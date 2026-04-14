Monster Hunter Stories 3 Review | Capcom’s Best JRPG In Years

In this Monster Hunter Stories 3 review, I’ll be discussing why this is a serious contender for the best JRPG of 2026 that came at a time when the fandom really needed a win.

After Monster Hunter Wilds left some of us feeling a bit mixed back in 2025, Twisted Reflection has arrived as a legitimate franchise redemption moment. Critics, as of this writing, pushed it to an 86 on Metacritic with a massive 92% recommendation rate on OpenCritic.

Now, I know I’m a bit late to the party, but after sinking dozens of hours into it, I can tell you the hype is well-founded. This is the peak of the Stories trilogy and a serious Game of the Year heavyweight. And if you’re worried about being a newcomer, don’t be. You don’t need to know your Rathalos from your Rajang, nor play any of the previous installments, to fall in love with this world.

In this Monster Hunter Stories 3 game review, I’ll walk you through the revamped combat mechanics, the emotional story, and the new Monstie systems. I also spent time looking at performance across different platforms, including Switch 2, to see if tech can keep up with ambition. We’ll look at the different editions too, so that you know exactly where to put your money.

I’m here to give you the honest word on why this $49.59 investment is one of the best buys you can make this year. Seriously, the game is a total blast, and it fixes many of the issues that haunted previous entries in the series.

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection Review – The Spinoff That Grew Its Own Wings

Before I get down to the brass tacks of my Monster Hunter Stories 3 review, let’s first establish the core identity of this fantastic title. This is a turn-based JRPG, not an action game. That’s a critical distinction from mainline monster hunters.

If you’re coming here expecting the fast-paced, real-time dodging and weaving of the core series, you’ll find a much more tactical, thoughtful experience instead. It’s a perfect entry point for those who want a deeper look at the world without the intense mechanical demands of a traditional hunt.

The story puts you in the role of the prince or princess of Azuria. This kingdom is home to Riders, people who bond with monsters – called Monsties – and fight alongside them in battle. The narrative centers on a massive conflict between two rival nations, Azuria and Vermeil. Both are struggling against an environmental disaster known as the Crystal Encroachment.

This phenomenon is warping the land and the creatures within it, adding a layer of urgency to every mission. There is also a fascinating subplot involving a pair of twin Rathalos hatched from a single egg, a rare omen that ties directly into the fate of the world.

Capcom didn’t hold back on the release, either. The game launched on March 13, 2026, across PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam simultaneously. Something I need to highlight in my Monster Hunter Stories 3 review is that this marks the first time a Stories title has hit all major platforms at once.

The move to the RE Engine is a game-changer here as well, delivering visuals comparable to some of the best Monster Hunter titles, with lush environments and expressive monster animations.

Story and Characters: A Monster Hunter Story With Actual Bite

According to both critics and the community, Twisted Reflection features the strongest story in the trilogy by a wide margin, which I definitely agree with as well. The narrative leans into complex political intrigue between the kingdoms of Azuria and Vermeil.

What makes this conflict stand out is the moral ambiguity of the Crystal Encroachment. Vermeil isn’t a kingdom of simple villains. They’re actually desperate people whose land is actively being destroyed by the phenomenon. This desperation fuels the personal arc of Eleanor, the princess of Vermeil, who joins your cause to understand the radical motivations of her sister, the Queen.

Something I need to highlight in this Monster Hunter Stories 3 review is the major departure from the first two games in the series with the introduction of a fully voiced protagonist. Having your hero (male or female) actually speak during pivotal moments immediately improves your investment in the story. Finally, you no longer feel like a silent observer while a mascot and your other companions do all the talking.

Speaking of companions, the game introduces a group of Rangers – Gaul, Ogden, Kora, Thea, and Simon. Each of them has four chapters of specific side quests that reward players who take the time to engage. These missions give you valuable background lore and unique rewards, which really make the world feel inhabited by people with real lives and histories.

