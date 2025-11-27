9 Games Like The Quarry That Will Mess With Your Mind

My hunt for games like The Quarry began the moment I wrapped up my fifth playthrough of this 2022 interactive horror hit. Supermassive Games perfected their craft over the years, and The Quarry stands as one of their most polished, cinematic, and genuinely terrifying works yet. But once you’ve guided those nine counselors through their long night at Hackett’s Quarry, you might wonder what to play next.

Fortunately, there are plenty of phenomenal titles that capture the same blend of meaningful choices and edge-of-your-seat tension. From supernatural mysteries to psychological thrillers, these games carry the spirit of choice-driven horror forward.

Our Top Picks for Games Like The Quarry

Before diving into the full list, here are the cream-of-the-crop – games that embody all the best qualities everybody loves The Quarry for:

This only scratches the surface, so keep reading to discover more about fantastic The Quarry alternatives, each offering its own unique twist on interactive horror games.

9 Best Games Like The Quarry That Keep You on Edge

If you loved making life-or-death decisions in The Quarry, you’re in for a treat. I chose the following games based on their strong narrative focus, branching storylines, and the promise to keep you on the edge of your seat.

1. Until Dawn [Best Interactive Horror Experience]

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5 Year of release 2015 Creators Supermassive Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment Average playtime 9–10 hours Best for Fans of cinematic horror with heavy choice impacts

As one of the most beloved horror games of its generation, Until Dawn is the gold standard for interactive horror storytelling. Eight friends trapped on a snowy mountain must survive until dawn while facing an unearthly threat and their own fears.

The stellar cast, including Rami Malek and Hayden Panettiere, also brings these characters to life with astonishing motion-capture performances.

What makes this game the top pick is its butterfly effect system – every choice has enormous consequences that ripple throughout the story. I’ve seen entire character arcs change based on split-second decisions made hours earlier. The tension builds masterfully as you juggle both immediate threats and long-term consequences.

Until Dawn perfectly balances teen drama with next-level horror, which feels both familiar and fresh, even for regular horror game enjoyers. You’ll find yourself second-guessing every decision as you try to keep everyone alive until morning – though in my experience, that’s harder than it sounds.

My verdict: Until Dawn is the closest match to The Quarry if you want big choices, tense moments, and a cast you’ll grow attached to. It still holds up as one of the most gripping cinematic horror experiences out there.

2. The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes [Best Supernatural Military Thriller]

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2021 Creators Supermassive Games, Bandai Namco Entertainment Average playtime 6–7 hours Best for Players who enjoy tense supernatural stories in confined spaces

Brought by the creators of The Quarry, House of Ashes is one of my favorite adventure games thanks to the seamless combination of military action and supernatural dread. Set during the Iraq War, it follows American and Iraqi soldiers who discover an ancient Sumerian temple hiding unthinkable horrors. The claustrophobic underground setting creates an atmosphere of constant anxiety and uncertainty.

While the setting already hooks you, the real strength lies in how the characters – once enemies – must rely on each other to survive. Their shifting dynamics make every choice feel weighty, shaping both personal outcomes and the group’s chance of making it out alive. If you’re exploring more titles with this kind of atmospheric dread, you might also like browsing some of the best survival horror games.

However, the quick-time events feel more refined than in previous The Dark Pictures titles, which I can give loads of praise for. To be exact, they test your reflexes enough without feeling unfair. The branching storylines also offer multiple endings worth exploring, though you’ll definitely need steady nerves to see them all.

My verdict: House of Ashes ramps up the tension with its underground setting and uneasy alliances, giving every choice an extra layer of pressure. If you enjoy horror wrapped in mystery and moral dilemmas, this one won’t disappoint.

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS3, PS Vita, PS4, PS5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Mobile Year of release 2012 Creators Telltale Games, Skybound Games Average playtime 40–45 hours (all seasons) Best for Players who enjoy emotional, character-driven narrative decisions

Telltale’s The Walking Dead is widely regarded as one of the most enjoyable zombie games ever created and for a good reason. Lee and Clementine’s journey through the zombie apocalypse revolutionized narrative gaming and proves that the scariest prospect is not survival, but who we can become when society is no more. And trust me, you’ll feel your heart race during certain choices that give no clear “right” answer.

