10 Best Video Games for Couples to Create Lasting Memories

Playing the best video games for couples can become a great bonding experience for anyone, no matter who their partner is. Whether you’re looking for something casual, something crazy, or maybe a game that’s tuned for more experienced gamers, there’s bound to be something to scratch your particular itch.

The problem here is that while there are so many multiplayer games to choose from, it can be tricky to narrow down the titles that’ll offer the best experience, so that’s where I come in. Join me as we run through a list of not just the best games to play with your SO, but also some of the best co-op games that you can play with friends!

Now, every game on this list is a gem, and some of them are particularly fantastic when played with an SO. On this list, these are the cream of the crop:

It Takes Two (2021) – A fantastic co-op gameplay intertwined with a heartwarming story that focuses on a husband and wife mending their relationship. Stardew Valley (2016) – The king of cozy farm life sims is also a fun game to play as a duo – and is a great way to introduce someone to gaming. A Way Out (2018) – Running from the law usually doesn’t end well, but maybe the real treasure was the friends we made along the way.

While these are the very best titles on this list, make sure to show the other titles some love, too. All of them – narrative games, adventure games, and survival sandboxes – are fun to play with any company, and I promise that each of them is 100% worth a shot. Who knows, you might find some new favorites along the way!

10 Best Video Games for Couples to Bond Like Never Before

The criteria for judging the best games for couples weren’t too different from finding great co-op games. After all, if you’d play a game with a friend, you’d almost certainly want to play it with a boyfriend or girlfriend.

That said, the primary rubric I used for this list is if I think a game would best be enjoyed by a couple rather than a friend group. This means that there’s a bigger emphasis on games with a smaller, more intimate scope, as well as a slight skew towards narrative or puzzle-based games on this list. If you and your SO are hardcore gamers, though, don’t worry – I’ve also included some games with bite!

And now, without further ado, let’s get to the list.

1. It Takes Two

Platforms PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Release Year 2021 Developer Hazelight Games Average Playtime ~15 hours

No list of the best video games for couples (or just couch co-op games in general) is complete without mentioning It Takes Two, the winner of 2021’s Game of the Year award and an all-around fantastic co-op game.

In It Takes Two, you and your partner play as Cody and May, a husband and wife whose relationship is on the rocks. Things take a turn for the surreal when the pair find themselves unwittingly turned into dolls by their daughter, who’s desperately hoping they’ll reconcile.

As the duo tries to find a way out of their predicament, they’re forced to confront the failings of their marriage and learn how to work in tandem to overcome their problems. This leads to both Cody and May not only acknowledging the things that they could have done better but also actively working to correct these aspects over the course of the game, which leads to the pair mending their relationship.

While It Takes Two has a simple but heartfelt story, its lessons are masterfully woven into its gameplay. Both you and your partner will need to learn to communicate and utilize each other’s strengths to solve this genre-bending platforming and puzzle game.

The game never remains static either; while both Cody and May get awesome abilities that must be combined to overcome each area’s obstacles, these are temporary. You’re better together!

Lastly, keep in mind that It Takes Two is an enforced co-op game, meaning that there’s no possible way to make progress without a partner. Coincidentally, this also makes it the ultimate game for bonding with your boyfriend or girlfriend on game night – you’re going to need each other, after all.

And if you’re worried about needing two copies, Hazelight Games has a “friend pass” system that only requires a single copy!

2. Stardew Valley

Platforms PC, Linux, Mac OS, Switch, PS Vita, PS4, Xbox One, iOS, Android Release Year 2016 Developer ConcernedApe Average Playtime Variable (modifiable)

Stardew Valley isn’t just one of the best video games for couples, it’s one of the all-time greats, period. Created by solo developer ConcernedApe, Stardew Valley really shook up the genre with just how dang refined it is, setting a tough bar to clear, though some games like Stardew Valley are worth a mention.

Stardew Valley bears all the marks of its forerunners: a dead-end office peon job, surprise real estate from dead relatives, and a quaint little town for you to settle into. As you and your partner adapt to life in Pelican Town, you’ll discover a myriad of play styles available to you.

Sure, the two of you can work on your farm by toiling in the fields and tending to livestock, but you can also explore the vast countryside and discover the many secrets that dwell there. In the end, you’re free to do as you please and take on the game at your own pace – the game doesn’t railroad you into a particular play style, and there’s no way to get a game over.

What makes this game particularly great for couples is that it’s a game that can be played as fast or as slow as you like. Because you’re always making progress, Stardew Valley is one of the best cozy games to introduce your SO to the hobby.

