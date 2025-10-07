20 Best Video Game Halloween Costumes 2025 | Eneba Hub

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

If you’re looking for the best video game Halloween costumes to truly stand out, you’ve come to the right place.

Every year, I dig through fan favorites, new releases, and cosplay forums to find outfits worth showing off. Some are ready-to-buy outfits that look amazing straight out of the box, while others inspire detailed cosplay builds if you love crafting.

Go solo, plan a family theme, or pull off a full squad look with friends. In this guide, you’ve got something great for you. Let’s check out the 20 best costumes for gamers who want to make Halloween unforgettable.

Our Top Picks for Video Game Halloween Costumes

When I look for the best video game costumes each year, a few instantly stand out. They’re fun to wear, easy to recognize, and make any Halloween costume feel like an event.

Here are my top three picks if you want to skip the search and go straight to the good stuff:

Fortnite Peely Bone Costume – A hilarious yet spooky skeletal banana that’s instantly recognizable and perfect for a lighthearted but creepy Halloween look. Among Us Inflatable Costume – Inflates in seconds and grabs attention, which also makes it great for groups or anyone who wants a clever, no-DIY outfit. Minecraft Ender Dragon Costume – A dramatic winged look for players who want a big, impressive costume inspired by a famous character.

Pretty solid lineup, right? And this is just the start, keep scrolling to see the full breakdown of all 20 video game Halloween costumes, complete with specs, pros and cons, and why each one earns a spot on this list.

20 Best Video Game Halloween Costumes to Try in 2025 — Epic Picks

Get ready to dive into some truly fun costume ideas inspired by your favorite video games and characters. I’ve rounded up 20 video game Halloween costumes that range from easy, casual looks to full-on cosplay builds.

1. Fortnite Peely Bone Costume [The Exclusive Seasonal Flex]

If you want a video game costume that instantly gets a laugh and still fits the spooky season, the Fortnite Peely Bone Costume is a nice choice. This fan-favorite turns the well-known banana mascot into a half-skeletal, half-cartoon oddity. The bones glow white against the yellow skin, so even in dim light, the look pops. Perfect for parties, trick-or-treating with kids, or casual cosplay nights with friends.

Why we chose it Peely Bone nails the mix of comedy and Halloween spook. It’s easy to wear straight out of the bag, and lets Fortnite fans show off a rare, themed skin in real life.

I like how the suit blends Fortnite’s playful art style with a creepy Halloween vibe. It’s a clever twist on one of the game’s most recognizable characters. Throw on some simple accessories like gloves or boots, and you’re ready to party without any crafting stress.



Pros Cons ✅ Instantly recognizable Fortnite skin with a spooky twist



✅ Funny but still fits Halloween vibes



✅ Comfortable jumpsuit easy to move in



✅ Quick to set up, no sewing or DIY needed



✅ Great for video game costume ideas that stand out ❌ One-piece suit can feel warm indoors, but it’s lightweight enough for outdoor trick-or-treating.

My Verdict: The Fortnite Peely Bone Costume delivers big laughs and Halloween chills without effort. If you love video game costumes that combine humor and fright, this is one of the best options you can pick up. And if you’re into Fortnite cosmetics, you might also like exploring some of the (best halloween skins) best/most/etc halloween skins – not live yet to match your in-game style with your real-world look.

2. Among Us Inflatable Costume [Viral Fun and Instant Recognition]

If you’re looking for a video game costume that everyone will recognize the second you walk in, the Among Us Inflatable Costume is basically an instant hit. It’s a full-body jumpsuit with a bright color shell and a shiny visor front that mimics the in-game crewmate.

The built-in fan quietly keeps it inflated, so the suit stays round and cartoonish for hours (no constant refilling needed).

Why we chose it This inflatable crewmate nails what a group Halloween costume should be: easy to set up, super recognizable, and perfect for cosplay lovers who don’t want to spend hours sewing. It also works for solo wear if you just want that instant laugh factor.

It channels one of the most favorite video game characters from the past few years and turns it into a hilarious real-life look. Great for kids or adults who want a quick group theme: everyone picks a color, and suddenly you’ve recreated one of the most well-known social deduction games ever. And you can add a simple mask or gloves if you want a little extra detail.



