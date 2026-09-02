Evanescia Best Build, Team and Eidolons HSR 2026

I’ve put together the Light Cones, Relics, Trace priority, stat priority, teams, and Eidolon verdicts for the best Evanescia build in this guide, along with a full materials breakdown so you know exactly what to farm before pushing her Traces.

Evanescia is a 5-star Physical Elation damage dealer who topped every tier list the moment she launched. She generates and spends her own Certified Banger stacks without leaning hard on a specific support, which makes her one of the more forgiving premium DPS picks in HSR.

TL;DR – Best Evanescia Build at a Glance

Best Light Cone Until the Flowers Bloom Again Best F2P Light Cone Alternative Mushy Shroomy’s Adventures Best Relic Set Ever-Glorious Magical Girl (4pc) Best Planar Ornament Set Punklorde Stage Zero (2pc) Main Stats Body: CRIT DMG



Boots: SPD



Planar Sphere: Physical DMG



Link Rope: Energy Regen Substat priority CRIT Rate > CRIT DMG > SPD > ATK% Best team (Overall) Evanescia (DPS)



Elation Trailblazer (Support)



Yao Guang (Support)



Huohuo (Support) Best team (F2P) Evanescia (DPS)



Elation Trailblazer (Support)



Asta (Support)



Tingyun (Support)

How to play Evanescia: Rotation and Tips

Evanescia’s rotation runs on two connected resources: Punchline, which she builds through her Skill, Discipline: Final Verdict, and Certified Banger, which her Talent, Youth: Halcyon Evermore, converts into Elation and Master Fox follow-up attacks.

Opening a fight with her Technique, Petalfall: Floral Reminiscence, grants an instant 20 Certified Banger before the first turn even starts, so it’s worth using every time it’s available.

From there, alternate her Skill into single-target or cleave damage depending on the enemy formation, and try to save her Ultimate, Swordsong: Absolution Denied, for turns when Master Fox is already primed to chain into a Follow-Up. This way, you get to dump your Ultimate’s massive scaling damage while your Certified Banger stacks are at their absolute peak.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Best Light Cones for Evanescia

Until the Flowers Bloom Again is Evanescia’s signature Light Cone, and it’s built specifically around her kit: it grants the CRIT DMG her Talent scales off of, plus extra Energy Regen to keep her Ultimate loop running. This is the single biggest damage jump available to her, since her Talent directly converts a portion of her CRIT DMG into Elation.

Today’s Good Luck is a Battle Pass-exclusive Light Cone provides a massive raw 20% CRIT Rate buff at S5 along with up to 40% extra Elation stats when triggering her Elation Skill. Its built-in CRIT Rate makes balancing Evanescia’s ratios much easier – just keep an eye on your stats so you don’t accidentally overcap your CRIT Rate.

A Little Getaway is a good 4-star alternative that gives Evanescia bonus Elation DMG and DEF Ignore, filling her offensive stat slots reasonably well.

Mushy Shroomy’s Adventures is the strongest F2P-accessible option. Its vulnerability modifier multiplies team-wide damage output, so it’s a phenomenal baseline choice that scales beautifully if you run Evanescia alongside other Elation-focused sub-DPS units.

Tomorrow Together (especially at S5) is an excellent stand-in if you’re completely F2P with limited resources for Light Cone pulls. It’s obtainable for free up to Superimposition 5 during the Cosmic Data Roaming event.

Best Relic and Planar Ornament Sets

The Ever-Glorious Magical Girl 4-piece set is Evanescia’s best Relic choice. It provides the CRIT DMG her Talent needs and additional DEF ignore that scales her Elation damage output, making it a near-perfect match for how her kit actually deals damage.

For the Planar Ornament slot, Punklorde Stage Zero is the recommended 2-piece pairing. It boosts CRIT DMG alongside Elation generation, reinforcing the same stat priorities as her main Relic set instead of pulling her build in two directions.

Evanescia’s Stat Priorities

Priority 1: CRIT Rate

CRIT Rate Priority 2: CRIT DMG

CRIT DMG Priority 3: SPD

SPD Priority 4: ATK%

🎯 Ideal Stat Goals: Aim for around 100% CRIT Rate and 200%+ CRIT DMG outside combat, and target a 134 SPD breakpoint in battle. Flat substats are fine filler once percentage rolls run dry.

Running too much SPD past what your team’s rotation actually needs can be counterproductive here, since Evanescia’s Certified Banger stacks expire on a timer. Taking extra turns without spending them on her Ultimate or Skill can waste the buildup instead of extending it, so it’s worth syncing her SPD investment to her team’s real rotation length rather than just maximizing it in a vacuum.

