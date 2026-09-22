35 Spider-Man Games in Order: Release Date Timeline in 2026

There are at least 35 Spider-Man games in order of release since 1982, not counting cameo appearances in crossover games like Marvel vs. Capcom or Fortnite. Every entry here is a standalone release built specifically around the character, the kind of game where Spider-Man carries the whole thing.

The full spread covers 15 platforms across four decades, from 1982’s Spider-Man on Atari 2600 to 2023’s Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on PS5. That range covers the complete list of Spider-Man games in one spot, including every Spider-Man game in PS5 release order and all Spider-Man games that came before the PS5 era existed.

Everything below runs strictly by original release year, oldest to newest, with no rankings baked in. A ranked comparison of these same games lives in a separate guide further down, for readers who want that angle instead.

How Many Spider-Man Games Are There?

There is no single universal total because different lists use different inclusion rules. This guide includes 35 selected standalone Spider-Man releases from 1982 to 2023, covering console, computer, handheld, and mobile games.

The answer to how many Spider-Man games are there changes once crossover rules enter the picture. Spider-Man has appeared in far more games than the 35 covered here. This count excludes appearances in series such as Marvel vs. Capcom, Marvel: Ultimate Alliance, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes, Fortnite, and Marvel Snap. It also excludes non-game products like the 2004 Stern pinball machine.

Because the result depends on what qualifies as a separate game, it is safer to describe this article as a curated 35-game timeline rather than a definitive count of every Spider-Man appearance.

All Spider-Man Games in Order (Full 2026 List)

Looking at Spider-Man games in order reveals several distinct versions of the character’s gaming history. Early releases experimented with platformers, text adventures, and straightforward fighting games. The 2000s shifted toward 3D movement and open-world New York, while handheld developers kept producing separate interpretations alongside console releases.

The modern Insomniac Games continuity is much easier to follow. It has three core releases and a clear story sequence. The older history is messier because separate developers frequently shipped unrelated Spider-Man games under very similar names.

That distinction matters if you are trying to track all Spider-Man games. Two titles called The Amazing Spider-Man can have no connection beyond the character, while a direct sequel might switch developers or platforms entirely.

Here is the complete list of Spider-Man games in chronological order.

Release Year 1982 Genre Action Platform Atari 2600 Developer Laura Nikolich Known For The Character’s Video Game Debut Digital Availability No

The history of Spider-Man games begins with Parker Brothers’ Spider-Man, released for Atari 2600 in 1982. Programmed by Laura Nikolich, it has Spider-Man climb a skyscraper while avoiding criminals and bombs before confronting the Green Goblin. It is widely recognized as the first released Spider-Man video game.

A Magnavox Odyssey version was reportedly developed but never officially released, which means we should treat as an unreleased adaptation, not as a commercial platform version.

The game has Spider-Man scale a skyscraper while avoiding criminals and bombs before confronting the Green Goblin. Its vertical design reflects the limits of early home-console hardware.

This is Spider-Man’s video game debut, which gives it far more historical value than practical value for a modern player.

There is no normal modern digital storefront release. Today, this sits firmly in gaming-history territory.

★ The Character’s Video Game Debut Spider-Man (1982) Shop on eBay

2. Questprobe featuring Spider-Man [Best Text-Adventure Oddity]

Release Year 1984 Genre Text Adventure Platform Apple II, Atari 8-bit, Commodore 64, DOS Developer Adventure International Known For Only Text-Adventure Entry on the List Digital Availability No

The next stop in Spider-Man games in order takes the character somewhere completely different. Adventure International released Questprobe featuring Spider-Man for Apple II, Atari 8-bit systems, Commodore 64, and DOS.

The game belonged to the wider Questprobe Marvel project and used interactive fiction rather than conventional action. Players solve puzzles through typed commands and descriptive prose, which makes it a genuine outlier among Spider-Man games.

I would only go back to this one for the history lesson. Its format is fascinating beside everything that came later, but it is hardly where I would send someone looking for classic Spider-Man action.

Release Year 1989 Genre Beat-’em-Up Platform Amiga, Atari ST, Commodore 64, DOS Developer Paragon Software Known For Earliest Hero Team-Up Game Digital Availability No

By 1989, Spider-Man games in order had reached one of Marvel gaming’s earlier superhero team-ups. Paragon Software released The Amazing Spider-Man and Captain America in Dr. Doom’s Revenge! for Amiga, Atari ST, Commodore 64, and DOS.

Spider-Man and Captain America alternate through combat encounters while pursuing Doctor Doom and his villains. That shared-hero premise matters because ensemble Marvel games would become far more common in later decades.

