20 Best Indie Games on Switch 2025 – Portable & Unique Worlds

If you’re after the best indie games on Switch, get ready to dive into worlds built with pure imagination.

The Nintendo Switch has become a home for creative titles, mixing smart mechanics with heartfelt stories that keep players hooked for hours.

I’ve prepped a list with indie games that shine for their visuals, clever design, and replayable gameplay loops that fit perfectly on a handheld console. Each pick on this list proves that small studios can create truly great games packed with joy and personality.

Our Top Picks for Indie Games on Switch

Choosing just a few favorites isn’t easy when there are so many great games on the Nintendo Switch, but these three stand out for their impact, replay value, and pure fun factor. They capture everything players love about indie games: passion, creativity, and gameplay that feels personal:

Hollow Knight (2018) – A haunting Metroidvania that rewards exploration and skill. It remains one of the most celebrated indie games for its atmospheric world, emotional soundtrack, and the rewarding precision of every boss fight. Hades (2020) – A masterclass in the roguelike genre, this one pulls players in with its fast-paced combat, clever writing, and striking art style. Every run feels new, and the dynamic characters make each escape attempt memorable. Celeste (2018) – A simple game on the surface but emotionally deep underneath. Its tight platforming tests your patience and precision while telling a story about self-doubt and triumph that hits surprisingly hard.

Each of these titles represents the heart of the indie scene: creative, challenging, and full of soul. And there’s more where that came from, keep scrolling to discover even more gems that deserve a spot on your Switch library.

20 Best Indie Games on Switch – Small Studios, Big Fun

Ready to dive deeper? This lineup brings together titles for every genre and every kind of player. Each one packs its own world, secrets, and standout details that make it worth your time.

1. Hollow Knight [Best Metroidvania Indie Adventure on Switch]

Our score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Metroidvania action-adventure Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2018 Creator/s Team Cherry (developer & publisher) Average playtime 30–60h Best for Fans of exploration-heavy adventures and boss fights What I liked Deep lore, stunning art style, and challenging combat

Hollow Knight throws you into Hallownest, a vast, crumbling world filled with mystery, danger, and heart. This indie game perfectly balances fun exploration with tense boss battles and smooth, responsive movement.

Players explore dungeons, uncovering forgotten secrets, fighting strange bugs, and collecting tools that expand their ability to traverse new paths. If you’re into precision and exploration, it easily ranks among the best platformer games on Nintendo Switch.

The soundtrack and hand-drawn visuals create an eerie yet peaceful atmosphere, making every room and encounter feel alive. Despite being a 2D adventure, its emotional depth and storytelling rival some of the biggest RPGs out there.

Why we chose it Its challenge, atmosphere, and art style make it one of the most favorite indie games of all time, and the Nintendo Switch version delivers that same depth in a portable format.

There’s always something new to discover, from hidden bosses to intricate side quests that test your reflexes and patience. Many fans admit getting stuck for hours yet loving every second. It’s a game that keeps you thinking, exploring, and slowly mastering its world one swing at a time.

My Verdict: Hollow Knight is a haunting, skillful masterpiece that turns every loss into progress. A must-try for anyone who loves rich world-building and tough but fair gameplay.

What do players say?

TeeOhEx ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I just finished Hollow Knight for the first time and it’s easily one of my favorite games ever. The music, the world, the feeling of isolation, it’s all perfect.

R0ttenF1sh ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Just completed the game for the first time. The last few hours were incredible. This game is a masterpiece that I’ll be thinking about for a long time.

2. Hades [Best Roguelike Action Indie Game on Switch]

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Roguelike action Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Steam Deck Year of release 2020 Creator/s Supergiant Games (developer & publisher) Average playtime 50–100 hours Best for Players who love challenge and tight combat loops What I liked Stylish writing, fluid gameplay, massive replay value

Hades drops you straight into the underworld, where every run is a fight to beat death itself. The Nintendo Switch version keeps that same punchy gameplay from PC and Steam, running flawlessly in handheld mode.

You’ll hack through dungeons packed with wild enemies, develop new abilities between fights, and unlock bits of story that unfold no matter how many times you fall. It’s a standout example among the best roguelikes on Switch, proving just how deep and addictive the genre can get.

