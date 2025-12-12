9 Best Short Throw Projectors in 2025: Big-Screen Entertainment

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

Picking the best short throw projector can totally level up your movie nights at home. Short throw (ST) models give you a big, immersive picture even in smaller rooms, without forcing you to rearrange your entire living space. If your setup is tight, they’re often way better than squeezing in a giant TV or dealing with a regular projector’s long throw distance.

Choosing the best ST projector for your setup can feel overwhelming with so many models out there. So I’m making it a lot simpler – this guide breaks down the top picks and explains the key differences between short throw and ultra short throw (UST) projectors so you know exactly what fits your space.

Our Top Picks for Short Throw Projectors

If you don’t want to dive into all the numbers and details and just want a quick roundup of the best options, check out these top picks. They are the best in their respective categories and offer an excellent balance between features, performance, and price.

AWOL Vision LTV-3000 Pro – The best short throw projector that offers a complete package with excellent 4K resolution and great connectivity options for all-around use in very limited spaces. ViewSonic PS502W – An affordable short throw projector that supports a projection size up to 300 inches and works well for daytime use, thanks to its high brightness. Hisense PX3-PRO – A premium short throw projector with an amazing set of features, including 4K resolution, HDR support, Google TV integration, and gaming mode.

9 Best Short Throw Projectors: From Budget to Premium

There are a lot of ST and UST projectors on the market, with many of them offering similar features. Check out which ones are truly worth your money in the best short throw projector complete list below.

1. AWOL Vision LTV-3000 Pro [Best Short Throw Projector Overall]

Specs Details Light Source Laser Native Resolution 3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD) Throw Ratio 0.25:1 (UST) Projection Size 80-150 inches Brightness 2,000 ISO lumens Contrast 2,500:1 HDMI Ports 3

The AWOL Vision LTV-3000 Pro uses a triple-laser light source and true 4K resolution to project vibrant, detailed images with rich color and deep contrast. With a throw ratio of 0.25:1, it’s an ultra short throw projector that you can place just inches from the screen or wall and still get a large image.

It supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for modern high dynamic range (HDR) content, which brings out bright highlights and deep blacks in movies and games. It works well in apartments or small rooms where space is limited, with the ability to project up to 150 inches.

Why we chose it The AWOL Vision LTV-3000 Pro stands out with its triple-laser engine combined with an ultra short throw ratio for cinematic visuals in very compact rooms.

Gamers will benefit from the projector’s low input lag – as low as 8 milliseconds in Turbo Mode – which keeps action responsive on a big screen. This is a big plus if you love to play fast-paced games like first-person shooters.

The projector’s laser light source lasts over 25,000 hours, which makes the unit a long-term investment for home theater or gaming setups. Multiple HDMI ports allow you to connect gaming consoles and streaming devices with ease.

Pros Cons ✅ Bright, sharp 4K images



✅ Ultra short throw projects huge images from inches away



✅ Supports multiple HDR formats



✅ Low input lag for responsive gaming



✅ Long-lasting laser reduces maintenance needs ❌ Fan noise is noticeable at high brightness, but only if you sit too close

My Verdict: The AWOL Vision LTV-3000 Pro is the best short throw projector currently available, ideal for gaming and home theaters requiring immersive visuals and low lag.

2. ViewSonic PS502W [Best Budget Short Throw Projector]

Specs Details Light Source Lamp Native Resolution 1,280 x 800 (WXGA) Throw Ratio 0.52:1 (ST) Projection Size 60-300 inches Brightness 4,000 ANSI lumens Contrast 15,000:1 (SuperEco Mode) HDMI Ports 2

If you have a tighter budget, the ViewSonic PS502W is the best short throw projector option. It’s a compact projector that uses a lamp-based light source and offers up to 4,000 ANSI lumens brightness, which is bright enough for clear images even if the room has some ambient light.

Why we chose it The ViewSonic PS502W is great for all-around use and can display large, bright images in rooms with limited space.

Although its native resolution is only WXGA, it supports up to 1080p input for videos and games. This makes it suitable for movies, streaming, and casual gaming setups without demanding high-end resolution. It works for projection sizes from 60 inches up to 300 inches, so you get some flexibility depending on your wall or screen size.

This budget projector also keeps things simple: It has manual focus and a fixed lens with keystone correction, a built-in 16-watt speaker, and dual HDMI inputs for easy connection with consoles and laptops.

