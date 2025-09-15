18 Games Like Warframe: Ultimate Alternatives List in 2025

Games like Warframe deliver that addictive mix of third-person shooter action, character progression, and loot hunting that keeps players coming back for more. As a fan of looter-shooter games, I’ve spent countless hours grinding missions, customizing loadouts, and teaming up for epic battles – and these alternatives capture that essence perfectly.

Whether you’re into sci-fi worlds or fantasy realms, these Warframe alternatives emphasize fast-paced combat, fluid mechanics like parkour, and the satisfaction of powering up your arsenal. If you’ve mastered Warframe‘s mods and endless runs, these picks address common cravings like deeper skill trees or cooperative play, all while integrating seamlessly into your gaming routine. Let’s explore why each of these games stands out as a worthy alternative.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Warframe

After exploring dozens of shooter games and action RPGs, I believe these top five games are the best Warframe alternatives due to their blend of grinding, customization, and adrenaline-pumping fights. These games capture the fun of running missions for better gear, much like Warframe‘s rewarding loop, but each adds unique twists – from over-the-top humor to strategic co-op. Here’s a quick rundown:

Borderlands 3 (2019) – Over-the-top loot shooter with billions of guns and chaotic co-op that rivals Warframe‘s arsenal-building frenzy. Explore vibrant worlds, battle cults, and customize builds with gameplay that keeps you hooked. Its free-to-play vibe and humor make every fight a loot-driven blast for fans seeking endless loot and TPS (third-person shooter) thrills. Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr (2018) – Dark sci-fi action RPG in a grim universe, perfect for fans of Warframe‘s lore-driven missions and deep progression. Purge heretics with customizable classes, where gameplay depth and gothic aesthetics create immersive battles. It’s a gritty multiplayer game for those who love strategic fights and rich worlds. Path of Exile 2 (2024) – Immense skill trees and loot-driven gameplay that echo Warframe‘s customization, with endless build possibilities. Craft unique characters in a dark world, mastering abilities through procedural campaigns. This free-to-play sequel offers fans complex mechanics and cooperative battles for deep third-person adventures. Titanfall 2 (2016) – Blends fluid movement and mech combat, capturing Warframe‘s parkour and high-mobility battles. Wall-run and pilot titans in futuristic shooter games, where fast-paced gameplay shines. Its dynamic fights and short, engaging campaign make it a must for fans craving TPS action. Anthem (2019) – Cooperative exosuit action with flying and abilities, mirroring Warframe‘s power fantasy in a shared world. Soar through lush biomes, chaining combos in multiplayer games. Despite flaws, its gameplay and sci-fi aesthetic deliver thrilling battles for fans seeking free cooperative shooter games.

These games stand out because they prioritize fun over frustration, offering free-to-play elements or fair progression without heavy monetization. For RPG and looter-shooter enthusiasts, they address pain points like repetitive grinds by introducing fresh mechanics, such as dynamic worlds or class synergies. Keep scrolling for the full breakdown – you might discover your next obsession among these games similar to Warframe.

18 Games Like Warframe – Must-Play Similar Titles

This curated list of 18 games like Warframe spans third-person shooter gems and action RPGs, each handpicked for their grinding appeal, combat flair, and features. From free games to premium titles, they feature multiplayer games with a co-op focus, customizable characters, and battles that demand strategy. These games like Warframe offer that familiar rush of looting weapons, upgrading abilities, and surviving hordes. How many of these have you played?

Our Score: 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia Year of release 2019 Creator/s Developer: Gearbox SoftwarePublisher: 2K Games Average playtime 42 hours main story Best for Chaotic co-op and gun variety Unique features Billions of procedurally generated weapons, cel-shaded art style with humorous storytelling Metacritic score 81

Borderlands 3 thrusts you into a galaxy-spanning adventure as a Vault Hunter battling cults and corporations on multiple planets. Primary activities involve looting guns, customizing builds, and engaging in explosive shootouts, all set against a vibrant, cel-shaded aesthetic that pops with colorful explosions and quirky designs.

I love how Borderlands 3 gets wild in the endgame! The gunplay feels incredible, with weapons that change how I play. Finding rare loot in co-op missions is super satisfying. The constant weapon variety keeps fights fresh, much like experimenting with mods in Warframe.

Why we chose it This game’s endless gun combinations and humorous tone make it exceptional for looter game fans seeking that grind-for-power thrill.