Pros Cons ✅ Inflates fast and stays round for hours



✅ One of the best video game costumes for groups, the more friends join in, the bigger the impact



✅ Comfortable jumpsuit for kids or adults



✅ Zero DIY required, wear and go



✅ Bright colors make it highly visible at parties ❌ Bulky indoors, but surprisingly lightweight and easy to walk in.

My Verdict: The Among Us Inflatable Costume is an easy, high-impact option for gamers who love a standout look but don’t want to DIY. It’s one of the best video game costumes for groups or anyone who wants to bring this viral game to life on Halloween night.

3. Minecraft Ender Dragon Costume [The Epic, Rare Boss Statement]

Sometimes you don’t want to be just another blocky adventurer, and you want to show up as the ultimate boss. The Minecraft Ender Dragon Costume lets you step straight out of the game as its most fearsome creature.

It’s a full-body jumpsuit with dark, pixelated scales, wide wings, and a sculpted headpiece with glowing purple eyes that echo the dragon’s menacing look in the End dimension. The tail and angular design stay true to Minecraft’s cube style, but the black-and-purple palette gives it a slightly gothic, spooky edge perfect for Halloween.



Why we chose it Becoming the Ender Dragon means owning the room. This suit turns a simple block character into a massive, show-stopping presence. It’s simple enough for cosplay beginners but bold enough for seasoned crafters who want an instantly recognizable centerpiece.

It’s ideal for those who want a bold, unforgettable costume that turns heads and makes a dramatic entrance without needing hours of crafting.

Pros Cons ✅ Iconic boss from one of the most favorite video games ever



✅ Dark, spooky design fits Halloween perfectly



✅ Comfortable jumpsuit with built-in tail and headpiece



✅ Easy way to pull off a dramatic look without DIY



✅ Great video game costume ideas for players wanting something rare ❌ Wingspan can feel big in tight spaces, but it’s lightweight and folds easily for storage.

My Verdict: Wearing the Minecraft Ender Dragon Costume is a power move. You’re the boss. It’s one of the boldest video game costumes for Halloween and a fantastic pick for anyone wanting an impressive, dramatic entrance.

4. Halo Infinite Master Chief Costume [The Definitive Green Power Fantasy]

Slip into the suit and you instantly get the Spartan look. The Halo Infinite Master Chief Costume comes with a muscular green jumpsuit printed with detailed sci-fi armor, plus a shiny gold visor helmet that nails the Spartan look.

It’s not built for horror, but the imposing futuristic soldier vibe works perfectly for Halloween nights when you want to look powerful and a little mysterious.



Why we chose it Master Chief remains one of the most recognizable characters in gaming. This suit lets you cosplay a beloved sci-fi icon with minimal prep, which makes it great for cosplay beginners who still want an epic, heroic presence.

I like how the deep blue-green armor detailing and the padded chest create that iconic space-marine silhouette without needing heavy foam or hours of crafting.

Pros Cons ✅ Highly detailed armor print with built-in muscle padding



✅ Includes iconic gold-visor helmet for instant recognition



✅ Comfortable jumpsuit that’s easy to wear for hours



✅ Great for group video game costumes with other Spartans



✅ Ideal inspiration for anyone who loves military sci-fi looks ❌ Helmet has limited side vision, but it’s lightweight and breathable enough for parties.

My Verdict: The Halo Infinite Master Chief Costume brings the power fantasy to life with its detailed armor and iconic visor. It’s one of the strongest video game costumes for gamers who want to feel heroic on Halloween night.

5. Legend Of Zelda Link Costume [The Timeless Heroic Legacy]

If you’ve dreamed of saving Hyrule, this costume makes it real. The Legend Of Zelda Men Costume includes Link’s signature green tunic, long cape-like hood, classic belt, and matching boot covers.

It instantly transforms you into one of the most beloved video game characters ever. And the earthy tones and medieval fantasy style give it a nostalgic, adventurous vibe that works beautifully as a Halloween costume or for casual cosplay events.

Why we chose it Link is a legend in gaming history. This costume nails the recognizable silhouette and makes it a perfect pick for both longtime fans and newcomers wanting a classic fantasy hero vibe.

With just a few key pieces (the tunic, the pointed hat, and some simple props), it completely sells the hero look without needing advanced sewing skills.



