14 Games Like Call of Duty for FPS Fans

When it comes to games like Call of Duty, I’m talking about shooters that keep your pulse racing. These titles share that same energy that keeps fans coming back for more.

What makes them shine is the gameplay that feels both familiar and fresh simultaneously. Some lean into realistic weapons and gritty war zones, while others throw in destructible arenas where no two matches ever play the same.

This guide runs through the shooters that stand as a great alternative to Duty games. If you’re hungry for a new obsession after countless hours in CoD, I’ve got you covered.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Call of Duty

There are plenty of shooters out there, but a handful stand above the rest. These are the five titles I’d recommend first if you want something that captures the same thrill as CoD while still bringing its own flavor.

Battlefield 2042 (2021) – Massive maps, armored vehicles, and pure chaos that make every multiplayer session feel like a war movie. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (2015) – Tight tactical play and destructible environments that make every match unpredictable. Perfect if you’re into strategy-heavy gunfights. Titanfall 2 (2016) – Fast movement, slick mechanics, and those iconic giant mechs that let you crush enemies in style. Counter-Strike 2 (2023) – The modern upgrade of a classic, with pinpoint gunplay that makes it a good choice for competitive grinders who live for clutch matches. Apex Legends (2019) – A free-to-play shooter with slick hero-based characters and a BR loop that never feels stale.

These five have kept me coming back more than once, and honestly, they’ve scratched that itch when I wanted something fresh after a marathon of Warzone. Keep scrolling to check out the full list of great games I think every CoD fan should try.

14 Games Like Call of Duty That Bring the Action

The full list of games like Call of Duty covers a mix of tactical shooters, large-scale battlefields, and futuristic firefights that all pack the same intensity CoD fans crave.

Each game brings its own twist while keeping the nonstop action and sharp gunplay front and center. Have you already played any of these titles?

1. Battlefield 2042 [Best Large-Scale Warfare FPS]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game FPS, large-scale multiplayer Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One/Series Year of release 2021 Creator/s DICE / EA Average playtime ~50h, open-ended Best for Massive online battles with vehicles What I liked The tornadoes and chaos keep every match unpredictable

What I love about Battlefield 2042 is how it takes the fast-paced gameplay Call of Duty is known for and just explodes it onto a much bigger stage.

Instead of 6v6 shootouts, you’re looking at massive large maps that throw up to 128 players into chaotic warzones with armored vehicles, dynamic weather, and collapsing skyscrapers. If you’re the type of CoD fan who wishes every multiplayer lobby felt like D-Day, this is a great alternative.

Dropping in feels like pure adrenaline. The game lets you experiment with wild loadouts, jump into jets mid-match, or even wingsuit across the skyline as the game continues to evolve around you.

It’s cinematic, sure, but it’s also unpredictable – one round you’re sniping from a hill, the next you’re parachuting into an exploding oil rig.

I’ll be real though: Battlefield sometimes struggles with balancing and server stability, which can frustrate anyone coming from the smoother polish of Modern Warfare or Black Ops. Still, for sheer scale, nothing else really competes.

Visually, Battlefield 2042 is stunning. Sandstorms and tornadoes rip through the world, and the lighting effects during night ops are jaw-dropping. The destruction physics make every map feel alive, especially when skyscrapers start crumbling and cover disappears in seconds.

The soundtrack is solid, though it’s really the chaotic soundscape of gunfire and tanks roaring past that gets me hyped every time.

Pro tip Squad up with friends and stick to your team’s role – medics, engineers, and recon actually make or break victories here.

My verdict: Battlefield 2042 is the perfect FPS game if you’re looking to scale up from CoD. It’s messy, loud, sometimes broken, but in the best way possible.

What do players say?

askoraappana ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Modern mechanics and fluid movement really makes for a smooth experience. I really like the vehicles and scope selection in this game. Gunplay feels good, weapons are accurate and snipers aren’t overly oppressive as in BF1.

2. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege [Best Tactical FPS Experience]

Our Score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Tactical FPS Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One/Series Year of release 2015 Creator/s Ubisoft Average playtime 100h+ for fans Best for Strategy and teamwork in close quarters What I liked Breaking walls and clever gadgets make every round tense

Where CoD thrives on speed, Rainbow Six Siege slows everything down and turns it into a high-stakes chess match with bullets.