Evanescia’s Trace Priorities

Traces Priority Level Why? Basic ATK: Syllabus: Pop Quiz Low Rarely the main damage source once her Skill and Ultimate are online. Level last. Skill: Discipline: Final Verdict Highest Her primary Punchline generator and a large chunk of her single-target and cleave damage. Max this first. Ultimate: Swordsong: Absolution Denied Highest Hits all enemies multiple times and is the centerpiece of her burst damage window. Talent: Youth: Halcyon Evermore High Converts CRIT DMG into Elation and drives Master Fox’s Follow-Up ATKs, the core of her whole kit. Bonus Ability (A2): Watch All Revels High A flat 30% CRIT Rate boost plus extra Ultimate bounces against single targets, directly supporting her core stat priority. Bonus Ability (A4): Weigh All Truths Medium Adds a Vulnerability debuff on top of Master Fox’s attacks, a solid but non-essential damage multiplier. Bonus Ability (A6): Best All Blooms Medium Lets her recycle a teammate’s expiring Certified Banger into her own, smoothing out her uptime in longer fights.

Evanescia’s Ascension Materials (Max Ascension)

Material Total Whimsy Wax 15 Dreamweave Steel 15 Lucid Awl 15 Invasive Clot 65 Credit 308,000

Evanescia’s Trace Materials (Max Traces)

Material Total The Fluffy Hand-drawn Storyboards 15 Whimsy Wax 41 The Fluffy Serialization Memorial Issue 72 Dreamweave Steel 56 The Fluffy Collector’s Edition 139 Lucid Awl 58 Vanquished Flow’s Reticence 12 Tracks of Destiny 8 Credit 3,000,000

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Best Evanescia Teams (Overall, F2P, and Alternatives)

Listed below are Evanescia’s best overall team, F2P team, and alternative teammates to help shape your teambuilding choices based on which units are actually available in your current roster.

Best Overall Evanescia Team

Best Evanescia Team (Overall) Role Evanescia DPS Elation Trailblazer Support Yao Guang Support Huohuo Support

Elation Trailblazer fits in perfectly as a terrific, highly-accessible support in this comp, granting a free Elation Skill trigger through her Ultimate that keeps Evanescia’s Certified Banger cycle running without extra setup.

Yao Guang is one of the best premium supports for Evanescia since she increases Elation generation and provides All-Type RES PEN, both of which scale Evanescia’s own damage directly.

Huohuo rounds out the team as the best Sustain option, since her Energy Restoration effect helps the whole team reach their Ultimates sooner, including Evanescia’s own energy-hungry burst.

Best F2P Evanescia Team

Best Evanescia Team (F2P) Role Evanescia DPS Elation Trailblazer Support Asta Support Tingyun Support

This lineup swaps in Asta for team-wide SPD and Fire DMG support and Tingyun for her flat Energy injection and ATK buffs, which directly improves Evanescia’s 240-cost burst loop.

Best Evanescia Team Alternatives

Sparkle is a drop-in replacement for Yao Guang, trading the RES PEN and Elation generation for a large team-wide CRIT DMG buff and additional turns through her Skill and Ultimate, both of which push Evanescia’s own burst windows to come around faster.

Sunday works as another CRIT-focused support swap, buffing the whole team’s CRIT Rate and granting extra action advances, which pairs well with Evanescia’s own CRIT-heavy substat priority.

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae can give her team a more reliable damage floor and steady sustain through his follow-up attacks and stacking shields.

Bronya trades some of Yao Guang’s Elation-specific value for a flat ATK buff and an immediate extra turn from her Ultimate, useful for players who already own her from an older account.

Hyacine is a healing-focused alternative to Huohuo for teams that need more consistent HP recovery over pure energy restoration, particularly against enemies with heavier sustained damage patterns.

Whichever alternative you slot in, the constant to keep in mind is that Evanescia’s damage scales with how consistently her team keeps her Certified Banger topped up and her energy flowing into her Ultimate, not with any single fixed support.

Evanescia Eidolons: Which Are Worth It

Eidolons Return on Investment Explanation E1: Home: A Prayer in Dance Highest Grants 20% All-Type RES PEN and an extra Elation Skill trigger after every Master Fox attack, a large and cheap damage increase for a single Eidolon. E2: Voyage: A Wish for Everbloom High Adds 36% CRIT DMG plus extra Certified Banger generation, directly reinforcing her main stat priority. E3: Blade: A Feast on Evils Low Ultimate, Basic ATK, and Elation Skill level-ups. A minor, expensive upgrade over raw damage stats. E4: Meadow: A Ruin by Vice Medium 15% DEF ignore on all her damage, a straightforward and reliable damage boost. E5: Arcadia: A Glimpse of Fates Low Skill, Talent, and Elation Skill level-ups. Similar low-priority profile to E3. E6: Maiden: A Step into Dreams High Extends Certified Banger duration by a turn and adds 15% Elation DMG, a strong capstone for full investment.

For players investing partially, E1 is the practical stopping point, since it delivers the largest damage increase relative to its cost and doesn’t require chasing the full six Eidolons.

Verdict: Is Evanescia Worth Building in 2026?

Evanescia’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: EX



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Evanescia is worth building for almost anyone who pulls her. She’s a self-sufficient Elation DPS who doesn’t require a fully premium support roster to function, and her outrageous damage holds up across every endgame mode.

Her signature Light Cone and well-rolled Relics are the two upgrades that matter most, since both feed directly into the CRIT DMG her Talent converts into Elation. Get either (ideally both) of those two crossed out and she’ll be an excellent investment no matter what roster you currently have.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

FAQs