Pros Cons ✅ Instantly recognizable look with tunic and hat



✅ Includes belt and boot covers for a complete outfit



✅ Easy to upgrade with a prop sword or wig for authenticity



✅ Comfortable fit for adults at parties or conventions



✅ Great option for nostalgic video game costumes ❌ Tunic fabric is lightweight, but adding layers or a jacket makes it warmer and more premium.

My Verdict: The Legend Of Zelda Men Costume is a nostalgic win. Easy to wear, instantly iconic, and perfect for anyone wanting to channel Link’s adventurous spirit this Halloween.

If you’d rather get laughs than screams, the Plants Vs Zombies Zombie Halloween Costume nails that goofy-but-spooky balance. This video game costume features a printed jacket, oversized headpiece with cartoon eyes, and jagged trousers that look ripped from the lawn defense game.

It keeps the vibe lighthearted while still fitting the Halloween theme. Great if you want something a bit creepy but safe for kids.

Why we chose it The PVZ zombie is instantly recognizable and easy to wear. It’s perfect for anyone who wants a simple, comfortable look that still says “gamer” without needing crafting skills.

The costume captures the series’s funny art style while hinting at classic zombie folklore, a perfect inspiration for families or groups planning matching costumes.



Pros Cons ✅ Iconic character from a beloved tower-defense video game



✅ Lighthearted design that’s safe for kids



✅ Comes with printed jacket and ripped-look trousers



✅ Great option for group video game costumes



✅ Simple, ready-to-wear outfit, no DIY needed ❌ Headpiece can feel a bit large, but it’s soft and lightweight enough for parties and outdoor trick-or-treating.

My Verdict: The Plants Vs Zombies Zombie Halloween Costume is a smart pick for gamers who want something funny, family-friendly, and instantly recognizable. It’s an easy purchase that still stands out at any Halloween event.

7. Apex Legends Octane Costume [The High-Velocity Thrill Seeker]

If you want a video game costume that screams energy and style, the Apex Legends Octane Costume channels the adrenaline junkie himself with a padded muscle jumpsuit, tactical gloves, and a detailed mask with Octane’s signature green tubes.

The look mixes streetwear vibes (think sleeveless jacket, cargo-like trousers, and bold neon) with a post-apocalyptic edge that fits Halloween perfectly.



Why we chose it Octane is one of those characters who’s instantly cool and recognizable. This suit makes it easy to cosplay his wild style without building gadgets or painting armor yourself.

This design feels modern and sporty while still being unmistakably from the Apex Legends world. Perfect inspiration for players who want to look fast and fearless.



Pros Cons ✅ Instantly recognizable speedster from the Apex Legends world



✅ Includes padded jumpsuit, tactical gloves, and detailed mask



✅ Bright details and jacket add a sporty vibe



✅ Comfortable for cosplay and Halloween parties



✅ Great video game costume ideas for players who want to stand out ❌ Mask can limit vision slightly, but it’s lightweight and breathable, so you can still move easily.

My Verdict: If you want a Halloween outfit that’s fast, flashy, and full of character, the Apex Legends Octane Costume is perfect for you. It’s an easy way to bring a fan-favorite legend to life without heavy crafting or complex builds.

Sometimes you just want a video game costume that’s cute, cozy, and gets everyone smiling, and that’s where the Kirby Costume comes in. This soft pink jumpsuit has Kirby’s round face printed on the hood, plus stubby arms and feet that keep the look playful.

It’s not scary, but its bright color and big, cheerful eyes make it a perfect contrast at any Halloween party filled with dark monsters.

Why we chose it Kirby works for any age and vibe. It’s also one of the simplest video game costumes to pull off without worrying about props or makeup.

It’s basically a wearable pajama: easy to move in, comfy for long nights, and simple to layer with shoes or gloves if you’re heading outside.

Pros Cons ✅ Ultra-comfortable pink jumpsuit with character hood



✅ Universally recognizable and family-friendly



✅ Easy to style with shoes or simple props



✅ Works for quick cosplay or lazy costumes



✅ Great pick for players who want something light and cheerful ❌ Warm for outdoor events, but the soft fabric makes it perfect for chilly indoor parties.

My Verdict: Perfect if you’re after comfort over complexity. The Kirby Costume keeps you warm, cute, and unmistakably gaming while everyone else wrestles with armor and props.

