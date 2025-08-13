9 Best Corsair Mouse Models of 2025 Ranked

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

The best Corsair mouse can take your gaming to the next level. Corsair makes high-performance mice for every kind of player. These mice are fast, accurate, and built for serious gamers. They’re packed with smart features like adjustable DPI, wireless tech, and custom buttons.

Some are lightweight for quick movements. Others offer extra controls for complex games. No matter your playstyle, there’s a Corsair gaming mouse that fits.

This guide covers the top choices. We’ll help you find the one that matches your needs and gives you the edge every gamer wants. Keep reading to find the best Corsair gaming mouse for you.

Our Top Picks for Corsair Mouse

Choosing the right gaming mouse can be tricky, but a few models rise above the rest. After testing and comparing the lineup, these are the top three Corsair mice worth your attention.

M75 Wireless RGB – best overall pick. It’s ultra-light, responsive, and packed with features like hot-swappable magnetic buttons and a 26K DPI sensor. With up to 105 hours of battery life and dual wireless connectivity, it’s made for serious players who want speed and control. Harpoon PRO RGB – offers amazing value. It’s plug-and-play with a lightweight design, solid 12K DPI sensor, and six programmable buttons. It’s the go-to pick for budget-conscious gamers who still want solid performance. NIGHTSWORD RGB – is a standout if you switch between FPS gaming and MMO gaming. With 10 programmable buttons, a smart tunable weight system, and a 18K DPI sensor, it offers versatility and control. It’s a top choice for long, complex sessions.

All three of these mice balance features, comfort, and price in their own way. Whether you’re going for speed, value, or versatility, or just need a new mouse, one of them will fit your style.

Best Corsair Mouse for Every Playstyle: 9 Top-Rated Models Ranked

We’ve reviewed 9 Corsair gaming mice to help you find the perfect match. From wireless ultralights to macro-packed MMO controllers, this list covers a wide range of styles and price points. No matter your setup or skill level, you’ll find the best Corsair mouse to power your play.

Enebameter ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Connection Type Wireless Sensor MARKSMAN 26K Buttons 6 Weight 89g Battery Life 105 hours Grip Style Any RGB Lighting 2 zone

Weighing in at 89g, the Corsair M75 Wireless mouse punches above its weight. It’s ultra-light with pinpoint precision. It’s built for FPS gamers who want speed, control, and wireless freedom.

It uses Corsair’s top sensor, the MARKSMAN 26K DPI. It’s trusted in their highest-performing gear, as it tracks even the smallest movements. This makes it perfect for competitive FPS players who rely on speed and tracking sharpness.

A standout feature of this gaming mouse is the magnetic hot-swappable side buttons on both sides. A game changer for left-handed users and anyone wanting more control over different game profiles.

It supports both Bluetooth and Slipstream wireless, which means it stays connected with little to no delay. This is important if you’re in the middle of a match and can’t afford lag. Gamers who forget to charge during long gaming sessions will appreciate the 105-hour battery life.

The M75 uses AXON Hyper-Processing to boost the polling rate to 2,000Hz. That means quick, sharp clicks, and the grip stays comfortable even after hours of use. You can also use Corsair’s iCUE software to change the lighting and button setup. If you’re building a high-performance setup, pairing the best Corsair mouse with a must-have Corsair keyboard enhances the experience.

Pros Cons ✅Exceptional tracking accuracy



✅Hot-swappable magnetic side buttons



✅Lightweight so ideal for competitive FPS



✅Slipstream wireless ensures stable, low-latency performance



✅Excellent battery for long gaming sessions



✅iCUE software enables deep customization and syncing with other Corsair gear ❌Premium features come at a higher price point but it’s level of wireless performance, sensor precision, and long-term reliability make it a wise investment

Final Verdict: If you want a mouse that’s fast, light, and fully customizable, this is it. The M75 Wireless RGB is the best overall Corsair gaming mouse for serious players.

Enebameter ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Connection Type Wired Sensor 12,000 DPI Optical Sensor Buttons 6 Weight 85g Grip Style Claw RGB Lighting 1 zone

If you want wired, lightweight, and reliable, the Corsair Harpoon PRO RGB is a solid gaming mouse at a great price. It’s perfect for gamers on a budget or anyone just starting out.

