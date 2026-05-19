The best BG3 builds in Patch 8 cover everything from one-shot burst machines to unkillable tanks, and picking the wrong one early can make even Normal difficulty feel miserable. Baldur’s Gate 3 gives you 12 base classes, dozens of subclasses, and a level cap of 12, which means every level split matters, especially in multiclass builds.

This guide breaks down the strongest BG3 builds by tier, explains the ability scores and level splits behind each one, and tells you which BG3 character builder tools to use when theorycrafting your next run. No matter if you’re using a BG3 builder for the first time or optimizing an Honour Mode party, you’ll find a clear answer here. From Sorcadin to Gloomstalker Assassin, these are the best BG3 builds for 2026.

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Best BG3 Builds Tier List – Quick Reference (Patch 8)

Not all best BG3 builds are created equal, and your BG3 character planner sessions will go a lot faster if you know which builds are worth your time before you start theorycrafting. The table below ranks the strongest builds in Patch 8 by tier, so use it as a jumping-off point before diving into the detailed breakdowns below.

Before diving in, one common question worth answering upfront: is BG3 cross-platform? The answer affects which saves and friends you can bring into your run

Tier Build Class Split Best For S Sorcadin Shadow Magic Sorcerer 6 / Paladin 6 Best overall – damage, dialogue, survivability S Gloomstalker Assassin Ranger 5 / Rogue 4 / Fighter 3 First-turn burst, solo play S Giant Barbarian Barbarian 12 (Giant subclass) Melee tank, Honour Mode solo S Light Cleric Cleric 12 (Light Domain) Party support, passive AoE damage A Battle Master Fighter Fighter 12 (Battle Master) Best pure-class build, beginner-friendly A Hexblade Warlock Warlock 6 / Paladin 6 New Patch 8 Charisma melee nuker A Oathbreaker Paladin Paladin 12 (Oathbreaker) Best single-target damage A Circle of Moon Druid Druid 12 (Circle of Moon) Honour Mode viable after Patch 8 Tavern Brawler fix

All builds in this BG3 tier list are verified for Patch 8 and tested across Tactician and Honour Mode difficulties. S-Tier picks dominate every encounter; A-Tier builds are strong, reliable choices that require slightly more game knowledge to maximize. Use a BG3 builder tool like eip.gg to map out your level splits before committing, then jump to the detailed section below for your chosen build.

S-Tier BG3 Builds

These are the best BG3 builds available in Patch 8 – tested across Tactician and Honour Mode and capable of clearing every major encounter without exploits. If you’re using a BG3 character planner or a BG3 builder, start here before anything else.

Best Sorcadin Build BG3 (Shadow Magic Sorcerer / Paladin)

Class Split Shadow Magic Sorcerer 6 / Oath of Vengeance Paladin 6 Ability Scores Charisma 17, Constitution 14, Strength 13 Start As Paladin at level 1 – lock your Oath before multiclassing Key Feat War Caster (level 4)

The Sorcadin is the #1 best BG3 build in Patch 8 because every point of Charisma improves more systems simultaneously than any other stat – melee attack rolls, spell save DCs, Divine Smite damage, dialogue checks, and the Aura of Protection bonus to all party saving throws.

The core combat loop: use Quickened Spell to cast Hold Person as a Bonus Action, then attack as your Action. Paralyzed targets grant automatic critical hits, and crits double all Divine Smite damage dice. In Act 3, equipping the Resonance Stone doubles Shadow Blade’s psychic damage, pushing the ceiling even higher.

When to skip: Multiclass into Sorcerer too early, and you lose key Paladin features. For the same stat profile with simpler execution, the Hexblade Warlock (A-Tier) is the alternative.