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Now that the good stuff is out of the way, I’m afraid I have to be honest about the narrative’s weaknesses as well (it’s a full Monster Hunter Stories 3 review, after all, not just a glazefest). I found that the war subplot felt a bit underdeveloped despite a very strong opening, and the pacing in the final act suffers significantly.

You’ll also hit a wall of mandatory grinding that disrupts the story’s momentum just as things seem to be picking up. Plus, the Palico companion, Rudy, is a bit…conflicting. Sure, I personally found him nowhere near as grating as Navirou from previous entries, but his constant dialogue during egg hunts can wear thin over long play sessions.

Still, for a franchise historically known for thin storytelling, I’d argue the ambition here is genuinely impressive. It doesn’t quite reach the philosophical heights of great games like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 or Metaphor: ReFantazio, but the emotional impact is 100% undeniable.

Combat System and Ally AI Strategy: Deep but Divisive

The next topic I want to cover in my Monster Hunter Stories 3 review is the core combat. Much like all previous titles, is a refined rock-paper-scissors Head-to-Head system. It is simple to learn: Power beats Technical, Technical beats Speed, and Speed beats Power. Winning a match deals bonus damage, but losing means eating extra punishment.

Things get a bit more exciting with Double Attacks. When you and a companion target the same body part with the same attack type during a Head-to-Head, you deal massive damage and rapidly charge the Kinship Gauge. This gauge is the key to riding your Monstie and unleashing cinematic Kinship Skills that turn the tide of battle.

Pro tip Go into your Party → Strategies menu and set your Companion Strategy to Prioritize Same Monster as early as possible. This dramatically reduces the frequency of allies attacking the wrong body part during Feral Monster encounters, especially in the late game when targeting mistakes can cost you the fight.

Now this rock-paper-scissors-centric combat might not seem as complicated at first, but trust me, it goes much further. You’ll need to target specific body parts to limit a monster’s moveset, manage elemental affinities, and switch weapons mid-fight to find weaknesses.

Stamina management becomes really important in longer scraps too, especially in Invasive or Feral Monster encounters, both of which are high-stakes challenges that require entirely different tactical approaches from your usual fights.

I really need to highlight something in this Monster Hunter Stories 3 review – the ally AI strategy can turn into a real headache. Companions are AI-controlled and can make frustrating decisions, particularly during Feral Monster fights, where attacking the wrong part triggers instant retaliation.

To nitpick a bit more about the combat, the late game introduces unblockable AoE attacks that I found mildly frustrating, plus a few encounters require more than just a bit of grinding to match steep difficulty spikes.

Turning this Monster Hunter Stories 3 review in a more positive direction – unlike Stories 2, companions who go down no longer end the battle in this game. They revive after a few turns, which makes their occasional mistakes far less punishing.

The system rewards patient players and really does become deeply satisfying once the gene system and Rite of Channeling open up. Just be aware that you won’t have full tactical control over every party member if that’s something you’re looking for.

Egg Hatching Probabilities and the Monstie List: The Heart of the Game

This is the part of my Monster Hunter Stories 3 review, where I talk about the real reason why I and a lot of other Monster Hunter fans swear by this spinoff series: the addiction of building an army of adorable, scaly death machines. If you’ve played a Stories game before, you know the drill, but Twisted Reflection really polishes the loop.

You get your Monsties by diving into Monster Dens scattered across the overworld. First, you find a nest, rummage around, and hope you don’t wake up a sleeping Diablos while trying to find the perfect egg. The eggs you pull are randomized but based on the monsters that call that habitat home, so if you want a specific Monstie, you’ve got to hunt in the right neighborhood.

Coming from a top gacha game addict who happens to be writing this very Monster Hunter Stories 3 review, this game really does a great job in having you fiend for that sweet, sweet rainbow glow.

Standard or Gold Shine eggs are completely fine for filling out the roster thanks to the Rite of Channeling, but you’re really after the legendary Rainbow Shine (Highly Potent) eggs. These high-tier, incredibly rare finds can potentially grant hatched Monsties maximum unlocked Gene slots and superior initial Gene quality.

