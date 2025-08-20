20 Best Harvest Moon Games in 2025: Crops, Cows, Chaos

Picking the best Harvest Moon game isn’t easy. Half the series changed its name, the other half went in its own direction, and the whole thing’s still confusing decades later. But if you’re chasing that perfect loop of farming, friendship, and small-town routine, I’ve got you covered.

I’ve played them all – the classics, the spinoffs, the spiritual successors – and these are the Harvest Moon games that stuck with me. Cozy nostalgia, modern masterpieces, you name it. I’ve picked the ones still worth digging into, watering daily, and obsessing over for one more in-game season.

Our Top Picks for Harvest Moon Games

After digging through the Harvest Moon series and all its offshoots, I’ve narrowed things down to five picks that really stand out. If you’re wondering which one’s the best Harvest Moon game, here’s where to start:

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (2020 remake) – The classic reborn. This one brings the charm of the original Harvest Moon into the modern era with smoother mechanics, upgraded visuals, and everything you loved about Mineral Town still intact. Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town (2021) – The most flexible Harvest Moon video game yet. You get massive freedom to shape your farm, customize your world, and automate everything to your liking. It’s for the tinkerer who wants full control. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (2020) – It’s not technically an HM game, but if you’re here for cozy vibes, community, and real-time progress, this is one of the best spiritual cousins to Harvest Moon games out there. Stardew Valley (2016) – A perfect blend of nostalgia and new ideas. The farming, the relationships, the dungeon crawling – it’s all there, polished to near perfection. Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life (2023 remake) – A slower, more emotional take on farm life. This one leans into generational storytelling, seasonal changes, and heartfelt moments with real consequences.

If you’re ranking Harvest Moon games, these are the heavy hitters. Some lean nostalgic, some push boundaries, but they all capture what makes the Harvest Moon name stick.

Whether you’re into farming sims, seasons games, or just want a break from chaos, these picks are still the top of the crop. From Sunshine Islands to Animal Parade, I’ve played them all, and these remain the highest-ranked Harvest Moon games in my book.

Each of these titles nails something different, be it cozy routines, emotional payoffs, or pure farming flow. Some are all about freedom, others keep things tight and structured. But they all hooked me for hours and days. So tell me, how many of these best Harvest Moon game picks are on your list?

1. Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town Remake [Best Harvest Moon Game for Nostalgic Farming Bliss]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Year of release 2020 (remake of the 2003 GBA classic) Developer Marvelous Publisher XSEED Games Average playtime 30-50 hours Best for Relaxed play Unique features Romanceable characters, seasonal events, mining, fishing, livestock, crops, refined controls

This is Harvest Moon comfort food. Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town is a modern glow-up of the GBA original (new coat of paint, same lovable soul). The core loop is pure and uncut: grow crops, take care of animals, give people turnips until they love you.

Visually, it leans into a cute, almost chibi style that might feel a little too “mobile game” at first glance, but it grows on you fast. It plays smooth, runs great, and doesn’t mess with the original formula. No major twists or mechanics overload here, just tight, refined farming life.

There’s no story pressure or massive questlines to chase. It’s all about pacing yourself, building your farm, and settling into Mineral Town’s rhythm. You get back what you put in, and somehow, milking a pixelated cow still hits the serotonin switch.

Why Harvest Moon fans will enjoy it:

This is the closest thing you’ll get to reliving the original Harvest Moon without digging out a GBA. It’s respectful of the source but doesn’t feel stuck in the past. If you want classic farming mechanics, lovable villagers, and that old-school loop (just smoother), this is a top-tier pick.

2. Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town [Best Harvest Moon Game for Creative Homesteaders]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Switch Year of release 2021 Developer Marvelous Publisher XSEED Games Average playtime 40-100+ hours Best for Builders and tinkerers Unique features Farm layout freedom, crafting, makers galore, seasonal events, relationship-building

This one’s all about freedom and is one of the top simulation games out there. Pioneers of Olive Town throws you onto a totally overgrown plot of land and says, “Good luck.” There’s no premade farm layout, no rigid rules, just trees, rocks, and an absurd number of crafting machines waiting to take over your yard like techy weeds.

The core gameplay is familiar (Harvest Moon DNA still intact), but now you can place buildings wherever you want, rework the landscape, and automate half your chores if you play it smart. It’s not the most balanced game in the series, but it’s easily one of the most flexible.