3. A Way Out

Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Release Year 2018 Developer Hazelight Games Average Playtime ~10 hours

The first thing you’ll probably find when looking up A Way Out in 2025 is that it’s a game very similar to It Takes Two. This should come as no surprise – this title’s also by Hazelight Games.

The stakes are high in A Way Out – you and your partner play as convicted felons, namely the confident, headstrong Leo Caruso and the thoughtful, cunning Vincent Moretti, who’ve had just about enough of life in prison.

Together, you’ll take on different yet interconnected scenes, working in tandem to solve puzzles and ensure an escape route exists not just for yourself, but for your partner. Running from the law isn’t easy by any measure, so prepare to have your teamwork tested!

As with It Takes Two, A Way Out also has a strong narrative backing it up. Both Leo and Vincent have their own reasons for being in prison, and as the two learn to appreciate each other’s skills, a deep, lifelong friendship begins to blossom between the two men.

This bond is further strengthened by the many trials the duo will need to overcome, helping them not only deepen their friendship but also allowing them to mature as individuals.

As with Hazelight’s other games, A Way Out features mandatory co-op, meaning that this title is particularly great for game night. You’ll also only need a single copy, thanks to Hazelight’s friend pass system!

4. Overcooked! All You Can Eat

Platforms PC, Switch, PS3, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Release Year 2021 Developer Ghost Town Games Average Playtime ~40 hours



Before we begin, let me clarify that this isn’t a new title. Overcooked! All You Can Eat is a remaster and combination of both Overcooked games, as well as the Overcooked game with crossplay.

Now, to the game itself. Overcooked, on the surface, can be described as a cooking simulator. Each player (up to 4) takes control of a chef, and you’ll all need to work together to prepare dishes to exact specifications, serve them, and clean up afterwards.

In practice, however, Overcooked quickly spirals into hilarious chaos – not only will somebody inevitably get an order wrong, but counters will be filled with useless ingredients, stoves will catch fire, completed dishes will be dumped in the garbage, and the levels themselves will conspire against you.

As with It Takes Two, you and your boyfriend or girlfriend will need to learn to not just effectively communicate but also come up with a streamlined work plan as well as a clear division of labor.

While watching things fall apart is both funny and cathartic, running a tight ship where you and your partner (or friends, remember that this game supports up to 4 players in online or couch co-op) know exactly what to do is a supremely satisfying experience, especially if you manage to reach the coveted 3-star score for a challenge level!

5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Platforms Wii U, Nintendo Switch Release Year 2014 (base), 2017 (Deluxe) Developer Nintendo Average Playtime ~60 hours

For those looking for more competitive games to play with their SO, it’s hard to go wrong with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, an excellent addition to the library of Mario games.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, as with its predecessors, can be boiled down to “choose a racer, customize your vehicle, and race across multiple tracks set in the Mario universe.”

In practice, however, it’s a lot more than that – the anti-gravity feature allowed for lots of different plays, the new items shook things up, and of course, player skill is a huge determinant in who’ll win any given race.

Despite all this, I should state that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is very accessible. The controls and mechanics are intuitive enough (and there’s a wealth of tips and tricks online) that even casual gamers can get in on the fun!

6. Moving Out

Platforms PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One Release Year 2020 Developer SMG Studio, Devm Games Average Playtime ~15 hours

Next up is Moving Out, one of the games like Overcooked, if that kind of fun mayhem is what you’re looking for.

Moving Out’s premise is simple – you and your partner play as a FART (Furniture Arrangement & Relocation Technician) whose only job is to make sure that the moving job is done on time.

The key term here is “on time,” so you can smash windows to hurl sofas and tables out and shave off some seconds, crash through breakable walls with heavy items, and get stuck in doorways with those stupid items that just won’t fit.

Moving Out’s wonky physics and freeform approach mean that gameplay often spirals into rapid improvisation of one’s problem-solving skills. This also leads to lots of laughs, making it one of the ultimate couch co-op games!

7. Split Fiction

Platforms PC, Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Release Year 2025 Developer Hazelight Games Average Playtime ~15 hours

If It Takes Two left you and your partner looking for more, Split Fiction will be right up your alley, as it’s not only the next co-op game from Hazelight Games, but it’s also essentially It Takes Two amplified.

In this game, you and your partner play as Mio and Zoe, two writers who dabble in completely different fields. After receiving an invitation from Radar Publishing to “test” a new machine that would simulate their stories.