The main hook of this series is its vibrant characters and their development. Unlike many zombie stories that focus on gore, Telltale doubles down on the human side of the apocalypse and choices that may haunt you later. Each episode builds on all your previous decisions and blends into a truly personal journey.

That being said, the best way to experience this emotional rollercoaster is through The Definitive Series, as it bundles all seasons with enhanced graphics and bonus features.

My verdict: This series shines through its emotional storytelling and characters you’ll care about from the moment they appear. If you want decisions that feel heavy and human, it’s one of the strongest narrative experiences you can play.

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2019 Creators Supermassive Games, Bandai Namco Entertainment Average playtime 4–5 hours Best for Horror fans who love co-op story modes and confined tension

Unlike its action-focused brother House of Ashes, Man of Medan feels more influenced by popular survival games of its time. This first entry in The Dark Pictures Anthology follows five friends whose diving trip turns into a nightmare aboard a World War II era freighter. Here, the confined spaces and twisting reality create a uniquely claustrophobic horror experience.

What stood out to me was its multiplayer option. I’ve played through it both alone and with my brother using the online co-op mode, and both experiences felt entirely different. The shared story mode turns horror gaming into a somewhat social experience, where your friend’s choices can either help or doom your characters.

As you’d expect, the branching narrative offers more than a few endings and countless creative death scenes, so multiple playthroughs are encouraged. On the other hand, I must mention that some quick-time events can feel punishing, but the atmosphere and story twists make it worth the occasional frustration.

My verdict: Man of Medan creates a unique kind of stress thanks to its tight spaces and unpredictable twists. It’s especially fun with others, where shared decisions make the experience even messier – in the best way.

5. Life is Strange [Best Supernatural Choice-Based Drama]

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Mobile Year of release 2015 Creators DONTNOD Entertainment, Square Enix Average playtime 14–16 hours Best for Players who enjoy emotional storytelling with supernatural elements

If The Quarry’s horror elements were a bit much for you, then games like Life is Strange are a good alternative, mixing supernatural elements with emotional drama.

As photography student Max Caulfield, you discover the power to rewind time, but every change you make has unforeseen consequences. And the game’s Pacific Northwest setting becomes a moody stage to match this story.

Unlike traditional interactive horror games, the real fear here comes from the butterfly effect of your choices. I’ve found myself rewinding decisions time and time again, only to realize there’s no perfect solution. Life is Strange also tackles heavy themes like bullying, mental health, and loss with surprising maturity for its setting. If you enjoy narrative-heavy titles with strong character arcs, you might also like exploring some of the best adventure games.

The relationship between Max and her best friend Chloe is the emotional foundation of the story and, for me at least, making each decision felt more personal than any monster encounter could. When combined with the time-rewind mechanic, it creates moments of genuine fear of the consequences of playing with fate.

My verdict: Life is Strange trades horror for emotional, supernatural tension, but the impact of your choices hits just as hard. If you enjoy character-driven stories with real heart, this is an excellent pick.

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5 Year of release 2018 Creators Quantic Dream, Quantic Dream Average playtime 12–15 hours Best for Fans of branching narratives and morally complex choices

I couldn’t let myself sleep at night if I didn’t mention one of my top story games of the last decade – Detroit: Become Human.

In this story, you follow three androids whose unlikely tales suddenly interweave in a dystopian near-future Detroit, where every decision can lead to drastically different outcomes. And to be frank, the game’s branching narrative system is one of the most impressive I’ve seen to this day.

The visual production is simply stunning, with some of the most realistic character models in gaming overall. Each of the three protagonists offers a unique perspective on the story, and their paths can cross or diverge based on your choices.

The game’s flowchart system also lets you see exactly how your decisions affected the story and helps you explore new paths on your next playthroughs.

While Detroit: Become Human is not horror in the traditional sense, the game creates real tension through its high-stakes scenarios and permanent character deaths. One wrong move can eliminate a character from the story entirely, so you better be ready for every fast decision or crucial quick-time event on your path.

