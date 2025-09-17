13 Best FIFA Games in 2025 To Relive the Football Experience

Gaming circles have long been divided over the best FIFA game. Each release brings its own defining feature. And some have won praise for bold gameplay changes, while others are recognized for their unforgettable soundtracks or iconic cover stars.

But what makes the FIFA franchise beloved is how it bridges virtual and real-world soccer experiences. Everything including the gameplay, game modes, players features, and realism has only got better.

I’ve gone through the history of FIFA to spotlight the entries that changed everything. Here, I’ll take a closer look at these entries in detail and look up the reasons why they still hold up. Read on to see which releases left the biggest mark and why fans still return to them today.

Our Top Picks for the Best FIFA Game

The FIFA series has been a memorable timeline of football’s growth in gaming, so the best FIFA game is hard to pin down. Still, some versions made an impact that can’t be ignored. The following top 5 releases show a different era, and each one delivered a feature or mode that raised the bar for what FIFA could be.

FIFA 10 (2009) – Praised for its smooth gameplay and stronger Manager Mode, FIFA 10 felt more realistic than its predecessors. FIFA 13 (2012) – First Touch Control changed the game’s dynamic and gave players a new gameplay and ball control experience. FIFA 14 (2013) – This was the jump to next-gen for many fans as animations ran smoother, and ball physics looked natural. FIFA 12 (2011) – Tactical defending and the Impact Engine made matches serious and more competitive. FIFA 11 (2010) – Personality+ and Pro Passing stood out and fans also loved finally getting the option to control a goalkeeper in career mode.

All games on this list advanced the series. Each release built communities that lasted years beyond their peak. Late-night online games and weekend multiplayer battles, they all left memories that stuck. That’s why fans still go back to them, even with newer editions on the shelf.

The expanded list below digs deeper into the rich history of the FIFA series by revisiting the titles that pushed the series forward. These 13 games got great popularity and set standards that influenced every version that came after.

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Wii, PS2, PS3, Xbox 360 Year of release 2009 Creator/s Developers – EA Canada, HB Studios, Exient Entertainment;Publisher – EA Sports Average playtime 55 Hours Metacritic score 90 (Xbox 360), 91 (PS3), 72 (PC)

FIFA 10 is often called a classic, and for me, it’s LEGENDARY. It was the first FIFA game I played, and every time I go back to it, I get hooked all over again. The controls just feel right. Once you start playing, you can instantly feel that players actually have momentum instead of feeling like arcade characters.

Ball physics respond exactly how you’d expect in real-life situations, and the power bar gives you real control over shots. Shots can fly off the bar or drag wide if you mistime the angle. Absolute cinematic!

Pro tip Master the new 360-degree dribble system early in your career. With this feature, you have total control over how the ball moves and create opportunities that weren’t possible in previous versions.

Ultimate Team added addictive pack-opening mechanics that are still copied today. Chemistry systems promote innovative squad building. Taking your team online and going head-to-head with opponents around the globe made FIFA 10 a memorable experience, and it’s a big reason it should be on any list of the best multiplayer games.

The animations were sharp for that era. Visually, the game pushed the PS3 and Xbox 360 to the limit. Player faces are sharper, and stadium atmospheres pulse with authentic crowd reactions and chants. Playing under floodlights in a packed Old Trafford looked insane back then (and today as well!).

The audio still sticks with me. Hearing “Wavin’ Flag” in the menus, or the roar of the crowd after a last-minute goal, gave me chills. Commentary remains sharp and contextual, with Martin Tyler and Andy Gray making matches sound like the real thing. It’s wild to think how a game released back in 2009 could still feel so polished.

My Verdict: FIFA 10 handles the management side of football better than any other entry. Every sponsor deal can influence the club’s future. If you want to experience running a team instead of just playing matches, this is the one.

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS2, PS3, Xbox 360 Year of release 2012 Creator/s Developers – EA Canada, EA Romania;Publisher – EA Sports Average playtime 90 Hours Metacritic score PC (86), Xbox 360 (90), PS3 (88)

When FIFA 13 dropped, it felt like EA Sports hit a sweet spot. The title balanced career mode depth with Ultimate Team madness. And for the first time, this entry introduced “First Touch Control,” which completely shifted how the gameplay flowed.

Heavy touches punished sloppy timing, while perfect control rewarded precision beautifully. Strategic thinking became essential instead of relying on pace abuse tactics. One bad touch, and the ball is gone. Stressful. But so real.