It’s built for endless hours of comfortable gaming. Its contoured shape with textured rubber side grips allows for effortless play. Players with small hands will appreciate its compact shape. Being just 85g, it feels nimble and fast. With over a decade in gaming hardware, Corsair knows how to build for performance.

Swiping fast and precise adjustments are thanks to the 12,000 DPI optical sensor. It tracks well and feels consistent. The six buttons are also programmable. You can tweak your setup for different games and macros. You have flexibility without the complexity.

This RGB gaming mouse also has customizable single-zone lighting through Corsair‘s iCUE software. That also means no lag, and you can plug in and play straight out of the box. Pairing the Harpoon with an elite Corsair headset elevates this gaming experience.

Pros Cons ✅ Budget-friendly without cutting corners



✅ Lightweight and comfortable for long play sessions



✅ Six programmable buttons for basic customization



✅ Solid tracking performance



✅ iCUE support for lighting and macro setup



✅ No latency or battery concerns ❌ Lacks premium features like wireless or swappable buttons, but it’s hard to beat at this price

Final Verdict: The Harpoon PRO RGB is a great pick if you want something affordable, comfortable, and reliable. It’s simple, but not stripped down.

3. Corsair NIGHTSWORD RGB Gaming Mouse [Best for FPS/MOBA Performance]

Enebameter ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Connection Type Wired Sensor PixArt 18,000 DPI Optical Sensor Buttons 10 Weight 119g Grip Style Palm RGB Lighting 4 zone

The Corsair NIGHTSWORD RGB checks all the boxes for FPS and MMO gaming. Zero lag, tunable weight, and 10 programmable buttons all in a comfortable, contoured shape. It’s sculpted for the right hand, and it’s ideal for palm grip. Designed to adapt to your playstyle and keep you comfortable throughout long sessions.

This MMO gaming mouse boasts pro sport-inspired high-performance grips and precise weight calibration. One of the most unique features is the smart weight tuning system. It offers 120 different ways to adjust the weight between 119g and 141g.

Corsair’s software detects your weight setup in real time. This means you can tweak the feel exactly how you want. You can create unique button configurations for different games. The Nightsword lets you do it all.

The Pixart optical sensor lets you hit all your skill shots while locked in on your target. This gives you ultimate sensitivity customization and smooth, high-accuracy tracking.

Custom RGB lighting lets you sync your setup. Corsair‘s iCUE software makes it easy to assign macros, remap buttons, and adjust sensitivity. The extra buttons are especially helpful in MMO gaming, where you need fast access to multiple commands.

Pros Cons ✅ Smart tunable weight system



✅ High-precision 18K DPI sensor with fine-tuned adjustments



✅ 10 programmable buttons ideal for both FPS and MOBA setups



✅ Grippy texture and supportive design for better control



✅ Custom RGB lighting with 4 zones via iCUE



✅ The cable guarantees consistent, lag-free performance ❌ Cable-only, but that means no lag

Final Verdict: The sweet spot for precision headshots or complex spell combos. Combine this with the ultimate gaming monitor, and you’re ready for fast, fluid gameplay.

Enebameter ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Connection Type Wireless Sensor MARKSMAN 26K Buttons 8 Weight 110g Battery Life 120 hours Grip Style Claw, fingertip RGB Lighting 1 zone

Ultra-fast. Ultra-precise. That’s what you get with the M65 RGB Ultra Wireless gaming mouse. Corsair has packed so much tech into this sleek mouse. The familiar shape boasts an elite optical sensor, a tunable weight system, and the durability to last for years of gameplay. Oh, and it’s wireless.

A core feature is Corsair’s MARKSMAN 26,000 DPI sensor. It’s built for pinpoint tracking, and it delivers. It’s also ultra-low latency thanks to Slipstream Wireless connectivity. You’ll be looking for the wire on this mouse, it’s that good.

The M65 RGB Ultra Wireless mouse delivers instant precision with QuickStrike optical buttons. There’s no gap between press and click. It gives some of the best accuracy of any high-performance gaming mouse available today.

Everything is customisable, from RGB to weight, macros, and remaps. There is system-wide iCUE lighting sync. The weight is tunable between 110g to 128g to match your playstyle. And there are 8 programmable buttons, including tilt and key assignments.

It’s designed with claw or fingertip grips in mind. It’s also comfortable for medium sized to large hands, it also boasts up to 120 hours of battery on bluetooth connectivity.