My verdict: Detroit: Become Human excels at showing how even the smallest decisions can send the story in unexpected directions. It’s a great choice if you want something intense, dramatic, and full of branching paths.

7. Heavy Rain [Best Psychological Crime Thriller]

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, PS5 Year of release 2010 Creators Quantic Dream, Sony Interactive Entertainment Average playtime 8–10 hours Best for Fans of dark, decision-driven crime thrillers

Heavy Rain is a psychological crime thriller that pioneered many of the features we see as standard in modern interactive dramas. Following four characters investigating the Origami Killer, the game creates suspense through its realistic approach to crime and consequences. For example, each playable character can die permanently, changing the story’s direction completely. Fans of narrative-focused titles may also enjoy browsing some of the best interactive story games, which offer similarly choice-driven experiences.

What this game is best known for is making mundane moments feel intense through its innovative quick-time event system. I’ve found myself stressed even doing simple tasks like making breakfast or changing a baby’s diaper, thanks to the game’s ability to turn any situation into a “meaningful moment”.

Jokes aside, while Heavy Rain has somewhat aged graphically, the noir atmosphere and branching narrative paths still hold up surprisingly well. The story tackles dark themes with maturity, and the multiple endings provide genuine motivation for at least a few replays.

My verdict: Heavy Rain offers a grounded, psychological kind of tension that keeps you analyzing every clue and every choice. It’s ideal for players who appreciate mystery, atmosphere, and consequences that actually matter.

8. Road 96 [Best Procedural Choice-Based Road Trip]

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2021 Creators DigixArt, Ravenscourt Average playtime 6–8 hours Best for Players who enjoy replayable narratives and political tension

Road 96 is one of the nicest indie games to pick up for a more lighthearted take on The Quarry and its choice-based storytelling. And the best part – it offers a truly fresh direction on top of its procedurally generated road trip adventure.

Set in the mysterious dystopian country of Petria, you must attempt to escape across the border, meeting loads of different characters and making choices that affect both you and your nation.

One of the first things you’ll notice right out of the bat is the vast variety of mini-games and interaction styles that keep the gameplay fresh. But we’re here for the story, so the branching narrative takes note of your choices which will matter to both your character’s fate and the larger story.

What makes this game extremely fun is how each playthrough creates a different combination of events and characters. While it doesn’t have horror segments, the game is jam-packed with the tension of a political thriller and the constant threat of capture… or worse. But, of course, no spoilers here.

My verdict: Road 96 turns each run into a personal story shaped entirely by who you meet and what you choose. If you like narrative adventures that feel different every time you play, this one is a standout.

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of release 2023 Creators Lightning Games, Lightning Games Average playtime 25–35 hours (varies by choices) Best for Players who enjoy decision-driven survival with psychological twists

If what drew you into The Quarry was the constant sense of dread, uncertain alliances, and high-stakes choices shaping who survives, Cronos: The New Dawn should be next on your list. Set in a fractured alternate reality, the game places you inside a collapsing world where every decision affects not only your fate, but the stability of the universe itself. [he atmosphere leans heavily into suspense and mystery, with the story slowly unraveling through tense encounters, unexpected character revelations, and branching paths that shift dramatically based on your actions.

The narrative structure is especially engaging for fans of interactive horror. Instead of traditional jump scares, Cronos: The New Dawn builds tension through moral dilemmas, ambiguous characters, and unpredictable consequences that keep you doubting your every move. Each playthrough feels distinct thanks to its modular storyline, and the psychological weight of your choices stays with you long after the credits roll. If you enjoy stories where nothing is quite what it seems, this game will absolutely scratch that itch.

My verdict: Cronos: The New Dawn offers a gripping blend of suspense, branching choices, and atmospheric storytelling that fits perfectly alongside games like The Quarry. If you love narrative-driven tension where every decision feels dangerous, this one deserves a spot on your list.

My Overall Verdict on Games Like The Quarry

The best next step after The Quarry depends on the kind of tension you want more of.

These games each echo a different part of what makes The Quarry unforgettable – uncertainty, atmosphere, and choices that can change everything.