9. Yoshi Costume [The Iconic, Delightful Companion]

If you want something bright and nostalgic, the Yoshi Costume turns you into Mario’s loyal sidekick with a full green body suit, dinosaur tail, and a rounded hood with Yoshi’s big eyes and friendly smile.

Why we chose it Yoshi is one of those timeless characters everyone recognizes. This outfit makes group video game costumes easy, but it’s also a hit for solo players wanting a nostalgic, colorful look.

Its bold colors instantly pop, especially if you’re joining friends dressed as Super Mario Bros characters or even a princess Peach.



Pros Cons ✅ Bright green design with cute dinosaur tail and hood



✅ Perfect match for Super Mario Bros group themes



✅ Comfortable and easy to slip on for parties



✅ Great for nostalgic gamers and family costumes



✅ Works for both kids and adults ❌ Tail can bump into chairs in tight spots, but it’s soft enough not to get in the way.

My Verdict: The Yoshi Costume is an easy purchase if you’re looking to add some Nintendo charm to Halloween: colorful, nostalgic, and perfect for pairing with other Super Mario Bros characters.

10. Minecraft Costume Zombie Pigman [The Nether-Themed Deep Cut]

If you’re bored with the same Creeper and Steve looks, the Minecraft Zombie Pigman Costume is a cool deep cut. It’s a blocky jumpsuit patterned with pink flesh, bone, and gold armor pieces, plus a matching headpiece shaped just like the mob’s pixelated skull.

The design hits that sweet spot between spooky and Minecraft-cute, perfect for Halloween when you want to nod to the game’s creepier side without going full horror.

Why we chose it Zombie Pigman is a featured mob from the Nether that only true Minecraft players appreciate. This outfit is great for those who want a familiar yet less obvious pick for video game costumes.

It’s instantly recognizable to players but feels unique at parties. A good way to stand out among the more common costumes while still keeping it family-friendly.



Pros Cons ✅ Distinct pixel-style print with undead details



✅ Includes full headpiece for an authentic look



✅ Recognizable to any Minecraft player but not overused



✅ Easy to pair with simple shoes or toy swords



✅ Great for dedicated gamers wanting something unique ❌ Boxy shape can feel stiff when sitting, but the lightweight fabric keeps it comfy for trick-or-treating.

My Verdict: The Zombie Pigman Costume hits that perfect niche: creepy, game-accurate, and way less common than a Creeper or Steve. True Minecraft players will instantly nod at.

11. Minecraft Warden Costume [The Terrifying, New Mob Threat]

The Minecraft Warden Costume turns you into one of the game’s scariest new mobs: a towering, blind beast with glowing blue chest ribs and massive horns.

This jumpsuit includes a padded torso and a detailed mask that nails the eerie look, while the deep navy and blue accents glow under certain lights for extra effect.

It’s easily one of the most dramatic video game costume ideas for players who want to embrace the creep factor.

Why we chose it The Warden is Minecraft’s latest terrifying boss: huge, intimidating, and instantly recognizable to anyone who’s explored the Deep Dark. This costume gives you that menacing vibe without complicated DIY builds.

It’s perfect for older kids or adults who love the thrill of newer updates and want to show off that they keep up with Minecraft’s evolving world.

Pros Cons ✅ Imposing new mob look with glowing blue details



✅ Includes a dramatic horned mask



✅ Works for both kids and adults who love Minecraft lore



✅ Great for scary Halloween costumes without going gory



✅ A strong featured pick for players who want the latest update’s boss ❌ Bulkier than simpler suits, but the padded design makes it surprisingly comfortable to wear all night.

My Verdict: The Warden Costume gives you that towering, fearsome look with zero crafting needed. It’s a bold pick for Halloween night. And after the party, you can keep the spooky vibes alive by diving into some of the best horror games for a chilling evening in.

12. Plants vs Zombies Peashooter Costume [The Adorable, Functional Group Prop]

Switch sides for once. This Plants vs Zombies Peashooter Costume puts you on team Plants, complete with a bright green hat shaped like the peashooter’s bulb, a leafy collar, and a simple tunic-style body.

It’s playful and instantly says “PvZ” without needing fake blood or heavy makeup.

