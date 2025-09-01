19 Games Like XCOM in 2025: Tactical Challenges and Strategy

If you’re looking for games like XCOM, this list is the perfect guide. These 19 titles mix deep tactical turn–based combat, squad management, and base–building elements that will please any strategy fan.

From exciting sci–fi battles to gripping post–apocalyptic survival, these games need careful planning and quick thinking. Each one adds its own twist to the tactical RPG formula, mixing tough gameplay with great stories.

For longtime strategists and also newcomers to the genre, these picks will keep you hooked. Find your next favorite among the best games like XCOM today!

Our Top Picks for Games Like XCOM

When it comes to tactical turn–based strategy, these top 5 games similar to XCOM stand out as the best choices for XCOM fans. Each title brings something unique to the table, be it a fresh take on classic mechanics, intense tactical challenges, or deep storytelling. These games are perfect for players who crave thoughtful combat, squad customization, and immersive strategic gameplay.

XCOM: Enemy Unknown (2012) – This game defined the tactical turn–based genre with its gripping alien invasion story, challenging missions, and meaningful soldier management. It set the standard for all games like XCOM that followed. Xenonauts (2014) – A tribute to classic tactical strategy, Xenonauts offers a retro–inspired experience that captures the spirit of early XCOM titles with modern improvements, giving players a deep and rewarding challenge. Phoenix Point (2019) – Designed by the original creator of XCOM, this game fights back against your tactics with intelligent alien enemies, dynamic terrain, and a rich strategy layer that keeps every battle unpredictable. Fire Emblem: Three Houses (2019) – Adding emotion to every decision, this tactical RPG mixes deep character relationships with strategic battles, making every choice impactful both on and off the battlefield. Wasteland 3 (2020) – A post-apocalyptic tactical RPG that blends squad-based combat with branching story choices. It challenges players to balance survival, diplomacy, and morality, while leading a customizable team through brutal battles and tough decisions.

Keep scrolling to explore the full list of games like XCOM that provide tactical brilliance and strategic depth.

19 Games Like XCOM For Ultimate Tactics and Strategy

Explore 19 exciting games like XCOM that bring gripping turn–based tactics, smart strategy, and intense decision–making. These titles offer immersive gameplay and challenging battles, perfect for players who love deep strategy and tactical RPG elements in sci–fi and post–apocalyptic settings.

1. XCOM: Enemy Unknown [Games XCOM–Like That Defined The Genre]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Xbox 360, PS3, PlayStation Vita, Mobile Year of Release 2012 Developer Firaxis Games Publisher 2K Games Metacritic Score 89 / 8.2 (Critic/User)

XCOM: Enemy Unknown set a new standard for tactical squad combat, putting you in charge of an elite force fighting off a global alien invasion. You’ll manage soldiers, research alien tech, and expand your base while leading squads in tense, turn–based missions where every move matters. Each choice, on and off the battlefield, can be the difference between victory and defeat.

The game mixes careful planning with high–pressure action. Missions take place on grid–based maps where positioning, cover, and weapon choice are critical to survival. Between battles, you’ll oversee research projects, train new recruits, and manage resources to keep your operation running.

Pro tip Always move your squad in pairs and never dash into unexplored territory. Revealing enemies without cover or backup is one of the fastest ways to lose your best soldiers permanently.

Its dark, atmospheric sci–fi visuals blend realism with cinematic flair, making every firefight feel urgent and intense. As one of the best turn–based strategy games, XCOM: Enemy Unknown delivers a mix of tactical depth and nail–biting tension that keeps you coming back for “just one more mission.”

Players on Reddit praise the punishing permadeath system and the emotional connection you form with your soldiers. Metacritic reviewers point to its perfect balance of strategy, action, and high stakes, calling it one of the most influential games in the genre.

Final Verdict: If you thrive under pressure and love making smart, impactful choices, XCOM: Enemy Unknown will hook you with its deep tactics, tough decisions, and the constant fight to keep humanity alive.

