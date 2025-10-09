20 Best Games Like XCOM 2 in 2025: Tactical Combat Masterpieces

XCOM 2 is a tough nut to crack, but that doesn’t mean you won’t find plenty of fun alternatives. In fact, this game has inspired many developers who have released some world-class titles.

While I love XCOM’s Earth defense against overwhelming alien forces, sometimes, my heart yearns for something different. This is why, in today’s list, I’ll present you with the 20 games similar to XCOM 2 that, in my book, capture its essence perfectly.

Our Top 3 Picks for Games Like XCOM 2

So, as said, I’ll discuss 20 excellent XCOM-like titles for pure enjoyment. In 2025, I found these 3 games to be highly reminiscent of XCOM 2, representing the overall premise and gameplay features most accurately:

Gears Tactics (2020) – The best game like XCOM 2, set in the Gears universe, with unrelenting, gory combat, and comprehensive turn-based mechanics. Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus (2018) – Another turn-based tactical gem set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe, where you’ll explore Silva Tenebris and fight against Necrons. XCOM: Chimera Squad (2020) – Fast-paced, but still tactical combat from the original XCOM formula, with added Breach mechanics and alien Overlords, unrelenting enemy forces.

If you’re impatient, you may as well get one of the three, or all three, and revel in weeks of fun. However, if I were you, I’d consider other best games similar to XCOM 2 and find more hidden gems. Keep scrolling for the full list: I promise you’ll find something to satisfy your turn-based combat senses.

20 Best Games Like XCOM 2 for Strategy & Tactical Fans

Let’s dive down the rabbit hole like an angry terrier. These games are insanely fun, but also butt-kicking, if you’re in for a challenge. I’ll assume you have your guns loaded and your knives sharper than a swordfish’s bill. The best games like XCOM 2 are below. Let me know how many of these you have actually tried.

1. Gears Tactics [Best Fast-Paced Tactical Shooter Alternative]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Turn-based tactics Platforms Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2020 Creator/s Splash Damage, The Coalition, Xbox Game Studios Average playtime Up to 55 hours for 100% completion Best for Gears lore for hardcore fans What I liked Fluid turn-based gameplay

If you search for games like XCOM, Gears Tactics is likely the best option. I love it for its relatively fast-paced gameplay with emphasis on aggressive play and abilities. Like XCOM 2, Gears Tactics prioritizes clever use of cover and impeccable positioning as part of its squad-oriented gameplay.

Gears Tactics excels in tactical gameplay. It forces you to think one step ahead, as you take into account ability cooldowns and ultimate moves to finish off your foes. If you’re a Gears fan, you’ll enjoy its lore, exciting set pieces, and the well-known cinematic feel.

Why we chose it Gears Tactics offers a satisfying turn-based gameplay loop, with meaty combat, tactical flair, and extensive lore. Not only is it the best game like XCOM 2, but a true Gears series masterpiece.

In my book, Gears Tactics is paced perfectly. Missions aren’t stretched too thin, provide ample variety, and best of all, capture XCOM 2’s spirit ideally.

My Verdict: The best game like XCOM 2, Gears Tactics, is deservedly at the top spot. Everything, from tactical elements to graphics, sound design, and the AAA feel, is there. Fans of both XCOM and Gears will find themselves at home.

2. Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus [Best Tactical Strategy for Lore Fans]

Our Score 9.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Turn-based tactics Platforms Windows, Linux, macOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2018 Creator/s Bulwark Studios, Kasedo Games Unique features Cognition points Best for Intense turn-based combat What I liked Lore and unique visual presentation

As one of the most beloved turn-based strategy games, Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus nails every possible aspect of an XCOM experience. You’ll control a technologically advanced faction, Adeptus Mechanicus, as you explore tomb worlds.

The game focuses on turn-based gameplay, using so-called Cognitive Points that power up your abilities. As expected, Mechanicus offers in-depth lore with a strong narrative that breathes futuristic machinery and mysticism.

