6 Games Like Outriders You Must Try: Top Looter‑Shooter Alternatives

Back in 2021, Outriders surprised me with its fresh spin on the looter‑shooter genre. I spent hours on Enoch discovering that the blend of third‑person gunplay, RPG progression, and a cooperative story created something special. Choosing between the Trickster, Pyromancer, Devastator, or Technomancer and tweaking their skill trees let me fine‑tune my playstyle while uncovering secrets beyond the First City. If you also enjoy intense combat paired with deep customization, you’re probably looking for games like Outriders. In this guide, I’ll share what makes a handful of alternatives stand out and help you decide where to head next.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Outriders

After spending many hours exploring Outriders myself, I’ve handpicked the finest alternatives that capture a similar thrill:

Borderlands 3 [Best for Over‑the‑Top Humor and Endless Guns] – Borderlands 3 turns the looter‑shooter dial up with billions of quirky weapons and a galaxy of planets to explore alongside friends. Its cooperative action and playful tone make every firefight a delight. Destiny 2 [Best for MMO‑Lite Science‑Fiction Adventure] – Destiny 2 combines precise gunplay with deep subclass customization and a constantly evolving sci‑fi world. It also offers both casual story content and high‑level raids, which are perfect for players who enjoy a social shooter with plenty of progression. The Division 2 [Best for Tactical Urban Warfare] – The Division 2 delivers a grounded, cover‑based experience set in a devastated Washington, D.C., where strategic coordination and gear builds are key. It rewards teamwork and thoughtful play while maintaining a satisfying loot loop.

Games Like Outriders – Top Alternatives for Looter Shooter Fans

Here are the best outriders like games based on my personal experience.

1 – Borderlands 3 [Best for Over‑the‑Top Humor and Endless Guns]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, macOS, Stadia Year of Release 2019 Creator/s Developed by Gearbox Software; published by 2K Games Average Playtime About 30 hours for the main story and extra missions Metacritic Score 81

Borderlands 3 embodies the looter‑shooter spirit. It’s a first‑person co‑op game where you play as one of four Vault Hunters with unique action skills and extensive skill trees. The campaign takes you across multiple planets, each with its own enemies, environments, and secrets.

Why We Chose It Borderlands 3 stays true to the looter‑shooter formula but amps up the chaos with a staggering variety of weapons and goofy characters. I still remember laughing at a gun that sprouted legs and chased enemies, and the skill trees let me experiment with builds that felt fresh every session. Its co‑op focus and loot progression make it a natural pick for Outriders fans looking for a more light‑hearted ride.

The sheer number of guns, over a billion variations thanks to random parts and perks, makes every fight a chance to find a new favorite. I love the humorous writing and the over‑the‑top weapons, like guns that sprout legs and chase enemies. While the tone is more comedic than Outriders, both games reward aggressive play, offer lots of loot, and encourage co‑op. If you want to dive deeper into wild looter shooters, our article covering games like Borderlands provides plenty of other chaotic recommendations.

Final Verdict: If you love collecting outrageous weapons and don’t mind a jokey tone, Borderlands 3 is hard to beat. The huge number of guns and planets means you’ll always have something new to try, especially if you play with friends.

vaulthunter88 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ For me, the over‑the‑top humor and ever‑changing arsenal make Borderlands 3 a joy from start to finish.

2 – Destiny 2 [Best for MMO‑Lite Science‑Fiction Adventure]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia Year of Release 2017 Creator/s Developed and published by Bungie Average Playtime 50+ hours; varies widely with expansions and seasonal content Metacritic Score 85

Bungie’s Destiny 2 blends first‑person shooting with MMO and RPG elements. You play as a Guardian (Titan, Hunter, or Warlock) and customize subclasses, abilities, and gear. The game features PvE activities like strikes, dungeons, raids, and story missions, plus competitive PvP modes.

Why We Chose It Destiny 2 blends tight first‑person shooting with the craziness of an ever‑evolving world. I’ve spent countless nights chasing exotic weapons, learning raid mechanics, and tinkering with subclasses to fit our fireteam’s needs. The shared hub and ongoing story give it a community feel that scratches a different itch from Outriders’ contained campaign.