2. Xenonauts [Games XCOM–Like That Take You Back To The Roots]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of Release 2014 Developer Goldhawk Interactive Publisher Goldhawk Interactive Metacritic Score 77 / 7.9 (Critic/User)

Xenonauts brings back the tense, tactical alien defense style of the original X–COM, putting you in charge of a Cold War–era global task force. Your mission is to protect Earth from an alien invasion by building bases, researching technology, and commanding squads in challenging missions. Every move matters, and a single mistake can cost you valuable soldiers or even entire cities.

The gameplay blends classic turn–based combat with big–picture global strategy. You’ll engage in tense ground battles with permadeath, intercept UFOs in air–to–air combat, and carefully expand your bases to cover more of the world.

Pro tip Don’t rush early base expansion. Focus on radar and planes first so you can see UFOs early, get more missions, and gather resources safely.

The grounded, utilitarian art style captures the Cold War atmosphere, making the fight feel gritty and realistic. As one of the best strategy games, Xenonauts focuses on methodical planning, careful resource management, and rewarding mastery over time.

Players on Reddit and reviewers on Metacritic praise its old–school difficulty and attention to detail, saying it perfectly captures the spirit of classic tactical games while adding its own refinements.

Final Verdict: For those who love XCOM’s careful planning and high–stakes missions, Xenonauts offers the same level of depth and intensity, where every decision can mean the difference between victory and total disaster.

3. Phoenix Point [Games XCOM–Like That Fight Back Against Your Tactics]

Our Score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of Release 2019 Developer Snapshot Games Publisher Snapshot Games Metacritic Score 74 / 5.8 (Critic/User)

Phoenix Point drops you into a desperate fight for humanity’s survival, where alien creatures evolve in real time to counter your strategies. You command the Phoenix Project, a secret organization that must rebuild, forge alliances, and lead squads into dangerous missions around the globe.

Every choice you make, from researching new tech to negotiating with factions, can shift the balance of power. The game blends turn–based tactics with a unique targeting system that lets you aim at specific enemy body parts, creating endless possibilities for strategy.

What makes it stand out is how the alien threat changes to match your playstyle, forcing you to adapt constantly. Its visuals combine gritty military realism with nightmarish alien designs, making the world feel tense and dangerous. Playing on one of the best gaming monitors will guarantee you won’t miss a single mutation detail or crucial tactical move.

Pro tip Try hitting enemy arms or legs first. Slowing them down or stopping their attacks makes fights easier and gives you more time to plan your next move.

Critics on Metacritic highlight its unpredictable enemy AI and the way global diplomacy adds new challenges beyond the battlefield. These systems keep every campaign feeling fresh and full of high–stakes decisions.

Final Verdict: If you enjoy XCOM but want a game that pushes you to change your tactics on the fly, Phoenix Point delivers evolving enemies, tough diplomacy, and deep strategy that will keep you thinking every step of the way.

4. Fire Emblem: Three Houses [Games XCOM–Like That Add Emotion To Every Decision]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2019 Developer Intelligent Systems Publisher Nintendo Metacritic Score 89 / 8.9 (Critic/User)

Fire Emblem: Three Houses puts you in the role of a professor at a military academy, leading one of three student houses through a story full of political drama, alliances, and betrayals. Your choices shape friendships, rivalries, and the ultimate fate of the continent, making every decision matter both on and off the battlefield.

Players split their time between academy life (teaching skills, strengthening bonds, and recruiting allies) and intense, grid–based tactical battles where careful positioning and planning are key to victory. The game’s anime–inspired art style, polished menus, and smooth battle animations create a presentation that’s as stylish as it is strategic.

Pro tip Spend time building friendships between your students. Strong bonds make them fight better together and unlock extra story moments.

