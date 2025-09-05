16 Games Like Shinobi: Art of Vengeance – 2025 Guide

If you are searching for games like Shinobi: Art of Vengeance, you are probably chasing that fast, precise mix of platforming, stealth, and blade-focused combat. I have pulled together a list that covers classic side-scrolling action and modern interpretations of the ninja power fantasy.

Shinobi sits next to Golden Axe and Jet Set Radio in Sega’s legacy, and even touched the Sega Saturn era, so I balanced retro spirit with modern comfort. Expect references to NES–style challenge, clean controls, some good ol’ game talk, and a focus on play that rewards mastery.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

For quick picks of games like Shinobi: Art of Vengeance, start here. I chose five standouts that echo fast blades and clear feedback. Each one shows a path to the shinobi fantasy.

These top picks balance style and replay value (and maybe some challenge) for ninja fans.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (2019) – I reach for Sekiro when I want swordcraft that respects timing above all. Posture breaks, parries, cartwheels, and clean deathblows put total focus on spacing and nerve. The grappling hook adds smart vertical routes. If precision is your thing, this is the modern yardstick. Mark of the Ninja (2012) – This game turns invisibility into a readable system. Light, sound, and sightlines are visualized. Tools support non-lethal ghost runs or silent fear tactics. Grapple points and vents reward careful scouting. It is the clearest pick for players wanting pure stealth control. Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun (2016) – You command a squad of assassins with unique skills, lining up synchronized strikes in real time. It’s less about twitch reflex and more about patient planning, which makes the payoff even sweeter when every guard drops in harmony. Ghostrunner (2020) – It’s quite literally: speed made playable. One hit ends you and your targets, so every room becomes a route to master. Wall runs, and a brief slow-motion window lets you set angles and slice through squads in seconds. One hit precision plus parkour speed equals a thrilling loop. Aragami (2016) – If you want pure shadow fantasy, this one nails it. Darkness is both weapon and transport, with the Shadow Leap teleport letting you skip between pools of night like stepping stones. Combat punishes recklessness, so success means reading light, scouting patrols, and using shadows as safe zones.

Keep scrolling for full specs and short reviews of each pick. By the end, you will have a shortlist and a clear sense of which of the best games like Shinobi: Art of Vengeance fits your mood tonight.

16 Games Like Shinobi: Art of Vengeance – Classic to Modern

This list is your tour through stealth and precision platforming that carries the Shinobi spirit across styles and eras. Skim the picks, note a few for tonight, start the download, then share your own count.

How many of these have you played among the best games like Shinobi: Art of Vengeance?

1. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice [Best Game Like Shinobi: Art of Vengeance for Precision Parries & Deadly Shinobi Duels]

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action Adventure, Soulslike Platforms PS4, Xbox One, PC Year of release 2019 Creator/s FromSoftware, Activision Average playtime 30 hours

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice puts you in Sengoku-era Japan as a lone wolf shinobi. The loop is simple and brutal. Attack to build posture, deflect to deny breathing room, then you just need to execute. The grappling hook turns rooftops and cliffs into attack lines, so mobility feels like a weapon too.

What clicked for me is how blocked attacks still matter. A perfect deflect steals balance and tempo, so even defense feels aggressive. The art direction is moody and mythic, and the bosses sell the danger with clear, teachable patterns. Loved how the tools in the shinobi prosthetic add options without replacing patient reads and clean fundamentals.

Why we chose it Sekiro runs on posture. Every clash is a read, and one clean deflect opens a deathblow. It prizes discipline over panic.

As a part of the most standout soulslike games on the market, it sets a high bar for skill-based swordplay. When posture breaks, the red slash that ends a fight lands like a verdict, both clean and final.

My Verdict: You want a modern, lethal reading of shinobi combat? This is the one.

2. Mark of the Ninja [Best Game Like Shinobi: Art of Vengeance for True Shadow Infiltration]

Our score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Platform, Stealth Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, macOS, Linux Year of release 2012 Creator/s Klei Entertainment, Microsoft Studios Average playtime 8.5 hours

Mark of the Ninja is the cleanest 2D stealth education you can ask for. Light, sound, and sightlines are visualized, so you always know why you were seen. Tools let you distract or ghost past guards. The cel-shaded art style reads instantly while looking sharp.