This TPS game delivers chaotic multiplayer actions for fans, where gameplay thrives on loot-driven battles. Discover billions of guns to customize your character, ensuring every fight in this sci-fi world feels dynamic and rewarding for hours of play.

My Verdict: Fans of Warframe will love this for its addictive loot cycle and fast-paced combat, where every run uncovers new ways to dominate enemies. It’s a seamless blend of humor and action that scratches the itch for building an unstoppable arsenal.

Our Score: 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of release 2018 Creator/s Developer: NeocoreGamesPublisher: NeocoreGames Average playtime 20 hours main story Best for Warhammer lore immersion Unique features Destructible environments, class-based progression with seasonal content Metacritic score 67

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr casts you as an Inquisitor purging heretics in a grimdark galaxy, blending ARPG elements with tactical combat. Players engage in mission-based runs, looting gear and upgrading skills, amid a dark, gothic aesthetic filled with towering cathedrals and chaotic battlefields.

I found that Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr feels powerful by level 20, with amazing combat that keeps me hooked. The grind can feel repetitive, but it mirrors Warframe‘s endless missions, making every run satisfying for fans like me who love deep, action-packed progression. This dark sci-fi action RPG in the Warhammer universe delivers atmospheric depth, with customizable classes that evolve through brutal encounters.

Why we chose it Its immersive Warhammer setting and loot-driven progression stand out, offering a thematic depth that enhances the action RPG grind.

Its gameplay immerses you in a rich world, where multiplayer games shine with strategic fights. Developer NeocoreGames crafts a title that lets you create powerful builds, perfect for fans seeking sci-fi shooter games with hours of loot-driven progression.

My Verdict: Warframe enthusiasts will appreciate the dark lore and repetitive yet satisfying runs, where building your Inquisitor feels like mastering a new Warframe. It’s ideal for those craving a gritty alternative with strategic depth.

3. Path of Exile 2 [Best Deep Loot-Driven ARPG Sequel]

Our Score: 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2024 Creator/s Developer: Grinding Gear GamesPublisher: Grinding Gear Games Average playtime 34.5 hours main story Best for Build experimentation Unique features Vast skill tree, procedural campaigns with co-op elements Metacritic score N/A (Early Access positive)

Path of Exile 2 immerses you in a dark fantasy world as an exile fighting gods and monsters across procedurally generated acts. Activities focus on looting items, crafting builds, and surviving intense encounters, with a gritty, isometric aesthetic featuring detailed environments and dynamic weather.

Many rave about its unique aspects like stunning visuals and fluid combat, with some players noting how the gem system and dodge mechanics make progression feel rewarding, echoing Warframe‘s modding depth. With a deep skill tree and loot-driven action, this fantastic action RPG game shines through endless customization, turning every playthrough into a fresh challenge.

Why we chose it The intricate skill system and loot variety make it a standout for players who love theorycrafting powerful characters.

Fans of games like Warframe will love the intricate gameplay, where abilities and gear evolve through cooperative battles. This free to play game offers hours of replayable content, letting you create powerful characters to conquer dynamic genres and survive relentless fights in a rich sci-fi-inspired fantasy setting.

My Verdict: For Warframe fans, this game delivers unmatched depth in abilities and gear, where discovering synergies feels like unlocking new powers. It’s a grind-heavy gem that rewards dedication with god-like builds.

4. Titanfall 2 [Best Fast-Paced Mech Combat Shooter]

Our Score: 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of release 2016 Creator/s Developer: Respawn EntertainmentPublisher: Electronic Arts Average playtime 6 hours main story Best for Mobility-focused shooters Unique features Wall-running, titan piloting with seamless transitions, and exciting game modes Metacritic score 89

Titanfall 2 follows a pilot and their titan in a war-torn future, blending single-player narrative with multiplayer mayhem. Players run high-mobility missions, grappling and wall-running while calling in mechs, set in futuristic battlefields with industrial visuals and explosive effects.

Why we chose it Its unparalleled movement and mech integration elevate the shooter genre for high-adrenaline fans.

Many players emphasize unique aspects like amazing level design and smooth gunplay, with some even describing the campaign as short but enjoyable for its innovative gimmicks. This fast-paced shooter with fluid movement and mech combat captures Warframe‘s parkour essence, amplified by titan drops that shift battles dramatically.

My Verdict: Warframe players will adore the seamless mobility and power spikes, making every fight feel dynamic. It’s a must for those who love blending agility with heavy firepower.