Fans on Reddit praise its mix of personal storytelling and tactical depth, noting how emotional the stakes can feel when your students are the ones fighting. As one of the best tactical RPG games, Fire Emblem: Three Houses provides a rare balance of heartfelt character moments and smart, satisfying strategy that keeps you invested for the long haul.

Final Verdict: If you like XCOM’s emphasis on planning ahead and managing complex systems, Fire Emblem: Three Houses offers both emotional storytelling and layered tactical gameplay that reward patience and thoughtful choices.

5. Wasteland 3 [Games XCOM–Like That Mix Strategy With Strong Story]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of Release 2020 Developer inXile Entertainment Publisher Deep Silver Metacritic Score 93 / 8.8 (Critic/User)

Wasteland 3 throws you into a frozen, post–nuclear Colorado as the commander of the Desert Rangers. You’ll face dangerous factions, shifting alliances, and tough moral choices that shape your story and determine whether your squad survives.

Players looking for the best co–op games will find Wasteland 3 a great choice, thanks to its branching story and tactical squad–based combat that’s even better with friends. The gameplay mixes turn–based combat with full–party RPG progression.

You can loot, upgrade gear, customize vehicles, and explore a world full of dark humor and difficult decisions. Its top–down visuals are inspired by classic CRPGs, with detailed environments and expressive character portraits that bring the setting to life. There’s also a ton of replay value, since your decisions can drastically change how events unfold.

Pro tip Pay attention to your choices and how factions react. Helping one group can upset another, so plan carefully to keep your squad safe and get the rewards you want.

On Reddit, players highlight the game’s reactive story and how your actions carry real consequences, often comparing its complex systems to XCOM’s intense combat. Wasteland 3 is also one of the best cross–platform games, delivering an intense tactical experience whether you’re on PC or Xbox.

Final verdict: If you want a game that blends rich storytelling, strategic battles, and meaningful choices, Wasteland 3 offers a challenging and rewarding experience where smart decisions matter both on and off the battlefield.

6. Divinity: Original Sin 2 [Games XCOM–Like That Let You Set The Battlefield On Fire]

Our Score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iPad Year of Release 2017 Developer Larian Studios Publisher Larian Studios Metacritic Score 93 / 8.8 (Critic/User)

Divinity: Original Sin 2 pulls you into a beautifully crafted fantasy world full of magic, political drama, and a gripping storyline. Players lead a group of adventurers through tactical turn–based battles where the environment and elemental effects can completely change the flow of a fight.

It’s one of the best single–player games, offering deep combat, rich storytelling, and a world where every choice truly matters. The core gameplay mixes exploration, puzzle–solving, and highly interactive combat.

Pro tip Use the environment in battles. Pushing enemies into water, poison, or fire can deal extra damage and turn the fight in your favor.

Colorful top–down visuals and hand–crafted environments bring the setting to life, filled with detailed locations and NPCs that respond to your actions. Both Reddit discussions and Metacritic reviews compliment the game for its freedom in combat tactics, its clever environmental interactions, and the depth of choice that keeps every playthrough unique. Divinity: Original Sin 2 is a must–play for fans of the best RPG games, offering a rich narrative, complex tactical combat, and the freedom to shape the story through every decision.

Final verdict: If you’re drawn to games that challenge both your strategic thinking and your imagination, Divinity: Original Sin 2 offers a rich mix of tactical depth, story–driven decisions, and dynamic battles that keep you constantly engaged.

8. Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden [Games XCOM–Like That Let You Sneak, Then Strike]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2018 Developer The Bearded Ladies Consulting Publisher Funcom Metacritic Score 78 / 7.7 (Critic/User)

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden combines stealth gameplay with turn–based tactical combat in a post–apocalyptic world filled with mutated animal–human hybrids. Players carefully explore dangerous areas, planning ambushes and using each character’s skills for powerful attacks.

The gameplay focuses on scouting, smart positioning, and surprise strikes, with an important role for managing resources and movement. The game offers detailed, semi–realistic 3D graphics that show both bleak wastelands and colorful characters.

