Light Cone an incredible tool for boosting both her personal burst windows and the overall damage of her teammates.

Best F2P Light Cone for Evanescia

The best F2P Light Cone for Evanescia is Mushy Shroomy’s Adventures. You can pick it up for free by exploring Planarcadia far enough to claim it as an exploration reward, and it’s also available afterward through the Light Cone Manifest Store using Lucent Afterglow, so it by far the most accessible Light Cone here.

At Superimposition 1, it adds a 12% Elation boost, and using her Elation Skill makes every enemy take 6% more Elation DMG for two turns.

Verdict: Which Light Cone Should You Give Evanescia?

Until the Flowers Bloom Again is the best Light Cone for Evanescia if you can get it, since no 4-star option matches its combination of CRIT DMG, Energy Regeneration, and a team-wide DMG-taken debuff.

If you don’t own it yet, A Little Getaway is the strongest single-target substitute, and either Tomorrow Together or Mushy Shroomy’s Adventures cover you completely free in the meantime. Evanescia’s kit rewards fast Ultimate uptime more than almost any other Elation carry, so prioritize whichever Light Cone gets you back into rotation fastest rather than chasing raw damage numbers alone.

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