Visually, it’s clean and cute, though some NPCs feel a little cookie-cutter. Still, once you’re knee-deep in town development and managing a chicken empire, you probably won’t care. If you’re on the move, though, make sure you’re playing on a good gaming laptop so your chickens don’t lag.

Also, you can ride a motorcycle. Yes, really.

Why Harvest Moon fans will enjoy it:

If you ever looked at your Harvest Moon farm and thought, “I wish I could bulldoze this and start fresh,” Pioneers of Olive Town is your game. It’s the most customizable entry in the Harvest Moon (now Story of Seasons) lineup. Perfect for players who love crafting systems, flexible layouts, and taking total control of their farm’s destiny.

3. Animal Crossing: New Horizons [Best Harvest Moon Game for Cozy, Social Living]

Our Score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Switch Year of release 2020 Developer Nintendo EPD Publisher Nintendo Average playtime 100+ hours Best for Chill collectors and decorators Unique features Real-time clock, villager interactions, terraforming, fishing, bug catching, home customization

Animal Crossing: New Horizons isn’t a Harvest Moon title, but if you’re here for great cozy games and chill village vibes, it absolutely belongs on this list. You land on a deserted island, set up a tent, and slowly transform the place into your dream town. Farming? Not really. But you’ll still be planting flowers, shaking trees, and hoarding turnips like your mortgage depends on it (because it kind of does).

It runs in real time, so seasons shift with your calendar and stores close at night. You decorate your house, terraform the land, and spend way too much time picking out the perfect shirt for your penguin neighbor’s birthday.

The social element is the real hook. Trading items with friends, visiting their islands, or just flexing your town on Reddit. It’s a slow game, but one that rewards daily play and long-term chill. If you’re on Switch, I recommend pairing it with a solid gaming monitor for the full farming experience.

Why Harvest Moon fans will enjoy it:

If you ever loved Harvest Moon for the sense of routine and community more than the actual farming, New Horizons is the perfect side-step. It’s laid-back, endlessly charming, and scratches that “live a quiet life in a small town” itch. Just with more hedgehog tailors and fewer cows.

4. Stardew Valley [Best Harvest Moon Game for Modern Perfection]

Our Score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Mobile Year of release 2016 Developer ConcernedApe Publisher ConcernedApe Average playtime 60-200+ hours Best for Total immersion Unique features Farming, romance, dungeons, festivals, mod support, multiplayer

Stardew Valley is what happens when one guy sits down and says, “I miss Harvest Moon, but I can make it better.” And somehow… he did. It’s got everything: crops, livestock, fishing, mining, romance, a haunted community center, and it’s even a good dungeon crawler. You can farm until your eyes blur, woo a partner, raise a kid, and still find time to fight slimes in the mines.

The pixel art style is charming without trying too hard, and the soundtrack is pure comfort. It’s endlessly replayable, partly because of the modding scene and partly because it just feels good to start fresh. It’s one of the best farming games out there for a reason.

Multiplayer was a huge addition. Now, you can drag your friends into your cabbage empire or force them to attend every egg festival. Your farm, your rules.

Why Harvest Moon fans will enjoy it:

This is the modern Harvest Moon video game you always wanted but never got. It keeps the spirit of the Harvest Moon series while expanding on everything – from character depth to gameplay variety. If you’ve ever dreamed of the perfect farming sim, Stardew Valley is probably already your favorite Harvest Moon game, even if it technically isn’t one.

5. Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Remake [Best Harvest Moon Game for Heartfelt Generational Growth]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2023 (remake of the 2003 Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life) Developer Marvelous Publisher XSEED Games Average playtime 40-80 hours Best for Fans of slow-life sims with emotional depth Unique features Aging NPCs, generational farming, full voice acting, more inclusive relationships

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life is a modern retelling of one of the most unique entries in the Harvest Moon series. It’s an amazing single-player game that holds up surprisingly well. The core loop is slower than what most fans are used to, but that’s part of the charm. You grow crops, raise animals, build relationships, and then… grow old. Everyone ages, your kid grows up, and your choices echo across decades.

The remake cleans things up, but it doesn’t overhaul everything. It adds quality-of-life tweaks, better pacing, same-sex relationships, and fully voiced cutscenes. The vibe is still soft, nostalgic, and a little bittersweet, just sharper around the edges.

