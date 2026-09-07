The Dahlia HSR: Character Overview and Kit 2026

The Dahlia, also known by her real name Constance, is a 5-star Fire Nihility character in Honkai Star Rail who converts Toughness Reduction into Super Break DMG for her whole team, even before an enemy is Weakness Broken. She is one of the strongest support picks available for a dedicated Break team right now.

This character guide covers The Dahlia’s kit, her Traces and Eidolons, and what her banner and top-up situation looks like right now. You’ll also see if she’s actually worth pulling for depending on your current character roster and how her Eidolons and Light Cone options change her value at each investment level.

The Dahlia at a Glance: Character Profile

Rarity 5★ Element Fire Path Nihility Role Support Released Version 3.7 (Dance in Flame banner) Reruns Version 4.2 (Indelible Coterie (Phase 1) banner) Voice actors Cristina Vee (EN)



Sasaki Mikoi (JP)



Ruan Congqing (CH)



Kim Do-hee (KR) Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: S



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Story and Background: Who is The Dahlia in Honkai Star Rail?

The Dahlia is the alias of Constance, a member of the Annihilation Gang who works as an information broker under a borrowed name and a striking mask. Her “The Dahlia” persona lets her move between social circles and gather secrets other characters can’t easily reach – someone who trades in favors and information first. The game keeps her real identity as Constance mostly hidden behind that same mask.

Her Fire Nihility kit reflects that duality. She doesn’t fight head-on so much as unravel an enemy’s defenses from the inside, converting Toughness Reduction into extra team damage the moment a fight starts.

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The Dahlia’s Kit Explained

The Dahlia’s Talent, Who’s Afraid of Constance?, is the crux of her playstyle. On entering combat, she pairs up with herself and whichever ally triggered the fight, or later, whichever teammate has the highest Break Effect, as a “Dance Partner.”

Whenever that partner attacks a Weakness Broken enemy, part of the Toughness Reduction from the hit converts into bonus Super Break DMG. After the partner lands a hit on any enemy, The Dahlia follows up with several extra strikes of her own, and if the target isn’t yet Weakness Broken, that Follow-Up damage still converts into Super Break DMG instead of doing nothing.

Her Skill, Lick… Enkindled Betrayal, sets up the fight before that loop even starts. It drops a Zone that boosts the whole team’s Weakness Break Efficiency and lets everyone convert Toughness Reduction into Super Break DMG even against enemies that haven’t been Broken yet, which is the actual reason Break teams want her in the first place.

Her Ultimate, Wallow… Entombed Ash, hits every enemy at once, lowers their DEF, and implants a Weakness tied to whichever element her Dance Partner uses, so her team can Break enemies that would otherwise resist their damage type.

Her Basic ATK, Fiddle… Fissured Memory, is a simple single-target Fire hit she leans on early, before her Skill and Talent loop are online. Put together, The Dahlia’s kit focuses less about her own damage and more about making sure her whole team’s hits count for something, turn after turn, regardless of whether or not an enemy is already Broken.

The Dahlia’s Traces and Eidolons Overview

Here’s what each of The Dahlia’s Traces actually do on her Fire element, Nihility Path kit, followed by her Eidolons.

The Dahlia’s Traces

Basic ATK, Fiddle… Fissured Memory, deals Fire DMG equal to up to 50% of The Dahlia’s ATK to one target. It’s a simple single-target hit you’ll mostly use in the opening turns, before her Skill and Talent loop take over.

Skill, Lick… Enkindled Betrayal, deploys a Zone lasting 3 turns that deals Fire DMG equal to up to 80% of The Dahlia’s ATK to one enemy and its neighbors, and increases every ally’s Weakness Break Efficiency by 50% for the Zone’s duration. While it’s active, Toughness Reduction dealt to enemies that aren’t yet Weakness Broken still converts into Super Break DMG, which is the core reason Break teams build around her.

Talent, Who’s Afraid of Constance?, grants The Dahlia 35 Energy on entering combat and immediately pairs her with a “Dance Partner,” either the ally who started the fight or, later, whichever teammate has the highest Break Effect. After her Dance Partner hits a Weakness Broken enemy, up to 30% of that attack’s Toughness Reduction becomes Super Break DMG.

The Dahlia then follows up with 5 extra hits of her own, each dealing Fire DMG equal to up to 15% of her ATK, and up to 100% of the Toughness Reduction from those follow-up hits also converts into Super Break DMG against Broken targets. This whole sequence can only trigger once per turn.

Ultimate, Wallow… Entombed Ash, hits every enemy for Fire DMG equal to up to 180% of The Dahlia’s ATK, split evenly across all targets. It also inflicts a 4-turn “Wilt” state that lowers enemy DEF by up to 8.0% and implants a Weakness matching her Dance Partner’s element, letting the team Break enemies that would otherwise shrug off their damage type.

The Dahlia’s Technique The Heart Makes the Finest Tomb After use, creates a Special Dimension lasting 20 seconds. Enemies inside it won’t attack ally targets.



Entering combat with enemies in the Dimension immediately deploys The Dahlia’s Skill Zone and converts up to 60% of the combat-triggering Toughness Reduction into Super Break DMG against Weakness Broken targets.

