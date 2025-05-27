15 Best Games on Steam You Can’t Miss in 2025

When it comes to the best games on Steam, the selection seems endless – and that’s part of the fun. Steam has long stopped being just a platform for launching games. It’s a whole world, where hidden gems from indie developers sit alongside big AAA games.

Among these best games on Steam, it’s easy to get lost, especially if you’re looking for something worthwhile but aren’t exactly sure what you’re after.

The best way to find something interesting and save time is to check out the list of best Steam games we’ve put together for you today.

These aren’t random titles; these are games that truly stand out. Whether you’re a fan of action-adventure, RPGs, or co-op battles, you’ll find options here that you’ll want to add to your library.

Our Top Picks for Steam Games

When it comes to the truly best Steam games, the first thing that comes to mind is those games that leave a lasting impression after you finish them. These are expansive RPGs, thrilling action-adventures, heartfelt life stories, or free-to-play hits where you can easily rack up hundreds of hours.

Baldur’s Gate 3 (2023) – A deep RPG with elements of Dungeons & Dragons, where every choice affects the story and the world. Portal 2 (2011) – A puzzle game with a unique portal mechanic, great humor, and an engaging co-op mode. Elden Ring (2022) – An open world from FromSoftware, featuring brutal combat, tough bosses, and hidden secrets. Red Dead Redemption 2 (2018) – An epic open-world adventure with lively characters, a captivating story, and realistic graphics. At first, it may seem a bit slow, but trust me – you’ll definitely finish it. Vampire Survivors (2021) – A simple yet addictive action game with hordes of enemies, lots of upgrades, and low system requirements.

Looking for even more interesting games? Keep reading, below we’ll tell you more not only about these titles but also about other top projects on Steam that definitely deserve your attention.

15 Best Games on Steam That Absolutely Deserve Your Time

When it comes to the best games on Steam, I often find it hard to pick just a few titles. There’s such a huge selection of games in this universe that anyone can find something they enjoy.

From deep role-playing games where every dialogue matters, to crazy co-op titles that you can play with friends in the evening. In the list below, I’ve included titles that truly showcase everything Steam has to offer.

Playing each of these games is a true joy, and you can’t just pass them by.

1. Baldur’s Gate 3 [Best RPG Game]

Platforms PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, GeForce Now, Windows, Mac OS Year of release 2023 Developer Larian Studios Total Steam Achievements 54

Baldur’s Gate 3 is what I’d call a true masterpiece of role-playing games with a deeply thought-out world. Every decision you make here matters. Every battle isn’t just a mindless use of weapons and magic. A tactical approach is absolutely essential – otherwise, you simply won’t get any further.

I’d recommend this game to anyone who enjoys making choices and is looking for vivid characters. If you’ve already had the chance to experience the game, be sure to check out the ranking of best games like Baldur’s Gate 3 to find something else interesting for yourself.

2. Portal 2 [Best Puzzle Game in Gaming History]

Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 3, macOS, Xbox 360, Windows, Linux, GeForce Now, Mac OS Year of release 2011 Developer Valve Software Total Steam Achievements 51

What you’re looking at isn’t just a puzzle – it’s an entire tangled world waiting to be unraveled. And also, meet GLaDOS – a genetic lifeform that, over the course of the story, will try to get rid of you in various ways.

It’s the perfect mix of battle and puzzle, and it’s hard to pull yourself away until the final credits. The game has won over 70 awards in the gaming industry for its music and story. And there’s also co-op – grab your portal guns with a friend and dive into solving puzzles together.

3. Elden Ring [Best Action RPG game]

Platforms PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows Year of release 2022 Developer FromSoftware Total Steam Achievements 42

Elden Ring has rightfully earned its spot in the rankings of top RPG games among players. It’s a grand open world where every move you make can lead to an epic battle.

The game will appeal to those who enjoy a variety of gameplay mechanics – fighting, character development, exploration of new areas, and atmospheric boss battles. If you like adding challenges to your life, Elden Ring was definitely made for you.

4. Red Dead Redemption 2 [Best Open-World Adventure Game]

Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, Windows Year of release 2018 Developer Rockstar Games Total Steam Achievements 51

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a game I’d place among the best open world games. It realistically recreates the atmosphere of the Wild West. It’s a massive territory filled with unique characters, stories, and opportunities for exploration.

The missions are quite varied – from intense shootouts to peaceful strolls through majestic American landscapes, and even wild animal hunting. Small spoiler – the game takes time to accelerate, giving you more space to explore the world. But I recommend pushing through a little further – trust me, Red Dead Redemption 2 will definitely end up on your list of favorite games.

5. Vampire Survivors [Best Indie Survival Game]

Platforms PC, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2021 Developer Poncle Total Steam Achievements 228

One of the most exciting indie projects among the great roguelike games, offering a unique survival experience in a world full of vampires. The gameplay mechanics are quite simple, but the process is captivating.

After each round, you’ll want to start another. I also enjoyed the retro-style graphics. Each run is a new story, perfect for challenge enthusiasts. Just try it, and you won’t be able to stop.

6. Stardew Valley [Best Farming Simulation]

Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2016 Developer ConcernedApe Total Steam Achievements 49

If you’re tired of action and just want to spend some quiet time completing various quests, check out Stardew Valley. Here, you can build your own farm, make friends with neighbors, explore mysterious caves, and much more.