Its historical pull is stronger than its combat today, but it remains an interesting early example of two major heroes sharing one dedicated adventure.

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Release Year 1990 Genre Platformer Platform Amiga, Atari ST, Commodore 64, DOS Developer Oxford Digital Enterprises Known For Home Computer Era Debut Digital Availability No

One of the easiest points of confusion in Spider-Man games in order appears in 1990. Oxford Digital Enterprises developed The Amazing Spider-Man for Amiga, Atari ST, Commodore 64, and DOS.

This is a separate game from the Game Boy release carrying the same title that year. The home-computer version is a side-scrolling action-platformer shaped by the design conventions of European licensed games from the period.

I think the duplicate title is more memorable than the game itself today. It is exactly the kind of oddity that makes a complete list of Spider-Man games useful because a quick search can easily collapse both releases into one.

★ Home-Computer Era Debut The Amazing Spider-Man (1990) Shop on eBay

5. The Amazing Spider-Man on Game Boy [Best Early Handheld Adventure]

Release Year 1990 Genre Platformer Platform Game Boy Developer Rare Known For First Handheld Platformer Digital Availability No

The second 1990 entry in Spider-Man games in order is Rare’s The Amazing Spider-Man for Game Boy. Rare’s involvement stands out in hindsight because the studio later became known for Donkey Kong Country and GoldenEye 007.

The game itself sticks to straightforward handheld platforming built for Nintendo’s monochrome hardware. It has no development connection to the previous Oxford Digital Enterprises’ home-computer release despite sharing the same title and release year.

For readers tracing early Spider-Man games, this is mainly a handheld milestone and an interesting Rare credit. It is not currently sold through a modern digital storefront.

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Release Year 1991 Genre Beat-’em-Up Platform Genesis, Master System, Game Gear, Sega CD Developer Technopop Known For First Sega Console Entry Digital Availability No

Sega takes a bigger role in Spider-Man games in order with Technopop’s The Amazing Spider-Man vs. The Kingpin. Versions appeared on Genesis, Master System, Game Gear, and Sega CD.

The story follows Spider-Man as he investigates crimes connected to the Kingpin across New York. Individual versions differed, while the Sega CD edition added full-motion video sequences that reflected the industry’s growing interest in CD-based presentation.

I like this entry more as a snapshot of Sega’s hardware transition than as an essential Spider-Man game. The Sega CD release in particular shows how quickly developers were experimenting with technology that felt cutting-edge at the time.

★ First Sega Console Entry The Amazing Spider-Man vs. The Kingpin (1991) Shop on eBay

7. Spider-Man: Return of the Sinister Six [Best Sinister Six Showdown]

Release Year 1992 Genre Platformer Platform NES, Master System, Game Gear Developer Bits Studios Known For First Villain Team Boss Rush Digital Availability No

The first 1992 entry on this Spider-Man games in order list is Bits Studios’ Spider-Man: Return of the Sinister Six for NES, Master System, and Game Gear.

Spider-Man works through levels built around members of the Sinister Six. The concentrated villain-team structure is the real historical hook. Later Spider-Man games repeatedly return to the idea of stacking recognizable bosses into one major threat.

That gives this release a clearer place in the wider timeline than its basic platforming might suggest. It shows an early version of a formula the franchise kept revisiting long after the 8-bit era ended.

★ First Villain-Team Boss Rush Spider-Man: Return of the Sinister Six (1992) Shop on eBay

8. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 on Game Boy [Best Handheld Spider-Man Sequel]

Release Year 1992 Genre Platformer Platform Game Boy Developer Bits Studios Known For Handheld Sequel Digital Availability No

Bits Studios followed its 1990 Game Boy release with The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Readers checking Spider-Man games in order hit another dedicated handheld sequel here.

The design stays rooted in early 1990s platforming, with compact stages built around the limits of the hardware. This is a direct follow-up to the 1990 Game Boy game, separate from the later releases that would reuse the Spider-Man 2 name.

I would only prioritize this one if you want to trace the portable lineage specifically. Its place in the wider history is much narrower than the console games that later reshape how Spider-Man moves.

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Release Year 1992 Genre Platformer Platform SNES, Genesis, Game Gear, Game Boy Developer Software Creations Known For Earliest X-Men Crossover Digital Availability No

Software Creations expanded the playable Marvel roster with Spider-Man and the X-Men in Arcade’s Revenge. The game was released on SNES, Genesis, Game Gear, and Game Boy.

Later in 1992, this Spider-Man game in order timeline moves into an early Spider-Man and X-Men crossover. Spider-Man works alongside Wolverine, Cyclops, Storm, and Gambit as they confront Arcade. Each hero receives dedicated gameplay sections, giving the game more variety than many early Spider-Man games.