The Dahlia’s Bonus Abilities Yet Another Funeral On entering combat, raises other characters’ Break Effect by an amount equal to 24% of The Dahlia’s own Break Effect plus 50%, for 1 turn. Receiving healing or a Shield from a teammate refreshes this buff to 3 turns, but it can’t trigger more than once per turn. Lament, Lost Soul Every 2 instances of Talent’s Follow-Up ATK restore 1 Skill Point for the team. Outgrow the Old, Espouse the New When an ally implants a Weakness, increases SPD by 30% for 2 turns.



If a Fire ally implants a Weakness with an attack, that attack also deals 20 fixed Fire Toughness Reduction to every enemy carrying that Weakness, and restores Energy equal to 10% of Max Energy, up to a cap of 50% of Max Energy from this effect.

The Dahlia’s Stat Bonuses (Total) +37.3% Break Effect +5 SPD +18.0% Effect RES

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The Dahlia’s Eidolons

E1, When a Bud Readies to Bloom, is the standout early Eidolon. It extends her Talent’s Super Break DMG bonus to the entire team instead of just her Dance Partner, who still gets an extra 40% on top, and it adds a chunk of guaranteed Toughness Reduction the first time each enemy gets hit. This is the Eidolon most Break teams actually want.

E2, Fresh, Ethereal, and Beloved, is the best stopping point for most players. While The Dahlia is on the field, it lowers every enemy’s All-Type RES by 20%, and it immediately inflicts “Wilt” on any enemy that joins the fight partway through, which keeps her Weakness-implant coverage consistent even against waves of adds.

Her later Eidolons are smaller, incremental upgrades. E3 and E5 just add extra levels to her Ultimate, Basic ATK, Skill and Talent, up to their new caps. E4 adds more Follow-Up ATK instances and a temporary DMG-taken increase on the target, and E6 boosts her Dance Partner’s Break Effect by 150% and speeds up every Dance Partner’s next turn after a Follow-Up ATK.

None of these match E1 or E2 for actual team impact, and they’re only worth chasing once you’ve already secured her signature Light Cone.

The Dahlia Honkai Star Rail Meta Evaluation: Is The Dahlia Good?

The Dahlia is an EX-tier unit if you pair her up with teams built around Break Effect and Super Break damage, like Firefly or Boothill teams, where converting Toughness Reduction into extra damage every turn matters more than raw single-target burst.

The Dahlia’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: S



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

She is widely considered the best-in-slot support for dedicated Break and Super Break teams, since her kit both enables and multiplies the whole team’s Super Break DMG output. Outside of a Break-focused lineup, her value drops off fast, since her kit doesn’t do much for a team that isn’t already built around Break Effect.

How To Get The Dahlia in Honkai Star Rail: Banner, Warp Cost and Top-Up

The Dahlia is a limited 5-star, so she can only be pulled from her own Character Event Warp (Dance in Flame banner) while it’s live, not from the permanent Standard Warp. A single pull on her banner costs one Star Rail Special Pass, which can be bought with 160 Stellar Jades. For spenders topping-up, Oneiric Shards convert 1:1 with Stellar Jades.

Just remember, if you’re planning on topping-up to get The Dahlia, her Eidolons, or her signature Light Cone, it’s always worth checking the store’s Oneiric top-up bonuses, time-limited bundles, Nameless Honor Battle Pass, and Express Supply Pass before you buy anything. These will significantly increase the value of your top-ups and give you more pulls-per-spend.

The Dahlia debuted in her Dance in Flame banner during Honkai Star Rail Version 3.7, running from December 16, 2025 to January 7, 2026. Her most recent rerun was in the Indelible Coterie (Phase 1) banner during Version 4.2, running from April 22, 2026 to May 12, 2026. No further rerun has been officially announced as of yet.

Verdict: Should You Pull For The Dahlia in 2026?

The Dahlia is worth pulling if you already run, or plan to run, a Break or Super Break team, since she’s the single biggest damage multiplier that archetype has right now. Her Skill and Talent let every attack convert Toughness Reduction into extra damage, even before an enemy is Weakness Broken, and her Ultimate adds a Weakness the rest of the team might not otherwise have access to.

If Break teams aren’t part of your current roster plan, she’s a much easier pull to skip, since almost nothing she does translates as well outside that specific team archetype. E1 and E2 are both strong stopping points if you plan to invest further, but her base kit at Eidolon 0 already covers most of what a Break team actually needs from her.

Pros Cons ✅ Uncontested best-in-slot support for Break and Super Break teams



✅ Lets the whole team deal Super Break DMG even before an enemy is Weakness Broken



✅ Grants team-wide Weakness Break Efficiency plus extra enemy DEF reduction from her Ultimate



✅ Talent’s Follow-Up ATK returns Skill Points regularly, easing SP pressure



✅ Scales cleanly with Break Effect investment



✅ Fits both F2P Break teams and premium Super Break teams ❌ Best Light Cone options are limited and hard to access for free-to-play accounts



❌ Kit has little use outside a dedicated Break or Super Break team



❌ Needs real Break Effect investment before her buffs and Super Break conversion fully click into place

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