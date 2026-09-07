Best Firefly Build, Team and Eidolons HSR 2026

The best Firefly build turns this 5-star Fire Destruction fighter into one of the game’s hardest-hitting Super Break carries in Honkai Star Rail. Her Ultimate drops her into Complete Combustion, swapping her Basic ATK and Skill for enhanced versions that shred Toughness and convert it straight into damage.

I’ve put together the Light Cones, Relics, trace priority, stat priority, teams, and Eidolon verdicts for the best Firefly build so you can get the most value out of her, no matter if you’re running a premium Break team or a fully F2P lineup.

TL;DR – Best Firefly Build at a Glance

Best Light Cone Whereabouts Should Dreams Rest Best F2P Light Cone Alternative On the Fall of an Aeon Best Relic Set Iron Cavalry Against the Scourge (4pc) Best Planar Ornament Set Forge of the Kalpagni Lantern (2pc) Main Stats Body: ATK%



Boots: SPD



Planar Sphere: ATK%



Link Rope: Break Effect Substat priority SPD > Break Effect > ATK% Best team (Overall) Firefly (DPS)



Tingyun Fugue (Support)



The Dahlia (Support)



Lingsha (Support) Best team (F2P) Firefly (DPS)



Trailblazer Harmony (Support)



Asta (Support)



Lynx (Support)

How to Play Firefly: Rotation and Tips

Open with her Ultimate, Fyrefly Type-IV: Complete Combustion, which pushes her turn forward immediately and swaps her Basic ATK and Skill into enhanced versions for the rest of the state. From there, her Skill, Order: Aerial Bombardment, burns her own HP for a big single-target hit and a full Energy refund, while her enhanced Basic ATK and Skill both apply Fire Weakness and pile on Break DMG.

Her Talent, Chrysalid Pyronexus, quietly does the defensive work in the background – damage reduction scales up as her HP drops, capping out at 40% once she’s below 20% HP, so she gets tankier the harder her own Skill hits her. Keep cycling enhanced Basic ATK and Skill until Complete Combustion runs out, then repeat the loop on her next turn.

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Best Light Cones for Firefly

Whereabouts Should Dreams Rest is Firefly’s own signature Light Cone and the clear best-in-slot pick. It hands her a massive 60% to 100% Break Effect boost, and every time she deals Break DMG it inflicts a debuff that makes the target take 24% to 40% more Break DMG from her for two turns.

On the Fall of an Aeon is the best F2P option, available through the Herta Store rotation. Every attack stacks up to 16% ATK for four stacks, and breaking an enemy’s Weakness adds another 12% to 24% damage dealt for two turns, which translates into a sizable Break Effect gain from her own bonus ability.

Indelible Promise is a solid alternative if you don’t have Fall of an Aeon at a high Superimposition. Its 28% to 56% Break Effect boost is a direct upgrade to her main damage stat, and the CRIT Rate bonus on Ultimate use, while unused by Firefly herself, is harmless dead weight since she isn’t chasing CRIT.

For a more in-depth look at Firefly’s best Light Cones, visit our Firefly Best Light Cones Guide.

Best Relic and Planar Ornament Sets

Iron Cavalry Against the Scourge (4pc) is Firefly’s best relic set by a wide margin. It boosts her Break Effect and, more importantly, ignores a chunk of the target’s DEF on Break and Super Break DMG, which Firefly can trigger consistently thanks to her own kit and support pairings.

If you’re still filling out a full Iron Cavalry set, running 2pc Thief of Shooting Meteor alongside 2pc Messenger Traversing Hackerspace is a reasonable stopgap that still leans into Break Effect.

Forge of the Kalpagni Lantern (2pc) is her best Planar Ornament set, adding SPD and a further Break Effect boost. Since Firefly applies Fire Weakness herself through her enhanced Basic ATK and Skill, she meets this set’s activation condition without any outside help.

Firefly’s Stat Priorities

Priority 1: SPD

SPD Priority 2: Break Effect

Break Effect Priority 3: ATK%

🎯 Ideal Stat Goals: Aim for at least 2600 ATK and 360% Break Effect in combat, and target a 178 to 188 SPD breakpoint if you’re running her alongside The Dahlia. Flat substats are fine filler once percentage rolls run dry.

Firefly doesn’t need CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG at all, since her damage comes from Break and Super Break scaling rather than crits. SPD comes first because it decides how many times she can loop her Complete Combustion rotation, and Break Effect and ATK% both feed directly into how hard each of those hits lands.

Firefly’s Trace Priorities

Traces Priority Level Why? Ultimate: Fyrefly Type-IV: Complete Combustion Highest This unlocks her entire enhanced rotation, so it’s the first trace to level. Skill: Order: Aerial Bombardment High Levels the main damage tick she uses to enter Complete Combustion, worth maxing early. Talent: Chrysalid Pyronexus High Increases her damage reduction and Effect RES, both of which keep her alive through her own HP cost. Basic ATK: Order: Flare Propulsion Low Only scales on ATK%, so it’s the last trace worth investing in. Module α: Antilag Outburst Highest Delays the Complete Combustion countdown on Weakness Break, extending her enhanced state. Module β: Autoreactive Armor Highest Converts Toughness Reduction into extra Super Break DMG once her Break Effect clears the threshold. Module γ: Core Overload High Converts excess ATK into more Break Effect, a solid but smaller payoff than the other two modules.