Every match revolves around destructible environments, breaching doors, or reinforcing walls, and one mistake means your whole squad pays the price. For CoD fans who want a change of pace, Six Siege is that step into pure tactical play – it feels like one of the best stealth games when it comes to patience and precision.

From my experience, the tension in Siege is unmatched. You don’t just run in spraying like Warzone – you listen, plan, and strike. I’ve had rounds where I sat in silence for two minutes, heart pounding, waiting for the perfect time to breach. And when the explosions hit? It’s chaos.

On the flip side, I’ll admit the game can be brutal for beginners. The learning curve is steep, and if you’re playing for the first time, you’ll probably get smoked by veterans who know every corner. But when it clicks, man, nothing else feels like it.

Graphically, Six Siege isn’t the flashiest latest installment, but it nails atmosphere. The maps are tight, destructibility is insane, and the sound design is razor-sharp – you can tell the developer obsessed over every creak of wood and crunch of footsteps. Add in constant updates and new operators, and Siege still feels fresh years later.

Pro tip Don’t solo queue unless you’re a masochist. This game is built for coordination, so grab a headset and play with friends.

My verdict: Rainbow Six Siege is a great choice if you crave tactical depth and strategy. It’s punishing, but when you succeed, it’s unbeatable.

What do players say?

OmeletteDuFromage95 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Siege is a very unique FPS. Its tactical, its operator based, but what really sets it apart from the rest is map manipulation. These combined make Siege a very chess-like FPS game. There is a lot of thought and team communication necessary to succeed here.

3. Titanfall 2 [Best Fast-Paced Mech Shooter]

Our Score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game FPS, campaign + multiplayer Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2016 Creator/s Respawn / EA Average playtime 6–8h story, more online Best for Fast mobility and mechs What I liked The time-shift mission blew me away

I’ll die on this hill: Titanfall 2 deserved way more love. Imagine combining slick parkour, wall-running, and jetpack mobility with heavy-hitting giant mechs, and you’ve got an amazing sci-fi game that feels like no other.

It’s basically a spiritual successor to the twitchy energy of CoD, but with a whole new level of verticality and spectacle. The moment-to-moment feel is what hooked me. You’ll be sprinting along walls, dropping into firefights, and then suddenly calling down a Titan that flips the match on its head.

The mechanics are smooth as hell, and unlike many Duty games, Titanfall 2 respects different playstyles – you can be hyper-aggressive or tactical and still shine.

Its biggest flaw? EA dropped it at the worst possible time between Counter-Strike: Global Offensive hype and Call of Duty releases, so the player base didn’t stick. But when I jump back in, it still feels electric.

Visually, it holds up well. Titans clashing while pilots zip around creates chaos in the best way, and the maps have a clean, futuristic look without losing clarity. The campaign also deserves props – it’s short but it gave me some of the most creative level design I’ve ever played, even rivaling Halo Infinite’s pacing.

Pro tip Don’t skip the campaign. Trust me, it’s one of the best single-player FPS campaigns ever made.

My verdict: Titanfall 2 is the adrenaline rush that feels like CoD but adds layers of verticality and mech mayhem. Still one of the most underrated game of all time.

What do players say?

Ok_Investment_5383 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Titanfall 2 is definitely worth checking out! The gameplay is fast-paced and fluid, which is a big plus. The single-player campaign is surprisingly engaging, with a great mix of platforming and combat mechanics.

4. Counter-Strike 2 [Best Competitive FPS Upgrade]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Competitive FPS Platforms PC Year of release 2023 Creator/s Valve Average playtime Hundreds of hours Best for Precision gunplay and esports What I liked Every round feels tight and high stakes

If you want a pure test of skill, Counter-Strike 2 is it. This isn’t about flashy killstreaks or CoD Zombies mode.

It’s about precision aim, tight map control, and nerves of steel. The developer stripped it down to essentials and polished them, so every clutch feels legendary, which is why so many call it the most intense multiplayer game in competitive shooters.

Playing CS 2 is brutal. Rounds are short but intense, and if you screw up, there’s no respawn until the next round. That pressure keeps me sharp. It’s not beginner-friendly – the skill gap is insane – but once you get hooked, it’s hard to quit. And with its roots in Counter-Strike Strike Global Offensive, it’s got the competitive credibility that makes it a good choice for anyone serious about FPS.

