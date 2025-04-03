7 Best Budget Gaming Headsets Worth Buying in 2025

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

Who doesn’t want quality sound without breaking the bank? Being a casual gamer, I have always looked for gaming headsets that are par excellence but still within my budget. It did require a lot of research, but, at last, I was able to find the best budget gaming headsets that provide value and quality without falling short!

Whether you’re into FPS, exploring vast open worlds, or just chatting with friends, a good headset makes all the difference you want!

I’ll list top gaming headsets that will take your gaming sessions to the next level (I mean it)!

Our Top Picks for Budget Gaming Headsets

With the abundance of pocket-friendly gaming headsets in the market, you might get confused about which one to buy.

From crisp audio, clear communication, and all-day comfort, I’ve listed the top budget gaming headsets you can not miss.

These picks for gaming headsets are off the charts when it comes to value and quality within a budget. Let’s get to know them in detail.

7 Best Budget Gaming Headsets

A great gaming headset doesn’t have to cost a fortune.

Whether you’re after the rich sound of the HyperX Cloud Alpha S, the long battery life of the Turtle Beach Stealth 500, or the crisp mic quality of the Logitech G535, these budget-friendly options deliver impressive performance.

1. Razer Kraken [Best Overall Budget Headset]

Feature Specification Frequency Response 12 Hz – 28 kHz Impedance 32 Ω @ 1 kHz Sensitivity 109 dB Microphone Type Retractable Unidirectional Microphone Frequency Response 100 Hz – 10 kHz Microphone Sensitivity -45 ± 3 dB Connectivity 3.5mm Jack Cable Length 1.3m / 4.27ft Weight 322g / 0.71lbs

If you are looking for a reliable and no-frills opinion for console and PC games, then I cannot recommend Razer Kraken enough. From my experience, it stands out as the best gaming budget headset, delivering immersive audio, a retractable mic for clear communication, and a comfortable fit for long sessions.

One thing I really love about the Razer Kraken is its custom-tuned 50mm drivers that provide powerful and clear sound with deep bass (audiate subtle enemy footsteps in FPS games or explosive action of an RPG, the soundstage feels wide and immersive).

Now let’s talk about comfort. It has cooling gel-infused ear cushions that reduce heat buildup. Also, its thicker headband padding and lightweight aluminum frame make a difference after hours of gaming, I didn’t experience the usual pressure points that come with heavier designs.

Razer Kraken has a unidirectional microphone that isolates voice from background noise – making it perfect for team-based games and live game streaming.

It offers cross-platform compatibility which is a big win for it. The 3.5mm jack means I could use it seamlessly on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and even mobile devices.

Pros Cons ✅ Delivers deep bass and clear treble, enhancing in-game audio cues ❌ Larger ear cups might not be ideal for all users ✅ Prevents overheating during long gaming sessions ✅ Provides clear communication and tucks away when not in use ✅ Built to withstand everyday wear and tear ✅ Works seamlessly with PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch

Final Verdict: I can confidently say it’s one of the best budget gaming headsets for gamers who want solid audio, comfort, and durability.

While it doesn’t have fancy features like wireless connectivity or active noise cancellation, it delivers where it counts: sound, comfort, and mic quality. If you’re looking for a no-nonsense, high-value gaming headset, this one’s hard to beat.

2. Gvyugke Captain 780 [Best Budget Headset for Noise Cancellation]

Connectivity Wired (3.5mm Jack), Wireless (2.4GHz & Bluetooth) Battery Life Up to 70 hours Noise Canceling Passive Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Version 5.3 Weigh 490g Microphone Noise-canceling microphone Charging Time Around 2 hours

If you’re on the hunt for a budget-friendly headset that can keep you immersed in your game the way premium headsets can, then you need to hear about the Gvyugke Captain 780. Its passive noise cancellation and noise-canceling microphone guarantee a seamless sound experience for both you and your teammates. Sounds exciting? Well, there’s a lot more to it!

This gem also offers a trifecta of connectivity options: 2.4GHz wireless for seamless gaming, Bluetooth 5.3 for versatile pairing, and a trusty 3.5mm wired connection when you need it. At the same time, the 50mm dynamic drivers deliver immersive 7.1 surround sound, pulling you right into the heart of the action.

The comfort is just as impressive. The plush ear cups and adjustable headband make those marathon gaming sessions a breeze. And the battery life is nothing short of surprising, with a whopping 70 hours on a single charge, so you can quite literally game for days. When it comes to cheap noise-cancelling gaming headsets, it’s hard to find a better combo.