Getting lucky and snagging a Rainbow Shine egg means you’ve just saved yourself from a ton of farming and using valuable resources (Stimulants) just to make a Monstie viable for more challenging content, as it has the highest odds of getting XL Passive Genes, Rainbow Genes, and a maxed-out, 9-slot grid.

I’m adding a quick breakdown to my Monster Hunter Stories 3 review on how these egg hatching probabilities translate to actual power and utility:

Egg Quality Visual Glow Initial Gene Slots Unlocked Best For… Standard None ~5 to 6 ( Low ) Initial habitat restoration or Gene fodder Very Potent Gold Shine ~7 to 8 ( High ) Solid for team building with Gene editing Highly Potent Rainbow Shine ~9 ( Potentially Max ) Late-game min-maxing

To tilt the odds in your favor, the game introduces a brilliant loop: Habitat Restoration. By releasing hatched Monsties back into the wild, you raise the Ecosystem Rank for that species in its habitat. Higher Habitat Ranks mean way better spawning probabilities for highly potent rainbow eggs. It’s a grind, sure, but it’s the most rewarding kind of grind – at least for the person writing this Monster Hunter Stories 3 review.

As for the actual Monster Hunter Stories 3 Monstie list? The list is massive. We’re looking at about 86 unique Monsties at launch, which is slightly more than what Stories 2 gave us. You’ve got your all-stars like Zinogre, Rathian, Tigrex, Nargacuga, and Lagiacrus back in action, plus some fresh faces from Monster Hunter Wilds like Doshaguma and Balahara.

When you factor in the Deviant subspecies and mutant variants, the roster feels even bigger. The only real bummer for the veterans out there is that we only have 3 Elder Dragons available as Monsties at launch. It’s a bit of a gap, but hey, Capcom has more updates coming.

There is one other “Rider quirk” I have to mention in my Monster Hunter Stories 3 review: Ratha. Just like previous games, the story-central Rathalos occupies a mandatory party slot for almost the entire campaign.

You can’t swap him out, which can be a bit annoying when you’ve spent hours breeding the perfect elemental squad and just want that one extra slot for your new favorite Zinogre. But honestly? The system is so addictive that you’ll probably be too busy chasing rainbow eggs to stay mad for long.

Habitat Restoration and Battle Pouch Customization: What’s New and What Changed

It’s the part of my Monster Hunter Stories 3 review where I talk about all the innovations I really loved, like Habitat Restoration. This mechanic adds a layer of ecological strategy I haven’t seen in a monster collector before. When you release Monsties back into a specific region, you raise the Ecosystem Rank of that species, which then improves the quality and variety of eggs you can find in local nests.

You can even introduce non-native Monsties into a habitat. Over time, they begin to populate the area and take on traits unique to that region. It makes the world feel like a genuinely personalized ecosystem that you helped shape.

As if there aren’t already enough aspects of this game to be hooked on, there’s also the Invasive Monster system, where overpowered beasts disrupt local habitats and prevent endangered or rare species from spawning.

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One thing I have to mention in this Monster Hunter Stories 3 review is how much I appreciated that these tough monsters aren’t beaten by brute force alone, but through puzzle-like fights that require careful strategy. You’ll find them extremely hard to beat if you don’t scout their weaknesses properly, but clearing them out allows rare species to return, and genuinely gives you a satisfying loop of restoration that ties directly into your hunt for better eggs.

If you’re moving over from the first game, you might be looking for battle pouch customization. Here in Monster Hunter Stories 3, things work a bit differently. There’s no traditional battle pouch to configure before a fight. Instead, you can access any item in your inventory during combat.

To keep things balanced, each item type has a per-battle usage limit. For example, you might only be able to use two Vital Essences in a single fight. This is an intentional design choice to encourage strategic item management rather than relying on unlimited healing.

On top of that, the post-battle full health restoration is a massive improvement. It means you won’t have to trek back to a village just to heal up between encounters.

