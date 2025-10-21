20 Best Looter Shooters in 2025 for Chaotic Combat & Endless Rewards

If you’re hunting for the best looter shooters, you’re probably after nonstop action, addictive progression, and sweet gear that keeps you coming back for ‘just one more run.’ In 2025, the genre is stacked with co-op mayhem, deep customization systems, unique abilities, and worlds built around the thrill of loot. Some of these games shaped the genre, while other titles bring new combat ideas and constant updates. Each one of them brings that addictive looting and replay factor that fans can’t get enough of this year.

Our Top Picks for Looter Shooters

Some looter shooters simply hit harder than the rest, regardless of whether it’s chaotic humor, tactical depth, or online co-op that keeps you glued to the screen. A big part of that appeal comes from that instant connection you feel with a game’s style, progression, and a bunch of cool gear you earned.

Here are the three standout picks that dominate the genre in different ways:

Borderlands 3 (2019) – Unhinged humor, a wild world, and a perfect over-the-top co-op make every playthrough feel fresh. Destiny 2 (2017) – With deep classes, a rich sci-fi world, and a steady flow of seasonal loot, Destiny 2 remains the undisputed king. The Division 2 (2019) – If you prefer tactical gunplay over chaos, and love realistic combat, and loot tied to strategy, The Division 2 is the smarter pick.

Each pick dominates for a different reason, like humor, depth, or developer-driven design, but one thing is common: all three nail the kind of loot progression that makes the genre so addictive. And in case you are looking for more options, the full list below breaks down every flavor of looter shooter so you can lock in your next time sink.

20 Best Looter Shooters Ranked in 2025 for Every Playstyle

If you’re into chaotic sci-fi, grounded firefights, or something in between, these games deliver the best looter shooter experiences you can play right now. Let’s see how many of these you’ve sunk hours into.

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Loot-focused cooperative shooter Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2019 Creator/s Gearbox Software | 2K Games Average playtime/Unique features 50-70 hours, chaotic guns, four Vault Hunters, co-op mayhem Best for Co-op shooter fans, loot hunters. What I liked Humor, endless weapon variety, cinematic action.

Borderland 3 doesn’t waste a second throwing you into the chaos. You pick from four Vault Hunters, each with their own skill trees and playstyles, and dive into a galaxy-spanning loot hunt that’s part comedy, part carnage, and all co-op fun. It’s one of the best open-world games in the looter shooter genre, and what really makes it different is the chaotic charm and attitude baked into every moment. sw

The Calypso Twins, Troy and Tyreen, run a cult called The Children of the Vault, and they basically want to become gods. Your job is to stop them with the most ridiculous arsenal ever created. We’re talking guns with legs, weapons that scream insults, and launchers that fire sawblades or burgers. Every fight feels like a chance to snag something even weirder (and stronger) than before.

Why we chose it It keeps the Borderlands identity intact. You get humor, co-op mayhem, and absurd weapons, while expanding the universe, endgame, and replay value in the best way possible.

The world-hopping adventure really hits a new level when you’re moving from Pandora to swamplands, futuristic cities, monasteries, and beyond. Side quests bring in equal unhinged characters, sarcastic NPCs, and surprisingly good story moments. Add in endgame modes like Mayhem levels and Proving Grounds, and there’s always a reason to keep completing challenges and jumping back in.

My Verdict: If you’re the kind of player who loves absurd humor, nonstop action, and co-op loot hunts that never get old, Borderlands 3 still stands at the top of the genre.

2. Destiny 2 [Best Online Multiplayer Looter Shooter]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Online multiplayer looter shooter Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2017 Creator/s Bungie Average playtime/Unique features 100+ hours, raids, strikes, PvP arenas, co-op missions Best for MMO shooter fans, gear collectors What I liked Sci-fi worlds, customizable classes, and endgame variety.

Destiny 2 drops you into a living sci-fi universe where every mission feels like part of an evolving war. You get to choose from three main classes: Titan, Hunter, or Warlock. Each offers personalization through subclasses, abilities, and gear bulbs, letting you tailor your playstyle, regardless of whether you’re all about aggressive DPS, support roles, or crowd control.