Pros Cons ✅ High-accuracy sensor for precise tracking



✅ Slipstream and low-energy wireless for flexible, low-latency play



✅ Adjustable weight system to match your grip style



✅ Dedicated sniper button for accurate aiming



✅ iCUE software for button remapping and RGB customization ❌ Heavier build may not suit fans of ultra-light mice

Final Verdict: The M65 RGB Ultra Wireless delivers elite-level performance. It’s fast, accurate, and fully adjustable.

5. Corsair M65 RGB Ultra Tunable FPS Gaming Mouse [Best Tournament Grade Performance]

Enebameter ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Connection Type Wired Sensor MARKSMAN 26K Buttons 8 Weight 152g Grip Style Claw RGB Lighting 2 zone

The Corsair M65 RGB Ultra Tunable FPS Gaming Mouse delivers a competitive gaming experience. This powerful wired mouse is ideal for serious FPS players. This delivers on speed, build quality, and deep customization.

The standout feature is definitely its speed. The M65 RGB Ultra registers clicks and movements 8x faster than conventional gaming mice. While most mice top out at 1,000Hz, this one reaches an 8,000Hz polling rate, serious overkill for serious players.

It also comes with a 26,000 DPI MARKSMAN sensor, which delivers pixel-perfect tracking. Combined with optical switches rated for 100 million clicks, that’s a lot of flick shots. The adjustable weight system lets you tune the center of gravity between 97g to 115g.

The aluminum frame is strong but still comfortable, and the sniper button highlights the sharpshooter in you. Pair it with an immersive gaming TV pick or a high-powered gaming laptop, and you’ve got a setup ready for anything.

You can change the lights, remap buttons, and set DPI stages using Corsair’s iCUE software. It also works with other Corsair gear for a full setup.

Pros Cons ✅ Ultra-fast responsiveness



✅ Precise tracking



✅ Optical switches for faster input and long-term reliability



✅ Adjustable weight system



✅ Sniper button enhances aiming control in FPS games



✅ Durable build quality that feels comfortable



✅ Fully customizable with iCUE software ❌ Cable-only connection may not suit players who prefer wireless setups

Final Verdict: This is built for competitive gamers who demand speed, precision, and durability. It’s a top-tier choice for tournament-grade performance.

6. Corsair Harpoon Wireless RGB Gaming Mouse [Best for Portable Gaming]

Enebameter ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Connection Type Wireless, wired Sensor 10, 000 DPI Optical Sensor Buttons 6 Weight 99g Battery Life 60 hours Grip Style Claw RGB Lighting 1 zone

Corsair‘s Harpoon Wireless RGB gaming mouse is the best of both worlds. This gaming mouse weighs just 99g. It supports Slipstream and Bluetooth. You can switch between modes with a single click. That means fast, lag-free gaming at home and on the move. It also works with USB, giving you flexibility no matter where you play.

The 10,000 DPI sensor tracks every move. You can aim and move with full control, whether you’re gaming casually or chasing headshots. It’s a smart match for really good travel setups.

There are six programmable buttons for custom controls and up to 60 hours of battery. It’s small and light, but big hands may find it a tight fit. RGB is simple, which helps save battery.

Pros Cons ✅Dual wireless connectivity



✅10,000 DPI sensor for fast, accurate tracking



✅Lightweight, great for travel and long sessions



✅Great battery runtime



✅Six programmable buttons for custom control



✅Comfortable textured grips on the sides



✅Works wired or wireless ❌Smaller size may not suit gamers with large hands

Final Verdict: It’s a smart pick for gamers who travel or play on the go. It’s light, compact, and designed for fast, no-fuss setup wherever you are.

7. Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite Gaming Mouse [Best for Complex Macro Control]

Enebameter ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Connection Type Wired Sensor PixArt 18,000 Optical Sensor Buttons 17 Weight 122g Grip Style Palm RGB Lighting 4 zone

If you play World of Warcraft and League of Legends, then the Scimitar Elite is for you. This gaming mouse puts 17 programmable buttons at your fingertips. It’s a top MMO gaming mouse for quick access to combos, spells, and shortcuts during gameplay.

The patented Key Slider control system lets you slide the side button panel to fit your hand. That means less strain and faster reaction time. It’s an ideal gaming mouse for fan-favorite PS5 games that need quick, repeated actions. The textured grip and curved shape help keep your hand steady.

