10 Feel-Good Games Like Dave The Diver to Play in 2025

As someone who’s crazy into cozy, feel-good (mostly) casual games like Dave the Diver, I’ve played several titles with a similar vibe over the years. Here, I’ll share with you the best of them – games with largely simple gameplay loops, but with surprising depth, you’ll enjoy the more you play and dive further in.

These are top-quality games that any Dave the Diver fan would love the most, whether you’re into exploring the deep blue, managing all kinds of businesses, or hunting down rare critters to make a new dish out of or sell at a profit.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Dave the Diver

If you’re only interested in seeing the absolute best games like Dave the Diver, how about giving our team’s top picks a try? Each title below delivers something standout, and they all share that addictive blend of relaxing play and just enough challenge to keep things interesting.

Dredge (2023) – An aquatic exploration game that has a dark, foreboding vibe, where danger lurks at every unseen depth. Here, you operate a small fishing boat and get to explore a vast ocean filled with exotic sea creatures for you to catch. At your peril, of course, as some of these critters are just itching to do the same to you and your precious boat. Moonlighter (2018) – A classic dungeon crawler game where you can roleplay as a mighty adventurer with a variety of monsters to slay and treasures you can collect at night. Come dawn, you’ll then get to run your business as a humble shopkeeper and sell whatever you’re able to collect the night before, making for a simple yet engaging gameplay loop. Luna’s Fishing Garden (2021) – One of the best games for fans of cozy titles, as you get to do everything at your own pace. Aside from being able to collect all sorts of unique, well-designed fish, you also get to build your very own island into a beautiful, personalized haven with serene gardens and charming little animals that populate your world.

Not bad for a warm-up, right? There’s still plenty more to discover. Just keep scrolling down to see seven more games I’ve prepared that are similar to Dave the Diver, yet bring more than a little something new to the table in terms of overall flavor of gameplay and fun, casual-friendly mechanics.

10 Incredibly Fun Laid-Back Games Like Dave the Diver

Listed below are ten games that are perfect for chill, relaxing gaming sessions, just like Dave the Diver. This includes anywhere from top-tier single-player games with heavy narrative focus to fantastic simulators with deep exploration and tycoon mechanics.



I’ll also give you my thoughts on each game, their most endearing features, and why YOU, specifically, should’ve been playing them a long time ago as a fellow Dave the Diver enjoyer.

1. Dredge

Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Release Year 2023 Developer Black Salt Games Best Features Lovecraftian themes and a subtle, yet compelling narrative

Remember that feeling of dread seeing a Thresher Shark with your O2 levels dangerously low back in Dave the Diver? Well, Dredge goes all in with its much darker vibe and spooky sea monsters, most of which come out at night, eager to make themselves known if you’re daring enough to set sail out in the dark.

I also like that this game acknowledges the horror and absurdity of sailing out into the deep, open sea, alone, by having a sanity mechanic that you MUST keep an eye on at all times, lest the big guy comes and swallows you and your boat whole. As you can probably already tell so far, Dredge is every bit a horror game despite sharing a similar “spirit” with Dave the Diver, thanks to its masterful combination of tranquil fishing mechanics and unsettling world design.



Fishing out in your boat is just half the fun in Dredge, though, as beyond just dredging for items and fish to sell, you’re also unraveling an ancient evil. You’ll get to talk to strange characters and piece together a terrifying narrative that hides in the background.

Every dialogue choice here feels like it could reveal more chilling details, and will compel you to play for hours on end, as it did for me. If you want a solo aquatic adventure with a strong narrative and don’t mind a touch of horror, this game will rival even Dave the Diver in your list of favorite games.

2. Moonlighter

Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, macOS, Linux Release Year 2018 Developer Digital Sun Best Features Dungeon-crawling mechanics and shop management

Moonlighter is an amazing indie game with that familiar catch-collect-sell gameplay that’s reminiscent of Dave the Diver’s, but with its unique twist. Moonlighter’s brilliant concept? You get to live a double life as a shopkeeper by day and an adventurer by night! This game lets you experience the thrill of delving into perilous dungeons to gather valuable loot, then bring it back to your shop to sell it for money.

The vibrant pixel visuals add so much to its charm and make the whole game just a delight to play through. When it comes to pure gameplay feel, this one struck me as a classic dungeon-crawling adventure game where you can spend hours upon hours exploring the world, facing various monsters, and solving puzzles.

The combat here is exciting and requires a bit of skill and strategizing, too, as you do lose some of your loot if you die, adding a thrilling risk-reward point to every expedition. On a related note, this game also has an awesome DLC (Moonlighter: Between Dimensions) with several new dungeon floors and creatures/treasures for you to hunt down, but the base game does have more than enough content for you to enjoy.

If you’re interested in games like Dave the Diver mainly because you love to manage resources while adventuring, then definitely check out Moonlighter and keep up with its highly anticipated sequel, Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault.

