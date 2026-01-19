10 Best Valentine’s Day Video Games 2026 for Couples

Valentine’s Day video games are the perfect excuse to level up date night without leaving the couch. Teaming up for co-op chaos, diving into story-driven adventures, or just vibing in a cozy virtual world, these 10 games make every moment feel extra special.

Emotional journeys that tug at the heartstrings and lighthearted platformers that spark laughter make this list perfect for every type of couple gamer. Grab your partner, your snacks, and a controller, or share a keyboard, and get ready for epic gameplay, laughs, and maybe even a few heart-melting moments this Valentine’s Day.

Our Top Picks for Video Games for Valentine’s Day

When it comes to spending quality time with your partner, these top three video games for Valentine’s Day absolutely excel. They mix co-op fun, emotional depth, and story-driven magic that makes every gaming session feel like a date night adventure.

It Takes Two (2021) – A wild, inventive co-op romp that forces teamwork and sparks laughter, perfect for couples who love chaotic fun and clever puzzles together. Split Fiction (2025) – A co-op action-adventure that jumps between sci-fi and fantasy worlds, built around split-screen teamwork and set-piece moments. Spiritfarer (2020) – An emotional journey that balances heartwarming storytelling with gentle co-op gameplay, letting you care for spirits and each other in a cozy, touching adventure.

These first three picks are just the start. Solving puzzles, exploring stories, or sharing quiet moments, each game is designed to make your Valentine’s Day memorable. Keep scrolling to see the full list of video games for Valentine’s Day, packed with even more co-op, story, and cozy experiences for couples.

10 Video Games for Valentine’s Day 2026: Romantic Fun

Celebrate love with games that bring couples together. These titles deliver laughs, teamwork, and heartfelt moments for cozy nights in. Cooperative challenges, story-driven adventures, and relaxing experiences make every session special. Discover our selection of the best Valentine’s Day video games and make your night unforgettable.

1. It Takes Two [Best Co-Op Game for Couples]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Cooperative action-adventure / platformer built exclusively for two players Platforms PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC, and Nintendo Switch Year of release 2021 Creator/s Hazelight Studios; EA Originals Average playtime ~10-14 hours for standard playthrough Best for Cooperative play with a partner, designed purely for two players What I liked Enforced co-op forces true teamwork, blending inventive puzzles and mechanics with a heartfelt story

It Takes Two is a chaotic, charming ride that’s perfect to play together. You play as Cody and May – honestly one of the cutest video game couples – magically turned into dolls and tossed into a vibrant world packed with quirky challenges and surprisingly heartfelt moments. Everywhere you go, the game throws in fresh surprises that make teamwork the real main character.

You’ll spend your time collaborating on a variety of activities: solving imaginative puzzles, exploring inventive environments, and taking turns in clever mini-games that keep both players equally engaged.

Each task is designed to make communication, timing, and cooperation essential, so you can’t just blaze through solo. It’s playful, chaotic, and full of “aha” moments that spark laughter, excitement, and even a bit of friendly frustration in the best way.

Why we chose it Every level in It Takes Two demands real teamwork. Platforming, storytelling, and quirky mechanics make it a Valentine’s date that actually connects.

The visual style is bright, colorful, and full of charm, with detailed, fantastical environments that feel alive. From overgrown gardens and twisting workshops to fantastical dreamscapes, every setting has personality, pulling you into a shared experience that’s both cozy and exhilarating.

The story itself is surprisingly emotional, giving you reasons to care about the characters while still delivering constant, fun-filled gameplay. Designed exclusively for two players, It Takes Two blends platforming, puzzles, and storytelling into a shared emotional journey. It’s one of the best games for couples who want to play together, not just side by side.

My Verdict: This game is an absolute Valentine’s Day win for couples. It’s fun, heartwarming, and endlessly engaging, making every laugh, surprise, and victory feel like a moment to remember together.

2. Split Fiction [Best Narrative Co-Op Adventure for Couples]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-adventure co-op designed for two players with split-screen teamwork Platforms PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch 2 Year of release 2025 Creator/s Hazelight Studios; Electronic Arts Average playtime ~10–15 hours typical for main story Best for Couples and friends who enjoy cooperative narrative adventures What I liked Dynamic co-op keeps both players engaged, and the evolving, imaginative worlds make teamwork feel fresh and fun

Split Fiction is a story-driven co-op adventure made for couples who love getting swept into a shared narrative without turning the whole night into a debate simulator. You and your partner play as two leads pulled into a wild mix of worlds, shifting between sci-fi and fantasy as the game keeps throwing new scenarios, surprises, and set pieces at you.

