9 Best Budget Projectors for 2025: Big Screen, Small Budget

If you’re after the best budget projector, I’ve got you covered. This guide features top affordable projectors that bring great value to movie nights, gaming, outdoor setups, and small rooms. The latest models give you sharp pictures, easy setup, and built‑in apps like Netflix and YouTube.

Searching for a portable projector to take on the go? Or maybe a 4K one for your cozy home theater? Either way, there’s something here for every budget and every space. These picks balance price, performance, and pure entertainment value. Get ready to turn any wall into your personal cinema.

Our Top Picks for Budget Projectors

Before scrolling into the full list of budget favorites, here are the top three MVPs that check all the must-have boxes: great visuals, reliable performance, and super simple setup. Basically, the kind you can unbox and enjoy instantly.

Xiaomi Smart Projector L1 – The best budget projector for all‑around performance. It delivers crisp 1080p clarity, built‑in speakers, and effortless setup in a compact frame that fits both living rooms and dorms. Hisense M2 PRO – One of the best affordable projectors offering native 4K, triple-color laser and instant streaming without extra devices. BenQ TH671ST – One of the best cheap projectors for gaming and entertainment. It features low input lag, vivid contrast, and a short‑throw lens perfect for smaller rooms.

And we’re just getting started. If you want even more value-packed options, the full lineup is right below, so let’s dig in.

9 Best Budget Projectors for Movie Nights, Games and More

Big-screen fun doesn’t have to cost a fortune. These nine options offer sharp visuals, simple controls, and plenty of placement freedom at wallet-friendly prices. If you’re working with a small room or want something you can move around, this guide will point you to the best budget projector for the job.

1. Xiaomi Smart Projector L1 [Best Budget Projector]

Specs Details Native Resolution 1080p (Full HD) Brightness 200 ISO Lumens Light Source LED Contrast Ratio 1200:1 Throw Ratio / Throw Type 1.2:1 — Standard throw Input Lag (ms) 35 ms

The Xiaomi Smart Projector L1 proves that you don’t need to break the bank to have a good home theater setup. It’s a small, simple, and powerful projector for the price. You get a sharp picture with native 1080p resolution, and it supports 4K input.

Built‑in Android TV means you can stream Netflix, YouTube, and other apps without extra gear. It also connects to your speakers and consoles easily, thanks to Bluetooth and Wi‑Fi. Its auto focus and keystone correction make setup fast. Point it at a wall, and it adjusts itself.

Why we chose it The Xiaomi Smart Projector L1 delivers clear picture, simple setup, and smart streaming in a compact body, at an affordable price. It’s easy to use, even if you’ve never owned a projector before.

The L1 works best in darker rooms. Colors look rich, and details stay crisp during movies or casual games. It’s quiet, lightweight, and blends right into small apartments or bedrooms.

This plug-and-play projector holds up well for long sessions, with stable brightness and no distracting fan noise. It’s friendly for first‑time users but capable enough for seasoned movie lovers.

Pros Cons ✅ Crisp Full HD resolution with sharp focus



✅ Auto‑keystone and autofocus simplify setup



✅ Compact design fits small apartments and bedrooms



✅ Android interface with built‑in apps



✅ Quiet fan and minimal heat



✅ Bluetooth and Wi‑Fi for easy streaming ❌ Not the brightest, but perfect for darker rooms

Final Verdict: For cozy movie nights or secondary setups, the Xiaomi Smart Projector L1 delivers great value and visuals.

2. Hisense M2 PRO [Best Budget Laser Projector]

Specs Details Native Resolution 4K Brightness (ANSI Lumens) 1300 Light Source Laser Contrast Ratio 2,000:1 Throw Ratio / Throw Type 1.0 – 1.3:1 — Standard Input Lag (ms) 25 ms

The Hisense M2 PRO brings true 4K detail and triple‑color laser into the budget space. It’s a rare combination at this price. Its laser light source produces bright, consistent images with outstanding color accuracy. No warmup time or lamp replacements here.

