16 Games Like Valiant Tactics for 2025: Think, Fight, Repeat

If you’re already eyeing games like Valiant Tactics, you’re probably the kind of player who enjoys tough decisions, turn-based chaos, and watching your last surviving unit land a 5% crit out of pure spite.

This is a game built around tactical grid combat, fantasy flair, and tough-as-nails strategic battles. If that sounds like your thing, I’ve got a solid lineup waiting. Some picks lean into deep RPG mechanics, others double down on permadeath and panic, but all of them scratch that same tactical itch.

Let’s dig into the best similar games to Valiant Tactics. Trust me, you’ll want to try more than one.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Valiant Tactics

Games like Valiant Tactics aren’t button-mashers. They reward patience, planning, and sometimes a lucky crit roll. They also deliver deep mechanics, tense decision-making, and a whole lot of tactical satisfaction. From fantasy squads to sci-fi standoffs, here are my top five picks.

XCOM 2 (2016) – Brutal, brilliant, and deeply unfair in all the right ways. If you liked Valiant Tactics for its tactical systems and tough choices, XCOM is the blueprint. Divinity: Original Sin 2 (2017) – Tactical RPG perfection with a fantasy twist. Insanely flexible mechanics, great co-op, and spell combos that never get old. Into the Breach (2018) – Pure turn-based strategy boiled down to tiny maps and huge stakes. Every move feels like solving a deadly puzzle. Baldur’s Gate 3 (2023) – A sprawling RPG with tactical turn-based combat, rich party dynamics, and way too many ways to ruin someone’s day with a shove. The Last Spell (2023) – One of the best indie tactical RPGs in years. You defend a city at night, gear up by day, and every battle feels like the end of the world.

All five are games similar to Valiant Tactics in spirit – heavy on tactical depth, light on forgiveness. Whether you’re in it for the grid-based fights, the fantasy setting, or just a solid dose of strategy, these picks bring the heat. Perfect if you love turn-based games, tactical RPGs, and brutal strategic battles that never go easy on you.

16 Games Like Valiant Tactics That Reward Skill Over Luck

Tactical games live or die by how their systems feel. So, if Valiant Tactics caught your eye, you’re clearly into smart plays over fireworks. These strategy picks keep the pressure high and the victories genuinely satisfying. Let’s see which ones earn a spot in your rotation.

Type of game Turn-based tactical RPG, strategy, sci-fi Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Year of release 2016 Developer Firaxis Games Publisher 2K Games Average playtime 40-60 hours Best for Fans of punishing tactics and high-stakes squad decisions Unique features Brutal decision-making, permadeath squads, dynamic campaigns, high-stakes tactical combat

The sequel to XCOM: Enemy Unknown raises the stakes and chucks you into an environment where the aliens have already won. You’re running a resistance now, scraping together resources, recruiting rookies, and trying to hold it all together while the world burns around you. Tactical missions are turn-based and unforgiving, with overwatch traps, flanking shots, destructible cover, and some deeply unfair RNG. And if you screw up, you don’t just lose a match but also soldiers, progress, and momentum.

The strategic layer in between missions is just as tense. You juggle tech upgrades, scan locations, counter dark events, and try to stay one step ahead of the aliens’ doomsday clock. It’s a constant uphill battle, but that’s what makes every little win feel earned.

Why we chose it XCOM 2 elevates turn-based tactics with high-stakes decision-making, intense squad management, and brutal permadeath. Every choice counts in its layered strategy, delivering relentless tension and rewarding deep tactical play.

Type of game Turn-based tactical RPG, fantasy, party-based Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Year of release 2017 Developer Larian Studios Publisher Larian Studios Average playtime 60-100 hours Best for Fans of sandbox-style tactical RPGs with deep spell systems Unique features Deep party combat, branching quests, creative spell combos, environmental spell interactions, co-op mode, character origin stories, sandbox-style progression

This isn’t just a great tactical RPG game but a full-blown chaos sandbox disguised as a fantasy adventure. Divinity: Original Sin 2 throws you into a world full of magic, murder, and morally questionable choices. You build a group of four, pick from origin characters or custom builds, and explore the world while getting into turn-based scraps. Oh, and exploding barrels and electrified puddles are just part of the journey.