Pros Cons ✅ Seamless switch between 2.4GHz, Bluetooth, and wired ❌ Build quality is not as premium-feeling as most higher-end models ✅ Experience detailed 7.1 surround sound with 50mm drivers ✅ Up to 70 hours of battery life means gaming for days without charging ✅ Passive noise cancellation design helps block out distractions ✅Noise-canceling microphone delivers crystal-clear voice

Final Verdict: The Gvyugke Captain 780 combines noise cancellation, versatile connectivity, quality sound, and exceptional comfort, making it a wonderful pick for budget-conscious gamers looking for an immersive experience.

3. HyperX Cloud III [Best Budget Headset for PS5/PC]

Drivers 53mm dynamic drivers, angled design Audio Technology DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio (Lifetime activation) Frequency Response 10Hz – 21kHz Impedance 64 Ω Microphone 10mm detachable, noise-canceling mic with LED mute indicator Wireless Connectivity 2.4GHz wireless (USB-A & USB-C dongle)

While it can be hard to find a gaming headset with a long battery life (especially for PS5 and PC) on a budget, the best thing around is the HyperX Cloud III.

It truly delivers on its promise of up to 120 hours of gameplay on a single charge. Whether you’re in the middle of an intense PS5 gaming session or just unwinding with your favorite music, you won’t have to worry about frequent recharging. Without a doubt, it is the best PS5 gaming headset you can buy.

The DTS spatial audio of the gaming headset enhances in-game sound positioning which makes it easier to hear approaching enemies or environmental cues in competitive PS5 gaming.

It comes with an aluminum frame that adds to its durability, making it a solid choice for daily use. Whether you’re gaming on PS5, PC, or other supported platforms, this headset is built to withstand the demands of serious gamers.

Pros Cons ✅ Delivers realistic, immersive in-game sound ❌ Might not be ideal for gamers who prefer ultra-lightweight headsets ✅ Ensures all-day comfort with memory foam headband and ear cushions ✅ Reinforced frame for long-lasting use ✅ Offers crisp voice chat with a detachable noise-canceling microphone ✅ Works with PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and more

Final Verdict: The HyperX Cloud III Wireless is a top-tier PS5 gaming headset that delivers exceptional comfort, immersive audio, and an incredible 120-hour battery life, making it a perfect choice for gamers who want premium performance without the hassle of wires.

4. Turtle Beach Stealth 500 [Best Budget Headset for Xbox]

Audio Processing Spatial audio support EQ Presets Bass Boost, Signature Sound, Treble Boost, Vocal Boost Superhuman Hearing® Adjustable levels via Swarm™ II app Microphone Type Omni-directional, flip-to-mute Mic Monitoring Variable mic monitoring via Swarm™ II app Bluetooth Version 5.2 QuickSwitch Technology Seamless switching between wireless and Bluetooth Customization Swarm™ II software/app: 10-band EQ, mic presets, firmware updates, Superhuman Hearing® customization

If you want a decent gaming headset that fits your budget and is also consistent in its quality, then Turtle Beach Stealth 500 seems like a perfect match. With low-latency 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth 5.2, it ensures a seamless gaming experience across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and mobile devices.

One of the most standout features of the gaming headset is its best-in-class battery life which provides up to 40 hours of non-stop play. Moreover, the amplified 40mm drivers are fine-tuned for powerful spatial audio, helping you pick up directional sound cues more clearly.

For gamers like me who play long sessions, comfort is another top factor that is considered. The plush memory foam ear cushions provide a snug yet breathable fit, making it comfortable even after hours of wear.

Pros Cons ✅ Provides a stable, lag-free wireless connection ❌ Can’t be used while charging ✅ Supports long gaming sessions with a 24-hour battery life ✅ Delivers immersive, spatial sound with 3D audio support ✅ Lightweight and well-padded for long-term wear ✅ Works across consoles and PC

Final Verdict:

The Turtle Beach Stealth 500 is a solid choice for Xbox gamers looking for a budget-friendly wireless headset without sacrificing performance. With low-latency 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth 5.2, and seamless QuickSwitch technology, it offers reliable connectivity across Xbox, PC, and mobile devices.

5. Logitech G535 [Best Budget Headset for Comfort]

Connectivity LIGHTSPEED Wireless (USB receiver) Compatibility PC, PS4, PS5 Drivers 40mm neodymium drivers Frequency Response 20 Hz – 20 kHz Microphone Type Flip-to-mute, unidirectional Wireless Range Up to 12 meters (39 feet) Battery Life Up to 33 hours (on a full charge)

The Logitech G535 stands out as an affordable wireless option that doesn’t compromise on comfort or performance. With soft memory foam ear cups, a durable suspension headband, and a long-lasting battery, it’s designed for hassle-free gaming on PC and PlayStation. Its plug-and-play setup and on-ear controls make it an excellent choice for gamers who want simplicity without sacrificing quality.