Even when pushed to a full 200‑inch screen, images remain crisp. Streaming is easy with built-in Android TV, and the integrated speakers deliver solid clarity for casual use. I like that it’s sturdy enough for permanent setups but compact enough to move between rooms. The carrying case makes this a breeze.

Why we chose it The Hisense M2 PRO delivers great clarity and laser‑level color fidelity in a category usually limited to LED. It feels like flagship performance in a leaner, more accessible package.

At 1300 ANSI lumens with Dolby Vision support, it produces deep blacks and highlights without washing out tones. It handles moderate ambient light and still keeps colors lively.

It’s quiet, smooth to operate, and cinematic once the lights go down. I also like the optical zoom; I can resize without losing sharpness or detail. Hands down one of the best laser projectors available.

Pros Cons ✅ 4K UHD with pixel-shifting on a 1080p DLP chip



✅ Laser light source delivers vivid brightness



✅ Smooth 25 ms response for casual gaming



✅ Excellent color accuracy and uniformity



✅ Built‑in smart system with streaming support



✅ Sleek, portable form factor ❌ Slightly higher cost, but laser longevity offsets it

Final Verdict: The Hisense M2 PRO is the sweet spot between luxury and value.

3. BenQ TH671ST [Best Budget Gaming Projector]

Specs Details Native Resolution 1080p (Full HD) Brightness (ANSI Lumens) 3,000 Light Source Lamp Contrast Ratio 10,000:1 Throw Ratio / Throw Type 0.69–0.83:1 — Short throw Input Lag (ms) 16 ms

Fast, bright, and built for tight spaces. The BenQ TH671ST feels built for players who want big‑screen gaming without the living‑room takeover. It’s an exceptional short‑throw projector; you can fill a 100‑inch screen from 5ft away.

Its 3,000 ANSI lumens keep the picture clear even in moderate light, and the low 16 ms input lag means your actions register instantly. Color reproduction is vivid without overdoing saturation. Both cinematic worlds and fast‑paced shooters look clean and consistent.

Why we chose it The BenQ TH671ST delivers low‑lag precision, short‑throw convenience, and serious brightness at a price most gaming monitors can’t match. It’s compact but feels purpose‑built for play.

I also appreciate BenQ’s game mode tuning: brighter whites, deeper shadows, no motion blur. It’s out-of-the-box friendly with consoles or PCs, and the dual HDMI ports let you keep both hooked up at once. It’s perfect for your next competitive game night.

The fan stays quiet, heat control is solid, and setup takes minutes. For apartments, dorms, or small studios, this powerhouse projector doesn’t miss.

Pros Cons ✅ Ultra‑low 16.4 ms input lag for responsive gaming



✅ 3,000 ANSI lumens handle ambient light easily



✅ Accurate colors with vivid game and cinema modes



✅ Short throw projects large screens in tight spaces



✅ Trusted build quality and reliability



✅ Dual HDMI ports for console or PC ❌ Fan can be audible in quiet scenes, though cooling is efficient

Final Verdict: Compact, bright, and lightning‑responsive. The BenQ TH671ST is the best bridge between screen size and speed for everyday gamers.

4. ViewSonic PS502W [Best Budget Short Throw Projector]

Specs Details Native Resolution WXGA (1280 × 800) Brightness (ANSI Lumens) 4,000 Light Source Lamp Contrast Ratio 15,000:1 Throw Ratio / Throw Type 0.5:1 — Short throw Input Lag (ms) 25 ms

The ViewSonic PS502W shines where distance is limited, but ambition isn’t. From just a few feet away, this compact projector fills a 100‑inch screen with bright, detailed images. Its 4,000 ANSI lumens help it handle daylight and mixed lighting.

It’s not native 4K, but for this price tag, the clarity and pop are more than enough for work, movies, or sports nights. HDMI and USB‑C ports make it flexible for laptops, consoles, or streaming sticks.

Why we chose it The ViewSonic PS502W fits small rooms and tight budgets without sacrificing brightness. It’s easy to set up and delivers solid visual performance every time.

The fan can be a bit noisy, but it cools quickly and the lamp lasts for years. This reliable short‑throw projector brings an effortless big‑screen feel to any small space.