Gameplay is built around true two-player teamwork. You’ll solve puzzles together, navigate traversal sections that reward timing and communication, and handle moments where each player gets distinct tools or responsibilities. The best parts come from that constant back-and-forth: calling things out, syncing your moves, and figuring out solutions as a unit – the kind of cooperative rhythm that naturally feels like you’re doing something together, not just playing side by side.

Why we chose it Split Fiction is all about choices and conversations. Debates, “aha” moments, and unexpected twists make it feel like co-writing your own adventure. Perfect for couples who love story-driven play.

Visually, it leans into a warm, immersive style, with detailed environments that make every area feel like a place you want to explore. The tone also hits a nice balance: playful enough to keep things light, but with story beats that give you something to sink into together.

What really makes Split Fiction work as a couple’s pick is how naturally it creates shared moments. You’ll be celebrating saves, laughing at your mistakes, and pulling off “okay, that actually worked” plays as a team. It’s less about perfect execution and more about being in sync – and that makes it feel like an actual shared experience, not just two people playing the same game.

My Verdict: Split Fiction is ideal for couples who want more than side-by-side gameplay. It’s a shared journey of choices, conversation, and connection, making it one of the most engaging Valentine’s Day video games for story-focused partners.

3. Spiritfarer [Best Emotional Co-Op Game for Couples]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Cozy management/sandbox adventure with optional co-op Platforms Windows PC, macOS, Linux, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, Stadia Year of release 2020 Creator/s Thunder Lotus Games (developer & publisher) Average playtime ~25–35+ hours for most players to finish story and extras Best for Couples who enjoy relaxed pacing and heartfelt narratives What I liked Calm co-op pacing lets partners play at their own rhythm while sharing meaningful moments

Spiritfarer is a beautifully heartfelt game that puts you in the role of a “Spiritfarer,” guiding adorable spirits to the afterlife while managing a cozy boat home. For couples, it’s a gentle journey of care, exploration, and shared responsibility, perfect for sinking into together on Valentine’s Day.

Players split tasks like farming, crafting, cooking, and upgrading their boat while also engaging with each spirit’s story, solving light puzzles, and making choices that affect the narrative. The co-op mode allows a partner to join in at any time, sharing chores, sailing, and bonding over the game’s tender moments.

Why we chose it Sailing, crafting, and caring for spirits together make Spiritfarer a cozy, emotional ride. Relaxed pacing and heartfelt storytelling make it ideal for quiet, meaningful Valentine’s gaming moments.

The visuals are warm, vibrant, and hand-drawn, with cozy environments that make every island feel like a little world to explore together. The soundtrack is soothing, and the pace of the game encourages meaningful interaction rather than frantic button-mashing.

The standout feature is how the game blends emotional storytelling with shared management tasks. Spiritfarer encourages you to care for the spirits, and each other, while gently navigating puzzles, decisions, and boat life.

It’s an experience that’s as much about connection as gameplay, making it ideal for couples who love stories, quiet reflection, and a low-stress, meaningful gaming session.

My Verdict: Spiritfarer turns Valentine’s Day into a heartfelt adventure. Couples can laugh, strategize, and share sweet, emotional moments while working together on cozy boat life, making it a truly unforgettable co-op experience.

4. Bread & Fred [Best Lighthearted Co-Op Platformer for Couples]

Our Score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Cooperative side-scrolling platformer with physics-based challenges Platforms Windows PC, macOS, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2023 Creator/s SandCastles Studio; Infogrames Average playtime ~5–10 hours (estimated casual completion) Best for Couples who enjoy cooperative platforming and physics-puzzle action What I liked Tight cooperative platforming with momentum-based movement makes teamwork essential and engaging

Bread & Fred is a riotous, physics-based co-op platformer built for chaos and laughs. You and your partner control two quirky characters through wobbly, obstacle-filled levels, bouncing, flipping, and occasionally flopping your way to victory. It’s the kind of game where coordination and patience turn into hilarious moments.

Gameplay is all about working together: jumping gaps, solving slapstick physics puzzles, timing lifts, and throws. You’ll even have to avoid tossing each other off the screen, which makes it one of the best split-screen games to play together. Each level demands teamwork and turn-taking, with plenty of chances to strategize, improvise, or just crack up at ridiculous mishaps.

Why we chose it Slapstick physics chaos in Bread & Fred leads to nonstop laughs. Mess up, cheer when it works, and bond over ridiculous challenges. It’s silly, fun, and totally unpressured.