Visually, it’s sharper and smoother than the older CS, with cleaner graphics and better lighting, though it’s still more about function over flash. The sound cues remain king – footsteps and reloads are often more important than the visuals.

Pro tip Learn spray control with the AK before you do anything else. It’s the bread and butter of CS.

My verdict: Counter-Strike 2 is the ultimate benchmark for skill-based FPS. If you want competition at its rawest, this is it.

What do players say?

Joyousdooby ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Love it and it feels like a complete upgrade and refresher to CSGO. New engine is smooth and the gameplay feels very good, after 10 years of playing GO, it’s nice for everything to get moved into a modern engine.

5. Apex Legends [Best Hero-Based Battle Royale]

Our Score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Hero battle royale Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch, Mobile Year of release 2019 Creator/s Respawn / EA Average playtime Dozens to hundreds of hours Best for Fast, team-based BR action What I liked Movement is slick and keeps fights exciting

When I need something different from CoD, I jump into Apex Legends. It’s a free-to-play shooter that combines slick gameplay, hero-style characters, and a battle royale loop that stays fun thanks to constant updates.

The movement is what makes it shine. Sliding down hills, wall climbing, and chaining momentum make my fights feel dynamic. Add in each Legend’s unique abilities, and no two matches ever play the same.

For me, Apex feels like the best survival games I’ve played, since every match is about outlasting squads in a shrinking arena.

The downside? Third parties are brutal. Just when I thought I had won a fight, another squad swooped in, and it got frustrating. Still, it kept me sharp.

The graphics are clean and colorful, with a slightly stylized look compared to realistic CoD games. The sound design also stands out – gunfire and footsteps echo across the world, and it’s surprisingly immersive for a free-to-play title.

Pro tip Stick with a main Legend until you master their abilities. Spreading too thin early makes it harder to climb.

My verdict: Apex Legends is a great alternative to CoD if you want a polished, character-driven shooter that still packs sweaty intensity.

What do players say?

Immi_Anxiety ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I recommend that every fan of the Battle Royale genre or those who want to try at least take a look at Apex Legends. I think this game will be able to hold a lot of people for a long time.

6. Overwatch 2 [Best Hero Shooter Alternative]

Our Score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Hero shooter (5v5) Platforms PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One/Series, Switch Year of release 2022 Creator/s Blizzard Average playtime 50h+ for engaged players Best for Short, team-focused matches What I liked Each hero feels unique and fun to master

Overwatch 2 cranks up the energy of arena shooters with a vibrant hero roster and objective-driven fights. It’s a great fit for players who love multiplayer modes that demand both mechanical skill and tactical synergy. If you’re into colorful action rather than gritty realism, this one feels like the polar opposite of World War II-inspired titles.

When I play it, I don’t just think about my aim; I’m constantly juggling cooldowns, ult economy, and positioning with my squad. The push mode, for example, gets ridiculously sweaty, and one wrong misplay can flip momentum.

The balance can get shaky at times (some heroes are basically meta bullies until patched), but when the team clicks, it’s the most electric 6v6 or 5v5 I’ve had in an FPS.

Visually, it’s bursting with personality. Bright maps, playful animations, and a soundtrack that hypes you up without being too intense. Even small details, like Mei’s snow effects or Reinhardt’s hammer swings, add that Blizzard polish, especially if you’re playing it with a stunning gaming monitor.

Pro tip If you’re jumping in for the first time, start with hybrid heroes like Soldier: 76 – they’re basically designed to ease you in.

My verdict: Overwatch 2 is the best hero shooter for players who thrive on coordination, flashy abilities, and quick-shift momentum fights.

What do players say?

IposTheCat ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ it’s definitely worth trying, I think the game is incredibly fun- it’s also f2p, so if you try it and don’t like it, you aren’t out any money.

7. Battlefield 4 [Best Large-Scale FPS Experience]

Our Score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game FPS, campaign + multiplayer Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360/One Year of release 2013 Creator/s ​​DICE / EA Average playtime 6–10h story, 100h+ multiplayer Best for Big battles with destructible maps What I liked The collapsing skyscraper map was unforgettable

Battlefield 4 is still the gold standard when it comes to sheer chaos and scale. Think sprawling maps, vehicles everywhere, skyscrapers toppling, and matches that feel like living, breathing warzones.