Why we chose it The Peashooter is one of the most favorite video game characters from Plants vs Zombies. This costume lets you stand out from the usual spooky looks while keeping things light and creative.

It works for coordinated groups: one friend can be a zombie, another a sunflower, and suddenly you’ve got a full themed squad. Super practical if you’re hunting for stores that carry group-friendly costumes without breaking the bank.



Pros Cons ✅ Bright green design with an easy slip-on body



✅ Leafy collar and bulb-shaped hat capture the character perfectly



✅ Great for team or family costumes



✅ Lightweight and comfy for long walks



✅ Budget-friendly and easy to find in popular stores ❌ Simpler design than armor-heavy suits, but its comfort and group potential make it worth it.

My Verdict: Perfect for players who want to flip the usual zombie narrative, the Peashooter Costume is easy to wear, team-friendly, and lets you bring a Plants vs Zombies twist to Halloween night.

13. Legend of Zelda Breath of The Wild Adult Costume [The Ultimate Modern Heroine Cosplay]

Channel Hyrule’s princess with this beautifully detailed Breath of the Wild Women Costume. It comes with the dress-like tunic, patterned skirt, fitted leggings, and even a built-in belt to mimic Zelda’s Champion look.

Why we chose it This BOTW princess look is ideal for women who want accuracy without spending months sewing. The included wig option saves crafting time while still giving an authentic vibe.

The blue and gold palette feels royal but adventurous, perfect if you’re heading to a party or cosplay event. It works for gamers who want to embody strength and elegance at the same time.

Pros Cons ✅ Detailed dress and skirt inspired by Zelda’s Champion’s Tunic



✅ Royal blue and gold finish feels premium



✅ Optional wig completes the transformation



✅ Great choice for women who love accurate cosplay (closely follows the game’s design for a screen-accurate look without extra crafting)



✅ Easy to accessorize with small props or jewelry, such as a Sheikah Slate or Hylian necklace. ❌ Some layers can feel warm indoors, but the breathable fabric helps during long events.

My Verdict: If you’ve dreamed of stepping into Hyrule, this Breath of the Wild Zelda Costume gives you the ability to feel heroic and regal without DIY stress. Just unpack, adjust, and you’re ready to save the kingdom.

14. Minecraft Classic Skeleton Costume [The Essential Blocky Spook]

Sometimes simple is perfect. The Minecraft Classic Skeleton Costume uses a black jumpsuit printed with pixel-style white bones, plus a blocky square mask that slips on easily. It’s minimal but effective. Everyone who’s mined through the game’s caves knows this mob.

Why we chose it The Skeleton is one of the earliest mobs players meet, a design unchanged for years. This costume keeps that nostalgia alive while staying super easy to throw on.

It nails a spooky vibe without needing fake gore. If you want something quick to wear but still true to Minecraft’s site-inspired look, this is a no-stress pick that works for both kids and adults.

Pros Cons ✅ Classic black-and-white blocky skeleton print



✅ Lightweight mask fits over regular clothes



✅ Perfect for kids and adults wanting simple, spooky style



✅ Budget-friendly compared to elaborate armor builds



✅ Great way to join group Minecraft costumes without prep ❌ Very minimal compared to more detailed suits, but its simplicity makes it a stress-free win for last-minute dressing.

My Verdict: Minimal effort, maximum recognition. The Minecraft Skeleton Costume is a great pick if you just want to jump into the game’s vibe quickly and keep things comfortable all night.

15. Deadpool Costume [The Fourth-Wall Breaking Anti-Hero]

If you’d rather crack jokes than scare, the Deadpool Costume is unbeatable. It features the red-and-black full-body suit with padded muscles, a matching mask, and spots for easy movement. There’s even room for extra props like toy katanas or a bow strapped on the back.



Why we chose it Deadpool works perfectly for gamers who love breaking the fourth wall. This suit feels great for cosplay, comic events, or even watching a movie marathon before heading to a party.

It fits action-game lovers but also anyone who’s into Marvel movies. You can improvise quips, mess with the crowd, and instantly feel like the Merc with a Mouth.