5. Anthem [Best Cooperative Exosuit Action Adventure]

Our Score: 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of release 2019 Creator/s Developer: BioWarePublisher: Electronic Arts Average playtime 26 hours main story Best for Aerial combat Unique features Javelin flight, combo-based abilities in open worlds Metacritic score 59

Anthem puts you in a freelancer’s exosuit, exploring a lush, alien world threatened by cataclysms. Activities include flying through biomes, looting artifacts, and teaming for strongholds, with stunning visuals of waterfalls, ruins, and bioluminescent flora.

Despite some drawbacks, Anthem offers fun flying and exciting combat. You will enjoy its unique javelin customization system. As a cooperative action RPG with customizable flying exosuits, it mirrors Warframe’s mobility, adding height to exploration and battles.

Why we chose it The exosuit flight and combo mechanics provide a fresh take on cooperative power fantasies.

Fans of multiplayer games will love chaining abilities in this sci-fi world, where gameplay emphasizes fluid movement and team synergy. Despite patches, the free-to-play vibe and dynamic battles make it a thrilling third-person title for those seeking power-packed adventures with friends.

My Verdict: Ideal for Warframe fans seeking soaring freedom and squad synergy, where abilities chain into devastating combos. Despite flaws, its core loop delivers exhilarating highs.

6. Deep Rock Galactic [Best Co-op Dwarf Mining FPS]

Our Score: 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2020 Creator/s Developer: Ghost Ship GamesPublisher: Coffee Stain Publishing Average playtime 45 hours main Best for Co-op mining Unique features Procedural caves, dwarf classes with tools like drills and flares Metacritic score 85

Deep Rock Galactic has you as space dwarves mining hazardous planets while fending off bugs. Players dig tunnels, collect resources, and battle alien swarms in voxel-based caves with dim lighting and rocky terrains. Many players praise Deep Rock Galactic for its smooth performance and enjoyable co-op gameplay, noting the positive community and satisfying gunplay.

Why we chose it Its cooperative mining and class synergies create endlessly replayable horde defense.

It features cooperative mining and combat with unique dwarf classes, bringing humor and teamwork similar to Warframe‘s varied missions. Its procedural caves add fresh, exciting twists to every game.

My Verdict: Warframe lovers will enjoy the grind for upgrades and chaotic team fights, where every mission feels like a risky heist. Rock and stone to the bone!

7. Helldivers 2 [Best Satirical Top-Down Co-op Shooter]

Our Score: 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2024 Creator/s Developer: Arrowhead Game StudiosPublisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment Average playtime 31 hours main Best for Satirical co-op Unique features Stratagems like orbital strikes, friendly fire mechanics Metacritic score 82

Helldivers 2 enlists you in Super Earth’s forces, spreading democracy via bug-squashing ops. Activities revolve around objective-based missions with airstrikes and extractions, in war-torn planets with explosive visuals.

I love how Helldivers 2 makes battles feel intense and requires tight coordination with friends. The stratagems add a violent, fun twist! This top-down cooperative shooter blends strategic gameplay and humor, capturing Warframe-style horde fights while focusing on team tactics.

Why we chose it The satirical tone and stratagem system make co-op feel hilariously strategic.

It is one of the more popular PS5 games among players seeking Warframe-like horde battles and strategic teamwork. Join friends to fight alien swarms, using stratagems to control chaotic battles. This multiplayer game offers several features and sci-fi thrills, where gameplay demands teamwork to survive. Its free updates and depth make it a fan-favorite shooter game for hours of intense play. Just make sure to play it on a solid gaming monitor, because getting lost in this battlefield will compromise your mission.

My Verdict: Perfect for Warframe fans wanting tactical depth in multiplayer games, where friendly fire adds chaos to saving humanity.

8. Monster Hunter World [Epic Open-World Creature Hunts]

Our Score: 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X Year of release 2018 Creator/s Developer: CapcomPublisher: Capcom Average playtime 107 hours main Best for Boss hunting Unique features Ecosystem interactions, weapon crafting from monster parts Metacritic score 90

Monster Hunter World tasks you with hunting colossal beasts in vibrant ecosystems to craft gear. Players track, trap, and slay monsters in open biomes with lush jungles and volcanic vistas.

Monster Hunter World features unique monsters with distinct traits and immersive cutscenes that pull one into the story. The graphics and narrative are quite impressive. Hunting massive creatures in a vast open world feels like Warframe‘s gear grind, with rich ecological details adding depth.