3. Luna’s Fishing Garden

Platforms Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch Release Year 2021 Developer Cold Tea Collective Best Features Cozy fishing and island-building simulation with hand-drawn visuals

Luna’s Fishing Garden is one of those games that focuses purely on the serene side of aquatic life. This delightful indie game invites you into a peaceful, hand-drawn world where the main goal is to relax and create your perfect island sanctuary. It’s got a super calming vibe that’s perfect for unwinding after a long day, and its gentle art style is absolute visual candy and is a gorgeous sight to behold on a good gaming monitor.

The gameplay here is all about casting your line and catching all sorts of colorful fish. It’s pretty straightforward and casual, though there’s also a surprising variety of aquatic elements for you to discover.

What’s neat is that the money you earn from your catches can be used to grow your island literally. You can place trees, plants, and cultivate your little paradise from the ground up, transforming it into a haven for both you and the animals you bring in. You can get really creative given the building mechanics of this game, which is another point that contributes to this title’s success, aside from its cozy loop and visuals.

Do you want an exceedingly chill gaming experience where the biggest challenge you’ll have is deciding where to put your cool new bamboo tree, so that it matches the design aesthetics you’re going for? Luna’s Fishing Garden will not disappoint you in that regard, seeing as it’s by far one of the most cozy casual games I’ve played, and I’ve played quite a handful.

4. Stardew Valley

Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, PlayStation Vita Release Year 2016 Developer ConcernedApe Best Features Brilliant farming and life simulation featuring deep character relationships

Speaking of cozy games, there’s just no way that Stardew Valley won’t be in the conversation, and so here we are. It’s one of the most beloved indie games of all time, where, aside from being able to farm, raise animals, fish, mine, and hunt, you can also build friendships, pursue romance, and hang out with several of its charming characters – all in your own time.

This incredible simulation game gives you lots of autonomy, letting you choose how you want to play and build your dream farm. You’ll most definitely feel that familiar comforting vibe here, and it will be a profoundly interesting experience for those of you who loved Dave the Diver’s character interaction and relaxing, loop-based gameplay.

There are many other games like Stardew Valley, but only very few truly capture that same sense of freedom its life-sim elements have, at least for me. Here, you’re not just a farmer. You also get to enjoy tons of seasonal activities and get to feel like you’re part of a bustling community, with NPCs so well-written and designed that they might as well be alive.

5. Cult of the Lamb

Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Release Year 2022 Developer Massive Monster Best Features Roguelike combat mechanics and dark, humorous themes

Cult of the Lamb is a top-tier roguelike game with a distinct, cutesy art style that combines roguelike combat with base management. Don’t be fooled by its flowery optics, though, as this rated-T game is centered around a sacrificial lamb revived by a mysterious, eldritch-like being who only has one goal: establish a cult and become the only religion of the land, by any means necessary.

You get to choose how to run your cult however you like, whether it’s how or how often you gather followers, build structures for your base, farm resources, or conduct ritual sacrifices to appease your imprisoned god. Your time is split between conducting crusades with your followers inside dungeons and tending to their needs back at your base to keep them satisfied (you know, to prevent them from regaining free will).

Being a roguelike, this game has a fast-paced and deep combat system, letting you wield a variety of curses and weapons against hordes of enemies. What stood out the most to me, however, is its dark humor that’s somewhat contradictory with its quirky visuals, which really separates it from a lot of the games on this list.

You’ll love this one if you’re looking for a spicier flavor of cozy games you’re used to, as it takes the idea of resource management and twists it into a surprisingly deep experience, with an unconventional story theme to boot. Originally a single-player game, Cult of the Lamb now features a co-op mode for up to two players, thanks to the Unholy Alliance update.

6. PlateUp!

Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Release Year 2022 Developer It’s happening Best Features Fast-paced restaurant management and roguelike-esque progression mechanics

PlateUp! is as much of a brilliant strategy game as it is a cooking sim due to its incredibly dynamic take on restaurant management, where you’ll need quick thinking and strategic planning to keep your customers happy. Hence its title, this game revolves around cooking and serving various dishes to a horde of hungry NPCs, which involves prepping the ingredients, cooking them, and then serving them as fast as you’re able to.

Just like entry #5, this game also has roguelike mechanics mixed in with its business management. The huge difference is that instead of randomized dungeons filled with enemies ready to brutalize you, you instead get procedurally generated dishes, upgrades, and modifiers you can customize to your liking, depending on which combos you think would feed your customers most efficiently.

It’s not as low-stakes and chill as some of the games here, sure, but it’s an excellent restaurant management sim that’s up there with Dave the Diver. A true 10/10 pick-up if you’re into the more frantic side of cooking sims, with moments of fun restaurant customization and clever upgrade planning in between.

