7 Best SteelSeries Headsets in 2025 – Top Picks for Gamers

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

A great gaming headset can completely change how you experience your favorite titles. Crisp audio, a high-quality mic, and all-day comfort make a huge difference, but not all SteelSeries headsets live up to those expectations.

Picking the wrong one can lead to frustrating audio issues and discomfort.

Not all SteelSeries gaming headsets are built the same, and finding the right one depends on what matters most to you. Some excel in sound quality for competitive gaming, while others prioritize comfort, battery life, or seamless multi-platform compatibility.

Backed by extensive research and analysis of user feedback, this guide highlights some of the best SteelSeries headsets available. Whether you’re a casual gamer or a competitive player, you’ll find options suited to a wide range of setups.

Our Top Picks for SteelSeries Headsets

A great headset should enhance every gaming session, whether you’re strategizing in intense esports matches or immersing yourself in story-driven adventures.

That’s why each model on this list below brings something unique, ensuring there’s an option for every type of gamer.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro – High-fidelity sound, AI-powered noise cancellation, and a hot-swappable battery system make this a top pick. Built for serious gamers who want premium performance without compromise. SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 – A budget-friendly headset with impressive sound, a clear microphone, and a lightweight build. Perfect for casual gamers who want reliable performance without overspending. SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 – Easily switch between PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and mobile thanks to simultaneous 2.4GHz and Bluetooth. With 360° Spatial Audio, it’s ideal for competitive play and everyday use.

The SteelSeries has a headset for every type of gamer, whether you want pro-level audio, wireless convenience, or a budget-friendly option. Keep reading for a more detailed review of each gaming headset so you can find the perfect fit for your gaming setup.

7 Best SteelSeries Headsets That Deliver Top-Tier Sound

From my experience, choosing a gaming headset isn’t about grabbing the most expensive model–it’s about finding the right balance of audio quality, comfort, and compatibility.

The best gaming headset pulls you into the game, while the wrong one leaves you struggling with distractions. The right gaming headset isn’t just an accessory – it’s revolutionary for any setup. That’s why I always consider some key factors before making a choice.

So before you make a decision, consider these key factors to ensure you’re getting the best fit for your needs:

1. SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro [Best Overall Headset]

Feature Details Audio Tech 360° Spatial Audio Microphone AI-powered ClearCast Gen 2 Battery Life Up to 44 Hours Compatibility PC, PS5/PS4, Switch, Mobile Weigh 1360g Active Noise Cancellation Yes Charging Time 4 Hours

After looking at countless gaming headsets, I can confidently say the Arctis Nova Pro delivers exceptional audio and pro-level communication, standing out from other headsets in its class. The AI-powered ClearCast Gen 2 microphone cancels background noise so effectively that even chaotic gaming environments won’t interfere with crystal-clear team chats.

That level of clarity isn’t just for competitive games—it’s a game-changer for casual sessions, streaming, and group chats. Voices sound natural, not robotic or muffled, which makes long conversations feel smooth and effortless during play.

What also sets the Nova Pro apart is its GameDAC Gen 2, which adds incredible depth and detail to the sound profile. Whether you’re picking up enemy footsteps or enjoying cinematic moments, every audio cue feels rich and immersive.

Pros Cons ✅ Industry-leading game audio with Hi-Res sound and 360° Spatial Audio for pinpoint accuracy ❌ Premium price, but worth it for gamers who want top-tier quality ✅ A hot-swappable battery system ensures non-stop gaming with zero downtime ✅ AI-powered microphone guarantees clear, distraction-free team chats ✅ Premium comfort designed for marathon gaming sessions ✅ Multi-platform support for PC, PlayStation, Switch, and mobile gaming

Final Verdict: Crystal-clear communication is just one reason why the Arctis Nova Pro stands out. Its Hi-Res audio, hot-swappable battery, and premium comfort make it the best choice for serious gamers who want an uninterrupted, immersive gaming experience across multiple platforms.