Pro tip Under pressure, make the most of the First Touch Control system. Based on player statistics and pressure, bad first touches occur in real life. Allow time for your players to settle the ball.

FIFA 13’s Career Mode manages to stand out even today due to its extensive depth. The transfer module of the game feels much more tactile, and you cannot expedite progression. Unlike other FIFA games, you actually have to spend time nurturing the players.

Back then, FIFA 13’s youth scouts discovered incredible talents in unexpected locations worldwide. Ultimate Team, in this edition, has also reached a climax.

Opening packs was genuinely exciting, and chemistry encouraged trying out squads from different leagues. The transfer market was always buzzing with activity from players who were fully invested in building their teams.

The game ran on the Impact Engine, and I must say, the physics stood out compared to earlier FIFA series entries. Visual improvements made player faces actually resemble real humans for once.

Commentary synced better with the action, and when you scored a late winner, the stadium reactions almost made you forget you were on a console. Lionel Messi on the front cover sealed the vibe. It was a beautiful game and felt like the proper start of the Messi era in FIFA football.

My Verdict: FIFA 13 deserves to sit high on the list of the best FIFA games ranked. With the First Touch Control feature, each touch and pass feels true to life, and the thrill never fades.

Our Score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS2, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One Year of release 2013 Creator/s Developers – EA Canada, EA Romania;Publisher – EA Sports Average playtime 83 Hours Metacritic score 87 (PC), 86 (PS3), 84 (Xbox 360)

When FIFA 14 arrived, it felt like a fresh era of football games had started for both PC players and those who play on consoles. The series made a solid jump forward, with next-gen consoles running the new Ignite engine. And fans, myself included, were blown away.

It is the game that I played endlessly on Xbox 360 and then replayed again on Xbox One. Passing looked sharper, and the whole flow of the match felt different from older FIFA football titles. Ball physics reached unprecedented levels of authenticity and responsiveness here. The goals looked wild.

Pro tip Focus on precision movement for better player positioning. The refined control system allows for subtle adjustments that make the difference in key defensive situations.

Career Mode storytelling became compelling with improved player interaction systems throughout seasons. Transfer negotiations involve realistic discussions instead of simple accept/reject binary choices.

Pro Clubs mode finally lets friend groups create custom teams together properly. Character progression rewarded consistent performance over individual showboating. Communication became essential for tactical coordination instead of being optional.

FIFA 14 looked like it had leveled up the series visually as well. Player faces finally had details that felt right, and celebrations actually showed personality instead of looking stiff. The stadiums buzzed with life. Crowds moved naturally, and the lights gave every match a real atmosphere.

Even the pitch changed after a hard game, with worn spots that made it feel grounded. The game’s soundtrack is one I’ll never forget! Bastille’s “Pompeii” blasting while I set up my lineup still pops into my head.

My friends and I spent half the time arguing about which track was better, but honestly, FIFA 14 had one of the best playlists in the series. Sound design was just as good as the visuals when the crowd went wild during a national team match, it gave you proper chills.

My Verdict: FIFA 14 marked the leap to next-gen and did it with style. The physics system makes every ball touch satisfying, while the animations still hold up. It became the benchmark for transition-era football games. It really gave Pro Evolution Soccer a run for its money back then.

Our Score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS2, PS3, Xbox 360, Wii Year of release 2011 Creator/s Developer – EA Canada;Publisher – EA Sports Average playtime 66 Hours Metacritic score 90 (Xbox 360), 90 (PS3)

Defense got a complete overhaul in FIFA 12, and I was all in. The new tactical system made games feel much more serious. This system rewarded football intelligence over reflexes alone. One mistimed tackle and you were cooked.

The Impact Engine delivered realistic collision physics between players during matches as well. Bodies moved naturally when challenging for headers or loose balls. Injuries occurred from genuine contact rather than random animations.

Pro tip Get familiar with the Tactical Defending System before playing big games. Instead of the aggressive tackling that was effective in previous FIFA games, the new defensive mechanics call for positioning and patience.

Online multiplayer competitions showcased the enhanced gameplay mechanics perfectly. Ranked matches paired players with similar skill levels. Career Mode in FIFA 12 also hit differently. I loved taking lower-ranked teams and pushing them up against the giants of the English Premier League.

Transfers felt more strategic. Scouting young talent was addictive, and every season had that “one more match” pull. This edition represents FIFA at its most refined and enjoyable peak, and it’s the part of FIFA I still go back to even now.