I’ve sunk hundreds of hours into chasing exotic weapons, mastering different subclass builds, and teaming up for epic raids. The evolving world, seasonal content, and deep lore provide a live‑service experience that Outriders intentionally avoids. Still, both titles share satisfying gunpla and loot progression, and a social experience. For more sci‑fi shooters with rich progression, check our top games like Destiny 2 article, which highlights Warframe and other stand‑outs.

Final Verdict: Guardians who enjoy social play, regular updates, and deep lore will feel right at home. Destiny 2 requires a bigger time commitment, but the rewards in teamwork and gear are worth it if you stick around.

exotichaser ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ There’s always something new to chase in Destiny 2, from exotics to seasonal stories. I love teaming up for raids with friends, and the gunplay feels great. It’s a game you can sink countless hours into without getting bored.

3 – The Division 2 [Best for Tactical Urban Warfare]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia Year of Release 2019 Creator/s Developed by Massive Entertainment; published by Ubisoft Average Playtime Around 30 hours for the campaign, 60+ hours with end‑game content Metacritic Score 82

If you prefer a more grounded setting, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 might be your pick. Set in a near‑future Washington, D.C., this third‑person shooter is built around cover‑based combat, gear builds, and a persistent online world. Ubisoft describes it as a shooter RPG with campaign, co‑op, and PvP modes.

Why We Chose It The Division 2 trades sci‑fi for a near‑future Washington D.C. and demands a more tactical approach. I enjoy coordinating with friends to flank enemies, manage armor, and adapt my skill loadout. The Dark Zone adds suspense as you weigh the risk of trusting strangers for shared loot, which keeps the experience tense.

Agents customize their weapons, armor, and skills, with end‑game specializations adding a new layer of progression. Dark Zone areas combine PvE and PvP, which forces you to decide whether to trust other players while hunting for super rare loot. What I enjoy the most is the tension of exploring contaminated streets, managing resources, and coordinating flanking maneuvers with friends. The tactical pacing differs from Outriders’ fast and furious style, but the loot grind and shared world make them “spiritual cousins.”

Final Verdict: Players seeking a grounded setting and measured pacing will appreciate The Division 2. It rewards patience and teamwork, which offers long‑term progression in a persistent world.

TacticalTommy ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Roaming a ruined Washington with friends, tweaking my gear and skills, and engaging in tactical firefights makes The Division 2 stand out.

4 – Warframe [Best Free‑to‑Play Space Ninja Action]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, iOS Year of Release 2013 Creator/s Developed and published by Digital Extremes Average Playtime 100+ hours; endless content through updates Metacritic Score 64 (mixed reviews on early console versions)

Warframe is a free‑to‑play action RPG game that has grown since 2013 into a massive universe. You control the Tenno, ancient warriors using biomechanical suits called Warframes, each with unique abilities. The game mixes shooting, melee combat, parkour, and stealth. It offers both procedurally generated missions and large open‑world zones.

Why We Chose It Warframe lets you play as a biomechanical warrior with parkour movement and endless customization. I remember the thrill of crafting my first new Warframe and sliding across maps like a ninja. The free‑to‑play model, generous content updates, and ability to switch between dozens of classes make it a flexible alternative to Outriders’ fixed class system.

Cross‑platform play and constant updates keep the community engaged. I appreciate Warframe’s build variety: you can collect dozens of Warframes, craft weapons, and tune mods to fit your preferred playstyle. While the grind can be daunting and the story is abstract at first, the game’s generosity (no paywall for essential gear) and freedom to solo or team up make it a great alternative. Its cooperative nature and emphasis on loot echo Outriders, yet its ninja‑like movement and sci‑fi lore set it apart.

Final Verdict: If you don’t mind a grind and want a fast, fluid shooter that keeps evolving, Warframe is worth a look. Its cooperative missions and open worlds offer freedom rarely seen in the genre.

SpaceNinja_321 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Sliding across open worlds like a space ninja never gets old in Warframe. It’s staggering how much there is to do, yet the core action stays smooth and satisfying. I appreciate that I can play at my own pace and still make progress.

