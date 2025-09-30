13 Best Metroidvania Games Switch has to Offer in 2025

Metroidvania is one of those genres that never loses its appeal. The best Metroidvania games on Switch blend exploration, platforming, and action while encouraging you to keep growing stronger.

Every new ability not only enhances combat but also allows you to access areas that were once out of reach, making the world feel richer and more connected with every discovery.

There are plenty of Metroidvania titles out there, but when it comes to the absolute best ones on the Nintendo Switch, only a select few truly stand out. With so many choices, narrowing them down was a challenge, but, don’t worry, I did it.

I’ve put together a list of the very best Metroidvania games available on Switch today, each offering an unforgettable adventure and a perfect showcase of what makes the genre such a fan favorite.

Our Top Picks for Metroidvania Games on Switch

Now, some titles will stand out, even when placed among the best. For Switch Metroidvania games, these are on the “especially great” list:

Hollow Knight (2017) – A fantastic indie game that’s grown to become one of the icons of modern Metroidvanias. Metroid Prime Remastered (2023) – It’s said you can’t improve on perfection, but this remaster manages just that. Metroid Dread (2021) – Features a masterful mix of nail-biting stealth and Metroid action.

But while these games are the best of the best, every game on this list is absolutely worth a look. Keep reading to explore the full lineup and discover which Metroidvania worlds are waiting for you on the Nintendo Switch.

13 Best Metroidvania Games for Switch That Every Gamer Should Try

It’s easy to see why the Metroidvania genre is popular – mechanically simple, lots of story approaches, and the incorporation of RPG elements make for a solid foundation for a really good game.

But while many games manage to get this addictive loop just right, some go above and beyond, especially on the Switch.

Now, let’s get to the list of incredible Switch Metroidvania:

1. Hollow Knight [Most Iconic Metroidvania on Nintendo Switch]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Linux, macOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of Release 2017 Creator Team Cherry Average Playtime ~45 hours Metacritic Score 90

Let’s start with one of the most defining Metroidvanias of the past decade – Hollow Knight.

In spite of the rather crowded genre, Hollow Knight managed to rise head and shoulders above its peers. The best part? Team Cherry did everything well, from outlandish yet unforgettable characters to tight, punchy combat, as well as its own take on the Soulslike storytelling method – making this incredible game one of the best Metroidvania games ever.

Why we chose it Hollow Knight stands out for its masterful combination of tight, challenging combat, expansive exploration, and unforgettable world design. This game perfectly captures the essence of a Metroidvania while adding its own unique style, making it essential for any Switch collection.

In Hollow Knight, you’ll play as a nameless (and rather cute) warrior. Before you stands the kingdom of Hallownest, empty and nearly devoid of life. To figure out who you are and what you must do, you must embark on a dangerous adventure through the ruins of this kingdom, and ultimately decide its fate.

When it comes to gameplay, Hollow Knight has more in common with retro-style NES games than its RPG-leaning peers. With only five masks of health at the start and few ways of recovering them, you’ll need to master Hollow Knight’s fast, brutal, and engaging combat. Both normal enemies and bosses make for formidable foes, so prepare to be truly tested.

What might surprise you most of all, however, is Hollow Knight’s style. While the setting and combat could make it feel dark and moody, it instead offers a hauntingly beautiful and almost whimsical exploration into a world of bugs, backed by a fantastic soundtrack, which remains a benchmark for good Metroidvanias.

My Verdict: Hollow Knight is a rare game that does everything right – and it’s an easy must-get for Metroidvania players.

What do players say?

Sixdayworkday ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Hands down one of the best Metroidvanias I’ve ever played.

2. Metroid Prime Remastered [Best Original Metroidvania Reborn on Nintendo Switch]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2023 Creators Retro Studios, with assistance from Iron Galaxy Studios and several others Average Playtime ~15 hours Metacritic Score 94

Quick history lesson – the last Metroid game before Metroid Prime was Super Metroid. Nobody could figure out how to make the N64 work with the genre, and topping Super Metroid was seen as unfeasible.

This, however, gave people lots of time to cook, and when Metroid Prime finally came out, it was a massive success – so massive, in fact, that not only did Nintendo seek to replicate its success with a remaster, but people also won’t stop playing it. Unsurprisingly, it’s also one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch.

Why we chose it Metroid Prime Remastered preserves everything that made the original a classic while enhancing it with modern visuals, improved controls, and subtle gameplay tweaks. This makes it not only a must-play for longtime Metroid fans but also one of the best Metroidvania experiences on the Nintendo Switch.

