7 Best Corsair Headsets in 2025 for Gaming, Streaming, and More

Given the company’s excellent track record, finding the best Corsair headset is devilishly tricky. I mean, Corsair isn’t exactly known for making poor headphones. Or products, for that matter. While Corsair headsets breathe quality, you’ll find some are better than others, at least for your preferences.

And I’m sure gamers, streamers, and audiophiles can attest to that. We all love a pair of good-sounding headphones, so we look for adequate headsets, sometimes no matter the price. For this reason, I rounded up the seven top Corsair headphones and ranked them just for you.

Let’s get down to business, shall we?

Our Top 3 Picks for the Best Corsair Headsets in 2025

Today’s list contains seven excellent Corsair headsets, allowing you to pick the ones that fully meet your demands. However, I believe these three are the best overall, based on their sound quality, comfort for long sessions, durability, mic quality, connectivity, and battery life for wireless and Bluetooth models:

Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT Headset – The jack of all trades and my #1 option for gamers, streamers, and audiophiles. It offers unrelenting battery life, crisp sound, excellent mic quality, and comfort for lengthy gaming sessions. Its price is arguably higher, but it’s very well worth every dollar spent. Corsair HS65 SURROUND Headset – If you’re looking for immersive sounds, sturdy design, and support for gaming consoles, the HS65 model ticks all the boxes. Best of all, it’s really affordable, so if you’re on a budget, you can still enjoy Corsair’s craftsmanship and not break the bank. Corsair HS80 MAX Headset – The HS80 MAX model nails gaming performance, offering award-winning battery life, multiple connectivity options, and an ergonomic design for exciting gaming sessions. A quick 15-minute charge provides hours of playtime, ensuring uninterrupted gaming.

These were my top three, but I assure you the other four are no less impressive. If you’re scouring the market for a new Corsair headset, this list is all you need. Scroll down to find more information and hopefully honor yourself with a nice headset pair. I’m sure it’s well deserved.

7 Best Corsair Headsets

Okay, so now, it’s time for the real deal. Gamers, streamers, or surround-sound lovers, you’re all welcome to find your footing on this list. With the seven extraordinary options, I’m sure you’ll find the one that ticks all the boxes. The seven best Corsair headset options in 2025 are below:

Specs Details Connection type 2.4 GHz, Bluetooth, and wired Battery Life Up to 15 hours Noise Canceling Yes Bluetooth Version 5.0 Weight 382 grams Microphone Unidirectional Charging Time 1.5 hours to full charge

Corsair Virtuoso is one of the most impressive gaming headsets overall for many.

I’d venture to say it’s even a jack of all trades! It delivers broadcast-grade sound and mic quality, offering dual-wireless (2.4 GHz + Bluetooth) and wired connectivity. This ensures Hi-Fi audio across all devices, whether gaming, listening to music, or watching a blockbuster.

Virtuoso bears its name rightfully. It packs a punch thanks to 50 mm high-density neodymium speakers, boasting a frequency range from 20 Hz to 40,000 Hz. Compare this to an average gaming headset, and you’ll be shocked by Virtuoso’s superiority. But what about the comfort?

This lovely Corsair headset covers all the basics: memory foam earpads that hug your ears like a pillow! Be careful, though. Playing story-driven, slow-paced games might get you asleep. Corsair Virtuoso RGB is durable, but simultaneously lightweight, so longer sessions are a joy.

Moreover, Corsair packed it chock-full of features, including Dolby Atmos on PC. This provides pinpoint sound precision, allowing for a more immersive experience. As the best Corsair headset overall, the Corsair Virtuoso offers exceptional mic quality. Plus, it can detach if need be.

You’ll find the detachable mic extremely handy if you’re a single-player gamer like me. Finally, I’ll mention the design, which has grown on me surprisingly well. Corsair doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but the sleek, minimalistic design with an RGB Corsair logo gets me fired up quickly.

Besides, it’s the best Corsair headset for a reason. From aesthetics to features (including iCUE support!), Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless is the ultimate gaming powerhouse to take your sessions to the next level. Pick from one of three splendid colors and embrace the power!

Pros Cons ✅ Crisp audio quality across all devices



✅ Excellent long-term comfort thanks to memory foam pads



✅ Dolby Atmos surround sound ensures better immersion while gaming



✅ Support for iCUE offers ample sound and RGB customization



✅ 2.4 GHz, Bluetooth, and wired connectivity offer all-around compatibility ❌ It’s not the most affordable (but well worth the money!)

