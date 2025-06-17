Top Games Like Destiny 2 for Your Next Loot-Fueled Adventure

Craving more games like Destiny 2 to fuel your sci-fi shooter obsession? Buckle up, Guardian – this guide is your ticket to epic adventures that rival Bungie’s loot-filled masterpiece!

Whether you’re hooked on Destiny 2’s blend of fast-paced gunplay, cooperative raids, or grind-worthy loot, I’ve rounded up similar games that deliver the same thrill. Picture yourself teaming up with buddies, mowing down alien hordes, or chasing that perfect god-roll weapon in sprawling worlds packed with secrets. From MMO-lite shooters to action RPGs, these games capture the magic of Destiny 2’s PvE and PvP chaos.

I’ve scouted games that nail the balance of story, combat, and progression, tackling common gripes like repetitive missions or lackluster endgame with fresh mechanics and vibrant universes.

Playing with friends or exploring solo? Either way, these titles bring the heat, from thrilling team showdowns to immersive single-player quests.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Destiny 2

Craving games like Destiny 2? These standout titles nail the sci-fi shooter vibe, blending heart-pounding gunplay, cooperative missions, and addictive loot grinds that keep you hooked. With rich worlds, deep RPG mechanics, and thrilling multiplayer, they’re the cream of the crop for fans of epic battles and progression-driven adventures on PS5 or PC.

Each game brings unique flair, from tactical teamwork to chaotic loot-fests, ensuring endless hours of fun.

Ready for more cosmic chaos? Scroll down for the full list! My in-depth guide dives into gameplay, features, and why these titles are perfect for loot chasers, whether you play solo or with a squad. Don’t miss out – find your next obsession now!

8 Epic Games Like Destiny 2

Still riding high from Destiny 2? These picks offer similar gameplay with new futuristic worlds, unique builds, and tons of loot to collect. Join forces with other players – or fly solo – and check out these stellar alternatives.

1. Warframe

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, iOS (Android in dev) Year of Release 2013 Developer Digital Extremes Unique Features Parkour combat, 50+ Warframes with unique abilities, cross-platform play, transforming Incarnon weapons

Ready for hyperspace havoc? Warframe is your ticket to a free-to-play sci-fi frenzy that rivals Destiny 2’s loot-driven chaos. Slash through enemies as a Tenno, wielding over 50 customizable Warframes – think bio-metal suits with wild powers like magnetic blasts or necromancy.

The parkour-fueled action is a blast, letting you flip and dash through co-op challenges with friends. Grind for guns, craft crazy gear like explosive bows, and style your loadout with Voidshell skins for max swagger.

While the story can feel patchy and the grind’s steep for newbies, the community is welcoming, and cross-platform play keeps squads tight. If you’re into Destiny 2 and love the tight mechanics of fighting games, Warframe’s ever-growing universe is a loot-hunter’s playground.

2. Borderlands

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, MacOS, Stadia Year of Release 2019 Developer Gearbox Software Unique Features Procedurally generated weapons, four unique classes with multiple skills, cel-shaded art style

Vault Hunters, assemble! Borderlands 3 is a loot-splosion fiesta that scratches your Destiny 2 itch while standing tall among the best FPS games.

Pick from four wild classes – like Amara’s ethereal fists or FL4K’s beast buddies – and blast through Pandora’s chaos with bazillions of guns, from flame-spitting rifles to ones that insult foes!

The co-op shines, letting you and your friends tackle quirky missions and bosses for epic loot. Its cel-shaded art pops, and the humor’s delightfully unhinged, though the story feels on the lighter side. With deep skill trees and seamless multiplayer, it’s a riot for Destiny 2 players who love grinding for gear and chaotic battles.

3. Outriders: Worldslayer

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia Year of Release 2022 Developer People Can Fly Unique Features Deep skill trees, moddable gear, crossplay, four classes with unique powers

For those who love Destiny 2 but wish it leaned darker, Outriders: Worldslayer is the gritty sci-fi shooter you’ve been waiting for.

Drop into Enoch as a customizable Altered, wielding powers like volcanic blasts or time rifts, and team up for intense battles against monstrous enemies. The expanded skill trees and mod-heavy gear let you craft wild builds, like sniper tanks or fiery mages. Its fast-paced combat and loot grind are addictive, though the story’s a bit short, and the endgame can feel repetitive.