Its look mixes hand-drawn art with a sharp sense of motion, and every swing and dash feels incredibly fun.

Why we chose it Hades redefined the roguelike genre by blending fast combat, smart storytelling, and fluid design that never feels repetitive. It’s the perfect proof that indie games can rival any AAA title in polish and depth.

Each weapon has a distinct rhythm, and every bit of dialogue adds personality to a cast you’ll actually remember. There’s a real sense of progress even when you fail, a clever loop that keeps players coming back run after run.

My Verdict: Hades is pure handheld adrenaline, stylish, responsive, and endlessly replayable. It’s easily one of the great games that defines the Nintendo Switch era.

What do players say?

notedgarfigaro ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s generally good, though there is some slow down if there’s a lot of enemies and projectiles on the screen. It doesn’t bother me at all (75+ hours played).

Jimmayyyyyyyyyyyyyyy ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s not as good as it would be on PC that’s for sure but I played the whole thing on Switch and never had any complaints - still looks and feels great to play!

3. Celeste [Best Emotional Platformer Indie Game on Switch]

Our score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Precision platformer Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2018 Creator/s Maddy Makes Games (developer & publisher) Average playtime 8–15h Best for Players who love challenge and emotional storytelling What I liked Tight controls, heartfelt characters, and meaningful story

Climbing Celeste Mountain feels like climbing out of your own head. The game challenges both your reflexes and emotions, mixing precise platforming with a deeply human story about anxiety, resilience, and self-acceptance.

Every jump and puzzle demands timing and patience, and when you finally land that perfect sequence, it’s pure fun.

Why we chose it It blends writing and gameplay into one cohesive experience. It doesn’t just test your skill, it helps you process life’s ups and downs, translating struggle into progress with stunning details and a memorable soundtrack.

The pixel art pops with warmth, and the characters feel alive even without long dialogue. It’s hard not to get stuck replaying levels just to perfect that one jump.

My Verdict: Celeste is a rare mix of brain and heart. If you’ve ever felt stuck in your own head, this game will speak to you, and it might just become your favorite indie game.

What do players say?

kindspore ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I finally finished Celeste. I cried at the end. The message, the music, the characters, everything hit me harder than I expected.

Caleb0x ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Just finished the game for the first time. I’ve never played something so difficult yet so rewarding. The soundtrack and story are perfect together.

4. Dead Cells [Best Fast-Paced Roguelite Indie Game on Switch]

Our score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Roguelite action-platformer Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox One, Mobile Year of release 2018 Creator/s Motion Twin (developer & publisher) Average playtime 20–50h Best for Action lovers who enjoy fast-paced combat and replayability What I liked Fluid combat, responsive controls, and tons of weapon variety

Dead Cells is the definition of fun chaos, a brutal but satisfying indie game where every run feels fresh. You’re a nameless warrior cutting through cursed dungeons, collecting loot, unlocking blueprints, and dying (a lot). But that’s the point. Each death teaches you something new.

Why we chose it What makes Dead Cells stand out is how Motion Twin continues to develop it years later. Between free updates, clever DLC, and seasonal events, the game keeps evolving without losing its core identity. It’s proof that community feedback and creative services can make a great game even better.

There’s a hypnotic rhythm to its combat. You tap, dodge, and attack almost instinctively. Even after dozens of runs, you’ll still find new routes and weapons. It’s the kind of game that rewards persistence and feels great whether you’ve got hours to spare or just time for a quick run.

My Verdict: Dead Cells is pure, fast-paced fun that never really gets old. If you love games that challenge you to keep playing, experiment, and get a little better each time, this one’s an easy pick for your Switch library.

What do players say?

Nerd0verlord ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ This game is a masterpiece. The combat feels amazing, the art is beautiful, and every run feels like a new challenge.

raddestbaddest ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Dead Cells is one of my favorite games ever. The gameplay loop is so satisfying. Even after dozens of hours, I still find new ways to beat it.