Final Verdict: Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT is the top contender. It offers everything from sound quality to comfort, surround sound, iCUE support, connectivity, and build quality. It costs more than the other options, but believe me, it’s worth every hard-earned dollar.

Specs Details Connection type Wired, 3.5 mm jack Battery Life / Noise Canceling No Bluetooth Version / Weight 282 grams Microphone Omnidirectional Charging Time /

Budget gaming headsets don’t have to suck, as I used to think a long time ago. Thankfully, I’m older and wiser, so I recommend the Corsair HS65 Surround Headset. It provides quality wired audio, a robust build, 7.1 surround sound, and a decent look for the money.

Considering the price of under $80, which is cheap for one of the best Corsair gaming headsets, you get plenty. I especially like its comfort, which results from premium memory foam ear cups and a mesh grill ear cup design that allows my ears to breathe and not sweat profusely.

Additionally, HS65 is lightweight, so I rarely feel like I’m wearing a helmet and waging war. At only 282 g, HS65 weighs less than a juicy steak. Audio quality is top-notch for the price. Again, you’re getting 50 mm neodymium drivers with plenty of dynamic range and 7.1 surround sound.

Dolby Atmos spices up the formula, allowing PC gamers to enjoy shooters, stealth games, or even terrifying horror masterpieces in the best light. It’s good to know that HS65 works on gaming consoles, so if you often play fantastic Xbox games, plug the headset in and enjoy the session.

Corsair HS65 is undoubtedly the best Corsair headset for the money. However, compared to Virtuoso, our top choice, HS65 lacks the frequency range; it’s capped at 20,000 Hz. While the aluminum frame holds up nicely, the headset pair isn’t water-resistant, so be more careful.

Overall, HS65 ticks nearly all the boxes at the given price. It’s not wireless, but it’s an advantage for longer sessions because you don’t have to obsess over battery life. Plug it into your gamepad, console, or computer, and immerse yourself in a new gaming adventure.

Pros Cons ✅ 7.1 surround sound offers a more realistic audio experience



✅ The least expensive Corsair headset, great for budget users



✅ Lightweight, quality build makes it a great long-term option



✅ Wired connection removes worries about battery drain



✅ Support for gaming consoles and phones for gaming on the go ❌ Not water resistant (typical for the price)

Final Verdict: Thanks to a reliable wired connection, HS65 offers rich surround sound and zero lag. It’s inexpensive, lightweight, and gaming-friendly, making it an ideal option for experiencing one of the best Corsair headsets.

3. Corsair HS80 MAX Headset [Best for Gaming]

Specs Details Connection type 2.4 GHz, Bluetooth, and wired Battery Life Up to 65 hours Noise Canceling Yes Bluetooth Version 5.2 Weight 352 grams Microphone Omnidirectional Charging Time 1.5 hours to full charge

The best Corsair gaming headsets never get old, and HS80 Max is a prime example.

This beast blends immersive Dolby Atmos audio, Corsair’s well-known comfort, and substantial battery life with outstanding, low-latency Bluetooth and 2.4 GHz connectivity options. If your gaming sessions last for hours, up to 65, to be precise, the HS80 Max headset is the right pick.

Extended battery life is one of its key features. However, the Corsair HS80 Max is much more than your endless battery pit. 2.4 GHz ensures no lag, while large, bassy drivers provide punchy sounds suitable for gamers, movie lovers, or even avid metalheads blasting their music.

Gamers, however, will appreciate its posh design and material quality. The aluminum frame makes HS80 lightweight, while plush memory foam ear pads provide nearly ideal comfort. I also love the floating headband, which reduces the pressure on the head and prevents sweating.

Can you use the Corsair HS80 Max as a great PS5 headset? Absolutely! And that’s the thing I like! This gaming beast works on all gaming-friendly devices. The mic is another story. While the quality won’t move mountains, you get nearly perfect clarity and dynamic range at this price.

It’s clear that HS80 is one of the best Corsair headset options, but what’s the charging speed like? I have excellent news. A simple 15-minute charge provides up to 6 hours of playtime! However, this also depends on the connection method (Bluetooth offers better results).