Get the best price on Amazon >

2. SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 [Best Budget Headset]

Feature Details Audio Tech 360° Spatial Audio Microphone ClearCast Gen 2, noise-canceling Weight 236g Compatibility PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, Mac, and Mobile Water Resistance Level Not Water Resistant Connectivity Technology Wired Audio Driver Size 4E+1 Millimeters

After checking multiple budget-friendly headsets, I found the Arctis Nova 1 offers the best balance of audio clarity, comfort, and affordability. I particularly appreciate the ClearCast Gen 2 microphone, which minimizes background noise for better communication in team-based games.

It also stands out for its lightweight design, which makes a big difference during long sessions. Even after several hours, the Nova 1 still feels comfortable, which is something I can’t say for many others in this price range.

Another thing I like is its multi-platform compatibility, so I can use it on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and even mobile without needing anything extra. That makes it a great pick for gamers who want one headset that does it all.

Pros Cons ✅ High-fidelity audio drivers deliver clear, immersive sound at an affordable price ❌ Lacks surround sound, but stereo audio still provides great depth for its price ✅ The ultra-lightweight design keeps you comfortable during marathon gaming sessions ✅ Reduces background noise for sharp, distortion-free team chat ✅ Multi-platform compatibility makes it perfect for PC, PlayStation, Xbox consoles, and mobile gaming

Final Verdict: The Arctis Nova 1 is an excellent choice for budget-conscious gamers who still want great sound and a reliable mic. You’d be hard-pressed to find another headset in this same price range that delivers the same level of comfort and performance.

Find your headset on Amazon >

3. SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 [Best for Multi-Platform Use]

Feature Details Audio Tech 360° Spatial Audio Microphone AI-powered noise cancelling microphone Battery Life Up to 38 hours Connectivity 2.4GHz Wireless + Bluetooth Compatibility PC, PS5, Switch, VR, and Mobile Weight 324g Water Resistance Level Not Water Resistant

Switching between multiple devices without interruptions is a game changer, and the Arctis Nova 7 makes it effortless. Its dual wireless and Bluetooth connectivity lets me move seamlessly between PC, console, mobile, and even my phone, ensuring smooth gameplay without constant reconnections or delays.

That kind of flexibility is perfect for gamers who don’t want to be locked into one system. Whether you’re grinding on your console or hopping into a quick match on your laptop, this headset keeps you connected.

It’s also ideal for multitaskers who take calls or stream music between matches. Being able to stay paired with your phone while gaming adds a level of convenience that most headsets—even premium ones—struggle to match.

Pros Cons ✅ Seamless multi-device switching with dual wireless + Bluetooth for effortless transitions ❌ Heavier than wired models but still designed for long-lasting comfort ✅ 360° Spatial Audio and DTS Headphone technology deliver positional accuracy for better in-game awareness ✅ 38-hour battery life provides extended playtime without frequent recharging ✅ AI-powered ClearCast Gen 2 mic filters background noise for clear communication

Final Verdict: That convenience pairs perfectly with its 360° Spatial Audio, which enhances in-game awareness by pinpointing enemy movements with precision. Knowing how it works across multiple platforms, I can confidently say the Arctis Nova 7 is the best choice for versatile, high-quality gaming.

Grab the best deal on Amazon >

4. SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5X [Best for Long Battery Life]

Feature Details Audio Tech 360° Spatial Audio Microphone ClearCast 2.X microphone Battery Life Up to 60 hours Charging Time 6E+1 Hours Compatibility PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and Mobile Weight 280g Frequency Range 20-22,000 Hz

​Running out of battery mid-game is every gamer’s nightmare, but the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5X alleviates that concern with its impressive battery performance. SteelSeries advertises up to 60 hours of battery life when connected via Bluetooth and around 50 hours using the 2.4GHz wireless dongle.

In practical use, many gamers have reported achieving substantial playtime between charges. Additionally, the headset features USB-C fast charging, providing approximately six hours of gameplay from just a 15-minute charge.

This extended battery life and quick charging capability mean fewer interruptions and more focus on what truly matters: winning.