It’s a great choice for those who felt boxed in by smaller, corridor-heavy shooters. Every time I boot it up, I’m reminded how wild it feels to storm a beach with 32 players on each side, then pivot into urban combat as the map evolves.

Sure, it shows its age now (the features aren’t as sleek as the latest installment in the series), but it gave me that unique adrenaline rush that only a great Battlefield game can.

The destruction system was way ahead of its time, and graphically, it still holds up. Explosions lighting up the skyline at night, jets roaring overhead, and the chaos of collapsing buildings make it one of the most cinematic shooters ever.

Pro tip Always carry a repair tool if you’re rolling tanks. Mobility wins fights more than kills here.

My verdict: Battlefield 4 remains a powerhouse, and even today, it’s one of the few shooters that nails large-scale combat in a living world.

What do players say?

Patara ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ BF4 plays incredibly well and feels like any modern game and if you’re playing it on PC with 1440p / 120 FPS it looks gorgeous.

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Online looter shooter Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One/Series Year of release 2017 Creator/s Bungie Average playtime Hundreds of hours for fans Best for PvE raids and live events What I liked Raids create the best co-op experiences I’ve had.

Destiny 2 blends FPS gunplay with MMO grind in a way no other shooter has matched. You’ve got a world packed with lore, strikes, raids, and PvP arenas, plus a steady stream of content drops. It’s perfect if you love co-op teamwork and want more than just run-and-gun action.

I still get goosebumps running my first raid; figuring out mechanics, wiping endlessly, then finally clutching the clear with my fireteam. Bungie’s gunplay is sharp, but the game sometimes drowns you in too many currencies and systems. For casual players, it can feel overwhelming, but for grinders? It’s heaven.

The art direction is unreal. From neon-soaked cyberpunk cities to mythic alien temples, Destiny 2 is one of the most visually diverse shooters.

Soundtrack? Straight up legendary. I’d put it up there with Halo’s iconic scores. And if you ever find yourself searching for other games like Destiny, this one sets the gold standard.

Pro tip Don’t sleep on the seasonal content: some of the best weapons and quests come from those limited runs.

My verdict: If you want an FPS that keeps evolving and delivers long-term engagement, Destiny 2 is the developer’s crown jewel.

What do players say?

Xarcell ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The game is pretty good if your new and can get past the learning curve. However, I recommend you stay away from it as it is highly addictive. It will ruin your life. Once you get good at it, you’ll learn to hate it. Then you’ll say “I hate destiny, its my favorite game”. At this point, I’ll welcome you to the club and congratulate you on it ruining your life. I’m dead serious. Stay away...

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game FPS anthology Platforms Xbox One/Series, PC Year of release 2014 Creator/s 343 Industries / Xbox Average playtime 8–12h per campaign, endless MP Best for Experiencing Halo’s full legacy What I liked Playing all the classics in one place feels epic

The Halo: The Master Chief Collection is basically a museum of one of gaming’s most legendary franchises. It packs multiple campaigns and multiplayer suites in one that lets you relive iconic moments from Halo CE through Halo 4. For anyone who grew up with split-screen chaos, this is pure comfort food.

When I play it now, it’s wild switching from the chunky mechanics of CE to the slicker feel of Halo 3 in one night. It’s also a spiritual successor to couch gaming nights, though online servers breathe new life into old-school maps. The downside? Some launches were rocky, but today it’s polished enough to stand tall.

Visually, the remastered campaigns are gorgeous. Flipping between classic and updated graphics in CE still blows my mind. The orchestral score remains one of gaming’s most iconic, second only to Halo Infinite in sheer goosebump factor.

Pro tip If you’re new to Halo, start with Halo 2 Anniversary. It’s the sweet spot between nostalgia and modern polish.

My verdict: MCC is the best way to experience the franchise’s history, whether you’re a veteran or a newcomer exploring the world of Halo games for the first time.

What do players say?

-the-scientist- ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s 100% worth it if you’re a fan of sci fi at all. Halo’s story is one of the best in gaming imo and if you’re willing to jump into the deeper lore there’s a lot of really interesting and cool stuff there.

10. PUBG Battlegrounds [Best Battle Royale Pioneer]

Our Score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Battle royale Platforms PC, PS, Xbox, Mobile Year of release 2017 Creator/s PUBG Corp. / Krafton Average playtime 30–40m per match, endless hours Best for Survival and tension in BR format What I liked Every match feels like its own survival story

Before Apex and Warzone, there was PUBG: Battlegrounds. It basically wrote the rulebook for the intense battle royale games: dropping 100 players into sprawling maps where survival is all that matters.