5. Overcooked! [Best Co-Op Party Indie Game on Switch]

Our score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Co-op cooking simulation Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2016 Creator/s Ghost Town Games (developer), Team17 (publisher) Average playtime 6–12h Best for Friends and families who love chaotic co-op fun What I liked Hilarious teamwork, frantic pace, and couch co-op energy

Imagine you’re in a kitchen where the floor splits in two, the stove catches fire, and someone just threw onions into the trash instead of the pot. That’s Overcooked!: ridiculous, chaotic fun that thrives on teamwork and timing. It’s one of the best couch co-op Switch games for laughter-filled nights where half the fun is yelling at your friends.

Why we chose it It’s a masterclass in co-op design and a top pick among the best two player Switch games. The game uses simple mechanics but tests communication and coordination like few others. Each kitchen is a new puzzle, a test of patience, teamwork, and quick decision-making, all wrapped in a lighthearted tone that makes chaos feel cozy.

It captures the magic of playing together. Yelling orders, improvising when everything goes wrong, and realizing you’re somehow still having a blast. The writing might be minimal, but the gameplay speaks volumes.

My Verdict: Honestly, Overcooked! is chaos in the best possible way, pure fun from start to finish. This is the favorite indie game you break out during a night with friends, snacks, and laughter.

What do players say?

craftey ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Just started playing Overcooked with my wife, and we haven’t stopped laughing. It’s pure chaos but such a great time together.

James_R ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Overcooked is the ultimate friendship tester. You think you’re in sync until the kitchen starts moving, and then it’s every chef for themselves.

6. Stardew Valley [Best Farming and Life-Sim Indie Game on Switch]

Our score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Farming and life simulation Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox One, iOS, Android Year of release 2016 Creator/s ConcernedApe (developer & publisher) Average playtime 80–200h Best for Players who love cozy, slow-paced games with emotional depth What I liked The mix of farming, friends, and storytelling that feels timeless

Starting a new day in Stardew Valley feels like hitting reset on life. You wake up, tap through your morning chores, plant crops, check on your animals, and maybe head into town to chat with your friends.

What starts as simple farming turns into something much deeper, a rhythm that connects you to the world, its characters, and your own pace. It’s the definition of comfort gaming and easily one of the top cozy Switch games ever made.

Why we chose it It captures that quiet magic of small-town living where every person matters, and every season brings something new to discover. Between tending crops, exploring mines, and talking with villagers, there’s a balance of calm and curiosity that’s rare in games today.

The more you play, the more you realize how personal it feels. It’s less about winning and more about finding joy in the little things: that one good harvest, that quiet night fishing by the river, or a surprise visit from a friend.

Also its pixel art, charming soundtrack, and constant updates from ConcernedApe show how much care went into every detail (no flashy DLC needed to keep players hooked).

My Verdict: Stardew Valley is comfort in game form. It’s peaceful, heartfelt, and endlessly replayable. If you’ve been looking for something to slow down with, this is the one to play before bed.

What do players say?

samariokart ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I just realized how much I love this game. It’s relaxing, charming, and I keep finding new things even after hundreds of hours.

CallMeTomato ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ This game is magic. It’s like therapy after a long day. The music, the people, the calm vibe — it’s everything I need.

7. Wreckfest [Best Destruction Racing Indie Game on Switch]

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Destruction racing / Simulation Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2018 Creator/s Bugbear Entertainment (developer & publisher) Average playtime 20–50h Best for Racing lovers who crave full-contact chaos What I liked Every crash feels unique, you can almost hear the metal bend

Wreckfest is pure, unfiltered destruction. It throws you into wild races where precision takes a back seat to raw survival (every turn could end with your car literally sitting upside down or missing half a bumper).

Each race feels unpredictable, with sharp damage physics and debris flying everywhere. In the middle of the pack, one wrong move can get you blocked by wrecks piling up around every corner.

Why we chose it It nails that mix of realism and chaos. The way cars crumple and react to hits feels grounded yet thrilling, setting Wreckfest apart from polished racers that play it too safe.

That constant tension (balancing aggression and control) is what keeps it exciting. You might start cautiously, but by the final lap, you’re smashing through rivals just to see who’s left standing.

My Verdict: Wreckfest is messy, loud, and ridiculously satisfying. It’s the perfect Switch pick for anyone who wants to let loose and turn racing into controlled mayhem.