Pro tip Take your time to scout each area and plan ambushes. Using stealth before combat gives you a big advantage and can make tough fights much easier.

Many players on Reddit admire this outstanding indie game for its unique blend of stealth and tactical gameplay, while critics appreciate the engaging story and character development outside of combat. To get the most out of Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, consider playing it on a high–performance gaming laptop, where the game’s vivid environments and intricate combat mechanics will truly shine.

Final Verdict: Players who appreciate thoughtful strategy games will love Mutant Year Zero’s deep tactical challenges with stealth elements that bring a fresh twist to turn–based fighting.

9. Gears Tactics [Games XCOM–Like That Never Slow Down]

Our Score 8.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2020 Developer Splash Damage, The Coalition Publisher Xbox Game Studios Metacritic Score 80 / 7.8 (Critic/User)

Gears Tactics delivers fast–paced, high–energy tactical combat set in the gritty Gears of War world. You lead a squad of soldiers fighting against the relentless Locust Horde on battlefields with destructible cover and exciting cinematic moments.

The gameplay focuses on aggressive moves, quick thinking, and using each character’s abilities to outsmart and defeat enemies fast. Its detailed 3D graphics and dark, realistic style add to the intense mood of every mission. Reddit users love how the game’s quick pace and smooth combat, while critics like how the story blends naturally into the battles.

Pro tip Use cover wisely and plan your attacks before moving. Flanking enemies or hitting them from higher ground can give your squad a big advantage and help you win tougher battles.

Gears Tactics stands out as one of the best multiplayer games thanks to its fast–paced action and team–based strategy. The mix of speed and strategy keeps players on their toes from start to finish.

Final Verdict: If you’re drawn to tactical games with fast action and deep strategy, Gears Tactics offers a thrilling challenge that tests your ability to think quickly and manage your squad well.

10. BattleTech [Games XCOM–Like That Go Full Metal]

Our Score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of Release 2018 Developer Harebrained Schemes Publisher Paradox Interactive Metacritic Score 78 / 7.0 (Critic/User)

BattleTech puts you right into mech warfare, where smart decisions and careful planning mean the difference between winning and losing. You lead a mercenary squad with customizable mechs and pilots, battling on a grid while managing resources and your reputation in a big sci–fi world.

The gameplay focuses on turn–based fights where positioning, heat control, and weapon choice matter a lot. You also make important decisions about upgrading mechs and handling mercenary contracts. The game features detailed 3D mech models and gritty, industrial–style environments.

Pro tip Keep an eye on your mechs’ heat levels. Overheating can shut down your weapons or make you vulnerable, so plan attacks carefully and use cooler turns to stay in control.

When it comes to reviews, Reddit players praise the deep customization options and tense combat that make every mission feel fresh. Critics like how it stays true to the original tabletop game and its rewarding strategic depth. The challenge of managing heat and resources adds an exciting layer to each battle.

Final verdict: If you appreciate tactical games with deep resource management, BattleTech offers a rich strategy experience that rewards careful planning and quick adaptation.

11. UFO: Aftershock [Games XCOM–Like That Blend Survival With Command]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of Release 2005 Developer Altar Games Publisher Cenega Publishing Metacritic Score 67 / 8.3 (Critic/User)

UFO: Aftershock puts you in charge of a scattered human resistance trying to rebuild after Earth has fallen. You balance survival, expansion, and combat while setting up outposts and leading squads through real–time tactical battles that you can pause to plan your next move.

You’ll manage a fragile supply chain, upgrade your bases, and control highly customizable units as the enemy grows stronger. The game’s gritty, muted visuals match its harsh post–apocalyptic world.

Pro tip Keep your supply lines and resources organized before sending squads into missions. Running out of supplies mid-battle can make even small fights much harder.

This game is praised on Reddit for its mix of tactical control and deep simulation, calling it a spiritual successor to classic games, even if it has some rough edges. The slow pace lets you think carefully, making every decision feel important.