Why we chose it The monster ecology and crafting loop offer rewarding progression for hunt enthusiasts.

This action RPG immerses fans in dynamic battles, where gameplay rewards strategic fights and loot collection. Craft weapons from monster parts, explore diverse worlds, and team up in multiplayer games to survive epic hunts, offering hours of free progression for TPS enthusiasts seeking rich mechanics. While it is available on various platforms, it is one of the most popular Xbox Series X games.

My Verdict: Warframe players will relish the strategic hunts and loot from battles, turning every fight into a gear upgrade. It’s a masterpiece for grind lovers.

9. Monster Hunter Rise [Vertical Mobility Hunting Action]

Our Score: 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2021 Creator/s Developer: CapcomPublisher: Capcom Average playtime 23 hours main Best for Portable hunts Unique features Wirebug mobility, palamute companions for faster traversal Metacritic score 88

Monster Hunter Rise sends you to Kamura Village to defend against rampaging monsters using new tools. Activities include vertical hunts and wyvern riding in Japanese-inspired locales with bamboo forests and misty mountains.

I noticed Monster Hunter Rise has faster combat and customizable move-sets, which players seem to love for its relaxed vibe. The fast-paced hunting, boosted by vertical mobility and wirebugs, adds an aerial flair that feels like Warframe’s fluid movement but with a fresh twist.

Why we chose it Wirebug mechanics revolutionize mobility in the hunting formula.

Fans of third-person action will discover a free-spirited gameplay loop, crafting gear to fight massive beasts. Its mechanics let you customize builds, mastering abilities in a vibrant world, making every battle a thrilling hunt for loot and glory across dynamic genres.

My Verdict: For Warframe fans, the agile hunts and companion aids make progression feel dynamic. It’s a breezy yet deep entry in the series.

10. Absolver [Best Martial Arts PvP Combat Game]

Our Score: 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of release 2017 Creator/s Developer: SloclapPublisher: Devolver Digital Average playtime 10 hours main Best for Martial arts duels Unique features Deck-building combat, learning moves from opponents Metacritic score 75

Absolver places you as a Prospect mastering martial arts in a fallen empire. Players build custom decks, spar, and explore in minimalist ruins with flowing animations. Absolver offers an amazing variety of moves and allows you to personalize your playstyle, though it can feel a bit clunky at times. Its martial arts-focused PvP and PvE action, with a deep combat system, gives Warframe-like customization for hand-to-hand fights.

Why we chose it The deck system allows deeply personal combat styles.

Craft unique character fighting styles, learning moves from foes in fluid battles. This game emphasizes depth and skill, letting fans create intricate combos. Despite minor flaws, its mechanics shine in multiplayer games, delivering intense fights for those seeking third-person mastery in a minimalist world.

My Verdict: Warframe enthusiasts will dig the build-crafting in fights, where learning from foes adds depth. It’s a niche gem for fans of great fighting games.

Our Score: 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2022 Creator/s Developer: Gearbox SoftwarePublisher: 2K Games Average playtime 16 hours main Best for Fantasy looting Unique features Tabletop RPG elements, multiclassing with spells Metacritic score 77

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands unfolds in a D&D-inspired world where you create a hero to battle dragons and skeletons. Activities feature questing, looting guns with spells, in whimsical realms with cartoonish flair. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has fun dialogue and cool guns, with an okay story. Its fantasy-loot shooter style, packed with wacky humor and RPG elements, adds a magical twist to Warframe’s formula.

Why we chose it The RPG multiclassing and humor infuse loot-shooting with creativity.

Gameplay blends multiplayer games with the endlessly fun FPS game chaos, letting fans customize builds using spells and guns. Its vibrant world and free-to-play vibe make every fight replayable, as you discover quirky mechanics and master abilities for endless loot-driven fun.

My Verdict: Great for Warframe fans wanting whimsical twists on grinding, with builds that blend guns and spells. It’s chaotic fun at its best.

12. Wayfinder [Best Cooperative Hero Dungeon Crawler]

Our Score: 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 Year of release 2023 Creator/s Developer: Airship SyndicatePublisher: Digital Extremes Average playtime 35.5 hours main Best for Dungeon crawling Unique features Echo system for gear, hero switching in runs Metacritic score 70

Wayfinder has you as a hero reclaiming a fractured world through dungeons and bosses. Players customize loadouts and explore vibrant realms with glowing effects. You will enjoy Wayfinder for its fast-paced combat and stunning art style, though some say replaying can feel limited. Its cooperative dungeon-crawling with customizable heroes is similar to Warframe’s flexible hero-switching gameplay.