What do players say?

Yung_Ruckus ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ This game is so much fun. The physics are great, the crashes are amazing, and it’s just pure chaos every time you play.

RealSteer ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The crashes in this game are still crazy to me. It’s wild seeing your car roll across the track in slow motion while everyone else piles in.

8. Shovel Knight [Best Retro-Inspired Action Indie Game on Switch]

Our score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game 2D action platformer Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, macOS, Linux Year of release 2014 Creator/s Yacht Club Games (developer & publisher) Average playtime 10–15h Best for Retro lovers who miss that 8-bit challenge What I liked Smooth controls and that satisfying shovel bounce that never gets old

Shovel Knight feels like a lost 8-bit treasure finally unearthed. You jump, slash, and dig your way through colorful stages packed with traps, secret rooms, and old-school puzzles that test both timing and reflexes.

Every level feels handcrafted, filled with details that make this title one of the best platformer games on Nintendo Switch.

When you’re not swinging your shovel midair or collecting treasures, you’re probably talking to quirky NPCs in town or watching your loot pile up. It’s nostalgic but never outdated, keeping that perfect balance between old-school design and modern polish.

Why we chose it It’s one of those rare indie titles that feels timeless. The controls are tight, the combat is precise, and every boss fight feels like a little duel for the throne, you against the king of the moment.

Each campaign adds a fresh bit of personality, expanding the world without feeling bloated by unnecessary DLC. It’s impressive how much depth Yacht Club Games managed to pack into something that looks so simple.

My Verdict: Shovel Knight is pure retro magic: tight, responsive, and endlessly replayable. If you grew up on NES (Nintendo Entertainment System) classics or just figured you’d try something that feels truly authentic, this one deserves a visit.

What do players say?

WeAreGhosts ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ This game is so damn good. Tight controls, fun bosses, great pacing — it’s a perfect love letter to the 8-bit era.

GlassVeil ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Just finished Shovel Knight for the first time. The final battle was incredible, and the ending had way more heart than I expected.

9. Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon [Best Classic Castlevania-Style Indie Game on Switch]

Our score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action platformer / Gothic adventure Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, 3DS Year of release 2018 Creator/s Inti Creates (developer), ArtPlay (publisher) Average playtime 6–8h Best for Fans of classic Castlevania who enjoy precise 2D combat What I liked Fast character switching, satisfying bosses, and tight level design

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon revives the Castlevania spirit with pixel-perfect precision. You explore haunted castles, swap between heroes mid-battle, and clear each room filled with monsters, traps, and hidden treasures. It’s short, sharp, and perfectly build for a quick gothic fix.

Why we chose it It captures that old-school magic without feeling dated. Each hero has unique abilities that keep you talking strategy mid-run, you might be climbing walls one moment, whipping demons the next, or timing a perfect spell just before a boss attack. It’s all about mastering the rhythm and flow of every stage.

That variety gives every stage replay value, especially when you realize how choices change your path through the story. It’s like stepping back into the past, but with smoother controls and modern design that makes every battle satisfying.

My Verdict: A stylish throwback with fangs. Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon is perfect if you want a bite-sized sequel to the 8-bit era: challenging, atmospheric, and full of nostalgic tunes that stick in your head long after you stop playing.

What do players say?

TeekTheDragon ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Curse of the Moon is a great game. It nails the NES Castlevania vibe perfectly, and switching between characters keeps it interesting.

WispKnight ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Just finished Curse of the Moon. It’s short but super polished, and the multiple endings make it worth replaying. A true love letter to old-school Castlevania.

10. A Short Hike [Best Relaxing Exploration Indie Game on Switch]

Our score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Exploration / Adventure Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, macOS, Linux Year of release 2019 Creator/s adamgryu (developer & publisher) Average playtime 2–4h Best for Players who enjoy peaceful adventures and cozy exploration What I liked The freedom to climb, glide, and take things at your own pace

A Short Hike is one of those games that makes you slow down. It’s a tiny open-world trip where you hike up a mountain, chat with quirky travelers, and spend time listening to the wind and waves. Every path hides small surprises, and exploring just feels easy and rewarding. You can race birds, find hidden treasures, or just sit and take in the view.

