10 Best Games Like Hollow Knight You Need to Play

Image credit: Team Cherry

If you’ve fallen in love with Hollow Knight, chances are you’re craving more games that combine tight platforming, rich atmosphere, and tough-as-nails combat. This guide explores the best games like Hollow Knight, offering a mix of titles that tap into different aspects of what made Team Cherry’s indie masterpiece so memorable. 

Whether you’re drawn to the haunting world-building, Metroidvania-style exploration, or brutally satisfying difficulty, you’ll find something worth playing in this expertly curated list.

I have selected titles that echo Hollow Knight’s soul, some leaning into the intricate lore, others embracing the thrill of discovery or precision combat. The games listed here aren’t just similar; they elevate the genre in their own right.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Hollow Knight

Searching for games that capture the magic of Hollow Knight? This list highlights titles that excel in Metroidvania-style exploration, memorable combat, and stunning visual storytelling. Whether it’s the fluid movement, deep lore, or the challenge of mastering every enemy encounter, these games deliver that same sense of rewarding immersion.

  1. Dead Cells (2018) – a rogue-lite Metroidvania that hooks you with fast-paced combat, procedurally generated levels, and countless weapon combos. Every run feels fresh and thrilling.
  2. Blasphemous (2019) – combines relentless hack and slash mechanics with haunting religious iconography and punishing difficulty, perfect for players who crave dark, atmospheric worlds.
  3. Ori and the Will of the Wisps (2020) – brings unmatched platforming fluidity and emotional depth. With breathtaking visuals and a heartfelt story, it’s one of the most beautiful games in the genre.

These aren’t just lookalikes—they’re some of the best Metroidvania games available today. Whether you love sharp combat, rich environments, or deep lore, this list offers something for every kind of adventurer.

Scroll down to explore all 10 titles we’ve picked as must-plays for Hollow Knight fans, you might just find your next favorite.

10 Best Games Like Hollow Knight for Fans of Metroidvanias

The following games capture the spirit of Hollow Knight through different lenses; some focusing on atmosphere, others on combat or lore. Whether you’re a seasoned Metroidvania fan or a newcomer hungry for a challenge, these games deliver.

1. Dead Cells [Best Metroidvania Game for Xbox Fans]

Dead Cells - Best Metroidvania Game for Xbox Fans
PlatformsXbox, PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch, macOS, iOS, Android
Year of release2018
DeveloperMotion Twin 
Average playtime/Best for/Unique features15–60 hours / Best for combat-heavy exploration

Dead Cells is a fast-paced rogue-lite that stands tall among the best metroidvania games thanks to its fluid combat, nonlinear progression, and rich pixel art. You play as a failed alchemical experiment exploring a cursed island, slashing through enemies and uncovering secrets as you build your arsenal.

What makes Dead Cells truly shine is how each run feels fresh, encouraging experimentation with weapons, skills, and routes. If you loved Hollow Knight’s challenge and exploration, this engaging title delivers exactly that with a quicker tempo and high replay value. Its tight controls and tough-but-fair difficulty will keep you coming back for more.

2. Blasphemous [A Brutal Hack and Slash Metroidvania for Xbox]

Blasphemous - A Brutal Hack and Slash Metroidvania for Xbox
PlatformsXbox, PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch, macOS, iOS, Android
Year of release2018
DeveloperMotion Twin 
Average playtime/Best for/Unique features15–60 hours / Best for combat-heavy exploration

Blasphemous blends intense combat with deep lore and haunting visuals, making it one of the top hack and slash games for fans of dark fantasy. Set in the twisted world of Cvstodia, you play as The Penitent One, battling grotesque enemies and unraveling cryptic mysteries in a beautifully disturbing metroidvania world. 

What stood out most for me was its punishing but rewarding gameplay; every boss fight feels earned, and each new relic or ability adds meaningful depth. 

The game’s art and soundtrack are unforgettable, drawing you into a terrifying and mesmerizing world. It’s not just boss battles, but rather the ancient civilization environment, making it a whole experience you’ll want to conquer.

3. Ori and The Will of The Wisps [Visually Stunning Adventure with Intense Combat]

Ori and The Will of The Wisps - Visually Stunning Adventure with Intense Combat
PlatformsPC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Year of release2020
DeveloperMoon Studios
Average playtime12-15 hours
Best for Fans of emotional stories and refined platforming combat
Unique features15–60 hours / Best for combat-heavy exploration

It is one of the best games like Hollow Knight, and I say it without a doubt. Ori and the Will of the Wisps delivers a breathtaking platforming experience with heart-wrenching storytelling and fluid, skill-based combat.

While it’s not a traditional fighter, it easily earns a place among the most artistic and emotionally driven fighting games with action elements. Ori’s clashes against corrupted foes require precision and timing, offering an immersive challenge. 

4. Undertale [Pixel RPG Where Every Choice Matters]

Undertale - Pixel RPG Where Every Choice Matters
PlatformsNintendo Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox One
Year of Release2015
DeveloperToby Fox
Average Playtime6–10 hours
Best ForFans of narrative-driven games
Unique FeaturesPacifist/combat paths, unique humor, player-driven outcomes

Few titles have left a mark on storytelling the way Undertale has. Developed almost entirely by one person, this cult classic is an emotional rollercoaster that redefines how you interact with enemies, offering you the choice to fight or show mercy.

It’s one of the best indie games of all time, thanks to its branching paths, moral decisions, and a soundtrack that will stick with you.

You’ll meet quirky characters like Papyrus, Sans, and Flowey, each offering humor, heart, or heartbreak in equal measure. Midway through your playthrough, you’ll realize that every decision matters, and that’s where Undertale truly shines. 