5 – Monster Hunter: World [Best for Epic Hunts and Crafting]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC Year of Release 2018 Creator/s Developed and published by Capcom Average Playtime About 50 hours for the story; over 100 hours for completionists Metacritic Score 90

For players who enjoy challenging boss encounters and crafting, Monster Hunter: World offers a different flavor of action RPG. You create a hunter, track enormous beasts across seamless biomes, and choose from 14 weapon types.

Why We Chose It Monster Hunter: World transforms combat into intense boss encounters. I still recall spending evenings with friends tracking a tempered Rathalos, planning loadouts, and carving materials for that next armor set. The satisfaction of mastering each monster’s patterns contrasts nicely with Outriders’ frenetic gunfights but offers a similar reward loop of effort and upgrade.

Defeating monsters yields materials to craft and upgrade weapons and armor, which creates a loop of hunting and gearing up. Up to four players can team up online. The focus on careful preparation and learning monster patterns contrasts with Outriders’ fast‑paced gunfights, yet both games reward skillful play and collaboration. If you crave more beast‑slaying adventures, our article on games like Monster Hunter dives into other titles that capture the thrill of the hunt.

Final Verdict: This is the game for those who relish preparation and precision. Its cooperative hunts and deep crafting systems provide long‑lasting challenges that feel rewarding every time you topple a massive creature.

MonsterSlayer83 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The thrill of tracking a monster and finally crafting a new weapon is unmatched in Monster Hunter: World. I keep coming back because each hunt feels like its own adventure.

6 – Aliens: Fireteam Elite [Best for Intense Co‑Op Xenomorph Survival]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2021 Creator/s Developed by Cold Iron Studios; published by Focus Home Interactive Average Playtime Around 8 hours for the campaign; up to 12 hours for full completion Metacritic Score 69

From Cold Iron Studios, Aliens: Fireteam Elite drops your squad of Colonial Marines into four replayable campaigns inspired by the classic movie series. It’s a cooperative third‑person survival shooter where you battle waves of Xenomorphs and synthetic enemies.

Why We Chose It Aliens: Fireteam Elite drops you and two friends into the classic movie’s universe. I love the tension of facing waves of Xenomorphs, watching hallways for flankers, and experimenting with class perks to handle harder difficulties. The shorter campaign makes it easy to finish in a weekend, and replaying to level each class provides some longevity.

You choose one of five classes (Gunner, Demolisher, Technician, Doc, or Recon), each with unique abilities and perks. The game boasts 30‑plus weapons and a Perk Board system that lets you modify your build for different scenarios. I enjoy the frantic pace of fighting hordes, the need to watch flanks, and the excitement of unlocking new gear. While it lacks the open world of Outriders, its class‑based gameplay and cooperative intensity make it a strong pick for fans of looter shooters.

Final Verdict: While it’s not as deep as Outriders or Destiny, Aliens: Fireteam Elite offers an accessible co‑op shooter that nails the atmosphere of the franchise. It’s a solid pick if you want a quick, adrenaline‑fueled survival experience with friends.

Not all games similar to Outriders take place in space. Evil West blends third‑person shooting and melee combat in a supernatural Wild West. You play Jesse Rentier, a vampire hunter equipped with revolvers, rifles, a flamethrower, and an electrified gauntlet. Staggering enemies opens them up for brutal finishers, and you can co‑op through the story. The game isn’t a looter shooter, but its skill tree and visceral action scratch a similar itch.

Remnant: From the Ashes combines ranged combat, RPG elements, and punishing difficulty reminiscent of Souls‑like games. You explore procedurally generated worlds corrupted by the Root, a malevolent force. Combat demands learning enemy patterns and using both guns and melee attacks. Players choose from three archetypes, including Scrapper, Ex‑Cultist, and Hunter, and can freely develop their characters. Weapons can be modified with abilities like healing auras or elemental damage. Up to three players can join forces, and each playthrough reshuffles dungeons, bosses, and loot. The combination of procedural generation and co‑operative play makes it a good fit for Outriders fans who enjoy a challenge.