You scout patrol routes, and mark silent kills (while keeping vision cones in check), then stack actions with Shadow Mode to trigger a synchronized takedown. Saving often and rolling back encourages learning without grind.

Maps range from snowy forts to cities and island villas, with multiple entries and small secrets behind patrol loops.

Why we chose it It visualizes stealth like no other. Light, sound, and sightlines are all mapped, so every success feels earned and every failure makes sense.

I love how it separates success from violence. You can clear a map as a ghost or a phantom that leaves fear behind. Movement is silky, and the grappling line clicks like a metronome. The cadence becomes meditative as plans click, and stealth fans settle into rhythm.

My Verdict: The purest 2D ninja infiltration fantasy, and still the bar for the genre.

3. Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun [Best Game Like Shinobi: Art of Vengeance for Strategic Assassinations]

Our score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Real Time Tactics, Stealth Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, macOS, Linux Year of release 2016 Creator/s Mimimi Productions, Daedalic Entertainment Average playtime 25 hours

From an isometric view, you guide a ninja squad plus allies through open-ended maps in Ghostrunner. You set traps and chain abilities for silent clears. Shadow Mode records actions for multiple characters so you can launch a simultaneous takedown.

This scratches the planning side of the shinobi fantasy. It is more chessboard than brawler, yet the payoff lands hard when the plan hits clean. Fans of tactical control and quiet elegance will be right at home, and it belongs near other top stealth games for thinkers.

Why we chose it Five specialists, one synchronized strike. Shadow Mode lets you queue perfect multi-kill timing that feels like a heist payoff.

Sensory Boost lets you tilt midair to dodge rounds, then carry momentum into a cut. Level chain movement toys with clean checkpoints, so practice loops feel snappy rather than punishing.

P.S.: Later upgrades open new angles and crowd tools, and time trials push routing skill even further.

My Verdict: For patient assassins who enjoy solving levels like puzzles, this is a gem.

4. Ghostrunner [Best Game Like Shinobi: Art of Vengeance for Lightning Fast Cyber Ninja Action]

Our score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action, Platformer Platforms PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch, Amazon Luna Year of release 2020 Creator/s One More Level, Slipgate Ironworks, 505 Games, All in Games Average playtime 7 hours

First person, neon soaked, and razor fast. Ghostrunner turns each room into a movement puzzle. You die in one hit. Enemies do too. That pushes you to string perfect runs with grapples, wall runs, quick actions, and bullet time dodges.

Why we chose it Speed and precision fuse into one. Every room becomes a movement puzzle, where the wall runs, and one-hit kills push you toward perfect flow.

It distills the ninja fantasy to speed and clarity. Fail, reset, learn, flow. When you finally route a space without getting tagged, the replay in real time feels like a stunt reel. It also sits comfortably among the fastest platformer games for players who crave rhythm.

My Verdict: Pure kinetic flow for action RPG game fans who want to live on the edge of a blade.

5. Aragami [Best Game Like Shinobi: Art of Vengeance for Phantom-like Stealth]

Our score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action Adventure, Stealth Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, macOS, Linux Year of release 2016 Creator/s Lince Works Average playtime 7 hours

Aragami is a stylized stealth adventure where darkness fuels your powers. Shadow Leap lets you teleport between shaded points, create decoys, and vanish. The world has a clean, cel-shaded look that supports clear reads.

Because direct combat is risky, every success comes through patience. It captures the old Shinobi vibe where smart attacking and route choice matter more than raw stats.

Why we chose it Shadow Leap turns the map into a network of safe spots. Reading light and dark becomes your core skill.

I enjoy how reading light sources becomes core navigation, since moon paths and guard torches shape safe lanes. Direct fights are risky, so you plan routes, stalk from above, and stash bodies to keep patrols quiet; it’s really the perfect game for a solid gaming laptop to run.

My Verdict: A sleek, shadow-first experience for players who want to feel truly unseen.