It’s not about min-maxing your farm but about watching time pass and feeling like you actually lived a quiet, complete life.

Why Harvest Moon fans will enjoy it:

This one hits different. If you liked Harvest Moon for its cozy pacing and quiet routines, A Wonderful Life goes deeper. It’s slower, more reflective, and genuinely emotional in a way most farming sims avoid. Not for power gamers, but perfect for anyone who wants their Harvest Moon video game with some soul.

6. Harvest Moon: Magical Melody [Best Harvest Moon Game for Musical Farming Charm]

Our Score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms GameCube, Wii Year of release 2005 Developer Marvelous Publisher Natsume Average playtime 40-60 hours Best for Completionists and fans of variety Unique features Collectible musical notes, lots of marriage candidates, town development, mining, fishing

Magical Melody is the weird cousin in the Harvest Moon family – colorful, cheerful, and just a bit obsessed with collectible sidequests. You’re still farming, befriending villagers, and chasing love, but this time you’re also collecting magical notes by doing, well… everything. Milk a cow? That’s a note. Cook a dish? Another note. Fall into a river? You guessed it.

It’s bright, quirky, and has way more to do than most other Harvest Moon games. The character sprites are a little bobble-headed, but the game world is full of charm and little surprises. It also offers a rare option: you can choose to play as a male or female farmer, which was missing in earlier entries.

The Wii version removed the female character for no reason, so if you can, track down the GameCube original.

Why Harvest Moon fans will enjoy it:

If you love farming sims with layers of side goals and a strong sense of progress, Magical Melody is one of the most underrated in the Harvest Moon series. It’s got that old-school charm, plenty of farm animals, and just enough oddball mechanics to make it feel fresh. And hey, who doesn’t want to farm their way to a symphony?

7. Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life [Best Harvest Moon Game for Fans of Timeless Stories]

Our Score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms GameCube, PS2 Year of release 2003 Developer Marvelous Publisher Natsume Average playtime 40-80 hours Best for Long-haul players Unique features Aging characters, life stages, child development, slower pacing, emotional storytelling

The original A Wonderful Life was the black sheep of the Harvest Moon series when it launched – slower, introspective, and focused more on life than farming. You still plant crops and care for animals, but time actually moves forward. People age. You get married, have a kid, and watch that kid grow up. Then one day, you’re old too.

Farming takes a backseat to storytelling. The mechanics are stripped down (no shipping box, for example), but the emotional payoff is deeper than most Harvest Moon video games. It’s a quiet game about routine, relationships, and the passing of time.

The visuals pushed the GameCube pretty hard for a farm sim, and the soundtrack still hits that sweet nostalgic melancholy.

Why Harvest Moon fans will enjoy it:

This one’s for fans who want more than just farming. It’s about living a full digital life, with all the ups and downs. If you can handle the slow pacing and fewer mechanical systems, A Wonderful Life delivers one of the most unique, heartfelt experiences in the Harvest Moon lineup. Still one of my personal favorites.

8. Rune Factory 3 Special Remake [Best Harvest Moon Game for Fantasy Freedom]

Our Score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Switch Year of release 2023 (remake of the 2009 DS game) Developer Marvelous Publisher XSEED Games Average playtime 40-70 hours Best for RPG fans and romance hunters Unique features Real-time combat, dungeon crawling, monster taming, farming, transformation powers, Newlywed and Hell difficulty modes

Rune Factory 3 Special happens when you take a classic Harvest Moon video game, toss it into a JRPG blender, and add a sheep transformation mechanic. You play as Micah, a half-human, half-wooly amnesiac who can switch between forms, grow crops, slay monsters, and woo a surprisingly large number of eligible bachelorettes.

The remake smooths out the DS original with sharper visuals, better UI, and new post-marriage content through “Newlywed Mode.” Farming is still core to the loop, but combat and dungeon exploration are just as important. You can even tame monsters to help out on your farm or join you in battle.

It’s a cozy life sim, hack-and-slash, and a dating game wrapped into one, and somehow, it all clicks. But that’s just part of its chaotic charm.

Why Harvest Moon fans will enjoy it:

If regular Harvest Moon games ever felt too chill, Rune Factory 3 Special kicks it up a notch. You still get farming, relationships, and seasons, but now there’s swordplay, monsters, and a whole fantasy plot unfolding alongside your cabbage patch. It’s weird, fun, and endlessly replayable. It holds a special place among the Harvest Moon series spinoffs.