Metroid Prime Remastered is, in many ways, almost identical to its original. It’s still the same FPS romp through Tallon IV, and barely anything has changed. It’s still the same action-packed Metroidvania where you’ll shoot and blast your way through an alien planet while collecting mobility tools and exploring the latest dead end.

What is different, however, are the multiple visual and audio enhancements the game has received. Metroid Prime Remastered gives you a full visual overhaul and much better sound effects (thanks to modern hardware), but has received a ton of quality of life tools such as better controls, weapon tweaks, and minute details to give the world even more life.

My Verdict: Even if you aren’t interested in Metroid, this one’s definitely worth playing just for the FPS experience.

What do players say?

JudesNana ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ While remaining faithful to the original, the Metroid Prime Remaster brings updated visuals and QOL tweaks. Definitely check this out especially if you enjoyed the original.

3. Metroid Dread [Best High-Stakes Stealth Metroidvania on Switch]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2021 Creators Mercury Steam, Nintendo EPD, Nintendo Average Playtime ~8 hours Metacritic Score 88

One would think that with Metroid Prime’s success, all Metroid games would become first-person shooters. As Metroid Dread proved, 2D (okay, 2.5D) is still the premiere POV for Metroidvania fans, and this game would go on to become one of the best adventure games ever.

This game picks up where Metroid Fusion left off. When the X Parasites once again rear their ugly heads (metaphorically) on the planet ZDR, it’s up to the one person immune to the infection to deal with them.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, 7 E.M.M.I robots, dispatched by the Galactic Federation, have gone rogue. These machines are “made of the strongest stuff in the universe”, so make no mistake: if one catches Samus, it’s pretty much game over unless you’re really precise with the QTE.

Why we chose it It’s tricky to be able to shift gears between genres as expertly as Metroid Dread does. Even without this genre-blender gameplay, it’s still a very solid game. Its intense E.M.M.I. encounters and rewarding exploration make it a standout Metroidvania on Switch.

And thus the “dread” part of the title. Unlike other Metroid titles, Dread incorporates stealth as part of its gameplay. To master this new environment, you’ll need to both explore, utilize many tools, learn to be quiet, stick to the shadows, and avoid fights you can’t win.

My Verdict: If you’re looking for something new when it comes to Metroid, Metroid Dread is sure to satisfy.

What do players say?

anawe_902 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I only played Prime and thought I’d never enjoy 2D Metroid. Happy to say Dread proved me wrong.

4. Super Metroid [Best Metroidvania Classic on the Nintendo Switch]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms SNES, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 1994 Creators Nintendo R&D1, Intelligent Systems Average Playtime ~8 hours Metacritic Score N/A (predated Metacritic’s release)

When people talk about Metroidvanias, there are a few games that come to mind, and Super Metroid is one of them.

This early installation of the franchise sees Samus chasing Ridley and the stolen Metroid larvae to the planet Zebes. As expected, things go sideways for both Samus and the space pirates, so it’s up to the bounty hunter to clean things up – and set the stage for Fusion and Prime.

Why we chose it Super Metroid is responsible for half of the genre name. Although it might seem dated by today’s standards, its level and game design are still the gold standard by which all other Metroidvanias are judged.

Compact yet rich level design (with an ingenious map layout), perfectly-paced exploration, tight controls, and a fantastic setting all came together to make this memorable masterpiece.

My Verdict: Super Metroid is old, but it’s still gold. If you’d like to see how Metroidvanias blossomed into the popular genre they are today, you should definitely check this one out.

What do players say?

ACID_Candy ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s amazing that an old game holds up so well.

5. Ori and the Will of the Wisps [Best Story-Driven Metroidvania Adventure]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2020 Creators Moon Studios, Xbox Game Studios, Iam8Bit Average Playtime ~15 hours Metacritic Score 90

This emotional platformer game was a surprise hit for me. Ori and the Will of the Wisps drew me in with its presentation and story. It’s very easy to recommend this title as a good Metroidvania for the Nintendo Switch.

As Ori, you’ll explore a sprawling map and collect various tools to help you see more of the world. I’d also like to point out that the combat system is much better this time around, with battles no longer just being “spam the attack button”.

Why we chose it The Ori series consistently wows with its presentation. Will of the Wisps, especially, managed to walk the tightrope of great visuals, fluid gameplay, and an impactful story.

Will of the Wisps distinguishes itself from other Metroidvania games with its emphasis on story that rivals some of the greatest story games. While many Metroidvanias do have a token story (because, for the most part, it’s about grinding, collecting rare drops, and getting stronger), the deeply moving story shines through in almost every aspect of the game.