The combat is inspired by pure synergy. Some similar games opt for bouts of real-time combat, but not Divinity. You’re not just flinging spells; you’re setting up oil traps, dropping lightning on wet enemies, and then teleporting someone into the mess. Every battle feels like a mini-puzzle with ten possible answers. And outside of combat, nearly everything can be picked up, broken, stolen, or set on fire (with consequences).

Why we chose it Divinity: Original Sin 2 offers deep, tactical combat combined with a sprawling, reactive world. Its rich story, creative spell combinations, and player freedom deliver an unforgettable RPG experience where every choice matters.

Type of game Turn-based tactical strategy, sci-fi, puzzle Platforms PC, Switch Year of release 2018 Developer Subset Games Publisher Subset Games Average playtime 10-20 hours Best for Fans of bite-sized tactical puzzles Unique features Small grid maps, perfect information gameplay, mech vs. giant monsters, procedurally generated missions

Into the Breach is an excellent turn-based strategy game that felt like chess to me. You put giant alien bugs on the board and use a mech squad to stop them. The maps are microscopic (no running around here), so every move counts like it’s the last slice of pizza at a party. There’s no grinding or loot drops, just pure brain-twisting tactical action that rewards planning ahead and punishes mistakes (hard).

If you’re into Valiant Tactics’ turn-based precision but want something a bit more minimalist, this game’s your jam. It’s a tactical puzzle with lasers and explosions. Because who says saving the world has to look neat and tidy?

Why we chose it Into the Breach distills turn-based tactics into pure, brain-burning decision-making in tiny maps. Every battle is a tense puzzle where positioning is everything, and every sacrifice hurts.

Type of game Turn-based tactical RPG, fantasy, story-driven Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Developer Larian Studios Publisher Larian Studios Average playtime 50-100+ hours Best for Fans of deep, story-rich tactical RPGs Unique features Fully reactive story, turn-based combat, party customization, D&D 5e ruleset

Baldur’s Gate 3 is an iconic RPG game where your choices actually matter. The combat is turn-based and smart, with spells, positioning, and combos that keep you thinking. Outside the battles, it’s a massive RPG where your decisions actually change the story, so no two runs feel the same.

The story is classic D&D – dark, unpredictable, and packed with tricky choices. You’ll be dealing with mind flayers, different factions, and a world on the brink of chaos. If you’ve ever wanted to live a tabletop campaign but with better graphics, this is one of the best co-op games for you.

This game isn’t for speedrunners or button mashers. It’s about planning, reacting, and sometimes just watching chaos unfold because your rogue rolled a natural 1. With hours of content and a world that feels alive, it’s a serious time sink in the best way.

Why we chose it Baldur’s Gate 3 turns tactical combat into a sprawling fantasy epic. Combined with rich roleplay, branching choices, and party drama, it’s tactical depth wrapped in unforgettable storytelling.

Type of game Turn-based tactical RPG, apocalypse fantasy Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Switch Year of release 2021 Developer Oshtar Games Publisher The Arcade Crew Average playtime 20-40 hours Best for Fans of tactical RPGs with a dark twist Unique features Roguelike elements, base defense, procedurally generated maps, magic and melee combat

The Last Spell is a top-tier roguelike game that feels like Valiant Tactics’ darker cousin who never sleeps and has a serious grudge against zombies. You’re juggling classic turn-based tactics with a brutal grind after the apocalypse. All while defending your base every night from endless waves of monsters.

The twist? Procedurally generated maps and rogue-lite permadeath mean you’ll have to rethink your strategy every run. Forget cookie-cutter builds. The formula with this one is form an idea, uncover, explore, conquer, and brag about completing the map.

The magic/melee balance keeps combat spicy. Your squad’s survival depends on clever positioning, skill combos, and setting traps. It’s brutal but fair, with a pixel-art style that punches way above its weight in atmosphere. If you enjoy tactical battles where every decision can mean life or death, this is your jam.

Why we chose it The Last Spell delivers intense, turn-based defense gameplay that demands smart resource management and tough decisions. Its blend of strategic planning and high-stakes survival creates a gripping, relentless tactical experience.

