15 Best Story Games on Switch 2025 – Must-Play Titles

If immersive storytelling and gaming on a couch is your thing, you need the best story games on Switch to pursue adventures that will pull you in and never let go.

Each title on this list turns your Nintendo Switch into a storytelling machine, mixing powerful writing with gameplay that actually means something.

All of them will remind you why stories matter in gaming. Grab your Joy-Cons, get comfortable, and let’s check out the worlds that prove narrative-driven games still know how to pull in gamers.

Our Top Picks for Story Games on Nintendo Switch

The best story games on Switch prove that great writing can elevate any experience, no matter the genre.

These three stand above the rest for how they blend narrative, emotion, and gameplay into something truly memorable:

Fire Emblem: Three Houses (2019) – A standout among tactical RPGs, where strategy meets storytelling. Every choice shapes your relationships and the fate of an entire kingdom.

What Remains of Edith Finch (2017) – A short, reflective journey through a family’s memories. Each chapter feels distinct, creating a powerful mix of curiosity and emotion.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (2017) – A modern classic where silence, exploration, and discovery tell as much of the story as dialogue ever could.



These titles set the bar for narrative design on the Nintendo Switch. Each one pulls you into its world in a different way, and there’s plenty more storytelling magic waiting just below.

15 Best Story Games on Switch – Genre Icons You Can’t Miss

Get ready to explore titles that define the story game genre on the Nintendo Switch. Each world feels alive, packed with unique features, stunning visuals, and characters that make every play session fun

These belong among the best Nintendo Switch games you can play today if you love stories that actually mean something.

1. Fire Emblem: Three Houses [Best Tactical Drama with Player-Driven Storylines]

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Tactical RPG Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2019 Creator/s Intelligent Systems, Koei Tecmo (developer), Nintendo (publisher) Average playtime 100+ hours Best for Players 16+ who love deep challenge and dark fantasy worlds What I liked Jaw-dropping visuals, near-instant loading, and an oppressive but rewarding world

Fire Emblem: Three Houses puts you in charge of students at the Officers Academy, splitting your time between tactical battles and building relationships that shape the entire story. It’s one of those Nintendo Switch games that makes every decision feel heavy: who to train, who to trust, and who might not make it through the next war.

The mix of strategy gameplay and slice-of-life moments keeps it from ever feeling slow, while the hand-painted visuals and expressive characters make even quiet scenes stand out.

Why we chose it Few Fire Emblem entries have balanced gameplay and storytelling so well. The branching three-house structure gives you real control over how the story unfolds, letting you decide the fate of friends and rivals in a way that still feels fresh years later.

The social hub between missions lets you chat with your team, share meals, and even play minigames that strengthen bonds. It’s a rare video game that manages to make both the downtime and the combat equally rewarding. The mix of politics, personal stakes, and stunning presentation makes this a great game for anyone who loves thoughtful, choice-driven adventures.

My Verdict: It’s hard to find another tactical RPG that delivers this much fun, emotional depth, and replay value on Nintendo Switch. It’s still the gold standard for player-driven storytelling and arguably one of the best Fire Emblem games on Switch.

What do players say?

AnonymousReddit ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Me personally, this has become one of my favorite Switch games, and I have logged over 400 hours into it across 5 playthroughs, with a 6th one coming up

PatientGamer ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The game is full of political tension, between 3 different factions, and coincidentally the leader of each of the three houses is the heir to their faction

2. What Remains of Edith Finch [Best Emotional Narrative Adventure]

Our score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-person narrative adventure Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2017 Creator/s Giant Sparrow (developer), Annapurna Interactive (publisher) Average playtime 2–3 hours Best for Players interested in short, emotional stories you can finish in one night What I liked The creative storytelling style and how each memory feels alive and personal

What Remains of Edith Finch is a collection of memories told through the eyes of the last surviving member of a strange family. Each chapter drops you into a different person’s life, turning everyday events into playable stories that range from heart-warming to haunting.

The structure is simple (walk, interact, discover details), but the presentation constantly changes, keeping you hooked as you piece together what happened in this lonely house.

Why we chose it No other Nintendo Switch game delivers emotion this efficiently. The short runtime hits hard because every scene has purpose, and the inventive presentation keeps the story moving without wasting a second of play. It’s proof that you don’t need a hundred hours to tell an amazing tale.