If you’re going for a wired mouse, a braided cable is the way to go. It always delivers a fast, reliable performance. And with four RGB lighting zones, you can customize how it looks to match your setup.

It takes time to learn the layout, but it’s worth it. If you want speed, power, and control, this MMO gaming mouse delivers.

Pros Cons ✅17 programmable buttons for deep macro customization



✅Repositionable side panel for a better, custom grip



✅High-resolution sensor for accuracy



✅Four-zone RGB lighting for style and visibility



✅Textured grips and ergonomic design for long use



✅Cable offers a strong, stable connection



✅Great for MMOs, MOBAs, or any complex control setups ❌May take time to program and adjust to the button layout

Final Verdict: A powerhouse for macro-heavy games. With 17 buttons and a sliding side panel, it’s built for players who play smart and fast. If you’re serious about MOBAs or MMO gaming, this mouse feels like having a spellbook in your hand.

8. Corsair M55 Wireless Lightweight FPS Gaming Mouse [Best for Multi-Platform Use]

Enebameter ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Connection Type Wireless Sensor 24,000 DPI Optical Sensor Buttons 6 Weight 60g Battery Life 185 hours Grip Style Any RGB Lighting No

The Corsair M55 Wireless gaming mouse is a smart choice for gamers who use different devices. It works with PC, Mac, iPad, PlayStation, and Xbox. The M55’s triple-mode connectivity is its biggest strength. No matter where you play, this wireless mouse fits right in.

It connects via Slipstream or Bluetooth. That means low-latency play when you need it and easy pairing when you don’t. It also saves your settings, so you don’t need to set it up again when switching.

It has a 24,000 DPI sensor for smooth, accurate movement. It’s lightweight at 60g, ambidextrous, and fits any grip. Battery performance is amazing, up to 185 hours on Slipstream and over 400 hours on Bluetooth.

It skips extra FPS features like a sniper button or adjustable weights. However, its comfort, long playtime, and wide compatibility make it great for use across several platforms. Whether you’re playing the best PC games or dominating in top Xbox games, this mouse holds its own. It’s simple but reliable.

Pros Cons ✅Triple connectivity: Slipstream, Bluetooth, or USB



✅Works with PC, Mac, iPad, PlayStation, and Xbox



✅Long battery life, over 400 hours



✅Lightweight and ambidextrous for flexible use



✅Smooth, accurate tracking with 12,400 DPI sensor ❌Lacks extra FPS features like dedicated sniper button but it works on several platforms

Final Verdict: The M55 Wireless mouse is great for gamers who use different devices. If you want one mouse that works everywhere, this is it.

Enebameter ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Connection Type Wired Sensor 18,000 DPI Optical Sensor Buttons 6 Weight 73g Grip Style Claw, fingertip RGB Lighting 1 zone

If you prefer a RGB gaming mouse that’s light, fast, and ready to play right out of the box, the Corsair Katar Pro XT delivers. It weighs 73g, so it’s easy to move and won’t tire your hand. This makes it great for fast-paced shooters or long play sessions.

Its 18,000 DPI optical sensor gives you precise tracking. That means smoother aim and better control in every game. You can adjust the speed to fit your style. The drag-reducing paracord cable lets it glide like a wireless mouse. For even better control, don’t forget a good gaming mouse pad.

It’s compact, ambidextrous, and simple on the outside. Comfortable for players with small hands. It has 6 programmable buttons that are customizable with Corsair’s iCUE software. You can also remap the mouse wheel with iCue.

This one punches well above its price.

Pros Cons ✅ Ultra-lightweight at just 73g



✅ Paracord cable reduces drag for smoother movement



✅ 18,000 DPI optical sensor offers accurate tracking



✅ Works well for claw or fingertip grip styles



✅ 6 programmable buttons for flexible gameplay



✅ iCUE software lets you fine-tune performance ❌ Smaller size may not suit large hands

Final Verdict:

The Katar Pro XT is a simple but powerful gaming mouse with pro-level features. If you want a featherlight mouse that stays out of your way and helps you win, it’s a no-brainer.

Prominent Features of a Corsair Mouse

Corsair mice get you battle-ready across MMO, MOBA, and FPS. They’re made for gamers. These mice are fast, light, and easy to control. Equipped with high-DPI sensors for better accuracy.