Type of game Turn-based tactical RPG, high fantasy, political Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Switch Year of release 2022 (Reborn) Developer Square Enix Publisher Square Enix Average playtime 50-60 hours Best for Fans of branching storylines and old-school tactics Unique features Alignment paths, class-based combat, permadeath toggle, rewind mechanic

Reborn is the definitive way to play one of the games that basically invented Valiant Tactics. If FFT is your religion, Tactics Ogre: Reborn is the Old Testament. You lead a squad of mercenaries across a war-torn kingdom, where choices actually matter and every battle is a chess match with swords, spells, and miserable weather.

Combat is deeply strategic, with verticality, terrain bonuses, and a class system that rewards planning over brute force. There’s a rewind option now (thank the gods), so you can take risks without losing your MVP to a 3% crit. It’s slower-paced than modern strategy games, but the payoff is worth it. This is tactics with teeth.

Why we chose it Tactics Ogre: Reborn and Final Fantasy Tactics sets the gold standard for tactical RPGs. With deep, grid-based combat, complex storylines, and meaningful player choices, these classics define strategic mastery and storytelling in the genre.

Type of game Turn-based tactical RPG, fantasy school sim Platforms Switch Year of release 2019 Developers Intelligent Systems/Koei Tecmo Publisher Nintendo Average playtime 40-80 hours Best for Fans of character-driven tactics and branching narratives Unique features Three campaign paths, permadeath option, social sim mechanics, teaching system

Fire Emblem: Three Houses answers the question, “What if Valiant Tactics had tea parties and homework?” You’re a mercenary turned professor at a monastery that doubles as a military academy. And, surprise, it’s the dawn of war between rival houses. Between tactical battles, you build relationships, train your students, and decide who lives, dies, and leads armies.

Combat is classic Fire Emblem: turn-based, grid-based, and lethal if you mess up. But what makes Three Houses stand out is how much it makes you care. You’re not just deploying units but sending your favorite student into the frontlines and hoping they don’t eat a crit. The three campaign paths give it serious replay value, and the teaching system adds a new layer to an already amazing JRPG game.

Why we chose it Fire Emblem: Three Houses expertly combines deep, tactical battles with rich character development and impactful story choices. The mix of strategic combat and meaningful relationships creates a layered experience that keeps players invested both on and off the battlefield.

Type of game Turn-based tactical RPG, sci-fi squad shooter Platforms PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2020 Developers Splash Damage/The Coalition Publisher Xbox Game Studios Average playtime 25-35 hours Best for Players who want tactics with cinematic punch Unique features Aggressive overwatch system, executions, cinematic killcams, skill trees, loot

Gears Tactics happens when a cover shooter gets tired of button-mashing and decides to take things turn-based. You’re commanding a tight squad of COG soldiers during a Locust uprising. The action feels halfway between XCOM and a Gears cutscene. Yes, the chainsaw bayonet is still here. I also recommend playing it on a solid gaming monitor, just to experience gorgeous killcams in 4K.

The mechanics encourage aggression: kill an enemy, get another action point. Set up crossfires. Overwatch the entire map. Unlike the slower pace of most turn-based strategy games, Gears Tactics wants you to stay mobile and apply pressure. The skill trees and loot drops add just enough RPG flavor to keep your squad flexible without drowning you in spreadsheets.

Why we chose it Gears Tactics is fast-paced, brutal, and tactical, challenging you to outthink relentless enemies while managing a squad of hardened fighters. Perfect for fans who want strategic depth with raw, gritty combat.

Type of game Turn-based tactical RPG, superhero deckbuilder Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2022 Developer Firaxis Games Publisher 2K Average playtime 40-60 hours Best for Strategy fans who also know every MCU post-credit scene by heart Unique features Card-based combat, hero friendships, hub exploration, customizable protagonist

This is one of the top single-player games that caught people off guard. You hear “Marvel tactical deckbuilder” and expect shovelware. Instead, Firaxis delivered a smart, stylish tactics game where Iron Man pulls aggro while Blade triggers chain combos like it’s Slay the Spire.

Yes, it’s turn-based. Yes, you’re managing cooldowns. But no, it’s not just XCOM with capes. There’s no permadeath, no cover system, and every mission feels more like a puzzle than a war zone.

The Abbey (your HQ) adds light RPG elements. Chat with Ghost Rider, pet your demon dog, research upgrades, then go back out and obliterate Hydra. It’s all a little weird, very comic-book-y, and surprisingly satisfying once the card mechanics click.