Final verdict: For players who enjoy balancing strategy and resource management, UFO: Aftershock provides a slow–burning but mentally demanding tactical experience.

12. Battle Brothers [Games XCOM–Like That Punish Every Bad Move]

Our Score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2017 Developer Overhype Studios Publisher Overhype Studios Metacritic Score 80 / 7.9 (Critic/User)

Battle Brothers puts you in charge of a group of mercenaries traveling through a tough medieval world where every choice matters. The game mixes turn–based tactical fights with managing your team’s resources, mood, and gear as you face fierce enemies and rough landscapes.

You’ll fight battles on hex grids, carefully positioning your soldiers while watching their fatigue and weapon range. At the same time, you manage their equipment, injuries, and job contracts.

Pro tip Keep an eye on your soldiers’ fatigue and injuries. Resting at the right time and rotating your fighters can prevent permanent losses and keep your mercenary company strong.

The art style is gritty and hand–painted, with detailed characters and moody maps. Players on Reddit talk about how hard the game is and how the story changes with each campaign based on the choices you make.

Critics like its deep tactics and the rich world it creates. The constant risk of losing a valuable fighter adds real weight to every decision you make.

Final Verdict: If you’re looking for deep strategy and tough choices, Battle Brothers offers a rewarding challenge where careful planning and adaptability lead to survival.

12. Invisible, Inc. [Games XCOM–Like That Reward Brains Over Brawn]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch, iOS Year of Release 2015 Developer Klei Entertainment Publisher Klei Entertainment Metacritic Score 82 / 8.0 (Critic/User)

Invisible, Inc. is a stealth–focused tactical game where you control a team of agents sneaking into randomly generated corporate buildings. Success depends on smart planning, moving carefully, and beating the clock before alarms go off.

The gameplay is all about turn–based stealth, hacking security systems, and using each agent’s special skills to get past guards and complete missions. Its clean, cyberpunk–style graphics with bright neon colors add to the tense mood, making it one of the best strategic stealth games available.

Pro tip Always plan your moves carefully and keep your agents together. Moving too fast or splitting up can trigger alarms and make missions much harder.

Reddit players love the challenging and ever–changing levels, while critics say the game balances deep tactics with replay value so every run feels new. Its mix of stealth and strategy keeps players thinking creatively to stay one step ahead.

Final Verdict: Those who appreciate strategic stealth games will find that Invisible, Inc. offers a tough but rewarding challenge full of tactical problem–solving, resource management, and quick thinking under pressure.

13. Phantom Doctrine [Games XCOM–Like That Spy Before They Shoot]

Our Score 7.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2018 Developer CreativeForge Games Publisher Good Shepherd Entertainment Metacritic Score 74 / 7.5 (Critic/User)

Phantom Doctrine is a tactical strategy game set during the Cold War, where you lead a secret spy agency. You gather information, recruit agents, and carry out covert missions to stop a worldwide conspiracy.

The game mixes turn–based battles with managing your base and planning spy operations. Its dark and moody visuals look like a classic 1980s spy movie, with shadows, secret rooms, and period details. Players on Reddit like the deep spy gameplay and complicated story, while critics praise its fresh take on strategy with a focus on gathering intelligence.

Pro tip Gather as much intel as possible before missions. Knowing enemy positions and weaknesses lets you plan safer, smarter moves and avoid surprises.

Every mission feels like a real spy operation, where careful thinking and smart moves are key. The game’s mix of strategy and story keeps players hooked as they uncover secrets and plan each move carefully.

Final verdict: Players who appreciate games that combine planning and tactics will find Phantom Doctrine offers a deep experience with complex management and thoughtful combat in a detailed world.

14. Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters [Games XCOM–Like That Purge With Precision]

Our Score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2022 Developer Complex Games Publisher Frontier Foundry Metacritic Score 81 / 7.0 (Critic/User)

Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters takes you deep into the dark universe of Warhammer 40,000, where you command the elite Grey Knights in dangerous missions against terrifying daemons. The game mixes intense squad–based battles with a grim sci–fi story that stays true to the Warhammer lore.

You control a team of powerful Space Marines, managing resources, planning missions, and fighting turn–based battles that demand smart positioning and clever use of each soldier’s special abilities.

Pro tip Use each Grey Knight’s special abilities wisely and coordinate attacks. Focusing fire on dangerous enemies and positioning your squad carefully can turn tough battles in your favor.

The detailed 3D visuals mix gothic and high–tech designs, creating a style that iconic Warhammer 40K games fans instantly recognize. The blend of challenging strategy, atmospheric storytelling, and relentless enemies keeps every mission tense and satisfying.

Final Verdict: If you like tactical games with strong planning and team management, you’ll find Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters a rewarding experience, offering deep squad customization and careful decision–making in a rich sci–fi world.

15. The Banner Saga Trilogy [Games XCOM–Like That Make Every Death Feel Personal]

Our Score 6.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile Year of Release 2018 Developer Stoic Studio Publisher Versus Evil Metacritic Score 80 / 8.0 (Critic/User)

The Banner Saga Trilogy is a hand–animated tactical RPG set in a world inspired by Norse myths, where every choice changes the story. You lead a caravan across a dangerous wilderness, making hard decisions to keep your people alive while facing both battles and harsh conditions.

Combat uses a turn–based system where smart positioning and resource management are key. The story changes based on your actions, which means every character’s future is in your hands.

Pro tip Plan your moves carefully and think ahead in battles. Protect your weaker units and manage supplies wisely. Losing people or resources early can make later battles much harder.

The hand–drawn art and cinematic cutscenes give the game a unique look, while the music and writing add emotional weight. Each victory feels earned, and every loss leaves a lasting impact on the journey.

Final verdict: Players who appreciate a mix of strategy and storytelling will find The Banner Saga Trilogy rewarding for its careful planning, meaningful choices, and blend of survival with turn–based combat.

16. Othercide [Games XCOM–Like That Play With Time And Tragedy]

Our Score 6.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2020 Developer Lightbulb Crew Publisher Focus Home Interactive Metacritic Score 78 / 6.9 (Critic/User)

Othercide takes place in a dark, black–and–white world where you lead a group of warriors called Daughters against strange and dangerous creatures. Battles use a special timeline system that lets you change the order of turns and set up powerful combos, adding more strategy than most games like XCOM.

Between missions, you’ll manage resources, upgrade your fighters’ abilities, and make tough choices to keep your team alive. The bold black–and–white art style gives the game a haunting look.

Pro tip Use the timeline system to your advantage. Plan your Daughters’ turns carefully to chain combos and take out enemies before they can strike. Timing and positioning can turn tough battles in your favor.

Fans on Reddit praise it for being both unique and challenging. The mix of deep strategy and constant pressure makes every fight feel intense and rewarding.

Final verdict: If you enjoy the tactical planning of XCOM, you’ll find Othercide’s mix of smart combat, resource management, and striking visuals a refreshing take on turn–based strategy.

17. Jagged Alliance 3 [Games XCOM–Like That Let You Lead A Rogue Army]

Our Score 6.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2023 Developer Haemimont Games Publisher THQ Nordic Metacritic Score 81 / 8.0 (Critic/User)

Jagged Alliance 3 mixes open–world exploration with challenging turn–based battles, putting you in charge of a team of mercenaries in a troubled region. You’ll manage your squad, gather resources, and complete missions that demand both smart planning and quick thinking.

Balancing resource management with tactical combat will test your skills both on and off the battlefield. Careful positioning and the right mix of skills are key to success.

Pro tip Pay attention to each mercenary’s strengths and weaknesses. Position your squad carefully and plan each move. Using the right skills at the right time can make tough missions much easier.