Pros Cons ✅ Budget-friendly price



✅ Good brightness in lit rooms



✅ Supports 1080p input



✅ Dual HDMI for easy connectivity



✅ Lightweight, compact design suits small rooms ❌ Low lamp life in Normal Mode, but features an energy-saving mode

My Verdict: The ViewSonic PS502W offers good brightness and the convenience of short throw while remaining budget-friendly, which makes it a practical pick for home entertainment setups without a long projection distance.

3. Hisense PX3-PRO [Best Premium 4K Short Throw Projector]

Specs Details Light Source Laser Native Resolution 3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD) Throw Ratio 0.22:1 (UST) Projection Size 80-150 inches Brightness 3,000 ANSI lumens Contrast 3,000:1 HDMI Ports 3

Featuring tri-chroma laser technology, the Hisense PX3-PRO is a 4K ultra short throw projector that can display vibrant, accurate colors. It can project images up to 150 inches while fitting close to walls, which makes it perfect for small spaces.

It supports Dolby Vision and IMAX Enhanced, as well as HDR10 for enhanced brightness and shadow detail. It also covers a wide color gamut that gives movies and games a cinematic look.

Why we chose it The Hisense PX3-PRO is a premium UST projector designed for Xbox that allows for immersive visuals and extremely smooth and responsive gaming.

If you have a current-gen Xbox console, you’ll love gaming on this projector. It automatically detects input from your console and switches to low-latency mode for lag-free gaming. It also supports a 240 Hz refresh rate in 1080p resolution for an even smoother gaming experience.

The built-in Google TV interface provides access to streaming apps like Netflix and YouTube, so you can enjoy your favorite movies and shows without extra devices.

Pros Cons ✅ Excellent image quality



✅ Ultra short throw for very limited spaces



✅ Supports Dolby Vision and IMAX Enhanced



✅ Gaming features with low input lag



✅ Built-in Google TV for streaming convenience ❌ High price, as expected from a premium product

My Verdict: The Hisense PX3-PRO is the best short throw projector if you want a high-end 4K projector that offers cinematic colors, HDR support, and generous connectivity options for all-around home entertainment use.

4. ViewSonic LS921WU [Best Short Throw Projector for Golf Simulator]

Specs Details Light Source Laser Native Resolution 1,920 x 1,200 (WUXGA) Throw Ratio 0.81-0.89:1 (ST) Projection Size 60-200 inches Brightness 6,000 ANSI lumens Contrast 3,000,000:1 HDMI Ports 2

The ViewSonic LS921WU is one of the brightest short throw projectors that displays clear images even in well-lit rooms. It’s a great projector for golf simulators and includes a dedicated Golf Mode that enhances image quality for a more immersive experience. With its short throw design, it keeps shadows off the screen, so your swings look clean.

Why we chose it Featuring a Golf Mode, 120 Hz refresh rate, and low input latency, the ViewSonic LS921WU is built for playing golf simulators and gaming in general.

It supports projection sizes from 60 to 200 inches, which allows it to fit in different room layouts. It also uses a laser light source that can run up to 20,000 hours and keeps image quality steady through long use.

Installing this projector is hassle-free. It has a wide adjustment range and allows you to mount it on ceilings or odd angles without much trouble. The dual HDMI inputs make it easy to connect gaming systems and laptops.

Pros Cons ✅ Clear and sharp image quality



✅ High brightness for indoor viewing



✅ Dedicated Golf Mode for golf simulators



✅ Long-lasting laser light source



✅ Flexible setup tools for easy installation ❌ Not native 4K, but WUXGA resolution looks good

My Verdict: The ViewSonic LS921WU suits golf simulator setups, game rooms, and compact home theaters with its combination of great brightness, strong image clarity, and a short throw design that’s perfect in small spaces without heavy setup demands.

5. AWOL Vision LTV-2500 [Best Laser Short Throw Projector for Movies]

Specs Details Light Source Laser Native Resolution 3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD) Throw Ratio 0.25:1 (UST) Projection Size 80-150 inches Brightness 1,700 ISO lumens Contrast 2,500:1 HDMI Ports 3

The AWOL Vision LTV-2500 is one of the best 4K projectors, with great color accuracy that helps movies look natural and clean. It’s suitable for small home theater setups due to its ultra short throw design with a projection size up to 150 inches.

Why we chose it With 4K resolution, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos, the AWOL Vision LTV-2500 creates a rich cinematic package that brings amazing visuals and immersive sound to small rooms.