The game’s core loop revolves around blasting through alien factions, farming gear, and tackling everything from campaign missions and seasonal events to PvP arenas and endgame raids. Strikes and dungeons are perfect for quick co-op sessions, while six-player raids are where the developer really flexes the game’s tactical and mechanical depth.

Why we chose it Amazing sci-fi battles, deep class personalization, and an endless loot grind across evolving worlds.

With smooth online security supporting co-op raids, Destiny 2 stands out with its cinematic planetscapes, neon-soaked cities, frozen moons, sand-swept ruins, and lush alien jungles.In a shared world shooter format, you play as Guardian, a space-faring warrior powered by the Light.

My Verdict: If you are looking for a looter shooter with MMO depth, satisfying combat, and a universe that never stops growing, Destiny 2 is an easy and fun pick.

3. The Division 2 [Best Tactical Loot Shooter]

Our Score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Tactical third-person shooter with loot Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2019 Creator/s Massive Entertainment | Ubisoft Average playtime/Unique features 60-80 hours; cover-based combat, Dark Zones, endgame specialization Best for Tactical shooter and co-op players What I liked Realistic urban environments, gear customization, strategic co-op

The Division 2 drops you in a collapsed Washington D.C., seven months after a deadly virus brought society to its knees. A virus wiped out most of society, factions are fighting for control, and you’re one of the last agents trying to pull the city back from total collapse.

Most players split their time between the campaign, co-op missions, and PvP modes like Conflict and Skirmish. And then there are the Dark Zones, those tense areas where you’re fighting AI foes but also watching your back because other players can turn rogue at any moment, which also makes security and awareness part of the core experience.

Why we chose it It delivers realistic urban combat and team-based strategy while still giving you that satisfying loot loop and steady progression.

Gear customization is a huge part of this fun game. You get tons of weapons, armor pieces, and skills to shape your build, and you can make it work for drones, turrets, seeker mines, or full-on healer support. Once you hit the endgame, things really open up with specializations, exotic loot, and tougher challenges that keep the grind going.

My Verdict – If tactical gunplay, co-op planning, and grounded world design sound like your thing, The Division 2 nails the experience.

4. Outriders [Best Third Person RPG Shooter]

Our Score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game RPG shooter with loot and class abilities Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2021 Creator/s People Can Fly | Square Enix Average playtime/Unique features 40 – 60 hours; four classes, skill combos, story-driven campaign. Best for RPG shooter fans, co-op players. What I liked Powerful abilities, loot variety, cinematic story

Outriders throw you into a broken world where Earth’s last hope is planet Enoch, and things go sideways fast. You awaken as an Altered, a survivor gifted or maybe cursed with dangerous powers after exposure to the Anomaly. From there, you dive into a brutal third-person shooter RPG loop to combat, loot, and evolving builds, where your security depends on how well you adapt and survive each counter.

You’ll mix gunplay with abilities, like summoning lava, bending time, or deploying turret support, to slay waves of monsters and human factions. As difficulty increases, your builds matter even more, and you’ll need to fine-tune synergies between weapon mods, ability cooldowns, and gear stats to push your ranking in the tougher tier.

Why we chose it Outriders nails fast-paced combat powered by devastating abilities while weaving in a dark sci-fi narrative; it feels like a gritty fantasy shooter that respects your time and hunger for power.

No wonder Outriders ranks among the best sci-fi games, blending gritty sci-fi with brutal warzones. The landscapes range from scorched deserts to twisted alien forests. The atmosphere leans dark and oppressive, and it isn’t a pretty world, and that’s part of the charm of this game. The lore is rich, and the story has emotional stakes, though some players say it leans heavily on classic sci-fi tropes.

My Verdict: If you’re into third-person shooters that let you mix powers with firepower and fine-tune your build along the way, Outriders delivers that blend perfectly.

5. Warframe [Best Cooperative Shooter]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Free to play cooperative sci-fi shooter Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2013 Creator/s Digital Extremes Average playtime/Unique features 200+ hours, combats, customizable Warframes, and weapons Best for Sci-fi shooter fans, co-op adventures What I liked Fluid combat, endless customization, constant updates

Warframe brings you into the role of a spacefaring warrior called a Tenno, who is an ancient fighter who wakes from cryosleep to take on warring factions across the Origin System. It’s fast, stylish, and built around co-op play, where you and your squad tear through missions with acrobatics, power, and an ever-growing arsenal.