Visuals got a real boost with smoother player animations and more detailed stadium atmospheres. Celebrations captured real emotion after crucial goals, and the weather affected ball movement and player balance in unbelievable ways. Authentic licensing brought real clubs and players to life effectively.

My Verdict: Tactical defending changed everything here. Matches never feel the same, and the added strategy rewards careful players. Once you get the hang of positioning, the defensive system feels brilliant.

Our Score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Consoles, Handheld, Mobile Year of release 2010 Creator/s Developers – EA Canada, Exient Entertainment, EA Romania, Distinctive Developments;Publisher – EA Sports Average playtime 56 Hours Metacritic score 83 (PC), 88 (Xbox 360), 89 (PS3)

FIFA 11’s user scores were and remain one of the highest among classic FIFA titles. It came out at a time when I was fully hooked on the FIFA series. EA Sports gave it a smooth vibe that still feels good when I boot it up. Every gameplay element felt polished and responsive during matches.

Ultimate Team introduced addictive card-collecting mechanics that kept players engaged. And community features encouraged social interaction beyond simple matches. For me, it’s the kind of title you’d expect to see listed with the best PS5 games and standout football releases on PC.

Pro tip Exploit the Personality+ system by studying individual player traits. Star players behave differently from average ones, and these traits affect their performance in specific game situations.

The game’s Career Mode offered management experiences. Player development required careful attention to training schedules and rotation policies. I love how youth academy investments paid dividends through talent discoveries across seasons. Financial constraints added authentic pressure to transfer window decisions.

Wayne Rooney on the front cover gave FIFA 11 a classic status. You could feel the hype every time you played. Fans in my community often argue that this was peak FIFA football, and I share that opinion completely. When people list the top FIFA games ranked, FIFA 11 always makes the cut.

Visual presentation nicely balanced realistic graphics with an optimized, smooth frame rate. Player likenesses did a good job of capturing facial details and movement, but without the drops in performance. Pitch conditions were subtly but noticeably felt while playing throughout matches.

My Verdict: FIFA 11 felt like the series finally clicked into place. The flow of play and sharp presentation brought a new level of polish. Matches deliver a sense of control that makes it stand out even years later.

Our Score 9.0 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One Year of release 2017 Creator/s Developers – EA Vancouver, EA Romania;Publisher – EA Sports Average playtime 46 hours Metacritic score 83 (Xbox One), 84 (PS4), 81 (PC)

Once it came out, FIFA 18 was everywhere and instantly became one of the best-selling sports video games ever, and honestly, it deserved every single sale. EA Sports pushed the Frostbite engine to its limits here. Playing on a top gaming monitor or console setup made the visuals pop even more.

Player faces showed unbelievable detail and expressions. Everything looked so realistic in contrast to other FIFA series. It was like watching live football playing on Xbox One. Playing on Xbox One was like watching live football.

Pro tip Get accustomed to the Real Player Motion technology by playing skill games first. The new animation system changes how players move and turn. So, offline practice prevents embarrassing mistakes in online matches.

Ultimate Team reached new heights with improved pack mechanics and squad-building options. Chemistry systems encouraged creative team combinations across multiple football leagues worldwide.

Weekend League matches offered hardcore, competitive means for committed players. The card reward system motivated consistent participation. Career Mode enhancements polished managerial experiences through authentic transfer negotiations and development systems.

Player banter had direct effects on team chemistry and individual performance levels. The soundtrack features absolute classics like “Feel It Still” by Portugal.

Commentary teams delivered contextually relevant analysis across seasons without becoming stale. Crowd noise responded authentically to match situations and momentum shifts. Audio design created believable stadium environments and gave a real sense of being on the pitch.

My Verdict: Alex Hunter’s Journey made FIFA more cinematic. Each chapter is a football drama with genuine emotional beats. Its story mode actually makes you want to play it.

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One Year of release 2016 Creator/s Developers – EA Vancouver, EA Romania;Publisher – EA Sports Average playtime 28 Hours Metacritic score 85 (PS4), 84 (Xbox One), 84 (PC)

FIFA 17 pioneered story-driven football gaming, and I was completely hooked throughout. It was the first FIFA game to use the Frostbite Engine. The storytelling side finally gave single-player fans something to really care about. Alex Hunter’s career kept fans invested from start to finish. Watching him grow over the season felt real.

If you want to go deeper into stories off the pitch, check out some of the best Netflix series based on games. Here, “FIFA Uncovered” is a must-watch if you’re curious about the franchise history and drama behind the scenes.

Pro tip Take advantage of the Frostbite engine’s updated physics for set pieces. Corners and free kicks react more realistically. Test different angles and power levels to get the best results.