Pros Cons ✅ Full-body red-and-black suit with muscle padding



✅ Flexible mask for comfort and easy breathing



✅ Playful design that’s great for interactive characters



✅ Simple to style with props like swords or a bow



✅ Great if you love games and Marvel movies ❌ The tight chest piece can feel snug, but it adds to the sleek, superhero look





My Verdict: The Deadpool Costume gives you charisma, comedy, and game-inspired swagger. Basically, it lets you live your Ryan Reynolds fantasy for a night.

16. Star Wars Jawa Costume [The Cozy and Mysterious Silhouette]

If you like costumes that stay warm and still feel mysterious, the Jawa Costume nails it. The long brown robe hangs like a loose dress, with a deep hood that hides your face behind glowing yellow eyes. The layered fabric keeps you cozy on cold nights while giving off that classic Tatooine scavenger vibe.

Why we chose it Jawas have been a part of Star Wars for years, and this simple hooded look lets you join the saga without needing armor or makeup.

It works perfectly for family groups: pair it with a droid, a Mandalorian, or even someone in full Jedi gear for an instant Star Wars scene.

Pros Cons ✅ Long brown robe with deep hood and glowing eyes



✅ Comfortable for long wear and cold weather



✅ Easy to combine with other Star Wars costumes



✅ Classic design known to Star Wars fans for decades



✅ Great base if you want to DIY props later ❌ The hood can limit vision a bit, but it adds perfectly to the mysterious scavenger vibe.

My Verdict: Perfect if you want warmth, mystery, and instant Star Wars vibes. The Jawa Costume lets you disappear under the hood while keeping you cozy the whole night.

17. Star Wars Chewbacca Costume [The Massive, Furry Icon]

This one is all about going big. The Chewbacca Costume covers you head to toe in faux fur with a built-in bandolier and a padded vest section to fill out that towering Wookiee frame. The mask’s sculpted snout and teeth add to the human-sized yet beastly presence, and the fur keeps you warm.

Why we chose it Chewbacca is the ultimate loyal sidekick. This costume’s huge fur build and easy zip-up design make it perfect if you want to feel towering over everyone without complicated crafting.

You can add small touches (like a toy ring communicator or DIY crossbow) to really sell the galaxy explorer vibe. It’s a playful way to talk Star Wars with other fans at any party.

Pros Cons ✅ Full-body faux fur for authentic Wookiee look



✅ Includes padded vest and bandolier



✅ Warm enough for chilly nights



✅ Room to add props



✅ Instantly fits any Star Wars group theme ❌ The heavy fur can get warm indoors, but it doubles as great insulation for outdoor events.

My Verdict: Step into the galaxy’s favorite co-pilot role with the Chewbacca Costume. It’s warm, dramatic, and perfect if you want to carry a presence that’s wild and untamed.

18. Nier Automata 2B Costume [The Icon of Elegance and Edgy Sci-Fi]

The 2B Costume instantly channels the dark sci-fi grace of Nier Automata. It comes with the black velvet dress trimmed in white embroidery, long gloves, thigh-high boots, and the signature visor-style wig and blindfold.

The gothic design feels perfect for late-night parties and even aesthetic gaming photoshoots.

Why we chose it 2B blends elegance with dystopian edge. This set’s premium fabrics and ready-to-wear design make it great for cosplay and JRPG lovers who value style.

It lets you embody one of the most beloved JRPG androids without endless sewing, just slip into it, grab a prop blade, and you’re ready.

Pros Cons ✅ High-detail black dress with embroidery



✅ Includes blindfold and premium wig



✅ Perfect for JRPG cosplay and parties



✅ Strong visual impact with gothic aesthetics



✅ Easy to wear without extra crafting ❌ Boots aren’t included, but adding your own lets you personalize the look.

My Verdict: Perfect if you want a mix of sci-fi mystique and high-fashion drama. The Nier Automata 2B Costume makes stepping into a powerful android role effortless.

19. Persona 5 Joker Costume [The Stylish, Masked Rebellion Leader]

The Joker Costume from Persona 5 delivers instant charisma. It features the long black tailcoat with red gloves, sleek pants, and the sharp thief mask. Its sharp lines feel theatrical and a little rebellious, ideal if you love RPGs with clever heists and stylish décor elements.

Why we chose it Joker is all about rebellion and style. This costume keeps that flair while staying comfortable for long parties or course events like anime cons.

It’s also very practical: light enough to wear all night yet striking enough to draw attention when you enter a room.