5. Rain World [Beautiful Platformer Where Survival Is Everything]

Rain World - Beautiful Platformer Where Survival Is Everything
PlatformsPC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One
Year of Release2017
DeveloperVideocult
Average Playtime20–30 hours
Best ForFans of survival & exploration
Unique FeaturesDynamic AI, ecosystem-based gameplay, atmospheric design

Rain World drops you into a hauntingly beautiful post-apocalyptic world as a fragile “slugcat” searching for family. What makes this one of the best platformer games isn’t just its challenging mechanics, but also the unpredictable AI and hostile ecosystem that react dynamically to your presence. You’re not just platforming; you’re surviving.

The hand-animated world breathes with detail, and every encounter, whether with towering lizards or fleeting rainstorms, feels personal and unscripted. Midway through, you realize that mastering movement is just the beginning. In the entire game, the real challenge lies in reading the world and adapting fast, which makes it one of the best games like Hollow Knight.

6. Slain: Back From Hell [A Heavy Metal Homage to Classic Platformers]

Slain: Back From Hell - A Heavy Metal Homage to Classic Platformers
PlatformsPC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One
Year of Release2016
DeveloperWolf Brew Games
Average Playtime6–8 hours
Best ForFans of gothic visuals & retro gameplay
Unique FeaturesMetal soundtrack, pixel gore, punishing combat

With its blood-soaked aesthetics and shredding guitar soundtrack, Slain: Back From Hell feels like a love letter to the golden era of 2D platformers. This game blends punishing combat and puzzle elements with a grim, dark fantasy world. The timing-based attacks and ruthless enemies make it a standout among great platformer games that prioritize style and challenge.

If you’re into retro-inspired visual style and brutal difficulty, this one’s made for you.

7. Ori and The Blind Forest [A Visually Stunning and Emotional Journey]

Ori and The Blind Forest - A Visually Stunning and Emotional Journey
PlatformsXbox One, PC
Year of Release2015
DeveloperMoon Studios
Average Playtime8–10 hours
Best ForPlayers who love story-driven platformers
Unique FeaturesEmotional storytelling, fluid movement, painterly art style

Ori and the Blind Forest is more than just a game, it’s an experience. This visually breathtaking title combines emotional storytelling with tight platforming and stunning hand-painted environments. Whether you’re leaping through glowing forests or evading perilous enemies, every moment feels purposeful.

Recognized as one of the best platformer games, Ori’s charm lies in its heart and polish. Midway through the game, you’ll find yourself fully immersed in its rhythm and grace. 

8. Celeste [A Heartfelt Climb Through Challenging Platform]

Celeste - A Heartfelt Climb Through Challenging Platform
PlatformsPC, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch
Year of Release2018
DeveloperMaddy Makes Games
Average Playtime8–10 hours
Best ForPlayers who love a good challenge
Unique FeaturesAssist mode, touching story, tight controls

When it comes to finding the best games like Hollow Knight, Celeste does not miss a chance. Celeste offers a touching narrative combined with precise platforming mechanics. As Madeline, players ascend the titular mountain, facing both physical and emotional challenges. The game’s pixel art style and evocative soundtrack complement its tight controls and inventive level design. 

Recognized as one of the top platformer games, Celeste balances difficulty with accessibility, making each success deeply satisfying. If you love to play Hollow Knight, then I’m sure this game would make it to the list of your favorites. 

9. Axiom Verge [A Sci-Fi Metroidvania Adventure]

Axiom Verge - A Sci-Fi Metroidvania Adventure

Axiom Verge drops you into a glitchy, atmospheric world full of secrets, strange weapons, and eerie bosses. It’s one of the best modern takes on classic metroidvania games, drawing heavy inspiration from Metroid while adding its own sci-fi edge.

As you unravel its twisted story and uncover hidden upgrades, it’s easy to see why this indie gem keeps fans coming back. The retro graphics and synth-heavy soundtrack make the journey feel nostalgic and fresh at once, which is exactly what fans of the best games like Hollow Knight crave.

PlatformsPC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Switch
Year of Release2015
DeveloperThomas Happ Games
Average Playtime10–12 hours
Best ForSci-fi lovers, retro game fans
Unique FeaturesWeapon variety, glitch mechanic
10. Hyper Light Drifter [A Visually Striking Action RPG with Deep Combat]

Hyper Light Drifter - A Visually Striking Action RPG with Deep Combat
PlatformsPC, macOS, Linux, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android
Year of Release2016
DeveloperHeart Machine
Average Playtime10–12 hours
Best ForFans of challenging combat and atmospheric storytelling
Unique FeaturesNon-verbal narrative, dynamic combat system, co-op mode

Hyper Light Drifter is a 2D action RPG that pays homage to classic 16-bit games while introducing modern mechanics and a hauntingly beautiful world. Players take on the role of the Drifter, a character plagued by a mysterious illness, exploring ancient ruins in search of a cure. The game’s challenging combat, atmospheric storytelling, and stunning pixel art make it a standout title in the indie game scene, especially when you are on the lookout for the best games like Hollow Knight.

FAQs 

What game is most like Hollow Knight?

Hyper Light Drifter and Dead Cells are the best games like Hollow Knight. They feature similar fast-paced combat, intricate world design, and minimalist storytelling, making them great picks for fans of Metroidvania adventures.

When is Hollow Knight: Silksong coming out?

No, it doesn’t have a confirmed release date yet. Originally announced in 2019, Silksong has seen multiple delays. Team Cherry is still actively working on the game, and while fans hoped for a 2024 release, it may now be pushed to 2025.

Is Silksong connected to Hollow Knight?

Yes, Silksong is a sequel. It centers on Hornet, a key character from the first game. The story unfolds in a new kingdom with upgraded mechanics, deeper lore, and expanded combat abilities, promising a fresh yet familiar experience for longtime fans.

