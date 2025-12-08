Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

9 Best Soundbars under $200 – Clear, Powerful Audio in 2025

Finding the best soundbar under $200 in 2025 doesn’t mean sacrificing performance. This guide showcases top-rated budget-friendly models that deliver immersive sound, crisp dialogue, and punchy bass for movies, gaming, and music. Whether you want a compact setup or a full surround experience, these picks elevate your audio without breaking the bank.

Why you can trust our advice Eneba's writers and experts spend hours testing and reviewing games and gaming gear. Each review is based on hands-on testing, real-world use, and careful analysis. Our goal is to give you honest insights that will help you make the best decision for your setup. See how we test products

Our Top Picks for Soundbars Under $200

We reviewed dozens of models to identify the best budget soundbar under $200. The following three stand out for their sound quality, clarity, and value, offering reliable performance for gaming, movies, and everyday TV viewing.

Bose TV Speaker – Delivers clear, natural dialogue and wide stereo sound with a simple plug-and-play setup that fits neatly in front of any screen. Assistrust 80W – Provides robust 80W output, three EQ modes, and flexible placement options for a powerful, customizable audio experience for movies, music, and gaming. Vizio SV510X-08 5.1 – Offers true 5.1 surround sound with a wireless subwoofer, rear speakers, and Dolby Atmos support for immersive home theater and gaming experiences.

Keep scrolling to explore the full list of top-performing models and find the best fit for your setup.

9 Best Soundbars under $200 for Clear Dialogue and Immersive Audio

This list features nine top-performing soundbars that combine powerful audio, clear dialogue, and reliable build quality without exceeding your budget. Each model has been selected for its performance in gaming, movies, and TV shows, making it easy to choose the best soundbar under $200.

1. Bose TV Speaker [Best Overall Soundbar under $200]

Specs Details Brand Bose Model TV Speaker (Model 838309-1100) Speaker Maximum Output Power 35W Frequency Response Up to 4000 MHz Connectivity Technology Bluetooth 4.2, HDMI ARC, Optical In, AUX In, USB (service only) Audio Output Mode Stereo Surround Sound Configuration 2.0 Subwoofer Included / Type Not included; compatible with Bose Bass Module 500/700 (wired) Mounting Type Tabletop or wall-mounted (brackets sold separately) Dimensions (DxWxH) 4.02“ × 23.38“ × 2.21“ Item Weight 8.2 lbs Special Features Enhanced Dialogue Mode, Wide Natural Sound, Bluetooth Streaming, Bass Boost Recommended Uses TV audio enhancement, everyday home viewing Compatible Devices Televisions, Bose Bass Module 500/700

This compact soundbar delivers clear dialogue and wide, natural stereo sound, making it perfect for gamers who want to hear every in-game instruction and dialogue. Equipped with two angled full-range drivers, it enhances spatial perception in small rooms.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth 4.2, HDMI ARC, optical, and AUX inputs. With a height of just 2.21“ and width of 23.38“, it fits neatly in front of any monitor or TV.

Why we chose it It delivers impressively clear dialogue, spatial wide sound, and simple plug-and-play setup, making it the most balanced and user-friendly soundbar under $200.

Pros Cons ✅ Clean, wide soundstage that makes TV audio feel more immersive.



✅ Excellent dialogue clarity thanks to the dedicated enhancement mode.



✅ Fast, simple setup with HDMI ARC or optical connection.



✅ Bluetooth 4.2 allows quick pairing for music and podcasts.



✅ Compact size fits under any TV without blocking the screen.



✅ Bass Boost option adds extra depth when needed.



✅ Seamless expandability for users planning future upgrades. ❌ Lacks a built-in subwoofer, but it can be easily upgraded using Bose Bass Module 500/700.

Final Verdict: The Bose TV Speaker is perfect for buyers who want instantly clearer dialogue, wider sound, and effortless setup in a compact, reliable design. This model is the ideal everyday soundbar for under $200.

2. Assistrust 80W [Best Budget Soundbar under $200]

Specs Details Brand Assistrust Model KY-8000 Speaker Maximum Output Power 80W Frequency Response Up to 20 kHz Connectivity Technology Bluetooth 5.3, ARC, Optical, AUX Audio Output Mode Stereo Surround Sound Configuration 2.0 Subwoofer Included / Type Not included; detachable 2-in-1 design for flexible setup Mounting Type Tabletop, Wall-mounted, Vertical Tower Dimensions (DxWxH) 17“ × 3.5“ × 2.5“ Item Weight 6.52 lbs Special Features 3 Customized EQ Modes, Dynamic Volume Boost, Detachable 2-in-1 Design Recommended Uses TV audio enhancement, gaming, home theater Compatible Devices Smartphone, Projector, Tablet, Desktop, MP3 Player, Television, Laptop

The Assistrust 80W soundbar is versatile for gaming, movies, and music with three EQ modes: Movie, Music, and New (for dialogue clarity). Multiple placement options, horizontal tabletop, vertical tower, or wall-mounted, allow optimization for small or large gaming spaces.