The visual style is colorful, playful, and energetic, with exaggerated animations that emphasize every stumble and victory. The soundtrack is upbeat and cheeky, perfectly matching the game’s comedic, lighthearted vibe. Every stage feels like a mini adventure, with charm and humor packed into every interaction.

What really sets Bread & Fred apart is its focus on shared coordination. You’re constantly reacting to each other’s moves, celebrating successes, and laughing off failures together. It’s the perfect recipe for bonding, because the fun comes from teamwork and shared chaos rather than just individual skill.

My Verdict: Bread & Fred turns every Valentine’s Day gaming session into a laugh-out-loud co-op adventure. Couples can enjoy playful challenges, ridiculous physics, and endless giggles, making it a fantastic pick for partners who love humor mixed with teamwork.

5. Moving Out [Best Party-Style Co-Op Game for Couples]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Physics-based co-op moving simulation/party game Platforms Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Amazon Luna Year of release 2020 Creator/s DevM Games and SMG Studio; Team17 Average playtime ~5–12+ hours depending on completion goals Best for Couples and friends who enjoy chaotic co-op and quick sessions What I liked Easy to pick up and hilarious when played together, with physics antics that spark teamwork and laughter

Moving Out is a loud, silly couch co-op game that turns the stress of moving into pure comedy, making it perfect for couples who want something fast and fun. You and your partner play as movers tackling increasingly ridiculous jobs, from tiny apartments to over-the-top locations filled with obstacles.

Gameplay revolves around quick co-op tasks like lifting furniture, tossing objects through windows, clearing paths, and solving light environmental puzzles. Timing and communication matter, especially when squeezing bulky items through narrow spaces or improvising under pressure. It’s easy to learn, but smooth runs only happen when both players stay in sync.

Why we chose it Hauling furniture, tossing it around, and nailing moves perfectly make Moving Out pure chaotic fun. Fast-paced, laughter-filled, and endlessly entertaining together.

The visual style is bright and cartoonish, with exaggerated animations that lean fully into the chaos. The overall vibe is playful and high-energy, where even failed attempts usually end in laughter rather than frustration.

What makes Moving Out stand out is how naturally it encourages teamwork. Success feels shared, mistakes turn into jokes, and every level pushes you to coordinate better together, which is exactly why it’s such a hit with couples looking for fun without pressure.

My Verdict: Moving Out is great for couples who want a Valentine’s Day game packed with laughs, chaos, and “just one more level” energy.

6. Unpacking [Best Relaxing Shared Game Experience for Couples]

Our Score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Puzzle/zen unpacking experience with narrative through objects Platforms Windows PC, macOS, Linux, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, iOS, Android Year of release 2021 Creator/s Witch Beam; Humble Bundle Average playtime ~4–6 hours depending on pace Best for Players who enjoy relaxing, story-by-object puzzle play What I liked A meditative, low‑stress pace and subtle storytelling through personal items make it feel like a shared moment of calm

Unpacking is a quiet, thoughtful game that turns everyday moments into something surprisingly intimate, which makes it a great pick for couples who want a slower Valentine’s Day vibe. Instead of action or timers, the premise is simple: you unpack boxes and place personal belongings as someone moves through different stages of life.

The main activity is organizing items room by room, deciding where everything belongs. Played together, this becomes a shared, turn-taking experience: passing the controller, discussing choices, and reading between the lines of the story told through objects. There’s a light puzzle element too, since some items only fit in certain places.

Why we chose it Unpacking turns mundane tasks into cozy bonding time. Sorting, placing, and noticing little details sparks conversation while keeping gameplay calm and stress-free.

Visually, Unpacking uses soft pixel art with warm colors and gentle animations. The atmosphere is calm, cozy, and quietly emotional, supported by relaxing sound design that makes the whole experience feel like a peaceful evening at home.

What really makes Unpacking special for couples is how naturally it sparks conversation. Every item invites interpretation, memories, and little “what do you think this means?” moments. It’s a narrative-driven puzzle game that doesn’t rush you and rewards paying attention together, easily ranking among the most comforting cozy games to share.

My Verdict: Unpacking is perfect for couples who want a peaceful, cozy Valentine’s Day game that encourages connection through conversation rather than competition.

7. King’s Quest Complete Collection [Best Classic Adventure Game to Share]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Adventure game collection with narrative exploration and puzzles Platforms Windows PC, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One Year of release 2015 Creator/s The Odd Gentlemen; Sierra/Activision Average playtime ~15–25+ hours for entire collection Best for Fans of classic story adventures and puzzle interactions What I liked Episodic story richness and humor make it great for turn‑taking or shared decision‑making

King’s Quest Complete Collection is a charming throwback that feels made for couples who love stories, puzzles, and sharing the controller. This episodic adventure follows a classic fairy-tale journey packed with humor, heart, and clever problem-solving, making it easy to enjoy together without pressure or fast reflexes.