Why we chose it Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus is among the top turn-based tactics games with striking visuals, brutal combat, and extensive exploration.

You’ll kill cultists and enraged beasts, as you manage your troops and take risks, only to enjoy beefy rewards or meet swift demise. Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus is a pure classic that you’ll enjoy as much as XCOM 2, if not more.

My Verdict: You can’t go wrong with one of the best games like XCOM 2. Turn-based combat, strategic gameplay, and comprehensive lore are only some of the highlights. Mechanicus will scratch your every itch, providing you with weeks of immense fun.

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Turn-based tactics Platforms Windows Year of release 2020 Creator/s Firaxis Games, 2K Average playtime 21 hours Best for Breach mode for interleaved turns What I liked Fast-paced turn-based combat

XCOM: Chimera Squad is a unique strategy game and a solid spin-off. Set in the same universe as all XCOM games, Chimera Squad introduces new mechanics, such as the “Breach Mode”, with interleaved moves for a more tactical gameplay.

I personally like the gameplay variety. For example, you can make a mixed squad of humans and aliens, each with distinct abilities. The combat is also faster, as the game takes you on more modular missions, providing a different take on the original XCOM formula.

Why we chose it You can’t go wrong with the XCOM game, and Chimera Squad nails the fast-paced combat, unique alien and human abilities, and deep strategic gameplay.

XCOM: Chimera Squad brings out the strategic layers even more. You’ll manage unrest in city districts while enjoying the game’s turn-order mechanics for endless possibilities and maximum engagement. The game is incredibly challenging, and because of that, extremely addictive.

My Verdict: XCOM: Chimera Squad ranks high on the best games like XCOM 2 list for many reasons. It shares the universe and introduces unique gameplay mechanics for additional freshness. Explore Chimera Squad’s lore-rich world and engage in tension-filled turn-based combat.

4. Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden [Best Tactical RPG With Stealth]

Our Score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Turn-based tactical RPG Platforms Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2018 Creator/s The Bearded Ladies, Funcom Unique features Character mutations Best for Stealthy turn-based gameplay What I liked Atmosphere and challenge

Mutant Year Zero: Road To Eden is another turn-based delicacy and one of the best RPG games, more focused on stealth and exploration. While combat is fluid and engaging, the game is more about stealthily making your way past foes. Like XCOM 2, it includes unique character abilities called mutations (logically).

The game looks stunning and particularly comes to mind during exploration, as you navigate the post-apocalyptic, hazardous world. Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden provides you with a squad of three, where you’ll decide which member you want to take with you.

Why we chose it Take a break from XCOM 2’s unrelenting action and get a bit sneaky. Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden is a perfect game like XCOM 2, with emphasis on stealth and resource management.

Decision-making is key, as every encounter matters. I find this game to be fairly challenging because each encounter is tense, and health and resources are precious. It’s undoubtedly among the most unique games like XCOM 2.

My Verdict: Who do you like more, aliens or mutants? If it’s the latter, this game, similar to XCOM 2, will suffice. It looks good, plays like a dream, and offers fluid, tactical-based gameplay with stealth elements. You can shoot your way to victory, but you’re more of a badass if you can sneak around.

5. Phoenix Point [Best Evolutionary Successor by XCOM’s Creator]

Our Score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Turn-based tactics, strategy Platforms Windows, macOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of release 2019 Creator/s Snapshot games Average playtime Up to 30 hours (main campaign) Best for Tactical turn-based combat What I liked Ability management and XCOM-like universe

When I first played Phoenix Point, I was like “Holy cow, this is exactly like XCOM 2!” While not necessarily better, I think it has its merits. For one, it’s made by XCOM’s original creator, offering reinvented gameplay systems with engaging turn-based battles.

The combat requires clever thinking and tactics, which you must evolve to defeat ever-growing alien threats. I love this game’s quick pace in the Geoscape mode, which alters the way you approach the missions.