Why we chose it Hero customization and dungeon variety keep co-op fresh.

Dive into multiplayer games with dynamic gameplay, where abilities shape your character’s role. Team up with friends to fight enemies, leveraging the echo system to craft powerful gear. Despite occasional repetitive missions, the third-person combat and hero flexibility keep fans engaged, offering a free-to-play experience akin to Warframe. Its fast-paced combat, evolving mechanics, and vivid world make it one of the best hack-and-slash games.

My Verdict: Warframe players will like the hero flexibility and loot hunts, making teams adaptable. It’s ideal for group adventures.

13. Outriders [Best Cover-Based RPG Shooter]

Our Score: 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia Year of release 2021 Creator/s Developer: People Can FlyPublisher: Square Enix Average playtime 16.5 hours main Best for Class powers Unique features World tiers for difficulty scaling, anomaly abilities Metacritic score 73

Outriders strand you on Enoch, using altered powers to survive aliens and storms. Activities emphasize cover shooting and ability combos in ruined landscapes with stormy visuals. I noticed Outriders has straightforward gameplay and exciting endgame loops that keep sessions short and fun. Its cover-based shooter style, mixed with RPG progression and loot, adds powerful abilities to Warframe’s gunplay feel.

Why we chose it The anomaly powers and scaling create engaging build variety.

Craft builds with anomaly abilities, scaling difficulty via world tiers. Fans of amazing third-person shooter games will enjoy the fast-paced battles and co-op focus, where character customization fuels replayability. Its sci-fi aesthetic and free approach to progression make it a thrilling game like Warframe for loot-driven genres.

My Verdict: Suits Warframe fans for its power-infused shoots, where classes shine in co-op. It’s a solid looter with punchy action.

14. Godfall [Best Loot-Driven Melee Combat]

Our Score: 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 Year of release 2020 Creator/s Developer: Counterplay GamesPublisher: Gearbox Publishing Average playtime 12.5 hours main Best for Melee focus Unique features Valorplates for playstyles, weak point breaks Metacritic score 61

Godfall pits you as a knight reclaiming realms with divine armor. Players slash through enemies, looting sets in opulent, golden worlds. I found Godfall’s combat smooth and its visuals gorgeous, though it can feel repetitive. Its loot-driven melee system, with shiny armor sets, adds flair to Warframe’s customization style.

Why we chose it Valorplate switching elevates melee looting.

Engage in third-person battles, mastering abilities to dominate foes. Its gameplay emphasizes fast-paced fights, where Valorplates transform playstyles. Fans of shooter games will enjoy crafting powerful builds, despite simpler mechanics. The sci-fi aesthetic and cooperative modes echo Warframe’s grind, offering hours of loot-hunting fun. Discover vibrant realms, customize gear, and battle with flair in this title, perfect for those seeking free-form combat depth.

My Verdict: Warframe enthusiasts will enjoy the armor builds and combos, adding flair to close-quarters fights. It’s visually striking despite its simplicity.

15. Remnant 2 [Best Roguelike Third-Person Shooter]

Our Score: 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Creator/s Developer: Gunfire GamesPublisher: Gearbox Publishing Average playtime 26 hours main Best for Roguelike worlds Unique features Procedural campaigns, archetype dual-classing Metacritic score 80

Remnant 2 has you traversing dynamic worlds to stop an apocalypse. Activities involve shooting horrors and solving puzzles in ever-changing realms with dark, varied aesthetics. Many players praise Remnant 2 for its hidden secrets and diverse builds, saying it’s a big step up from the first game. As a third-person shooter with roguelike twists and ever-changing worlds, it keeps your Warframe-style runs fresh and exciting.

Why we chose it Procedural worlds ensure endless replayability.

Players battle grotesque enemies, crafting builds with dual archetypes for endless gameplay depth. Its mechanics encourage fans to discover new strategies, surviving randomized challenges. This shooter game captivates with cooperative fights and loot-driven progression, making every play session unique for third-person enthusiasts seeking intense battles and free exploration.

My Verdict: Warframe fans will love the randomized challenges and builds, making each playthrough unique. It’s a souls-like shooter done right.