Gameplay centers on exploration, dialogue choices, and puzzle-solving as you move through colorful storybook worlds. This isn’t a game that demands constant coordination, which makes it perfect for turn-taking or co-watching. One person plays, the other helps solve puzzles, spots clues, or weighs in on decisions, turning each chapter into a shared experience.

Why we chose it Solving clever puzzles and watching the story unfold in King’s Quest makes turn-taking fun. Nostalgic humor and rich storytelling create a memorable shared adventure.

Visually, the game blends modern 3D environments with a whimsical, illustrated style that feels warm and nostalgic. The vibe is playful and lighthearted, but it also delivers emotional beats that land even harder when you’re experiencing them together on the couch.

What really sells King’s Quest for couples is its storytelling. Each episode feels like an interactive bedtime story, full of clever writing and memorable moments. It’s easily one of the best point-and-click adventure games to share, especially if you both enjoy classic narratives and puzzle-driven progression.

My Verdict: King’s Quest is a great Valentine’s Day pick for couples who enjoy relaxed gameplay, nostalgic charm, and solving story puzzles together without any rush.

8. Cozy Grove [Best Cozy Life-Sim Game for Couples]

Our Score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Life simulation/adventure with daily ritual gameplay Platforms Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, iOS/macOS/Apple Arcade, tvOS Year of release 2021 Creator/s Spry Fox, The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild Average playtime ~40+ hours for core quests and side content, with potential for much longer time in daily play and exploration Best for Players who enjoy relaxed life-sim play with gentle pacing What I liked A laid‑back blend of exploration and daily tasks that feels like a cozy ritual you can share or take turns enjoying together

Cozy Grove is the kind of game that feels like curling up under a blanket together after a long day. You’re dropped onto a haunted-but-friendly island and spend your time helping spirit bears, restoring color to the world, and slowly uncovering their stories. It’s calm, gentle, and makes a thoughtful Valentine’s gift for a gamer who loves cozy, low-pressure experiences.

The core loop revolves around daily activities like gathering resources, decorating your campsite, completing small quests, and exploring new parts of the island. There’s no traditional co-op mode, but it works beautifully as a shared experience.

Why we chose it Daily quests, cute spirits, and slow-paced life-sim vibes in Cozy Grove offer the perfect virtual escape. Relaxed gameplay and charming characters make it a stress-free, enjoyable experience together.

One person plays while the other helps decide what to prioritize, reads dialogue aloud, or plans how to decorate, making turn-taking feel natural and relaxed. Visually, Cozy Grove looks like a living illustration. The hand-drawn art style, soft colors, and gradual shift from grayscale to vibrant hues create a warm, comforting vibe.

The atmosphere leans cozy and slightly emotional, with storytelling that unfolds slowly over time instead of rushing big moments. What really sets Cozy Grove apart is its pacing. It’s built around short daily sessions, which makes it perfect for couples who want a gentle ritual rather than a long, intense playthrough.

My Verdict: Cozy Grove is an ideal Valentine’s pick for couples who want to relax, chat, and enjoy something sweet together without stress or competition. There’s no pressure to “keep up,” just steady progress and shared downtime.

9. Monster Prom XXL [Best Party Game for Couples and Friends]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Multiplayer dating simulation with party and visual novel elements Platforms Windows PC, OS X, Linux, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One (playable on newer systems via backward compatibility) Year of release 2020 Creator/s Beautiful Glitch; Those Awesome Guys Average playtime ~7 hours for a main run, with extensive replay value and potential 100+ hours for completionists Best for Couples and groups who enjoy sim play and replayable outcomes What I liked Wildly funny writing and branching outcomes keep every session fresh, making it a great pick for quick, lively gaming together

Monster Prom XXL flips the whole Valentine’s vibe on its head in the best way possible. You and your partner step into a chaotic monster high school, racing against the clock to land a date for prom. It’s silly, fast-paced, and perfect for couples who’d rather laugh than get overly sentimental.

Gameplay revolves around making choices, managing stats, and reacting to absurd scenarios. There’s no traditional co-op here, but it thrives on shared decision-making, turn-taking, and talking through every wild option. One run is quick, which makes it easy to replay, swap controllers, and see how different choices spiral into totally new outcomes.

Why we chose it Monster Prom XXL delivers hilarious chaos with witty writing and replayable choices. Competing, plotting, and laughing together make it the ultimate fun night in.