Most of your time is spent blasting through enemies, personalizing your Warframe, and farming gear through missions, open-world zones, and boss fights, while completing challenges and gaining access to new abilities, zones, and equipment. This isn’t a normal running and shooting game, because you’re jumping across maps, wall-running, gliding in slow motion, and using powers that range from invisibility to electric storms.

Why we chose it The movement is incredibly fluid, customization goes deep, and the amount of content continues to grow even years later.

On top of that, there are hundreds of weapons you can collect and upgrade. There are flamethrowers and rifles to katanas and laser pistols, and each one of them is customized with mods to suit your playstyle. Open-world zones add even more variety with spearfishing, hoverboards, mining, and exploration beyond core missions, making Warframe one of the best MMORPG games for players who love co-op progression.

My Verdict: If you love co-op games with tons of customization, constant updates, Warframe is a goldmine. It’s the kind of game you can sink hours into without running out of things to do.

If you’ve ever wished Dark Souls had guns and co-op, Remnant: From the Ashes is exactly that energy. The world’s been ruined by an interdimensional threat called the Root, and human civilization is hanging by a thread.

The gameplay is all about third-person gunplay, dodge-based combat, and teamwork. You can play solo, but Remnant really shines in co-op with up to two other players. Every world you step into is procedurally generated, which means things change with every run, like maps, enemies, events, loot, and even bosses that you’ll eventually learn to anticipate and strategize against while completing challenges.

Why we chose it Remnant delivers a rare mix of challenge, replayability, and co-op intensity. The boss fights and procedural worlds make every run feel unpredictable and rewarding in a way most looter shooters don’t even try to match.

The visual style of the game blends ruined Earth environments with eerie alien landscapes, monstrous bosses, and grim, atmospheric zones that feel hostile the moment you step in. The real hook, though, is the boss design, as these things simply absorb the damage, and force you to plan, move, and adapt..

My Verdict: If you love tough boss battles, co-op survival, and loot that actually feels earned, Remnant: From the Ashes is the one for you. It’s a cool mix of strategy and action that keeps each run exciting.

7. Tom Clancy’s The Division [Best Original Tactical Shooter]

Our Score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Tactical third-person shooter Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2016 Creator/s Massive Entertainment | Ubisoft Average playtime/Unique features 50-60 hours; cover-based combat, RPG elements, online co-op Best for Tactical Shooter enthusiasts What I liked Immersive D.C. setting, skill combos, co-op flexibility.

Tom Clancy’s The Division takes you into a post-crisis New York where a deadly virus has collapsed society overnight. You play as a sleeper agent from the Strategic Homeland Division, activated to restore order, help civilians, and uncover the truth behind the outbreak.

In gameplay, you’ll balance story missions, side ops, and PvP zones like the Dark Zone, where loot can be stolen by fellow players. You’ll need to respond quickly to threats, adapt your tactics, and imagine different strategies to survive intense firefights. The visual tone leans gritty and realistic; abandoned streets, ruined skyscrapers, and urban decay set the stage for each firefight.

Why we chose it It reshaped the genre with its grounded combat, atmospheric New York setting, and loot that actually matters, all built around teamwork and strategy.

What sets Tom Clancy’s The Division apart is how grounded it feels. What really matters in combat is timing and smart decisions, like when to advance, when to take over, and when to strike with the right loadout. The loot feels meaningful; each upgrade has an impact on your stats and survival.

My Verdict: If you want a gritty, strategic shooter with serious loot rewards and smart combat, Tom Clancy’s The Division is a timeless pick.

8. Anthem [Best Exosuit Action Looter]

Our Score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Third-person action looter with flying suits Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2019 Creator/s BioWare | Electronic Arts Average playtime/Unique features 40-60 hours; Javelin suits, aerial combat, co-op missions Best for Players who enjoy flying combat and loot What I liked Suit customization, vertical gameplay

Anthem gets you into an alien world where human survival depends on fortified walls, while Freelancers, the elite pilots, take on the dangers beyond. You suit up in customizable Javelin exosuits, each acting like a different class with its own abilities, playstyle, and traversal style.