Our Score: 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2021 (Legendary Edition) Creator/s Developer: BioWarePublisher: Electronic Arts Average playtime 60.5 hours main Best for Narrative choices Unique features Branching stories, squad commands in space opera Metacritic score 86

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition chronicles Commander Shepard’s galaxy-saving saga across three games. Players explore planets, make choices, and command squads in sci-fi vistas with detailed ships and aliens.

Mass Effect shines with its improved story and lively characters that feel real, thanks to gripping dialogue. Its story-driven RPG style, with choices that shape the game and squad-based combat, brings deep emotional weight to Warframe’s lore.

Why we chose it Choice-driven narratives create personal epics.

Shape the world through decisions, leading multiplayer teams in epic battles. Its rich gameplay lets fans discover new narratives and master abilities to fight threats. This title offers immersive hours, perfect for third-person enthusiasts seeking free emotional depth in a vast universe.

My Verdict: Warframe lore fans will cherish the branching tales and squad tactics, where decisions shape the universe. It’s an RPG classic.

17. Gunfire Reborn [Best Roguelite Hero FPS]

Our Score: 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile Year of release 2021 Creator/s Developer: Duoyi NetworkPublisher: Duoyi Network Average playtime 13.5 hours main Best for Roguelite runs Unique features Hero skills, procedural levels with elemental guns Metacritic score 81

Gunfire Reborn features anthropomorphic heroes raiding procedurally generated realms for loot. Players blast through levels, upgrading skills in cel-shaded dungeons with chaotic effects. Gunfire Reborn has awesome movement and builds synergy, making co-op a blast. Its roguelite FPS style, with hero skills and random levels, spices up Warframe-like missions with fresh, unpredictable flair.

Why we chose it Hero abilities and procedurals keep runs exciting.

This shooter game captivates fans with fast-paced gameplay, where customizing characters and guns creates dynamic battles. Its sci-fi aesthetic and cooperative multiplayer games ensure every playthrough feels fresh. Discover elemental weapons and master mechanics to survive randomized challenges, making it a thrilling title for those seeking free action and depth in short, intense runs.

My Verdict: Warframe players will enjoy the quick, build-focused runs, blending the FPS features with some of the greatest roguelite game elements. It’s addictive and replayable.

18. Warhammer: Vermintide 2 [Best Co-op Melee Horde Slayer]

Our Score: 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of release 2018 Creator/s Developer: FatsharkPublisher: Fatshark Average playtime 35 hours main Best for Horde slaying Unique features Hero careers, melee-focused co-op with loot boxes Metacritic score 82

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 unites heroes against Skaven hordes in grim fantasy sieges. Players hack through waves, completing objectives in medieval ruins with bloody visuals. I love how Warhammer: Vermintide 2 delivers awesome melee combat and a friendly community, with progression that rewards skill. Its cooperative, hero-driven action and loot system amplify Warframe‘s intense close-quarters battles.

Choose from varied careers like Witch Hunter or Slayer, each with unique abilities to master. The gameplay emphasizes teamwork, where friends coordinate to survive relentless battles. Its loot system rewards skillful play, offering gear to customize your character.

Why we chose it Melee depth and hero variety enhance horde survival.

This third-person title delivers intense fights in a gritty world, perfect for fans seeking multiplayer actions with depth. Despite occasional grind, the cooperative mechanics and community vibe make every session thrilling.

My Verdict: Warframe fans will thrive in the intense co-op and loot grinds, where teamwork slays all. It’s a bloody delight for melee lovers.

FAQs

What is the best game like Warframe?

Borderlands 3 tops the list for its chaotic loot and co-op, blending humor with endless grinding. Its vibrant worlds and billions of guns make every fight a thrilling loot fest for fans seeking fast-paced shooter action.

What type of game is Warframe?

Warframe is a free-to-play TPS with looter elements, focusing on co-op missions and customization. Players master fluid combat and build arsenals in a sci-fi universe, perfect for grind enthusiasts.

Is Warframe a low-end PC game?

Yes, Warframe runs well on low-end PCs with optimized settings, though higher specs enhance performance. Its accessibility ensures smooth gameplay, making it ideal for diverse hardware setups.

Is Warframe single or multiplayer?

Warframe supports both single-player and multiplayer, but shines in co-op for missions and events. Team up with friends to tackle hordes, with seamless matchmaking for dynamic battles.