Extra buttons let you play your way. With quick clicks and strong builds, Corsair gives you the tools to win more games

CORSAIR MARKSMAN Optical Sensor

The Corsair MARKSMAN is a special optical sensor made by Corsair. It’s fast, sharp, and built for gaming. It tracks your hand movements with high accuracy, which means better aim and faster response.

With up to 26,000 DPI, it catches even the tiniest movements. You stay in control during fast action. There’s no lag, no skipping. Just smooth and steady gameplay. This sensor helps you hit your target every time. It’s great for FPS, and you can trust it in ranked matches and tournaments.

The MARKSMAN also pairs with AXON hyper-processing, which boosts your mouse’s responsiveness beyond standard tech. Giving you a real edge in every fight. It’s trusted by serious gamers and designed for top-tier play. The Corsair MARKSMAN is accurate, dependable, and tournament-ready.

SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS Technology

Slipstream is Corsair’s ultra-fast wireless tech. It gives you a strong, stable connection with sub-1ms latency. That means your mouse feels as fast as if it had a cable.

It uses smart signal detection to lock onto the strongest channel, helping maintain a stable, interference-free connection. Its wireless range handles large setups without dropouts or lag spikes, which makes it perfect for competitive wireless gaming. Aiming, dodging, or spamming quick abilities, your mouse keeps up. You stay focused on the game, not the gear.

Slipstream also supports multiple devices on one dongle. So, your mouse and keyboard can share a single connection with no slowdown. If you want the freedom of wireless with zero performance drop, Corsair’s Slipstream is it. Fast, stable, and battle-ready.

QUICKSTRIKE Buttons

Corsair’s Quickstrike buttons are engineered for one thing: speed. These spring-loaded clicks eliminate the gap between button and switch, which means your input registers the moment you press. This helps in games where speed and timing matter. You won’t miss a shot or delay an action.

These buttons are made for rapid, repeat actions. There’s no soft or mushy feeling, just crisp, clean clicks every time. It’s a small feature, but it makes a big difference. Fast input means faster wins. You’ll feel the change from the first match.

Corsair’s Quickstrike tech turns simple clicks into game-winning plays. If speed is your thing, this is a must-have.

TUNABLE WEIGHT System

Every gamer is different. That’s where Corsair’s tunable weight system comes in. It lets you adjust both the weight and balance of your mouse to match your preferences. If you favor fast flicks and fast movement, you can go light. If you want more control or a steadier hand, add weight where it matters. This flexibility helps reduce fatigue and improve precision over long sessions.

It’s not just about how heavy the mouse is, it’s about where the weight sits. You can fine-tune the center of gravity so your mouse feels like an extension of your hand. It’s a small change that makes a big impact. This feature is rare even among high-end mice, and Corsair nails the execution.

iCUE Software Integration

iCUE is Corsair’s all-in-one software for custom control. It brings all your gear under one roof. It’s also fully compatible with PC, Mac, Xbox, and PlayStation systems.

With iCUE, you can change your lighting effects, set up macros, and remap all the buttons how you like. Want your mouse to glow with your team colors? Done. Need a shortcut for a combo move? Easy.

You don’t need to switch between apps. iCUE works with your mouse, keyboard, headset, and cooling gear, all in one window. You can also save and switch between multiple profiles, which is perfect for going from casual play to competitive mode with one click.

iCUE makes your mouse feel like it was built just for you. It’s about control, comfort, and playing your way. Corsair gives you the hardware. iCUE gives you the freedom to shape it. That’s the power of smart software.

FAQs

What is the best Corsair mouse?

The best Corsair gaming mouse depends on your playstyle. For FPS gaming, the M75 Wireless is a top pick. For MMO, go with the Scimitar Elite. Each offers high performance, custom features, and a great feel.

Are Corsair mice good?

Yes, Corsair mice are known for speed, accuracy, and comfort. They’re built for gaming, with advanced sensors, fast clicks, and customizable features. Whether you’re casual or competitive, Corsair has a solid option.

What is the difference between Corsair Scimitar Pro and Elite?

The Scimitar Elite has a higher DPI sensor (18K vs. 16K), improved build quality, and smoother tracking. Both have 12 side buttons, but the Elite is newer and more refined for serious MMO players.

Which Corsair mouse is good for Fortnite?

The Katar Pro XT and M75 Wireless are great for Fortnite. They’re lightweight, fast, and responsive, perfect for fast builds and quick shots. Both offer accurate tracking and easy control for high-action games.