On top of that, Ori and the Will of the Wisps also has a distinct, hand-painted art style that’s always gorgeous to behold, whether you’re traversing the world or fighting a gauntlet of foes.

My Verdict: Even if you have already played Ori and the Blind Forest, Ori and the Will of the Wisps is a Metroidvania that stays with you for a long time.

What do players say?

Fourthmanifold ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Better than the first Ori game in every way.

6. Axiom Verge [Best Homage to the Classic Metroidvanias]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Linux, Wii U, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation Vita, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of Release 2015 Creator Thomas Happ Games Average Playtime ~12 hours Metacritic Score 84

Axiom Verge looks like Super Metroid. It plays and feels like Super Metroid. But despite this very strong inspiration, this title managed to carve out a niche for itself.

Created by great indie game developer Thomas Happ, Axiom Verge places you in the shoes of Trace, a survivor of a lab accident caught in a strange, alien world. To survive in this environment and find out what happened, you’ll need to rely on a vast array of collectible tools and gadgets, as well as the guidance of a mysterious voice.

Why we chose it This game doesn’t just draw on the strength of its inspirations, but also toys with the expectations of veteran Metroidvania players. It’s this cheekiness, combined with sound gameplay, that landed Axiom Verge a spot on my list.

Enemies abound in Axiom Verge, but thankfully, your weapons are well-suited for both close combat and ranged engagements. Along the way, you’ll also find more mobility tools to help you reach distant areas and reveal more of the map. Pretty standard fare.

While it would be all too easy to create a decent Metroidvania by drawing upon the key elements of past greats, Axiom Verge goes one step further. It offers refined controls, amazing visuals evocative of the SNES era, and a finely-tuned ambiance in each area.

My Verdict: Axiom Verge is a loving homage to the forefathers of the franchise, but it also boasts great gameplay. Long-time Metroidvania players will definitely want to check this out, though it’s also great for newcomers.

What do players say?

FarmingInTheRain ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Nice love letter to Super Metroid. I’d recommend this one for veteran Metroidvania gamers though.

7. Blasphemous 2 [Best Religious Horror Metroidvania on Switch]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2023 Creators The Game Kitchen, Team17 Average Playtime ~20 hours Metacritic Score 84

As someone who was raised distinctly Catholic, never in my wildest dreams did I ever think that religion could be so…metal. Blasphemous and its sequel Blasphemous 2 convinced me otherwise.

In this Metroidvania, you’ll once again play as the Penitent One, woken from his well-deserved rest by the return of the Miracle. Once again, you must don your capirote and resume your penitence via crusade through the lands of Cvstodia, a demented and grotesque land where faith warps flesh and prayers are answered by eldritch ears.

As with Hollow Knight, Blasphemous 2 takes a more hardcore approach to combat. While there are a few RPG and Soulslike elements thrown into the mix, battles are largely dictated by how well you’ve mastered the tools at your disposal, as well as finding key moments for decisive counterattacks.

Why we chose it This Metroidvania doesn’t just come with fantastic fundamentals, but is also unapologetically itself. When you think “bloody Metroidvania”, you think Blasphemous.

Where Blasphemous 2 excels is its presentation. Religious horror is cranked to the maximum setting, and never ever lets up. From faithful zealots warped by their devotion to innocent devotees whose prayers were taken quite too literally, Blasphemous 2 is never afraid to show off just how deranged its designs and animations can be.

My Verdict: Blasphemous 2 is remarkable in both gameplay and presentation. Those looking for a literally visceral adventure are bound to love this one.

What do players say?

oopsallones ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ An excellent sequel to an already excellent game. Religious horror never felt so good.

8. Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night [Best Gothic Metroidvania Revival on Switch]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android, iOS Year of Release 2019 Creators ArtPlay, 505Games, NetEase (mobile ports) Average Playtime ~30 hours Metacritic Score 83

My first experience playing Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night was, shot for shot, the Anton Ego Ratatouille meme. Everything that I loved about Castlevania and Symphony of the Night was here, and it’s one of the best action RPG games slash Metroidvanias I’ve ever played.

As the Shardbinder Miriam, you awaken from a decade-long slumber into a changed world. The Alchemy Guild lies in ruins, demons now inhabit the world, and worst of all, your childhood friend Gebel now reigns as lord of a hellish castle.

Why we chose it Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is a (dare I say) triumphant return to form for Koji Igarashi. Even discounting the nostalgia factor, Bloodstained greatly expands on the groundwork laid by the rest of IGA’s Castlevania titles.

