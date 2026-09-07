Best The Dahlia Build, Team and Eidolons HSR 2026

The best The Dahlia build turns her into one of the strongest Break Effect enablers in Honkai Star Rail, a 5-star Fire Nihility character whose kit is built entirely around enabling Super Break damage. Her Skill deploys a Zone that raises the whole team’s Weakness Break Efficiency, and her Talent turns every “Dance Partner” attack into extra Follow-Up damage once an enemy is broken.

I’ve put together the Light Cones, Relics, Trace priority, stat priority, teams, and Eidolon verdicts for the best The Dahlia build , so you know exactly how to gear her, who to pair her with, and if any of her Eidolons are worth the pulls.

TL;DR – Best The Dahlia Build at a Glance

Best Light Cone Never Forget Her Flame Best F2P Light Cone Alternative Before the Tutorial Mission Starts Best Relic Set Iron Cavalry Against the Scourge (4pc) Best Planar Ornament Set Forge of the Kalpagni Lantern (2pc) Main Stats Body: HP% or DEF% or Effect Hit Rate



Boots: SPD



Planar Sphere: HP% or DEF%



Link Rope: Break Effect or Energy Regeneration Rate Substat priority Break Effect = SPD > HP% = DEF% > Effect Hit Rate Best team (Overall) The Dahlia (Support)



Firefly (DPS)



Tingyun Fugue (Support)



Lingsha (Support) Best team (F2P) The Dahlia (Support)



Sushang (DPS)



Trailblazer Harmony (Support)



Gallagher (Support)

How to Play The Dahlia: Rotation and Tips

The Dahlia’s Skill, Lick… Enkindled Betrayal, deploys a Zone that boosts every ally’s Weakness Break Efficiency by 50% for three turns, and it’s worth reapplying whenever the timer runs low.

When combat starts, her Talent, Who’s Afraid of Constance?, pairs her with whichever teammate has the highest Break Effect as “Dance Partners.” After that partner attacks a broken enemy, The Dahlia launches a Follow-Up ATK dealing five hits of Fire damage.

Her Ultimate, Wallow… Entombed Ash, inflicts “Wilt” on every enemy, cutting their DEF and implanting all of her Dance Partners’ Types as Weaknesses. Save the Ultimate for the turn right before your main damage dealer swings, since the DEF shred and forced weaknesses make the follow-up burst hit far harder.

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Best Light Cones for The Dahlia

The Dahlia’s signature Light Cone, Never Forget Her Flame, raises the wearer’s Break Effect by up to 120% and, on entering combat, increases Break DMG dealt by her and her Dance Partner by up to 72%. It also refunds a Skill Point the first time she implants a Weakness each fight, which keeps her SP-neutral even while spamming her Skill.

It’s a very strong pick, but if you must economize, it’s not really a “must-pull” if you already have another solid Nihility Light Cone on hand.

Long Road Leads Home is a genuinely competitive alternative if you already own it from Fugue. It grants a similar Break Effect boost and adds a stacking “Charring” debuff that increases Break DMG taken whenever an enemy’s Weakness is broken, which stacks nicely with The Dahlia’s own weakness-implant kit.

For a fully F2P (Free-to-Play) option, Before the Tutorial Mission Starts is available from Herta’s Store. It boosts Effect Hit Rate and regenerates Energy whenever the wearer attacks a DEF-reduced enemy, which fires constantly once The Dahlia’s Ultimate is up. It’s not a Break Effect stick, so expect a slightly lower ceiling than the two 5-star options above, but it’s a completely free path to a functional build.

For a more in-depth look at The Dahlia’s best Light Cones, visit our The Dahlia Best Light Cones Guide.

Best Relic and Planar Ornament Sets

A 4-piece Iron Cavalry Against the Scourge is her best relic set. It raises Break Effect outright and pushes her own Super Break damage even higher against Weakness Broken enemies, which is exactly the damage type her whole kit is built to maximize.

Pair it with the 2-piece Forge of the Kalpagni Lantern. Once The Dahlia implants Fire Weakness on an enemy, it grants a flat SPD and Break Effect bonus, and since her own Ultimate implants Weakness on every enemy, the condition is easy to keep active. This is her best ornament set in a Firefly team specifically, since Firefly’s own kit wants that same Fire Weakness implanted.

The Dahlia’s Stat Priorities

Priority 1: Break Effect

Break Effect Priority 2: SPD

SPD Priority 3: HP% or DEF%

🎯 Ideal Stat Goals: Aim for 150% Break Effect (up to 250% if you can manage it), and target a 145 SPD breakpoint in battle. Flat substats are fine filler once percentage rolls run dry. Effect Hit Rate only matters if you’re running Resolution Shines As Pearls of Sweat, in which case aim for around 68%.

The Dahlia’s Trace Priorities

Traces Priority Level Why? Basic ATK: Fiddle… Fissured Memory Low Only exists to generate Skill Points, so it can wait until everything else is maxed. Skill: Lick… Enkindled Betrayal Medium Raises her own personal damage; upgrade it after her Ultimate and Talent. Ultimate: Wallow… Entombed Ash Highest Increases her damage and DEF reduction against every enemy. Max this first. Talent: Who’s Afraid of Constance? Highest Increases Break DMG dealt by her and her Dance Partner. Core to her entire kit. Bonus Ability: Outgrow the Old, Espouse the New Highest Grants the whole team a SPD boost whenever a Weakness is implanted. Bonus Ability: Lament, Lost Soul Highest Lets her regenerate Skill Points off her own Follow-Up ATK. Bonus Ability: Yet Another Funeral Highest Boosts allies’ Break Effect on entering combat or whenever she’s healed.