Pros Cons ✅ Very bright 4,000 ANSI lumens, great for lit rooms



✅ Short‑throw design suits small spaces



✅ Good input response for mixed‑use setups



✅ Solid contrast performance for the class



✅ Easy ceiling or wall mount options ❌ Lower WXGA resolution, but sharp enough for everyday viewing

Final Verdict: Great if you’re short on space but big on entertainment. The ViewSonic PS502W is clear, bright, and great value.

5. HAPPRUN 4K Full HD WiFi/Bluetooth [Best Budget Projector for Home Theater]

Specs Details Native Resolution 1080p (Full HD) Brightness (ANSI Lumens) 800 Light Source LED Contrast Ratio 20,000:1 Throw Ratio / Throw Type 1.5:1 (Standard) Input Lag (ms) 50 ms

I’ve tried plenty of the best budget projectors that sound better on paper than on screen, but the HAPPRUN 4K Full HD actually delivers. It’s proof that a lower price doesn’t have to mean lackluster performance.

The 1080p picture, paired with 4K input support, looks sharp and balanced no matter what you’re watching. Streaming is easy through Wi‑Fi, and Bluetooth pairing means I can connect my preferred speakers in seconds. The built‑in sound is decent for movies, but an external setup makes it shine.

Why we chose it The HAPPRUN 4K Full HD is for movie lovers who want clear visuals, wireless ease, and real value packed into a compact design.

It’s not the brightest unit out there, yet in darker rooms the image looks rich and cinematic. It’s the perfect projector for home theatre weekend marathons.

Pros Cons ✅ Sharp Full HD native image with 4K input support



✅ Easy wireless casting over Wi‑Fi



✅ Bluetooth audio for flexible sound options



✅ Built‑in speaker surprisingly clear



✅ Simple plug‑and‑play setup



✅ Compact enough for quick storage ❌ Limited brightness, but perfect in dark home setups

Final Verdict: The HAPPRUN 4K Full HD proves that budget and quality can share the same screen.

6. VOPLLS Q5 [Best Budget Outdoor Projector]

Specs Details Native Resolution 1080p (Full HD) Brightness (ANSI Lumens) 320 Light Source LED Contrast Ratio 20,000:1 Throw Ratio / Throw Type 1.4:1 (Standard) Input Lag (ms) 45 ms

Outdoor movie nights feel way cooler with the VOPLLS Q5. It’s light, super easy to set up, and performs best in darker settings. Plus, the native 1080p resolution with 4K and HDR support delivers crisp, detailed visuals.

It’s designed for casual fun; ideal for games, movies, or even golf simulators in tighter indoor spaces. Connecting speakers and streaming devices takes a few minutes with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

Why we chose it Enjoy big-screen experiences everywhere with the VOPLLS Q5. It balances portability, image quality, and easy wireless connectivity without overcomplicating things.

It’s not super bright in full daylight, but under evening light, it turns patios and driveways into mini theaters. As long as you’ve got a blank wall, you can enjoy bright, flexible entertainment almost anywhere. This compact outdoor projector makes movie nights an effortless ritual.

Pros Cons ✅ Full HD resolution ideal for movie nights



✅ Compact and lightweight build



✅ Bluetooth compatibility for wireless speakers



✅ Stable Wi‑Fi mirroring for mobile devices



✅ Easy to transport for outdoor events



✅ Multiple ports including HDMI and USB ❌ Needs dim light for best picture, balanced by high color contrast

Final Verdict: The VOPLLS Q5 does it all; Netflix in the backyard, gaming in the garage, cartoons in the kids’ room.

7. Aurzen EAZZE D1 MAX [Best Budget 4K Projector]

Specs Details Native Resolution 1080p (FHD) with 4K input support Brightness (ANSI Lumens) 1,000 Light Source LED Contrast Ratio 2,000:1 Throw Ratio / Throw Type 1.2:1 — Standard Input Lag (ms) 30 ms

The Aurzen EAZZE D1 MAX delivers big screen visuals without the big price tag. It runs native 1080p resolution, supports 4K input and uses an LED light source that stays bright and consistent over time. Colors look balanced, details pop, and the image holds its sharpness even during long sessions.