Perfect for Destiny 2 fans craving RPG games with deep mechanics and squad-based action, this expansion adds new areas and challenges to keep your trigger finger busy. Crossplay keeps the party going across platforms, making this third-person shooter a stellar pick for loot-driven adventures.

4. The Division 2

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia Year of Release 2019 Developer Massive Entertainment Unique Features Cover-based tactical combat, tech gadgets, dynamic open world, clan system

Agents, gear up! The Division 2 is a tactical masterpiece that nails Destiny 2’s co-op and loot vibes in a post-apocalyptic D.C. As a Division agent, you’ll master cover-based combat, wielding high-tech gadgets and guns to reclaim the city.

Its rich RPG systems let you tweak builds for sniping, tanking, or drone chaos, with loot drops fueling the grind.

The open world is stunning, packed with missions and secrets, though solo play can feel tough. With robust clans and multiplayer, it’s a dream for Destiny 2 players who love strategy and teamwork. Regular updates keep the content fresh, making it a must-play for third-person shooter fans craving depth and immersion.

5. Halo Infinite

Platforms PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2021 Developer 343 Industries Unique Features Open-world campaign, grappling hook mechanics, free-to-play multiplayer, crossplay

With its polished gunplay and explosive multiplayer, Halo Infinite echoes the high-energy thrills of Destiny 2. As Master Chief, you’ll zip across Zeta Halo’s open world, blasting Banished foes with iconic weapons like the Battle Rifle or grappling hook for wild mobility.

The campaign’s epic, and the free-to-play multiplayer delivers arena thrills and big team battles, perfect for co-op enjoyers.

Loot is lighter than Destiny 2, and progression can feel grindy, but crossplay keeps squads united. With stunning visuals and tight mechanics, it’s a must for players craving cinematic FPS firefights and competitive vibes. Jump in and carve your own path to greatness!

6. Remnant II

Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2023 Developer Gunfire Games Unique Features Procedural worlds, diverse archetypes, boss-focused combat, crossplay

This title is a soulful shooter-RPG that matches Destiny 2’s co-op loot chase with dark, procedural worlds.

Pick from unique characters like the Handler with a loyal dog or the explosive Firestorm Invoker, and battle grotesque bosses for epic gear. Its randomized dungeons keep every run fresh, perfect for teaming up to conquer tough fights.

The deep build-crafting and loot grind are addictive, though the story’s a bit sparse. Perfect for anyone hooked on Destiny 2’s challenging co-op and replayability, Remnant II’s gritty vibe and tight gunplay make every victory sweet. Dive into the chaos with crossplay support!

7. Anthem

Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of Release 2019 Developer BioWare Unique Features Javelin suit flight, combo-based combat, four distinct exosuit classes

If you love Destiny 2’s team play, Anthem delivers that with a side of high-flying action in sleek mech suits and a gorgeous alien setting.

Pick from four exosuits – like the tanky Colossus or nimble Interceptor – and unleash combos of elemental blasts and melee slams.

Team-based missions and loot grinding shine, though the story doesn’t go far, and the endgame lacks depth. Its flight mechanics are a blast, making every battle feel epic, but server hiccups can be annoying. Perfect for Destiny 2 fans craving dynamic combat and squad play, Anthem offers a fun and vibrant grind.

8. Monster Hunter: World

Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of Release 2018 Developer Capcom Unique Features 14 weapon types, monster crafting, dynamic ecosystems, co-op hunting

Hunters, sharpen your blades! Monster Hunter: World delivers a Destiny 2-style loot grind with massive beast-slaying co-op action in vibrant ecosystems.

Choose from 14 weapons, like dual blades or heavy bowguns, and craft gear from monster parts to tackle tougher hunts. Team up for epic battles against dragons, with deep progression and satisfying combat.

The learning curve’s steep, but the payoff’s huge. Ideal for Destiny 2 players who love cooperative challenges and gear crafting, World’s rich world and crossplay vibe keep you hooked. Slay, craft, repeat – epic!

FAQs

What game is most like Destiny?

Warframe is very similar to Destiny as both feature cooperative gameplay, looter-shooter mechanics, sci-fi settings, and a strong focus on character progression.

What type of game is Destiny 2?

Destiny 2 is an online multiplayer first-person shooter that blends elements of role-playing, MMO, and looter-shooter genres with both PvE and PvP content.