It delivers 80W output, supports Bluetooth 5.3, and connects via ARC, AUX, and optical for seamless integration with your setup. Each volume press adds 3 units, giving precise control without repeated clicks.

Why we chose it Delivers surprisingly robust 80W output with tailored EQ modes and flexible placement, giving budget-conscious buyers a serious upgrade over standard TV speakers.

Pros Cons ✅ Powerful 80W sound suitable for small to medium rooms.



✅ Three dynamic EQ modes optimize sound for movies, music, and dialogue.



✅ Detachable 2-in-1 design allows vertical or horizontal setups.



✅ Dynamic volume boost offers noticeable increases with fewer button presses.



✅ ARC, Optical, AUX, and Bluetooth 5.3 ensure versatile connectivity.



✅ Easy-to-follow setup instructions with video guides for beginners.



✅ Backed by 18-month warranty and 24/7 support. ❌ Slightly larger footprint than ultra-compact soundbars, but it allows multiple placement options.

Final Verdict: Assistrust 80W is a flexible, high-output soundbar that turns ordinary TV or gaming audio into a richer, more detailed experience, making it ideal for users seeking performance on a budget.

3. Vizio SV510X-08 5.1 [Best Surround Sound Soundbar under $200]

Specs Details Brand VIZIO Model SV510X-0806 Speaker Maximum Output Power 180W Frequency Response 50 Hz Connectivity Technology Bluetooth, HDMI eARC (No Optical Output) Audio Output Mode Dolby Atmos, DTS:X Surround Sound Configuration 5.1 Subwoofer Included / Type Wireless compact subwoofer included Mounting Type Wall Mount, QuickFit (compatible with select VIZIO TVs) Dimensions (DxWxH) 3.23“ × 33“ × 2.28“ Item Weight 16.02 lbs Special Features QuickFit mounting, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Bluetooth streaming Recommended Uses Home theater, TV audio enhancement Compatible Devices Smartphone, Television

This 5.1 surround system includes a soundbar with three full-range speakers, two surround speakers, and a wireless subwoofer delivering 180W peak power and 96dB high-impact audio.

Perfect for medium to large gaming rooms, it supports Dolby Atmos and DTS for immersive effects in games. HDMI eARC integration allows TV remote control, and the VIZIO mobile app provides advanced EQ and firmware updates for gamers seeking fine-tuned audio.

Why we chose it Delivers immersive 5.1-channel surround sound with dedicated rear speakers and a subwoofer, perfect for turning your living room into a mini cinema without breaking the bank.

Pros Cons ✅ True 5.1 surround sound with rear speakers for cinematic experience.



✅ 180W output provides strong, clear audio for medium to large rooms.



✅ Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support for immersive, multidimensional sound.



✅ QuickFit mounting allows seamless integration with select VIZIO TVs.



✅ Wireless subwoofer enhances low-end without extra wiring clutter.



✅ Bluetooth streaming lets you play music from smartphones or tablets.



✅ Dynamic high-impact sound up to 96dB, ideal for movies and gaming. ❌ Soundbar remote sold separately; can use TV remote with HDMI eARC.

Final Verdict: Vizio SV510X-08 5.1 creates a true surround sound experience with dedicated rear speakers and wireless subwoofer, making it perfect for home theater enthusiasts who want rich, cinematic audio under $200.

4. Samsung HW-C450 [Best Samsung Soundbar under $200]

Specs Details Brand Samsung Model E1SAMHWC450RB Speaker Maximum Output Power Not specified Frequency Response 20 kHz Connectivity Technology Bluetooth Audio Output Mode Surround Surround Sound Configuration 2.1 Subwoofer Included / Type Wireless subwoofer, 7.2“ diameter Mounting Type Wall Mount Dimensions (DxWxH) 3“ × 33.8“ × 2.3“ Item Weight 13 lbs Special Features Bass Boost, Game Mode, Alexa, Night Mode, Voice Enhance, Remote Control Recommended Uses Gaming consoles, music players, surround sound systems, televisions Compatible Devices Television

A powerful soundbar with a 2.1 configuration and wireless subwoofer delivering deep bass and room-filling sound. DTS Virtual expands the soundstage, while Game Mode optimizes directional audio for gaming. Voice

Enhance improves clarity of in-game dialogue, and Adaptive Sound Lite dynamically adjusts frequencies for immersive experiences. Measures 33.8“W x 3“D x 2.3“H, easily fitting under most monitors or TVs.

