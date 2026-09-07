Best Firefly Light Cones HSR 2026

Picking out the best Firefly Light Cone from what you already have or plan to pull for comes down to how much Break Effect you can stack for her Super Break-focused kit. This guide covers every top-tier Firefly Light Cone option below, from her signature pick to the strongest F2P choice in Honkai Star Rail .

But before you pick the best Firefly Light Cone for your build, there’s one important fact to keep in mind. Firefly walks the Destruction Path. Though she can equip a Light Cone from any Path for its base stats, its unique passive abilities and skill effects will only trigger if she’s equipped with a Destruction Light Cone.

Best Firefly Light Cones Ranked (TL;DR)

Rank Light Cone Why It Ranks Here 1 Whereabouts Should Dreams Rest Firefly’s own signature cone, adding a massive Break Effect boost plus an enemy DMG-taken debuff that pushes her ceiling higher than any other option. 2 Thus Burns the Dawn A five-star alternative with the highest base ATK in the game, which converts into Break Effect through Firefly’s Traces, plus a DEF ignore effect that boosts her Super Break. 3 On the Fall of an Aeon The best F2P pick for Firefly, since its stacking ATK buff and base ATK convert into a large amount of Break Effect through her own bonus ability. 4 Indelible Promise A solid four-star fallback that raises Break Effect directly and gets even stronger at higher Superimposition.

Whereabouts Should Dreams Rest – Best in Slot

Whereabouts Should Dreams Rest is Firefly’s signature, and it’s the clear best-in-slot pick and by no means a marginal upgrade compared to her alternatives. It grants a huge Break Effect increase and inflicts a stacking DMG-taken debuff on any enemy she breaks, which directly multiplies her Break damage output.

That said, it’s worth being honest about diminishing returns here – Firefly already builds a lot of Break Effect from her own kit and relics, and a teammate like Gallagher can apply a similar DMG-taken debuff. If you’re already running a strong support and don’t own this cone, then you’re not really missing much.

Its actual value depends heavily on which teammates you pair with Firefly, so don’t feel forced into pulling it if your team already covers the same bases.

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Best Alternatives to Whereabouts Should Dreams Rest

Thus Burns the Dawn, Phainon’s signature Light Cone, is a genuinely strong alternative if you’d rather save your pulls. It carries the highest base ATK of any Light Cone in the game, and Firefly’s own Traces convert a portion of that ATK straight into Break Effect.

It also grants a permanent DEF ignore effect that applies to her Break damage, which keeps her rotation strong even without the DMG-taken debuff from her signature. Just watch your overall DEF reduction so you don’t overcap past 100%.

Indelible Promise is Firefly’s best four-star option and a fine stopgap. It adds Break Effect directly, no conversion needed, and its CRIT Rate boost on Ultimate use gets noticeably stronger at higher Superimposition levels. It won’t outperform the Light Cones above it, but it’s a reasonable pick if you haven’t unlocked a better option yet.

Best F2P Light Cone for Firefly

On the Fall of an Aeon is the best F2P Light Cone for Firefly, and it’s available through Herta’s Store in exchange for store currency (Herta’s Bonds) that you can earn completely free-to-play.

Its stacking ATK buff and strong base ATK convert into a sizable chunk of Break Effect through her bonus ability, closing most of the gap with her signature cone. Pairing it with a support who applies their own DMG-taken debuff, like Gallagher, makes up for the rest of that difference.

Verdict: Which Light Cone Should You Give Firefly?

Whereabouts Should Dreams Rest is the strongest overall pick for Firefly if you already own it or plan to pull for her signature banner.

If you’d rather save your pulls, On the Fall of an Aeon from Herta’s Store gets you most of the same value for free, and Thus Burns the Dawn is a great five-star option if you happen to already own it. None of these choices are wasted investment, since Firefly’s kit scales well with Break Effect from almost any source.

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