Most of your time is spent taking on co-op missions, free roaming for loot, and battling massive creatures or enemy factions. The world is lush, alive, with amazing waterfalls, jungle canyons, and open skies that make soaring in a Javelin feel incredible.

The fun part is that you can personalize your Javelin like you can tweak weapons, abilities, and visuals to match your build and personality. The world also evolves with events, new threats, and rotating challenges that keep missions fresh, which also makes completing objectives feel rewarding and impactful.

Why we chose it No other looter shooter nails aerial combat and exosuit power fantasy like Anthem. Its Javelin system and world design make even casual sessions feel cinematic.

My Verdict: If you love flying into battle in a fully customizable mech suit and teaming up for flashy co-op fights, Anthem delivers that power-trip gameplay few games can match.

9. Borderlands 2 [Best Classic Looter Shooter]

Our Score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-person looter shooter Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One Year of release 2012 Creator/s Gearbox Software | 2K Games Average playtime/Unique features 40-60 hours, Vault Hunters, hilarious dialogue, endless loot Best for Fans of classic FPS looter shooters What I liked Iconic humor, unique weapons, memorable characters

Borderlands 2 takes you back to Pandora, but this time, things are even more unhinged. Handsome Jack has hijacked the Hyperion Corporation, declared himself ruler, and taken credit for everything the original Vault Hunters achieved. You play as one of four new Vault Hunters on a mission to take him down and restore some kind of order, or at least blow stuff up along the way.

From the very beginning, the game won’t let you waste a single second. Your train ride to the Vault is actually a trap; you get blown into the Arctic Wasteland, and Claptrap is the first one you see when you wake up. And from there, it’s all guns, jokes, explosions, and meeting familiar faes like Lilith, Roland, and Brick, who now play major roles as NPCs.

Every character feels fun to build, and the mix of action skills, loot upgrades, and ridiculous enemies keeps the combat feeling fresh for hours. And of course, the loot is pure chaos; some shotguns scream, pistols you throw like grenades, alien tech, and gear from manufacturers with wild designs and gimmicks.

Why we chose it We chose Borderlands 2 for its iconic characters, nonstop co-op fun, and a loot system that defined the genre.

My Verdict: If you love quirky humor and over-the-top combat, Borderlands 2 still holds up as one of the most entertaining shooters ever made.

10. Godfall [Best Melee Looter RPG]

Our Score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Third-person melee RPG with loot Platforms PC, PS5 Year of release 2020 Creator/s Counterplay Games | Gearbox Publishing Average playtime/Unique features 30-40 hours, melee combos, loot grind Best for Melee-focused RPG fans What I liked Smooth combat, flashy skills, loot variety

Godfall is in a high-fantasy world where armored warriors, ancient magic, and godlike power collide. You play as one of the last Valorian knights, who are fighters that can wear legendary Valorplate armor sets that give you the strength to take on cosmic threats and save your realm from destruction. If you ever feel lost in all the flashy combat or massive loot, the game does a great job of explaining mechanics, abilities, and progression clearly.

Instead of guns, this game is all about up-close melee combat. You’ll slash, smash, and spin through enemies using swords, polearms, warhammers, and dual blades, all while unlocking loot that upgrades both your abilities and your armor. Every hit will make you feel that weight, leaving you satisfied.

Why we chose it Godfalls delivers exactly what melee-focused looter fans crave: flashy combos, rewarding loot drops, and a world that looks like it was painted in HD.

My Verdict: If your type is stylish combat and collecting powerful gear while looking like a mythical badass, Godfall hits the mark. Especially if you are someone who prefers swinging blades over shooting guns.

11. Destiny: The Taken King [Best Loot Expansion Shooter]

Our Score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Shooter expansion with RPG elements Platforms PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360 Year of release 2015 Creator/s Bungie | Activision Average playtime/Unique features 30-50 hours, new raids, loot mechanics, expanded story Best for Destiny players are looking for expanded content What I liked Refined loot, new subclasses, memorable raid content

Destiny: The Taken King brings a new story campaign where you face Oryx, the vengeful father of Crota, and introduces fresh subclasses, strikes, and a fan-favorite raid that players still talk about today.

What sets The Taken King apart is how it revamped the loot system. Drops became more meaningful, progression felt smoother, and raid rewards were actually worth the grind. A lot of longtime players credit this expansion for saving Destiny and setting the standard for future content.