Gameplay-wise, Bloodstained plays very similarly to both Symphony of the Night and the Sorrow series. With each demon felled, Miriam can absorb their powers – painfully – via Shards, allowing her to gain active, summoning, and passive abilities. Apart from this, she can also equip herself with various arms and armor, as well as level up and become stronger.

It is, as some put it, a very familiar adventure. But while many have seen this journey before, it’s still very much a journey worth undertaking, as it comes from the renowned Koji Igarashi, one of the prime movers behind Symphony of the Night.

My Verdict: Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night may as well be called a modern Symphony of the Night. If you’re looking for an RPG-heavy Metroidvania to really sink your fangs into, this’ll do it.

What do players say?

AzergerTrenchy ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Legally distinct Castlevania. Actually closer to the original games, you can really feel the IGA difference.

9. Castlevania Advance Collection [Best Collection of Metroidvania Games on Switch]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of Release 2021 Creator Konami Digital Entertainment Average Playtime ~50 hours Metacritic Score 83

If you joined the Castlevania or Bloodstained craze too late and missed out on some of the early 2000s titles, fret not: the Castlevania Advanced Collection has you covered. This anthology comes with 4 titles from the franchise: Circle of the Moon, Harmony of Dissonance, Aria of Sorrow, and Dracula X.

Why we chose it Not only are each of these Castlevania Advance Collection titles a glimpse into the genre’s roots and early stages of growth, but they’re also solid games in their own right (I should add that Circle of the Moon is quite clunky, though).

All of these games (barring Dracula X) experiment with Symphony of the Night’s systems. Not only do they use equipment for stats, but each also has a unique magic system, from Circle’s DSS cards, Harmony’s spellbook and subweapon combinations, and Aria’s soul system, which lives on today in Bloodstained’s shards.

While they’re not quite as genre-defining as Symphony, each of the games in the Advance Collection are a neat way of looking at how early innovations in the genre would go – and they’re pretty fun, too.

My Verdict: Castlevania Advance Collection is a must-get for those looking to not only dive into Metroidvania history, but also to enjoy some solid early titles.

What do players say?

AzergerTrenchy ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Would still recommend this as all these games are IMO must plays. Except CotM.

10. Yoku’s Island Express [Best Metroidvania Hybrid Adventure on Nintendo Switch]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of Release 2018 Creators Villa Gorilla, Team17 Average Playtime ~6 hours Metacritic Score 83

In Yoku’s Island Express, you play Yoku, the pint-sized postmaster of Mokumana Island. Your plans for a life of ease and comfort are waylaid when you find out that you need to fix the island by helping out the island’s god. So, no biggie.

But while this sounds like the premise for a serious Metroidvania, it’s anything but. Yoku’s Island Express distinguishes itself not just via its cute and charming graphics but also via its gameplay. See, Yoku’s Island Express incorporates pinball game mechanics in its gameplay.

This means that you won’t just need to run around and collect stuff to help you explore further, but you’ll also need to use pinball flippers and bumpers to hit Yoku’s ball. I do hope you’ve got a good Switch controller on hand.

Why we chose it “Pinball Metroidvania” is not something I would ever expect to hear, but Yoku’s Island Express masterfully blends both genres into a quirky, unique, and most importantly, fun adventure.

Luckily, Yoku’s Island Express doesn’t fall into the pit of over innovation without playtesting. While it may be a novel premise, I assure you that gameplay wasn’t sacrificed for this feature, and that this is still a very solid Metroidvania and one of the best Nintendo Switch family games to get your hands on.

My Verdict: If you’re looking for a unique but fun spin to Metroidvanias, give Yoku’s Island Express a whirl.

What do players say?

This_Is_A_Username ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ A relatively easy Metroidvania. Cute and charming. Great title to go to after work.

11. Monster Boy and The Cursed Kingdom [Best Form-Switching Metroidvania on Switch]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2018 Creators Game Atelier, FDG Entertainment Average Playtime ~20 hours Metacritic Score 86

In Monster Boy and The Cursed Kingdom, you play as Jin, who’s unexpectedly turned into a pig by his uncle Nabu while drunk. Luckily, being a pig does have its perks, and so Jin must learn to use his new form to figure out why his normally kind uncle decided to polymorph every person in the kingdom.

Gameplay consists of your standard platformer elements with a splash of RPG. Not only can Jin collect new animal forms, each of which comes with a new set of powers. You’ll also need to earn gold to buy new, better gear, which will let you tackle your foes on more even footing.

Why we chose it Monster Boy and The Cursed Kingdom is both easy to pick up and play and has solid RPG mechanics. The form switching is the cherry on top, and the fact that you can combine multiple forms to solve problems is particularly great.