The music and voice acting blend perfectly with the house’s melancholic style, and the switch to each new vignette feels fresh every time. Fans of narrative games on any platform, even those used to PlayStation or PC, will appreciate how Finch packs so much emotion into a few hours of play. It’s quiet, introspective, and one of the most relaxing games you’ll find on the Nintendo eShop.

My Verdict: A short ride through grief and memory that feels surprisingly hopeful by the end. If you want a compact yet impactful narrative experience on your Switch, this is it.

What do players say?

u/v5l1jy ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s definitely a sad game, the death of Walter definitely got me the most. But I really enjoy the change of art style based off which character’s story you are playing out.

u/1gfcwji ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I enjoyed it, it’s a relaxing game and it has a couple of good moments in it.

Our score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-world action-adventure Platforms Nintendo Switch, Wii U Year of release 2017 Creator/s Nintendo EPD (developer), Nintendo (publisher) Average playtime 60–120 hours Best for Players who love exploration, freedom, and discovery What I liked The sense of wonder and how every hill hides something worth finding

Few Nintendo Switch games capture freedom like this one. You wake up in a silent universe, with no clear direction, just curiosity and the urge to play around with the tools the world gives you.

Climb mountains, glide across valleys, cook meals, and experiment with physics in ways that constantly surprise you.The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a video game that trusts you to discover everything at your own pace.

Why we chose it Among all Switch games, this stands out for redefining open-world game design. The features that make it shine (freedom, physics-based puzzles, and organic exploration) inspired a whole generation of fans and even influenced other games across genres.

Every corner of Hyrule feels alive, from quiet towns to hidden shrines. The minimalistic story unfolds through scattered memories that make you care deeply about a past you barely remember. There’s challenge, fun, and a constant sense of awe that few titles manage to deliver.

My Verdict: Still one of the most amazing adventures ever sold on the Nintendo Switch. It’s a must-own for anyone who values exploration, freedom, and storytelling through gameplay. And it remains one of the best Zelda games for Switch to this day.

What do players say?

u/jintor ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Still one of the best games I’ve ever played. I wish I could forget it just to experience it again for the first time.

u/tonnystark ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ There’s just something magical about exploring and discovering new things. I’ve sunk 200+ hours into it and it still surprises me.

4. The Vanishing of Ethan Carter [Best Atmospheric Mystery for Story Lovers]

Our score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-person mystery adventure Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2020 Creator/s The Astronauts (developer and publisher) Average playtime 6–8 hours Best for Players who enjoy eerie exploration and solving puzzles at their own pace What I liked The haunting setting and the mix of mystery with supernatural elements

A chilling mix of detective story and supernatural tension, The Vanishing of Ethan Carter drops you into a quiet town full of strange events and unspoken tragedy. You use psychic abilities to uncover what really happened, piecing together memories in beautifully lit forests and forgotten houses. It’s about atmosphere and patience.

Why we chose it Few Nintendo Switch games pull off mood and mystery like this one. The blend of haunting visuals and subtle storytelling keeps fans engaged, especially those who prefer slow-burn narratives over fast action.

Linger over environmental clues, align fragmented scenes with your psychic ability, and let the narrative guide you toward the truth. And honestly, it’s way more immersive with headphones and a dark room, the kind of atmosphere that defines the best adventure games.

My Verdict: A thoughtful detective game that rewards curiosity rather than reflexes. If you want a moody mystery that trusts you to do the work, this one absolutely delivers.

What do players say?

Kelter_Skelter ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The game is pretty short overall, but it was great. Definitely worth a few dollars.

Leeps ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s cool and the discovery and graphics are amazing but it has zero replay. I won’t spoil anything but it seriously is a once through kind of story.

5. Night in the Woods [Best Coming-of-Age Narrative with Heart]

Our score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Narrative adventure / exploration Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS Year of release 2018 Creator/s Infinite Fall (developer), Finji (publisher) Average playtime 8–10 hours Best for Players who like strong writing and relatable small-town stories What I liked The humor, charm, and emotional weight hidden under its cozy surface

Night in the Woods is a great Nintendo Switch game that focuses on conversation, light exploration, and choices that reveal how people deal with life when plans don’t work out.

The cartoony look feels cozy and welcoming, which makes the heavier themes about anxiety and growing up hit even harder.

Why we chose it It’s one of those Switch games that feels personal. Funny, weird, sometimes sad, but always real. The writing captures what it’s like to feel lost when everyone else seems to be moving on.