After trying out this headset, I found that the sports mesh ear cushions offer a breathable, soft feel, reducing discomfort during marathon gaming sessions.

Logitech G535 has a LIGHTSPEED wireless technology that delivers up to 33 hours of battery life and maintains a stable connection within a 12-meter range. This headset comes with the plug-and-play USB receiver was an effortless setup and worked seamlessly with both PC and PlayStation consoles.

Despite its budget-friendly price, Logitech G535 doesn’t compromise on sound quality. The 40mm neodymium drivers deliver rich stereo sound, making in-game audio immersive and clear.

Pros Cons ✅ Discord-certified mic ensures clear communication ❌ No 7.1 surround sound, which some competitive gamers prefer. ✅ Low-latency wireless connection reduces input lag ✅ Flip-to-mute microphone for quick and easy control ✅ Lightweight at 236g with breathable ear cups for comfort ✅ 15-hour battery life supports long gaming sessions.

Final Verdict:

The Logitech G535 stands out as a budget-friendly yet high-performance gaming headset, offering lightweight comfort, reliable wireless connectivity, and clear audio, making it a solid choice for gamers who prioritize both quality and affordability.

6. SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 [Best Budget Wireless Headset]

Audio Drivers High-Fidelity Drivers Surround Sound 360° Spatial Audio, Tempest 3D Audio (PS5), Microsoft Spatial Sound Microphone ClearCast Gen 2, Bi-Directional, Noise-Canceling (25dB reduction) Headband Adjustable, Stretchy Band Connectivity 3.5mm Jack Compatibility PC, Mac, PS5, PS4, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, Mobile Devices

After trying tons of gaming headsets, one thing I know for sure is that not every gaming headset needs flashy gimmicks or an overcomplicated setup to deliver a premium experience.

For gamers looking for a high-quality SteelSeries gaming headset, it is the perfect one as it strikes the balance between simplicity and high performance, offering pro-level audio, a noise-canceling mic, and ultra-lightweight comfort—all in a wired design that works across multiple platforms.

The Arctis Nova 1 delivers an audio experience that rivals premium gaming headsets. Equipped with SteelSeries’ Nova Acoustic System, it features high-fidelity drivers that ensure every sound is rich and crystal-clear. The 360° Spatial Audio enhances in-game awareness, making every footstep, gunshot, and voice cue more precise and directional.

The ClearCast Gen 2 microphone significantly enhances communication by reducing background noise by up to 25dB. When I trialed this product, I noticed that its bi-directional design captured voice input with remarkable clarity, ensuring that every callout is crisp and natural.

Pros Cons ✅ Custom-tuned drivers provide crisp, immersive audio ❌ Doesn’t block out external noise as effectively as premium models ✅ Lightweight at 236g for comfortable marathon gaming sessions ✅ Works with PC, PS5, Xbox, and Switch via a 3.5mm jack ✅ Retractable noise-canceling mic minimizes background noise ✅ Sturdy yet flexible headband ensures long-term durability

Final Verdict:

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 is a fantastic option for gamers who want a high-quality headset without breaking the bank. It delivers pro-level audio, a clear noise-canceling mic, and an ultra-lightweight build that makes long gaming sessions more comfortable.

While it lacks virtual surround sound, its 360° Spatial Audio still provides impressive in-game awareness, ensuring you hear every movement and sound cue.

7. Corsair Virtuoso PRO [Best Budget Wired Headset]

Design Open-back, over-ear Drivers 50mm Graphene Drivers Frequency Response 20Hz – 40kHz Impedance 32Ω Sensitivity 116dB (±3dB) Microphone Type Detachable, noise-canceling Microphone Pickup Pattern Cardioid (unidirectional) Connection Type Wired (3.5mm audio jack) Compatibility PC, Mac, PS5, Xbox, Switch, Mobile Devices Weight Approx. 338g

The Corsair Virtuoso PRO is a high-performance wired headset built for gamers, streamers, and content creators who demand precision audio. Designed with an open-back structure, it delivers a natural, spacious soundstage, ensuring every sound detail is crisp and immersive. Whether you’re deep in gameplay or streaming live, this headset offers unparalleled clarity.

Based on my firsthand experience, the 50mm graphene drivers produce an incredibly detailed soundscape with minimal distortion.