Its release predates the Marvel vs. Capcom era by years, which makes it a worthwhile trivia stop for anyone following Marvel’s broader gaming history.

★ Earliest X-Men Crossover Spider-Man and the X-Men in Arcade’s Revenge (1992) Shop on eBay

Release Year 1993 Genre Platformer Platform Game Boy Developer Bits Studios Known For Final Handheld Trilogy Entry Digital Availability No

The Game Boy trilogy closes as our Spider-Man games in order guide reaches The Amazing Spider-Man 3: Invasion of the Spider-Slayers.

The story centers on Alistair Smythe’s robotic Spider-Slayers, giving the final entry a recognizable comic-book threat while keeping the familiar portable platforming structure.

For me, the main appeal is completion. If you have already worked through the first two handheld games, this gives that small trilogy a proper endpoint. Outside that context, I would not put it high on a retro Spider-Man play list.

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Release Year 1995 Genre Platformer Platform Super Famicom (Japan only) Developer Argent Known For Rare Japan-Only Release Digital Availability No

The Amazing Spider-Man: Lethal Foes is a Japan-only Super Famicom action-platformer developed by Argent and published by Epoch in 1995. Its regional exclusivity makes it one of the more obscure entries in this timeline.

Plenty of older Spider-Man releases here have faded into obscurity, but Lethal Foes has an extra layer of appeal because its audience was limited by region as well as hardware.

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Release Year 1994 Genre Beat-’em-Up Platform SNES, Genesis Developer Software Creations Known For Carnage’s Game Debut Digital Availability No

Move one step further through Spider-Man games in order and Carnage becomes the headline threat. Spider-Man and Venom form an uneasy alliance while Carnage and his allies terrorize New York. The game adapts Marvel’s 1993 Maximum Carnage comic-book crossover, with comic-panel presentation that gives its story a strong identity.

This is one retro entry I think still stands out even if you have no nostalgia for it. The Carnage focus makes it easier to remember than many nearby releases.

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Release Year 1995 Genre Platformer Platform SNES, Genesis Developer Western Technologies Known For Cartoon-Accurate Tie-In Digital Availability No

The mid-1990s section of this Spider-Man games in order guide now shifts toward television continuity. Western Technologies developed Spider-Man: The Animated Series for SNES and Genesis as a tie-in to the 1994 Fox Kids cartoon.

The game draws on the show’s version of Spider-Man and its villain roster, while the side-scrolling action-platformer format fits the style of licensed cartoon games common during the period.

The show is the stronger hook here. If the animated Peter Parker was your introduction to Spider-Man, the familiar world gives this release a nostalgia pull that the platforming alone probably would not.

★ Cartoon-Accurate Tie-In Spider-Man: The Animated Series (1995) Shop on eBay

Release Year 1995 Genre Beat-’em-Up Platform SNES, Genesis, PC Developer Software Creations Known For Direct Carnage Sequel Digital Availability No

Another symbiote-focused chapter appears as this Spider-Man games in order list reaches Venom/Spider-Man: Separation Anxiety. Software Creations released it on SNES, Genesis, and PC as a follow-up to Maximum Carnage.

Spider-Man and Venom again face a symbiote threat, and the beat-’em-up structure closely follows its predecessor. Contemporary reception was less enthusiastic, leaving Separation Anxiety with a weaker reputation among older Spider-Man games.

I would play Maximum Carnage first if this corner of the franchise interests you. Separation Anxiety works better as the second half of that run than as its defining game.

★ Direct Carnage Sequel Venom/Spider-Man: Separation Anxiety (1995) Shop on eBay

15. Spider-Man: Web of Fire [Best Rare 32X Spider-Man Release]

Release Year 1996 Genre Action Platform Sega 32X Developer BlueSky Software, Zono Known For Rarest 32X Release Digital Availability No

By the time our Spider-Man games in order timeline reaches 1996, Spider-Man is attached to one of Sega’s strangest hardware chapters. BlueSky Software and Zono developed Spider-Man: Web of Fire exclusively for Sega 32X.

The game arrived late in the add-on’s short commercial life. Its late release helped turn it into a genuine collector rarity, while the game itself follows Spider-Man through a side-scrolling criminal investigation across New York.

Its place in the chronology is more about console history than franchise evolution. Landing near the end of the 32X lifespan gives it a story few other releases can match.