6. Strider [Best Game Like Shinobi: Art of Vengeance for Classic Arcade Ninja Thrills]

Our score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action, Platformer Platforms PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PC Year of release 2014 Creator/s Double Helix Games, Capcom Average playtime 5.5 hours

The reboot of Strider feels like a cousin to the Shinobi series. You slice through a sci-fi city with the Cypher blade while exploring a semi-open 2D map that unlocks as you gain tools. Acrobatics and speed are the show.

The kit demands aggression. You are rewarded for clearing screens fast and stylishly. This is a modern wrapper around arcade DNA, and hands over and pairs nicely with other top platformer games that emphasize effortless traversal.

Why we chose it Arcade DNA with modern polish. Strider rewards aggression and stylish acrobatics that feel like a direct cousin to Shinobi.

It pairs classic arcade speed with a light Metroidvania structure, which scratches the same itch as older Shinobi stages that hid side routes for keen eyes.

My Verdict: Arcade energy with modern polish, ideal for fans who miss that pure rush.

7. Katana ZERO [Best Game Like Shinobi: Art of Vengeance for Stylish, Deadly Speedruns]

Our score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Platform, Hack and Slash Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, iOS, Android Year of release 2019 Creator/s Askiisoft, Devolver Digital Average playtime 4.5 hours

Katana ZERO plays like you’re storyboarding a perfect run. One mistake means a reset, but your slow-motion power lets you slice bullets and choreograph solutions. Neon noir and slick Cyberpunk game vibes, as well as a sharp soundtrack, sell the mood.

Every room is an all-or-nothing sequence with one-hit kills, subtle tension, instant restarts, and a slow time skill for tight shots. You scout with fast deaths, then draw the perfect line through guards and traps, watching a clean replay when it works.

Why we chose it Plan, slow time, and draw the perfect line through a room. The instant replay is a victory lap.

It mirrors classic arcade pressure in a modern wrapper. Every clear adds to that dopamine hit. Packed with lots of compact, high skill loops, this is a treat and belongs near today’s top hack-and-slash games for precision fans.

My Verdict: Short, stylish, and surgical. It rewards calm thinking under fire.

8. Styx: Master of Shadows [Best Game Like Shinobi: Art of Vengeance for Ruthless, Unseen Takedowns]

Our score 8.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Stealth, Action Adventure Platforms PS4, Xbox One, PC Year of release 2014 Creator/s Cyanide Studio, Nacon Average playtime 15.5 hours

Styx is a full commitment to stealth. You are fragile, the levels are multi-layer playgrounds, and verticality is your best friend. Invisibility and a controllable clone turn patrols into puzzles. Combat is (like I mentioned) fragile, so the smart play is to avoid it and keep a clean path for exits.

This scratches the same itch as pure stealth games, just with a goblin twist. It is for players who like to observe, create connection points, be stealthy (optional), and flow through secrets.

Why we chose it Vertical maps, invisibility, and a mischievous clone make every infiltration a puzzle box of patience and planning.

The look is grimy stone, warm torches, and rope bridges that sell height. Checkpoints are fair, so experiments feel welcome and repeat runs find a steady cadence.

My Verdict: A clever stealth sandbox for patient planners who enjoy total control.

9. The Messenger [Best Game Like Shinobi: Art of Vengeance for Retro Ninja Platforming]

Our score 8.0 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action, Platformer, Metroidvania Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2018 Creator/s Sabotage Studio, Devolver Digital Average playtime 12 hours

The Messenger starts as a heated Ninja Gaiden-style sprint, then opens into a Metroidvania that hops between past and future. Cloudstepping grants extra jumps when you tag enemies or lanterns, turning movement into a rhythm game.

Progression unlocks new tools, then the map folds back on itself as you revisit areas with fresh mobility and a better plan. Bosses teach clean reads, and small challenge rooms keep hands warm between big beats.

Why we chose it The shift from linear 8-bit action to a bigger time-hopping map is a genuine surprise that deepens the loop.

It is both a magnum opus and its own thing. The writing is witty, the music slaps, and exploration adds a fresh layer. It stands tall among the top Metroidvania games for players who enjoy discovery after a tense opening act.

My Verdict: A clever evolution of retro ninja action with heart and brains.