Why we chose it A compact soundbar with 2.1-channel audio, adaptive sound, and a wireless subwoofer that elevates TV shows, movies, and games with clear dialogue and punchy bass.

Pros Cons ✅ DTS Virtual:X and Adaptive Sound Lite create immersive 3D audio.



✅ Wireless subwoofer adds rich, deep bass without extra cables.



✅ Game Mode optimizes directional audio for gaming.



✅ One remote controls both TV and soundbar, simplifying setup.



✅ Night Mode allows clear listening at lower volumes for late-night viewing. ❌ Limited output specifications; still delivers satisfying clarity for most users.

Final Verdict: Samsung HW-C450 is an affordable and reliable powerful soundbar with adaptive sound, wireless subwoofer, and convenient features, perfect for enhancing TV audio and gaming without a complex setup.

5. Razer Leviathan V2 X [Best Soundbar under $200 for Gaming]

Specs Details Brand Razer Model Leviathan Speaker Maximum Output Power 5 Watts Frequency Response 20 KHz Connectivity Technology Wired, Wireless, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C Audio Output Mode Stereo Surround Sound Configuration 2.0 Subwoofer Included / Type Not included Mounting Type Bar Mount Dimensions (DxWxH) 15.8“D x 2.8“W x 3“H Item Weight 1.98 Pounds Special Features Chroma RGB, USB-C Power & Audio, Compact Form Factor, Razer Audio App Recommended Uses For Computers Compatible Devices Laptop, Nintendo Switch, PC, Smartphone, Tablet

This compact desktop soundbar is a minimalist soundbar for gaming, featuring two full-range drivers and two passive radiators that deliver crisp stereo audio with up to 90dB output.

USB-C handles both power and audio, reducing cable clutter. Bluetooth 5.0 provides low-latency connections to PCs and mobile devices, while Razer Chroma RGB offers 14 customizable lighting zones for immersive in-game experiences. Dimensions: 15.8“D x 2.8“W x 3“H, weight: 1.98 lbs.

Why we chose it Designed for gamers and desktop setups, this compact soundbar delivers precise directional audio with vivid detail, paired with customizable RGB lighting to match your gaming rig. Its easy USB-C setup keeps desks tidy without sacrificing sound quality.

Pros Cons ✅ Compact desktop-friendly design saves space



✅ Full-range drivers and passive radiators create clear, punchy sound



✅ USB-C for power and audio simplifies setup



✅ Bluetooth 5.0 allows seamless device switching



✅ Customizable Chroma RGB lighting enhances gaming immersion ❌ Output is best suited for small to medium rooms; very large spaces may require additional speakers

Final Verdict: Razer Leviathan V2 X is perfect for gamers seeking immersive sound, simple setup, and a stylish RGB touch for their desk.

6. TCL S55H S Class [Best Dolby Atmos Soundbar under $200]

Specs Details Brand TCL Model S55H Speaker Maximum Output Power 100 Watts Frequency Response Not specified Connectivity Technology Auxiliary, Bluetooth, HDMI, Optical, USB Audio Output Mode Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual Surround Sound Configuration 2.0 Subwoofer Included / Type Wireless Mounting Type Floor Standing Dimensions (DxWxH) 3.86“D x 31.89“W x 2.36“H Item Weight 6.74 Pounds Special Features Dolby Enabled, Ai Sonic Auto Room Calibration, Bass Reflex Port Recommended Uses For Televisions Compatible Devices Home Theater

This reliable Dolby Atmos soundbar delivers 100W peak power and supports Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X for immersive spatial sound. AI Sonic auto room calibration optimizes performance for any room setup, while the built-in bass reflex port provides punchy low frequencies ideal for explosions and cinematic gaming effects.

Connectivity includes HDMI eARC and Bluetooth streaming for seamless integration.

Why we chose it TCL S55H S Class brings cinematic audio to smaller budgets, combining Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual, and AI room calibration for a rich, immersive sound experience that adapts to your space.