Why we chose it It captures that feeling of escaping the noise for a bit. The dialogue is warm, the world feels alive, and you’ll meet a handful of memorable characters along the way, each one with their own little story and charm.

The low-poly visuals and soft colors give it a relaxing tone, and even though it’s short, it leaves you smiling long after the credits roll, like waking from a peaceful nap you didn’t know you needed.

My Verdict: A Short Hike is the perfect pick for when you’re busy, stressed, or just need to unplug. It’s light, wholesome, and impossible not to enjoy on Nintendo Switch.

What do players say?

DrFatbat ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ A Short Hike is one of the most relaxing games I’ve ever played. It’s short, charming, and every minute feels like a breath of fresh air.

SolarPasta ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ This game is so wholesome and peaceful. I love just gliding around, watching the water, and talking to the cute characters.

11. Timespinner [Best Pixel-Art Metroidvania Indie Game on Switch]

Our score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Metroidvania / Action-Adventure Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS Vita, Xbox One Year of release 2018 Creator/s Lunar Ray Games (developer & publisher) Average playtime 10–15h Best for Players who love nostalgic exploration with a twist What I liked Deep lore, fluid time-based combat, and detailed pixel visuals

Timespinner feels like a long-lost classic from the past, a handcrafted Metroidvania where you jump between timelines to protect your world from an empire’s control. You’ll explore winding dungeons, uncover family secrets, and use time manipulation as both a weapon and puzzle-solving tool.

Why we chose it It takes the best parts of old-school Castlevania and adds a fresh layer of time control, making every fight and room feel strategic. Its emotional story and refined pixel design show how indie games can rival any so-called king of the genre.

Each area you visit hides lore-rich details and secret paths worth revisiting. It’s about seeing how actions ripple through history, making it one of the top Metroidvania games on Switch.

My Verdict: Timespinner is perfect for anyone who loves exploring, experimenting, and losing track of time in a beautifully looping adventure. It’s a must-play for fans of thoughtful action with heart.

What do players say?

Jumpercable ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Just finished Timespinner — fantastic pacing and story. The time mechanic adds depth without feeling like a gimmick.

FreeSpaceFox ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Timespinner is such a gem on Switch. Feels like a lost SNES classic with smoother controls and a strong emotional core.

12. Spelunky [Best Procedural Platformer Indie Game on Switch]

Our score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Platformer / Roguelike Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS Vita, Xbox One Year of release 2008 (HD re-release: 2012) Creator/s Mossmouth (developer & publisher) Average playtime Infinite (procedural runs) Best for Players who enjoy tough, unpredictable runs What I liked The thrill of mastering randomness and the sense of true progress

Spelunky throws you into ever-changing caves packed with traps, treasures, and surprises. You’ll dig, dodge enemies, and improvise when plans fall apart (because they always do). One wrong move and you’re sent back to the start, but that’s part of the fun.

Why we chose it It’s the blueprint for modern roguelikes: simple tools, endless replayability, and that constant pull to try again after every fall. The mix of tension and curiosity keeps you watching the screen long past the moment you swore you’d go to sleep, proving how effortlessly it hooks you in.

Every run tells a story: a missed jump, a lucky bomb throw, a treasure room found seconds before disaster. It’s chaotic, funny, and endlessly rewarding, proving that the struggle is what makes every run worth it.

My Verdict: Spelunky is pure adventure distilled into one of the best roguelike games on Switch. It’s tough, smart, and endlessly replayable, a game that’ll test your patience and make you laugh in equal measure.

What do players say?

BatAttack ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ After years of trying, I finally beat Hell. This game rewards patience, planning, and a little bit of luck. Still one of my favorite experiences.

Froggster ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Spelunky is the perfect game to play when you just want to relax but still stay sharp. Every mistake is yours — and that’s why it’s brilliant.