Why we chose it Marvel’s Midnight Suns offers deep strategy, unique hero customization, and dynamic combat, making it stand out as a fresh, engaging twist on turn-based tactics — perfect for players who want both brains and action in their battles.

Type of game Turn-based strategy, pixel-art fantasy Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Year of release 2019 Developer Chucklefish Publisher Chucklefish Average playtime 20-30 hours (longer with arcade, puzzle, and multiplayer modes) Best for Advance Wars fans and pixel-pushers with a tactical streak Unique features Commander powers, map editor, online and local multiplayer, arcade mode

Wargroove is Advance Wars in fantasy cosplay, and that’s a compliment. Instead of tanks and artillery, you’re having fun with knights, dragons, and teleporting mages. It’s all grid-based, turn-based, and satisfyingly brutal when you mess up unit placement.

Each commander has a unique “Groove” ability (think ultimates), so you’re not just pushing pawns but setting up big swings and trying to outmaneuver your opponent’s power plays. There’s a full campaign, puzzle mode, co-op, online PvP, and even a map editor if you want to inflict pain on your friends. It’s a great multiplayer game with full online support.

Why we chose it Wargroove captures the classic turn-based strategy feel with modern polish and a charming pixel-art style. Its deep tactical gameplay, custom map editor, and engaging campaigns offer endless hours of strategic fun for both newcomers and veterans.

Type of game Turn-based tactical RPG, low-fantasy merc sim Platforms PC, Switch Year of release 2017 Developer Overhype Studios Publisher Overhype Studios Average playtime 60-100+ hours Best for Players who want tactical combat and a reason to fear geese Unique features Procedural world map, permadeath, injuries, morale system, open-ended campaign

Battle Brothers is a top-notch sandbox game that takes the grim bits of Valiant Tactics, removes the plot, and replaces it with 100 days of barely surviving in a mud-covered fantasy Germany. You’re not the chosen one here. You’re the one getting paid to stab werewolves for beer money. And every decision matters, because when a very human Hans dies from a headshot, Hans stays dead.

It’s pure sandbox tactics. You hire a bunch of nobodies, try to keep their teeth intact, and survive long enough to buy them better hats. Fights are grid-based and brutal. Flanking, fatigue, morale, and permanent injuries all matter. It’s ugly, mean, and fantastic if you want that old-school mercenary life.

Why we chose it Battle Brothers delivers gritty, unforgiving tactical combat combined with deep squad management. Its brutal difficulty, permadeath, and emergent storytelling create a rich, immersive experience where every choice truly matters.

Type of game Turn-based tactical RPG, open-world merc sim Platforms PC, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Developer Shiro Games Publisher Shiro Unlimited Average playtime 60-100+ hours Best for Fans of bleak worlds, big spreadsheets, and building the ultimate murder-hobo crew Unique features Open-world sandbox, economy system, turn-based combat, exploration, survival mechanics

Wartales drops you into a plague-ravaged kingdom, hands you a dented sword and a few starving mercs, and says, “Good luck.” There’s no chosen one, no ancient prophecy – just contracts, taxes, and tactical battles that punish overconfidence.

You roam a massive open world, taking jobs, dodging guards, cooking stew, and trying to keep your squad alive long enough to afford pants. The visuals can be demanding, so I suggest using a solid gaming laptop if you’re playing on the go.

The combat is tight and turn-based, with armor, engagement zones, and terrain playing huge roles. Between battles, there’s a real strategic crunch: wages to pay, food to scavenge, and wounded companions to heal. It’s more survival sim than standard RPG, and it works.

Why we chose it Wartales blends open-world exploration with tough, tactical turn-based combat. Its focus on mercenary management, resource survival, and player-driven stories makes every campaign feel fresh and deeply rewarding.

Type of game Turn-based tactical RPG, dungeon crawler Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Year of release 2021 Developer Flaming Fowl Studios Publisher Asmodee Digital Average playtime 50-100 hours Best for Fans of deep tactical combat and brutal, story-driven dungeon crawling Unique features Card-based combat, legacy-style campaign, sprawling dungeon exploration, co-op multiplayer

Gloomhaven is so much more than a mere digital board game port. It’s one of the best dungeon-crawling games that demands every ounce of your strategy chops. You’re managing a party of mercs with unique card decks that control attacks, movement, and abilities, forcing you to think three steps ahead in every fight. Combat is unforgiving: poor hand management or a bad tactical choice can wreck your run.