Ultimate Team became way more approachable as well. But it still had depth for players who wanted to grind. I remember opening packs and getting that rush when a rare card popped up, it never got old.

The chemistry system gave squad building a creative edge and sometimes led to unexpected pairings. Meanwhile, the transfer market stayed lively throughout the game.

In FIFA 17, making wise football decisions was rewarded more than pressing buttons mindlessly. I love how defending requires patience and strategic thinking rather than tackling spamming. Set piece controls offered precise customization for free kicks and corners.

Audio design created matchday atmospheres with crowd reactions that felt genuinely organic. The soundtrack featured bangers such as “Pumped Up Kicks” by Foster the People.

Stadium announcements in the game echoed real-world settings without sounding like bland repetition. Sound effects reacted naturally to different gameplay conditions and interactions.

My Verdict: FIFA 17 set the bar for story-driven football. The key moments of Hunter’s journey offered tensions and excitement you simply will not get in a traditional career mode.

Our Score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One Year of release 2014 Creator/s Developer – EA Canada;Publisher – EA Sports Average playtime 94 Hours Metacritic score 82 (PS4), 82 (Xbox One), 82 (PC)

FIFA 15 is one of those FIFA games that still fuels the arguments in my group chats. Some claim that it was the best FIFA game of that era, and I can’t deny it, I loved it too. The Frostbite Engine wasn’t in yet, but the Ignite Engine still delivered sharp animations and crisp detail. It looked stunning for its time.

Career mode was legendary. Managing club teams in the EPL or taking national teams through tournaments kept me hooked. Manager mode had just enough realism to make me feel in control. Online play was sweaty chaos, but that was part of the thrill. Every online match felt like a battle.

Pro tip Master the Emotional Intelligence system to manage player morale. Team chemistry affects performance significantly, and unhappy players make costly mistakes during crucial moments.

Ultimate Team was strong here as well. My friends and I spent hours grinding the card reward system, hunting for cover star Lionel Messi. And yes, I actually packed him once. Best moment of my FIFA football life!

The soundtracks were a vibe. “Ready for the Weekend” by Icona Pop still reminds me of those late nights playing FIFA 15 on Xbox. Hearing stadiums roar while that track played in the menus created memories that stuck.

Messi on the front cover gave FIFA 15 superstar energy. It might not always be at the top of the FIFA games ranked lists, but for me, it’s always in the mix. FIFA 15 felt like a proper introduction to the modern style of gameplay that would carry into later titles.

My Verdict: FIFA 15 gave a real sense of modern football. Player movements were smoother, and the stadium atmosphere felt authentic. Career mode added meaningful choices, which was a clear improvement over FIFA 14.

Our Score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2021 Creator/s Developers – EA Vancouver, EA Romania;Publisher – EA Sports Average playtime 62 Hours Metacritic score 73 (PC), 78 (PS5), 78 (Xbox Series X)

FIFA 22 introduced the HyperMotion technology, and it altered the sensation of the game from the initial match. The animations flowed in a way I hadn’t seen in any previous entry.

Every challenge and sprint looked like it came straight from a real match. Volleys had the same kind of realism, with smooth movements that felt natural. Motion capture from real football enhanced gameplay authenticity significantly.

Pro tip Learn HyperMotion technology patterns through repeated gameplay. The motion-capture information makes player movement more realistic, but by knowing these patterns, you’ve got a competitive advantage.

Career Mode pulled me back in after years of dipping in and out. Creating a custom club and climbing divisions was pure fun. Every day, my friends and I compared our squads. Transfers and tactics became the main bragging points.

Pro Clubs turned into a late-night obsession. Playing with a full squad of friends online created some of the best teamwork I’ve ever seen in the series. It felt less like a mode and more like an ongoing league fans lived in.

Ultimate Team also had its moments. Pack openings looked sharper with improved animations, and Weekend League kept competition intense but structured. Community-driven events gave players reasons to log in without feeling like a chore.

Music carried a lot of weight in FIFA 22. Songs like “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals set the tone from the menus to pre-match build-ups. In matches, the roar of the fans shifted with the momentum, rising and falling as if you were in a real stadium.

My Verdict: What sets this game apart is its HyperMotion technology. Animations feel smoother, and the action carries more energy. Fans who like studying the finer details of play will get the most out of it.