Pros Cons ✅ Massive 60-hour battery life for extended gaming sessions ❌ No hot-swappable battery, but its long battery life compensates ✅ The fast-charging feature provides hours of use in just minutes ✅ 360° Spatial Audio enhances immersion with accurate sound positioning ✅ The AI-powered ClearCast Gen 2 mic ensures crystal-clear team communication

Final Verdict: That extended playtime is backed by fast-charging technology, ensuring your wireless gaming headset that supports Bluetooth can last through long gaming sessions. After checking its performance, I can confidently say the Arctis Nova 5X is the best choice for gamers who prioritize battery life and uninterrupted gameplay.

And for players who grind through ranked matches or sink hours into RPGs, not having to constantly monitor battery levels is a huge relief.

Get the best deal on Amazon >

5. SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 [Best Wireless Headset]

Feature Details Audio Tech 360° Spatial Audio Microphone ClearCast 2.X microphone Battery Life Up to 60 hours Connectivity 2.4GHz Wireless + Bluetooth Compatibility PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Mobile Weight 280g Control Method Touch

Reliable wireless performance can make or break a gaming session, and the Arctis Nova 5 delivers low-latency 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth connectivity. I’ve experienced seamless switching between devices, keeping gameplay smooth without lag or annoying disconnections.

That flexibility makes a huge difference when bouncing between platforms or taking calls mid-session. You can stay connected to your phone without pausing your game, which is perfect for multitasking or handling real life without dropping out. Plus, with no messy cables in the way, your setup stays clean and clutter-free.

Pros Cons ✅ Lag-free 2.4GHz wireless ensures smooth, uninterrupted gaming ❌ Slightly larger design, which may not suit gamers who prefer compact headsets ✅ 360° Spatial Audio delivers precise sound positioning for better awareness ✅ 60-hour battery life supports long sessions without frequent recharging ✅ Dual connectivity with wireless + Bluetooth for maximum versatility, allowing you to stay connected to your phone while gaming

Final Verdict: That uninterrupted connectivity pairs perfectly with 360° Spatial Audio, enhancing in-game awareness with precise directional sound. I can confidently say the Arctis Nova 5 is the ideal wireless headset for competitive and casual gamers alike.

Grab this headset on Amazon >

6. SteelSeries Arctis 1 [Best Wired Headset]

Feature Details Audio Tech High-fidelity audio drivers Microphone Detachable ClearCast Gen 1 Connectivity 3.5mm wired connection Weight 290g Compatibility PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and Mobile Active Noise Cancellation Yes Frequency Range 20 Hz – 20,000 Hz

For gamers who value zero-latency performance, the Arctis 1 is a fantastic wired option. Its high-fidelity audio drivers deliver balanced, immersive sound, and I love the detachable ClearCast Gen 1 microphone, which provides crisp communication and easily removes for everyday use.

That detachable mic makes it more than just a gaming headset—it works great for watching movies, listening to music, or taking calls without feeling like you’re wearing a full-on gaming rig. It’s a true everyday companion.

And the universal 3.5mm connection ensures broad compatibility across platforms, from PC and console to mobile devices. Whether you’re at your desk or on the go, the Arctis 1 delivers reliable, plug-and-play performance with no extra setup required.

Pros Cons ✅ 3.5mm cable connection ensures zero latency for competitive gaming ❌ No wireless option, which may not appeal to gamers who prefer mobility ✅ High-fidelity audio drivers provide crisp and balanced sound ✅ The detachable ClearCast mic offers flexibility for gaming and daily use ✅ Lightweight, comfortable design for extended play sessions

Final Verdict: That balance of clear audio and reliable connectivity makes the Arctis 1 a top pick for gamers wanting an affordable, no-fuss gaming headset.

This one is perfect for long gaming sessions without battery concerns.Its detachable mic and lightweight design also make it ideal for everyday use, from casual play to listening to music or chatting. It’s simple, versatile, and built to perform consistently across devices.