Equipped with Google TV 14.0, you can stream everything: Netflix, YouTube, Disney+, you name it – with no need for a stick or extra remote. MEMC motion tech keeps fast scenes smooth for sports and gaming, which really pays off when I hook up my go-to console for a quick session.

Why we chose it The Aurzen EAZZE D1 MAX delivers premium smart features and crisp 1080p visuals, all at a friendly price.

And speaking of gaming, while the EAZZE D1 MAX isn’t built to be an ultimate competitive gaming projector, it actually works great for more relaxed play. If you’re into story-driven adventures, strategy games, RPGs, platformers, or anything that’s more about immersion than split-second reactions, this projector holds up surprisingly well.

The auto‑focus and keystone correction features cut setup to seconds – point, adjust, and you’re ready to go. The dual 10 W speakers with Dolby Audio fill a room better than expected.

Pros Cons ✅ Supports 4K input with realistic color handling



✅ Strong 1,000 ANSI lumens, bright and clear image



✅ Quick auto‑focus and auto‑keystone features



✅ Solid contrast ratio enhances cinematic scenes



✅ Good all‑rounder for movies and gaming



✅ Stylish, modern design fits any setup ❌ Fan noise noticeable at max brightness, but manageable

Final Verdict: Aurzen EAZZE D1 MAX is a true all‑rounder for anyone chasing 4K fun on a budget.

8. Yaber L2s [Best Budget Portable Projector]

Specs Details Native Resolution 1080p (Full HD) Brightness (ANSI Lumens) 430 ISO Lumens Light Source LED Contrast Ratio 12,000:1 Throw Ratio / Throw Type 1.3:1 — Standard portable Input Lag (ms) 45 ms

Good things really do come in small packages. The Yaber L2s is a palm‑sized powerhouse that makes movies and gaming anywhere easy. It supports both Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, so pairing a phone or laptop feels effortless.

Native 1080p resolution and 4K support keep images sharp. Meanwhile, auto‑focus and keystone correction snap everything into shape within seconds. It’s great for indoor and outdoor viewing.

Why we chose it The Yaber L2s stands out as it’s quick to set up, sturdy to carry, and always ready for instant entertainment.

The JBL‑branded speakers sound richer than I expected for the size. And it’s whisper quiet. This powerful portable projector is full of surprises.

Pros Cons ✅ Lightweight and easy to carry



✅ Bright for its size



✅ Accurate Full HD image quality



✅ Fast Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth connection



✅ Compact design suits travel or small spaces



✅ Auto‑focus and trapezoid correction ❌ Smaller speaker output, though Bluetooth pairing fixes that fast

Final Verdict: From backyard hangouts to road-trip evenings, the Yaber L2s packs real performance into a grab‑and‑go frame.

9. TCL C1 [Best Compact Smart Budget Projector]

Specs Details Native Resolution 1080p (FHD) Brightness 230 ISO Lumens Light Source LED Contrast Ratio 1500:1 Throw Ratio / Throw Type 1.25:1 — Standard Input Lag (ms) 30 ms

Small, sleek, and surprisingly capable, the TCL C1 feels like a projector built for modern living. It’s compact enough to move between rooms yet powerful enough to deliver 1080p clarity and support 4K. I love the design flexibility.

The 285‑degree rotation lets you project onto a wall, ceiling, or portable projector screen without moving furniture. With Google TV and Netflix built in, you can start streaming movies or shows in seconds; no dongles, no hassle.

Why we chose it The TCL C1 delivers smart features, sharp imaging, and sleek portability. It’s a compact choice that still feels premium.

Auto‑focus and keystone correction handle setup smoothly, while Dolby Audio keeps sound full and balanced. It’s not built for huge spaces, but in smaller rooms or apartments, it transforms any surface into a cozy theater.