Our Score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, NS, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia Year of release 2022 Creator/s Developers – EA Vancouver, EA Romania;Publisher – EA Sports Average playtime 106 Hours Metacritic score 77 (PC), 76 (PS5), 79 (Xbox Series X)

FIFA 23 marked the end of an era, and I genuinely felt nostalgic loading up again. FIFA 23 is the final edition under the iconic FIFA branding before the EA Sports FC transition.

One of the strongest parts of the game was the World Cup feature. The licensed teams and realistic stadiums gave it a true tournament feel. Women’s football received proper treatment as well, with dedicated modes and realistic player representations.

Pro tip The AcceleRATE system can be a real advantage if you pay attention. Pick players whose acceleration types work with your setup. Some styles favor quick counters; others give you control in slower, tactical play.

Ultimate Team stuck to its strengths but with some nice touches. Pack animations had more flair. Chemistry got reworked in ways that opened new options for squad building.

And then came cross-play, which connected players across console generations for the very first time. That single addition kept the online side busy well past launch. The game runs on the refined Frostbite Engine and delivers impressive visual quality consistently. The soundtrack hit hard, too.

“Ojitos Lindos” by Bad Bunny had me vibing in menus for weeks. The mix of tracks keeps the energy high. Add the roar of the stadium and commentary, and it is perfect background noise for long gaming sessions.

Sam Kerr sharing the cover with Mbappe felt like a big moment as well. FIFA 23 is always in my top list when people ask about the best FIFA games ranked. Through it, EA Sports gave fans a proper send-off before switching to EA FC.

My Verdict: FIFA 23 delivered the World Cup content in style and wrapped up the FIFA era with respect. It feels like a proper sendoff for longtime fans of the name.

Our Score 8.0 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2023 Creator/s Developers – EA Vancouver, EA Romania;Publisher – EA Sports Average playtime 45 Hours Metacritic score 79 (PC), 75 (PS5), 78 (Xbox Series X)

When EA dropped EA Sports FC 24, it felt strange booting it up without the FIFA logo. But honestly, after a few matches, I didn’t care. The gameplay hooked me fast. Passing and precision dribbling felt way sharper thanks to the Frostbite Engine upgrades. The ball weight, the collisions, and the way tackles looked; it was cleaner.

Ultimate Team took over my weekends again. I couldn’t stop grinding for those star player cards. The new features, including the new chemistry system, kept me thinking about squad building differently, and it made matches unpredictable. Career mode also got a glow-up with new tactical options.

Pro tip Focus on the PlayStyles system to build effective quads. These traits replace traditional chemistry and create more diverse team-building options for Ultimate Team modes.

The refined gameplay mechanics maintained a familiar FIFA feel, but the tweaks added welcome freshness. It struck a balance between realistic football and an experience that casual players could jump into easily.

Ball physics responded naturally to surface conditions and weather during matches. Player movements felt weighty and consequential throughout different situations. Tactical defending rewarded positioning over aggressive approaches.

Visual improvements showcased next-generation hardware with enhanced lighting and detailed models. Stadium atmospheres featured authentic crowd movements and environmental effects consistently.

Celebration animations captured emotional moments after crucial goals realistically. Authentic licensing brought real football culture to life. For me, EA Sports FC 24 proved that the franchise could stand without the FIFA name. It still sits among the best PS5 sports games.

My Verdict: The shift away from FIFA branding felt risky, but the game carried enough nostalgia to win fans over. The rebranding added some tension, but the core football remained strong. It was a fresh start done right.

Our Score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2024 Creator/s Developers – EA Vancouver, EA Romania;Publisher – EA Sports Average playtime 55 Hours Metacritic score 72 (PC), 76 (PS5), 73 (Xbox Series X)

EA Sports FC 25 grabbed strong initial attention, per search data, and for good reason. The game pushed things further with noticeable upgrades. HyperMotion 2 technology delivered more realistic player animations and sharper ball physics throughout matches.

Cross-platform play became a major highlight. Players from different generations of consoles could finally face each other without barriers, which created larger and more competitive communities.

Pro tip Learn the FC IQ tactical system early. Smarter AI creates better runs and adjusts defensive positioning, so sticking with old habits can put you at a disadvantage.

Ultimate Team also saw improvements. The updated chemistry mechanics opened the door for more creative squad building across leagues, and the improved pack-opening visuals kept the thrill alive every time new cards appeared.

Again, you’ll have a deep and rewarding experience while playing your career. Building a custom team or managing an existing club felt more strategic than ever. Youth development systems encouraged long-term thinking. Transfer market dynamics added realism to negotiations.