13. Spiritfarer [Best Cozy Management and Farewell Indie Game on Switch]

Our score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Management / Adventure Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox One, iOS, Android Year of release 2020 Creator/s Thunder Lotus Games (developer & publisher) Average playtime 25–40h Best for Players looking for emotional, slow-paced storytelling What I liked Peaceful pacing, heartfelt writing, and warm hand-drawn visuals

Spiritfarer is all about saying goodbye with kindness. You play as Stella, ferrying spirits to the afterlife while managing your boat, cooking meals, crafting upgrades, and comforting your passengers before their final journey. Despite its themes, it feels comforting, full of color, warmth, and quiet moments that invite reflection.

Why we chose it It transforms heavy topics into something deeply human. Managing your boat and helping others move on blends simple services with emotional storytelling, making it one of the most thoughtful experiences on Switch.

Each new spirit teaches you something about love, rest, and acceptance. It’s about learning to protect what matters and let go when it’s time, finding comfort in the quiet moments before sleep.

My Verdict: Spiritfarer is a beautiful, emotional trip that makes you think and feel in equal measure. It’s perfect for players who want a slower pace and stories that actually stay with them.

What do players say?

VioletSky88 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Spiritfarer is amazing. It’s one of those games that makes you cry and smile at the same time. The characters and the writing are top tier.

HeyItsNova ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Finished Spiritfarer last night. I wasn’t ready to say goodbye to some of them. Easily one of the most touching experiences I’ve ever played.

14. Undertale [Best Quirky Narrative Indie RPG on Switch]

Our score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game RPG / Adventure Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS Vita, Xbox One Year of release 2015 Creator/s Toby Fox (developer & publisher) Average playtime 6–10h Best for Players who enjoy humor, moral choices, and unique storytelling What I liked Funny dialogue, layered choices, and subversive design

Undertale flips every RPG rule you know. Instead of fighting monsters, you can talk to them, spare them, or ignore them completely. The more you interact, the more the world reacts, remembering what you’ve done, who you’ve helped, and who you’ve hurt. Every route feels personal, funny, and strangely emotional.

Why we chose it It’s a perfect blend of humor and heart, showing how small choices can reshape an entire adventure. There’s no single “right” way to play, and that freedom keeps people searching for new secrets years later.

Even after finishing, you’ll love seeing others experience it for the first time, trading comments about favorite routes and endings. It’s the kind of story that invites every opinion, making the discussion part of the fun.

My Verdict: Undertale is weird, smart, and unforgettable. It turns simple mechanics into something meaningful and proves that emotion can hit harder than graphics ever could.

What do players say?

throwawaytobyfan ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Just finished Undertale for the first time. I’m in awe. I didn’t expect to feel so attached to these characters or care so much about my choices.

CloudGen ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Undertale is a masterpiece. Every small decision changes how the world reacts. It’s rare to see a game that remembers what you did and makes it matter.

15. Enter the Gungeon [Best Bullet Hell Roguelike Indie Game on Switch]

Our score 7.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Roguelike / Bullet Hell Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2016 Creator/s Dodge Roll (developer), Devolver Digital (publisher) Average playtime 30–100h Best for Players who crave chaotic action and endless loot What I liked Fast reloads, unpredictable rooms, and pure chaos that somehow feels fair

Enter the Gungeon drops you into a dungeon where every bullet is both your weapon and your worst nightmare. You search for better guns, dodge an absurd amount of projectiles, and laugh at the sheer madness of what’s happening onscreen. It’s chaotic perfection and one of the best bullet hell games you can take on the go.

Why we chose it It’s one of those indie titles that keep arcade services alive through pure replayability. The creativity in weapon design is wild (everything from water guns to rainbow lasers), and that’s what makes it stand out in a sea of roguelikes.

Each run feels fresh thanks to hundreds of weapons and procedural rooms. The balance between skill and luck keeps you hooked, and even when the bugs show up, they’re almost part of the charm.

My Verdict: Enter the Gungeon is hectic, hilarious, and endlessly satisfying. If you love fast reflex challenges and loot that never gets old, this one’s worth every dodge roll.

What do players say?

SyntexError ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ This game is so good. Every run feels different, and the weapons are hilarious. I’ve lost count of how many hours I’ve spent trying to get that one perfect loadout.

HeyItsThatGuy ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I just beat the Gungeon for the first time, and I can’t believe how intense it got. Amazing mix of challenge and fun.