Every player will find something they love. I enjoy the game for its simple graphics, but it’s still bright and cozy. I would recommend it to anyone looking for simple tranquility in their everyday life.

7. Hollow Knight [Best Metroidvania Game]

Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2017 Developer Team Cherry Total Steam Achievements 63

If you’re a fan of the top metroidvania games, you simply can’t miss Hollow Knight. The world is beautiful, boundless, but every corner hides unique enemies and puzzles. Exploration starts literally within minutes after launching the game.

Fight your way through dangerous dungeons, battle powerful enemies, and gradually unravel the mysteries of the abandoned kingdom. The game will appeal to exploration enthusiasts and those who believe that games are not just about entertainment, but about a deep story filled with meaning and emotions.

8. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [Best Action RPG of All Time]

Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2015 Developer CD Projekt Red Total Steam Achievements 78

One of the top RPGs, with an excellent atmosphere, story, and character development. It’s one of the best adaptations of books into the world of video games. You take on the role of Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter.

He embarks on a journey through a vast world full of not only story missions but also side quests. And of course, there are enemies everywhere. If you enjoy thrilling RPG games, The Witcher 3 cannot disappoint.

9. Cyberpunk 2077 [Best Open-World Game in a Futuristic Setting]

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2020 Developer CD Projekt Red Total Steam Achievements 57

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most ambitious and unique RPGs that deserves your attention. Welcome to Night City – a city where you’ll encounter intricate storylines, complex characters, and a wide range of decisions that will impact your gameplay. And of course, there’s Keanu Reeves, who inspired one of the key characters.

At launch, the game was quite buggy, but thanks to constant updates, the developer has achieved an incredible result. Keep in mind that the latest patch releases are not available on the PS4. However, there’s no such issue on next-gen consoles, and the game can also confidently be included in the list of the best Steam Deck games.

10. Doom Eternal [Best Hardcore Action Shooter]

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2020 Developer id Software Total Steam Achievements 50

Great game for fans of dynamic shooters. If you enjoy intense battles and powerful weapons, the game is definitely worth your money. You once again take on the role of Doomguy, just like in the original series, and fight against an army of demons.

The character has enough weapons and abilities to choose a playstyle that suits you. Plus, every battle here tests your nerves to the limit.

11. Half-Life: Alyx [Best VR Game]

Platforms PC (VR) Year of release 2020 Developer Valve Total Steam Achievements 42

This is a vibrant return to the world of Half-Life, but in an absolutely new format. If you’re a lucky owner of a virtual reality headset, you definitely need to download this game.

Unlike the original series, here you control Alyx Vance, who must destroy alien invaders and save the world from a looming threat. The visual effects, sound design, and interaction with the environment are top-notch.

12. Divinity: Original Sin 2 [Best RPG with Strategy Elements]

Platforms Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, macOS, Nintendo Switch, iOS, iPadOS Year of release 2018 Developer Larian Studios Total Steam Achievements 97

This game rightfully holds the title of one of the best RPGs of all time. A vast world filled with quests and a well-thought-out combat system. It hooks you from the first moment. The battles here are tactical – you can’t just swing your weapon around.

It’s important to use the hero’s unique abilities to defeat enemies. Another plus of the game is the cooperative mode for playing with friends.

13. Hades [Best Roguelike Game]

Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2019 Developer Supergiant Games Total Steam Achievements 49

Hades is another top-tier roguelike game that stands out with its unique dynamic combat system and captivating storyline. Here, you play as Zagreus, the son of Hades, who is trying to escape the Underworld.

Along the way, he fights numerous enemies, gaining new abilities and skills. The combat is artistic here – it gives vibes of an astounding beat-em-up game. The game features interesting characters, each with their own backstory. If you value replayability in games, this is the one for you.

14. Dead by Daylight [Best Multiplayer Horror Game]

Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2016 Developer Behaviour Interactive Total Steam Achievements 276

Dead by Daylight will appeal to fans of multiplayer games where battles are filled with horror elements. Players can choose from several maps, where four players face off against a fifth player who takes on the role of the killer.

Every match is an intense fight, where success depends on teamwork. The game constantly holds new events, which is why it maintains its relevance, even though it was released back in 2016.

15. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim [Best Fantasy RPG]

Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2011 Developer Bethesda Game Studios Total Steam Achievements 75

One of the best RPG games of all time, with excellent graphics (considering the release date in 2011), a meticulously thought-out storyline, and plenty of side quests. Take on the role of the Dragonborn, a Dovahkiin, who must free the world from enormous monsters.

The game is famous for its vast world, from endless forests to dark dungeons filled with dangers. The game includes special talents for characters, which you will develop as you progress through the story and complete side quests.

FAQs

What is the best Steam game to buy?

That’s a tough question because every player has their own tastes. Personally, I would say that Baldur’s Gate 3 is in a league of its own. It has a deep story, a great choice system, well-developed characters, and tons of ways to play the game.

If you’d like to explore a huge and immersive world, I’d recommend playing Red Dead Redemption 2.

How to share games on Steam?

Steam allows you to share your library through the Family Library Sharing feature. This lets you provide access to your library with family members or friends who live in the same region of the world.

It’s all secure, as you get to choose which games on your account they’ll have access to.

How to play Steam games on your phone?

You can play games from your phone through the Steam Link app. A stable internet connection is important, as the game is streamed via cloud technology. I recommend using a gamepad, as it will make the experience much more satisfying.