Pros Cons ✅ Built‑in Android TV with streaming apps



✅ Smooth playback and quick menu response



✅ Compact, stylish design for modern interiors



✅ 1080p clarity well‑balanced for its size



✅ Bluetooth audio and remote control



✅ Quiet operation with efficient cooling ❌ Not ideal in fully lit rooms, though colors hold well in dim spaces

Final Verdict: Simple, stylish, and ready to stream, your TCL C1 makes big‑screen entertainment easy anywhere.

Top Features to Consider for a Budget Projector

If you’re hunting for the best projector without breaking the bank, don’t overthink it. A short list of important specs can tell you nearly everything about everyday use, picture quality, and setup. Here’s what counts most:

Brightness (ANSI Lumens): Brightness determines how well the image holds up when lights are on. 500–1,000 ANSI lumens work best in dark or shaded rooms, while anything above that handles mild daylight better. Lean toward higher brightness to keep colors vivid and text legible if you plan to use your projector outdoors or in bright spaces.

Brightness determines how well the image holds up when lights are on. 500–1,000 ANSI lumens work best in dark or shaded rooms, while anything above that handles mild daylight better. Lean toward higher brightness to keep colors vivid and text legible if you plan to use your projector outdoors or in bright spaces. Native Resolution: A projector’s native resolution is the real number of pixels on its display. “Supported 4K” usually means it can accept a 4K signal but outputs in native 1080p or 720p. True 1080p gives sharp, detailed images. HD‑ready (720p) units are fine for smaller screens.

A projector’s native resolution is the real number of pixels on its display. “Supported 4K” usually means it can accept a 4K signal but outputs in native 1080p or 720p. True 1080p gives sharp, detailed images. HD‑ready (720p) units are fine for smaller screens. Connectivity: Look for at least one HDMI input for streaming sticks or consoles, plus USB for media drives. Built-in Wi‑Fi or Bluetooth makes it easier to connect phones, laptops, or external speakers. Wireless options are also handy for tidier setups in tight spaces.

Look for at least one HDMI input for streaming sticks or consoles, plus USB for media drives. Built-in Wi‑Fi or Bluetooth makes it easier to connect phones, laptops, or external speakers. Wireless options are also handy for tidier setups in tight spaces. Recommended Uses: Think about how you’ll actually use it. Gamers should focus on low input lag and color accuracy. Casual viewers need solid brightness and smooth streaming. Knowing your use case before buying means you get the features you need.

Think about how you’ll actually use it. Gamers should focus on low input lag and color accuracy. Casual viewers need solid brightness and smooth streaming. Knowing your use case before buying means you get the features you need. Portability & Setup Ease: Weight, size, and features like auto‑focus or auto‑keystone correction make a bigger difference than you think. A lighter, more portable projector means it can move from a bedroom wall to a garden screen in minutes. Look for units that level, focus, and align automatically – this saves you fiddling with menus every time you power up.

Choose wisely, and your budget projector becomes a reliable piece of everyday tech. It’ll be clear, simple, and fun to use.

My Overall Verdict

If you’re shopping for your first projector and want the best balance between price, clarity, and convenience, these models hit the mark. From a movie-night regular to a gamer chasing low lag, or someone who just wants plug-and-play ease, there’s a model here for you.

For newcomers → Xiaomi Smart Projector L1 . An easy first step into projection. It’s small, smart, and reliable, perfect for home setups or dorms. It’s the safest starting point if you want quality without complexity.

An easy first step into projection. It’s small, smart, and reliable, perfect for home setups or dorms. It’s the safest starting point if you want quality without complexity. For movie lovers → Hisense M2 PRO . True 4K detail and triple‑laser color at a price that still feels down‑to‑earth. It’s designed for cinematic impact at home.

True 4K detail and triple‑laser color at a price that still feels down‑to‑earth. It’s designed for cinematic impact at home. For frequent movers → Yaber L2s. Compact, durable, and powered by an internal battery. Excellent sound and quick setup make it ready for travel or backyard screenings.

Projectors today are smarter, brighter, and more accessible than ever. A top-rated cheap projector can deliver epic movie nights for years to come. If you’d like to dig deeper into the basics of brightness, lenses, and focus, check out how a projector works.