7. Spiritfarer

Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, macOS, Linux, Google Stadia, iOS, Android Release Year 2020 Developer Thunder Lotus Games Best Features Emotional storytelling with memorable characters and gorgeous hand-drawn art

Spiritfarer is yet another banger for those of you who’re also into story-heavy games, thanks to its uniquely touching narrative that’s built upon themes such as life, death, and finding closure through both. Here, you play as Stella, a newbie spiritfarer who must manage a ship filled with spirits of the dead, keeping them as comfortable as you can while you guide them to the afterlife.

The bulk of the gameplay is discovering new islands, chopping trees, and mining ore so you can upgrade your ship and its facilities, allowing you to better entertain, feed, and care for your spirit friends. The visuals and soft graphics are absolutely stunning in this game, might I add, with hand-drawn animations that just make the characters and environment all the more endearing.

But the main draw of this game, in my opinion, is its compassionate story. Some of the spirits you’ll meet here have their own personal quests for you to complete before they’re ready to pass, which makes some of the inevitable goodbyes bittersweet.

You’re likely to experience a deeply personal, contemplative vibe playing this one, which is why I highly recommend you give it a try if you’re not averse to more emotional, profound subject matter in your games.

8. Moonglow Bay

Platforms Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Release Year 2021 Developer Bunnyhug Best Features Slice-of-life fishing RPG with a strong narrative

Moonglow Bay is another charming indie game featuring emotional story beats that touch upon the pain of loss and overcoming grief. In this game, you must find a way to revitalize a run-down, quaint fishing town set in a Canadian coastal town and uncover its local secrets. It’s a tad similar to Dredge in terms of its boat-centric gameplay and intensive sea exploration, but with a lighter tone, more narrative focus, and fishing mechanics that are easier to pick up on.

There’s no managing a sushi restaurant or anything of the sort in this one, but you do get to enjoy lots of fishing, cooking, and options for upgrading your character’s boat and fishing equipment. There are also a lot of personal quests you can take on from the townspeople, and the more of them you do, the more you understand the town’s lore and feel a sense of community between your character and the town’s residents.

The controls for fishing here are simple yet engaging, so you’ll have no trouble just sitting back and enjoying hours of stress-free fishing sessions. It also has impressive voxel graphics that are a staple in other great games on PC and the Switch, with a casual-friendly gameplay loop, colorful visuals, and cozy world design.

9. Subnautica

Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, macOS Release Year 2018 Developer Unknown Worlds Entertainment Best Features Immersive underwater exploration and deep crafting system

When it comes to adventure games that allow you to explore a vast, underwater world filled with both enchanting and downright terrifying exotic creatures, very few titles even come close to how good Subnautica does it. If you like the deep sea exploration of the Blue Hole in Dave the Diver, then this game is an absolute must-play if you still somehow haven’t given it a try, because let me tell you – you’ve been missing out!

The game puts you in the shoes of a spacefarer who crashlands on an uncharted ocean planet, and now has to explore, collect, craft, and build his way back into the stars. It’s not all that simple, though, as the planet is also home to a large variety of marine life, some of which are so titanically massive and horrifying that they might just trigger your deep-seated thalassophobia.

There’s just nothing quite like the mixture of excitement and dread you feel when you first see that iconic “Detecting multiple leviathan class lifeforms in the region. Are you certain whatever you’re doing is worth it?” prompt on your screen.

I highly recommend picking this game up if you’ve been looking for a 3D variant of Dave the Diver with stunningly immersive visuals, top-notch exploration mechanics, and a large selection of craftable stuff.

10. Chef RPG

Platforms Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Release Year 2024 Developer World 2 Studio Best Features Restaurant management simulation fused with classic adventure RPG combat and exploration

Rounding out my list is a very nice RPG that an overwhelming majority of Dave the Diver enthusiasts will enjoy, more so if you’re heavy into the good ol’ adventure + restaurant simulation combo. Chef RPG is a culinary role-playing game where you get to run a restaurant, which you can take a break from by exploring a sci-fi-themed open world on occasion.

During your adventures, you’ll be able to fish in different waters, forage for wild edibles, and even hunt various wildlife for rare ingredients, which you can then use to create new recipes to serve your customers. This game also sports the RPG classic skill and stat system for your customizable character, too, which adds more variety and depth to the gameplay.

Both the exploration and management sim aspects in this game are handled quite well, to say the least, which are the very same elements that made Dave the Diver such an amazing title for me. The beautifully designed, pixelized art style is a really good bonus, too, which is just par for the course for an amazing indie game such as this one.

FAQs

What is the best game like Dave the Diver?

The best game like Dave the Diver is Dredge, which offers a comparable combination of sea exploration and fishing mechanics. It distinguishes itself by fully capitalizing on the mysterious, darker side of aquatic themes with its unsettling and eerie atmosphere.

What style of game is Dave the Diver?

Dave the Diver is a single-player adventure RPG that’s centered around fishing, business management, and deep-sea exploration. It’s one of the best indie games to play if you’re into pleasant pixel art, a chill gameplay loop, and an engaging story.