Between late-night hangouts, mini-games (band practice, small events), and quiet rooftop walks, the game builds momentum without rushing. The soundtrack and the sleepy neighborhoods sell that “coming back home” vibe, and conversations with friends shift based on who you spend time with. It’s honest, grounded, and full of small wins and hope.

My Verdict: If you want character-first storytelling with heart, no filler, just sharp writing and choices that matter, this is an easy recommendation. Here people actually feel real.

What do players say?

u/jrnkhl ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ This game is near perfect, for me at least. It’s charming, it’s colorful, it’s masterfully written, and it’s emotional.

u/7y1yh6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The game is a story driven 2D game with some light platforming/puzzle elements but the main focus of course is the story which I find to be refreshing.

6. Kentucky Route Zero [Best Surreal Americana Narrative]

Our score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Episodic narrative adventure Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2020 Creator/s Cardboard Computer (developer), Annapurna Interactive (publisher) Average playtime 9–10 hours Best for Players who enjoy thoughtful storytelling and poetic dialogue What I liked The weird, dreamlike atmosphere and its emotional impact

A truck driver looking for an address that doesn’t exist ends up exploring a surreal version of rural America. Conversations twist reality, and the towns you visit feel like memories more than places. In Kentucky Route Zero you’ll play by talking, choosing how each moment unfolds, and letting the quiet mood sink in.

Why we chose it Among narrative-focused Nintendo Switch games, few experiment like this one. Its minimalist features and haunting tone feel straight out of a dream, keeping fans engaged without a single explosion or combat scene.

The writing feels timeless, and each stop along the mysterious highway captures slices of life filled with longing and strange beauty. It’s easy to get lost in the rhythm, in that mix of loneliness, humor, and melancholy that defines the best indie genre pieces.Easily one of the best story games you can experience on the Switch.

My Verdict: A meditative game that rewards patience and reflection. Play it when you want something slower, smarter, and quietly unforgettable.

What do players say?

u/u/cjjkv ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s a beautiful, haunting, surreal story that feels like a strange dream between David Lynch, Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and Appalachian Folk songs.

u/ym0jiv ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Kentucky Route Zero is a game that I absolutely love, but could never recommend most people to play. It’s a very unorthodox game in a lot of ways, to the point where idk if calling it a game is more accurate than calling it an interactive story.

7. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [Best Mature Fantasy Story on Switch]

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-world action RPG Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2019 Creator/s CD Projekt Red (developer and publisher) Average playtime 100–150 hours Best for Players who want a rich fantasy world with endless quests What I liked How alive the regions feel and how choices really matter

In this sprawling game, you step into Geralt’s boots, a monster hunter navigating a war-torn continent full of moral choices and wild contracts.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt feels handcrafted and full of discovery. You’ll roam through haunted ruins, share drinks with friends in lively taverns, and confront spirits from the past.

Why we chose it Even years after launch, few Nintendo Switch games offer this much content. The handheld port keeps the core features intact: branching stories, complex characters, and side quests that feel more meaningful than main missions in most RPGs.

It’s the kind of game that pulls you in. You start a quest thinking it’ll take five minutes, and suddenly it’s midnight and you’re still hunting monsters. And the Switch version delivers the full experience in portable form, letting you slay beasts or chat through political intrigue wherever you are.

My Verdict: Still one of the deepest role-playing adventures ever made. It proves that great storytelling doesn’t need a big screen, it feels just as powerful on the Nintendo Switch.

What do players say?

NickyBrain_2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ 150 hours across 3 playthroughs. It runs well. Looks a bit blurry compared to PS4 of course but it’s very enjoyable still.

pzzaco ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Played it on Switch for the first time and still became one of my favourite games of all time.

8. Undertale [Best Choice-Driven Indie Story]

Our score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Indie RPG / Bullet Hell Hybrid Platforms PC, PS4, PlayStation Vita, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2015 Creator/s Toby Fox (developer and publisher) Average playtime 6–10 hours Best for Players who like emotional storytelling and moral choice systems What I liked Every decision feels personal, and the humor hits perfectly

This quirky indie game flips expectations from the very first encounter. Instead of forcing combat, Undertale lets you play your way, fighting monsters or talking them down.

Your decisions truly matter, shaping every life you touch and changing how characters remember you. It’s heartfelt, hilarious, and surprisingly deep.

Why we chose it Few titles capture the weight of consequence like Undertale. The branching paths and simple pixel art hide a story full of fun, emotional twists, and clever features that reward experimentation. It’s pure genius in a compact package.