Find it on Amazon >

7. SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1P [Best for Lightweight Design]

Feature Details Audio Tech 360° Spatial Audio Microphone ClearCast Gen 2, noise-canceling Weight 236g Connectivity 3.5mm wired connection Compatibility PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and Mobile Batteries 1 P76 batteries required Cable Length 121 cm

A heavy gaming headset can be a distraction, but the Arctis Nova 1P keeps things comfortable with an ultra-lightweight design. The high-fidelity audio drivers deliver clear, immersive sound, while the breathable ear pads prevent overheating, making long gaming sessions more enjoyable.

That lightweight comfort really shines during all-day gaming or tournament play. You don’t get the typical pressure points or fatigue that heavier headsets cause, allowing you to stay focused and fully immersed in the action longer.

It also offers great portability for gamers on the move. Whether you’re playing at home, at a friend’s place, or traveling with a console, the Arctis Nova 1P is easy to pack and always ready to perform.

Pros Cons ✅ Ultra-lightweight design reduces strain for extended wear ❌ Lacks surround sound but still delivers solid stereo performance ✅ High-fidelity audio drivers provide balanced, immersive sound ✅ ClearCast Gen 2 microphone ensures crisp, noise-free communication ✅ Breathable ear cushions prevent overheating during long gaming sessions

Final Verdict: That combination of comfort and audio quality makes the Arctis Nova 1P a top pick for extended play. I can confidently say it’s perfect for gamers who want a lightweight, wired headset without sacrificing performance.

Get the best deal on Amazon >

What To Consider Before Choosing a Steelseries Headset?

To find the best SteelSeries headset for your gaming setup, it helps to know which features matter most. From immersive sound to mic clarity and battery life, here’s what to look for before making your final decision.

1. Sound Quality & Surround Sound

From my experience, great game audio isn’t just about immersion–it’s about staying ahead. I’ve played matches where hearing a single footstep early made the difference between winning and losing. Clear, directional sound lets you react instantly and stay competitive.

That’s exactly what GameDAC Gen 2 technology in the Arctis Nova Pro delivers. With lossless, high-fidelity audio and DTS Headphone support, every detail sounds sharper, whether it’s an enemy reloading nearby, cinematic explosions that pull you deeper into the game’s atmosphere, or music that sounds rich and immersive.

That level of precision is enhanced by 360° Spatial Audio, found in the Arctis Nova 7 and Nova 5. This positional technology creates a three-dimensional soundscape, making it easy to locate threats or enjoy a richer, more immersive gaming experience.

2. Microphone Quality

I’ve been in matches where poor mic quality led to missed callouts and lost rounds–it’s frustrating for everyone. A high-quality microphone doesn’t just make you sound better; it ensures your voice is clear, eliminating background distractions and miscommunication.

That’s exactly where the Arctis Nova Pro and Nova 7 shine. With AI-powered ClearCast Gen 2 microphones, they filter out unwanted noise while keeping your voice crisp and natural, ensuring teammates hear you loud and clear in any gaming environment.

I checked this for both quiet and noisy settings, and the difference was impressive. Whether you’re coordinating an esports match or chatting with friends, ClearCast Gen 2’s advanced noise cancellation ensures every word is delivered with clarity and precision.

3. Wired vs. Wireless

I’ve used both wired and wireless gaming headsets, and the choice always comes down to priorities. Wired options like the Arctis 1 provide zero-latency audio, stable performance, and no battery concerns, making them ideal for competitive gamers who rely on instant sound feedback.

That split-second advantage matters, but wireless gaming headsets bring undeniable convenience. Models like the Arctis Nova 7 and Nova 5 offer lag-free 2.4GHz connectivity, letting you move freely while enjoying high-quality audio without tangled cables limiting your setup or movement.

Wireless models also go beyond gaming. I love how headsets that support Bluetooth keep me connected to my phone while playing, letting me take calls, listen to music, or switch between devices effortlessly–all while using the same headset. And with long battery life, these headsets deliver freedom without sacrificing performance.

