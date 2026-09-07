Best Sunday Build, Team and Eidolons HSR 2026
Recent update
This guide is fully updated for Honkai Star Rail Version 4.5. For complete coverage on this character, check out our companion guides:
The best Sunday build in HSR turns this 5-star Imaginary Harmony character into the team’s action-advance and CRIT DMG engine. His Skill sends an ally, and their summon, forward immediately with a DMG buff, while his Ultimate refunds energy and stacks even more CRIT DMG onto that same target.
I’ve put together the Light Cones, Relics, trace priority, stat priority, teams, and Eidolon verdicts for the best Sunday build so you can get the most value out of him whether you’re pairing him with a Summon-based carry or a standard hypercarry.
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TL;DR – Best Sunday Build at a Glance
|Best Light Cone
|A Grounded Ascent
|Best F2P Light Cone Alternative
|Past and Future
|Best Relic Set
|Sacerdos’ Relived Ordeal (4pc)
|Best Planar Ornament Set
|Broken Keel (2pc)
|Main Stats
|Body: CRIT DMG
Boots: SPD
Planar Sphere: HP% or DEF%
Link Rope: Energy Regeneration Rate
|Substat priority
|CRIT DMG > SPD > Effect RES = HP%
|Best team (Overall)
|Sunday (Support)
Himeko Nova (DPS)
Sparkle (Support)
Dan Heng Permansor Terrae (Support)
|Best team (F2P)
|Sunday (Support)
Dan Heng (DPS)
Asta (Support)
Lynx (Support)
How to Play Sunday: Rotation and Tips
Sunday’s loop is simple to run but rewarding to optimize: use his Skill, Benison of Paper and Rites, on your main damage dealer so they act immediately and deal 15% to 40% more DMG depending on whether they have a summon out. Once that ally has been hit by his Ultimate, Ode to Caress and Cicatrix, they become “The Beatified” for 3 turns, gaining bonus CRIT DMG scaled off Sunday’s own CRIT DMG stat.
Open every fight with his Technique, The Glorious Mysteries, since it adds another 50% DMG buff to the first ally he targets in the next battle. From there, alternate Skill and Ultimate on the same carry to keep The Beatified refreshed and your damage dealer swinging for as much as possible each turn.
Best Light Cones for Sunday
A Grounded Ascent is Sunday’s own signature Light Cone, and it’s the clear best pick. Its passive gives the ally he targets with Skill or Ultimate a stacking “Hymn” buff, worth 15% to 24% more DMG dealt per stack up to 3 stacks, while also refunding Sunday’s own Energy and Skill Points over time.
But the Battle Isn’t Over is a strong alternative if you don’t own his signature. It boosts Sunday’s own Energy Regeneration Rate and gives the next ally to act after his Skill 30% to 50% more DMG for a turn, on top of refunding a Skill Point on his Ultimate.
Earthly Escapade, Sparkle’s own signature, also works well on Sunday. It raises his personal CRIT DMG by up to 60%, which directly increases the value of the CRIT DMG buff his Ultimate hands off to his carry.
Past and Future is the best F2P option, obtainable from the Light Cone Manifest Store. It gives the next ally taking action after Sunday’s Skill up to 32% more DMG, mirroring the effect of the premium options above at a smaller scale.
For a more in-depth look at Sunday’s best Light Cones, visit our Sunday Best Light Cones Guide.
Best Relic and Planar Ornament Sets
Sacerdos’ Relived Ordeal (4pc) is Sunday’s best relic set. It gives him SPD and lets him boost his target’s CRIT DMG even further, and since his Skill and Ultimate are both single-target, the set’s uptime condition is met every turn.
Broken Keel (2pc) is his best Planar Ornament set, adding Effect RES along with a party-wide CRIT DMG buff once you hit the 30% Effect RES threshold needed to activate it.
If you don’t have a full Sacerdos’ set yet, running 2pc Sacerdos with 2pc Messenger Traversing Hackerspace is a solid stopgap that leans further into SPD.
For a more in-depth look at Sunday’s best Relics and Ornaments, visit our Sunday Best Relics and Ornaments Guide.
Sunday’s Stat Priorities
- Priority 1: CRIT DMG
- Priority 2: SPD
- Priority 3: Effect RES (at least 30% to unlock Broken Keel’s 2-piece bonus) or HP%
🎯 Ideal Stat Goals: Aim for as much CRIT DMG as you can stack outside combat, and target either the 134-135 SPD breakpoint to advance just ahead of Himeko Nova, or a standalone 160+ SPD setup if you’re running him without a slower Summon carry. Flat substats are fine filler once percentage rolls run dry.
Sunday doesn’t need CRIT Rate for himself since he isn’t the one attacking. BUT, his own CRIT DMG stat is what determines how much CRIT DMG he hands off to his carry through his Ultimate, so it takes priority over every other substat.
Sunday’s Trace Priorities
|Traces
|Priority Level
|Why?
|Skill: Benison of Paper and Rites
|Highest
|This is the ability that grants the action advance and DMG buff, so it’s the most important to level first.
|Ultimate: Ode to Caress and Cicatrix
|High
|Leveling this increases the CRIT DMG bonus The Beatified receives, so upgrade it right after Skill.
|Talent: The Sorrowing Body
|Medium
|Adds CRIT Rate to the Skill target, worth maxing after Skill and Ultimate.
|Basic ATK: Gleaming Admonition
|Low
|Sunday rarely attacks himself, so this trace matters the least.