Why we chose it The Taken King improved the core Destiny experience with better loot, smarter raids, and a much stronger campaign.

My Verdict: If you love cooperative shooters with satisfying progression and epic boss fights, this is the expansion that made Destiny unforgettable.

12. Dying Light 2 [Best Parkour Combat Looter]

Our Score 9.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open world parkour survival looter Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2022 Creator/s Techland Average playtime/Unique features 50-70 hours, day-night cycle, parkour combat, choice-driven world Best for Parkour and survival enthusiasts What I liked Fluid movement, open world exploration, creative combat.

Dying Light 2 throws you into a post-collapse world where society has fractured and the infected roam free. You play as Aiden Caldwell, a powerful Parkour-enabled survivor, trying to navigate multiple factions and rebuild a shattered world from scratch through your choices.

If you ever feel lost in the sprawling city, the game’s mechanics and map help keep movement and combat balanced, so you can tackle challenges without frustration. Proceeding through missions and zones, every decision you make has weight, shaping the world around you.

The environments are detailed and dynamic, full of cracked streets, overgrown urban areas, and lighting that reacts to weather and time of day. Dynamic day-night cycle, creative melee combat, and choice-driven world exploration define the experience, making Dying Light 2 one of the best open-world games for players who love freedom and vertical traversal.

Why we chose it It blends agile movement, deadly melee, and real consequence through player choice in a way that few looter shooters even try.

My Verdict: If you crave a game where you feel nimble, vulnerable, and powerful all at once, and where our choices actually matter, Dying Light 2 is a must-play.

13. Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt [Best Battle Royale Looter]

Our Score 9.0 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Vampire-themed battle royale shooter Platforms PC Year of release 2021 Creator/s Sharkmob Average playtime/Unique features 20-40 hours, vampire powers, vertical combat, tactical looting Best for Battle royale fans, fast-paced PvP What I liked Vertical mobility, vampire abilities, tense matches

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt throws the vampire fantasy into a battle royale, setting the action in Prague during a violent civil war between vampire sects. You play as a kindred, balancing stealth, supernatural powers, and tactical looting, fighting both your rivals and an entity trying to exterminate all vampires.

You’ll scale rooftops, slide down alleys, and use vampire powers like invisibility, mobility boosts, or slow time to gain the upper hand. The map design leans heavily on vertical traversal, like skylines, chimneys, and abandoned buildings, which make Prague’s architecture interesting. As you master the mechanics, you can finally see your progress reflected in victories and loot upgrades.

Why we chose it Fast-paced vertical combat blending vampire powers with tactical looting gives Bloodhunt a unique edge in the battle royale genre.

My Verdict: If you’re into games that mix mobility, strategy, and playing as a supernatural predator with tools and weapons, Bloodhunt easily stands among the best battle royale games.

Our Score 9.0 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Co-op melee and ranged action looter Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2018 Creator/s Fatshark Average playtime/Unique features 50-100 hours, intense melee combat, hero subclasses, horde survival Best for Co-op squads and melee combat fans What I liked Class variety, brutal combat, replayable missions.

If you’re into fighting through hordes of enemies with friends, Warhammer: Vermintide 2 brings that chaos to life in the best and the bloodiest way possible. It is set in the Warhammer fantasy universe, where you and your squad battle Skaven and Chaos forces across dark, war-torn maps filled with danger at every turn, the kind of atmosphere fans love in the best dungeon crawler games.

The gameplay is all about teamwork, charging into melee, firing off ranged attacks, rescuing teammates, and managing nonstop swarms. Each hero has different subclasses and playstyles, so experimenting with weapons and abilities never gets old.

Why we chose it Brutal melee and ranged co-op combat in the grim Warhammer fantasy universe makes this one of the most satisfying team-based looter experiences out there.

The game leans into a gritty medieval look, with ruined villages, twisted landscapes, and relentless enemies. The combat feels so good, and every run plays out differently on your team.

My Verdict: If you like the thrill of surviving waves with a squad and mastering different classes, Warhammer: Vermintide 2 delivers nonstop action and tons of replay value.