4. Battery Life

I’ve lost count of how many times a dying headset ruined my momentum mid-match. A long battery life isn’t just convenient–it keeps you focused. With up to 38 hours on the Arctis Nova 7, you can game for days uninterrupted.

Even with long-lasting battery life, eventually, every headset needs a recharge. That’s where the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless stands out. Its hot-swappable battery system lets you switch to a fresh battery instantly, so you never have to pause your game for charging.

That seamless experience is a lifesaver for marathon gamers and busy players. Fast-charging features ensure you get hours of playtime in minutes, making the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless the perfect choice for anyone who hates being tethered to a charging cable mid-session.

5. Multi-Platform Compatibility

I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve had to switch headsets when moving between devices. A truly versatile headset eliminates that frustration. The Arctis Nova 7 delivers simultaneous 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth, and a USB-C dongle, ensuring smooth wireless audio performance whether you’re gaming, taking calls, or switching between platforms.

That seamless transition is a game changer for players who constantly switch between platforms. The Arctis Nova Pro Wireless takes it a step further with USB switching, allowing for easy compatibility across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and mobile without plugging and unplugging different headsets.

That kind of flexibility is a must for gamers, streamers, and multitaskers. Whether you’re taking calls while playing, hopping between platforms, or streaming, SteelSeries headsets remove the hassle, ensuring you stay connected without interruptions or extra setup.

6. Budget and Value

I’ve looked at budget headsets that sound terrible, but the Arctis Nova 1 breaks that trend. It delivers solid audio, a clear microphone, and lightweight comfort–all without breaking the bank. It’s an easy choice for casual gamers who want quality on a budget.

That said, spending a little more can bring big upgrades. The Arctis Nova 7 introduces wireless freedom, long battery life, and 360° Spatial Audio, making every session more immersive. It’s the best mid-range option for gamers who want more flexibility without overspending.

For those who refuse to compromise, the Arctis Pro Wireless is in a league of its own. With pro-level audio, AI-powered mic clarity, and a hot-swappable battery, it’s built for serious gamers who want top-tier performance, no matter the cost.

FAQs

What is the best SteelSeries headset?

The Arctis Pro Wireless is the top choice for premium sound, a hot-swappable battery, and a high-quality mic. For wireless versatility, the Arctis Nova 7 is a great option, while Arctis Nova 1 is the best budget-friendly choice.

Are SteelSeries headsets good?

Yes, SteelSeries headsets are an excellent choice for both casual and competitive gamers. I’ve looked at multiple models, and their 360° Spatial Audio, AI-powered noise cancellation, and multi-platform compatibility create an immersive experience.

How to connect a SteelSeries headset to an Xbox?

It really depends on the model. The Arctis Nova 7 and Nova Pro Xbox editions support direct wireless pairing, while wired models connect via the 3.5mm jack on the controller or USB for compatible headsets.

How to connect a SteelSeries headset to a PS5?

To connect a SteelSeries headset to PlayStation consoles like the PS5, plug it in using the 3.5mm jack, USB, or a wireless dongle. The Arctis Nova 7 and Nova Pro can be connected to a PlayStation via USB or wirelessly, while wired models connect through the DualSense controller.

How to connect a SteelSeries headset to a PC?

To connect a SteelSeries headset to a PC, use a USB port, Bluetooth, or a 3.5mm jack. Wireless models like the Arctis Nova 7 connect via a 2.4GHz dongle, while wired headsets simply plug into the headphone and mic ports.

Is Arctis 1 or 7 better?

The Arctis 7 is better for wireless connectivity, has a longer battery life, and 360° Spatial Audio, which makes it ideal for competitive gamers.

But the Arctis 1 is a solid wired option for those who prefer simplicity, a detachable mic, and multi-platform compatibility.

Are SteelSeries headsets compatible with PS4?

Yes, most SteelSeries headsets are compatible with PS4 via USB, 3.5mm jack, or wireless connections.

Models like Arctis Nova 7 and Nova Pro work wirelessly, while wired models connect through the controller or console USB ports.