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16. Spider-Man [Best Early 3D Spider-Man Video Game]

Release Year 2000 Genre Action-Adventure Platform PS1, N64, Game Boy Color, Dreamcast, PC Developer Neversoft Known For Popularized 3D Web-Swinging Digital Availability No

Once this Spider-Man games in order list reaches 2000, Neversoft finally pushes the franchise into a convincing 3D era. Spider-Man released on PlayStation, Nintendo 64, Game Boy Color, Dreamcast, and PC.

Spider-Man swings through 3D spaces, crawls across walls and ceilings, and battles a large Marvel villain roster. The game helped popularize 3D web-swinging and established a template later Spider-Man games could develop further.

This is where I think the series starts to feel recognizably modern. The movement is limited compared with what came later, but Neversoft finally gives Spider-Man a physical identity that earlier platformers could only hint at.

The voice cast also included performers familiar from 1990s Spider-Man animation. There is no official current digital release.

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Release Year 2001 Genre Action Platform PS1 Developer Vicarious Visions Known For PS1-Exclusive Sequel Digital Availability No

Following Spider-Man games in order past Neversoft’s release leads directly here. Vicarious Visions took over for Spider-Man 2: Enter Electro, a direct sequel to Neversoft’s 2000 game released exclusively for the original PlayStation.

Spider-Man faces Electro and a returning group of villains in another level-based 3D adventure. This is the actual PS1 sequel to Spider-Man 2000, which matters because another handheld game also carried the Spider-Man 2 name in 2001.

The developer change is easy to overlook, but the continuity stays intact.

★ PS1-Exclusive Sequel Spider-Man 2: Enter Electro (2001) Shop on

18. Spider-Man 2: The Sinister Six on Game Boy Color [Best Handheld Spider-Man Spin-Off]

Release Year 2001 Genre Action Platform Game Boy Color Developer Torus Games Known For Handheld Spin-Off Digital Availability No

The naming gets confusing again for anyone working through Spider-Man games in order. Torus Games released Spider-Man 2: The Sinister Six for Game Boy Color during the same year as Enter Electro.

It is a separate game from Spider-Man 2: Enter Electro. The similar names make 2001 one of the easiest points to misread in a list of Spider-Man games.

I would treat this as its own portable branch and leave the PS1 continuity out of the equation. The platforms make that distinction clear once you know to look for it.

★ Handheld Spin-Off Spider-Man 2: The Sinister Six (2001) Shop on

Release Year 2001 Genre Platformer Platform Game Boy Advance Developer Vicarious Visions Known For GBA Launch Window Title Digital Availability No

A third 2001 release lands on this Spider-Man games in order list with Vicarious Visions’ Spider-Man: Mysterio’s Menace for Game Boy Advance.

Mysterio drives the story through illusion-based traps while Spider-Man fights through side-scrolling stages. The villain gives the game a clearer identity than a basic portable conversion would have had.

Three dedicated Spider-Man games in one year makes 2001 unusually busy. Mysterio’s Menace closes that cluster with a straightforward handheld adventure built specifically for the new GBA hardware.

★ GBA Launch Window Title Spider-Man: Mysterio’s Menace (2001) Shop on

20. Spider-Man: The Movie [Best Early Spider-Man Movie Tie-In]

Release Year 2002 Genre Action-Adventure Platform GBA, GameCube, PC, PS2, Xbox Developer Treyarch Known For First Raimi Film Tie-In Digital Availability No

As this Spider-Man games in order guide enters the movie era, Treyarch’s Spider-Man: The Movie adapts Sam Raimi’s first film across Game Boy Advance, GameCube, PC, PlayStation 2, and Xbox.

The game covers Peter Parker’s origin and the Green Goblin conflict through a level-based 3D action structure. It had not yet made the open-world leap that would define the 2004 sequel.

I see this as the bridge between Neversoft’s level design and Treyarch’s eventual open-city breakthrough. It still feels constrained by missions, but you can see the series moving closer to the fantasy players actually wanted.

★ First Raimi Film Tie-In Spider-Man: The Movie (2002) Shop on

Release Year 2004 Genre Open-World Action Platform PlayStation 2, Xbox, GameCube, PC, GBA, PSP, Nintendo DS, and N-Gage Developer Treyarch Known For Genre-Defining Classic Digital Availability No

The biggest pre-Insomniac turning point in this Spider-Man games in order list arrives with Treyarch’s Spider-Man 2. Releases appeared across Game Boy Advance, GameCube, PC, PlayStation 2, Xbox, N-Gage, Nintendo DS, and PSP.

The main console version opens Manhattan for free exploration. Its physics-based web-swinging attaches webs to actual geometry, giving movement a physical relationship with nearby buildings. Random crimes and side activities also make the city part of normal play.