Through trial and error, I discovered that the open-ear design not only enhances airflow but also improves awareness—essential for streamers interacting with their audience. The memory foam ear pads proved exceptionally comfortable, even during long gaming marathons.

Pros Cons ✅ 50mm graphene drivers provide detailed and accurate sound for competitive gaming ❌ Open-back design allows some sound leakage, making it less ideal for noisy environments ✅ Open-back design for a spacious soundstage ✅ Soft memory foam ear pads for long-term comfort ✅ Detachable noise-canceling mic perfect for streamers ✅ Integrates with Elgato Wave Link and NVIDIA Broadcast for enhanced audio

Final Verdict:

Whether you’re after affordability or high-end performance, there’s a perfect gaming headset for every setup. Read our complete guide to find the best gaming headsets across all price ranges and features.

What to Look for in a Budget Gaming Headset?

Choosing the right gaming headset is essential for an immersive and crisp gaming experience. While it gets challenging to find premium gaming headsets on a budget, it is not impossible. The most important features to look for when buying a gaming headset depend upon a number of factors such as:

1. Sound Quality

Good audio can be the difference between winning and losing. Most budget headsets have 40mm or 50mm drivers, but tuning matters just as much.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 delivers crisp, immersive sound , making it great for FPS games.

delivers , making it great for FPS games. Corsair Virtuoso PRO features 50mm graphene drivers and an open-back design , giving a spacious, natural sound—perfect for streamers.

features and an , giving a spacious, natural sound—perfect for streamers. HyperX Cloud Alpha S stands out with dual-chamber drivers and customizable bass sliders for deeper sound separation.

2. Microphone Quality

A clear microphone is essential for smooth communication, whether you’re calling out strategies in Warzone, coordinating in Valorant, or chatting on Discord.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 has a ClearCast Gen 2 noise-canceling mic , cutting background noise by 25dB .

has a , cutting background noise by . Corsair Virtuoso PRO includes a detachable noise-canceling mic , ideal for streamers using an external setup.

includes a , ideal for streamers using an external setup. Logitech G535 comes with a flip-to-mute mic, making it easy to switch between gaming and casual use.

3. Wired vs. Wireless

Your choice depends on preference:

Wired headsets (like Corsair Virtuoso PRO ) give zero-latency audio , making them ideal for competitive gaming.

(like ) give , making them ideal for competitive gaming. Wireless models (Turtle Beach Stealth 500) offer freedom of movement and 24-hour battery life but require charging.

4. Noise Isolation & Comfort

A comfortable headset with proper noise isolation enhances focus and prevents fatigue, especially during long hours of gaming.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 has memory foam ear cushions for passive noise isolation and long-term comfort.

has for passive noise isolation and long-term comfort. HyperX Cloud III is all about comfort with memory foam in the headband and ear cushions .

is all about comfort with . Corsair Virtuoso PRO has an open-back design, favoring audio clarity over isolation.

5. Other Features

Beyond core audio and decent mic performance, additional features can enhance usability and customization. Take a look at some of those below.

Cross-platform compatibility: SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 works with PC, PS5, Xbox, and Switch via a 3.5mm jack .

works with via a . Custom sound tuning: Corsair Virtuoso PRO supports Elgato Wave Link for personalized EQ settings.

supports for personalized EQ settings. Discord-certified audio: Logitech G535 ensures clear chat quality for online gaming.

A great budget headset balances sound, comfort, and compatibility without stretching your wallet. Choose based on what matters most for your gaming setup!

FAQs

What is the best budget headset?

The best budget gaming headset depends on your needs, but SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 is a top choice. It offers clear audio, a noise-canceling mic, and cross-platform compatibility at an affordable price, making it ideal for gamers looking for quality without overspending.

What is the best gaming headset mid-price?

The HyperX Cloud Alpha S is one of the best mid-price gaming headsets. It features dual-chamber drivers for rich sound, customizable bass sliders, and memory foam ear cushions, making it a great balance between performance and affordability.

Are expensive gaming headsets worth it?

Yes, expensive gaming headsets are worth it if you prioritize superior audio, premium comfort, and advanced features.

High-end models like the Corsair Virtuoso PRO offer graphene drivers, open-back soundstage, and customizable EQ settings, delivering a richer, more immersive gaming experience than budget options.

How much should I spend on a gaming headset?

A good gaming headset can range from $50 to $300, depending on features. Budget headsets under $100 offer solid sound and comfort, while mid-range options ($100-$200) provide better mic quality and surround sound. High-end models ($200+) come with premium materials, wireless connectivity, and pro-level audio tuning.