Unbeknownst to both women, the machine is actually designed to steal their ideas while locking them in a virtual world born from the amalgamation of their ideas. Take it from me – the levels here are crazily creative.

As with It Takes Two, Split Fiction requires very good coordination and communication between both partners. By paying close attention to your partner, you’ll be able to come up with some pretty wild solutions to the game’s challenges!



One last thing – this is a Hazelight game, so only one of you needs a copy!

8. Terraria

Platforms PC, Linux, Mac OS, 3DS, Wii U, Switch, PS Vita, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, iOS, Android Release Year 2011 Developer Re-Logic Average Playtime Variable (modifiable)

I’ll always recommend Terraria, whether you’re playing with just one player, as a duo, or with friends. This fun little adventure game neatly fits the adage of “old but gold.”

On the surface, Terraria is quite straightforward: it’s a 2D sandbox that incorporates elements from a lot of genres, such as freeform exploration, Metroidvania combat, survival building and crafting, and a housing system for NPCs.

In practice, however, Terraria runs deep – you’ll need to master all of its aspects to defeat the many, many bosses and overcome the challenges that the game throws at you.

By playing with a partner, you’ll not only be able to explore the world and take on its bosses together, but you’ll also be able to use complementary combat classes and get more stuff done. And lest you feel pressured, don’t worry – most content (sans certain bosses that invade your world) can be tackled at your own pace!

While base Terraria already has a ton of content, it can be further expanded with mods that will enhance almost every aspect of the game.

9. Don’t Starve Together

Platforms PC, Linux, OS X, Wii U, Switch, PS Vita, PS3, PS4, Xbox One Release Year 2015 Developer Klei Average Playtime Variable (modifiable)

Looking for a more difficult game to play with your SO? Don’t Starve Together might be the title you’re looking for. This dark little indie game was an instant hit for me and my friend group, and I’ve got fond memories of a duo run that lasted for over 200 days.

As I like to point out in the many times I’ve plugged this game, this is a survival sandbox with teeth. Yeah, a lot of survival games have hunger mechanics, but they’re usually not that hard to overcome. Don’t Starve Together, on the other hand, means business.

Every meal is but a small respite, and you’ll need to quickly adapt to life in this Tim Burton-esque landscape if you want to make it past the first couple of days. Everything, and I mean everything, is out to kill you, from nasty monsters (who coincidentally drop disgusting food) to adverse weather and darkness that will literally kill you.

And last but not least, your dwindling sanity that makes bad things happen if it gets too low. Luckily, the game tempers its difficulty with some well-placed dashes of charming dark humor.

Better yet, as one of the best split-screen games on Xbox and other consoles, this game can be played pretty much wherever you like, so you can see what new horrors are terrorizing your SO on all the different platforms. Losing is fun!

Now, Don’t Starve Together’s steep challenges can be mitigated by having a reliable partner at your side. Whether it’s to hunt for food, gather resources for expanding a base, or run for your lives, just having an extra pair of hands, especially if those hands are someone you can trust, makes the game that much faster and fun.

10. Escape Simulator

Platforms PC, Linux, Mac OS Release Year 2021 Developer Pine Studio Average Playtime ~20 hours

If you’ve planned an escape room experience for your next date night but decided it’s too expensive, you can go virtual with Escape Simulator, one of the best simulation games I’ve had the pleasure of trying out.

As the name suggests, Escape Simulator is an escape room simulator. It’s filled with all the goodies, tricks, and traps that you might expect from a real escape room – and in many ways, its immersive gameplay (and lack of real-life assets) can surpass a physical escape room experience.

Escape Simulator also doesn’t skimp on the fluff, as you’ll be able to go on adventures in rooms with varying themes, from ancient Egyptian to creepy old manors and even space stations. Luckily, there’s no time pressure when it comes to solving puzzles, and every small victory brings you one step closer to clearing a room.

FAQs

What is the best video game for couples?

There’s no one best video game for couples, but I’d strongly suggest getting a co-op PVE or adventure game like It Takes Two. You’ll need to shop around to find the right game for quality time with your SO!

Which games can BF and GF play?

There’s no limit to the games that couples can play. You’ll need to decide between yourselves what the perfect game is for your date nights, though I’d strongly recommend anything from Hazelight Games. It Takes Two, Split Fiction, and A Way Out are very memorable experiences!

Can you play video games with your partner?

Yes, you can play video games with your partner. Anything from Hazelight is great, but I’d also recommend trying out Don’t Starve Together or Terraria as those are some of my personal favorites!