If I had to pick one older game that explains what future Spider-Man games became, it would be this one. The real breakthrough is that swinging becomes something you want to master for its own sake.

★ Genre-Defining Classic Spider-Man 2 (2004) Shop on

22. Ultimate Spider-Man [Best Peter and Venom Campaign]

Release Year 2005 Genre Open-World Action Platform GameCube, Xbox, PS2, DS, PC, GBA Developer Treyarch / Beenox Known For Fan-Favorite Dual Campaign Digital Availability No

Next on the Spider-Man games in order timeline, the series moves away from movie continuity and back toward Marvel comics. Treyarch and Beenox worked across versions for GameCube, Xbox, PlayStation 2, Nintendo DS, PC, and Game Boy Advance.

Ultimate Spider-Man adopts cel-shaded visuals designed to echo comic art. Its campaign alternates between Peter Parker and Eddie Brock’s Venom, giving each character a different style of movement and combat.

Open-world New York carries forward ideas established by Spider-Man 2, while the source material gives this release a strong visual identity.1

For comic readers, I think this is one of the easiest older Spider-Man games to recommend.

★ Fan-Favorite Dual Campaign Ultimate Spider-Man (2005) Shop on

23. Spider-Man: Battle for New York [Best Handheld Original Story]

Release Year 2006 Genre Action Platform Nintendo DS, GBA Developer Torus Games Known For DS-Exclusive Original Story Digital Availability No

The 2006 spot on this Spider-Man games in order list belongs to Torus Games’ Spider-Man: Battle for New York for Nintendo DS and Game Boy Advance.

The game follows an original story and uses a level-based action format built for handheld play. The DS version makes use of Nintendo’s dual-screen hardware, helping it stand apart from the larger console releases surrounding it.

Its role in the wider chronology is relatively small, but it shows how long handheld Spider-Man games continued to operate as their own branch of the franchise.

★ DS-Exclusive Original Story Spider-Man: Battle for New York (2006) Shop on

Release Year 2007 Genre Open-World Action Platform GBA, PC, DS, PS2, Wii, Xbox 360, PS3, PSP Developer Vicarious Visions / Treyarch / Beenox Known For Multi-platform film adaptation Digital Availability No

By 2007, anyone following Spider-Man games in order reaches the third Raimi film tie-in. Spider-Man 3 appeared on Game Boy Advance, PC, Nintendo DS, PlayStation 2, Wii, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and PSP, with several studios handling different versions.

The larger console editions continue the open-world approach and add a black-suit storyline tied to the film’s Venom arc. A day and night cycle also changes the look of New York during exploration.

To me, this is where the movie-tie-in formula starts feeling stretched. The scope grew, but bigger did not produce the same leap that Spider-Man 2 achieved three years earlier.

★ Most Platforms Ever Released On Spider-Man 3 (2007) Shop on

Release Year 2007 Genre Co-op Brawler Platform Xbox 360, Wii, PS2, PC, PSP, DS Developer Next Level Games Known For Lighthearted Co-Op Spin-Off Digital Availability No

Next Level Games delivered a much lighter Spider-Man release with Spider-Man: Friend or Foe. It appeared on Xbox 360, Wii, PlayStation 2, PC, PSP, and Nintendo DS.

The same year adds a lighter detour to this Spider-Man games in order guide. The game is a co-op-focused action brawler where Spider-Man recruits familiar heroes and former enemies against a common threat.

That relaxed setup gives it a clear place among the era’s Spider-Man games. It is not chasing another large open-world experience, which helps the co-op concept feel like a deliberate change of pace.

★ Lighthearted Co-Op Spin-Off Spider-Man: Friend or Foe (2007) Shop on

Release Year 2008 Genre Open-World Action Platform PC, DS, PS2, PS3, PSP, Wii, Xbox 360 Developer Shaba Games Known For Best Choice-Driven Story Digital Availability No

One of the more distinctive 2000s entries appears as our Spider-Man games in order timeline reaches Spider-Man: Web of Shadows. Shaba Games released versions on PC, Nintendo DS, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, PSP, Wii, and Xbox 360.

Its open-world New York becomes the center of a symbiote crisis. Player decisions influence story outcomes and Spider-Man’s relationship with the black suit. The city also supports faction conflicts outside the main narrative.

I think the decision system gives this game one of the clearest personalities in the pre-Insomniac era. Plenty of Spider-Man games let you wear a black suit. Fewer made that darker side of Peter part of the player’s choices.

Reception varied by platform, and there is no mainstream modern digital release.