Fans still wait for newcomers to experience their first “neutral” ending and react in shock. It’s a one-of-a-kind experience that proves clever design beats big budgets every time.

My Verdict: A must-play for anyone who values creativity, humor, and choice-driven storytelling. Few games make you care this much about a virtual child and the friends you meet along the way.

What do players say?

u/v5l1jy ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s a charming game with a solid story twist, great art style, awesome soundtrack and decent characters.

u/1fmx8ju ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I don’t dislike a single main character in this game, not Chara, not Alphys, not Flowey, not Asgore, Not Muffet, none of them.

9. Gone Home [Best Short Story Exploration Game]

Our score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-person exploration / Walking simulator Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2013 Creator/s The Fullbright Company (developer and publisher) Average playtime 2–3 hours Best for Players who enjoy quiet, emotional experiences What I liked The intimate atmosphere and how the house feels alive

You arrive home after a long trip, expecting your family, but the house is empty. Gone Home turns a simple setting into something gripping, as you play through notes, objects, and memories to uncover what happened.

Every drawer, letter, and old tape tells part of a life you’ve missed.

Why we chose it While it’s available on multiple platforms, the Nintendo Switch version feels especially intimate thanks to handheld play. Its minimalist features pull you in, encouraging you to uncover personal moments and emotions through simple exploration and clever design.

It’s one of those short adventures that stay with you. It’s honest, personal, and perfectly suited for handheld play when you just want a break from noise and chaos.

My Verdict: If you’re into narrative experiences that feel human and real, this one’s for you. Sometimes, the smallest stories hit the hardest.

What do players say?

u/jlhdfr ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s really a walking sim about a teen LGBTQ+ romance with an insultingly generic story. But the game makes you think it’s a horror as it’s set in a dark, isolated old house and constantly implies that it’s haunted, but that never goes anywhere.

u/RawPorridge ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Overall I consider it a decent game experience with a great mix of creepy and nostalgic vibes, even though it was a bit exhausting to play for me personally due to motion sickness.

10. Oxenfree [Best Supernatural Mystery with Real-Time Dialogue]

Our score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Narrative adventure / Mystery Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android Year of release 2016 Creator/s Night School Studio (developer and publisher) Average playtime 5–6 hours Best for Fans of supernatural mysteries and character-driven plots What I liked The real-time dialogue that makes every chat feel natural

A group of friends heads to an island for a night of fun, but things quickly turn eerie when a radio signal opens a strange rift.

In Oxenfree, you’ll explore, solve small puzzles, and decide how to respond during conversations that never pause for you. It’s a simple yet clever system that makes every choice count.

Why we chose it Few Nintendo Switch games nail tension through dialogue like Oxenfree. Its branching features make each playthrough unique, and the writing feels sharp without overexplaining. The spooky setting and emotional core keep players hooked from start to finish, earning a spot among the best interactive story games you can play on Switch.

My Verdict: Smart, immersive, and quietly haunting. Perfect for anyone craving a mystery with heart and replay value.

What do players say?

u/rafael-a ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I think so, I played recently and it was such a fun narrative and mystery experience, the soundtrack is great and the art style is beautiful.

u/Sad_Leek6759 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ But for me the best part of the game are the characters, I really felt attached to them and invested on their story.

11. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 [Best Epic JRPG Saga on Switch]

Our score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game JRPG / Action RPG Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2022 Creator/s Monolith Soft (developer), Nintendo (publisher) Average playtime 100+ hours Best for Fans of long, emotional adventures What I liked The balance between huge battles and quiet reflections on life

Six young soldiers find themselves questioning everything after years of war between their nations. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 throws you into a sweeping adventure full of intense combat and heartfelt moments.

You’ll play through sprawling regions, build bonds with friends, and make choices that echo through every encounter.

Why we chose it Few Nintendo Switch games pull off this scale with such emotional weight. Its focus on teamwork and fate keeps every player engaged, while its layered combat system gives the long campaign constant momentum.

Despite its size, the game never loses focus on connection and meaning. It's as grand as any console RPG, yet it feels perfectly at home on a handheld or a great gaming TV.



My Verdict: Xenoblade Chronicles 3 hits that rare sweet spot between huge and heartfelt. It’s a game for those who love rich universes, character depth, and epic fights that actually mean something. Easily one of the most rewarding JRPGs on Switch).