9. Harvest Moon: Save the Homeland [Best Harvest Moon Game for Thoughtful Storytelling]

Our Score 8.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS2, PSP, PS4 Year of release 2001 Developer Victor Interactive Software Publisher Natsume Average playtime 20-30 hours per story arc Best for Narrative-driven players Unique features Nine branching storylines, goal-based endings, emotional themes

Save the Homeland does things differently. There’s no getting married, no raising a kid, no dragging your farm through multiple in-game years. Instead, you’ve got one year to stop your hometown from being bulldozed and turned into a resort. No pressure.

It’s still a Harvest Moon game at its core (farming, animals, foraging, fishing), but everything’s wrapped around a set of storylines you unlock based on who you befriend and what choices you make. There are nine possible endings, and replaying to see them all is kind of the whole point.

The tone is a bit more serious, and the pacing is tighter than most Harvest Moon games. You’re not just vibing but trying to make a difference before time runs out.

Why Harvest Moon fans will enjoy it:

If you want your Harvest Moon experience with a little more purpose, Save the Homeland is worth revisiting. It trades long-term sandbox life for focused, replayable story arcs that actually hit emotionally. No marriage, no kids, no fluff, just a heartfelt race to save your town, one potato at a time.

10. Rune Factory 2 [Best Harvest Moon Game for Multi-Generational Magic]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms DS Year of release 2008 Developer Neverland Publishers Marvelous/Natsume Average playtime 40-70 hours Best for Long-haul players Unique features Two-generation gameplay, real-time combat, school system, farming, dungeon crawling

Rune Factory 2 starts out like your typical Harvest Moon offshoot: you show up in a new town, grow some crops, swing a sword, romance a local, and settle into a cozy routine. Then (twist) your character gets married, disappears (yep), and you take over as their kid.

That’s the big hook: two full generations of gameplay. The first half is all setup, building your farm, falling in love, and prepping the world. The second half shifts focus to exploration, dungeons, and saving the world. And yes, your child can date their classmates, so it’s a very anime kind of legacy.

The combat’s simple but satisfying, and the school system adds a nice twist to the usual village dynamics. It’s not as flashy or polished as later Rune Factory entries, but the generational system still stands out.

Why Harvest Moon fans will enjoy it:

If you ever wished your Harvest Moon farmer could pass the torch to a new generation, Rune Factory 2 delivers. It’s got the farming, the romance, the routine, and then flips it into an RPG about legacy and heroism. A great pick if you like your cabbages with a side of destiny.

11. My Time at Portia [Best Harvest Moon Game for Tinkerers and Builders]

Our Score 7.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, Mobile Year of release 2019 Developer Pathea Games Publisher Team17 Average playtime 60-100+ hours Best for Fans of crafting Unique features Workshop building, open-world exploration, relationship quests, post-apocalyptic setting, light combat

My Time at Portia asks: What if Harvest Moon took place 300 years after society collapsed, but everyone was still super chill about it? You’re not a farmer here, you’re a builder. Instead of tilling soil, you’re cranking out furnaces, assembling bridge parts, and managing a workshop full of whirring machines.

It’s crafting-heavy, and you’ll spend a lot of time gathering wood, mining for relics, and playing inventory Tetris to juggle 47 types of ore. But it’s satisfying. The town’s full of quirky characters, and there’s a full relationship system with gifting, cutscenes, and even marriage.

Visually, it’s bright and breezy, with that smooth pastel post-apocalypse aesthetic. Combat exists (it’s fine), but the real fun is in perfecting your workshop and expanding your place until it looks like a miniature factory empire. It’s one of the best Steam games out there if you like building, tinkering, and hoarding furniture.

Why Harvest Moon fans will enjoy it:

If farming’s never been your thing but you love the Harvest Moon vibe, Portia hits the sweet spot. It trades crops for blueprints and cows for welding torches, but the heart’s still there. Ideal for players who love building, crafting, and watching their hard work take shape.