It’s slower, more tactical, and way grittier than flashy shooters. For me, the tension of looting in silence and never knowing who’s around the corner still feels unmatched today. Playing PUBG feels tense in a way no other shooter does. Every footstep makes me sweat, and when I land that long-range headshot, it’s pure dopamine.

The jank can still be annoying (controls aren’t as fluid as Warzone or Apex), but that roughness is part of its charm. It forces you to adapt, and those scrappy victories stick with you.

Visually, PUBG goes for grounded realism over polish. Dusty fields, abandoned houses, and stormy skies all add to the anxiety. It’s not the prettiest game, but it nails atmosphere. The muted style makes every gunshot or explosion stand out, which adds to the constant sense of danger.

Pro tip Always drop near smaller compounds first: you’ll gear up safer than dropping into hot zones.

My verdict: PUBG may not be free-to-play anymore, but it laid the groundwork for every battle royale that followed and still thrives in the competitive world of shooters.

What do players say?

Friendly_Ad_465 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ For me this is the best replay value FPS/ battle Royale with decent variety of maps, and versatile complexity between the weapons/vehicles and structures.

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Third-person shooter, story-driven Platforms PC, PS3, Xbox 360 Year of release 2012 Creator/s Yager / 2K Games Average playtime 6–8h Best for Mature, narrative-focused play What I liked Its story haunted me long after finishing

Spec Ops: The Line flips the script on what you expect from military shooters. Instead of glorifying combat, it dives deep into the psychological toll of war, telling a raw and uncomfortable story.

It’s an amazing third-person shooter at its core, but the real hook is how it uses the framework of an action game to tear down the hero fantasy. When I played it, I kept thinking I was in for a generic Duty games clone, but the further I pushed, the more it challenged me. The white phosphorus scene? Brutal. It stuck with me long after the credits.

Gameplay itself is solid but not groundbreaking (cover-based shooting, squad commands), but that’s not the point. The point is how it makes you feel about the violence you’re committing.

Visually, Dubai’s ruined skyline is striking. The sandstorms don’t just look cool, they actually affect combat. The soundtrack and voice acting are top-tier; it actually adds to the emotional weight.

Pro tip Don’t go in expecting a power fantasy. Embrace the discomfort, that’s the genius of the design.

My verdict: Spec Ops: The Line is the best pick for shooter fans who want a story-driven experience that doesn’t pull its punches and dares to ask the questions most CoD fans avoid.

What do players say?

SpiderousMenace ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I think especially right now pacing is a really under-appreciated quality and I love when a game can keep me invested throughout and guessing what’s going to happen next.

12. Squad 44 [Best Tactical Military Sim]

Our Score 8.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Tactical WWII FPS Platforms PC Year of release 2018 Creator/s Offworld / Mercury Arts Average playtime 20h+ for casual, much more for fans Best for Realistic, teamwork-heavy battles What I liked The authenticity and scale make it immersive

Squad 44 is for players who think communication and coordination matter more than KD ratios. It drops you into large-scale battles where every squad has a role, and winning depends on how well you function as a team.

If you’re into chaotic war games and crave authentic, boots-on-the-ground combat, this one’s for you.

Playing Squad 44 for the first time was overwhelming. I had neither a minimap holding my hand nor arcade mechanics; just radio chatter and bullets whizzing past my head. But once I found my role as a medic and actually kept my squad alive, it clicked. This one is all about tactical synergy.

Visually, it goes gritty over flashy. Muddy trenches, rain-slicked streets, and gunfire lighting up the horizon; everything is immersive. The sound design? Insane. Artillery impacts feel like they’re shaking your room.

Pro tip Invest in a good mic and use it: voice comms are the lifeblood of this experience.

My verdict: Squad 44 is the ultimate spiritual successor to classic mil-sims, perfect for anyone tired of arcade shooters and looking for pure, tactical authenticity.

What do players say?

SodamessNCO ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ If you want squad based in WW2, Squad44 is your game. It’s less forgiving at times, but an absolute blast. I find myself sweating and on the edge of my seat when I play.