What do players say?

u/x14tbp ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Story-wise, I’ve found it to be the opposite of the previous 2 games, as I enjoyed it a lot at the beginning and less by the end.

u/11m1cl7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Based on everything I read, the combat system from Xenoblade 3 seems to be universally praised. Most herald it as the best of the three.

12. 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim [Best Sci-Fi Narrative Adventure]

Our score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Visual novel / Tactical adventure Platforms Nintendo Switch, PS4 Year of release 2020 Creator/s Vanillaware (developer), Atlus (publisher) Average playtime 25–35 hours Best for Fans of complex plots and nonlinear storytelling What I liked How every character’s route connects to reveal the bigger picture of life and war

Thirteen teenagers get pulled into a battle that crosses timelines, mechs, and war itself. You’ll play through intertwined perspectives, piecing together what’s real and what’s memory, shifting between visual novel segments and tactical fights that keep the pacing tight and addictive.

Why we chose it This one stands out on Nintendo Switch for how confidently it mixes mystery, science fiction, and emotion. Each scene feels deliberate, with just enough detail to keep you guessing. It’s easily one of the best visual novel games available thanks to its deep narrative and gorgeous presentation.

The game asks big questions about fate, identity, and connection, all wrapped in gorgeous 2D animation that looks great in handheld mode.

My Verdict: 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim it’s layered, engaging, and perfect for those who like to think between sessions. A thoughtful, rewarding pick for anyone craving something fresh and brainy to play.

What do players say?

u/145zdxs ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Story is one of the best in ages with tropes I haven’t seen in many video games. The battle system is not turn-based, though. It’s a tower defense game.

isola432 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The story is amazing. Lots of twists and 13 stories intertwined into one at the end of it. Battle is not too difficult to pick up. I finished the whole game in 7 days as I cannot stop playing it minus work/sleep/shower.

13. Hollow Knight [Best Dark Fantasy Metroidvania Story]

Our score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-adventure / Metroidvania Platforms Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC Year of release 2017 Creator/s Team Cherry (developer and publisher) Average playtime 40–60 hours Best for Fans of exploration and challenging combat What I liked The way the world slowly opens up as you explore and learn its secrets about life and decay

A silent wanderer descends into a ruined underground kingdom, uncovering fragments of a civilization long gone.

Hollow Knight mixes precision combat with atmospheric exploration. You’ll play through maze-like tunnels, uncover hidden paths, and piece together meaning through the world’s quiet details.

Why we chose it It stands out for how much it delivers in both challenge and emotion. The controls are buttery smooth, the pacing never feels forced, and every new discovery feels earned. Fans of the best platformer games, especially those who enjoy Metroidvania-style exploration, will love how it blends precision with storytelling depth.

The game is tough, rewarding, and strangely peaceful in its darkest moments. Few adventures capture that feeling of curiosity and quiet persistence so well.

My Verdict: This is a must for anyone who loves games that demand patience and exploration. It’s haunting, beautiful, and feels perfectly built for long handheld sessions when you just want to play something meaningful. And if you like that same vibe of atmospheric, challenging worlds, take a look at these great games like Hollow Knight for more adventures.

What do players say?

RedditUser ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Runs great on Switch. I’ve played it on PS4/5 and on Switch and outside of only a loading screen I’ve seen no real differences.

HKFan ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The switch version is actually really good (for once) I’ve got a lot of hours in the switch version with no problems at all

14. Octopath Traveler [Best Multi-Character Storytelling Experience]

Our score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game JRPG Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, PS4, PS5 Year of release 2018 Creator/s Square Enix & Acquire (developer), Square Enix (publisher) Average playtime 60–80 hours Best for People who like to play at their own pace and follow multiple paths What I liked Eight journeys you can tackle in any order

Eight travelers, eight paths. You pick a starting hero and play across intertwined chapters, recruiting friends and charting your route through each town.

The combat is turn-based with a satisfying break/boost loop, and the HD-2D presentation looks great in handheld display. It’s flexible, generous with content, and easy to pause between chapters during real-life breaks.

Why we chose it Few JRPGs let you steer the pace like this. Its layered job features and flexible chapters feel inspired by classic JRPGs but never blocked by linear storytelling.

You can clear a chapter, take a course toward a new region, or grind cash for better gear. It respects your time and progress without treating your account like a tutorial sandbox. And for newcomers, it’s the perfect first game to get into the JRPG genre, while veterans will love pushing every system to the limit.