12. Harvest Moon: Sunshine Islands [Best Harvest Moon Game for Tropical Farming Fun]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms DS Year of release 2009 Developer Marvelous Publisher Natsume Average playtime 40-70 hours Best for Island explorers and fans of marriage sims Unique features Island-raising mechanic, weather-based crop systems, 20+ marriage candidates

Sunshine Islands takes the Harvest Moon formula to the beach and adds a dash of ancient magic. The premise? A bunch of islands sank, and it’s your job to raise them back up by farming, mining, and giving people lots of pineapples. Because, of course, it is.

Farming here works on a grid with some weather depth. You’ll actually need to consider sun and rain points when planting crops. The touch screen tools work surprisingly well, and there’s a big focus on improving relationships with villagers. With over 20 marriage candidates, it’s basically a tropical dating sim with chores.

You can also raise animals, attend festivals, and slowly unlock more islands with different climates and resources. It’s cheerful, grindy, and it scratches the classic Harvest Moon itch without getting too complicated.

Why Harvest Moon fans will enjoy it:

If you’re craving a Harvest Moon game with beach vibes and a light twist on progression, Sunshine Islands is worth digging up. It keeps the core farming gameplay intact but spices things up with exploration, plenty of romance options, and an oddly satisfying goal: raising land out of the sea with vegetables.

13. Rune Factory 4 Special [Best Harvest Moon Game for Adventure and Love]

Our Score 7.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Year of release 2020 (remaster of the 2012 3DS game) Developer Neverland Publisher XSEED Games Average playtime 60-120+ hours Best for Romance and RPG fans Unique features Deep character interactions, real-time combat, monster taming, cooking, farming, post-marriage story arcs

Rune Factory 4 Special is a power fantasy for anyone who’s ever wanted to grow turnips, date twelve people at once, and then fight a sentient dragon. It’s the most polished Rune Factory game to date, which blends farming sim coziness with legit action-RPG depth.

You wake up with amnesia (classic), get mistaken for royalty, and immediately get handed a castle and a giant field. From there, it’s up to you: plant crops, tame monsters, explore dungeons, craft absurdly powerful weapons, or spend your days giving villagers baked yams until they fall in love with you.

The “Special” edition adds full voiceovers, a more balanced difficulty curve, and Another Episode story bits for post-marriage content. Because why stop at romance when you can also experience awkward in-laws?

Why Harvest Moon fans will enjoy it:

If you love Harvest Moon games but wish they had more swordplay, plot twists, and magic penguins, this one’s a no-brainer. It keeps all the farming and charm of a traditional Harvest Moon video game but drops it into a fantasy world bursting with personality. You’ll stay for the turnips, but you’ll fall for the chaos.

14. Harvest Moon: Friends of Mineral Town [Best Harvest Moon Game for Classic Handheld Memories]

Our Score 7.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms GBA Year of release 2003 Developer Marvelous Publisher Natsume Average playtime 40-70 hours Best for Handheld nostalgia Unique features Crop and animal care, mining, town events, multiple marriage candidates

Friends of Mineral Town was the Harvest Moon game that turned GBA players into full-blown virtual farmers. If you had a copy, odds are it lived in your cartridge slot for months. The setup is as classic as it gets: you inherit a farm, start planting crops, raise cows and chickens, woo someone from town, and build your little life one turnip at a time.

The pacing is tight, the loop is addictive, and the town is packed with memorable characters, from the grumpy old bartender to the mysterious harvest sprites. There’s fishing, mining, cooking, festivals, and just enough RNG to keep you save-cheesing for perfect weather.

It’s simple, but that’s the charm. Everything clicks into place, and before you know it, you’ve played through five in-game years and are debating whether to marry Ann or Karen.

Why Harvest Moon fans will enjoy it:

This is the Harvest Moon video game that defined the series for a generation. It’s pure, focused, and endlessly replayable. It delivers memorable farming gameplay, warm characters, and that perfect balance of work and routine. Still one of the most beloved Harvest Moon games ever released.

15. Harvest Moon: Winds of Anthos [Best Harvest Moon Game for Ambitious Farming Adventures]

Our Score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2023 Developer Appci Publisher Natsume Average playtime 30-60 hours Best for Fans of open-world farming Unique features Region-based farming, mount travel, five towns to explore, expanded customization

Winds of Anthos tries to take the Harvest Moon formula and blow it wide open. Instead of one cozy village, you’ve got five spread across a surprisingly big map. Each has its own climate, crops, and town dynamics. Your farm isn’t locked to a single square of land either; you can manage fields in different regions based on what you’re growing.