Dolby Vision support improves detail in dark and bright scenes, so movies show more depth on a large screen. Dolby Atmos is also supported, which adds a wider sound that feels more open for movie nights.

This UST projector also works well for gaming. It has very low input lag when running in Turbo Mode with the resolution and refresh rate set to 1080p and 120 Hz for more responsive controls in fast-paced games.

Pros Cons ✅ Beautiful 4K image quality



✅ Supports Dolby Atmos and multiple HDR formats



✅ Low input lag for gaming



✅ Long-lasting laser light source



✅ Great connectivity options ❌ Bright rooms may challenge visibility, but great in dark rooms

My Verdict: The AWOL Vision LTV-2500 is the best ultra short throw projector if you want a 4K projector that can enhance your movie nights while also offering good gaming performance for added versatility.

6. Optoma GT2100HDR [Best Short Throw Projector for Bright Home Theater Rooms]

Specs Details Light Source Laser Native Resolution 1,920 x 1,080 (Full HD) Throw Ratio 0.496:1 (ST) Projection Size 36-292 inches Brightness 4,200 ANSI lumens Contrast 300,000:1 HDMI Ports 2

The Optoma GT2100HDR is one of the top projector options if you’re building a small home theater setup for both daytime and nighttime viewing. With a 4,200 ANSI lumens rating, it displays bright 1080p images that stay clear even with some ambient light.

Why we chose it The Optoma GT2100HDR offers great performance, with bright and colorful image quality, while remaining compact for easy setup.

It has a laser light source that can last up to 30,000 hours, and it supports HDR to help movies and games look better, with improved contrast and colors.

This laser projector also comes in a compact form factor that makes it easy to set up on shelves, desks, and small TV stands, with its short throw design allowing you to create a large screen from only a few feet away, which fits well in limited spaces.

Pros Cons ✅ Great brightness rating



✅ Wide projection size range



✅ Excellent laser lifespan



✅ Sleek and compact design



✅ Supports HDR content ❌ Basic speakers, but offers an audio out option

My Verdict: If you want the best short throw projector that works great in both bright rooms and small spaces, and you don’t mind being limited to 1080p resolution, go for the Optoma GT2100HDR.

7. Anker Nebula X1 [Best Portable Short Throw Projector]

Specs Details Light Source Laser Native Resolution 3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD) Throw Ratio 0.9-1.5:1 (ST) Projection Size 80-300 inches Brightness 3,500 ANSI lumens Contrast 5,000:1 HDMI Ports 2

The Anker Nebula X1 is the best option if you’re looking for a superb laser projector that’s also suitable for on-the-go use. It projects bright 4K images with triple-laser technology and features a flexible throw ratio for viewing in small and mid-size rooms.

Why we chose it The Anker Nebula X1 is one of the most travel-friendly short throw projectors and includes automatic adjustment features for ease of use.

It comes in a compact design and includes a retractable handle for portability. It also supports Dolby Vision and has great contrast to create detailed visuals that stand out both indoors and outdoors.

The powerful built-in speakers also make for a more portable setup, as they remove the need to bring extra speakers.

Pros Cons ✅ Compact design with handle



✅ Flexible throw ratio



✅ Built-in micro gimbal for image stabilization



✅ Powerful stereo speakers



✅ Sharp 4K resolution ❌ Very expensive, but worth it if you want true portability

My Verdict: The Anker Nebula X1 is a fantastic option if you want a versatile and portable short throw projector that can also function as a long throw projector.

8. BenQ TH671ST [Best Short Throw Projector for Casual Gaming]

Specs Details Light Source Lamp Native Resolution 1,920 x 1,080 (Full HD) Throw Ratio 0.69-0.83:1 (ST) Projection Size 30-300 inches Brightness 3,000 ANSI lumens Contrast 10,000:1 HDMI Ports 2

A lamp-based projector, the BenQ TH671ST is the best pick if you’re looking for a good gaming projector that doesn’t break the bank. It’s a short throw projector that displays bright 1080p images for big-screen gaming in a small room.

Why we chose it The BenQ TH671ST strikes a nice balance between price and performance that makes it an appealing option for gamers.

Game Mode reduces the input lag to 16.7 milliseconds for better responsiveness when playing fast-paced games. It’s not enough for competitive gaming, but perfectly fine for casual gaming if you care more about an immersive experience.

Built-in speakers allow you to save even more space, while dual HDMI connectivity lets you connect multiple gaming consoles without the need to constantly swap cables.