16. Is This Seat Taken? [Best Narrative-Driven Visual Novel Indie Game on Switch]

Our score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Narrative Visual Novel Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC Year of release 2024 Creator/s Mediatonic (developer & publisher) Average playtime 4–6h Best for Players who enjoy deep conversations and emotional storytelling What I liked Natural dialogue, subtle visuals, and choices that genuinely matter

Is This Seat Taken? is a slow, heartfelt experience built entirely around talking. You meet a stranger on a long train ride, and hey, no combat, no puzzles, just dialogue choices that reveal who you are and what you’ve been through.

Why we chose it It’s one of those rare visual novels that values silence as much as speech. The writing feels alive, and the branching comments you choose ripple naturally through every scene. It’s proof that a simple design can deliver emotional depth without overcomplicating the formula.

The minimalist visuals and warm palette keep you focused on what’s being said. Every conversation feels real, from awkward pauses to those lines that hit too close to home.

My Verdict: If you’re in the mood for something quiet and introspective, this one’s for you. It’s a cozy evening read that turns a casual conversation into something unforgettable.

What do players say?

Pure_Mist_S ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Played the demo on steam deck and really enjoyed it! It’s like the evolution of “if Randy wants to be to the left of Sierra but Sierra and Jeff can’t sit together then where can everyone go” written logic puzzles.

Esternaefil ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Somehow the highlight of the Indie World presentation for me.

17. Balatro [Best Deck-Building Card Indie Game on Switch]

Our score 7.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Card Battler / Roguelike Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2024 Creator/s LocalThunk (developer & publisher) Average playtime 20–60h Best for Players who love strategy and creative deck-building What I liked Smooth pacing, bold visuals, and endless ways to build combos

Balatro turns classic poker into controlled chaos. Each run reshuffles the rules, stacking wild effects until every hand feels like a small explosion. You play cards, unlock jokers with weird powers, and chase score multipliers that get absurd in the best way. It easily joins the best deck-building games on Switch thanks to its creativity and replay value.

Why we chose it Balatro keeps deck-building services fresh by blending the familiar with pure invention. The minimalist presentation hides deep mechanics that pull you in for “just one more round.”

It’s not just luck, it’s a rhythm of strategy and adaptation, finding the right combo before the next hand breaks your streak. No run feels the same twice, and that unpredictability keeps the challenge addictive.

My Verdict: Balatro is smart, stylish, and endlessly replayable. If you like your strategy unpredictable and your victories earned through risk, this one’s a keeper.

What do players say?

JakePlaysCards ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ This is one of the best card games ever made. I can’t stop thinking about new combos even when I’m not playing. It’s brilliant.

HandLimit ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Completely addicted. Every run feels different and exciting. Love how you can turn a losing hand into a crazy win with the right jokers.

18. UFO 50 [Best Retro Game Collection Indie Project on Switch]

Our score 7.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Retro Compilation / 8-bit Collection Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2024 Creator/s Mossmouth, Derek Yu & Team (developer & publisher) Average playtime 50–100h Best for Players who love classic gaming variety What I liked Huge selection, unique aesthetics, and smooth transitions between titles

UFO 50 is like stepping into a time capsule filled with brand-new retro creations. It packs fifty original titles (shooters, platformers, puzzlers, and RPG-lites) each with its own rules, music, and pixel charm.

Jumping between games feels seamless, it’s a celebration of creativity across decades of design packed into one cartridge.

Why we chose it It revives old-school design through modern services, giving players one of the most generous indie collections ever made. Each title has its own personality, making it feel less like a bundle and more like a shared universe of ideas.

Every comment from retro fans praises its attention to detail. This is nostalgia done right, without shortcuts.

My Verdict: UFO 50 is a love letter to the golden age of gaming with a fresh spin. Perfect for players who want variety and surprise without losing that old-school spark.

What do players say?

RetroCortex ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The creativity here is unreal. Every mini-game feels unique, and I’ve spent hours just exploring. It’s like 50 time machines in one package.

CassetteKing ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Didn’t expect to enjoy it this much. It’s not just nostalgia — the games are genuinely good. Definitely worth the price.