Monstie Customization: The Rite of Channeling and Gene Builds

Another topic I need to cover in my Monster Hunter Stories 3 review is Rite of Channeling. It’s where you’ll spend a massive chunk of your time if you love min-maxing (minimizing weaknesses and maximizing strengths). Every Monstie comes with a 3×3 grid of gene slots. These can hold any attack, passive skill, or ability you’ve picked up along the way.

The best improvement MHS3 introduced to this system? Unlike Stories 2, you don’t have to sacrifice Monsties to swap genes anymore. This is a huge quality-of-life win that lets you experiment without losing your hard-earned Monsties, and any thorough Monster Hunter Stories 3 review would be remiss not to mention how this lowers the barrier for competitive entry.

You’ll also want to pay attention to Bingo bonuses. Aligning genes of the same element or attack type in rows, columns, or diagonals gives your Monstie big stat multipliers. It forces you to think about where you place each gene rather than just stacking the strongest individual skills.

I personally felt it’s a great system that hits that sweet spot between being easy to pick up and deep enough to sink hours into, especially so with the removal of the “sacrificial lamb” mechanic.

Pro tip When building your Bingo grid, prioritize Rainbow Genes in the center slot. These act as wildcards for any element or attack type, making it significantly easier to trigger multiple Bingo bonuses simultaneously. A well-placed Rainbow Gene can significantly boost your Monstie’s primary damage output.

But, again, I have to risk sounding annoying by using this Monster Hunter Stories 3 review to point out some gripes I have with this system. The Rite of Channeling UI can be a bit of a slog. You have to scroll through hundreds of Monsties or genes one at a time, and there is no way to save loadouts, at least as of this writing.

Building out multiple Monsties from scratch can get tedious. Also, keep in mind that the top-tier XL genes are locked behind the story. They don’t start appearing until you beat the major boss in the fourth region, so your early-game builds have a bit of a ceiling.

The core appeal here is that genes are fully transferable. This means you can make almost any Monstie viable if you put in the work. This means that if you have a favorite low-rank monster you just can’t let go of – worry not – this game rewards you for sticking with them.

Is Monster Hunter Stories 3 Worth Buying? Platforms, Editions, and Value

If you want the short version of my subjective, arguably biased opinion in a Monster Hunter Stories 3 game review, then it’s a massive YES.

As a fan of Monster Hunter games, and especially the more narrative-driven spin-offs, I went into Monster Hunter Stories 3 expecting a familiar formula with a few modern upgrades. What I didn’t expect was how confidently it would refine that formula while still feeling unmistakably Stories at its core. You just need to have the right expectations for your chosen platform.

As will be noted in this and many other Monster Hunter Stories 3 reviews, you’ll notice performance varies slightly by console generation. If you’re playing on PS5, I’d argue you’re getting the best experience (barring comparisons to ultra high-end PC rigs, of course). The performance is silky smooth in every mode, and the PS5 Pro version has incredible visual clarity.

PC players on Steam get excellent fidelity, but keep an eye on your hardware. Most people are having a great time, but some AMD GPU users have seen driver-related crashes. Now, I did run the game on an AMD card (AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB) myself, and I personally haven’t run into any crashes or game-breaking bugs throughout my playthrough.

Just remember to keep your drivers updated, and you should be fine. The Nintendo Switch 2 is a solid choice if you need that portability, though it does struggle with some frame rate drops in the big open zones.

When it comes to pure value for your money, here’s how the editions stack up:

Standard Edition ($69.99, $49.59 on Eneba ): This is the best value for almost everyone. You get the full 40+ hour experience, and you can always buy DLC separately later.

This is the best value for almost everyone. You get the experience, and you can always buy DLC separately later. Deluxe Edition ($89.99): This one includes the Deluxe Kit. You get Rudy’s side story coming this Fall 2026 , plus some layered armor and hairstyles. It’s worth it if you’re a Rudy fan or love those specific cosmetics.

