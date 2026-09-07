Best The Dahlia Light Cones HSR 2026

Making sure you’ve got the best The Dahlia Light Cone out of all the ones in your inventory or current pulling plan locked in changes how much damage she actually adds to a team. This guide covers her signature Light Cone, the strongest overall pick, the best alternatives, and the top F2P option.

But before you pick the best The Dahlia Light Cone for your build, there’s one important fact to keep in mind – The Dahlia walks the Nihility Path. Though she can equip a Light Cone from any Path for its base stats, its unique passive abilities and skill effects will only trigger if she’s equipped with a Nihility Light Cone.

Best The Dahlia Light Cones Ranked (TL;DR)

Rank Light Cone Why It Ranks Here 1 Never Forget Her Flame It’s The Dahlia’s own signature, and it’s the only Nihility option that pairs a big Break Effect boost with a rare Break DMG buff for her and a teammate. 2 Long Road Leads Home It matches her signature’s Break Effect scaling and adds a stacking Break DMG debuff once an enemy is Weakness Broken. 3 Resolution Shines As Pearls of Sweat This 4-star pick chips away at enemy DEF on hit, which stacks well with The Dahlia’s own DEF-shred playstyle. 4 Before the Tutorial Mission Starts It’s a free 4-star pick from Herta’s Store that boosts Effect Hit Rate and refunds energy, making it the best budget option.

Never Forget Her Flame – Best in Slot

Never Forget Her Flame is worth pulling for if you’re building around The Dahlia specifically, since no other Light Cone replicates its full effect. At Superimposition 1, it raises the wearer’s Break Effect by 60% and, when entering combat, raises Break DMG dealt by the wearer and the teammate who triggered combat (or the teammate with the highest Break Effect) by 32%.

That second effect is quite rare. Only a few other Light Cones in the game grant a Break DMG buff at all, which is what pushes this option above every alternative for her specifically.

On top of the Break Effect and Break DMG buffs, the cone also refunds The Dahlia a Skill Point the first time she implants a weakness on an enemy each fight, resetting again after she uses her Ultimate. That’s a real quality-of-life boost for her Skill Point economy, since her whole kit revolves around implanting weaknesses through her Skill and Talent.

If you’re not planning to invest heavily in The Dahlia long-term, the alternatives below still get most of the way there, but her signature is the clear best-in-slot pick if you can pull it.

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Best Alternatives to Never Forget Her Flame

Long Road Leads Home is the closest thing to The Dahlia’s signature performance-wise, and it’s Tingyun Fugue’s signature cone. At Superimposition 1, it increases the wearer’s Break Effect by 60%, matching her signature’s own baseline Break Effect roll.

Its unique effect triggers when an enemy’s weakness gets broken – it has a guaranteed base chance to inflict “Charring” on that enemy, increasing the Break DMG they take by 18% for two turns, and this can stack twice.

If you already own it and don’t mind either not using Fugue in The Dahlia’s team comp (note that Tingyun Fugue is one of BiS partners) or giving Fugue a stand-in Light Cone if she’s a teammate, it’s a genuinely competitive choice for The Dahlia and not a straight-up downgrade.

Resolution Shines As Pearls of Sweat is a 4-star option that leans into DEF shred instead of pure Break Effect. At Superimposition 1, hitting an enemy that isn’t already affected has a base 60% chance to “Ensnare” it, cutting its DEF by 12% for one turn.

It’s a standard-banner 4-star, so it’s realistic to pull copies for higher Superimpositions over time, which raises both the proc chance and the DEF cut. It won’t out-damage the two Break Effect cones above, but it’s a solid mid-tier pick that’s enough to get The Dahlia endgame-ready.

Best F2P Light Cone for The Dahlia

The best F2P lightcone for The Dahlia is Before the Tutorial Mission Starts, a 4-star cone available from Herta’s Store. At Superimposition 1, it raises the wearer’s Effect Hit Rate by 20%, which helps her weakness-implant and DEF-shred effects land consistently, and it regenerates 4 Energy whenever she attacks an enemy already affected by DEF reduction.

That second effect synergizes directly with her own kit, since her Skill and Talent are built around reducing enemy DEF and Toughness. It’s not going to match the Break Effect ceiling of the cones above, but it’s a completely free pick that covers her stat needs.

Verdict: Which Light Cone Should You Give The Dahlia?

Never Forget Her Flame is the best pick for The Dahlia if you can pull it, since its Break DMG buff has no real substitute among her alternatives.

If you don’t have it or have no plans on pulling for it, Long Road Leads Home is a legitimate, close-to-sig stand-in. Budget-focused players should go with Before the Tutorial Mission Starts, since it’s free and still covers her Effect Hit Rate and Energy needs without any Stellar Jade investment.

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