10. Cyber Shadow [Best Game Like Shinobi: Art of Vengeance for 8 Bit Ninja Nostalgia]

Our score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action, Platformer Platforms PS4, PS5, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, macOS, Linux Year of release 2021 Creator/s Mechanical Head Studios, Yacht Club Games Average playtime 6 hours

Cyber Shadow feels like a lost 8-bit sequel that learned modern lessons. Levels are linear and tough, bosses hit hard, and new ninjutsu skills unlock smoother routes.

The pixel art is a chef’s kiss, and the soundtrack sells the era without feeling dusty. My nostalgia leans toward NES, and for me, this is a strong pick and a neat partner to other top platformer games that value timing and clarity.

Why we chose it It feels like a lost 8-bit Shinobi sequel, only sharper. Tough bosses and fair checkpoints bring the NES spirit back to life.

Checkpoints are fair and clear, and you can chase secrets without losing the main line. It scratches the same side-scrolling pace that early Shinobi entries built, only with a sci-fi mask and a bit more forgiveness, truly.

My Verdict: Authentic challenge with fair checkpoints and tense inputs.

11. Shank [Best Game Like Shinobi: Art of Vengeance for Bloody, Arcade Style Slashing]

Our score 7.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action, Hack and Slash Platforms PS3, Xbox 360, PC Year of release 2010 Creator/s Klei Entertainment, Electronic Arts Average playtime 3 hours

This is a beat ’em up that leans into style. Swap between knives, a heavy tool, and guns to juggle mobs. Co op adds loud energy, and the comic book look punches above its weight.

A short campaign moves fast, and a separate local co-op prequel adds a night of couch play if you want more. It is simple on paper, yet there is real timing and route choice once enemy mixes arrive.

Why we chose it It is a cartoon that bleeds. The animation is polished, the combos are wild, the progression is unexpectedly sheeny, and the vibe is all attitude.

It is not a ninja game, but it channels the arcade spirit that early Shinobi fans love. Short, punchy, and perfect for an evening where you want spectacle more than stealth.

My Verdict: A rowdy, combo-heavy brawler that scratches the old school itch.

12. Blazing Chrome [Best Game Like Shinobi: Art of Vengeance for Bullet Hell Ninja Chaos]

Our score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action, Run and Gun Platforms PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2019 Creator/s JoyMasher, The Arcade Crew Average playtime 2.5 hours

This is the lovechild of Contra and Metal Slug. Run, jump, move, and mow down machines while bosses flood the screen. Local co-op turns the chaos into a party.

The arcade tension and one-hit danger on harder modes echo the sharp edges of Shinobi. For a quick, explosive session, this is perfect and pairs with fun multiplayer games on the couch.

Why we chose it This is Contra Chaos reborn, and a co-op mayhem pack that retro arcade punch Shinobi fans still crave.

Difficulty scales well, with friendly modes for warm-up and hard settings that snap into one-hit danger. It is not a ninja story, yet the pace and clarity echo the arcade core that older Shinobi fans remember.

My Verdict: Short, explosive, and replayable. A tense retro shooter that respects your time.

13. Black Myth: Wukong [Best Game Like Shinobi: Art of Vengeance for Next Gen Mythic Combat]

Our score 7.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action RPG Platforms PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC Year of release 2024 Creator/s Game Science Average playtime 53 hours

This is a lush action RPG game drawn with Chinese myth as the medium. Staff work, evasions, and form changes fuel long duels with towering creatures. It has the polish and scope of a tentpole release. Transformations add tactical variety, since a swift wolf or tiny insect can scout, evade, or counter beyond staff work.

Fans of soulslike games who enjoy reading enemy patterns will lock in quickly. It is not a samurai tale, but the rhythm of challenge and vengeance feels familiar.

Why we chose it Transformations add tactical layers to boss fights, and the world is a visual feast from start to finish.

I like how arenas frame duels like stage plays, with readable tells and room to circle and punish. The world spans misty forests, temple caves, mountain cliffs, and palaces lit by storm light.

My Verdict: A grand, demanding quest with striking art and deep combat.

14. Wanted: Dead [Best Game Like Shinobi: Art of Vengeance for Over the Top Action]

Our score 7.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action, Hack and Slash, Third Person Shooter Platforms PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC Year of release 2023 Creator/s Soleil, 110 Industries Average playtime 8 hours

This is messy in a charming way. You blend katana strings with gunplay finishing moves, and ride a throwback PS2-style energy. When it clicks, it feels wild and unique.