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Release Year 2010 Genre Action Platform DS, PS3, Wii, Xbox 360, PC Developer Beenox Known For Most Gameplay Variety Digital Availability No

The 2010 section of this Spider-Man games in order list opens with Beenox’s Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions on Nintendo DS, PlayStation 3, Wii, Xbox 360, and PC.

The game replaces one open city with separate levels built around Amazing Spider-Man, Spider-Man Noir, Spider-Man 2099, and Ultimate Spider-Man. Each version receives its own visual treatment and gameplay emphasis.

The variety is what sells it for me. This is one of the few Spider-Man games where jumping between different versions of the character feels central to the design and much deeper than swapping costumes.

★ Most Gameplay Variety Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions (2010) Shop on

Release Year 2010 Genre Mobile Brawler Platform iOS, iPadOS, Android, Symbian, bada, and Fire OS Developer Gameloft Known For Early Mobile Brawler Digital Availability No

Gameloft built this side-scrolling brawler with touch-based combos specifically for iOS and Android. It’s one of the very first legitimate Spider-Man games designed for touchscreen phones rather than ported down from console.

Spider-Man works through a run of Ultimate Universe villains, Sandman, Rhino, Electro, Venom, Doctor Octopus, and Green Goblin among them, using swipe-based combos and a photo mode built for sharing highlight moments.

It’s a distinct format shift on this Spider-Man games in order list, and it’s no longer available for purchase on either the App Store or Google Play today. Early touchscreen adaptations were hit or miss across the board, and this is one of the better swings I’ve come across from that period.

★ Early Mobile Brawler Ultimate Spider-Man: Total Mayhem (2010) Shop on eBay

Release Year 2011 Genre Action Platform 3DS, DS, PS3, Wii, Xbox 360 Developer Beenox Known For Time-Travel Sequel Digital Availability No

Following Spider-Man games in order into 2011 brings us to Beenox’s Spider-Man: Edge of Time. It was released on Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo DS, PlayStation 3, Wii, and Xbox 360.

The story focuses on Amazing Spider-Man and Spider-Man 2099, with actions in one period affecting events in the other. That relationship gives the protagonists a tighter narrative connection than the four separate worlds of Shattered Dimensions.

I prefer the broader concept of its predecessor, but Edge of Time has a stronger direct link between its two Spider-Men. It feels like a more focused sequel among Beenox’s Spider-Man games.

★ Time-Travel Sequel Spider-Man: Edge of Time (2011) Shop on

Release Year 2012 Genre Open-World Action Platform Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo DS, PlayStation 3, Wii, Xbox 360, Wii U, PlayStation Vita, PC, Android, and iOS Developer Beenox Known For Open-World Reboot Tie-In Digital Availability No

The open-world formula returns as this Spider-Man games in order list reaches Beenox’s The Amazing Spider-Man.

The game moves beyond the 2012 film through an original post-film story involving Oscorp’s cross-species experiments. Side missions give players extra reasons to move around Manhattan between major objectives.

Its huge platform spread also makes it one of the broadest releases in this list of Spider-Man games.

For me, the open-world return is the important part. Beenox had already proven it could make linear Spider-Man games, and this release shows the studio chasing free-roaming appeal again.

★ Open-World Reboot Tie-In The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) Shop on

Release Year 2014 Genre Endless Runner Platform iOS, Android, Windows Phone Developer Gameloft Known For Endless-Runner Spin-Off Digital Availability Delisted

Mobile gaming takes another turn on this Spider-Man games in order timeline with Spider-Man Unlimited. This entry released on iOS, Android, and Windows Phone as an endless runner built around a huge roster of alternate Spider characters.

Unlockable heroes draw heavily on the wider Spider-Verse, giving the game a cast far larger than console releases centered on Peter Parker.

Few Spider-Man games move this far away from traditional action-platforming. I wouldn’t call it representative of the franchise as a whole, but it captures the period when major mobile releases increasingly leaned into short-session play.

★ Endless-Runner Spin-Off Spider-Man Unlimited (2014) Shop on

Release Year 2014 Genre Open-World Action Platform PC, 3DS, PS3, PS4, Wii U, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Android, iOS Developer Beenox Known For Final major Activision-published Spider-Man release Digital Availability No

The Activision era closes near the end of this Spider-Man games in order list with Beenox’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2. It launched across PC, Nintendo 3DS, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Wii U, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Android, and iOS.

The game arrived across two console generations at once, with PS3 and Xbox 360 releases sitting beside PS4 and Xbox One editions. Its open-world structure continues the approach of Beenox’s 2012 game.

No subsequent Activision-published dedicated Spider-Man game appears before Insomniac Games relaunches the series in 2018.