Why we chose it Pick this one for more XCOM-like fun. It’s made by the original XCOM creator, offering similar gameplay and premise, making XCOM and XCOM 2 fans feel at home.

Adding to that is the branching tech three, where you’ll manage your abilities and decide on the way you want to solve conflicts. Beware that Phoenix Point is known for its sky-high difficulty, so if you’re inexperienced, it’ll slap your face. Even as a veteran myself, I often rage-quit and take an espresso shot just to calm down.

My Verdict: Phoenix Point is among the best war games that resemble XCOM 2. You’ll find many similarities in story, gameplay elements, and even visuals. If you enjoyed XCOM 2 and want some variety, pick Phoenix Point and engage in its alien-infested world for some tactical, turn-based combat enjoyment.

6. Xenonauts 2 [Best Classic X-COM Spiritual Successor]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Turn-based strategy Platforms Windows Year of release 2023 Creator/s Goldhawk Interactive, Hooded Horse Average playtime 24 hours Best for Squad management What I liked Methodical turn-based combat

The sequel to the critically acclaimed Xenonauts, Xenonauts 2, is a unique game like XCOM 2. While not the most similar to its rival, the game shares many elements. Many call it XCOM’s spiritual successor, but with a more slow-paced, methodical gameplay.

You’re in charge of the planet’s global defense, which intercepts UFOs and deals with them swiftly. The player manages their soldier stats, weapons, gears, research, and logistics in a fun but incredibly comprehensive gameplay.

Why we chose it A spiritual successor to classic XCOM; what more should I say? It’s a banger for methodical, turn-based combat and squad management in a UFO-infested world.

Xenonauts 2 punishes mistakes heavily and won’t easily forgive failure. Conversely, success is greatly rewarded, as your army strengthens and fends off persistent alien threats. A bonus point goes to its old-school graphics, giving the game that nostalgic feel.

My Verdict: Xenonauts 2 is a slower-paced XCOM 2 with equally, if not more, intricate gameplay and a risk vs. reward philosophy. It can be incredibly rewarding but also equally punishing, depending on you. As a fan of XCOM 2 and its universe, Xenonauts 2 made me happy as soon as I tried it.

7. The Iron Oath [Best Dark Fantasy Tactical RPG]

Our Score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Tactical RPG Platforms Windows, macOS Year of release 2023 Creator/s Curious Panda Games, Humble Games Average playtime About 20 hours Best for Maintaining a mercenary guild in a dark fantasy world What I liked Art style and comprehensive turn-based combat

The Iron Oath is a fantastic roguelite game with strategy, turn-based, and RPG elements. Pixelated graphics provide that retro feel, while managing a mercenary guild in a dark fantasy world screams “Hardcore” at the top of its lungs.

The Iron Oath’s gameplay revolves around the loyalty system that decides which mercenaries will fight with you. You’ll engage in tactical battles where proper positioning and ability synergy play a vital role.

Why we chose it The Iron Oath’s dark fantasy world is as dangerous as it is enthralling. Guide your mercenary guild to victory as you engage in turn-based combat and improve your abilities. This never gets old.

The game puts you in a dynamic, changing world as time passes and factions fight. Your mercenaries have unique backstories, abilities, and progression, which you’ll need to carefully incorporate and manage to reach your goal.

My Verdict: Is this really a game like XCOM 2? In my eyes, it is. The gameplay, the dark fantasy setting, and in-depth squad-management mechanics tell us everything we need to know. For me, a huge plus is its pixelated graphics, which, while not better than XCOM 2’s realistic graphics, still provide that unique vibe.

Our Score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Turn-based strategy Platforms Windows Year of release 2022 Creator/s Complex Games, Frontier Foundry Average playtime Around 30 hours Best for Brutal combat in the Warhammer 40,000 universe What I liked Extensive lore

Okay, so we have one of the better Warhammer 40,000 games here. You’ve heard of Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters.