Visually, the game leans hard into bold, comic-style art with expressive characters and a playful, irreverent tone. The writing is the real star, though. Jokes land constantly, dialogue is sharp, and every character feels over-the-top in a way that keeps things light and entertaining.

The big draw is how social it feels. Monster Prom XXL works just as well for couples-only play as it does with friends, and that flexibility makes it a great visual novel game for shared Valentine’s fun. Competitive flirting, ridiculous endings, and endless replay value keep it fresh.

My Verdict: Monster Prom XXL is ideal for couples who love humor, choices, and a little friendly chaos. It turns Valentine’s Day into a laugh-filled game night you’ll want to replay.

10. Little Dragons Cafe [Best Wholesome Story Game for Couples]

Our Score 7.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Adventure / life‑sim with café management and exploration elements Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows PC Year of release 2018 Creator/s Aksys Games with TOYBOX Inc.; Aksys Games Average playtime ~12–36 hours, depending on how much you explore and manage the café Best for Players who enjoy story‑driven simulation What I liked Charming story and café routines create a relaxed, peaceful experience as you cook, explore, and raise your dragon

Little Dragons Cafe is pure comfort food in game form, and it’s easy to see why it works so well as a Valentine’s Day pick. You and your partner step into a gentle story about running a cozy café while raising a baby dragon, blending everyday routines with a soft, emotional narrative that’s perfect for winding down together.

The core loop focuses on simple, satisfying activities: cooking meals, managing the café, exploring the surrounding world for ingredients, and progressing the story at an easy pace. It’s not a traditional co-op, but it excels as a shared experience built around turn-taking, decision-making, and chatting through each task as you play side by side.

Why we chose it Cooking, exploring, and raising a dragon together in Little Dragons Cafe is pure charm. Heartwarming story and cozy gameplay make it ideal for a relaxing Valentine’s date.

Visually, the game leans into warm colors, hand-drawn charm, and an inviting atmosphere that feels instantly relaxing. The vibe stays wholesome and playful throughout, with just enough emotional beats to keep you invested without adding pressure or stress.

What really sets Little Dragons Cafe apart is how calmly it unfolds. Café management never feels overwhelming, exploration is gentle, and the story rewards patience. That balance makes it a great adventure game for couples who want something soothing and story-forward rather than competitive or intense.

My Verdict: Little Dragons Cafe is a great Valentine’s Day choice for couples who love cozy storytelling and relaxed gameplay. It’s ideal for sharing quiet moments, good conversations, and a feel-good experience.

What Do Gamer Couples Do on February 14?

For a lot of gamer couples, Valentine’s Day isn’t about crowded restaurants or fixed dinner reservations. It’s about staying in, getting comfortable, and sharing something fun together. A relaxed night at home leaves more room for laughs, inside jokes, and moments that actually feel personal.

Jump into a co-op or story-driven game

Playing together turns Valentine’s Day into a shared adventure, where teamwork, communication, and a bit of friendly chaos come naturally. Some couples make a whole event out of it, setting up a cozy game night with snacks, themed drinks, and soft lighting to match the mood.

Trying a new game is another favorite move

Gifting a title you can both play feels more thoughtful than a last-minute box of chocolates, especially when it becomes something you experience together. Others like to wind down by watching gaming-related content, from new trailers and developer showcases to esports matches or cozy streams in the background.

Gaming nights often blend into other activities too

Board games, puzzle games, or simple conversation games fit easily between play sessions, keeping the night varied without breaking the flow. In the end, it’s less about the plan and more about sharing time in a way that feels natural, fun, and genuinely connected.

My Overall Verdict

When it comes to picking the perfect Valentine’s Day video games for couples, the right choice depends on what kind of experience you’re looking for. Cozy, chaotic, or story-driven, there’s a game here for every duo.

For couples who love teamwork and laugh-out-loud co-op moments , It Takes Two is the ultimate starting point; every mechanic is built around cooperation, making playtime a shared adventure.

, It Takes Two is the ultimate starting point; every mechanic is built around cooperation, making playtime a shared adventure. If you and your partner enjoy diving into story-heavy worlds , Split Fiction will keep you talking, laughing, and emotionally invested from start to finish.

, Split Fiction will keep you talking, laughing, and emotionally invested from start to finish. For those who prefer a calm, heartwarming experience with gentle management and exploration, Spiritfarer is a cozy pick, letting you share meaningful moments and thoughtful gameplay.

Other great options include Bread & Fred for playful platforming chaos and Unpacking for a relaxed, zen-like co-op session. Each of these Valentine’s Day video games turns gaming into quality time your partner will love.