This one includes the Deluxe Kit. You get Rudy’s side story coming this , plus some layered armor and hairstyles. It’s worth it if you’re a Rudy fan or love those specific cosmetics. Premium Deluxe Edition ($99.99, $92.73 on Eneba): This adds an extra cosmetic pack. I’d only recommend this for the completionists who want every single launch item.

Is Monster Hunter Stories 3 Deluxe Edition worth it, or the Premium Deluxe Edition for that matter? Well, the community consensus is pretty clear on this front. Unless you’re a superfan with a lot of dough to spend (in this economy?), I’d recommend you just start with the Standard Edition.

If the recent Monster Hunter Wilds or the previous MH Stories are any indication of what’s to come, we might be in for quite many DLCs for this one, but you can always save up for them later and not give in to the FOMO.

Post-Game Content and What’s Coming Next

Just like how it is for your usual MH games, this wouldn’t be a complete Monster Hunter Stories 3 review if I didn’t talk about replayable end/post-game content. Unfortunately for those of us who wanted just a bit more to play post-completion, Monster Hunter Stories 3 launched without the traditional post-game modes we all loved in the first two entries.

Yeah, you won’t find a tower dungeon or massive post-story map waiting for you here. Instead, the game loops you back to just before the final boss once you’re done with the story. It’s a bit slimmer than Stories 2 was at launch, and it’s better to go in knowing that.

That said, you still have plenty of optional challenges that will keep you busy. You can hunt down Feral Monsters, deal with Invasive Threats, or test your might against Calamitous Elder Dragons like Ibushi and Narwa. And let me tell you, these level 75+ brawls are no joke. Most players won’t even try them until they’ve reached the end of the main path, and they will require some serious strategy.

The good news is that Capcom isn’t done. A free Royal Monsters update is hitting us in Summer 2026, where after you clear a harder version of the final battle, almost every monster gets a Royal variant.

These are essentially High Rank challenges that go up to level 90 and beyond, so you’ll definitely need those optimized gene builds. We’ll also get the Rudy’s Tale paid DLC in Autumn 2026. Capcom says development is ahead of schedule, so we might maybe even get it sooner.

Monster Hunter Stories 3 Review: My Verdict on Twisted Reflection

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To close off my Monster Hunter Stories 3 review, I want to say that looking at the big picture, Capcom has really outdone themselves here. The story is easily the best I’ve seen in the trilogy, trading some of your usual JRPG fluff for a plot that actually has some weight to it. Between the gorgeous RE Engine visuals and the deeply addictive Habitat Restoration loop, I found it easy to lose track of time just tinkering with the game’s ecosystem.

The rock-paper-scissors-based combat has plenty of strategic depth (imagine that), and the Monstie roster is just a dream for anyone who loves collecting or min-maxing their perfect team.

★ Where Every Hunt Tells a Story Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection on PC Shop on Eneba Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection Premium Deluxe Edition on PC Shop on Eneba

Of course, I’d be lying if I said the experience didn’t have a few bumps. The post-game feels a bit thin at launch compared to what I’m used to, and that mandatory Ratha party slot is still a bit of a nuisance for squad variety.

BUT, even with those nitpicks, this is honestly one of the easiest titles to recommend out of the few games I’ve reviewed so far. Full stop, Monster Hunter Stories 3 is one of the best Monster Hunter games and definitely among the top JRPGs not just of 2026, but of the last decade as well.

It doesn’t really matter if you’ve been a fan since the first game or you’re a complete newcomer – there has never been a better time to become a Rider. The final takeaway from my Monster Hunter Stories 3 review? Don’t sleep on this spin-off game.

Pros Cons ✅ Genuinely moving story that hits harder than previous titles



✅ Habitat Restoration makes the world feel interactive



✅ Gorgeous RE Engine visuals that are just *chef’s kiss* absolute eye-candy



✅ Plenty of added QoL features



✅ Exceptional soundtrack featuring original monster themes ❌ Ally AI can be frustrating in boss fights



❌ Late-game difficulty spikes and Switch 2 frame drops

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