You’re in the shoes of Grey Knights fighting the demonic plague. The game takes you on countless tactical missions with emphasis on position, ability, and cover management. It also features a thick strategic layer with managing resources and choosing missions on your own.

Why we chose it Another Warhammer 40,000 masterpiece with tactical combat, ample demonic threats to squander, and in-depth resource management. Buckle up, soldier; do it for the Emperor!

Like every Warhammer 40,000 game, this one is lore-heavy, which the universe’s fans will love. It’s all about aggressive plays and defeating your foes with the ‘blitzkrieg’ tactics. Conversely, you can play like a turtle and emphasize defense, but you know the deal: the best defense is attack!

My Verdict: This game’s vibrant graphics and hellish environments perfectly encapsulate the Warhammer 40,000 feeling. More importantly, you’ll get XCOM-like combat and tactics that are equally fun and engaging. You have my honest recommendation to immerse yourself in it ASAP!

9. Marvel’s Midnight Suns [Best Tactical RPG With Superheroes]

Our Score 9.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Tactical RPG Platforms Windows, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2022 Creator/s Firaxis Games, 2K Unique features RPG progression and unique superhero abilities Best for Turn-based combat in the Marvel universe What I liked Superheroes interactions

Who thought that a famous Marvel game could be similar to XCOM 2? Well, Marvel’s Midnight Suns surely is, plus, you get to play as some of your favorite superheroes.

It’s a unique twist on the formula, with a tactical gameplay that revolves around building a combat deck by combining each of the four heroes’ eight-card decks. You draw your abilities from a deck, which forces you to adapt and alter tactics each turn.

Why we chose it We chose this one for its witty character interactions and our beloved Marvel superheroes. XCOM-like gameplay in Marvel’s universe? This isn’t a joke: it’s the real deal.

I love character interactions and a strong narrative in this game, making me feel like I’m genuinely among these superheroes. The gameplay is equally engaging and emphasizes adequate positioning, character synergy, and varied objectives.

You’ll undoubtedly enjoy RPG elements and fair progression that unlocks new, unique abilities for defeating your adversaries.

My Verdict: Marvel’s Midnight Suns won’t reinvent the wheel. However, it’s among the best games like XCOM 2 for its witty character interactions, Marvel’s finest superheroes, and unpredictable deck mechanics that make each gameplay session a walk into the unknown.

10. Othercide [Best Stylish Horror-Inspired Tactics Game]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Tactical RPG Platforms Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 Year of release 2020 Creator/s Lightbulb Crew, Focus Home Interactive Average playtime 20 hours for the main story Best for Unforgiving combat in a gothic world What I liked Gritty, monochrome visual aesthetics

I never found XCOM scary, but Othercide can indeed be dreadful (in a positive way!). The whole black-and-white, gothic aesthetics result in a bold visual presentation. However, the gameplay is similar to XCOM 2, with squad-based tactics and punishing, nearly Souls-like difficulty.

The game’s narrative is tied to the cycle of life and death, and you’ll die a lot, but that’s the charm! Othercide lets you manage your character classes and roles in each mission, carefully upgrading abilities and weapons as you progress.

Why we chose it Othercide’s oppressive atmosphere and satisfying, turn-based gameplay will never bore you to death. The game’s visuals are outstanding, while the Souls-like difficulty welcomes only the bravest. Are you one of them?

Each run is highly unpredictable and allows for new strategies and builds to spice up the gameplay. I find this game to be very replayable, while the creepy atmosphere and visual design make me appreciate its world even more.

My Verdict: Othercide is a gothic take on XCOM 2 that will gladly slap your face for every mistake, and you’ll make ample. If you have what it takes, this tactical masterpiece will fulfil your wildest dreams (or nightmares) and immerse you in its hellish world.