Pros Cons ✅ Outstanding battery life for longer gaming sessions (up to 65 hours)



✅ Almost no sound lag on both Bluetooth and 2.4 GHz connections



✅ The floating headband makes it comfortable for longer use



✅ Quick charging (15 minutes for up to 6 hours of playtime)



✅ Usable on gaming consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X/S) ❌ Mic sound quality could be better, but it is still great for the price

Final Verdict: This headset provides exceptional battery life and quick charging for relentless gaming sessions. Sound quality and build are outstanding, and while its mic quality won’t move mountains, it’s more than excellent for in-game communication.

4. Corsair Virtuoso Pro Wired Headset [Best Open Back]

Specs Details Connection type Wired, 3.5 mm Battery Life / Noise Canceling Yes Bluetooth Version / Weight 338 grams Microphone Unidirectional Charging Time /

Virtuoso PRO is the best Corsair headset with an open-back design. Its design allows for an expansive, natural soundstage, while graphene drivers provide exceptional spatial awareness for eSports and single-player immersive titles. As the name implies, it’s a wireless headset.

As a result, great Xbox headsets like this one can be used with other consoles like PS5. Once plugged into the gamepad or a PC, Virtuoso PRO will produce crystal-clear sound thanks to 50 mm drivers that ensure perfect fit, comfort, and immersion. Long-term comfort is exceptional.

Aluminum is lightweight, and the tangle-free cable makes it feel like a proper wireless connectivity headset. Moreover, Corsair Virtuoso Pro offers broad support for Elgato Wave Link, allowing you to fine-tune your headset and microphone sound, which is ideal for gamers and streamers.

Virtuoso PRO’s frequency range is between 20 Hz and 40 kHz. I also adore its bassy sound, which perfectly complements my daily music fix. While I’d like a wireless option when I play great PS5 games or use a gamepad, sound quality, comfort, and build quality make up for it.

After all, Virtuoso PRO doesn’t cost a fortune, especially if you snatch it at a discount below.

Pros Cons ✅ Open-back drivers allow for more comfort



✅ 50 mm drivers ensure excellent sound quality and fit



✅ Seamless integration with Elgato Wave Link for more customization options



✅ Strong bass for fuller, more premium sound



✅ Aluminum build is both lightweight and very durable ❌ No wireless connectivity option, but you get a tangle-free cable

Final Verdict: An innovative open-back design and squishy drivers make Virtuoso Pro feel posh and expensive. Add to that sturdy aluminum build, strong bass, and Elgato Wave Link integration, and you’ll see just how awesome it is.

Specs Details Connection type 2.4 GHz Battery Life Up to 5 hours Noise Canceling Yes Bluetooth Version / Weight 331 grams Microphone Omnidirectional Charging Time 2 hours to full charge

Is the HS70 Pro among the best Corsair gaming headsets at only about $100? It’s nearly there!

Corsair HS70 Pro excels in long-term comfort, offering reliable 2.4 GHz wireless audio, 7.1 virtual surround sound, and excellent features for the price. Speaking of features, one of my favorites is the detachable microphone, which sounds fairly clear at the price.

Corsair HS70 Pro uses premium memory foam, ideal for long days or nights of gameplay. Despite the lower price, users can enjoy top-tier 50 mm neodymium drivers, which, in my book, provide ample versatility for gaming, streaming, and listening to music, regardless of the genre.

As someone who frequently engages in voice calls (I hate typing messages!), I find the HS70 Pro’s noise-canceling microphone to work just as it should. Additionally, the battery life is solid for the size and price. At around five hours, it beats even some of the best earbuds on the market.

One thing I should point out is compatibility. HS70 Pro is wireless, so it’s not directly compatible with gaming consoles. However, you can plug a cable directly into the gamepad for uninterrupted sessions. This should also provide a longer battery life.

HS70 Pro is a stellar all-rounder, which we can say for very few gaming headsets at this price.

Pros Cons ✅ Removable microphone for when you don’t need it



✅ Noise-canceling microphone provides crisp voice clarity



✅ Wireless and cable connectivity offer great compatibility



✅ Solid battery life for the price, at around five hours of playtime



✅ Great comfort thanks to memory foam pads ❌ Not directly compatible with gaming consoles wirelessly (but it is with a cable)

Final Verdict: The HS70 Pro is a nice all-arounder at a “digestible” price that emphasizes connectivity, practicality, and comfort. However, it also offers stellar battery life and a noise-cancelling microphone, which is atypical at the price point.