Best Gloomstalker Assassin Build BG3

Class Split Ranger 5 (Gloomstalker) / Rogue 4 (Assassin) / Fighter 3 (Battle Master) Ability Scores Dexterity 17, Constitution 16, Wisdom 14 Start As Ranger – do not multiclass before level 5 Key Feat Sharpshooter (level 4)

The Gloomstalker Assassin is the most explosive first-turn build among the best BG3 builds. Dread Ambusher adds a free extra attack before any enemy moves; Assassin Alacrity restores your Bonus Action on round 1; Surprise grants automatic critical hits on every attack. Fighter’s Action Surge doubles your action count on top.

In Honour Mode, the surprise round is often the only round that matters against elite enemies, which makes this the premier Honour Mode specialist among all best BG3 builds.

When to skip: Without a reliable stealth setup to trigger Surprise, the build loses most of its ceiling. In dungeon-heavy runs, a Battle Master Fighter is more consistent.

Best Giant Barbarian Build BG3

Class Split Barbarian 12 (Path of the Giant) Ability Scores Strength 17, Constitution 16, Dexterity 10 Start As Barbarian at level 1 Key Feat Tavern Brawler (level 4)

Path of the Giant is one of the 12 new subclasses added in Patch 8, and it makes a strong case for second-best overall. Tavern Brawler doubles your Strength modifier on every throw attack – at Strength 20, that’s +10 bonus damage per throw, compounding with every subsequent ASI.

Bear Heart gives 50% resistance to almost all damage while Raging, and no gear dependency means this build is strong from Act 1 through Honour Mode.

When to skip: Low Charisma means another party member needs to handle dialogue. In martial-heavy parties, the lack of spellcasting limits utility outside combat.

Best Light Cleric Build BG3

Class Split Cleric 12 (Light Domain) Ability Scores Wisdom 17, Constitution 16, Dexterity 10 Start As Cleric at level 1 Key Feat War Caster (level 4)

The Light Cleric earns its S-Tier spot through the highest sustained passive AoE output in Baldur’s Gate 3. Spiritual Guardians deals 3d8 radiant damage to every enemy within 3 metres at the start of their turn, running automatically with no action economy cost after casting. War Caster grants Advantage on Concentration saving throws, keeping it active through incoming hits.

In a standard four-player party, the Light Cleric frees every other member to run pure damage builds – the passive debuffing and healing handles the support layer entirely.

When to skip: In solo runs or two-player parties, the Sorcadin or Gloomstalker provides better self-contained output. The Light Cleric scales with party size.

A-Tier BG3 Builds

Strong, reliable picks that clear every difficulty – these best BG3 builds require slightly more game knowledge to maximize than S-Tier but reward players who master their mechanics. Use a BG3 character builder to map out your level splits before committing.

Best Battle Master Fighter Build BG3

Class Split Fighter 12 (Battle Master) Ability Scores Strength 17, Constitution 16, Dexterity 10 Start As Fighter at level 1 Key Feat Great Weapon Master (level 4)

The Battle Master is the simplest effective build among the best BG3 builds – no multiclass math, no spell slot tracking, no subclass interaction memorization. At level 11, Extra Attack improvement gives three attacks per Action; Action Surge doubles your action count once per short rest. Going pure single-class also grants three ASI slots, the highest of any build here.

When to skip: Damage ceiling is lower than Sorcadin or Gloomstalker in late game.

Best Hexblade Warlock Build BG3

Class Split Warlock 6 (Hexblade) / Paladin 6 (Oath of Vengeance) Ability Scores Charisma 17, Constitution 14, Dexterity 14 Start As Warlock at level 1 to lock in Hexblade subclass Key Feat ASI Charisma 17 to 19 (level 4)

Hexblade is one of the 12 new subclasses introduced in Patch 8, making the Paladin/Warlock combo significantly stronger than before. Hex Bind Weapon lets Charisma drive both melee attack rolls and damage, eliminating any Strength investment entirely. Medium armor and shield proficiency gives 18 AC in Act 1 without touching Dexterity, and Hexblade’s Curse adds your proficiency bonus to damage rolls on a target, recovering on short rest.