My Verdict: If you love to play at your own rhythm, Octopath Traveler lets you journey with friends through a world full of life and endless possibilities.

What do players say?

u/mnl_cntn ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s a nice, stress free game that respects your time, each chapter is an hour long. And grinding isn’t too bad if you farm Cait Sith variants with the dancer skill.

u/deleted ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It took me about 60 hours to finish all stories, so I’d say it’s accurate. I think I did some side stuff, so it might be a bit shorter if you just focus on the main stories. Also, since each chapter is about 20-40 minutes (up to an hour, maybe), it’s actually a nice game for pick-up play.

15. NieR: Automata [Best Philosophical Action Story]

Our score 7.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, PS4 Year of release 2017 Creator/s PlatinumGames (developer), Square Enix (publisher) Average playtime 30–60 hours Best for Players who love replay value and deeper meaning What I liked The emotional gut-punch moments and the freedom to interpret everything your own way

It’s rare for an action RPG to hit this kind of emotional depth. NieR: Automata throws you into a war between androids and machines, but it’s really a reflection on life, purpose, and what it means to exist. Each playthrough reveals new layers, shifting your perspective on everything you thought you understood.

Why we chose it Few modern RPGs dare to go this deep. Its replay-driven structure and layered combat system keep you engaged through multiple endings, while its philosophical tone and thoughtful features make it stand apart no matter where you play it.

It’s the kind of experience that rewards patience. Each playthrough feels like a request to see what you might have missed before, and even on portable mode, it runs smoothly for such a detailed world.

My Verdict: NieR: Automata is perfect for players who want to play something that challenges both their reflexes and their thoughts. It’s reflective, moving, and full of life. And if you’re into that kind of experience, take a look at this (top games like NieR Automata) best games like NieR: Automata, you’ll find more options that capture a similar mix of emotion and action.

What do players say?

u/Martian_Kid ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ NieR: Automata has such an emotional payoff. The multiple endings made me question everything I’d done — no other RPG has hit me this hard.

u/BasicCatapult ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I love how the combat feels tight but the real hook is the meaning behind it all. Every time I replay it, I discover something new about the world and myself.

My Overall Verdict on the Best Story-Driven Nintendo Switch Games

If you’re wondering where to start with story-driven adventures, the answer depends on how you like to play and what kind of life you want from your journeys. Each of these Switch games delivers something special: emotional depth, replay value, or just that spark that reminds you why you love gaming in the first place.

For newcomers → Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Its tactical features and flexible difficulty make it a perfect entry point. Really, it’s one of the best Fire Emblem games on Switch.

For Nintendo fans → The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The world itself tells the story here, rewarding curiosity and creativity at every turn. If you somehow haven’t played it yet, this is among the top Zelda games for Switch to start with.

For fans of emotional adventures → What Remains of Edith Finch. A deeply moving experience told through short, personal stories that unfold naturally as you explore.

For RPG veterans → The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Massive quests, tight combat, and worldbuilding at your own pace.

For indie lovers → Undertale. It’s quirky, funny, and heartfelt, constantly breaking the fourth wall while letting your choices carry real weight. It’s proof that even a silly premise can hit hard.

No matter how you play, these stories bring heart, energy, and life to every moment you spend on your Switch. And if you want the full experience, make sure you’re using the best Switch controller to enjoy every emotional moment and smooth gameplay session.

FAQs

What is the best story game on Switch?

The best story game on Switch is Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Its branching paths, deep features, and emotional choices make every play session unique. You shape relationships, tactics, and life at the academy, creating your own unforgettable journey.

What are good story games on Switch for kids?

Good story games for kids include Night in the Woods, with its funny yet heartfelt look at growing up. And Undertale also works for older child players because it’s silly, emotional, and full of clever choices that reward empathy over combat.

Are there any story-based puzzle games on Switch?

Yes, What Remains of Edith Finch offers short narrative puzzles wrapped in emotional stories. For something similar, The Forgotten Valley (not in this list) mixes exploration and mystery, perfect for players who like to play at a slower pace.

Does Switch have any interactive story games?

Yes, Oxenfree is one of the most engaging interactive Switch games, using real-time dialogue choices that feel natural. You play through eerie events where every response shapes how your friends react.

Are there any good Switch story games with romance on the side?

Yes, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt balances adventure with relationships that feel real and earned. You can play your way through moral choices, meaningful romance, and moments of reflection that give the journey more life and depth.