Pros Cons ✅ Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual deliver immersive spatial sound



✅ AI-powered auto room calibration optimizes sound for any room



✅ Up to 100W of output for powerful, room-filling audio



✅ Wireless subwoofer adds depth without clutter



✅ Multiple connectivity options (HDMI, Optical, Bluetooth, USB) for flexibility ❌ Frequency response isn’t listed, but the sound performance is strong

Final Verdict: TCL S55H S Class is perfect for anyone looking for high-quality Dolby Atmos sound without a premium price tag, ideal for movies, music, and gaming.

7. Yamaha Audio SR-C20A [Best Soundbar under $200 for Music]

Specs Details Brand Yamaha Model SR-C20A Speaker Maximum Output Power 100 Watts Frequency Response 22 KHz Connectivity Technology Wired, Wireless (Bluetooth) Audio Output Mode Stereo, Standard, Movie, Game Surround Sound Configuration Virtual 5.1 / Virtual 7.1 Subwoofer Included / Type Built-in Subwoofer, Passive Radiators Mounting Type Wall Mount Dimensions (DxWxH) 6“D x 26“W x 6“H Item Weight 3.97 Pounds Special Features Built-in Subwoofer, Clear Voice, Bluetooth Streaming, Wall-mountable Recommended Uses Computers, Gaming Consoles, Smartphones/Tablets, Surround Sound Systems, Televisions Compatible Devices Gaming Console, Laptop, Smartphone, Tablet, Television

A high-performance soundbar for music, this Yamaha unit features a built-in subwoofer and passive radiators delivering 100W peak power. It supports HDMI, optical, AUX, and Bluetooth streaming, with virtual 5.1 and 7.1 surround sound modes enhancing spatial audio.

Clear voice enhancement ensures dialogue remains crisp, while wall-mountable design allows flexible placement. Dimensions: 26“W x 6“H x 6“D, weight: 3.97 lbs.

Why we chose it The Yamaha Audio SR-C20A delivers surprisingly rich and clear sound in a compact package, combining crisp highs, detailed mids, and a built-in subwoofer that enhances music playback without overwhelming small rooms.

Pros Cons ✅ Built-in subwoofer delivers full bass and enhances overall audio



✅ Clear Voice feature improves dialogue clarity for movies and TV



✅ Bluetooth streaming allows easy playback from multiple devices



✅ Simple setup via HDMI, optical, or AUX



✅ Wall-mountable design saves space and provides flexible placement ❌ Maximum output is modest for very large rooms, but excellent for small to medium spaces

Final Verdict: Yamaha Audio SR-C20A Ideal for small to medium rooms, this soundbar provides rich, immersive audio for music, gaming, and movies in a compact and stylish design.

8. VIZIO V-Series 2.0 [Best Compact Soundbar under $200]

Specs Details Brand VIZIO Model V20x-J8 Speaker Maximum Output Power 180 Watts Frequency Response 20000 Hz Connectivity Technology Bluetooth, HDMI Audio Output Mode Surround Surround Sound Configuration 2.0 Subwoofer Included / Type None (Compact Soundbar) Mounting Type Tabletop Mount Dimensions (DxWxH) 3.2“D x 24“W x 2.28“H Item Weight 5.29 Pounds Special Features Bluetooth Streaming, DTS TruVolume HD, DTS Virtual, Dolby Audio Recommended Uses Home Theater Systems, Television Audio Enhancement Compatible Devices Smartphone, Television

This compact surround sound system outputs 180W through two full-range speakers, with DTS Virtual:X providing immersive audio for gaming and movies. Frequency response spans 70Hz to 20kHz, ensuring clear highs and punchy lows.

Optimized for 4K HDR content with Dolby Audio over HDMI, it reproduces both music and games with excellent clarity. Sleek, compact design fits on a desk or under a TV. Dimensions: 24“W x 2.28“H x 3.2“D, weight: 5.29 lbs.

Why we chose it Sleek and compact, the VIZIO V-Series 2.0 fits neatly into tight spaces while delivering crisp stereo sound and virtualized DTS Virtual audio, making it a perfect upgrade for smaller rooms or minimal setups.

Pros Cons ✅ Slim, minimalist design fits well in small spaces



✅ DTS Virtual provides immersive virtual surround sound



✅ Full-range speakers ensure bright, detailed audio



✅ Optimized for 4K HDR content with Dolby Audio



✅ Wide frequency response (70Hz – 20kHz) captures music and dialogue faithfully ❌ Lacks a dedicated subwoofer, though sound remains clear and balanced

Final Verdict: VIZIO V-Series 2.0 is perfect for users seeking better TV audio without taking up much space, offering clean, immersive sound with simple connectivity.