6. Corsair Void v2 Headset [Best With Bluetooth]

Specs Details Connection type 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth Battery Life Up to 70 hours Noise Canceling Yes Bluetooth Version 5.3 Weight 297 grams Microphone Omnidirectional Charging Time 1.5 hours to full charge

Looking to fill that annoying void in your heart? Perhaps Corsair Void V2 holds is the solution.

Corsair Void v2 offers extreme long-term comfort, especially for people with glasses. It combines low-latency Bluetooth and 2.4 GHz connectivity, drastically improving its compatibility. I’m sure mobile gamers will love it because it’s lightweight and compatible with iOS and Android.

Corsair advertises its battery life at up to 70 hours. A quick 15-minute charge gives you about 6 hours. In my book, it’s more than sufficient. Like other best Corsair headsets, Void v2 offers Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio support, ensuring better immersion and crisp sound quality.

Speaking of that, Void v2 supports Corsair iCUE software and its fancy sound settings. The omnidirectional microphone is amplified by NVIDIA’s Broadcast technology, removing background noise and making your voice clearer than ever. Being a sucker for RGBs, I must say I’m in love with it.

Void v2’s subtle RGB strip on the side makes it look “gamey,“ while the shape and overall build quality perfectly balance lightness and comfort. With Void v2, I can jump into some of my favorite PC games, get into a multiplayer session, play it for hours, and still feel fresh.

Pros Cons ✅ Comfortable for people with glasses



✅ Compatible with iOS and Android for mobile gamers



✅ Up to 70 hours of battery life allows longer gaming sessions



✅ iCUE support makes sound, mic, and RGB customization easy



✅ Background noise removal for top-notch voice sound ❌ Not the most bassy without an EQ

Final Verdict: It’s an amazing Bluetooth headset with almost no lag. The Void v2 offers iCUE support, up to 70 hours of battery life, and admirable sound quality for gamers and music lovers, making it a real catch.

7. Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless Headset [Best for Streaming]

Specs Details Connection type 2.4 GHz Battery Life Up to 20 hours Noise Canceling Yes Bluetooth Version / Weight 367 grams Microphone Omnidirectional Charging Time 2 hours to full charge

Twitch streamers, behold the power of the HS80 RGB Wireless Headset. It’s a perfect mix of comfort for long sessions, razor-sharp mic sound, and immersive Dolby Atmos audio, making it a dream for every aspiring gamer. And if you’re looking for iCUE compatibility, you’ll be happy.

While it’s great for streaming, I think its eggs are in other baskets, too. For example, iCUE compatibility allows for unique sound settings. Its thick, juicy memory foam pads provide exceptional comfort, having more than enough bass for a rich sound. It’s also wireless!

I love wireless Corsair gaming headsets because of their excellent battery life and fast charging. Do I need to mention beefy 50 mm drivers and a frequency range of up to 30,000 Hz? Or perhaps a noteworthy omnidirectional microphone? HS80 RGB has it all – and more.

By more, I refer to the RGB Corsair logo, which adds a nice, minimalist touch to this best Corsair headset for streamers. HS80 RGB comes in a few variants and colors. There’s the wired version, which costs a lot less, but I think this is a superior pick.

Lightweight, good-sounding, comfortable, and feature-rich; you can’t ask for more at this price!

Pros Cons ✅ Thick memory foam pads provide enough comfort



✅ Rich bass makes it great for gaming and music



✅ Omnidirectional microphone makes it perfect for streamers



✅ Minimalist RGB design makes it look and feel premium



✅ Wired and wireless models make HS80 more versatile ❌ Non-replaceable earcups (but quality enough for a long haul)

Final Verdict: If you love rich bass for games or music, the HS80 RGB model will blow you away. Bonus points go to its streaming-friendly mic, which is nearly studio-quality with its noise-cancelling that’ll make your voice sound crisper than in real life.

Prominent Features of Corsair Headsets

The best Corsair headset models are beloved not only by gamers. While the company targets primarily this category, plenty of casual users swear by their comfort and quality.

Here’s what separates them from the fierce competition.

1. Diverse Product Lines

The best Corsair headsets are built for a variety of use cases.

Do you want to enjoy a gaming session on your awesome gaming TV? Or do you prefer consuming content and streaming? The company offers many different headset series, such as HS, which is more gaming-oriented, or Void, which usually offers RGB lighting and 7.1 surround sound. But what about Virtuoso?