Firefly’s Ascension Materials (Max Ascension)

Material Total Tatters of Thought 15 Fragments of Impression 15 Shards of Desires 15 Raging Heart 65 Credit 308,000

Firefly’s Trace Materials (Max Traces)

Material Total Borisin Teeth 15 Tatters of Thought 41 Lupitoxin Sawteeth 72 Fragments of Impression 56 Moon Rage Fang 139 Shards of Desires 58 Lost Echo of the Shared Wish 12 Tracks of Destiny 8 Credit 3,000,000

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Best Firefly Teams (Overall, F2P, and Alternatives)

Listed below are Firefly’s best overall team, F2P team, and alternative teammates to help shape your teambuilding choices based on which units are actually available in your current roster.

Best Overall Firefly Team

Best Firefly Team (Overall) Role Firefly DPS Tingyun Fugue Support The Dahlia Support Lingsha Support

This hypercarry comp is among Firefly’s best-performing endgame team. Tingyun Fugue raises the whole team’s Break Effect and Super Break multipliers while applying extra Toughness damage of her own.

The Dahlia fixes nearly every weakness in Firefly’s kit at Eidolon 0, clearing inflated Toughness bars, easing her Skill Point cost, and covering her Ultimate downtime, while also boosting Firefly’s SPD and refunding Energy on her enhanced Skill.

Lingsha rounds the team out as premium support, adding a Break DMG Taken debuff on top of her own Toughness damage.

Best F2P Firefly Team

Best Firefly Team (F2P) Role Firefly DPS Trailblazer Harmony Support Asta Support Lynx Support

If you don’t have any better/premium support available, Firefly will need Harmony Trailblazer to boost her Super Break DMG. Asta adds ATK and SPD buffs for the whole party, and Lynx keeps everyone topped off with healing so Firefly can keep tanking her own Skill cost.

Best Firefly Team Alternatives

Ruan Mei speeds up Weakness Break across the whole team and directly increases Super Break damage dealt, while her Ultimate keeps enemies broken longer and her SPD and Break Effect buffs make gearing Firefly considerably easier.

Gallagher is a strong free sustain option for any Break team, dealing high single-target Toughness damage himself while generating extra Skill Points, which Firefly’s HP-hungry Skill needs badly at Eidolon 0.

Pela is a drop-in support replacement, since her DEF reduction debuff increases the Super Break damage Firefly deals on top of anything her main team already provides.

Silver Wolf offers the same DEF reduction value as Pela, with the added option of implanting a Fire Weakness on enemies that otherwise resist it.

Bronya grants Firefly an extra turn while she’s in Complete Combustion, letting her squeeze in another enhanced attack before the state runs out.

The one constant across every pairing above is that Firefly wants teammates who either extend her Complete Combustion window or push more Break Effect and DEF reduction onto the field, since both directly scale her Super Break damage output.

Firefly Eidolons: Which Are Worth It

Eidolons Return on Investment Explanation E1: In Reddened Chrysalis, I Once Rest Highest Her enhanced Skill ignores 15% of the target’s DEF and stops costing Skill Points entirely. E2: From Shattered Sky, I Free Fall Highest Grants an extra turn during Complete Combustion whenever her enhanced attacks defeat or Break an enemy, once per turn. E3: Amidst Silenced Stars, I Deep Sleep Low Only levels up her Skill and Basic ATK, with no new effect attached. E4: Upon Lighted Fyrefly, I Soon Gaze Medium Adds 50% Effect RES while she’s in Complete Combustion, a nice but situational defensive boost. E5: From Undreamt Night, I Thence Shine Low Only levels up her Ultimate and Talent, with no new effect attached. E6: In Finalized Morrow, I Full Bloom Highest (Whale Territory) Adds 20% Fire RES PEN and another 50% Weakness Break efficiency during Complete Combustion.

E2 is the practical stopping point for most players, since it’s the last Eidolon that adds a genuinely new mechanic before the jump to E6.

Verdict: Is Firefly Worth Building in 2026?

Firefly’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: S



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Firefly is absolutely worth building for almost any account missing a top-tier Fire DPS. Her Super Break scaling lets her hit far harder than her raw ATK stat would suggest, and her kit gives her both offense and a built-in damage reduction layer in the same rotation.

She’s especially strong once you pick up either her signature Light Cone or The Dahlia, both of which patch over her early weaknesses in Toughness handling and Skill Point economy. She does need a bit of SPD tuning and a support who can keep her HP-hungry Skill affordable, but once that’s sorted, her Complete Combustion can turn nearly every fight into a quick clear.

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