You play Lt. Hannah Stone, clearing floors with katana strings, quick parries, and bursts of gunfire that keep mobs staggered. Encounters vary from tight corridors to open yards with sniper lines, and learning enemy mixes beats pure stats.

It comes from Ninja Gaiden talent, so there is a bite under the style. It’s essentially a janky charm with real combat depth – your guilty pleasure entry.

Why we chose it Messy and stylish in a PS2-era way. It mixes katana strings with gunplay for a scrappy combat loop that’s flawed but unforgettable.

It is rough in spots but sincere, and that mix can charm (I seriously can’t stop playing it) once the timing settles in.

My Verdict: Flawed, loud, but fun. Come for the vibes, stay for the crunchy combat.

15. Sifu [Best Game Like Shinobi: Art of Vengeance for Brutal Hand to Hand Mastery]

Our score 7.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Beat ’em up, Action Platforms PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2022 Creator/s Sloclap Average playtime 10 hours

Sifu is a pure combat study. Parries and spacing build structure damage until guards break. Each failure ages you, raising damage at the cost of health. The loop teaches by repetition.

Weapon picks and push throws control space, while counters punish greedy strings. The presentation channels kung fu cinema, from smoky clubs to rain-slick rooftops, set to a taut score.

Why we chose it The aging system makes every death sting and every improvement a dopamine hit. Discipline becomes a story.

It mirrors the Shinobi mindset of training and mastery. Sifu is the best way to sharpen reflexes and read attacks cleanly. Hard to find a better single-player laboratory, and belongs with other top fighting games that prioritize timing.

My Verdict: Easily the tightest hand-to-hand systems in the industry.

16. Dishonored 2 [Best Game Like Shinobi: Art of Vengeance for Magical Shadow Kills]

Our score 7.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action Adventure, Stealth Platforms PS4, Xbox One, PC Year of release 2016 Creator/s Arkane Lyon, Bethesda Softworks Average playtime 12.5 hours

Dishonored 2 hands you a toolbox of powers and trusts your creativity. Blink is a short teleport, Domino links targets so one action affects all, and the levels are clockwork sandboxes that reward curiosity.

Levels like the Clockwork Mansion and the Dust District stand out as set-piece marvels that teach movement as you explore. The art blends whalepunk tech with fading nobility with real weight. You can ghost routes with zero kills, lean into clean assassinations, or mix styles on your gaming monitor on the fly.

Why we chose it A stealth sandbox built on freedom, where Domino and clockwork levels let you carve your own shinobi-like ghost routes through a living world.

It captures the Ninpo fantasy of bending reality to your will. Stealth with expressive systems is often a disaster, yet this sits high among the best single-player games that encourage playful problem-solving.

My Verdict: A stealth playground where planning, powers, and style meet.

FAQs

What is the best game like Shinobi: Art of Vengeance?

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is the closest modern match for precision-based swordplay and lethal shinobi duels. For a classic side-scrolling feel, The Messenger hits the retro note with flair. Both picks prize precision and clean reads over stats, echoing classic Shinobi.

What type of game is Shinobi?

Shinobi began as a 2D action platformer with sharp combat and strict timing. The new Art of Vengeance is a modern reboot with tense stages and a nod to light exploration between encounters. Expect quick resets, sharp enemy tells, and satisfying platforming loops.

Is Shinobi on PS5?

Yes. Shinobi: Art of Vengeance is set for PS5 and PS4, plus Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. A playable demo has appeared on PlayStation, so PS users can get an early feel. Launch plans list regions, so availability should be broad.

Is Shinobi Art of Vengeance a sequel?

No. It is a reboot of the Shinobi franchise that brings back Joe Musashi with new art and modern systems rather than continuing a specific last entry storyline. Think fresh story beats, updated mechanics, and a bold art direction.

Who is making Shinobi: Art of Vengeance?

The game is developed by Lizardcube and published by Sega. Lizardcube previously refreshed classics like Streets of Rage 4, which is why many fans are excited about the studio’s touch here. Their track record suggests clean combat and nostalgia.