11. Phantom Doctrine [Best Cold War Spy Tactics Game]

Our Score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Strategy Platforms Windows, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 Year of release 2018 Creator/s CreativeForge Games, Good Shepherd Entertainment Unique features Intel gathering and infiltration gameplay Best for In-depth stealth mechanics What I liked Cold War setting and atmosphere

Phantom Doctrine is a great spy game set in 1983, amidst the Cold War.

It’s more about espionage and tactics, rather than ball-busting combat. This makes it, in my opinion, far more challenging than XCOM 2, as you’ll need to be a ghost while gathering intel and infiltrating occupied bases and strongholds.

Phantom Doctrine lets you manage a global spy network, handling intelligence and counterintelligence. It makes you feel like a CIA handler, especially with the multi-approach mission style, which puts you in charge of the decision-making.

Why we chose it If you love spy movies and games in the Cold War era, you’re welcome to try Phantom Doctrine. It shares many elements with XCOM 2, including turn-based tactics, albeit with a bit more stealth and infiltration emphasis.

The game’s narrative intrigue, high stakes, and never-ending tension make it a hidden gem on the list of games like XCOM 2. Definitely a worthy pick if you’d like to drop the pace and get some well-earned rest from defending our planet from malignant aliens.

My Verdict: Phantom Doctrine captures XCOM 2’s essence through a turn-based, tactical gameplay and a visual style that’s a perfect fit for the Cold War era. Stealth game fans and those who love micro-managing every aspect of their spy crew will love this game to bits.

12. Space Hulk: Tactics [Best Tactical Strategy Set in Warhammer 40K]

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Turn-based tactics Platforms Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 Year of release 2018 Creator/s Cyanide, Focus Home Interactive Average playtime 10 hours Best for Turn-based combat in claustrophobic levels What I liked Visual aesthetics and asymmetric gameplay

Space Hulk: Tactics is set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe, and you already know what to expect. Hardcore, tactical combat in claustrophobic levels where fighting to the death is your only choice.

The game’s asymmetric gameplay gives it a surprising depth. You can play as Genestealers or Marines, both of which will leverage positioning, proper timing, and line-of-sight. The game features multiple campaigns, but this time, it introduces two more modes: multiplayer and skirmish.

Why we chose it Warhammer’s universe never gets old, and we chose this particular title for its similarity to XCOM 2 and claustrophobic, Genestealers-infested levels. Play as Genestealers or Marines and enjoy this turn-based classic.

Warhammer 40,000 fans love this game for its atmosphere and visual aesthetics. While it’s not particularly lore or story-heavy, Space Hulk: Tactics is a masterclass in engaging gameplay and brutal difficulty that XCOM fans will adore.

My Verdict: Whether you’re a Genestealer or Space Marine, this game will be insanely fun. A fluid, turn-based combat with blood, gore, and violence never gets old. Imagine XCOM 2 with fridge-like space marines and vicious Genestealers in claustrophobic space corridors. That’s what you’ll get here.

Our Score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Stealth, turn-based tactics Platforms Windows, Linux, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2015 Creator/s Klei Entertainment Average playtime About 8 hours Best for Stealth-focused tactical gameplay What I liked Unique, procedurally generated levels

Invisible, Inc. is a masterclass in stealth and tactics. It’s a game that constantly puts you on the risk vs. reward seesaw, as you infiltrate corrupt corporations and try to bring them down. I love this game for its brutal difficulty with permadeath, which immensely raises the stakes.

Meanwhile, you’ll also make crucial decisions in procedurally generated levels that boost the game’s replayability. Invisible, Inc. is all about innovation, tactics, tools, hacking, and perfect timing of execution.

Why we chose it This game is all but invisible. It’s another stealth-oriented turn-based game similar to XCOM 2. We chose it for its procedurally generated levels and endless replayability, and fun.