Pros Cons ✅ Sharp image quality with great contrast



✅ Low input lag for gaming



✅ Dual HDMI for connecting multiple consoles



✅ Easy setup with variable throw distance



✅ Up to 300 inches image size ❌ Speakers sound a bit weak, but only in large rooms

My Verdict: The BenQ TH671ST offers good performance and useful features without costing too much, which makes it a solid entry point if you’re new to projectors.

9. Yaber K300s [Best Short Throw Projector for Streaming]

Specs Details Light Source Laser Native Resolution 1,920 x 1,080 (Full HD) Throw Ratio 0.18:1 (UST) Projection Size 60-100 inches Brightness 600 ISO lumens Contrast 1,500:1 HDMI Ports 1

Although it’s not as affordable as budget projectors on this list, the Yaber K300s is a good alternative if you’re shopping for the best projector for streaming that won’t burn your poor wallet.

Why we chose it With its very impressive 0.18:1 throw ratio, the Yaber K300s is one of the best options for big-screen projection in extremely limited spaces.

It’s an ultra short throw projector that can display a massive 100-inch image from just nine inches away. It also supports Dolby Vision for enhanced contrast and has good color reproduction.

The Google TV integration makes streaming easy without additional devices, while the built-in JBL speakers provide clear voices for meetings and immersive sound for movies.

Pros Cons ✅ Good image quality



✅ Easy to set up



✅ HDR support for cinematic contrast



✅ Google TV integration



✅ Powerful JBL speakers ❌ Just one HDMI port, but not an issue for single-device use

My Verdict: The Yaber K300s is one of the best ultra short throw projectors that makes it easy to watch your favorite movies and shows on Netflix, Disney+, and other popular streaming services.

The Difference Between Short Throw and Ultra Short Throw Projectors

Short throw (ST) projectors are projectors that can be placed closer to the screen compared to regular projectors, with a typical throw ratio between 0.4:1 and 1:1.

Ultra short throw (UST) projectors take this further and allow for even closer placement to the screen. Their throw ratio is normally between 0.25:1 and 0.4:1, but some models can go below 0.20:1.

Here are some key differences between the two types:

Distance from the screen is one of the biggest differences. A short throw projector normally requires three to eight feet of space , while an ultra short throw projector needs just a few inches . In a gaming setup, you can place a UST projector beside your powerful gaming console for better cable management.

, while an ultra short throw projector needs . In a gaming setup, you can place a UST projector beside your powerful gaming console for better cable management. Short throw projectors are suitable for classrooms, meeting rooms, and gaming rooms where you have a bit more space for your projector. Ultra short throw projectors are best for living rooms and places with limited space. They are great projectors for home theater if you live in a small apartment and prefer a TV-less setup.

ST and UST projectors are both capable of displaying large images from a short distance and can have a projection size of more than 100 inches (up to 300 inches for some models). But in terms of image quality, UST projectors often have better brightness and color accuracy since many of them are laser-based. For both types, you might want to get a good projector screen for the best image quality.

and can have a projection size of more than 100 inches (up to 300 inches for some models). But in terms of image quality, UST projectors often have since many of them are laser-based. For both types, you might want to get a good projector screen for the best image quality. Installation difficulty varies for both types. Short throw projectors usually need to be mounted on the wall or ceiling and require careful alignment. Ultra short throw projectors can be placed on a TV stand together with a nice soundbar and offer a simpler viewing experience once set up, but they require more precise positioning and often work best with a special screen.

Make sure to consider these differences when shopping for the best short throw projector.

My Overall Verdict

Here are some quick recommendations if you’re looking for short throw and ultra short throw projectors that make for a great starting point:

For serious gamers → AWOL Vision LTV-3000 Pro . A top-tier projector with 4K resolution and very low input lag for different types of games.

. A top-tier projector with 4K resolution and very low input lag for different types of games. For frugal folks → ViewSonic PS502W . A budget-friendly projector that performs well for all-around use and includes dual input ports.

. A budget-friendly projector that performs well for all-around use and includes dual input ports. For movie lovers → AWOL Vision LTV-2500 . Features Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, along with 4K resolution, for the best video and audio when watching movies.

. Features Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, along with 4K resolution, for the best video and audio when watching movies. For frequent travelers → Anker Nebula X1. Portable short throw projector with a compact design, retractable handle, and built-in speakers.

For a closer look at these models, check out the more detailed descriptions in the best short throw projector full list above.

FAQs