I find that historical cutoff more interesting than the game itself. It closes one publishing era immediately before Spider-Man games receive their biggest modern reset.

★ Final Activision-Era Release The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) Shop on

33. Marvel’s Spider-Man [Best Modern Spider-Man Starting Point]

Release Year 2018 Genre Open-World Action Platform PS4, PS5 (2020), PC (2022) Developer Insomniac Games Known For Modern Franchise Relaunch Digital Availability Yes

The modern era begins when this Spider-Man games in order guide reaches Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Spider-Man. Sony Interactive Entertainment published the original PlayStation 4 release in 2018. Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered then followed on PlayStation 5 in 2020 and PC in 2022.

This version of Peter Parker has already spent eight years as Spider-Man. His established superhero life collides with personal problems while Mister Negative and a wider Sinister Six threat destabilize New York.

If your search is specifically for Spider-Man games in order PS5, this is where I would tell you to start. Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered provides the cleanest foundation for the current story and the modern style of Spider-Man games.

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Release Year 2020 Genre Open-World Action Platform PS4, PS5, PC (2022) Developer Insomniac Games Known For Standalone Trilogy Chapter Digital Availability Yes

Insomniac Games followed with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in 2020 before bringing it to PC two years later.

Anyone following Spider-Man games in order within the modern continuity should play this second. The compact standalone story takes place during winter in Harlem and gives Miles bio-electric Venom attacks and camouflage powers that separate his combat style from Peter’s.

For readers checking Spider-Man games in order PS5, Miles gets enough space here to become a distinct lead before sharing the spotlight with Peter in the sequel.

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Release Year 2023 Genre Open-World Action Platform PS5, PC (2025) Developer Insomniac Games Known For Highest-Rated Entry and the Best Spider-Man Game Overall Digital Availability Yes

The endpoint of this Spider-Man games in order list is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Insomniac Games launched it for PlayStation 5 in 2023, while the PC version followed in 2025.

Peter Parker and Miles Morales are both playable across an expanded New York. Brooklyn and Queens join Manhattan, while Peter’s symbiote storyline brings Venom into the center of the conflict.

The PS5 version holds a 90 Metacritic score based on 145 critic reviews. If you searched Spider-Man games in order PS5 because you only want the strongest modern showcase, this is my pick. Story-wise, it works much better after Peter and Miles’ earlier games.

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Spider-Man Games by Era

Grouping all Spider-Man games into four eras makes the full Spider-Man games in order list easier to skim, and it’s a faster way to answer how many Spider-Man games are there for a specific console generation. Here’s the full breakdown.

Retro Era (1982–1996)

The first 15 Spider-Man games in order cover Atari hardware, home computers, Game Boy, SNES, Genesis, and Sega’s 32X. Most are no longer sold digitally. I see these Spider-Man games mainly as history and nostalgia territory because very few give modern players a practical reason to track down original hardware.

PS1/PS2/GameCube/Xbox Era (2000–2008)

The next 11 Spider-Man games bring 3D movement to the center of the franchise. Spider-Man in 2000 established an early 3D template, while Spider-Man 2 in 2004 pushed the series into open-world Manhattan with building-connected web swinging. This is the era where developers finally figure out that traversal has to be part of the fantasy.

Handheld and Mobile Era (2010–2014)

Six releases cover Shattered Dimensions, Edge of Time, the two Amazing Spider-Man games, and mobile spin-offs. The formats vary heavily, and the period closes with Activision’s final dedicated Spider-Man release before the series enters its modern phase. Anyone trying to trace all Spider Man games should not skip these portable and mobile branches.

Insomniac PS5 Era (2018–2023)

The final three games are Marvel’s Spider-Man, Miles Morales, and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. These are the easiest Spider-Man games in order to follow on PS5, and the modern entries are still widely available today. If you are new to the franchise, this is the era I would actually recommend playing in full. For more current recommendations, see our best PS5 games.

Spider-Man Games in Order (Quick 2026 Reference Table)

The table below gives you Spider-Man games in order based on the original release year. This is the fastest way to scan all Spider-Man games included in our dedicated-game count before digging into each release individually.