Forget about beefy combat and killing hordes of aliens or demons. Here, you’ll solve intricate tactical puzzles and sneak your way around.

My Verdict: Despite the difference, this is still a game like XCOM 2. Turn-based tactics and a satisfying game loop make it a standout title. If you’re a hardcore fan of XCOM 2, Invisible, Inc. shouldn’t pass your radar: it’s a must-play.

14. Tactical Breach Wizards [Best Tactical Strategy With Magic & Humor]

Our Score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Turn-based tactics Platforms Windows Year of release 2024 Creator/s Suspicious Developments Average playtime 14-20 hours Best for Magical abilities combat What I liked Siege-style levels

Tactical Breach Wizards eliminates guns in favor of abilities held by magical “operators”. This cartoonish, but highly attractive game puts you in the shoes of renegade wizards, as you navigate siege-style levels and fight using the game’s turn-based mechanics.

I find this game to be quite flexible and more approachable due to the ability to undo moves. The game’s humor is hilarious at times, and makes it a far more relaxing experience than XCOM 2.

Why we chose it Pick up this game to experience dark wizardry and use it to fight against formidable foes. It’s like XCOM 2, but with more humor and magic instead of guns.

My Verdict: Tactical Breach Wizards is easily among the best games like XCOM 2, with a unique flair. You’ll enjoy deep combat mechanics, customization, and a conspiracy plot that you’ll uncover as you go. No wonder it’s held in high regard by XCOM fans in general.

15. The Lamplighters League [Best Pulp Adventure Tactical RPG]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Turn-based tactics Platforms Windows, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Creator/s Harebrained Schemes, Paradox Interactive Average playtime Around 40 hours Best for RPG-infused tactical gameplay What I liked 1930s setting and retro look

Get ready for an absolute banger and one of the best tactical RPG titles: The Lamplighters League. A game like XCOM 2 with jaw-dropping visuals and turn-based exploration, and combat. The 1930s style surely gives the game a fresh, retro look, as silly as that sounds.

However, I thoroughly enjoy its in-depth gameplay mechanics, with character cards and traits that affect their performance on the field. The game makes your life harder (but its gameplay sweeter!) with metrics like fatigue and stress, which force you to rotate agents.

Why we chose it An exceptional title that breathes ‘retro’ at every step. Add turn-based tactics and RPG progression, and you have a perfect XCOM 2 replacement.

The Lamplighters League offers an expansive world map where you’ll decide on the next mission. What’s the point? Defeating the Banished Court and wiping their ugly faces from existence.

My Verdict: The Lamplighters League is more than your turn-based combat game. It’s a masterpiece that combines an intriguing story, an epic adventure, and satisfying RPG progression. While not necessarily a game similar to XCOM or XCOM 2, it shares many gameplay aspects, with a different setting and style.

Our Score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Turn-based tactics Platforms Windows, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Android, iOS, Linux Year of release 2012 Creator/s Fraxis Games, 2K Average playtime Around 20 hours Best for Smooth turn-based combat What I liked Deep customization and mods

This is the one, boys and girls. The one that started the whole XCOM fame, a predecessor to XCOM 2, you so dearly love. What can I say? It’s a masterpiece, especially with the Enemy Within DLC. If you’ve played XCOM 2, this game will feel right at home.

It’s a great entry point into the XCOM formula, with deep customization and classic turn-based quad tactics. The game’s strategic layer forces you to manage resources, conduct research, and intercept UFOs before it’s too late.

Why we chose it You can’t beat original XCOM, XCOM 2’s daddy! Pick this one for an entry into XCOM’s lore, story, and universe, with the same, silky-smooth, turn-based combat.

One of its highlights is the modding community. Mods add so much to the game, providing endless content and likely months, if not years, of fun before you get bored.

My Verdict: Do I need to stress that Enemy Unknown is eerily similar to XCOM 2 and that you’ll like it because of that? For God’s sake! If you haven’t played it, I strongly advise you to start here and then explore other best games like XCOM 2. Trust me: this one has aged like wine.