All in all, Monster Boy and The Cursed Kingdom is a very simple but well-executed Metroidvania. Because of the fantastic fairy tale setting, I’d also nominate it as one of the best Switch games for kids.

My Verdict: If you’re looking for some lighter fare that still has a lot of content, Monster Boy and The Cursed Kingdom should be right up your alley.

What do players say?

J154PS1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Really creative Metroidvania that shakes it up by challenging you to combine the strengths of each form.

12. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown [Best Fluid and Fun Switch Metroidvania]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, macOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Android, iOS Year of Release 2024 Creators Ubisoft Montpelier, Ubisoft Average Playtime ~30 hours Metacritic Score 86

It’s been quite a while since I last heard of Prince of Persia – my last brush with the franchise was on the SNES – so it was a surprise to hear that it returned as a Metroidvania title. A surprise, to be sure, but a very welcome one.

In this Metroidvania, you’ll play as Sargon, a member of the Immortals, an elite sect of warriors. What should have been a time of celebration after a hard-won battle becomes a disaster, with prince Ghassan abducted and time anomalies ripped apart. So, you know, standard fare.

Why we chose it I’ll be frank: it’s been a long, long while since I had this much fun with a Ubisoft game. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is simple, sweet, just long enough, and most importantly, satisfying to play.

The Lost Crown feels like something of a rebirth for the genre. Playing it felt like the team was experimenting to see where they’d take this iteration of the franchise, and the story was pretty hit-or-miss for a lot of people, me included.

More importantly however, The Lost Crown’s Metroidvania fundamentals – platforming and combat – are very on-point, making this an all-around great title for both newcomers and veterans alike. Perhaps the single best thing about this title is its combat: tense, tight, and very rewarding, just like the top fighting games on Switch.

My Verdict: Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is sure to satisfy if you’re looking for an action-packed, compact Metroidvania experience.

What do players say?

RenaissanceSucks ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Gets almost everything right - I just wish the story was more engaging but the gameplay does make up for it.

13. Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist [Best Moody and Meaty Switch Metroidvania]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2025 Creators Adglobe, Live Wire, Binary Haze Interactive Average Playtime ~25 hours Metacritic Score 84

Last, but definitely not least, is Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist. As with prior game Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights, this one’s a dark, moody, and melancholic Metroidvania – which also makes it one of the best games like Hollow Knight.

Why we chose it You can really see how the devs learned from Ender Lilies. These lessons were taken to heart in building Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist – it’s not just mechanically amazing, but also unquestionably distinct while expounding upon the Ender universe.

In this sequel, you’ll play as Lilac, an Attuner with the power to save Homunculi, powerful artificial life forms that serve as Magnolia’s counterpart to Lilies’ spirits. As an RPG-leaning Metroidvania, Lilac has the ability to level up and equip gear, though do keep in mind that most of your stats come from your gear.

A lot of the minor annoyances in Lilies have been smoothed out, and Magnolia takes Lilies one step further, not just in gameplay, but also story-wise. With a powerful, moving narrative, Magnolia is a Metroidvania that scores big not just in the action department, but also in emotional impact.



My Verdict: Even if you haven’t played the first game, Magnolia’s melancholic world, tight gameplay, and strong narrative make it easy to love.

What do players say?

cre8osoter ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Great Metroidvania with an excellent atmosphere. Soundtrack is also superb.

FAQs

What is the best Metroidvania game on Switch?

The best Metroidvania game on Switch is a matter of opinion, but personally, I’d nominate Hollow Knight. Its vast interconnected world, challenging combat, and atmospheric design set the new gold standard for the genre on Nintendo.

Are there any cozy metroidvania games on Switch?

Yes! While most Metroidvanias are action-heavy, a few cozy options exist on Switch. Yoku’s Island Express, Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom, and Ori and the Will of the Wisps offer relaxing exploration, charming visuals, and approachable gameplay.

What was the first true Metroidvania game on Switch?

The first true Metroidvania game on Switch was Blaster Master Zero, which was released on March 9, 2017 – just 6 days after the the launch of the Nintendo Switch.

Which Castlevania game is open-world?

No Castlevania game is open-world. Metroidvanias rely on linear progression, backtracking, and the use of new tools to navigate previously unreachable areas; this runs contrary to the open world design that allows players to simply wander where they please.

What are the hardest Metroidvanias on Switch?

The hardest Metroidvanias on Switch are subjective, as every person struggles with different things. That said, I’d nominate Hollow Knight: Silksong – it’s even tougher than Hollow Knight.