Year Game Platform(s) Developer 1982 Spider-Man Atari 2600, Magnavox Odyssey² Parker Brothers 1984 Questprobe featuring Spider-Man Apple II, Atari 8-bit, Commodore 64, DOS Adventure International 1989 The Amazing Spider-Man and Captain America in Dr. Doom’s Revenge! Amiga, Atari ST, C64, DOS Paragon Software 1990 The Amazing Spider-Man Amiga, Atari ST, C64, DOS Oxford Digital Enterprises 1990 The Amazing Spider-Man Game Boy Rare 1991 The Amazing Spider-Man vs. The Kingpin Genesis, Master System, Game Gear, Sega CD Technopop 1992 Spider-Man: Return of the Sinister Six NES, Master System, Game Gear Bits Studios 1992 The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Game Boy Bits Studios 1992 Spider-Man and the X-Men in Arcade’s Revenge SNES, Genesis, Game Gear, Game Boy Software Creations 1993 The Amazing Spider-Man 3: Invasion of the Spider-Slayers Game Boy Bits Studios 1994 The Amazing Spider-Man: Lethal Foes Super Famicom (Japan only) Epoch 1994 Spider-Man and Venom: Maximum Carnage SNES, Genesis Software Creations 1995 Spider-Man: The Animated Series SNES, Genesis Western Technologies 1995 Venom/Spider-Man: Separation Anxiety SNES, Genesis, PC Software Creations 1996 Spider-Man: Web of Fire Sega 32X BlueSky Software 2000 Spider-Man PS1, N64, Game Boy Color, Dreamcast, PC Neversoft 2001 Spider-Man 2: Enter Electro PS1 Vicarious Visions 2001 Spider-Man 2: The Sinister Six Game Boy Color Torus Games 2001 Spider-Man: Mysterio’s Menace Game Boy Advance Vicarious Visions 2002 Spider-Man: The Movie GBA, GameCube, PC, PS2, Xbox Treyarch 2004 Spider-Man 2 GBA, GameCube, PC, PS2, Xbox, N-Gage, DS, PSP Treyarch 2005 Ultimate Spider-Man GameCube, Xbox, PS2, DS, PC, GBA Treyarch / Beenox 2006 Spider-Man: Battle for New York Nintendo DS, GBA Torus Games 2007 Spider-Man 3 GBA, PC, DS, PS2, Wii, Xbox 360, PS3, PSP Vicarious Visions / Treyarch / Beenox 2007 Spider-Man: Friend or Foe Xbox 360, Wii, PS2, PC, PSP, DS Next Level Games 2008 Spider-Man: Web of Shadows PC, DS, PS2, PS3, PSP, Wii, Xbox 360 Shaba Games 2010 Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions DS, PS3, Wii, Xbox 360, PC Beenox 2010 Ultimate Spider-Man: Total Mayhem iOS, Android Gameloft 2011 Spider-Man: Edge of Time 3DS, DS, PS3, Wii, Xbox 360 Beenox 2012 The Amazing Spider-Man 3DS, DS, PS3, Wii, Xbox 360, Android, iOS, PC, Wii U, PS Vita Beenox 2014 Spider-Man Unlimited iOS, Android, Windows Phone Gameloft 2014 The Amazing Spider-Man 2 PC, 3DS, PS3, PS4, Wii U, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Android, iOS Beenox 2018 Marvel’s Spider-Man PS4, PS5 (2020), PC (2022) Insomniac Games 2020 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4, PS5, PC (2022) Insomniac Games 2023 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PS5, PC (2025) Insomniac Games

Which Spider-Man Game Should You Play First?

For a new player in 2026, start with Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. It introduces the Insomniac Games continuity through Peter Parker and establishes the relationships that matter later. It is available on modern platforms like PlayStation 5 and PC, while the original version also exists on PS4.

The modern story then continues with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales before Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. That is the cleanest answer if your search for Spider-Man games in order is really about what to play. I would resist the temptation to jump straight to Spider-Man 2 simply because it is newer. Its story lands better after you have spent time with Peter and Miles separately.

For retro players, Spider-Man 2 from 2004 is my starting point. Its open-world Manhattan and building-connected swinging make its influence on later games obvious even today.

Readers who want a ranked comparison of the best Spider-Man games should use our best Spider-Man games guide instead.

My Overall Verdict on Spider-Man Games in Order

Across more than four decades, Spider-Man games in order trace a franchise that repeatedly changed alongside gaming hardware. The earliest releases barely resemble the open-world Spider-Man games that followed, while the modern Insomniac Games continuity gives Spider-Man his clearest connected game storyline.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is the newest dedicated entry in this 35-game chronology and the highest-rated game on the list. Its 90 Metacritic score and dual-protagonist setup make it the strongest single showcase for someone who only wants one current Spider-Man game.

I would still make one distinction. If you want the best current showcase, pick Spider-Man 2. If you want the best place to begin, start with Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, continue with Miles Morales, then finish with Spider-Man 2.

Anyone chasing all Spider-Man games for nostalgia can use the table and era breakdown above to pick the generation that interests them most.

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