As the name implies, this series is usually a jack of all trades, excelling in sound and mic quality, sturdiness, and long-term comfort. Whatever your background is, you’ll surely find the right headset for you, even if you prefer earbuds over headsets (Corsair offers them, but they haven’t made it to the list!).

2. Flexible Connectivity Options

I think I mentioned I’m a sucker for RGBs, but I haven’t mentioned I love wireless stuff.

Headsets are my favorite, especially when using both 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth connections. The former are better for low latency; however, Bluetooth in the best Corsair headset models isn’t laggy compared to cheaper, less premium competitors.

Moreover, diverse connectivity options often allow for a wired connection. Some headsets can connect via a 3.5 mm jack or a USB, reducing latency, ensuring sharp, crisp, and timely sound for gamers, streamers, and multimedia lovers. I haven’t mentioned one more thing.

Then there are also simultaneous connection capabilities – I simply connect my Corsair headset to a laptop, my PS5, and my computer. I can then switch the audio source with a button and play on whichever platform I want at the time without reconnecting my headset. This saves me considerable time and, honestly, nerves.

3. Robust Build Quality & Engineered Comfort

Build quality and comfort usually vary with the price. As is the case with good gaming monitors or pretty much anything nowadays, you get more by paying more. However, even low-cost Corsair headsets display an imposing build quality. Cheaper models often go for durable plastic.

Meanwhile, pricier models have aluminum or steel frames, combining a light build with the extreme comfort of premium memory foam earcups and adjustable headbands. As someone who occasionally indulges in lengthy gaming sessions (3+ hours), I appreciate the comfort of Virtuoso and HS series headsets.

Long-term use also doesn’t seem to pose a “threat“ to the best Corsair headsets. Again, this boils down to premium materials and frames, which hold well after years of use and even abuse by some gamers.

4. Advanced Audio and Microphone Performance

How could I forget the audio aspect? Even without all the fancy enhancements, Corsair headsets are some of the best-sounding in my book. And I’ve used plenty of other models from different providers. I don’t say they were bad. In fact, some were mighty. But here’s the truth.

Corsair headsets include a variety of sound enhancements and advanced technologies.

For instance, 7.1 surround sound is ideal for stealth, shooting, and horror games where every sound cue matters. Spatial audio is one of the most impressive technologies, and I love it when manufacturers emphasize it. Dolby Atmos, a PC exclusive, is also a considerable advantage.

It dramatically enhances sound quality, making everything from games to music pure enjoyment. You can also use it on a laptop. It’s fair to say that top gaming laptops paired with Dolby Atmos will transform your gaming sessions and make you yearn for more.

The same goes for microphone quality, which, while not great for karaoke and professional singing, provides ample clarity to hear every little breath of your gaming partner or an annoying child screaming his lungs out in CS2.

5. Integrate iCUE Software (PC)

iCUE is unique to Corsair. It’s a neat piece of software that you can install on your computer. But why would you? Let me tell you: this is a fantastic customization and control tool! It’s PC exclusive, just like Dolby Atmos, but its customization goes far beyond headphones and mic.

Since I’m a sucker for RGBs (okay, I know I’m annoying, I’ll stop), I often use iCUE to play around with them. However, iCUE also includes an advanced EQ, surround sound settings, exclusive game integrations, system monitoring, mouse calibration, and more.

If you have other Corsair products, you’re in for a treat. If you’re a console gamer, sorry, you’ll be forced to skip iCUE.

FAQs

What is the best Corsair headset?

The best Corsair headset is Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT. It blends excellent sound quality with durability, a strong build, a great fit, and comfort for long gaming sessions. While not the cheapest, it’s adequately priced for what you get. And honestly, you get nearly everything!

Which Corsair headset is best for glasses?

Our top pick for people with glasses is the Corsair Void v2 headset. It offers a comfort-based design, wireless and Bluetooth connectivity, and compatibility with all devices. Best of all, it’s under $130, which isn’t too expensive, considering that some Corsair headsets cost twice as much.

What headset is better than the Corsair Virtuoso?

To be honest, there aren’t many necessarily better options in 2025. Corsair Virtuoso ticks all the boxes, and while SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless is often stated as an alternative, most people stick with the Virtuoso model.

What’s better than Corsair HS80?

Consider Virtuoso Wireless or Virtuoso PRO headsets if you find the HS80 model lacking. They offer superior battery life, mic performance, and ample connectivity options. While the HS80 is more gaming-centric, Virtuoso models offer all-around performance, making them slightly more versatile.