When to skip: Fewer spell slots than the Sorcadin, and gear-dependent to reach its ceiling. If your party already runs a Sorcadin, avoid stacking two Charisma-primary builds.

Best Oathbreaker Paladin Build BG3

Class Split Paladin 12 (Oathbreaker) Ability Scores Strength 17, Charisma 16, Constitution 14 Start As Paladin at level 1 Key Feat Savage Attacker (level 4)

The Oathbreaker Paladin is the best single-target damage build in Patch 8 when fully geared in Act 3. Aura of Hate adds your Charisma modifier as necrotic damage to every melee attack, stacking directly on top of Divine Smite burst. Lay on Hands provides emergency healing without burning spell slots, keeping the build self-sufficient across long adventuring days.

When to skip: Oathbreaker requires breaking your Paladin’s Oath, locking you into an evil alignment path. Players who want to maintain their Oath should run Oath of Vengeance instead.

Best Circle of Moon Druid Build BG3

Class Split Druid 12 (Circle of the Moon) Ability Scores Wisdom 17, Constitution 16, Strength 13 Start As Druid at level 1 Key Feat Tavern Brawler (level 4)

The Circle of Moon Druid jumped into A-Tier because of a Patch 8 fix: Tavern Brawler now correctly applies to Wild Shape damage on Honour Mode, adding your full Strength modifier to Wild Shape attacks. Wild Shape provides a separate health bar without requiring Concentration, so cast a Concentration spell before transforming and maintain both buffs simultaneously. Bear form gives resistance to almost all damage types while transformed.

When to skip: Getting crowd controlled before transforming leaves you vulnerable. In parties with dedicated tanks, the Sorcadin or Light Cleric provides better overall value.

Best BG3 Builds for Solo Play

Solo play in Baldur’s Gate 3 changes the rules significantly – every piece of gear that normally spreads across four party members stacks on one character, which makes gear-scaling builds far more powerful than they are in a full party. The best BG3 builds for solo also need to cover multiple roles simultaneously: damage, survivability, dialogue, and stealth.

The Gloomstalker Assassin is the #1 solo build across all difficulties. Stealth access lets you control when combat starts, first-turn burst eliminates key targets before they act, and Surprise crits trivialize most Honour Mode encounters before Legendary Actions can fire. High initiative is mandatory for solo – the Gloomstalker gets it for free through Dread Ambusher. The Sorcadin is the best solo pick for players who want strong dialogue options alongside combat power. High Charisma handles Persuasion, Intimidation, and Deception checks that can bypass entire encounters – skipping fights entirely is often the smartest solo strategy, especially on Honour Mode. The Giant Barbarian is the most forgiving solo build for players new to Baldur’s Gate 3. No gear dependency, no multiclass math, and Bear Heart’s 50% damage resistance while Raging means mistakes are survivable in a way they aren’t on squishier builds.

High Charisma also unlocks the deepest companion relationships in the game, making the Sorcadin the natural pick for players drawn to RPGs with romance options.

A few solo play rules that apply regardless of which best BG3 builds you run:

Always carry a Scroll of Misty Step and an Invisibility Potion as emergency escape tools

Use high ground in ranged fights – attack accuracy and damage both increase significantly

Stealth before combat starts whenever possible; Surprise is a force multiplier on any build

On Honour Mode, prioritize defensive layers like Evasion and high Constitution over raw damage

If Baldur’s Gate 3 has you craving more deep RPGs with complex build systems, our games like Baldur’s Gate 3 guide covers the best alternatives worth trying.

Best BG3 Builds for Beginners

If you’re new to Baldur’s Gate 3, the best BG3 builds for first-time players share three traits: forgiving mechanics, strong performance on Balanced difficulty without min-maxing, and a clear win condition that doesn’t require memorizing spell interactions.

Start with Battle Master Fighter or Giant Barbarian. Both are the most beginner-friendly best BG3 builds in Patch 8 – no multiclass math, no spell slot tracking, and both hit hard from Act 1 through Act 3.