Our Score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game FPS, single-player Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2025 Creator/s id Software / Bethesda Average playtime 14-16h Best for Fast, brutal solo combat with new melee focus What I liked The shield and melee mix makes the combat feel fresh

Doom: The Dark Ages is pure chaos in the best way possible. It throws you back into old-school, no-reload mayhem, but with modern polish. It’s fast and unapologetically over the top: a special gift for classic shooters that made the genre explode.

When I play it, I feel like a wrecking ball. I’m just charging headfirst into hordes with a ridiculous arsenal. It’s the kind of game that makes me grin as much as it makes me sweat. Sure, the story’s thin, but who’s here for plot when you can rip demons apart with medieval-inspired weapons?

The art style is heavy metal brought to life. Dark gothic castles, flaming skies, and demonic monstrosities everywhere. The soundtrack slaps hard; grinding guitars and pounding drums that keep my heart rate jacked.

Pro tip Crank up the difficulty if you want the real Doom experience, it shines brightest when it’s pushing you to your limits.

My verdict: Doom: The Dark Ages is your comfort food – loud and cathartic. For anyone burnt out on tactical shooters, this is the shot of adrenaline you need.

What do players say?

MewTubeElias ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Overall, very fun game. Cool new weapons and enemies, nice story, interesting characters and just cool levels and amazing gameplay.

Our Score 8.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Tactical FPS Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One/Series Year of release 2018 Creator/s New World Interactive / Focus Average playtime 20–40m matches, 100h+ for fans Best for Realistic, small-scale firefights What I liked The gunplay feels raw and punishing in the best way

Insurgency: Sandstorm strips away the handholding and gives me one of the most intense military shooters I’ve played. Every bullet is deadly, every move has weight, and the lack of HUD clutter forces you to rely on instincts and your squad.

Playing it feels terrifying, in the best way. You peek around a corner, knowing one tap could end you. Don’t expect a kill confirmation or flashy rewards here; you’re just gonna get raw combat.

Compared to arcade shooters like Black Ops or Modern Warfare, Sandstorm is unforgiving, but that’s exactly why it hits so hard.

The presentation is brutal. Dust-filled cities and immersive audio design that makes firefights terrifyingly real. Believe me when I say explosions feel really dangerous. It’s less polished than some AAA shooters, but for me, this one’s way more grounded.

Pro tip Don’t rush. Slow, methodical play wins fights; recklessness gets you sent back to spawn instantly.

My verdict: If you want a realistic, high-stakes shooter that makes every decision matter, Insurgency: Sandstorm is the best alternative to big-budget Warzone chaos.

What do players say?

Dr_Abortum ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ trust me its the best shooter out there--imo. i just play the pve but the graphics/dismemberments/ sound are second to none. met so many friends playing this. great gunplay too.

FAQs

What is the best game like Call of Duty?

The best game like Call of Duty is Battlefield 2042, which offers large maps, armored vehicles, and chaotic multiplayer modes that feel intense and cinematic. For CoD fans who want something familiar yet massive in scale, it’s a great alternative that still delivers fast-paced gameplay and tactical depth.

What style of game is Call of Duty?

Call of Duty is a first-person shooter series known for fast-paced action, cinematic campaigns, and competitive multiplayer. The game modes range from modern warfare settings to World War II, with extras like CoD Zombies and massive battle royale games like Warzone, making it one of the most versatile FPS games.

What is the latest Call of Duty?

The latest announced Call of Duty title is Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, set to release November 14, 2025 on PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/Series X|S, and PC.

What’s more realistic, CoD or Battlefield?

Battlefield is more realistic than CoD because of its destructible environments and focus on large maps. While Call of Duty emphasizes fast-paced gameplay, Battlefield leans into immersion, detailed mechanics, and authentic weapons, which make the two games appealing to very different player preferences.

Which is better, PUBG or Call of Duty?

PUBG is better than Call of Duty if you prefer pure survival in battle royale games, with slower pacing and realistic weapons. Call of Duty, especially Warzone, is for those who enjoy varied game modes and multiplayer action that’s quick to jump into and play with friends.

Does Apex take more skill than CoD?

Yes, Apex Legends takes more skill than CoD because its gameplay emphasizes movement mechanics, characters with unique abilities, and precise FPS gunplay. While Call of Duty thrives on shooting, Apex rewards positioning, team coordination, and learning complex features.