Every choice you make, from who to recruit to how you approach a mission, can change the course of the campaign. The visuals combine realistic landscapes with detailed character designs, and fans praise how well the game blends story with strategy.

Final Verdict: If you like strategy games that combine open–world freedom with tough tactical battles, Jagged Alliance 3 offers a rich blend of planning, exploration, and decision–making that keeps you engaged from start to finish.

18. Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle / Sparks of Hope [Games XCOM–Like That Make It Fun For Everyone]

Our Score 6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2022 Developer Ubisoft Milan Publisher Ubisoft Metacritic Score 85 / 7.5 (Critic/User)

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle and its sequel, Sparks of Hope, mix famous Nintendo characters with fun, turn–based battles full of humor. The games take place in bright, colorful worlds where you can move your characters freely across the battlefield, finding the best spots to attack or defend. This makes the combat both smart and easy to get into.

You’ll fight in small squads, using the character’s unique abilities and clever positioning to win. The art style is cheerful and silly, making it fun for both new players and fans of strategy games.

Pro tip Focus on using each character’s special abilities together. Combining moves in the same turn can take out tougher enemies faster and keep your squad safe.

Reddit users say the series makes strategy battles easy to learn without losing the challenge. Each fight feels like a mix of chess and a cartoon adventure, keeping things exciting from start to finish.

Final Verdict: Fans of XCOM’s smart strategy will enjoy how Mario + Rabbids rewards smart positioning, creative ability combos, and teamwork in every battle.

19. Into the Breach [Games XCOM–Like That Turn Every Turn Into A Puzzle Of Survival]

Our Score 5.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, Mobile Year of Release 2018 Developer Subset Games Publisher Subset Games Metacritic Score 90 / 7.9 (Critic/User)

Into the Breach is a simple but smart tactical turn–based game where you control powerful mechs to protect cities from giant creatures. Every battle feels like a puzzle where each move matters, and you can see the enemy’s plans before they act. This makes the game all about thinking ahead and making the best choices.

You’ll spend most of your time moving your mechs into the right spots and timing your attacks to stop damage and keep civilians safe. The pixel–art style gives it a retro look, while still making the battlefield easy to read.

Pro tip Always study the enemy’s next move before acting. Planning each turn carefully lets you block attacks, save civilians, and make the most of your mech’s abilities.

Players on Reddit often talk about how the game feels tough but fair, with every victory feeling earned. If you’re a fan of the best roguelike games, you will for sure enjoy how Into the Breach turns every match into a quick but intense brain challenge.

Final Verdict: XCOM enthusiasts will definitely love the careful planning and smart moves needed in Into the Breach, where every choice changes the outcome. Its short, bite–sized missions make it easy to jump in for a quick session, while still offering enough depth to keep you hooked for hours.

FAQs

What is the best game like XCOM?

The best game like XCOM depends on your preferences, but XCOM: Enemy Unknown remains the genre benchmark. Other top contenders include Xenonauts for classic tactics and Phoenix Point for evolving alien threats. Each offers deep tactical combat and strategic gameplay fans love.

What type of combat is XCOM?

XCOM features turn–based tactical combat focused on squad positioning, cover mechanics, and ability synergy. Players take turns moving units and attacking, requiring careful planning to survive against alien threats and manage resources.

Is XCOM 2D or 3D?

XCOM games use fully 3D environments and character models. This allows dynamic camera angles, detailed terrain interaction, and realistic line–of–sight mechanics essential for tactical combat decisions.

Is XCOM a real–time strategy?

No, XCOM is a turn–based strategy game. Players alternate turns with the AI to execute movements and actions, emphasizing deliberate tactics over real–time time fast–paced gameplay.

Is Phoenix Point as good as XCOM?

Phoenix Point offers a fresh take on tactical strategy with evolving alien mutations and global strategy layers. While different, many fans of XCOM appreciate its challenging AI and strategic depth, making it a worthy alternative.