9. Sony S100F [Best Soundbar under $200 for Clear Dialogue]

Specs Details Brand Sony Model HTS100F Speaker Maximum Output Power 120 Watts Frequency Response 64.4 Hz Connectivity Technology Wired, Wireless Audio Output Mode Surround Surround Sound Configuration 2.0 Subwoofer Included / Type Wired, Bass Reflex Mounting Type Wall Mount Dimensions (DxWxH) 3.5“D x 35.5“W x 2.5“H Item Weight 7.72 Pounds Special Features Voice Enhancement, S-Force Pro Front Surround, HDMI ARC, USB & Bluetooth Playback Recommended Uses For Televisions Compatible Devices Television

This balanced budget soundbar offers 120W max output with S-Force Pro Front Surround for immersive sound. Voice enhancement ensures dialogue remains clear in games, movies, or calls. HDMI ARC, Bluetooth, and USB playback provide versatile connectivity.

Compact size (35.5“W x 2.5“H x 3.5“D) makes it ideal for tight gaming or TV setups.

Why we chose it Designed for crystal-clear dialogue, the Sony S100F enhances every word and whisper in TV shows, movies, and news, while offering a compact form factor that fits seamlessly in small living spaces.

Pros Cons ✅ Voice enhancement ensures clear, understandable dialogue



✅ S-Force Pro Front Surround simulates immersive surround sound



✅ Compact design fits neatly in tight spaces



✅ Easy HDMI ARC setup for TV connection



✅ Bluetooth and USB playback allow versatile music streaming ❌ Audio depth is moderate, but still satisfying for small-to-medium rooms

Final Verdict: Sony S100F ideal for viewers who value crisp speech clarity and versatile setup options, this soundbar elevates everyday TV watching and music enjoyment in a space-saving design.

What Features Matter Most for a Soundbar under $200?

When shopping for a soundbar under $200, buyers need to balance performance with affordability. These budget-friendly models can dramatically improve your TV or gaming audio, but only if you focus on the features that matter most.

Key features to consider:

Channels (2.1 or 3.1 preferred). More channels give a richer, more immersive soundstage. For instance, the Samsung HW-C450 offers a 2.1 -channel setup with a wireless subwoofer, perfect for a deep bass experience.

More channels give a richer, more immersive soundstage. For instance, the Samsung HW-C450 offers a -channel setup with a wireless subwoofer, perfect for a deep bass experience. Dedicated subwoofer for deeper bass. A full-bodied soundbar with subwoofer like the Vizio SV510X-08 5.1 enhances low frequencies, creating a cinematic effect in games and movies.

A full-bodied soundbar with subwoofer like the Vizio SV510X-08 5.1 enhances low frequencies, creating a cinematic effect in games and movies. Dialogue enhancement modes. An expressive soundbar for dialogue such as the Bose TV Speaker ensures every word is crystal-clear, making it ideal for news, movies, or RPG instructions.

An expressive soundbar for dialogue such as the Bose TV Speaker ensures every word is crystal-clear, making it ideal for news, movies, or RPG instructions. HDMI ARC for simple audio + TV control. HDMI ARC simplifies setup and allows your TV remote to control the soundbar. The best small soundbar Sony S100F uses this feature to provide effortless integration.

HDMI ARC simplifies setup and allows your TV remote to control the soundbar. The best small soundbar Sony S100F uses this feature to provide effortless integration. Dolby Audio or DTS Virtual:X. These audio formats expand the perceived soundstage. The TCL S55H S Class combines Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual for an immersive, spatial experience without a premium price.

My Overall Verdict on the Best Soundbars Under $200

For anyone entering the world of affordable soundbar under $200, starting with a clear audience type helps narrow choices.

Casual TV viewers seeking clear dialogue. Go with the Bose TV Speaker. Its Enhanced Dialogue Mode makes every show or game instantly understandable.

Go with the Bose TV Speaker. Its Enhanced Dialogue Mode makes every show or game instantly understandable. Gamers on a budget. The Razer Leviathan V2 X offers precise stereo audio, low-latency Bluetooth 5.0, and customizable Chroma RGB lighting for an engaging gaming setup.

The Razer Leviathan V2 X offers precise stereo audio, low-latency Bluetooth and customizable Chroma RGB lighting for an engaging gaming setup. Home theater enthusiasts. The Vizio SV510X-08 5.1 delivers true 5.1 surround sound with rear speakers and a wireless subwoofer, creating a cinematic experience in medium to large rooms.

These selections balance price and performance, showcasing the best soundbars under $200 with either immersive bass, intuitive compact design, or enhanced dialogue clarity.

FAQs