Sunday’s Ascension Materials (Max Ascension)
|Material
|Total
|Tatters of Thought
|15
|Fragments of Impression
|15
|Shards of Desires
|15
|Chordal Mirage
|65
|Credit
|308,000
Sunday’s Trace Materials (Max Traces)
|Material
|Total
|Firmament Note
|15
|Tatters of Thought
|41
|Celestial Section
|72
|Fragments of Impression
|56
|Heavenly Melody
|139
|Shards of Desires
|58
|Lost Echo of the Shared Wish
|12
|Tracks of Destiny
|8
|Credit
|3,000,000
Best Sunday Teams (Overall, F2P, and Alternatives)
Listed below are Sunday’s best overall team, F2P team, and alternative teammates to help shape your teambuilding choices based on which units are actually available in your current roster.
Best Overall Sunday Team
|Best Sunday Team (Overall)
|Role
|Sunday
|Support
|Himeko Nova
|DPS
|Sparkle
|Support
|Dan Heng Permansor Terrae
|Support
This hypercarry comp is one of Sunday’s best-performing teams. Himeko Nova activates her Verdict mode off Sunday’s action advance. She can run either a 134-135 SPD setup so Sunday advances just ahead of her, or a 160+ SPD Sunday setup that leaves Himeko Nova free to run ATK% Boots.
Dan Heng Permansor Terrae rounds out the team, attaching his own Summon to whichever ally Sunday buffs to keep shields cycling.
Best F2P Sunday Team
|Best Sunday Team (F2P)
|Role
|Sunday
|Support
|Dan Heng
|DPS
|Asta
|Support
|Lynx
|Support
Since Sunday is a universal Harmony support, he pairs with essentially any free damage dealer, Dan Heng included. Asta adds an ATK and SPD buff for the whole party, giving everyone more turns, while Lynx keeps the team alive with healing and debuff cleanse.
Best Sunday Team Alternatives
Jing Yuan is a drop-in replacement for Himeko Nova, since he’s currently the only carry whose Lightning Lord summon Sunday can advance forward, which solves Jing Yuan’s normally slow Lightning Lord activation and helps with his crowd control issues, since Sunday’s Skill also cleanses a debuff.
Phainon benefits heavily from Sunday’s action-advance kit, since Sunday’s Skill, Ultimate, and Technique all generate Coreflame points for him. Sunday’s CRIT Rate buff also covers a real gap in Phainon’s best builds, which otherwise lean entirely on CRIT DMG.
Yunli makes good use of Sunday’s Ultimate Energy refund thanks to her large Energy pool, and since Sunday’s buffs last multiple turns, they still apply even to Yunli’s off-turn counterattacks.
Aventurine is a strong sustain option to pair with Sunday’s team, providing shields while also increasing the DMG the enemy takes.
Ruan Mei is a support option that stacks cleanly alongside Sunday, since her Break Efficiency, SPD, DMG, and All-Type RES PEN buffs don’t overlap with anything Sunday already provides.
The one constant across every good Sunday teammate is that Sunday cares less about which carry he supports and more about how well that carry can make use of a guaranteed action advance and a stacking CRIT DMG buff on demand.
Sunday Eidolons: Which Are Worth It
|Eidolons
|Return on Investment
|Explanation
|E1: Millennium’s Quietus
|Highest
|The Skill target and their summon ignore a portion of the enemy’s DEF, a straightforward damage increase for whoever Sunday buffs.
|E2: Faith Outstrips Frailty
|High
|Refunds Skill Points after the first Ultimate use and adds 30% more DMG dealt by The Beatified.
|E3: Hermitage of Thorns
|Low
|Only levels up Ultimate and Basic ATK, with no new effect.
|E4: Sculpture’s Preamble
|High
|Regenerates 8 Energy at the start of each turn, easing Sunday’s own Energy cost.
|E5: Paper Raft in Silver Bay
|Low
|Only levels up Skill and Talent, with no new effect.
|E6: Dawn of Sidereal Cacophony
|Highest (Whale Territory)
|Makes the Talent’s CRIT Rate buff stack up to 3 times and lets excess CRIT Rate convert into extra CRIT DMG for the target.
E1 is the practical stopping point for most players, since it’s the single biggest jump in Sunday’s overall buffing prowess with minimal investment, and everything from E2 onward is a nice-to-have on top of that.
Verdict: Is Sunday Worth Building in 2026?
|Sunday’s Tier Ratings
|Overall Rating
|EX
|Endgame Ratings
|Memory of Chaos: EX
Pure Fiction: S
Apocalyptic Shadow: S
Sunday is worth building for almost any account, since he turns any half-decent damage dealer into a much faster, harder-hitting carry without needing a dedicated sustain built around him. His kit scales well from E0 all the way through E6, so early investment in his Light Cone and relics is rarely wasted.
He does ask for a bit of speed tuning to line up his action advance with whichever carry you’re running, but once that’s dialed in, his uptime on both the DMG buff and the CRIT DMG boost is close to permanent.
FAQs
The best Sunday build in HSR runs his signature Light Cone, A Grounded Ascent, paired with a 4-piece Sacerdos’ Relived Ordeal set and 2-piece Broken Keel, prioritizing CRIT DMG and SPD, alongside Himeko Nova, Sparkle, DHPT as his best team.
The best team for Sunday pairs him with Himeko Nova and Sparkle, with Dan Heng Permansor Terrae rounding out the lineup. F2P players can swap in Dan Heng, Asta, and Lynx instead.
Yes, Sunday’s Eidolon 1 is worth it because it lets his Skill target and their summon ignore a chunk of enemy DEF, a clean and immediate damage boost for very little investment.
Sunday’s best Light Cone is his signature, A Grounded Ascent, and his best F2P option is Past and Future from the Herta Store manifest.
Sunday should run a 4-piece Sacerdos’ Relived Ordeal set with a Broken Keel Planar Ornament, prioritizing CRIT DMG on his Body piece and SPD on his Boots.