17. Jagged Alliance 3 [Best Mercenary-Focused Tactical RPG]

Our Score 8.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Tactical RPG Platforms Windows, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Creator/s Haemimont Games, THQ Nordic Average playtime About 30 hours Best for Turn-based, open-world combat What I liked Vibrant graphics and open-ended gameplay

In Jagged Alliance 3, you lead a group of mercenaries who fight against The Legion, a paramilitary force that wreaks havoc in Grand Chien. When I first played it, my eyes were struck by its vibrant graphics, but then, I realized its open world and tactical combat were even better.

Jagged Alliance 3 is a full-on tactical game like XCOM 2, where you manage your mercenaries, their traits, and personal relationships. The game’s gameplay loop emphasizes freedom, which allows you to approach the task as you like.

Why we chose it This is the best game with mercenaries, turn-based combat, and open-ended level design. No aliens are here, but trust me, the game’s insanely fun, and human enemies are no joke. Prepare to get your butt kicked.

You can go with a full assault, take a stealthy path, or negotiate. Jagged Alliance 3’s campaign is lengthy but diverse, which means it offers many side missions and collectables. Oh, let’s not forget inventory management, which you must master to avoid swift death.

My Verdict: Jagged Alliance 3 is one of my personal favorites. It combines everything you love from XCOM 2 and puts you in a different universe with a more realistic setting. Turn-based combat, stealth, and exploration never felt this good. Take a plunge and enjoy.

18. Wasteland 3 [Best Post-Apocalyptic Tactical RPG]

Our Score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game RPG Platforms Windows, Xbox One, Linux, macOS, PlayStation 4 Year of release 2020 Creator/s inXile Entertainment, Deep Silver Average playtime Around 37 hours Best for Post-apocalyptic survival What I liked Strong story and moral choices

Jump into Wasteland 3, a post-apocalyptic tactical RPG, and make tough decisions. Squad-based, turn-based combat is essential, but don’t forget resource management and character relationships. I love to call this game a life simulation: it’s that tough.

In Wasteland 3, you’ll enjoy a strong story, choose dialogue options, and be forced to make life-altering choices. RPG progression makes it so much fun, while resource constraints and scavenging add more challenge.

Why we chose it We chose Wasteland 3 for its post-apocalyptic atmosphere and gritty, unforgiving gameplay. It’s an ideal RPG option with a strong narrative, dialogue options, and resource management.

Bad choices lead to the permanent death of certain characters. However, bad choices are rewarding. Be careful. Wasteland 3 is not for the faint-hearted.

My Verdict: Wasteland 3’s post-apocalyptic world is immersive and story-rich. Add turn-based tactical combat, jaw-dropping visuals, and character customization, and you get an award-winning recipe. Immerse yourself in this unforgiving world and try to survive. I dare you!

19. Battletech [Best Mech-Focused Tactical Strategy]

Our Score 8.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Turn-based tactics Platforms Windows, macOS Year of release 2018 Creator/s Harebrained Schemes, Paradox Interactive Average playtime 50+ hours Best for Mech-driven turn-based combat What I liked Intricate Mech combat and resource management

Replace humans and aliens with powerful Mechs and MechWarriors, and you have Battletech: one of the best turn-based strategy games. Tactical gameplay is key here, as the turn-based Mech-fest plunges you right into action.

You’ll manage your armor, ammo, and heat while simultaneously positioning yourself adequately to avoid enemy fire. I appreciate Battletech’s approach to map and mission design because it emphasizes constant upgrades and completing new contracts for rewards.

Why we chose it If you are bored with shooting aliens, jump into Mechs and become a MechWarrior. Its deep gameplay is spiced by intricate upgrades, excellent map design, and turn-based tactical combat. All you need for weeks of fun.