Financial pressure forced tough decisions, and global scouting networks made finding hidden gems a key part of success. Gameplay itself struck a fine balance between being realistic and approachable.

Passing demanded accuracy and timing. Defending leaned more on tactical awareness than frantic button pressing. These mechanics rewarded players who wanted authenticity while still being accessible enough for casual sessions.

Besides, this video game had both the FIFA World Cup and Club Championship mode for the consoles and PC versions.

My Verdict: Cross-play made this entry stand out. Matches feel smoother, and teamwork is more important than ever. HyperMotion 2 adds depth, which makes online play feel like proper competitive football.

Our Score 7.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2 Year of release September 26, 2025 Creator/s Developers – EA Vancouver, EA Romania;Publisher – Electronic Arts Average playtime NA Metacritic score NA

EA Sports FC 26 is shaping up to continue the franchise’s legacy of high-quality football simulation. The game hasn’t been released yet. But details from the series’ progression suggest it will build on the innovations of EA Sports FC 25.

The dual gameplay system shown in early previews points to flexible modes for different types of players. Fans may be able to switch between standard football matches and skill-based challenges. Each mode design appears to appeal to both casual players and those who enjoy deeper competition.

Pro tip This game hasn’t been released yet, so no specific tips are available. Check back after the official launch for detailed gameplay advice and strategies.

Ultimate Team will probably continue to feature dynamic chemistry mechanics and improved pack-opening experiences. It could include detailed youth development and realistic transfers. Strategic squad-building options may also play a larger role.

From a visual standpoint, the game is expected to use next-gen hardware fully. Stadiums should look realistic. Player models may appear more lifelike. Match atmospheres are expected to feel authentic.

Audio design will probably match previous entries as well, with responsive crowd reactions, contextual commentary, and soundtracks that enhance the experience.

My Verdict: Based on the franchise’s trajectory, EA Sports FC 26 looks set to refine what fans already love while introducing features that keep the series fresh. If previous trends continue, this could become one of the most polished and enjoyable entries in the history of EA Sports football games.

Our Verdict on The Best FIFA Game

FIFA games have been very memorable for every football fan. Even the professional footballers play them as well. Games like FIFA 10, FIFA 13, and FIFA 14 really defined the franchise and no other football game could come close to them back then.

While FIFA 10 had an updated Career mode for the players, FIFA 13 changed the overall gameplay experience, and FIFA 14 was the first game that had the best realism and ball control. Apart from these three, the other games do pack a punch as well.

Whichever game you play, try focusing on learning the game’s dynamics, ball and player control, team chemistry, and the best combination. You’ll surely be competing with the top players after some grinding.

FAQs

What is the best FIFA game?

The best FIFA Game is FIFA 10 because it delivered a mix of fun and authenticity. Matches flowed better thanks to improved controls, while Manager Mode gave fans more freedom than ever. It set a standard for future titles, and many still look back on it as the peak of the series.

Which FIFA is the most popular?

The most popular FIFA games are FIFA 21 and FIFA 22, both of which reached huge player numbers, but FIFA 13 is often remembered as the edition that exploded in popularity thanks to Ultimate Team. It pulled in millions of players worldwide and set records at the time.

What FIFA game was the most realistic?

FIFA 14 was the most realistic FIFA game. It marked a big leap in realism with new ball physics and smoother animations on next-gen consoles. FIFA 12 also felt realistic for its tactical defending system and Impact Engine, which made collisions and challenges look far more lifelike.

Which FIFA game has a story?

FIFA 17 was the first to include a story mode called “The Journey.” It followed Alex Hunter, a young player trying to rise through the ranks of professional football. FIFA 18 and FIFA 19 continued his story.

Is FIFA 23 better than FIFA 22?

FIFA 23 is better than FIFA 22 because it added HyperMotion2 technology, better animations, and women’s club football. That makes it feel more polished than FIFA 22. Still, both games share similar core gameplay, so the difference isn’t massive unless you value the newer features.

Which game is better, FIFA 19 or 20?

FIFA 19 is better for the traditional football atmosphere, and FIFA 20 is better for variety. FIFA 19 introduced the UEFA Champions League license, which fans loved. FIFA 20 brought VOLTA Football and offered street-style gameplay. So, in the end, it comes down to personal preference.

Why is FIFA now called EA Sports FC?

The reason why FIFA is now called EA Sports FC is because EA ended its partnership with FIFA after nearly 30 years due to licensing disagreements. Starting in 2023, the series was rebranded as EA Sports FC. The core gameplay and modes remain, but without the FIFA name.