Maps are big and packed with traps, secrets, and waves of enemies that punish sloppy play. The legacy-style campaign means your decisions permanently shape the world and your roster. There’s no resetting to “try again.” Co-op multiplayer lets you team up and coordinate combos, which turns tricky fights into symphonies of destruction.

Why we chose it Gloomhaven brings the depth and complexity of the beloved board game to life with rich tactical combat and evolving storylines. Its cooperative gameplay, character progression, and strategic challenges offer an unforgettable RPG experience.

Type of game Turn-based tactical RPG, fantasy, narrative-driven Platforms PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Developer Qilin Games Publisher Qilin Games Average playtime 30-40 hours Best for Fans of story-heavy tactical RPGs with classic grid combat Unique features Rich story, customizable party, crafting, permadeath option

Inkbound is a tale of magic and betrayal wrapped in crisp, turn-based tactical combat. The story leans heavily on characters with distinct classes and skills. The grid battles demand careful positioning and combo setups. It’s classic tactics with enough twists (like permadeath and crafting) to keep things unpredictable.

The art and music gave me that moody fantasy vibe without going overboard. Combat feels weighty but fair, with plenty of options to customize your team’s skills and gear. The permadeath adds stakes without punishing you to ragequit. After all, you can tailor difficulty to your taste.

Why we chose it Inkbound combines beautiful hand-drawn art with deep, tactical turn-based combat. Its unique spellcasting system and rich storytelling create a fresh, immersive experience that stands out in the tactical RPG genre.

Type of game Turn-based tactical RPG, samurai fantasy Platforms PC Year of release 2023 Developer Spoiler Games Publisher 1C Entertainment Average playtime 25-35 hours Best for Fans of samurai lore, tight combat, and layered tactics Unique features Clan building, skill combos, aggressive AI, stealth mechanics

Shogun Showdown takes the samurai trope and flips it with a brutal tactical combat system that punishes hesitation. Positioning is everything – get caught out of place, and you’ll pay with your life. The combo system rewards planning and timing, making every fight feel like a deadly dance.

Stealth plays a bigger role than in most tactical games, which lets you set traps or avoid battles entirely (if you’re clever). The clan-building adds a neat layer of strategy between fights, where your choices shape your army’s strengths.

Why we chose it Shogun Showdown masterfully blends fast-paced tactical combat with a unique, stylized samurai setting. Its quick, skill-based battles and deep strategic layers make it a thrilling pick for players who love precision and intensity in their tactics.

Type of game Turn-based tactical RPG, card-driven combat, spy thriller Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2020 Developer Ground Shatter Publisher Mode 7 Average playtime 20-30 hours Best for Players who want tight, fast-paced tactical combat with a twist Unique features Deck-building meets martial arts, procedural scenarios, cinematic flair

Fights in Tight Spaces takes tactical RPG combat and squeezes it into claustrophobic, cinematic fight scenes where every card you play counts. You’re building a hand of punches, dodges, and grapples to take down enemies in tight corridors and crowded rooms. It’s like Valiant Tactics met a spy movie – high stakes, high tension, no room for mistakes.

The procedural scenarios keep fights unpredictable, and the card mechanics add layers of strategy beyond typical grid movement. It’s fast, fluid, and makes every tactical decision feel impactful. Finally, it’s a surprisingly enjoyable split-screen game you can play in co-op or local multiplayer.

Why we chose it Fights in Tight Spaces innovates turn-based tactics with a cinematic, close-quarters combat style. Combining card-driven mechanics with strategic positioning, it offers a fresh, intense experience that feels like a tactical action movie.

FAQs

What is the best game like Valiant Tactics

XCOM 2 (2016) is the best game like Valiant Tactics. Its deep turn-based tactical combat, squad customization, and challenging missions make it the ultimate pick for fans of smart strategy and tough battles.

What style of game is Valiant Tactics?

Valiant Tactics is a turn-based tactical RPG with grid-based combat, character upgrades, and a fantasy setting. It focuses on strategy, positioning, and team synergy rather than button-mashing or random luck.