Both are the most beginner-friendly best BG3 builds in Patch 8 – no multiclass math, no spell slot tracking, and both hit hard from Act 1 through Act 3. Don’t multiclass before level 5. Level 5 unlocks Extra Attack for martial classes and 3rd-level spell slots for casters. Multiclassing early pushes your power spike to character level 7 or later, most of Act 1 at half output.

Level 5 unlocks Extra Attack for martial classes and 3rd-level spell slots for casters. Multiclassing early pushes your power spike to character level 7 or later, most of Act 1 at half output. Set your primary ability score to an odd number at character creation (17 rather than 16). The level 4 ASI raises it to 18, gaining a full modifier point. Starting at 16 wastes the ASI on a number with no modifier benefit.

(17 rather than 16). The level 4 ASI raises it to 18, gaining a full modifier point. Starting at 16 wastes the ASI on a number with no modifier benefit. Respec freely. Withers at your camp resets your class choices, ability scores, and feats for 100 gold. Race and Origin are the only permanent decisions – everything else is fixable.

Withers at your camp resets your class choices, ability scores, and feats for 100 gold. Race and Origin are the only permanent decisions – everything else is fixable. Plan your party around shared stats. Paladin, Sorcerer, and Warlock all run on Charisma – they synergize naturally. Always include one character with Thieves’ Tools and one with strong Persuasion. Before committing, use a BG3 character builder like eip.gg to preview your level progression and avoid dead-end choices.

Different builds also unlock different story outcomes; our guide on how many endings does BG3 have breaks down every path worth exploring.

How To Use a BG3 Build Planner

A Baldur’s Gate 3 build planner lets you map out every character decision before you commit in-game; no wasted levels, no mid-run regrets. The two most-used BG3 builder tools in 2026 are eip.gg and bg3compendium.com, both free and browser-based.

eip.gg is the most fully-featured BG3 character planner available. It supports all races, backgrounds, classes, multiclassing, spells, equipment, and boons in one place, and lets you save and share builds. The site also runs a separate party planner that checks dialogue tags, missing skill proficiencies, and useful item checklists across your full four-member party – genuinely useful for anyone using a Baldur’s Gate 3 build planner to pre-plan a full run.

bg3compendium.com is a community-built alternative with a clean interface, active development, and solid multiclass support. It’s a reliable backup when eip.gg is down and handles spell slot calculations well.

Here’s how to get the most out of any BG3 character planner:

Input your chosen class split into your BG3 character planner from the S-Tier or A-Tier sections above and verify your spell slot count at each level checkpoint

Set your primary ability score to an odd number (17) and confirm the level 4 ASI takes it to 18 – most planners calculate this automatically

Preview your subclass unlock timing – Ranger and Rogue both get subclasses at level 3, while Paladin and Sorcerer choose at level 1

Use the party planner on eip.gg to confirm your full party covers Thieves’ Tools, Persuasion, and at least one healing source before starting

Both tools are fully mobile-browser compatible, so you can theorycraft on the go, useful if you’re among the growing crowd playing the best RPGs on Steam Deck.

If Baldur’s Gate 3 is your first deep RPG and you want to explore other games with similar character creation systems, our games with character creation guide covers titles with similar BG3 character builder depth that scratch the same itch.

Start Planning Your Perfect Baldur’s Gate 3 Run

The best BG3 builds in Patch 8 reward players who know their win condition before picking a single class level. S-Tier picks like the Sorcadin and Gloomstalker dominate every difficulty; A-Tier options like the Battle Master Fighter reward players who understand their mechanics.

Use a BG3 character planner like eip.gg to map out level splits before committing, respec at Withers when experimenting, and check back after major patches as the meta shifts.

Ready to jump in? Pick up Baldur’s Gate 3 at a great price through Eneba for instant digital key delivery, then come back, pick from the best BG3 builds above, and start wrecking Faerûn.

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