The Dahlia’s Ascension Materials (Max Ascension)

Material Total Tatters of Thought 15 Fragments of Impression 15 Shards of Desires 15 Radiant Prominence 65 Credit 308,000

The Dahlia’s Trace Materials (Max Traces)

Material Total Fiery Spirit 15 Tatters of Thought 41 Starfire Essence 72 Fragments of Impression 56 Heaven Incinerator 139 Shards of Desires 58 Vanquished Flow’s Reticence 12 Tracks of Destiny 8 Credit 3,000,000

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Best The Dahlia Teams (Overall, F2P, and Alternatives)

Listed below are The Dahlia’s best overall team, F2P team, and alternative teammates to help shape your teambuilding choices based on which units are actually available in your current roster.

Best Overall The Dahlia Team

Best The Dahlia Team (Overall) Role The Dahlia Support Firefly DPS Tingyun Fugue Support Lingsha Support

This is her single best-performing Memory of Chaos lineup. The Dahlia implants Fire Weakness and buffs Break Effect for the team, Tingyun Fugue adds another layer of team-wide buffs and Energy support, and Lingsha keeps everyone alive without breaking the DoT/Break rotation. Firefly turns every one of The Dahlia’s implanted weaknesses into a massive Super Break burst the moment she transforms.

Best F2P The Dahlia Team

Best F2P The Dahlia Team Role The Dahlia Support Sushang DPS Trailblazer Harmony Support Gallagher Support

Sushang excels as the primary F2P DPS for The Dahlia because her multi-hit kit and built-in Action Advance allow her to rapidly deplete enemy Toughness bars.

Trailblazer Harmony extends SPD and toughness reduction to the whole squad, and Gallagher’s healing and shields double as a trigger for The Dahlia’s own Break Effect buff, since her A2 Bonus Ability re-activates whenever she receives healing or a shield.

Best The Dahlia Team Alternatives

Ruan Mei is a drop-in replacement for Tingyun Fugue, buffing the whole team’s Break Effect and elemental DMG while accelerating everyone’s actions, which keeps The Dahlia’s Zone and Ultimate coming online faster.

Tribbie stacks additional team-wide DMG buffs and adds her own AoE Follow-Up damage on top of The Dahlia’s Talent, giving the whole team more chip damage between Ultimates.

Rappa is a Break DPS in her own right, so slotting her in alongside The Dahlia’s weakness-implant and Break Effect buffs turns the squad into a double Break-damage lineup instead of relying on a single hypercarry.

Himeko is an Erudition Fire DPS whose AoE Ultimate punishes every enemy The Dahlia has already implanted with Weakness, letting her cash in on Weakness Broken targets across the whole field.

Yao Guang brings additional Break Effect and toughness reduction support, useful when a Memory of Chaos boss has enough Toughness that you need more than one character shredding it down.

Every good The Dahlia alternative teammate shares the same underlying mechanic – they either extend The Dahlia’s own Break Effect and weakness-implant buffs onto a second attacker, or they keep her Dance Partner mechanic firing every single turn.

The Dahlia Eidolons: Which Are Worth It

Eidolons Return on Investment Explanation E1: When a Bud Readies to Bloom Highest Extends her Super Break DMG bonus to the whole party instead of just her Dance Partner, raising the team’s overall damage. E2: Fresh, Ethereal, and Beloved Highest Decreases all enemies’ All-Type RES while she’s on the field and applies Wilt the instant an enemy appears. E3: Pity Its Petals Thin as Mist Low Just raises her Ultimate and Basic ATK levels, no new effect. E4: Pity Its Heart Gnawed by Worms Medium Adds more Follow-Up ATK instances and a DMG-taken debuff on use. E5: Fallen, Decayed, and Despised Low Raises her Skill and Talent levels only. E6: And Yet, Always, Deathly Beautiful High Gives a huge Break Effect boost to Dance Partners and advances the whole team’s turn on her Follow-Up ATK.

Eidolon 2 is the practical stopping point for partial investment, since it’s the last Eidolon that meaningfully raises her team-wide damage output aside from E6.

Verdict: Is The Dahlia Worth Building in 2026?

The Dahlia’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: S



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

The Dahlia is one of the strongest Break Effect enablers currently available, and her value only grows alongside Break-focused DPS units like Firefly and Rappa. Even without a fully premium team, her kit’s Weakness-implant and Break Effect buffs still make Super Break comps meaningfully stronger.

She doesn’t need her signature Light Cone or a deep Eidolon investment to function either, since her at E0 with the Before the Tutorial Mission Starts Light Cone already covers most of what her kit wants to maintain reliable endgame performance.

Building her is worth it for anyone already invested in a Break team, and she scales cleanly from a budget F2P setup into a fully invested Super Break lineup without needing a full relic or Light Cone rebuild along the way. If your account already has a Break DPS like Firefly or Rappa sitting idle, she’s by far one of the highest-impact supports you can pull for and build right now.

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