You’ll travel between towns on horseback (or ostrich, because why not), complete region-specific requests, and try to reconnect a world cut off by disaster. It’s a more ambitious setup than most Harvest Moon games, though it doesn’t always stick the landing with polish or depth.

Still, it’s colorful, packed with content, and feels like a real attempt to push the series forward instead of just retreading old ground.

Why Harvest Moon fans will enjoy it:

If you’ve played a dozen Harvest Moon games and want something that actually changes the formula, Winds of Anthos has ideas. It’s sprawling, experimental, and gives you more freedom than usual. Not perfect, but definitely one of the more interesting entries in the Harvest Moon series.

16. Littlewood [Best Harvest Moon Game for Peaceful After-The-Quest Living]

Our Score 6.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Switch Year of release 2020 Developer Sean Young Publisher SmashGames Average playtime 20-40 hours Best for Fans of relaxing town building Unique features Full town customization, no combat, friendship and romance system, resource gathering, pixel art charm

Littlewood flips the script – the final boss is already defeated, the world is saved, and your job now? Rebuild a peaceful town and try to remember who you are. It’s one of the most charming games like Stardew Valley with a dash of post-quest amnesia therapy.

There’s no combat here, just pure cozy vibes. You gather materials, farm, fish, cook, and design your village from the ground up. Want to move the inn three squares to the left and plant a tree behind it? Go for it. You can mess with every building, road, or piece of decoration.

I loved the quirky characters, funny writing, and the chill pacing. You’re not racing a clock, just vibing, unlocking new stuff, and figuring out which NPC you want to date based on their favorite smoothie.

Why Harvest Moon fans will enjoy it:

If you love Harvest Moon games for the peaceful routines and small-town charm, Littlewood feels like a warm bath in game form. There’s no pressure, no monsters, no disasters, just farming, decorating, and slowly building something meaningful. It’s the rare Harvest Moon-style game where the quiet moments are the whole point.

17. Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin [Best Harvest Moon Game for Action and Authenticity]

Our Score 6.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Switch Year of release 2020 Developer Edelweiss Publishers XSEEd Games/Marvelous Average playtime 30-50 hours Best for Fans of combat (and rice) Unique features Side-scrolling action, deep rice farming system, mythological Japanese setting, stat-based crop growth

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin is half gorgeous 2D combat, half shockingly deep rice farming sim. You play as Sakuna, a spoiled harvest goddess banished to a demon-infested island where your only way back into the celestial good books is growing the world’s most perfect rice. No pressure.

The farming side isn’t just “plant seed, water, harvest.” You’re tilling by hand, adjusting water levels, soaking and drying, and actually seeing stat boosts based on how well you manage each step. It’s one of the most realistic agricultural systems in any Harvest Moon-style game. It felt like real agronomists were consulted.

When you’re not neck-deep in mud, you’re flinging demons around in silky side-scrolling combat with combos, grapples, and upgrades. It’s a surprisingly solid RPG title.

Why Harvest Moon fans will enjoy it:

If you’ve ever wanted Harvest Moon to grow a spine and swing a scythe, Sakuna hits the mark. It blends action and farming without short-changing either side. Plus, it’s the only game where mastering traditional rice cultivation actually makes you stronger in battle. Weird combo, but it works brilliantly.

18. Rune Factory 5 [Best Harvest Moon game for RPG Fans with Green Thumbs]

Our Score 6.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Switch Year of release 2022 Developer HAKAMA Inc. Publishers XSEED Games/Marvelous Average playtime 50-100 hours Best for Fans of fantasy farming with combat Unique features Real-time battles, monster taming, same-sex marriage, skill grinding, multi-use farming tools

Rune Factory 5 is a great fantasy game that tries to bring the series into full 3D. It’s a little rough around the edges, but it still delivers that charming “farm by day, fight by night” loop that fans love. You’re the new peacekeeping ranger in a town that badly needs one, and it’s your job to farm, explore dungeons, and gently flirt with half the cast.

You can tame monsters to help on your farm, swing a broadsword in real-time combat, level up skills by doing just about anything (even sleeping), and eventually get married (regardless of gender). The farming is lighter than in traditional Harvest Moon games, but still satisfying once you start upgrading tools and automating systems.