15. Remnant 2 [Best Sequel with Expansive Loot]

Our Score 9.0 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Third-person action looter shooter Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Creator/s Gunfire Games | Gearbox Publishing Average playtime/Unique features 50-70 hours, procedural worlds, class combos, co-op bosses Best for Players who love bosses and replay value What I liked Weapon mods, class synergy, world variety

If you enjoy co-op shooters or just loved the first Remnant, this second version, Remnant 2, goes all in on making everything bigger, tougher, and more replayable. As one of the best TPS games with RPG and co-op elements mixed in, you and your entire team explore bizarre, dangerous worlds full of monsters, bosses, and secrets.

You’ll spend most of your time shooting, dodging, looting, and experimenting with different archetypes to build your ideal character. The aesthetic is a mix of dark fantasy, sci-fi ruins, and surreal landscapes, making every new location feel like you’ve dropped into another dimension. Proceeding through each world, you’ll encounter surprises that keep every session fresh and unpredictable.

Why we chose it Bigger worlds, smarter enemies, and rewarding build diversity for co-op adventures make Remnant 2 a standout sequel that doesn’t play it safe.

My Verdict: If you’re into challenging co-op action with tons of gear to chase and builds to master, Remnant 2 is packed with depth and variety.

16. Diablo 4 [Best Action RPG Shooter Hybrid]

Our Score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG looter Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Creator/s Blizzard Entertainment Average playtime/Unique features 60 – 100+ hours; world bosses, seasonal progression Best for Dungeon crawler and loot grind fans What I liked Dark tone, class depth, addictive loot cycle

Diablo 4 doesn’t waste time pulling you in. The world of Sanctuary is bleak, bloody, and crawling with demons just begging to be farmed for loot. It’s easy to see why players consider it one of the best action RPG games. You create your hero, pick a class, and dive into a massive open world where every dungeon, event, and enemy encounter drops something worth chasing.

You will find yourself indulged in the game, slashing, casting, or blasting through hordes of enemies, leveling up your build, and hunting for gear that makes you unstoppable. This sequel goes back to Diablo’s darker roots, which are gothic ruins, cursed villages, eerie deserts, and hellish underworlds, all wrapped in gritty details fans have been asking for.

Why we chose it Dark, open-world action with legendary loot is exactly what makes Diablo 4 stand out, especially for players who love experimenting with builds and diving into seasonal content.

My Verdict: If you enjoy ARPG combat, addictive progression, and loot that actually feels rewarding, Diablo 4 keeps giving you reasons to come back.

17. Fallout 76 [Best Open-World Looter RPG]

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Online open-world RPG looter Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2018 Creator/s Bethesda Game Studios | Bethesda Softworks Average playtime/Unique features 80 – 150 hours; base building, live events, survival mechanics Best for Open world explorers and survival fans What I liked Appalachia setting, progression, constant updates

Fallout 76 takes you into post-apocalyptic West Virginia right after you leave the vault, and it’s up to you to rebuild or just survive. As one of the best RPG games with a shared world twist, you’ll explore massive open zones, scavenge everything you can carry, fight off mutants, and bump into other players doing the same.

The game goes beyond looting and shooting, letting you build bases, craft better gear, and set up camp anywhere you like. The world has a mix of creepy charm and rugged beauty, and every corner hides something strange, dangerous, or useful. You’ll constantly have to keep your head in the game as danger can come from both the environment and other players.

Why we chose it Shared world wasteland experience with deep crafting, base-building, and unique weapons makes Fallout 76 stand out for players who love playing around, exploring, and shaping their own survival story.

My Verdict: If you’re into open-world adventures with tons of loot, creativity, and multiplayer moments, both friendly and chaotic, Fallout 76 is easy to get hooked on.

18. Escape from Tarkov [Best Hardcore Realistic Looter]

Our Score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Hardcore survival FPS looter Platforms PC Year of release 2017 Creator/s Battlestate Games Average playtime/Unique features 100+ hours, realism, extraction gameplay, permadeath loot runs Best for Hardcore FPS and realism seekers What I liked Gear tension, tactical gunfights, risk-reward system

Escape from Tarkov is the kind of game that makes your heart race even before you hear footsteps. You jump into raids with whatever gear you’re brave enough to bring, loot what you can, and try to escape before someone takes you out and takes away everything you had. Every encounter is tense, and sometimes it’s sheer luck that decides who makes it out alive.