How to Choose the Right Outriders‑Like Game

Your choice depends on the kind of experience you want. Here are a few considerations.

Perspective and Combat Style

If you prefer first‑person shooting with frantic gunplay and humor, Borderlands 3 is a natural fit. For deeper builds with parkour, Warframe offers a fast but fluid third‑person experience. Destiny 2 sits between since it delivers polished shooting and smooth movement. Outriders players who enjoy precision aiming and cover may appreciate The Division 2’s tactical pacing.

World and Story

Outriders delivers a dark sci‑fi narrative about humanity’s survival. If you like cosmic storytelling, Destiny’s sprawling lore might appeal. For something more grounded, The Division 2 immerses you in a ruined U.S. capital. If you’re drawn to fantastical worlds filled with giant monsters, Monster Hunter: World and Remnant: From the Ashes offer different flavors of adventure. Evil West brings supernatural creatures into a twisted frontier.

Character Progression and Customization

Consider how much flexibility you want. Outriders uses class‑specific skill trees and modded gear, letting you specialize but not switch classes mid‑playthrough. Warframe allows you to collect dozens of Warframes, effectively switching classes whenever you like. Destiny 2’s subclass system and loot mods encourage constant tweaking. Monster Hunter’s gear crafting ties progression to your hunting prowess. Remnant’s free‑form progression and weapon mod system reward experimentation.

Price and Monetization

Outriders is a full‑priced title without microtransactions. Destiny 2 and The Division 2 use seasonal models; Warframe is free‑to‑play but funded by cosmetic and convenience microtransactions. Monster Hunter: World requires an upfront purchase, while Evil West and Remnant: From the Ashes are mid‑priced games. Decide whether you prefer a single purchase or ongoing updates. For deals on these titles, check our store or our Hub’s articles highlighting discounts.

Personally, I choose a game based on the mood I’m in. When I want narrative and social raids, I log into Destiny 2. For fast and fluid action, I jump into Warframe. If friends and I crave structured RPG elements with a beginning and end, Outriders itself or Remnant fit the bill. Regardless, all of these games offer satisfying combat, deep customization options, and the thrill of conquering tough enemies with friends.

Our Verdict on the Best Games Like Outriders

The looter‑shooter and action RPG space has never been richer. Games like Outriders capture the excitement of diving into a devastated world, experimenting with classes, and chasing loot. If you’re drawn to the outrageous weapons of Borderlands 3, the sci‑fi saga of Destiny 2, or the punishing challenges of Remnant: From the Ashes, there’s a game waiting to scratch your itch. I encourage you to try a few titles from this list and see which one clicks. Each offers a unique spin on cooperative combat and progression, which ensures that your adventures never feel stale.

FAQs

What games are like Outriders?

The games that are like Outriders include Borderlands 3, Destiny 2, The Division 2, Warframe, Monster Hunter: World, Aliens: Fireteam Elite, Evil West, and Remnant: From the Ashes. These titles blend shooting, RPG elements, and loot‑driven progression with co‑operative play, which makes them great alternatives for fans of Outriders.

Is Outriders considered a looter shooter?

Yes, Outriders is considered a looter shooter because it mixes third‑person shooting with a loot‑driven reward system. Players gain better weapons and gear by defeating enemies and raising the world tier, which mirrors the progression seen in other looter shooters like Borderlands and Destiny.

Can you play Outriders solo?

Yes, you can play Outriders solo, since the campaign and expeditions scale for single players. The game is balanced around three‑player teams, but the enemy difficulty adjusts, so solo players can complete story missions and gather loot without relying on other players.

How many players can play Outriders in co‑op?

Outriders supports up to three players in co‑op, which allows you and two friends to team up. Co‑operative play lets you combine class abilities, share loot drops, and tackle tougher world tiers together, making the experience more dynamic than playing alone.

What is Outriders about?

Outriders is about a group of altered humans fighting to survive on the planet Enoch after Earth’s collapse. As an Outrider, you awaken from cryostasis, develop supernatural powers, and search for a mysterious signal while battling hostile factions and monstrous creatures. The story explores themes of survival, colonialism, and human resilience.