Pros Cons ✅ Includes tailored coat, red gloves, and mask



✅ Sleek black and red design for instant impact



✅ Comfortable fabric for long wear



✅ Perfect for RPG lovers and cosplay gatherings



✅ Great conversation starter for game and anime fans ❌ Shoes aren’t included, but that means you can add your own to match your personal style.

My Verdict: With sharp style and clever detail, the Persona 5 Joker Costume is ideal for anyone wanting to step into a mastermind thief role while staying comfortable and party-ready.

20. Spyro the Dragon Jumpsuit Costume [The Nostalgic, Playful Mascot Jumpsuit]

The Spyro Jumpsuit wraps you in soft purple fleece with little wings, horns, and a playful tail. It’s comfy, easy to move in, and perfect for long gaming nights or trick-or-treating with the whole family.

Why we chose it Spyro speaks to tons of nostalgic players who love easy costumes with personality. This jumpsuit is warm, simple, and instantly recognizable.

The retro mascot energy hits hard for anyone who grew up with classic platformers. And it’s an all-in-one piece: no sewing, no accessories needed, just zip up and go.

Pros Cons ✅ Cozy fleece jumpsuit with wings, horns, and tail



✅ Warm and flexible for long wear



✅ Great nostalgic throwback for platformer fans



✅ Simple zip-up design, no extra prep



✅ Perfect for family or group themes ❌ Not very breathable indoors, but perfect for chilly outdoor events.

My Verdict: It’s comfortable, nostalgic, and ready for quick wear. The Spyro the Dragon Jumpsuit Costume is a go-to if you want cozy gaming vibes with zero prep.

My Overall Verdict on the Best Video Game Halloween Costumes

The best place to start with video game costume ideas depends on the kind of gamer (and partygoer) you are. Here’s how I’d guide you:

For the universal icon → Legend Of Zelda Link Costume . A timeless hero with a tunic, hood, and simple accessories that instantly click with gamers of any era.

. A timeless hero with a tunic, hood, and simple accessories that instantly click with gamers of any era. For the blocky & modular horror → Minecraft Warden Costume . Creepy, pixel-perfect mob that brings a dark Nether or Deep Dark vibe without tricky crafting.

. Creepy, pixel-perfect mob that brings a dark Nether or Deep Dark vibe without tricky crafting. For the modern pop culture & aesthetic hits → Nier Automata 2B Costume . Sleek black dress and mask that deliver high-fashion gamer energy.

. Sleek black dress and mask that deliver high-fashion gamer energy. For the cozy & comical theme → Yoshi Costume . Cozy, playful, and easy to wear, with plenty of retro charm for classic platformer fans.

. Cozy, playful, and easy to wear, with plenty of retro charm for classic platformer fans. For families or group themes → Plants vs Zombies Peashooter Costume. Light-hearted, colorful, and perfect with kids or a garden-versus-undead crew.

Here you have sci-fi edge, retro nostalgia, or party-ready group fun. These costumes turn gaming love into a show-stopping Halloween style.

And once you’re dressed up, you can dive into the best Halloween video games to keep the spooky vibe going.

FAQs

What is the best video game Halloween costume?

The best video game Halloween costume is the Fortnite Peely Bone Costume. It’s hilarious yet spooky, easy to wear straight out of the bag, and great for parties or trick-or-treating. Its half-skeleton, half-banana design nails Halloween vibes without complicated crafting.

What are the most popular video game costumes for groups?

The most popular video game costumes for groups are Plants vs Zombies Peashooter and Zombie combos. Families love mixing plant defenders with brain-hungry zombies. For fighting game fans, going as a Mortal Kombat crew works well (a Scorpion costume, even if it’s not in this list, instantly sets the tone).

What video game character is easy to cosplay?

The easiest video game character to cosplay is Yoshi. The jumpsuit is simple to slip on, no sewing or extra gear needed. Other low-effort choices include Kirby or Spyro, while some JRPG fans go for Final Fantasy VII looks (not in this list) for extra flair.

What is cosplay in gaming?

Cosplay in gaming is dressing up as your favorite video game characters, from casual store-bought suits to fully crafted armor or dresses. Players recreate heroes, villains, or even creatures to show fandom, like wearing a bear kigurumi or an elaborate boss costume.