The game is slow, intense, and incredibly immersive. Every gunshot matters, healing is manual, and even reloading can get you killed if you’re not careful. If you’re into some of the best FPS games, Tarkov raises the bar with its realism. The locations feel real; there are factories, forests, abandoned towns, all filled with loot, danger, and other players waiting to charge.

Why we chose it The game is brutally realistic. Tarkov is ideal if you’re into high tension, smart plays, and real consequences.

My Verdict: If you’re someone who craves high-risk looting, realistic combat, and an adrenaline rush, Escape from Tarkov delivers like nothing else.

19. Tiny Tina’s Wonderland [Best Chaotic Looter Spin-Off]

Our Score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Fantasy looter shooter Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2022 Creator/s Gearbox Software | 2K Games Average playtime/Unique features 30-50 hours; spells instead of grenades, D&D twist, co-op chaos Best for Borderlands and fantasy mashup fans What I liked Class combos, humor, colorful worlds

Tiny Tina’s Wonderland throws you into a wild D&D-style fantasy world, except everything’s loud, ridiculous, and powered by guns and magic. You play as a custom hero guided by Tiny Tina herself, blasting through goblins, skeletons, dragons, and whatever else her chaotic brain cooks up.

In most of the game, you’ll be looting dungeons, casting flashy spells, swapping absurdly powerful weapons, and teaming up with friends, which makes it one of the best co-op games around. Unlike other games, Tiny Tina’s Wonderland looks like a completely different game in the best way possible.

The world looks like a mashup of Borderlands insanity and fairy tale fantasy, full of bright colors, twisted castles, mushroom forests, and plenty of sparkle mixed with explosions. Sometimes, defeating a boss or finding a rare weapon depends purely on luck. This makes every run thrilling.

Why we chose it What makes it stand out is its whimsical fantasy shooter with spellcasting, over-the-top humor, and co-op loot mayhem.

My Verdict: If you love Borderlands-style looting but want dragons, dumb jokes, and spells that wipe entire rooms, Tiny Tina’s Wonderland is pure chaotic fun.

20. Borderlands 4 [Best Latest Over-the-Top Loot Shooter]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Co-op looter shooter Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2025 Creator/s Gearbox Software | 2K Average playtime/Unique features New Vault Hunters, expanded planets, and loot overhaul Best for Fans of chaotic co-op shooters What I liked Humor, insane weapon variety, fast co-op action.

Borderlands 4 takes everything wild and ridiculous about the series and dials it up even higher. You’re back in a chaotic sci-fi universe full of guns that shouldn’t exist, bandits that yell way too much, and quests that don’t take themselves seriously.

Why we chose it We chose Borderlands 4 for its ridiculous humor, insane weapons, and non-stop action that keeps you hooked.

You’ll spend most of your time looting overpowered weapons, blasting through enemies in co-op or solo, and completing quests while enjoying the franchise’s signature comic book art style, now upgraded with next-gen detail and flair.

My Verdict: If you are into absurd humor, nonstop action, and that rush of finding a gun that shoots lightning or hamburgers, Borderlands 4 is the right one for you.

My Overall Verdict

The best looter shooter for you really comes down to how you like to play. Different players chase different highs, like chaos, teamwork, realism, or progression. Here’s where to jump in based on how you like your loot and shoot;

For Beginners and Fun Seekers > Borderland 3 : It is the easiest and most entertaining place to start. It’s chaotic in all the right ways without overwhelming you, with goofy guns, nonstop action, and zero barrier to entry.

It is the easiest and most entertaining place to start. It’s chaotic in all the right ways without overwhelming you, with goofy guns, nonstop action, and zero barrier to entry. For Co-Op Fans > Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: It’s a mix of spells, loot, and humor that makes co-op feel fresh and ridiculous in the best way.

It’s a mix of spells, loot, and humor that makes co-op feel fresh and ridiculous in the best way. For Hardcore Realistics > Escape from Tarkov: It brings hardcore stakes where every bullet matters, anything can happen in every raid, and the tension hits harder than most horror games.

There’s a looter shooter for every kind of player. It’s just that you have to decide which style of suffering or satisfaction you’re built for.