Loadout customization is particularly deep and likely necessary, as the game has no shortage of challenging missions

My Verdict: Turn-based Mech-filled battles never get old. I recommend this game for XCOM 2 fans who want similar games with refined gameplay and a different twist. Jump into the Mech and unleash hell upon your enemies.

20. King Arthur: Knight’s Tale [Best Tactical RPG With Arthurian Legends]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Tactical RPG Platforms Windows, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 Year of release 2022 Creator/s NeocoreGames Average playtime Roughly 50 hours Best for Deep character development What I liked Story-altering morality system

King Arthur: Knight’s Tale thrusts you into a mythic fantasy world, where corruption is the central theme. The Morality Chart is based on your in-game actions and decides the fate of your followers.

Why we chose it Go back in time and experience King Arthur’s struggle to maintain order and bring prosperity to his land. This XCOM 2 alternative is perfect for that medieval charm, RPG elements, and tactical combat.

This game is all about deep character development, unique heroes, and strategic map and resource management. King Arthur: Knight’s Tale blends tactical combat with RPG elements and satisfying progression that many XCOM fans appreciate.

My Verdict: While it’s by no means a revolutionary game, King Arthur: Knight’s Tale excels in all the right aspects. Turn-based tactics, RPG flair, and dark fantasy setting. Embody King Arthur and lead your followers to glory in this awe-inspiring strategy game. Or perish forever. In the end, it’s up to you.

My Verdict: The Best Starting Point for Games Like XCOM 2

With 20 games on this extensive list, finding a starting point may be too difficult, especially if you haven’t played many of them. Let me summarize them for you:

For XCOM 2 fans → Gears: Tactics . The best step-up with fun and violent turn-based combat in the Gears universe.

. The best step-up with fun and violent turn-based combat in the Gears universe. For newcomers → XCOM: Enemy Unknown . The best game like XCOM 2 if you’ve never played an XCOM game.

. The best game like XCOM 2 if you’ve never played an XCOM game. For turn-based RPG fans → XCOM: Chimera Squad . Another XCOM-universe gem if you love turn-based RPG gameplay with character and stats management.

. Another XCOM-universe gem if you love turn-based RPG gameplay with character and stats management. For war games fans → Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus. If you want to explore and be part of another war-torn universe, pick this one for intense turn-based combat and striking visuals.

FAQs

What is the best game like XCOM 2?

The best game like XCOM 2 is Gears Tactics! It’s among the most similar games, with comprehensive turn-based combat, compelling story, and refined gameplay. You’ll also enjoy Gears’ lore that adds more value to the overall narrative. Not to mention outstanding visuals for a more immersive experience.

What type of game is XCOM 2?

XCOM 2 is a turn-based tactics game with strategy elements. Gameplay-wise, it’s mostly that, but with base-building and RPG elements sprinkled throughout. It doesn’t offer real-time combat, which fast-paced games fans may not like.

How many hours of gameplay is XCOM 2?

According to players online, XCOM 2 is about 30 to 35 hours long just for the main story. However, the Completionist run may take up to 100 hours, depending on how you play the game. Consider difficulty as another parameter.

Are there different endings in XCOM 2?

There are two endings in XCOM 2: good and bad. However, both endings are considered canonical. To put it simply, the ending depends on the success of the final mission, and there are no choices to make that would influence it.

Are XCOM and XCOM 2 connected?

Yes, XCOM and XCOM 2 are directly connected. XCOM 2 is set 20 years after XCOM, after humanity’s defeat by ADVENT. To put it simply, XCOM 2 is a direct sequel to XCOM, which continues the latter’s story and further expands it.

Should I play XCOM 1 or jump directly into XCOM 2?

You should play XCOM 1 first. It sets the tone for the latter story and characters, plus, it offers a satisfying story worth exploring beforehand. You can play XCOM 2 directly, but it’s not advisable if you want to explore XCOM’s universe in depth.