Performance on Switch was rocky at launch, but later patches and the PC version helped smooth things out. It’s not the most polished Rune Factory game, but you have to appreciate the sheer scale.

Why Harvest Moon fans will enjoy it:

If you love Harvest Moon but wish it had more swordplay, skill trees, and relationship chaos, Rune Factory 5 delivers. It’s a little janky at times, but there’s a lot to love, especially if you’re the type who enjoys slaying orcs, growing turnips, and deciding who to marry, all before lunch.

19. Farm Together [Best Harvest Moon Game for Cooperative Growers]

Our Score 6.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Year of release 2018 Developer Milkstone Studios Publisher Milkstone Studios Average playtime 30-100+ hours Best for Casual multiplayer farming Unique features Real-time crop growth, seamless co-op, full farm customization, no pressure gameplay

Farm Together is an excellent co-op game that strips farming down to its most relaxed, multiplayer-friendly form. It’s all about planting, decorating, and watching your farm evolve. There’s zero stress, no combat, and basically no way to lose. Just pure, cooperative productivity.

Crops grow in real time, even when you’re not playing, so you’ll come back to pumpkins and profits. You can customize your entire farm layout, from roads to orchards to fish ponds, and let friends drop in without wrecking your hard work (thanks, guest permissions).

It’s got that addictive “just one more harvest” loop, but without the burnout. Want to spend an hour making flowerbeds and placing fences? Go for it. Want to grind out cash with 50 eggplants and an industrial fish tank? That works too.

Why Harvest Moon fans will enjoy it:

If you love the chill side of Harvest Moon games, Farm Together is a no-brainer. You’ll be planting, decorating, and building a life at your own pace. It ditches the story and marriage stuff and goes all-in on satisfying co-op farming. It’s like digital gardening with your friends, minus the back pain.

20. Graveyard Keeper [Best Harvest Moon Game for Morbidly Fun Multitasking]

Our Score 6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Mobile Year of release 2018 Developer Lazy Bear Games Publisher tinyBuild Average playtime 40-100+ hours Best for Fans of dark humor and deep crafting Unique features Corpse management, graveyard upgrades, medieval church economy, alchemy, farming, dungeon crawling

Graveyard Keeper feels like a Harvest Moon game that took a wrong turn into a medieval cemetery and decided to stay. You’re the new keeper of a rundown graveyard, and instead of tending turnips, you’re… processing bodies.

But don’t worry, there’s still farming, relationship-building, crafting, and dungeon-diving. You just also have to deal with things like autopsy quality, corpse decay, and the ethics of selling questionable meat to the tavern.

It’s morbid, yes, but also clever and loaded with systems. Farming is just one part of your new weird life. You’ll also be preaching sermons, managing a growing church, creating alchemical potions, and figuring out why you were dragged into this purgatory to begin with.

It’s not as warm and fuzzy as classic Harvest Moon, but if you like your routine with a side of existential dread, it hits the spot.

Why Harvest Moon fans will enjoy it:

It’s got all the usual Harvest Moon video game beats like crops, schedules, crafting, and romance, but wrapped in a hilariously grim package. If you’ve ever thought, “This would be better with more corpses,” Graveyard Keeper is your oddly specific dream come true.

FAQs

What is the best Harvest Moon Game?

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town takes the crown. It’s a polished remake of the original handheld classic with updated graphics, refined mechanics, and the same addictive loop. If you’re after cozy farming with tons of charm, this is the Harvest Moon game that hits just right.

What is the best-selling Harvest Moon Game?

Historically, Harvest Moon: Back to Nature and A Wonderful Life led the sales charts, but Stardew Valley blew past them all. While it’s technically a spiritual successor, it scratches the same itch. For official Harvest Moon series sales, A Wonderful Life holds the crown.

What is the best old Harvest Moon game?

The original Friends of Mineral Town on GBA still holds up beautifully. It’s tightly designed, easy to pick up, and full of heart. It’s the Harvest Moon experience in its purest, most nostalgic form. And yes, reload farming for rain still counts as a strategy.

Is Harvest Moon hard to learn?

Not at all. Most Harvest Moon games ease you in with simple farming tasks and friendly NPCs. Games like Friends of Mineral Town or Pioneers of Olive Town are perfect for newcomers. Just plant crops, pet animals, and don’t forget your watering can. The charm does the rest.