19. Little Kitty, Big City [Best Wholesome Exploration Indie Game on Switch]

Our score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-World Exploration / Adventure Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2024 Creator/s Double Dagger Studio (developer & publisher) Average playtime 4–6h Best for Players who love cozy adventures with light humor What I liked Chill pacing, cute interactions, and simple objectives that always make you smile

Little Kitty, Big City drops you into a cozy urban sandbox as a mischievous cat who just wants to find its way home (eventually). You’ll climb buildings, nap in sunny spots, and “borrow” things from humans who probably won’t miss them. It’s one of the best Nintendo Switch games to relax with, no stress, no timers, just pure charm.

Why we chose it Few indie releases balance charm and freedom like this one. It captures that comforting slice of life energy that makes every discovery feel rewarding without pressure. The cat animations alone are worth the trip.

Every corner of the city hides small delights, from helping animals to just causing harmless chaos for laughs. It’s less about challenges and more about the joy of wandering. The relaxed tone and gentle humor make it one of those titles you can jump into for a few minutes and still leave grinning.

My Verdict: Little Kitty, Big City is pure serotonin. If you’re after something light, funny, and stress-free, this one’s the digital equivalent of a lazy Sunday afternoon.

What do players say?

QuantumPenguin ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ This is such a relaxing experience. I just love how you can explore, mess around, and enjoy being a cat for a while. Pure comfort title.

SoftMode ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s short but super cute. The interactions with animals are adorable, and the movement feels great. It’s just a cozy little adventure done right.

20. GRIS [Best Artistic Platformer Indie Game on Switch]

Our score 6.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Platformer / Atmospheric Adventure Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, iOS, Android Year of release 2018 Creator/s Nomada Studio (developer), Devolver Digital (publisher) Average playtime 5–7h Best for Players who appreciate emotion-driven design and visual storytelling What I liked Fluid animation, smooth transitions, and breathtaking visual design

GRIS invites you to move through a hand-painted landscape that constantly shifts in color and tone. Each step forward restores more of the protagonist’s voice and confidence, using visuals and music to express emotion without words. It stands tall among the top story games on Switch for how it communicates feeling without dialogue.

Why we chose it GRIS stands out for how elegantly it merges movement and feeling. Every animation, every shade serves a purpose. It’s not about difficulty, but about reflection, making it a standout experience among modern indies.

There’s beauty in how it flows, peaceful yet powerful, like meditation through motion. It’s calm, graceful, and visually stunning, an experience that’s easy to lose yourself in for a few hours at a time.

My Verdict: GRIS is an unforgettable work of art that feels personal with every playthrough. If you want something beautiful and contemplative, this one belongs in your collection.

What do players say?

PixelSoul ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ GRIS is one of the most beautiful experiences I’ve ever had in gaming. It’s relaxing, emotional, and visually breathtaking.

EtherealFox ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ GRIS is a masterpiece. The color transitions and animation are next level. It’s the kind of experience that stays with you long after you finish.

My Overall Verdict on Nintendo Switch Indie Games

If you’re just stepping into the indie side of Nintendo Switch, this list has something for every mood.

Here’s where I’d start:

For newcomers to indie adventures → Stardew Valley. It’s approachable, relaxing, and endlessly rewarding, with life-sim depth that feels natural whether you’ve got ten minutes or ten days to unwind.

For players craving fast, reactive action → Hollow Knight. Tight combat, sharp writing, and that one more run pull make it not only the best Metroidvanias on Switch, but also the perfect place to see how far indie design can go.

For chill explorers → A Short Hike. Peaceful pacing, heartfelt moments, and gentle humor make it ideal for anyone needing a break from the noise.

For story lovers seeking emotion and reflection → GRIS. A stunning example of how visuals and feeling can carry an experience without a single word of dialogue.

For local co-op chaos fans → Overcooked! Still one of the funniest couch experiences you can have. teamwork, yelling, and satisfaction.

No matter what kind of adventure you’re after, these are the perfect first steps into the indie scene on Switch. Just make sure you’ve got a reliable Switch controller handy, because some of these indies will keep your thumbs busy for hours.

